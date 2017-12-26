Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 at Mebourne: Smith Puts Aussies in Control

Steve Smith. AP Photo

Commentary (Australia innings)

Just before the close of play, Root opted to take the second new ball and Anderson and Broad bowled exceedingly well sans any success. We saw that once the ball became softer, run-scoring became difficult but when it was hard and new, it was coming on the bat nicely. So, the new cherry is just 20 balls old and it would be interesting to see if England can come out tomorrow morning and make it count, should they fail, the hosts will just run away with the game. They would be looking to bat once and bat big and with their skipper once again at it, the signs are ominous for England. On that note, we take your leave but do join us tomorrow at 1030 Local (2330 GMT, previous day) to catch all the action from day 2 of the MCG Test. Until then, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

It was Woakes who provided his side the first breakthrough. The visitors were right on the money in the middle session as they scalped two wickets and dried up the runs completely, giving away just 43 in that period. Come the final session, all eyes were on the English bowlers who had their tails up but, as has been the case in the series, Steven Smith arrived to the occasion to bail his side out of the stutter, scoring a fluent half century. Shaun Marsh, who could have gotten out on his very first ball, played a perfect foil to his skipper to keep the scoreboard moving. The duo stitched an unbeaten 84-run stand and made sure that there was no more hiccup.

Excellent session for Australia and they end the day on a high. Having won the toss and opting to bat on a flat deck, David Warner was up and running from the word go. He along with Cameron Bancroft scored 102 runs in the first session to make the most of the conditions on offer. The southpaw scored a breezy century, although he got a life when he was on 99. However, both of them departed in quick succession and it seemed like England have got the opening they needed.

88.6 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length and angling it in from around off, Steven Smith gets behind the line and offers a straight bat to see off the day. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 244/3

88.5 J Anderson to Smith, Ahead of a length and served outside off, nicely defended off the back foot. 244/3

88.4 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Smith gets across and drives it straight to mid on. 244/3

88.3 J Anderson to Smith, Anderson bowls it a tad short outside off, Smith with a bit of shuffle, defends it down on the track. 244/3

88.2 J Anderson to Smith, Hurls it in the corridor of uncertainty, Steven makes a watchful leave. 244/3

88.1 J Anderson to Smith, Drops it on a length and this one bounces a bit more as Smith defends it towards cover off the back foot. 244/3

Jimmy Anderson to bowl the final over of the day! Can he pick up a wicket?

87.6 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller outside off, Shaun Marsh is solid in his front foot defense. 244/3

87.5 S Broad to Marsh, Broad angles it in from outside off, it's on a back of a length. Marsh defends it back down the track. 244/3

87.4 S Broad to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 244/3

87.3 S Broad to Marsh, Angles it on a fuller length on the pads, Marsh flicks it neatly but finds mid-wicket. 244/3

87.2 S Broad to Marsh, Good shape on this one but it's too wide outside off to make the batsman play at it. 244/3

87.1 S Broad to Smith, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, Smith shuffles a bit and pushes it wide of mid on for a quick single. 244/3

86.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Beautiful bowling from Anderson! This one shapes away a touch, but the line is around off which forces Shaun to play at it. Just about whizzes past the outside edge. Excellent from Jimmy. 243/3

86.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Pitches it up on middle and leg, clipped straight to mid-wicket for nothing. 243/3

86.4 J Anderson to Marsh, A bit short and around off, Marsh stands tall and defends it down. 243/3

86.3 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller and angling in on the pads, too easy for Smith as he flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 243/3

86.2 J Anderson to Smith, Good length around off, Smith comes forward and blocks it out towards cover. 242/3

86.1 J Anderson to Smith, A peach to begin with! When the ball is doing something, Jimmy Anderson is the best option to go to. He steams in from over the wicket and angles it in from around off. Smith comes forward to play inside the line but this one shapes away a bit and nearly kisses the outside edge of his bat. Hands on head for Anderson. 242/3

James Anderson to share the new ball with Broad.

85.6 S Broad to Marsh, Almost! Short and outside off, Marsh sans any feet movement tries to go after it and gets beaten all ends up. 242/3

85.5 S Broad to Marsh, On a length and just around off, Marsh gets squared up a touch as he pushes it towards cover. 242/3

A delay here as England have decided to take the second new ball. Will the new cherry help them take a wicket?

85.4 S Broad to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 242/3

85.3 S Broad to Marsh, Good length on the fifth stump line, Marsh blocks it towards cover. 242/3

85.2 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller and veering on the pads, Marsh moves inside the line to help it on its way but misses. Bairstow does well to dive to his right to collect it. 242/3

85.1 S Broad to Marsh, Broad from around the wicket, drops it short on off. Marsh looks to cut it but it's too close to do so. Chops it on the bounce towards gully. 242/3

With 16 minutes to go and 5 overs remaining in the day, when will England take the second new ball? Anyway, it is Stuart Broad who is brought into the attack.

84.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller on off, a nice front foot defense on offer from SS. 242/3

84.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, Fuller on the stumps, it's the slower one. Marsh looks to drive but squirts it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single. 242/3

84.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length outside off, patted towards point for one. 241/3

84.3 Tom Curran to S Smith, FOUR! Not intentional but gets the desired result! Curran bowls it full and wide outside off, too much of width and Steven Smith decides to go after it. He looks to guide it down but gets it off the outer half wide of the gully fielder for a boundary towards third man. No one in the deep, so it's easy pickings for him. 240/3

84.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Good length delivery, angling in on middle, a bit of shuffle from Smith as he defends it towards mid on. 236/3

84.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Another off pace delivery from Curran around off. Smith reads it well and dead-bats it. 236/3

83.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Aggression from Woakes! Bowls an overpitched delivery and Marsh drives it hard back to him. He collects it and mimes a throw to the keeper's end. 236/3

83.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Marsh lunges ahead in defense. 236/3

83.4 C Woakes to Marsh, Attacks the stumps with a full length ball, Marsh comes forward and defends it with his bat close to the pad. 236/3

83.3 C Woakes to Smith, Shortish delivery, Smith helps it around the corner for a run. 236/3

83.2 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length ball, shaping in. Smith walks across his sticks and nudges it towards mid-wicket. 235/3

83.1 C Woakes to Smith, In the corridor outside off, Smith covers his stumps to allow it through. 235/3

82.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, Serves it on a length, the fifth stump line, easy leave for SM. 235/3

82.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Another slower delivery, it's a bit too wayward from Curran. Down the leg side as Smith waits for the ball to come and then tickles it towards fine leg for a single. 235/3

82.4 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 234/3

82.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Once again the slower one from Curran! Almost in every over he seems to be bowling one. The back of the hand delivery, again the length is short which gives Smith all the time in the world to go back and defend it down. 234/3

82.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Shortish and outside off, tapped towards the left of the point fielder for a brisk single. 234/3

82.1 Tom Curran to Smith, On a length and angling in on middle and leg, glanced down towards backward square leg for a single. 233/3

81.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Another boundary ball and Marsh misses out. He knows he has missed out on that one! Woakes serves it short and wide outside off, Marsh cuts it nicely off the back foot but finds Ali at backward point. 232/3

81.5 C Woakes to Marsh, FOUR! Delightful from Marshy! A bit too full outside off, right in the slot for the southpaw. Shaun leans into it and caresses it through cover. Into the gap and away she whistles to the ropes. 232/3

81.4 C Woakes to Marsh, Fuller on middle, wirsted towards mid on. 228/3

81.3 C Woakes to Marsh, Back of a length, angling in from outside off. Shaun Marsh stays put as he tries to cut but it's too close to get going. Ends up chopping it towards gully. 228/3

81.2 C Woakes to Marsh, Back of a length outside off, punched towards short cover off the back foot. 228/3

81.1 C Woakes to Marsh, Full and attacking the stumps. Woakes angles it in but Marsh is quick to get across and work it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 228/3

80.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Hurls it wider outside off, the Aussie skipper has got nothing to do with that one. 228/3

80.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Stays perfectly behind the line to stab it out. 228/3

80.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Comes over the wicket for Smith and bowls the leg cutter. Gets it to bounce a bit more but it's on the shorter length which gives the Aussie skipper enough time to rock back and keep it out. 228/3

80.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, Shortish again and served outside off, Shaun opens the face of the bat and times it towards backward point where Woakes dives to makes a half stop. The batsmen take a single. 228/3

80.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Short of a length delivery outside off, Shaun Marsh taps it towards the cover-point fielder. 227/3

80.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Too straight from Curran to start the spell! Smith walks across and clips it down to fine leg for a single. 227/3

The second new ball is available but it has not been taken. There is a change in bowling. Curran comes back for a bowl.

79.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Comes from around the wicket, keeps it full on off, Marsh prods forward in defense. 226/3

79.5 C Woakes to Smith, Drifts on the pads, Smith tucks it down to fine leg for a single. 226/3

79.4 C Woakes to S Smith, Fuller again on the stumps, Smith walks across to play the on drive but gets it off the toe end towards mid on. 225/3

79.3 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller and angling in on middle, Smith gets across to bunt it towards mid on. 225/3

79.2 C Woakes to Smith, This one stays low! It's on a length around middle and off, Steven crouches low and somehow manages to keep it out. 225/3

79.1 C Woakes to Smith, Good length delivery, angling in, Smith gets across and defends it down watchfully. 225/3

78.6 D Malan to Smith, Smith drives it wide of the man at mid on to keep strike. 225/3

78.5 D Malan to Marsh, Skips down the track and whips it towards mid on. The man there fumbles which allows them to take the single. 224/3

78.4 D Malan to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 223/3

78.3 D Malan to Marsh, FOUR! That's a rare mistake from Malan! He drops it short on middle, Marsh has ample time to rock back and pull it. He does so in front of square on the leg side. There were two men in the deep but he bisected them to perfection. 223/3

78.2 D Malan to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 219/3

78.1 D Malan to Smith, Flatter one around leg, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 219/3

77.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 218/3

77.5 C Woakes to S Marsh, Fuller outside off, driven towards the cover-point fielder. 218/3

77.4 Woakes to Marsh, Short and angling in on middle, Shaun Marsh once again goes for the pull but this one doesn't rise much and as a result he gets hit on the box. An appeal has been made which is turned down immediately by the umpire. 218/3

77.3 C Woakes to Marsh, Stands back and punches it towards cover. 218/3

77.2 C Woakes to Marsh, Just short of the man at mid-wicket! A bit short around middle and off, Marsh swivels to pull but doesn't bother to keep it down. Almost spoons a catch to the man at short mid-wicket. 218/3

77.1 C Woakes to Marsh, Back of a length delivery, angling in, defended towards the point fielder. 218/3

Chris Woakes is brought back into the attack.

76.6 D Malan to Smith, There it is! Steven Smith and his good run of form continues. Leans forward to this flighted delivery and drives it through extra cover to come back for the second. 22nd Test fifty for the Aussie skipper! There is no stopping him. Remember, he has a sore bottom hand but still he has delivered for his side. Another big one on the cards? Well, looks like. 218/3

76.5 D Malan to S Smith, Flatter around middle and leg, clipped off the back foot towards square leg. 216/3

76.4 D Malan to Marsh, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 216/3

76.3 D Malan to Marsh, Leans across and with the turn, whips it towards mid-wicket. 215/3

76.2 D Malan to Marsh, Off the splice! Bowls the googly, it bounces a touch more as Marsh looks to defend it off the front foot. Is undone by it as the ball hits the splice of the bat and dies down in the vacant short leg region. 215/3

76.1 D Malan to Marsh, Drifting in from around middle and leg, a bit short which allows Marsh to flick it away towards deep mid-wicket. There is a bit of hesitation between the two but they complete the second run easily in the end. 215/3

75.6 J Anderson to Smith, This one curls back in from a good length, Smith shuffles across the sticks and defends it off the inner half towards mid on. Just 17 runs coming in the last 10 overs for Australia. Good thing from England is that, they haven't allowed the hosts to score freely. 213/3

75.5 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 213/3

75.4 J Anderson to Smith, Shortish and outside off, Steven goes back and defends it towards the point fielder. 213/3

75.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Fuller and outside off, driven through cover-point for a single. 213/3

75.2 J Anderson to Marsh, Beaten! This is superb from Jimmy Anderson! First he angles it in from around off, makes the batsman draw forward and then gets it to straighten away to leave him stranded. Just whizzes past the outside edge! 212/3

75.1 J Anderson to S Marsh, Fuller ball on off, Shaun Marsh leans forward only to find Root at short cover. 212/3

74.6 D Malan to Smith, Flatter one around middle and leg, Smith goes back and clips it but is unable to beat the man at square leg. A maiden from Malan, tidy stuff from the leggie. He hasn't allowed the pair to score freely, something that Ali was lacking considerably. 212/3

74.5 D Malan to Smith, A low full toss around middle, Smith whips this one but Curran at square leg makes a diving stop. 212/3

74.4 D Malan to Smith, Slower one, but it's too full on the stumps. SS jams it out towards mid on. 212/3

74.3 D Malan to Smith, Flatter delivery on middle, clipped towards backward square leg. Wants the single but won't get it. Stays on 49! 212/3

74.2 D Malan to Smith, Flighted delivery around middle and off, the Aussie skipper, with a stride forward defends it back to Malan. 212/3

74.1 D Malan to Smith, Loopy ball around middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for nothing. 212/3

73.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Goes wide of the crease and angles it away a touch, SM defends it safely towards point. 212/3

73.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Now brings one back into the southpaw, Marsh waits for it before bunting it to mid on. 212/3

73.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Nice inswingers and outswingers from Anderson at the moment. This time he gets it to move away, Marsh leans across and drives it but finds the man at short cover. 212/3

73.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Fuller in length and curling back in a touch, defended off the front foot with a solid straight bat. 212/3

73.2 J Anderson to Marsh, Good length delivery on the stumps, Shaun prods ahead and with his bat close to the pad, he works it towards mid-wicket. 212/3

73.1 J Anderson to Marsh, Back of a length delivery, angling away, Marsh punches it off the back foot towards cover. 212/3

72.6 D Malan to Smith, Slows it through the air, but it's on the shorter side, Steven clips it towards backward square leg. 212/3

72.5 D Malan to Smith, Quicker through the air on middle, Smith hangs back to punch it towards mid-wicket. 212/3

72.4 D Malan to S Smith, Gets down the track and whips it towards short mid-wicket. 212/3

72.3 D Malan to Smith, Floated delivery on off, Smith takes a stride forward and eases it through extra cover to collect a couple. Moves to 49 with that! 212/3

72.2 D Malan to Smith, Tossed up outside off, pushed off the front foot towards point. 210/3

72.1 D Malan to Smith, Flattish around leg, Smith goes back to clip it away but gets hit on the pads. 210/3

71.6 J Anderson to Smith, Pitches it up outside off, Smith leans into it and drives it towards extra cover for a single. This also brings up the 50-run stand. Once again when England were threatening to chip away at the wickets, a good partnership from the hosts have denied them. 210/3

71.5 J Anderson to Smith, Walks across even before the bowler comes and then drives it towards mid on. 209/3

71.4 J Anderson to Smith, Hurls in a length ball and this one nips back in a touch, Steven Smith walks across the stumps and makes another assured leave. 209/3

71.3 J Anderson to Smith, On a length and outside off, Smith makes an easy leave. This one stayed a touch low as well. 209/3

71.2 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, Steven leans forward and just checks his drive as the ball rolls towards point. 209/3

71.1 J Anderson to Smith, Starts off with a length delivery, a bit wide outside off from over the wicket, Smith stabs it towards cover. 209/3

Time for Drinks. England kicked off the final session nicely as Broad got the ball to reverse. He caught Khawaja napping and almost dismissed Marsh in his first delivery. However, Steven Smith played freely from the word go and pulled back the initiative. He hasn't been dismissed at the MCG yet and has an average well over 100. Ominous signs for the visitors. Marsh has also grown in confidence and is playing sensibly. The Englishmen need a breakthrough, especially of the Australian skipper.

70.6 D Malan to Marsh, Quicker one this time, skidding through. Marsh makes good use of the depth of the crease to stonewall it. 209/3

70.5 D Malan to Marsh, Floated outside off, Shaun chips down the track and strokes it to mid off. 209/3

70.4 D Malan to Marsh, On a flatter trajectory around off, dealt with nicely off the back foot. 209/3

70.3 D Malan to Smith, A fraction short this time, tucked through square leg for a run. 209/3

70.2 D Malan to S Smith, Fullish delivery, played with soft hands to mid off. 208/3

70.1 D Malan to Smith, Tossed up delivery, Smith lunges forward in defense. 208/3

69.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, An off pace yorker on middle, Marsh is equal to the task as he jams it out. Another good over from Curran. 208/3

69.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 208/3

69.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, Curran goes for a slower ball again but sprays it down the leg side. Marsh misses his glance. 208/3

69.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, In the corridor outside off, left alone. 208/3

69.2 Tom Curran to S Smith, Short delivery on middle and leg, Smith helps his pull down to fine leg for a single. On a couple of occasions in Perth, Smith got hit on the back of the hand while attempting a pull shot. This time he had it covered. 208/3

69.1 Tom Curran to S Smith, FOUR! Great stroke! Shortish delivery outside off and a bit of room on offer. Smith rises with the bounce and steers it through the point region to pick up another boundary. 207/3

68.6 D Malan to Marsh, Floated outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 203/3

68.5 D Malan to Marsh, A bit short on middle, blocked off the back foot. 203/3

68.4 D Malan to Smith, Drifting in on middle, tucked around the corner for a single. 203/3

68.3 D Malan to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 202/3

68.2 D Malan to Smith, Wider outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 202/3

68.1 D Malan to Smith, Full on middle, played off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 202/3

67.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, Full ball outside off, jammed out to covers. 202/3

Shane Warne on air gives us a good insight about Tom Curran. He explains that he bowls his cutters with no change in his action. That is why those change of paces are so effective. It has got him wickets in the shorter formats of the game, will be interesting to see if it works here...

