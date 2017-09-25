Kumar Sangakkara Showers Praise on 'very special player' Pandya

His performance in the ongoing series has garnered praise from Sri Lanka veteran Kumar Sangakkara. The southpaw took to Twitter and labelled the Indian as a 'very special player'.
"@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions," Sangakkara wrote on Twitter.
@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 24, 2017
Pandya was quick to reply to Sanga's tweet. He wrote, "hank you for the kind words sir!"
Thank you for the kind words sir! 😊— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 24, 2017
Currently, India has won three ODIs, and have already pocketed the five match series. Under Virat Kohli, India are under a 9-match winning spree—a record. Given the way things have panned out in the series, there is every possible chance for the Indians to notch a 5-0 win. Pandya in the series has scored 181 runs in three matches, to go with five wickets.
