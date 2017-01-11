    Quick Links

    Lalit Modi Plots Rajasthan Cricket Association Return

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 11, 2017 11:36 IST| UPDATED: Jan 11, 2017 14:56 IST
    File photo of former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi.

    In a development that potentially clears the tracks for former chief Lalit Modi's return to the Rajasthan Cricket Association, albeit through his son Ruchir Modi.

    In an emergent general meeting held at Dholpur on Tuesday evening, the RCA decided to accept the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality. As a result, the old guards present at the helm, who don't fall under the Lodha committee guidelines, will have to leave the association.

    Also, as a result of the cooling off period clause, the present members will not be eligible to contest in the next elections.

    Lalit Modi's twenty-two year old son Ruchir Modi was quietly brought into the RCA in September through Alwar District Cricket Association, where he is the president.