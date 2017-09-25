Kumar Sangakkara Showers Praise on 'very special player' Pandya

India's Hardik Pandya bats during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Indore (AP Image)

@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 24, 2017

Thank you for the kind words sir! 😊 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 24, 2017

First Published: September 25, 2017, 4:19 PM IST