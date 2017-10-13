Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: Pak Close in on Big Win

20:08(IST)

Superb innings from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik lifts Pakistan to a big total here. Hasan and Imad also play a small cameo at the end. Pakistan end at 292/6 here, and it will require some special effort from Sri Lanka to win this one now. They will need their top order to fire, if they are to have any chance of chasing this. Pakistan will be the happier dressing room right now though!