Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs South Africa: Limping Dhawan Raises Eye-brows, Doubtful for 1st Test

PTI | Updated: December 27, 2017, 9:23 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Limping Dhawan Raises Eye-brows, Doubtful for 1st Test

Shikhar Dhawan. ( Getty images )

Mumbai: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting January 5, due to an ankle injury. Before Indian team's departure, Dhawan was seen entering the team hotel limping with his left-ankle heavily strapped. He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart and has undergone for an MRI scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.

If Dhawan is rendered unfit for the first Test, then in- form KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with the dependable Murali Vijay. As per the selection pattern of the Indian teams whenever there has been an injury concern, the fourth opener currently would be Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund, who had scored 82 in his last Test appearance in Sri Lanka.
Ravi Shastrishikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: December 27, 2017, 9:23 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking