Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Babar, Malik Look to Finish in Style

50! Babar Azam completes yet another half-century, this time off 80 balls, although he has taken his time here, but he came in when Pakistan lost an early wicket. He built a solid partnership with Fakhar and then Hafeez, he should be looking to step on the accelerator here! Paksitan 143/3
WICKET! Hafeez is dismissed the next ball he gets a reprieve. First, a lbw decision is overturned after the successfuly reviews. But he tries to hit the next one out of the park, but can't get it off the middle of the bat, and ends up finding Thisara in the deep, Sri Lankan completes an easy catch., Hafeez won't be happy with that. Pakistan 124/3
50 partnership is up for Babar and Zaman here, the two came together after Pakistan lost Shehzad early, and they steadied the ship before going for boundaries. This is smart batting from the Pakistani pair here, and now they are looking to press on the accelerator here. Pakistan 63/1 after 15 overs.
REVIEW! Sri Lanka lose their review here in the 11th over! Akila comes onto bowl, and the first one goes down the leg side and there is a loud appeal! Umpire signals a wide, but Dickwella immediately hints at a review. SL go for it, and the replays show that he was missing the bat by a mile there. Horrendous review that from the Lankans.
FOUR! Beautiful straight drive from Babar Azam, just leaning into the drive and hitting it past the bowler for a four. Times the ball beautifully, showing his class. Then, times the next one and Pakistan run three. One side of the field is considerably big, Pakistan get a much needed move on, 36/1 after 10 overs.
WICKET! Shehzad's horror stay at the crease comes to an end. Gamage gets the first wicket for Sri Lanka, It had been 12 balls, and the pressure was mounting. Shehzad tries to force things by going for a shot, coming down the wicket but ends up holing out to square leg. Dananjaya completes a good catch. Pak 11/1 after 4 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking