Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: SL Lose Early Wickets in Chase

Superb innings from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik lifts Pakistan to a big total here. Hasan and Imad also play a small cameo at the end. Pakistan end at 292/6 here, and it will require some special effort from Sri Lanka to win this one now. They will need their top order to fire, if they are to have any chance of chasing this. Pakistan will be the happier dressing room right now though!
50! Babar Azam completes yet another half-century, this time off 80 balls, although he has taken his time here, but he came in when Pakistan lost an early wicket. He built a solid partnership with Fakhar and then Hafeez, he should be looking to step on the accelerator here! Paksitan 143/3
WICKET! Hafeez is dismissed the next ball he gets a reprieve. First, a lbw decision is overturned after the successfuly reviews. But he tries to hit the next one out of the park, but can't get it off the middle of the bat, and ends up finding Thisara in the deep, Sri Lankan completes an easy catch., Hafeez won't be happy with that. Pakistan 124/3
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking