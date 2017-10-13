Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dubai: SL Lose Early Wickets in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2017, 9:17 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 13 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:16(IST)

WICKET! Raees gets his second now, and this time its the dangerous Chandimal. Chandimal straight away goes for the review, only an inside ege can save him,. but he hasn't got any bat on that. Chandimal's poor run continues. He goes for 4 off 9 balls. SL in trouble here.

21:15(IST)

WICKET! Dickwella Departs, Raees continues tto bowl outside off stump, and Dickwella's luck finally runs out as he edges one straight to the keeper. Dickwella departs for 19 off 13 balls!

20:58(IST)

Sri Lanka have got off to an absolute flier here, Dickwella doing the maximum damage so far. Three overs gone and SL are 24/0

20:08(IST)

Superb innings from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik lifts Pakistan to a big total here.  Hasan and Imad also play a small cameo at the end. Pakistan end at  292/6 here, and it will require some special effort from Sri Lanka to win this one now. They will need their top order to fire, if they are to have any chance of chasing this. Pakistan will be the happier dressing room right now though!

20:00(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Babar Azam departs going for the maximum. He tries to clear the ground but only manages to find long on where Mendis completes a simple catch. Babar departs for 103 off 131 balls. Pakistan losing their way here.

19:56(IST)

WICKET! Sarfraz departs in search for quick runs, he looks to hit one out of the ground, but only manages to get a top edge on it and Tharanga completes a good catch. Pakistan 266/5 after 47.5 overs.

19:55(IST)

100! Incredible innings from Babar Azam as he completes his ton off 128 balls, great innings from the middle order batsman. This is his 10th ODI hundred, he will now be looking to up his scoring rate in the final two overs!

19:52(IST)

WICKET! Malik misses his ton, but what an innings it has been from him. Lakmal gets the wicket, and he deserves it. Only 5 singles off the over, and Malik tries to go for the maximum off the final ball but is caught in the deep by Dananjaya. He departs for 81 off 61.

19:46(IST)

Shoaib Malik turning on the heat here in Dubai, gets two right from the screws for the maximum. Thisara continues to leak runs here. 16 runs off that over for Pakistan, with Malik being the destroyer in chief. They move onto 258/3 after 46 overs.

19:41(IST)

Finally a big over for Pakistan, is that the start of the big overs? Shoaib Malik gets a couple of boundaries there, showing some his magnificent timing. Although, some loose bowling from Gamage hasn't really helped Sri Lanka's cause. Pakistan move onto 242/3 after 45 overs.

19:35(IST)

100 run partnership is up between Babar and Malik, Shoaib Malik also completes his 40th career ODI 50  off just 46 balls. Been a great innings from the Pakistani so far. Now, they will be eyeing some big hits here. Pakistan 228/3 here after 44 overs.

19:32(IST)

Another tight over from Lakmal, as Pakistan's wait for big overs continue. Both the batsmen still continuing to deal in singles here. 6 runs off that over, and Pakistan are 221/3 after 43 overs.

19:27(IST)

Thisara using the slower ball to good effect, and it seems to be gripping the wicket, making it difficult to get any timing on the shot. Pakistan still not getting in the big overs here, 215/3 after 42 overs.

19:19(IST)

40 overs bowled here, and Pakistan reach 200, They will be eyeing a total of around 260-270 here, considering they still have 7 wickets in hand. Shoaib Malik is getting the boudnaries, but Babar Azam will be looking to get a push on here! Pakistan 203/3 after 40 overs.

19:14(IST)

Good couple of overs for Pakistan, but they would have wanted more here. 7 runs coming off 38th and 39th over, as Pakistan move onto 195/3 after 39 overs.

19:06(IST)

Lakmal is proving to be a difficult bowler for Pakistan here, he bowls another tight over, conceding just 4 runs. Sri Lanka would like other bowlers to pick a thing or two from Lakmal here, Sri Lanka 180/3 after 37 overs.

19:01(IST)

50 partnership is up between Babar Aazam and Shoaib Malik, as we complete the 36th over. Pakistan looking set for a big finale to the innings, they move onto 176/3 after 36 overs.

18:53(IST)

Lakmal is bought back into the attack, and straight away runs dry up for Pakistan. He has certainly been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, and he concedes just 3 runs from the over. Pakistan 168/3 after 35 overs.

18:49(IST)

There seems to be a plan here as again Pakistan target the first ball of the over, this time Shoaib Malik tonks one over long on for the maximum! And then again Pakistan players rotate strike, as the score moves on to 165/3 after 34 overs!

18:45(IST)

Again, Babar Azam gets a boundary off the first ball, and then just rotates strike, and Pakistan get 10 runs from that over. They are really looking solid for a strong finish here. Pakistan 153/3 after 33 overs.

