Lalit Modi Plots Rajasthan Cricket Association Return

File photo of former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi.
In a development that potentially clears the tracks for former chief Lalit Modi's return to the Rajasthan Cricket Association, albeit through his son Ruchir Modi.
In an emergent general meeting held at Dholpur on Tuesday evening, the RCA decided to accept the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality. As a result, the old guards present at the helm, who don't fall under the Lodha committee guidelines, will have to leave the association.
The impact of the Lodha Committee BCCI report on sports governance in India "RCA AGREES WITH THIS RECOMMENDATION" https://t.co/urbMsEQci0
— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 16, 2016
Also, as a result of the cooling off period clause, the present members will not be eligible to contest in the next elections.
Lalit Modi's twenty-two year old son Ruchir Modi was quietly brought into the RCA in September through Alwar District Cricket Association, where he is the president.