67.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, In the channel outside off, left alone. 202/3

67.4 Tom Curran to Smith, This fullish ball is clipped to the leg side for a single. 202/3

67.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of the hand delivery, almost deceiving Smith. The batsman shapes for a drive but adjusts well to keep it out. 201/3

67.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, A chirpy appeal for an LBW is turned down. Full length ball, angling down leg. Marsh tries to clip it away but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg as the umpire turns the appeal down. A leg bye taken. 201/3

67.1 Tom Curran to Marsh, Good length ball, shaping in from outside off. Marsh shuffles a touch and defends it solidly. 200/3

66.6 D Malan to Smith, Full again, whipped to the man at short mid-wicket. 200/3

66.5 D Malan to Marsh, Wrong one from Malan. It is full on middle, Marsh reads it well and clips it towards wide mid on for a single. 200 up for Australia. The MCG crowd appreciates that. 200/3

66.4 D Malan to S Marsh, Shoddy stuff from James Vince! Tossed up around off, Marsh drives it towards deepish mid off and takes on Vince. The fielder is lazy to get across to his left and makes a mess of it. Concedes a couple. 199/3

66.3 D Malan to Marsh, Marsh drives the fullish delivery nicely but fails to pierce the gap as the man at extra cover stops it. 197/3

66.2 D Malan to Marsh, Hangs back to the flatter delivery and dead-bats it. 197/3

66.1 D Malan to Smith, Short on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a single. 197/3

Dawid Malan to roll his arm over now. He bowled better than Moeen Ali in Perth. Not sure this is the correct decision though. These two are good players of spin and this might allow them to run away with the show.

65.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, He hasn't been able to execute his drives properly today. Fullish ball outside off, Marsh goes at it with hard hands but gets an inside edge to mid on. 196/3

65.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 196/3

65.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, On a length around off, angling in. Marsh has it covered as he keeps it out with a straight bat. 196/3

65.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Shuffles across to the full length ball on middle and leg and works it through square leg for a run. 196/3

65.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller in length, blocked nicely. 195/3

65.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Good fielding! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Smith strokes it nicely but Malan dives to his right to make a nice stop. 195/3

Steven Smith and Shaun Marsh are showing urgency in the middle. They are being helped by the fact that Joe Root is sticking with Moeen Ali. No real turn on offer and the duo is picking him off with ease. Will be a good ploy to bring pacers from both ends with the ball reversing.

64.6 M Ali to Marsh, Leans ahead and defends this one with his bat close to the pad. 195/3

64.5 M Ali to Smith, Drifting in towards Smith who eases it to mid on to get off strike. 195/3

64.4 M Ali to Marsh, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 194/3

64.3 M Ali to S Marsh, FOUR! Marsh is growing in confidence. Gets a full ball on middle and clips it beautifully through mid on for a boundary. 193/3

64.2 M Ali to S Smith, Leans forward and strokes it through covers for a single. 189/3

64.1 M Ali to Marsh, Fullish on middle and leg, turned around the corner for a single. 188/3

63.6 Tom Curran to S Smith, Ooh.. substantial movement again! Curves back in sharply from a length outside off, Smith covers the line, tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 187/3

63.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Where did that come from? Curran opts for a leg-cutter and bowls it on a length in the corridor outside off. Smith gets foxed but does well in the end to drops his wrists and play it along the ground towards the slip region. 187/3

63.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Plays this fullish ball to covers and tells his partner to wait on. 187/3

63.3 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 187/3

Michael Clarke on air praises Steven Smith. He explains that no team hasn't been able to found out a certain plan against him. He is good with his drives. Whenever the bowler feels that he has a chance by curving the ball in on the stumps, he is ready to pounce on them. Though he moves around a lot in his crease, his head position is always balanced and his good hand-eye co-ordination works in his favour. An absolute treat to watch!

63.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length outside off, Steven pats it to the off side. 187/3

63.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Full length delivery, Smith shuffles and jams it to extra cover. 187/3

62.6 M Ali to Marsh, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 187/3

62.5 M Ali to S Marsh, FOUR! Nicely done! A fraction short this time, spinning away. Marsh rocks back and cuts it past the point fielder for a boundary. He found the gap to perfection. This stroke will calm his nerves. 187/3

62.4 M Ali to Marsh, Marsh also uses his feet and drives it to mid on but no single on offer this time. 183/3

62.3 M Ali to S Smith, Smith is nimble on his feet as he clips it to mid on and calls his partner through for a swift single. 183/3

62.2 M Ali to S Smith, Short and room on offer, flayed away through point for a brace. 182/3

62.1 M Ali to Smith, Spinning in slowly from outside off, blocked nicely off the back foot. 180/3

61.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Slower delivery from Curran. Smith reads it well and tucks it around the corner for a run. 180/3

61.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, On a length, extra bounce on offer. Marsh rises up and plays it to gully for a single. 179/3

61.4 Tom Curran to S Marsh, Curran is bending his back. Steams in and angles in a good length ball. Marsh is late to bring his bat down and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 178/3

61.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, Overpitched outside off, driven crisply but straight to extra cover. 178/3

61.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Curran goes wide of the crease and brings it in, Marsh taps it with an open bat face to point. 178/3

61.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length delivery, swinging in. Smith hangs back and taps it to mid on for a run. There is movement in the air for Curran as well. 178/3

Tom Curran is back for a burst. He has been good so far. Not sure this is the right decision though. Stuart Broad was getting good reverse swing and Joe Root should have stuck with him for a while.

60.6 M Ali to Marsh, A bit flatter outside off, defended from within the crease. 177/3

60.5 M Ali to Marsh, Fullish around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 177/3

Man at deep cover coming up. A slip and a short leg also in place for Marsh. The umpire is having a chat with Moeen Ali. He conveys to him that the ball tracking is not working at the moment.

60.4 M Ali to Smith, Shortish ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 177/3

60.3 M Ali to Smith, Outside off, Smith shuffles a long way across and dead-bats it. 176/3

60.2 M Ali to Smith, Length delivery outside off, kept out nicely. 176/3

60.1 M Ali to Smith, FOUR! Sublime! Tossed up outside off, Smith strides forward confidently and strokes it through extra cover. The fielder in the deep covers a lot of ground to his right, slides but fails to keep the ball in play. The skipper is going from strength-to-strength. 176/3

Moeen Ali returns for a bowl.

59.6 S Broad to Marsh, Another false shot. Full ball outside off, swinging in. Marsh goes for a drive without any foot movement and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 172/3

59.5 S Broad to Smith, Eases the full ball through covers for a single. 172/3

59.4 S Broad to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 171/3

59.3 S Broad to Marsh, Poor stuff from Marsh! He is looking fidgety. On a drivable length outside off, Shaun goes for an expansive drive with no feet movement and gets an inside edge past the leg stump. A run taken. 171/3

59.2 S Broad to Smith, He is so easy on the eye with his drives. Gets a pitched up delivery in his arc and creams it through covers. Another three taken. 170/3

59.1 S Broad to Smith, Full length ball outside off, left alone. 167/3

58.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Woakes goes around the wicket to Marsh and angles it in. Marsh covers the line to keep it out. 167/3

58.5 C Woakes to S Smith, On a drivable length outside off, Smith leans into it and drives it nicely through covers. Three runs taken. 167/3

58.4 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length this time, blocked nicely. 164/3

58.3 C Woakes to Smith, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 164/3

58.2 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Fullish delivery, Smith shuffles a touch and clips it in the gap between the two short mid-wicket fielders and picks up another boundary. Smith becomes the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2017. The best Test batsman in the world keeps on getting better and better. 164/3

58.1 C Woakes to Smith, Full delivery, swerving in, blocked solidly. 160/3

57.6 S Broad to Marsh, Full length ball, tailing in substantially. Marsh does well to jam it to mid-wicket. What an over from Broad, a wicket-maiden. 160/3

57.5 S Broad to Marsh, Short of a length outside off, left alone. 160/3

57.4 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 160/3

57.3 Broad to Marsh, Another huge appeal! It is all happening at the MCG. The ball is reversing for Broad and Marsh doesn't have any clue about it. Broad bowls a full delivery on middle and leg, Marsh loses his balance as he tries to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. England go up in unison but umpire S Ravi once again stays unmoved. The on-air commentators reckon that it is going down the leg side. Broad looks at his skipper but this time he doesn't go for the review. Sensible call as Hawk Eye shows that the ball was missing the leg stump. 160/3

57.2 Broad to Marsh, Not Out! Shaun Marsh survives a tough call but England do not lose a review. Length delivery around off, jagging back appreciably. Marsh is caught in the crease as he attempts to clip it away but misses to get pinged on the pads. England roar in appeal but umpire S Ravi stays unmoved. Broad walks to his skipper and convinces him to go for the review. The body language from the visitors is really confident. Time for the replays. The impact is in line but it is just clipping the top of the stumps. Hence, the umpire's call stays. 160/3

England on the charge. They reckon that they have trapped Shaun Marsh in front of the stumps and go for the review. Big moment in the game. Height might be a factor.

Shaun Marsh strides out to bat.

