Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Babar, Malik Look to Finish in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2017, 7:03 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 13 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:19(IST)

40 overs bowled here, and Pakistan reach 200, They will be eyeing a total of around 260-270 here, considering they still have 7 wickets in hand. Shoaib Malik is getting the boudnaries, but Babar Azam will be looking to get a push on here! Pakistan 203/3 after 40 overs.

19:14(IST)

Good couple of overs for Pakistan, but they would have wanted more here. 7 runs coming off 38th and 39th over, as Pakistan move onto 195/3 after 39 overs.

19:06(IST)

Lakmal is proving to be a difficult bowler for Pakistan here, he bowls another tight over, conceding just 4 runs. Sri Lanka would like other bowlers to pick a thing or two from Lakmal here, Sri Lanka 180/3 after 37 overs.

19:01(IST)

50 partnership is up between Babar Aazam and Shoaib Malik, as we complete the 36th over. Pakistan looking set for a big finale to the innings, they move onto 176/3 after 36 overs.

18:53(IST)

Lakmal is bought back into the attack, and straight away runs dry up for Pakistan. He has certainly been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, and he concedes just 3 runs from the over. Pakistan 168/3 after 35 overs.

18:49(IST)

There seems to be a plan here as again Pakistan target the first ball of the over, this time Shoaib Malik tonks one over long on for the maximum! And then again Pakistan players rotate strike, as the score moves on to 165/3 after 34 overs!

18:45(IST)

Again, Babar Azam gets a boundary off the first ball, and then just rotates strike, and Pakistan get 10 runs from that over. They are really looking solid for a strong finish here. Pakistan 153/3 after 33 overs.

18:39(IST)

50! Babar Azam completes yet another half-century,  this time off 80 balls, although he has taken his time here, but he came in when Pakistan lost an early wicket. He built a solid partnership with Fakhar and then Hafeez, he should be looking to step on the accelerator here! Paksitan 143/3

18:33(IST)

Shoaib Malik now showing his class and experience, late cuts one to the boundary and then takes a single off the last ball. Pakistan get 7 runs off that over, they move onto 135/3 after 30 overs.

18:26(IST)

WICKET! Hafeez is dismissed the next ball he gets a reprieve. First, a lbw decision is overturned after the successfuly reviews. But he tries to hit the next one out of the park, but can't get it off the middle of the bat, and ends up finding Thisara in the deep, Sri Lankan completes an easy catch., Hafeez won't be happy with that. Pakistan 124/3

18:18(IST)

This time Babar Azam gets into the flow, just when it looked like a good over for Sri Lanka, Babar finds the perfect cover drive to end the over with a boundary. Pakistan 122/2 after 26 overs.

18:16(IST)

Halfway into the innings, and Pakistan will be pleased with their effort so far, they lost Shehzad early, but then Fakhar and Babar built a solid partnership. Fakhar was dismissed by Dananjaya, but Hafeez has continued the assault here. Pakistan 115/2 after 25 overs.

18:12(IST)

100 is up for Sri Lanka, and Hafeez continues to target the Lankan spinners, he is not going to let them settle into a rhythm here. Pakistan 112/2 after 24 overs.

18:03(IST)

Hafeez targetting Dananjaya here, comes straight down the wicket and lobs him straight over the umpire for a boundary. He moves onto 13 off 12, another good over for Pakistan as they get 7 runs from that over. Pakistan 95/2 after 21 overs.

17:58(IST)

Another good over for Pakistan, Hafeez clatters the first ball to the boundary, with a fine sweep shot. Then the two batsmen rotate strike, and Pakistan easily get 9 runs from that over. Pakistan 86/2 after 19 overs.

17:55(IST)

Vandersay comes into the attack for Sri Lanka, replacing Perera who was proving to be expensive today. He starts off with a solid over, conceding just 2 from his first over. Pakistan 77/2 after 18 overs.

17:49(IST)

WICKET! He might have smashed the previous one but he had no clue for this one, Dananjaya strikes as Fakhar is clean bowled off 43. It was the wrong one, and it pitches and moves away from the bat, going on to hit the off stump. Fakhar had no clue about that one. Pakistan 75/2

17:48(IST)

SIX! Humongous that from Fakhar, gets down on one knee and absolutely tonks that over mid-wicket! It goes for a maximum, 82 meters that went!

17:46(IST)

The two batsmen look set for a big one here, and as of nowz are looking to rotate strike. They get 6 runs from the over without taking any risk at all. Pakistan 69/1 after 16 overs.

17:41(IST)

50 partnership is up for Babar and Zaman here, the two came together after Pakistan lost Shehzad early, and they steadied the ship before going for boundaries. This is smart batting from the Pakistani pair here, and now they are looking to press on the accelerator here. Pakistan 63/1 after 15 overs.

17:34(IST)

Another solid over for Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman gets Dananaya away for another boundary, and Pakistan get 6 runs from that over. This partnership is looking dangerous now for Sri Lanka, and they can well do with a wicket here. Pakistan 57/1 after 13 overs.

