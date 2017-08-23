IPL Franchise Kings XI Punjab's Request for Moving Out of Mohali May Cost Big Amount: BCCI

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that the IPL governing council would follow a lengthy process of investigation before it heeds to KXIP’s demand for consideration of change of base. In fact, he went on to add that the governing council would have to submit the franchise’s request to the working committee if they deemed that the demand has merit.
“It is a lengthy procedure and not something that can happen overnight. Firstly, the request needs to be submitted to the GC who will then look into it and take into consideration the various factors stated by the franchise for the shift of base. Also, only after they find merit in the request they will forward it to the working committee of the BCCI. But let me tell you, it is a complex procedure and one that shall require time,” he said.
Asked about the factors, the official explained: “When you want to shift base, it clearly comes from the fact that you haven’t been able to garner support from the cricket fans in the city. Now, the next question that comes up is the different processes followed by the franchise to ensure that the people of the city connected with the team. In a country where cricket is a religion, there must be something wrong on both sides for the people in the city to not support the team. Also, if the franchise is saying that there is lack of support for the franchise in the city, then the question is ‘why?’.
“How come that teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore among others have fans vying for them? There must be something that they are doing right in terms of connecting with the locals. These factors need to be looked into when the GC does sit down with the request for the shift in base.”
Asked about the fee that KXIP might have to pay for a shift of base, the official said: “A penalty is definitely there, but before that, let them get the go-ahead from the GC. Only after that comes the working committee and then the penalty amount.”
While KXIP have asked for a shift of base, Rajasthan Royals are believed to have asked for a change in name of the parent company. But the official said that change of name wasn’t such a big issue and that would require following simple protocols.
“See, change of name of the parent company is no big deal. It is more like you not liking the name your parents gave you at birth and you just go ahead and complete legal formalities and change the name. It should be no problem for the Royals to change the name of the parent company from Jaipur IPL Cricket Private Limited,” he answered.