57.1 S Broad to Khawaja, OUT! Soft dismissal! Khawaja never looked at ease throughout his knock and has finally perished. Broad steams in from around the wicket and bowls it on a good length in the zone of apprehension. The ball is holding its line as Khawaja pokes at it tamely. Ends up getting a feather and Bairstow accepts it gleefully. Bowling in the corridor has worked wonders for the visitors. Is this the opening England needed? 160/3

56.6 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Timing and placement, brilliantly played! Short of a length outside off, Smith waits for it and places it deftly past point for a boundary. 160/2

56.5 C Woakes to S Smith, In the air... but safe! In the channel around off, straightens after pitching. Smith gets squared up and gets an outside edge but the ball falls well short of the gully fielder. Playing that with soft hands saved him. 156/2

56.4 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Steven hangs back and offers a straight bat in defense. 156/2

56.3 C Woakes to Smith, Continues to probe in that off stump channel. Smith is equal to the task as he shuffles across and blocks it with a straight bat. 156/2

56.2 C Woakes to Smith, Similar length ball around off, Smith shuffles across in his customary manner and defends it solidly. 156/2

56.1 C Woakes to Smith, A good shot for no runs! Shortish delivery and room on offer, Smith punches it beautifully but finds the man at point. 156/2

55.6 S Broad to Khawaja, On a drivable length outside off, Khawaja doesn't fall for the bait and defends it off the front foot. 156/2

55.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Shortens his length, Usman hangs back and tucks it to mid-wicket. 156/2

55.4 S Broad to U Khawaja, Once again nails the drive to the cover region but picks up the man this time. 156/2

55.3 S Broad to U Khawaja, FOUR! Elegant! This will give Khawaja confidence. Half volley outside off, the batsman leans ahead and creams it through extra cover for a glorious boundary. 156/2

55.2 S Broad to Khawaja, Back of a length around off, Khawaja hops back and blocks it stoutly. 152/2

55.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Straying on the pads, clipped in front of square leg for a brace. He needs to keep on rotating strike. 152/2

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

54.6 C Woakes to Smith, Shuffles across to the good length delivery and pushes it to mid on. 150/2

54.5 C Woakes to Smith, That was tentative! On a length outside off, straightens after hitting the deck. Smith goes at it half-heartedly and gets beaten all ends up. 150/2

Mitchell Starc on-air reckons that the pitch slowed in the second session as opposed to the morning session when the ball was coming on to the bat. Feels that is why the batsmen slowed down.

54.4 C Woakes to Smith, Shorter in length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 150/2

54.3 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller in length, Smith covers the line to block it. 150/2

Another brilliant observation. This time from Ian Healy. He notices that Khawaja played a full-blooded pull shot somewhere in the second session which went only for a single. Similar ball, similar length. What does Smith get? A boundary. No change in field from that ball to this. So how does Smith get a boundary? Because he knows where the fielders are placed. So the key to playing your pull shots is - not every time power is needed. Khawaja instantaneously goes for power on the pull, but does not focus much on placement. Smith well, mixes the two really well.

54.2 C Woakes to S Smith, FOUR! Shot! Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Smith gets on top of the bounce and pulls it with aplomb through backward square leg to find the fence. 150/2

54.1 C Woakes to Khawaja, Starts off with a good length ball on middle and leg, Khawaja tucks it to fine leg to rotate strike. 146/2

We are back for the final session. Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja will continue their innings. Chris Woakes will continue his spell.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Drama happened when David Warner was on 99. The debutant, Tom Curran was the culprit as he overstepped and that meant that the opener who got caught at mid on lived on. He did score a ton and was applauded deservedly from the MCG crowd. However, he got dismissed soon after to some smart bowling from Anderson. England need to continue the good work while the hosts will be expecting their skipper, Steven Smith to rise to the occasion again. Join us for the final session in a while.

A great session for England as they have picked up two wickets and only conceded 43 runs. After struggling to bowl well in the first session, they have bounced back in style. They have bowled tight lines and lengths to stifle the hosts. It was Chris Woakes who broke the flourishing opening stand to send Bancroft back. Usman Khawaja came in but failed to rotate strike. He went in to his shell and as a result, Warner also got bogged down a bit.

53.6 S Broad to Smith, Wide outside off to end the over and session, Smith lets it through. TEA ON DAY 1! 145/2

53.5 S Broad to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 145/2

53.4 S Broad to Smith, Landed pretty wide outside off, left alone. 145/2

53.3 S Broad to Smith, That is a jaffa. Broad is surprised too. Sums up his bowling in this match so far. He has just been bowling wide, trying to make the batsmen commit a mistake. But here, he makes Smith play at a good delivery and that ball just jags back in, whizzing past the outside edge. Broad gives a stare at Smith and awaits a reaction but Smith is just like a monk who only gives blessings with no trouble in the world. Only the smile was missing there. 145/2

53.2 S Broad to Smith, Landed outside off, Smith gets across and defends. 145/2

53.1 S Broad to Khawaja, Down the leg side, tucked behind square leg for a single. Reckon he won't come back on strike for the rest of this over... 145/2

52.6 C Woakes to Smith, Shortish on middle, Smith gets across and defends it back down the track. 144/2

52.5 C Woakes to Smith, Again it's on a fuller length outside off, Steven presses forward and drives it towards short cover. 144/2

52.4 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller and around off, Steven Smith gets across and works it towards mid-wicket. 144/2

52.3 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, clipped towards square leg. 144/2

52.2 C Woakes to Smith, Full and outside off, Smith leans forward and square drives it towards the point fielder. 144/2

52.1 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller and angling in from around off, defends it towards the cover fielder. 144/2

Good observation from Ian Chappell on air, as always. Priceless commentary. He looks at the bottom hand grip of Khawaja and reckons it is a pretty strong hold. Normally, he says, when you observe strong bottom-handed players, they keep it very tight when playing square of the wicket but when it comes to playing a cover drive or down the ground, they loosen it a touch. But not Usman. He keeps that grip very tight almost throughout. Now look at the way Steven Smith bats. He too, bats with a very strong bottom-handed grip. But then he loosens it a touch if he is playing a shot down the ground. Adding further, Chappell says that most batsmen who play for New South Wales have a strong bottom-handed grip. Khawaja is from Queesland but then shifted to NSW.

51.6 S Broad to Khawaja, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 144/2

51.5 S Broad to Khawaja, Takes a stride forward and drives it towards cover. 144/2

51.4 S Broad to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 144/2

51.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Good length ball on middle, Khawaja shows full face of the bat. 144/2

51.2 S Broad to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 144/2

51.1 S Broad to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, driven through covers for a single. 144/2

Stuart Broad is back on. Australia's run rate has come down considerably after the first session. Tells you that the Englishmen has comeback hard but Khawaja has also been in his shell which has made life difficult for the hosts.

50.6 C Woakes to U Khawaja, Fullish delivery, patted to mid on. 143/2

50.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, Overpitched outside off, Khawaja drives it towards covers where the fielder dives to his right to make a good stop. No easy runs for the southpaw. 143/2

50.4 C Woakes to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 143/2

50.3 C Woakes to U Khawaja, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short ball on middle and leg, you can't bowl there with no fine leg in place. Khawaja stands tall and pulls it through the same region to find the fence. 143/2

50.2 C Woakes to S Smith, Well played! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Smith leans into it and strokes it through covers. The fielder from the same region chases it and saves a run for his side. 139/2

50.1 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller length ball outside off, Smith mistimes his drive to mid off. 136/2

Chris Woakes returns for a burst. He was poor to begin with but was good in his second spell. Can he continue the good work?

49.6 J Anderson to Smith, Shorter in length, tucked around the corner for a single. 136/2

49.5 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length outside off, Smith dabs it to the point region. 135/2

49.4 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length on middle and leg, Smith hops and fends it off to square leg. 135/2

49.3 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 135/2

49.2 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length, Smith shuffles across and clips it to mid-wicket. 135/2

49.1 J Anderson to Smith, On a length and angling in, kept out nicely. 135/2

Leg slip in place now. Interesting tactic from the Englishmen.

48.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Pounds the deck hard around off, Khawaja hops and blocks it. He is getting bogged down, needs to find a way to rotate the strike. 135/2

48.5 Tom Curran to Khawaja, In the zone outside off, Usman offers a solid back foot defense. 135/2

48.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 135/2

48.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Back of a length around off, played off the back foot to the off side. 135/2

48.2 Tom Curran to U Khawaja, Full length ball outside off, driven with hard hands to covers. 135/2

48.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Good length ball around off, defended off the back foot. 135/2

47.6 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length, kept out watchfully. End of a productive over. 135/2

47.5 J Anderson to Smith, Hangs back to the good length delivery and blocks it. 135/2

Steven Smith is the next batsman in.