18:39(IST)

50! Babar Azam completes yet another half-century,  this time off 80 balls, although he has taken his time here, but he came in when Pakistan lost an early wicket. He built a solid partnership with Fakhar and then Hafeez, he should be looking to step on the accelerator here! Paksitan 143/3

18:33(IST)

Shoaib Malik now showing his class and experience, late cuts one to the boundary and then takes a single off the last ball. Pakistan get 7 runs off that over, they move onto 135/3 after 30 overs.

18:26(IST)

WICKET! Hafeez is dismissed the next ball he gets a reprieve. First, a lbw decision is overturned after the successfuly reviews. But he tries to hit the next one out of the park, but can't get it off the middle of the bat, and ends up finding Thisara in the deep, Sri Lankan completes an easy catch., Hafeez won't be happy with that. Pakistan 124/3

18:18(IST)

This time Babar Azam gets into the flow, just when it looked like a good over for Sri Lanka, Babar finds the perfect cover drive to end the over with a boundary. Pakistan 122/2 after 26 overs.

18:16(IST)

Halfway into the innings, and Pakistan will be pleased with their effort so far, they lost Shehzad early, but then Fakhar and Babar built a solid partnership. Fakhar was dismissed by Dananjaya, but Hafeez has continued the assault here. Pakistan 115/2 after 25 overs.

18:12(IST)

100 is up for Sri Lanka, and Hafeez continues to target the Lankan spinners, he is not going to let them settle into a rhythm here. Pakistan 112/2 after 24 overs.

18:03(IST)

Hafeez targetting Dananjaya here, comes straight down the wicket and lobs him straight over the umpire for a boundary. He moves onto 13 off 12, another good over for Pakistan as they get 7 runs from that over. Pakistan 95/2 after 21 overs.

17:58(IST)

Another good over for Pakistan, Hafeez clatters the first ball to the boundary, with a fine sweep shot. Then the two batsmen rotate strike, and Pakistan easily get 9 runs from that over. Pakistan 86/2 after 19 overs.

17:55(IST)

Vandersay comes into the attack for Sri Lanka, replacing Perera who was proving to be expensive today. He starts off with a solid over, conceding just 2 from his first over. Pakistan 77/2 after 18 overs.

17:49(IST)

WICKET! He might have smashed the previous one but he had no clue for this one, Dananjaya strikes as Fakhar is clean bowled off 43. It was the wrong one, and it pitches and moves away from the bat, going on to hit the off stump. Fakhar had no clue about that one. Pakistan 75/2

17:48(IST)

SIX! Humongous that from Fakhar, gets down on one knee and absolutely tonks that over mid-wicket! It goes for a maximum, 82 meters that went!

Babar Azam (AP Images)

PREVIEW: Pakistan are counting on a change in format and players to overcome a resurgent Sri Lanka in the five-match one-day series starting in Dubai from Friday.
Pakistan were upset 2-0 in the preceding Test series but they are hoping to change their fortunes and carry the limited over form which helped them win the eight-nation Champions Trophy held in England in June this year.
They only have skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, batsmen Haris Sohail and Babar Azam and fast bowler Hasan Ali from the Test series, while experienced allrounder Mohammad Hafeez and opener Ahmed Shahzad amongst the 11 who joined the squad.
Ahmed feels the pressure of losing his first Test series but promised a better performance in the limited over matches.
"Obviously, when you have a first Test series as captain, and you lose it, pressure will be there," said Ahmed who played a match winning 61 not out against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy group match.
"But we will try and get out of that. Our one-day team is balanced and our record is very good. We will have some senior players returning and I hope we’ll play better cricket."
Pakistan also have a young crop of fast emerging players in opener Fakhar Zaman -- who hit a century in the Champions Trophy final against India -- leg-spinner Shadab Khan, allrounders Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf, and pacers Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari.
Spearhead Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the series with a shin injury sustained in the second Test in Dubai.
Pakistan's loss in the Test series was their first in United Arab Emirates in 10 attempts since they were forced to play at a neutral venue amidst security fears sparked after 2009 terrorists' attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.
But their one-day record in UAE has been abysmal, having lost nine of the 12 series since 2009, only winning twice against Sri Lanka and once against the West Indies.
Sri Lanka have come from wretched one-day form, having lost 16 of their last 21 games, winning four with one no result. That included a 5-0 whitewash against South Africa and India and first-ever series defeat against minnows Zimbabwe.
That defeat against India last month put pressure on skipper Upul Tharanga.
"We lacked consistency. We didn't bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed by India. I am disappointed with our batting effort," said Tharanga whose team failed to reach 250 in any of the matches.
The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (16 and 18 October) and Sharjah (October 20 and 23). Three Twenty20 matches will follow the ODIs, two in Abu Dhabi (October 26 and 27) and the last in Lahore (October 29).
Teams (from):
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Ruman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella,Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
