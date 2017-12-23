Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Legends Laud Rohit Sharma As He Slams 35-Ball Ton Against Sri Lanka in Indore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 23, 2017, 9:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a majestic 35-ball ton in the second T20I against Sri Lanka to guide the hosts to a series-clinching win in Indore on Friday.

Rohit tore into the bowling attack and picked up boundaries in all parts of the ground and in the process, the Mumbaikar also equalled the record for the fastest ton in this format of the game. The record was earlier held by David Miller.

India led by Rohit Sharma came into the second T20 International with a one point agenda – that was to put the seal on the three match series with a game to spare at Indore. The task on hand was never going to be too difficult against a demoralised Sri Lankan outfit and Rohit , who had to put an end to his poor run of form in T20Is, led from the front as he scored the joint fastest century in T20 internationals to help India post the joint second highest team total of 260 runs on the board.
ind vs sl 2017India vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017rohitrohit sharmarohit sharma century
First Published: December 23, 2017, 9:06 AM IST