47.4 J Anderson to Warner, OUT! The best bowler in the English side strikes! This is what happens when you bowl closer to the stumps. Yes, England have dried down the runs by bowling wide lines but you cannot keep doing that for a lifetime. That is the difference between Broad and Anderson. The former was just testing the patience of the batsmen but Jimmy, boy, he played with their minds. Intelligent bowling from the experienced campaigner and he reaps the dividends. After bowling a couple of back of length deliveries, he goes back to a fullish ball. He hurls it in the channel outside off, angling in initially. But then the ball deviates away just a shade. Warner with minimal foot movement pokes at it and gets a faint nick. Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps takes a regulation catch and throws the ball up in the air. Anderson is confident as well and up goes the umpire's finger. Warner is not too sure and thinks about the review. He walks down the track and has a chat with Khawaja but that conversation takes ages. Eventually, he just about starts to make that signal for a 'T' but the umpire says - 'Sorry mate. You are timed out.' The umpires check for the front foot no ball and importantly for England, it is fine this time. The opener walks back to a warm reception from the crowd after playing a brilliant knock. Perhaps, Khawaja's inability to rotate the strike bogged Warner down. Consider this - In this partnership, David just managed 7 from 39 balls. Ouch. This is also Anderson's 100th Test wicket against Australia, a record to be proud of. Good passage of play for England. Now can they get another wicket before Tea? 135/2

47.3 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length around off, David covers the line and eases it to covers. 135/1

47.2 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson drags his length back. Bowls a shortish delivery, Warner goes deep in the crease and defends it solidly. 135/1

47.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish in length, angling in. Warner hangs back and makes an assured leave. 135/1

46.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Overpitched outside off, driven sweetly to mid off. 135/1

46.5 Tom Curran to Khawaja, In the corridor of uncertainty again, Khawaja lets it go. Intent has been missing from the No. 3. With Australia on the front foot, he needs to play positive cricket. 135/1

46.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Length delivery in the zone of apprehension, Khawaja comes forward confidently and blocks it. 135/1

46.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Shortish delivery around off, Usman hangs back and taps it to covers . 135/1

46.2 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Back of a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 135/1

46.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, That's a beautiful delivery! Fuller in length outside off, straightens after hitting the deck. Khawaja pokes at it but is beaten all ends up. 135/1

45.6 J Anderson to Warner, This is wide outside off and Warner doesn't fiddle with it. 135/1

45.5 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner hangs back and stonewalls it. 135/1

45.4 J Anderson to Warner, Nicely bowled! Slower ball on a full length outside off, Warner shapes for a booming drive but only jams it out in the end towards covers. 135/1

45.3 J Anderson to D Warner, Overpitched outside off, driven sweetly to the cover region. 135/1

Good point mentioned by the on-air commentators. There is a sweeper cover in place for Warner and the bowlers are bowling according to the field. So, it becomes difficult for Warner to score boundaries. Khawaja hasn't rotated the strike much. He needs to take initiative and keep the scoreboard ticking.

45.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length on off, David remains in crease and plays it with soft hands towards mid on. 135/1

45.1 J Anderson to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner hangs back and taps it with an open bat face to cover-point. 135/1

44.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Full length ball attacking the stumps, Khawaja puts his head down and defends it calmly. 135/1

44.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Short and width on offer, cut away through point for a run. 135/1

44.4 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Fuller in length on middle and leg, Khawaja looks to turn it to the leg side but gets a safe leading edge towards the non-striker. 134/1

44.3 Tom Curran to Khawaja, Fuller in length, driven off the front foot to mid on. 133/1

44.2 Tom Curran to Warner, It's been driven superbly through the covers. One run added to the total. 133/1

44.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length ball, punched off the back foot to extra cover. 132/1

43.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Shortish and served outside off, Khawaja doesn't bother going after it. Back-to-back maidens! 132/1

43.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 132/1

43.4 J Anderson to U Khawaja, Length delivery, coming back in a shade, Khawaja drives it to the man at mid off. 132/1

43.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Just a lean forward and driven towards the short cover fielder. 132/1

43.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, Pitches it in that zone outside off, Khawaja has got nothing to do with that one. 132/1

43.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, Good length delivery, angling in from outside off, Usman Khawaja prods forward and defends it with his bat and pad close together. 132/1

42.6 Tom Curran to Warner,Fuller in the zone outside off, David Warner drives it towards the man at extra cover. A maiden from Tom Curran! 132/1

42.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Leans forward and eases the drive towards short cover. 132/1

42.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner hops back to defend and in doing so, his bottom hand comes off as well. 132/1

42.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 132/1

42.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Ahead of a length and around off, defended towards the man at short cover. 132/1

42.1 Tom Curran to Warner, What a delivery! Absolute peach from Curran! He brings this one in from around off and then straightens a bit to nearly take the outside edge of Warner's bat. 132/1

41.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Shortish outside off, Usman once again offers no shot. 132/1

41.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Angles it in from around off, Khawaja knows where his off stump is and then makes a leave. Three leaves in a low. 132/1

41.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 132/1

41.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Outside off, UK makes an easy leave. 132/1

41.2 J Anderson to D Warner, Fuller outside off, Warner drives it uppishly through covers for a single. 132/1

41.1 J Anderson to Warner, Gets forward and pushes it towards cover. 131/1

Drinks time.

40.6 Tom Curran to Khawaja, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 131/1

40.5 Tom Curran to Warner, David Warner gets to his ton! And the typical celebrations follow! He lets out a huge roar, leaps in the air and then punches his fist in joy. Phew! Would have departed on 99 on the previous ball but there is something called as lady luck and David Warner had her right behind him. The crowd is up on its feet and David Warner takes a moment to sink in all the applause. It took him around 40-odd minutes to get to the milestone after being in the 90s. Length delivery on middle and off, he tucks it through square leg and sprints to the other end in joy. Well played, Sir. 131/1

40.5 Curran to D Warner, CURRAN HAS OVERSTEPPED! All the celebrations have been cut short and the MCG crowd is loving it. How often do you get to see this? A batsman getting a reprieve just one short of a ton. Got to feel for the debutant here but he has only himself to blame. Tom Curran bowls it on a length around off, Warner looks to half-pull this one but the ball bounces a touch more which means a leading edge is induced. The ball lobs up towards Broad at mid on who takes the catch. But the umpire asks Warner to wait as he wants to check the front foot. Guess what? Tom Curran is well ahead of the popping line. Worked so hard for it, the ideal wicket to have, but it's all gone for a toss. Deary me... David Warner survives on 99. Can he make the Englishmen pay or will something more dramatic happen here now? 130/1

Goodness me! Warner has been caught on 99, would you believe? But the umpire has asked him to wait as he wants to check Curran's front foot. This seems to be a life for Warner...

40.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length around middle and off, Warner tucks it uppishly towards mid on. The crowd is right behind him. 129/1

40.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Bowls it slower this time, at 112.6 kph, Warner waits and just pushes it towards short cover. 129/1

40.2 Tom Curran to U Khawaja, Shortish and angling in. Khawaja pulls it through backward square leg to bring Warner back on strike. 129/1

40.1 Tom Curran to Khawaja, In the channel outside off, UK leaves it alone. 128/1

Tom Curran is back on.

39.6 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner drives it towards cover but couldn't get it past the man there. 128/1

39.5 J Anderson to Khawaja, Too straight from Anderson, Khawaja turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 128/1

39.4 J Anderson to Khawaja, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 127/1

39.3 J Anderson to Khawaja, Fuller and angling in, Usman defends it down. 127/1

39.2 J Anderson to Khawaja, On a length and around middle and off, Khawaja defends. 127/1

39.1 J Anderson to Warner, Punches it through the cover, moves to 99! He achieves a milestone. 6000 Test runs for him! Amazing feat! Back of a length outside off, Warner punches by getting on top it through cover. Wants two but Moeen Ali in the deep is quick to the ball. 127/1

James Anderson who wasn't allowed to bowl is now given the permission.

38.6 C Woakes to Khawaja, A bit shorter in length, in line of the stumps. Usman camps back and defends it stoutly. 126/1

38.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, Good length ball around off, Usman covers the line and defends it stoutly. 126/1

38.4 C Woakes to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 126/1

38.3 C Woakes to Khawaja, Good length ball in the zone of apprehension, Khawaja doesn't fiddle with it. 126/1

38.2 C Woakes to Khawaja, Overpitched on middle and leg, nudged nicely through wide mid on for a couple. 126/1

38.1 C Woakes to Khawaja, On a length around off, Khawaja stays back and defends it calmly. 124/1

37.6 S Broad to Warner, Overpitched outside off, Warner drives it nicely but finds the man at extra cover. 124/1

37.5 S Broad to Warner, Warner flays this one hard but finds the man at short cover-point. 124/1

37.4 S Broad to Warner, Uppish but safe! Warner must have had his heart in his mouth. Short and width on offer, Warner goes for a full-blooded cut and plays it uppishly towards backward point. The fielder dives full length to his right but the ball goes past him in a flash. Ali in the deep does the mopping up job to keep it down to a couple. Warner moves to 98, the crowd cheers for him loudly. He was stranded on 96 for 9 balls. He will be happy that he has moved on. 124/1

37.3 S Broad to Warner, Good effort from Broad, keeping Warner under pressure. Similar length ball, Warner drives it nicely towards Broad who gets low in his followthrough and gets a hand to it to parry it past the stumps at the other end. 122/1

37.2 S Broad to D Warner, Fullish delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 122/1

37.1 S Broad to D Warner, Looks for the slash to get to the three-figure mark but mistimes it completely. Back of a length outside off, a bit of room on offer. Warner looks to cut it but chops it besides the pitch on the off side. Nervy nineties tell you. 122/1

Anderson is having a chat with the umpire. S Ravi is gesturing to the veteran that he can't bowl right now as he was off the field since Lunch. The on-air commentators inform that he will be allowed to bowl only after another two minutes. So, Broad will continue his spell.

