Legends Laud Rohit Sharma As He Slams 35-Ball Ton Against Sri Lanka in Indore

RoHit Sharma ! Mazaak bana rakha hai yaar. It ain't this easy yaar. pic.twitter.com/GqoGhz18wK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 22, 2017

What a stunning century it was from Rohit Sharma. 35 ball 100. May this purple patch continue. pic.twitter.com/1MsNKfJd0F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2017

There’s a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 22, 2017

Sent this to a friend today at 721 pm around the 4th over. Waah ,feel like nostradamus of the day. Rohit Sharma, what an innings, what a week for him .Amazing pic.twitter.com/R9ss6PIzTG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 22, 2017

The joint fastest T20I century!



35 balls

11 fours

8 sixes



What an innings! Take a bow Rohit Sharma! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qGiyvuqJXe — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

First Published: December 23, 2017, 9:06 AM IST