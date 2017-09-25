Kumar Sangakkara Showers Praise on 'very special player' Pandya

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: September 25, 2017, 4:30 PM IST
India's Hardik Pandya bats during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Indore (AP Image)

New Delhi: In the past, India has had a handful of fast-bowling all-rounders, who showed a lot of promise, but could not really prolong their careers. But Hardik Pandya looks from a different breed, who wants to cement his place in the team for long. With two fifties in the last three matches in the ongoing series vs Australia, Pandya has further improved his batting credentials.

His performance in the ongoing series has garnered praise from Sri Lanka veteran Kumar Sangakkara. The southpaw took to Twitter and labelled the Indian as a 'very special player'.

"@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions," Sangakkara wrote on Twitter.




Pandya was quick to reply to Sanga's tweet. He wrote, "hank you for the kind words sir!"




Currently, India has won three ODIs, and have already pocketed the five match series. Under Virat Kohli, India are under a 9-match winning spree—a record. Given the way things have panned out in the series, there is every possible chance for the Indians to notch a 5-0 win. Pandya in the series has scored 181 runs in three matches, to go with five wickets.
First Published: September 25, 2017, 4:19 PM IST