36.6 C Woakes to Khawaja, Full delivery attacking the stumps, patted to mid on. 122/1

36.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 122/1

36.4 C Woakes to Khawaja, Similar length ball, Usman drives it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 122/1

36.3 C Woakes to U Khawaja, Fuller in length outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 122/1

36.2 C Woakes to Khawaja, This is poor from Khawaja. He needs to be patient. Shortish delivery outside off, Khawaja goes for a pull but gets beaten. 122/1

36.1 C Woakes to Khawaja, A play and a miss! Good ball from Woakes. On a length outside off, angling in. Khawaja looks to keep it out but the ball goes past his inside edge and through to the keeper. 122/1

35.6 S Broad to Warner, Broad delivers it almost near the tramline, Warner watches it go through to the keeper. Broad smiles but the crowd Boos him! 122/1

35.5 S Broad to Warner, Pitches it right up there, Warner drives it nicely but finds the man at short cover. 122/1

35.4 S Broad to Warner, Too full and sprayed wide outside off, Warner lets it be. 122/1

35.3 S Broad to Warner, Keeps it fuller outside off, wanting Warner to go after it but the southpaw remains calm. Leaves it alone. 122/1

35.2 S Broad to Warner, Sprays it a bit wide outside off, David once again makes a leave. 122/1

35.1 S Broad to Warner, Bowls a tempter does Broad. It's full and outside off, Warner doesn't play at it. 122/1

34.6 C Woakes to U Khawaja, Fuller on off, driven straight to short cover. A successful over from Woakes! 122/1

34.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, A wide yorker, Khawaja jams it out. 122/1

34.4 C Woakes to Khawaja, From around the wicket comes Woakes and hurls it on a length on off, defended from within the crease. 122/1

Usman Khawaja strides out next to bat, replacing Bancroft.

34.3 C Woakes to Bancroft, OUT! Trapped in front! Cameron Bancroft is walking off, he knows he is a goner! England rejoice! Brilliant delivery from Woakes. Deserved it thoroughly. He was bowling shorter lines to Bancroft and then smartly changes the length to taste success. He comes steaming in and drops it near the good length area. The ball deviates off the pitch, stays a touch low and pings Cameron on the front pad as he looks to defend. They all appeal in jubilation and umpire Dharmasena has no qualms in raising his finger. Bancroft starts to walk back and England finally get a breakthrough. He didn't even bother discussing about the review with his partner. Hawk Eye shows it's pitched in line, impact is in line and would have clipped the top of the stumps. Umpire's call! End of a superb opening stand for Australia. 122/1

34.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, On a length and served in the channel outside off, Cameron defends it towards the off side solidly. 122/0

34.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Length delivery outside off, defended towards cover. 122/0

33.6 S Broad to Warner, Good running! Back of a length, but it's angling down leg. Warner gets across and tucks it towards backward square leg and calls for the second immediately. Gets it in the end. 122/0

33.5 S Broad to Warner, Outside off, shouldered arms to. 120/0

33.4 S Broad to Warner, FOUR! Superbbbb, says Bill Lawry on air. David Warner has totally nailed it down the ground! Was waiting for the ball to be a half volley and spanks as soon as he gets it there. Broad overcooks it and the southpaw is up for it. Leans into it and eases it off the meat past mid off for a boundary. 120/0

33.3 S Broad to Warner, Ahead of a length on off, a solid front foot defense on offer from Warner. 116/0

There is some issue with the ball. Broad shows it to the umpire.

33.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Angles it in around middle and leg, Bancroft shuffles a touch and clips it towards deep backward square leg for a single. 116/0

33.1 S Broad to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards the cover region. 115/0

32.6 C Woakes to Warner, Length delivery outside off, Warner initially decides to go after it but then resists and makes an easy leave. 115/0

32.5 C Woakes to Warner, Yorker, fired outside off, Warner jams it out towards the short cover fielder. 115/0

32.4 C Woakes to Warner, Woakes is getting some inward movement here but Warner blocks it down safely. 115/0

32.3 C Woakes to Warner, Fuller ball outside off, Warner backs away and drives it towards cover. The man at short cover gets a hand to it which slows the ball down. The batsmen take a couple. 115/0

32.2 C Woakes to Warner, Another effort ball but how long can Woakes bowl with the same venom! Another shortish one, Warner defends it off the back foot. 113/0

32.1 C Woakes to D Warner, Woakes comes from around the wicket, bowls short and this one comes back in off the pitch. Warner looks to cut but gets an inside edge which evades the stumps. 113/0

31.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Gets forward again does Cameron which is a good thing and eases it towards the man at mid on. 113/0

31.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Good line! But keep it a bit more fuller, Broad! Bancroft doesn't fall and is happy to leave it alone. 113/0

31.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Wasn't that off the middle? Seemed like! Fuller ball on off, Cameron leans ahead and drives it towards Malan at short cover. 113/0

31.3 S Broad to C Bancroft, Comes over the wicket to the right-hander, pitches it full on off, Cameron leans forward and bunts it back to Broad. 113/0

31.2 S Broad to Warner, Fuller and angling in on the pads, wristed past the man at mid-wicket for an easy single. 113/0

31.1 S Broad to Warner, Tight lines from Broad! Shortish and outside off, David defends it towards the off side. 112/0

30.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length again, defended off the back foot back to the bowler. 112/0

30.5 C Woakes to Bancroft, Woakes goes wide of the crease, tries to angle the ball in but it's a bit too straight. Cameron walks across and works it through mid-wicket to get a brace. That should get Cameron going. 112/0

30.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, Chris goes short and bowls it outside off, the batsman remains patient as he allows it to go through to the keeper. 110/0

30.3 C Woakes to Bancroft, Pitches it right up there, maybe, because Bancroft edged one in the previous over. But this time from the middle of the bat, Cameron drives it towards mid off which is a tad straight for him. 110/0

30.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, Fuller in length and outside off, driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder. 110/0

30.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length, bowled just around that off stump channel. CB shows a straight bat. 110/0

Woakes loses his run-up. He comes running in and just when he is about to deliver, a bird flies across the pitch which forces him to abort. Poor Chris has to go back...

29.6 S Broad to Warner, Broad once again bowls it on a back of a length outside off, Warner could only defend it towards the off side. Good comeback from Broad after being hit for a boundary. 110/0

29.5 S Broad to Warner, Taps this length delivery towards cover and says WAIT ON, straightaway to his partner. 110/0

29.4 S Broad to D Warner, Pitches it up on off, Warner goes hard at it, but mistimes it towards short cover. 110/0

29.3 S Broad to Warner, On a length and served outside off, Warner hangs back in defense. 110/0

29.2 S Broad to Warner, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 110/0

29.1 S Broad to Warner, FOUR! Beautiful! Warner goes to 87, the devil's number! Broad from around the wicket, goes short but the line is down the leg side. There is a packed off side field given to him and this is not where he should be bowling! Warner hops and helps his pull down to fine leg for a boundary to start the session for himself. 110/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end!

28.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Woakes hits the deck hard, gets the bounce off the surface but Cameron is quick to sit under it. 106/0

28.5 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length ball on middle, easily defended off the back foot. 106/0

28.4 C Woakes to C Bancroft, FOUR! Edgyyyy! Not a bad ball at all but luck is with Bancroft this time! It's fuller and served outside off, asking Cameron to go after it. He obliges with a drive but gets a thick outside edge wide of the man at gully for a boundary towards third man. 106/0

28.3 C Woakes to Bancroft, Bangs in a short ball on off, CB half-ducks under it. 102/0

28.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, A bit short and angling in, Cameron gets behind the line to meet it with a straight bat. 102/0

28.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Begins with a length delivery, in the corridor outside off. Bancroft is happy to leave it alone. 102/0

We are back for the second session! The Aussie openers are set to resume. With Warner out there, you can expect the runs to continue flowing. It shall be Chris Woakes to kickoff proceedings with the cherry. Two slips in place. Let's go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

On the contrary, his partner Bancroft, has looked in some trouble. He was tested by some short stuff, found it difficult to time the ball but he will be happy that he still managed to see the session off safely. England, well, there was a time where they bowled disciplined lines and lengths, but wilted soon once Warner started the onslaught. No one has looked threatening enough and if they keep on serving freebies, it wouldn't be wrong to predict that they will be having a long day on the field. Will they come out with some plans? Or will these two just pile on the agony? Join us back in a short while for the post-lunch session...

