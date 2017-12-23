Legends Laud Rohit Sharma As He Slams 35-Ball Ton Against Sri Lanka in Indore

Rohit tore into the bowling attack and picked up boundaries in all parts of the ground and in the process, the Mumbaikar also equalled the record for the fastest ton in this format of the game. The record was earlier held by David Miller.
In his inimitable style, Rohit bludgeoned the Lankan bowling as he scored 118 runs to bat the opposition out of the game single-handedly. Twitterati came forward to congratulate the run machine -
RoHit Sharma ! Mazaak bana rakha hai yaar. It ain't this easy yaar. pic.twitter.com/GqoGhz18wK— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 22, 2017
What a stunning century it was from Rohit Sharma. 35 ball 100. May this purple patch continue. pic.twitter.com/1MsNKfJd0F— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2017
There’s a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 22, 2017
Sent this to a friend today at 721 pm around the 4th over. Waah ,feel like nostradamus of the day. Rohit Sharma, what an innings, what a week for him .Amazing pic.twitter.com/R9ss6PIzTG— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 22, 2017
The joint fastest T20I century!— ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017
35 balls
11 fours
8 sixes
What an innings! Take a bow Rohit Sharma! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qGiyvuqJXe
India led by Rohit Sharma came into the second T20 International with a one point agenda – that was to put the seal on the three match series with a game to spare at Indore. The task on hand was never going to be too difficult against a demoralised Sri Lankan outfit and Rohit , who had to put an end to his poor run of form in T20Is, led from the front as he scored the joint fastest century in T20 internationals to help India post the joint second highest team total of 260 runs on the board.