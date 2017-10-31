Lasith Malinga Turns Spinner in Domestic Game

New Delhi: Lasith 'Slinga' Malinga has troubled batsmen from all over the world with his devastating bowling, over the years. But in a MCA Premier League Knock-Out tournament match, Malinga, apart from his usual fast bowling switched to off-spin.
In the match between LB Finance and Teejay Lanka, the 34-year-old picked up three wickets in an over, for the latter. Earlier in the match, Teejay Lanka had scored 266 runs . LB Finance could only score 125 runs for the loss of seven wickets, before the match was stopped due to bad light.