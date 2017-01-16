Lack of Hotel Room Delays Virat and Co Arrival in Cuttack

Indian cricket team. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his boys are set to stay in Pune till Wednesday morning even though the first ODI in the city got over on Sunday and India and England are scheduled to play the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday.
‘Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack’ will see the teams stay in Pune and prepare for the second match of the series. The rooms in the hotel that the team is supposed to stay in is already booked for wedding purposes and rooms are available only from Thursday morning.
“The team will be coming to Cuttack on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am and train around 4 pm in the afternoon. Actually, the hotel is overbooked till Tuesday and there are no rooms available for the teams. But rooms are available from Wednesday and so the delay in the travel plans,” he informed.
A member of the Indian team management said that the team will hold training in Pune on Tuesday after a day’s break.
Asked about preparations for the ODI, Behera said: “Everything is in order and we are hoping that the match will be a great success just like the first ODI in Pune. As for the hotels, we can’t really help when it comes to these things. We can only book rooms when we have it available.
Kohli and Kedar Jadhav put the stands on fire in Pune on Sunday as they chased down 351 against a quality England attack.
While the two took the England bowlers to the cleaners, R Ashwin finished the match in style as he hit Moeen Ali for a huge six over long-on, reminiscent of a younger Mahendra Singh Dhoni