The two Aussie openers, Warner and Bancroft walk back to the dressing room amidst a huge applause from the packed MCG crowd. Steven Smith won an important toss and the pair has done justice to his decision to bat first. On a belter of a wicket, Warner has looked at his utmost best to deal with his critics. He has timed the ball really well and scored 83 of the 102 runs. He has been ominous and by the looks of things, it seems like he is eyeing a big one. England beware.

27.6 M Ali to D Warner, Loopy ball outside off, Warner leans forward and pushes it towards mid off. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 102/0

27.5 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up outside off, defended off the front foot gently. 102/0

27.4 M Ali to Warner, Hangs back and defends it back to Ali. 102/0

27.3 Ali to Warner, SIX! Downtown goes Warner! It's 100 up for the hosts as well. The last time an Australian opening pair added 100-plus in an Ashes Boxing Day Test was way back in 2002! Woaah! Moeen Ali tosses it up on the stumps, with nothing off the surface, David decides to go after it. He doesn't care if lunch is approaching as he gets down and swings his bat to make sure the ball hits the sightscreen. First biggie of the match as well. In fact, this is Warner's first six in 9 International games across formats. He has played according to the situation in this series. At the Gabba, he had made 87 runs but didn't hit a single maximum in that innings. He batted sensibly to give his new partner, Cameron Bancroft some game time in the middle. However, today he has played his strokes and is looking ominous. 102/0

27.2 M Ali to Warner, Flatter on the stumps, defended down easily. 96/0

27.1 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up around middle, worked towards mid on. 96/0

We can get one more over in. Moeen Ali is asked to roll his arm over.

26.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller on off, defended with a straight blade. 96/0

26.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Bancroft is a bit late to evade this! Anderson bowls it short on middle and leg, Cameron moves inside the line to evade but is late to do so. The ball goes off his left elbow towards the keeper. 96/0

26.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, That was a brave leave if I can call it one! Anderson keeps it fuller and it threatens to nip back in, Bancroft plants his front foot across before making a leave. This wasn't far from kissing the off pole. Warner immediately walks up to his partner and has a word to share. 96/0

26.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Drops it on a back of a length outside off, Cameron punches it towards short cover. 96/0

26.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, In the channel outside off, pretty harmless, Cameron shoulders his arms. No need to do anything silly as this could be the last over before lunch. 96/0

26.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. 96/0

25.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Shortish around middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 96/0

25.5 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Clipped away! Tom Curran serves it on the pads, Warner gets across and just tickles it fine down the leg side for the second boundary of the over. Australia just 4 short of the three-figure mark now. 96/0

25.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery on middle, the batsman shuffles a bit to defend it back down the track. 92/0

25.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, FOUR! Easy peasy for Warner! There is no one patrolling the area behind square on the leg side and Curran is guilty of bowling it short on the hips. Warner, with one leg up in the air, sweep/pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 92/0

25.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Pitches it up on the stumps, driven back to Curran. 88/0

25.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Shortish and angling away outside off, pushed off the back foot towards mid off. 88/0

24.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Aggression or frustration? Bancroft drives this full ball back to Anderson, who in his followthrough collects the ball and fires it back at the stumps. It hits but luckily, it deflects straight towards the slip fielder. 88/0

24.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Bangs in a short one on middle and leg, Bancroft takes evasive action as he is quick to duck under it. 88/0

24.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/0

24.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Goes over the wicket to Cameron and hurls a fuller ball on off, driven off the front foot back to the bowler. 88/0

24.2 J Anderson to Warner, Pitches it right up there, Warner gets forward this time and drives it wide of the man at short cover to get off strike. 88/0

24.1 J Anderson to Warner, FOUR! Edged but safely through the gap! Good bowling Jimmy! Keeps it fuller on off, asking Warner to go after it. David for once doesn't use his feet as he tries to go hard at it. Gets a thick edge which flies safely through the backward point region for a boundary. 87/0

23.6 Tom Curran to C Bancroft, Good length delivery, coming back in a shade, Cameron looks to drive but gets it off the inner half back to the bowler. 83/0

23.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, On a length and outside off, once again off the middle of the bat but straight to short cover. 83/0

23.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Was there to be hit but Bancroft misses out. He knows that and is disappointed! Tom Curran drops it short and it's wide outside off. Cameron rocks back to cut it but it goes straight towards the point fielder. 83/0

23.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Goes fuller and tries to attack the stumps, Cameron unfurls a drive but it's straight to mid off. 83/0

23.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fractionally short and outside off, CB punches it towards cover. 83/0

23.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Angles it in from outside off, Cameron Bancroft is solid in defense. 83/0

22.6 J Anderson to Warner, Much better! Back of a length delivery on the stumps, defended down. 83/0

22.5 J Anderson to D Warner, FOUR! There you go! After bowling tight lines, Anderson serves a gift to Warner! Bowls it short, offers too much of width and David Warner says, thank you very much! He gets on top of the bounce and flays it past a diving Curran at backward point to find the fence. 83/0

22.4 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length, just outside off, David Warner hangs back as he defends this one towards the bowler. 79/0

22.3 J Anderson to Warner, David has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 79/0

22.2 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 79/0

22.1 J Anderson to Warner, Goes around the wicket does Anderson and hits the length hard. Warner hops in defense. 79/0

21.6 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery on the stumps from Curran, Cameron shows a full face of the bat. 79/0

21.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Easily done! Around the hips, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 79/0

21.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, A good stop from Anderson! He just bowled an over before this and now gives it his all to save a run for his side. Short and outside off, Bancroft gets on top of the bounce and hits it through extra cover. Jimmy from mid off gives a long chase as he slides to keep the ball in play. While doing that, he seemed to have made contact with the ball and rope at the same time. Umpire S Ravi asks some help from the TV umpire. After a few looks, the third umpire goes in the favour of the fielder. Three runs added to the total. 78/0

21.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, Short and on middle and leg, Warner swivels and rolls his wrists to send it towards deep square leg for one. 75/0

21.2 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 74/0

21.1 Tom Curran to Warner, On a length and around middle and off, David defends it back down the track. 74/0

20.6 J Anderson to Warner, Ahhh, he's timing it really, really well. The plan is to make Warner drive it uppishly but he's managing to time it all along the ground. Gets forward and pierces the gap through cover. Won't get a boundary but will pick up three. 74/0

20.5 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller on off, driven sweetly but finds the man at short cover. 71/0

20.4 J Anderson to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner hangs back in defense. 71/0

20.3 J Anderson to Warner, FOUR! Classical hit, that! All timing! It's a great feeling when the ball hits the sweet spot and we have already seen a few from Warner's bat today. Fuller ball on off, David takes a stride forward and just presents a straight bat. Root at silly mid off had no chance to cut that off as it just raced away to the long off fence. Warner must be oozing with confidence. 71/0

20.2 J Anderson to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 67/0

20.1 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson starts his next spell with a fuller ball, a bit wide outside off. Warner leans forward and drives it uppishly past Root at silly mid off. Was in the air but goes safely past the man there to mid off. 67/0

James Anderson is back on, replacing Woakes.

19.6 Tom Curran to C Bancroft, Fuller and around off, a bit of inward movement as well. Cameron looks to drive but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards mid on. A good first over from the debutant. 67/0

19.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Short and outside off, cuts it hard but finds the man at point. 67/0

19.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Defended comfortably off the back foot. 67/0

19.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, FOUR! Unlucky, Curran! He bowls it short and just outside the off stump line, giving no room to Bancroft. The batsman still goes at it and ends up getting a fat outside edge. Much to his delight, the ball flies right between second slip and a gully fielder for a boundary towards third man. A streaky one. 67/0

19.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fuller and a hint of the ball coming back in. Cameron clips it towards square leg where the fielder dives to his right to make a stop. 63/0

19.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Starts his spell with a fuller ball on off, Cameron lunges forward and drives it back to the bowler who stops it by crouching low in his followthrough. 63/0

A bowling change. Tom Curran, the debutant is the one to have a go now, replacing Moeen Ali.

18.6 C Woakes to D Warner, FOUR! What a way to get to his fifty, his 26th in Tests! He has dealt with the short one with utmost ease and does so again! Short and outside off, Warner stays back and drags it from outside off to hit it through mid-wicket for a boundary. The capacity crowd likes it and lauds the effort of the southpaw. Warner has got a start here, will be itching to get a big one today. 63/0

18.5 C Woakes to Warner, Fuller in length and outside off, Warner gets forward and drives it but can't get it past the two men at cover. 59/0

Two catching cover in place now...