17:29(IST)

Pakistan targetting Thisara Perera as soon as he comes onto bowl, some ordinary bowling as well from the all rounder,  Azam and Zaman each get themselves a boundary, as Pakistan reach 50. 12 overs gone here and Pakistan are 50/1

17:25(IST)

Except for that review, its a good start from Dananjaya, he is getting the ball to turn off the pitch. Concedes just 3 runs in that over, Pakistan 39/1 after 11 overs.

17:22(IST)

REVIEW! Sri Lanka lose their review here in the 11th over! Akila comes onto bowl, and the first one goes down the leg side and there is a loud appeal! Umpire signals a wide, but Dickwella immediately hints at a review. SL go for it, and the replays show that he was missing the bat by a mile there. Horrendous review that from the Lankans.

17:18(IST)

FOUR! Beautiful straight drive from Babar Azam, just leaning into the drive and hitting it past the bowler for a four. Times the ball beautifully, showing his class. Then, times the next one and Pakistan run three. One side of the field is considerably big, Pakistan get a much needed move on, 36/1 after 10 overs.

17:13(IST)

Pakistan's run rate not going over 3 rpo here, another tight over from Lakmal, although he will be unhappy with the wide delivery.  Just 3 runs from the over. Pakistan 27/1 after 9 overs..

17:05(IST)

Lakmal continuing the good work here, bowls another tight over, conceding just 2 runs. This pitch doesn't look like a batting paradise, might well slow down as the match goes on, Paksitan 22/1 after 7 overs.

16:59(IST)

Gamage was bowling well, and just when it looked liked it would be another tight over, Fakhar Zaman smashes the last ball for a straight boundary, almost knocking out Babar Azam in the process. Zaman gives the charge and drills it straight down the ground. Pakistan 20/1 after 6 overs.

16:55(IST)

Lakmal continues to bowl tight lines, giving Pakistani batsmen no loose deliveries to get away. Babar Azam is the new batsman in, joining Zaman in the middle. Pakistan will be looking to rotate strike for now with the boundaries not coming. Pakistan 15/1 after 5 overs.

16:49(IST)

WICKET! Shehzad's horror stay at the crease comes to an end. Gamage gets the first wicket for Sri Lanka, It had been 12 balls, and the pressure was mounting. Shehzad tries to force things by going for a shot, coming down the wicket but ends up holing out to square leg. Dananjaya completes a good catch. Pak 11/1 after 4 overs.

16:45(IST)

Zaman gets the first boundary of the day, a bad delivery on the pads and he flicks it away for a boundary past backward square leg. Still only 5 runs coming off that over, and Pakistan move onto 10/0 after three overs.

Babar Azam (AP Images)

PREVIEW: Pakistan are counting on a change in format and players to overcome a resurgent Sri Lanka in the five-match one-day series starting in Dubai from Friday.
Pakistan were upset 2-0 in the preceding Test series but they are hoping to change their fortunes and carry the limited over form which helped them win the eight-nation Champions Trophy held in England in June this year.
They only have skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, batsmen Haris Sohail and Babar Azam and fast bowler Hasan Ali from the Test series, while experienced allrounder Mohammad Hafeez and opener Ahmed Shahzad amongst the 11 who joined the squad.
Ahmed feels the pressure of losing his first Test series but promised a better performance in the limited over matches.
"Obviously, when you have a first Test series as captain, and you lose it, pressure will be there," said Ahmed who played a match winning 61 not out against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy group match.
"But we will try and get out of that. Our one-day team is balanced and our record is very good. We will have some senior players returning and I hope we’ll play better cricket."
Pakistan also have a young crop of fast emerging players in opener Fakhar Zaman -- who hit a century in the Champions Trophy final against India -- leg-spinner Shadab Khan, allrounders Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf, and pacers Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari.
Spearhead Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the series with a shin injury sustained in the second Test in Dubai.
Pakistan's loss in the Test series was their first in United Arab Emirates in 10 attempts since they were forced to play at a neutral venue amidst security fears sparked after 2009 terrorists' attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.
But their one-day record in UAE has been abysmal, having lost nine of the 12 series since 2009, only winning twice against Sri Lanka and once against the West Indies.
Sri Lanka have come from wretched one-day form, having lost 16 of their last 21 games, winning four with one no result. That included a 5-0 whitewash against South Africa and India and first-ever series defeat against minnows Zimbabwe.
That defeat against India last month put pressure on skipper Upul Tharanga.
"We lacked consistency. We didn't bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed by India. I am disappointed with our batting effort," said Tharanga whose team failed to reach 250 in any of the matches.
The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (16 and 18 October) and Sharjah (October 20 and 23). Three Twenty20 matches will follow the ODIs, two in Abu Dhabi (October 26 and 27) and the last in Lahore (October 29).
Teams (from):
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Ruman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella,Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