18.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, Wayward from Chris Woakes again. On the leg stump, CB clips it fine down the leg side for a single. 59/0

18.3 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner punches it through short cover for a single. 58/0

18.2 C Woakes to D Warner, FOUR! Great placement from Davey Warner! There was a short cover and mid off in place but he still manages to pierce the gap. Michael Clarke tells us how. It's a half volley, served outside off, Warner bends forward and across, the momentum helps him generate the power behind the shot and as a result gets one off the middle of the bat. Anderson at mid off gave up ages before. A boundary results! 57/0

18.1 C Woakes to Warner, Slants it away on a back of a length outside off, Warner has a slash but fails to connect. Not a good option when the ball is doing nothing. 53/0

17.6 M Ali to Bancroft, Flat and short outside off, Bancroft awkwardly punches it back to Moeen Ali. 53/0

17.5 M Ali to D Warner, Takes a little stride forward and drives it towards mid off for a single. 53/0

17.4 M Ali to Warner, Gets right behind the line to this tossed up ball and defends it right under his eyes. 52/0

17.3 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner makes room and with an open face bat, gets it past the man at cover-point to collect a brace. 52/0

17.2 M Ali to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

17.1 M Ali to Warner, Straighter one around middle and off, defended off the front foot. 50/0

16.6 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner stands tall and punches it through covers for a single to bring the 50 up for Australia. A good start, just what the doctor ordered for them. 50/0

16.5 C Woakes to Bancroft, Bonus runs for Bancroft! Ahead of a length outside off, Bancroft punches it towards mid off and takes Root on there. The English skipper attacks the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The ball deflects off the stumps towards mid-wicket and the man from mid on retrieves it. What should have been one, turns out to be three. Replays show Cameron was easily in, good running. 49/0

16.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, Length delivery, angling in, Cameron shuffles across a touch and pushes it towards short mid-wicket. 46/0

16.3 C Woakes to Bancroft, Bancroft stays behind the line and defends it back to Chris. 46/0

16.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, Woakes realizes he needs to trouble Bancroft and so he bangs in a short one. Cameron is quick to take evasive action as he ducks under it. 46/0

16.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Touch fuller and served around off, pushed straight to short cover. 46/0

15.6 M Ali to Warner, FOUR! That's off the meat! Moeen Ali has been guilty of dropping it short. Earlier he was lucky to get away with one, this time Warner makes him pay. Rocks back in a flash and smacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. No need to run for those! 46/0

15.5 M Ali to D Warner, Drags his length short, no turn so far for Moeen. Warner cuts it towards the man at point. Wants the single but won't get it. 42/0

15.4 M Ali to Bancroft, Uses his feet straightaway does Bancroft! Sees the flight, wears his dancing shoes on and eases the drive down to mid on for one. 42/0

15.3 M Ali to Warner, Loops it up around off, a front foot push towards mid off by Warner for a single. 41/0

15.2 M Ali to Warner, A touch flatter and outside off, punched towards short cover off the back foot. 40/0

15.1 M Ali to Warner, He starts off from around the wicket and floats it up on the stumps. Warner comes forward and blocks it down. 40/0

Time for spin now. The pacers aren't able to get anything off the surface and so Joe Root decides to go with Moeen Ali. A slip and a short leg in place. Let's see what Ali can do here.

14.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Drops it on a back of a length again, Cameron stays behind the line to force it through the off side but gets an inside edge towards the right of the bowler. 40/0

14.5 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length, just outside off, dealt with a straight willow. 40/0

14.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, A stifled appeal for an LBW! Good delivery! Angles it in from around off, zipping a bit off the surface as Bancroft tries to play it across the line. Gets hit on the pads but a bit too high. An appeal for an LBW has been raised but umpire Dharmasena shakes his head. Height was an issue! 40/0

14.3 C Woakes to Warner, Again it's short outside off, David off the back foot taps it in front of cover-point. Waits for the ball to go past the man there and then calls through for a single. 40/0

14.2 C Woakes to Warner, Good ball, this! Woakes hits the deck hard, it's a bumper and Warner is forced to duck under it. 39/0

14.1 C Woakes to Warner, Woakes is not getting his rhythm here! Too short and sprayed too wide outside off. Literally, a hit-me ball and Warner doesn't miss out. He goes chasing after it and spanks it through covers. There is a man in the deep who keeps the batsmen down to two. 39/0

Time for Drinks. An absorbing first hour of play at the MCG. David Warner has been compact while Cameron Bancroft has been found wanting against the short stuff. However, credit to the latter for battling it out. Once again Joe Root has been defensive with his field placements. If you don't play an attacking brand of cricket against the Australians, they will stamp their authority over you. On a flat deck like this one, England need to pick up wickets or else they will have to toil hard.

13.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Hangs back to the good length ball and defends it stoutly. 37/0

13.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Probing channel. On a good length outside off, Bancroft knows where his off stump is and makes an assured leave. 37/0

13.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Short delivery but down the leg side again. Bancroft sits underneath the bumper. 37/0

13.3 S Broad to Bancroft, Good length ball around off, Bancroft shuffles across and pushes it past the bowler towards mid off. 37/0

13.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Fuller in length around off, Cameron shuffles across and defends it with a straight bat. 37/0

13.1 S Broad to Bancroft, Another bouncer but the line is wayward. Bancroft comes inside the line and lets it go. 37/0

12.6 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length ball, answered with a straight bat. 37/0

12.5 C Woakes to Warner, Short and wide, punched firmly off the back foot through point. A couple taken. Has been a poor over from Woakes so far. 37/0

12.4 C Woakes to Warner, Wide outside off this time, David lets it go. 35/0

12.3 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 35/0

12.2 C Woakes to Warner, This time he executes the punch well. Shortish ball outside off, Warner punches it wide of short cover. The man in the deep keeps it down to a couple. 35/0

12.1 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length ball outside off, not much room on offer. Warner goes for a punch but mistimes it to covers. 33/0

First bowling change of the day. Chris Woakes comes into the attack.

11.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Fuller in length on middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a brace. First runs for Bancroft in 40 minutes. 33/0

11.5 S Broad to Bancroft, As expected, a sharp bouncer on off, Bancroft sits under it in a jiffy. 31/0

Finally, a close-in fielder has been brought in. A short leg in place. Much more short stuff to follow.

11.4 S Broad to Bancroft, This is the fourth time Bancroft has been found struggling against the short ball! No short leg or silly point in place still. Difficult to fathom the tactics from Root. Shortish in length and aimed at the body, Cameron tries to fend it off but the ball hits his gloves and falls in the vacant short leg region. As I type that, Broad asks for a close-in fielder from Root. 31/0

11.3 S Broad to Bancroft, Hurled fuller outside off, left alone. 31/0

11.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Length ball on off, Cameron covers the line and defends it stoutly. 31/0

11.1 S Broad to C Bancroft, Edged but short of Cook at first slip! Length delivery in the zone of apprehension, seaming in. Bancroft stays back and looks to defend it but gets a healthy outside edge. The key was that he played that with soft hands, and hence, the ball falls well short of the fielder. 31/0

10.6 J Anderson to Warner, Overpitched this time, pushed nicely to covers. 31/0

10.5 J Anderson to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/0

10.4 J Anderson to D Warner, FOUR! Shot! Fullish delivery well outside off, Warner gets to the pitch of the ball and creams it through covers to pick up another boundary. 31/0

10.3 J Anderson to Warner, An off pace delivery from Anderson. Warner taps it towards mid off. Wants a run initially but shouts 'No' as he sees the field charging in. 27/0

Some sawdust was sprayed earlier at the bowling crease. Might have been some moisture there.

10.2 J Anderson to Warner, Dug in short, ducked under comfortably. 27/0

10.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length outside off, Warner doesn't fall for the temptation and lets it go. A short cover is in place for a false stroke. 27/0

The Englishmen are taking a lot of time to set the field. The man from deep point has been brought in to backward point. Not a bad move, Warner has been caught in that region on a few occasions.

9.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Length delivery, Cameron leans forward confidently and strokes it to mid on. England will be aiming to tuck him up with more short stuff. 27/0

9.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Bancroft is once again caught in shallow waters. He has been found wanting against the short stuff. Gets into an uncomfortable position to keep it out but gets hit on the gloves again. 27/0

9.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Back of a length ball, Cameron shuffles and blocks it to covers. 27/0

9.3 S Broad to Warner, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. Finally, a run after 26 balls. 27/0

9.2 S Broad to Warner, Similar length ball, eased off the back foot to covers. 26/0

9.1 S Broad to Warner, Back of a length ball, stonewalled from the back foot towards mid off. 26/0

8.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson goes wide of the crease and angles in a back of a length ball. Cameron defends it with a straight bat. Four maidens in a row, just what the visitors need. 26/0

8.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Bouncer but it is too high, Bancroft ducks under it with ease. 26/0

8.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fractionally overpitched, driven nicely to covers. 26/0

8.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, This is disciplined stuff from Anderson. He is keeping Bancroft guessing by varying his lengths. Goes back to the short of the length ball on off. The right-hander hops and tries to tuck it away but the ball hits the shoulder of his bat and falls in the vacant silly point region. Keep the men close in Joe Root. Bancroft has been tentative today, need to capitalize on that. 26/0

8.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in length, defended solidly off the front foot. 26/0

8.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/0

7.6 S Broad to Warner, A mix-up but safe in the end! Warner strokes this fullish ball to Broad who gets a hand to it and parries it towards wide mid off. The southpaw sets off for a run but slips in the process. The fielder is quick to attack the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Bancroft would have been safe even if that had hit. Might have been a better option to go at the striker's end with Warner in a tangle. Earlier in the series, these two were on the receiving end of a run out. Similar mix-up and the fielder from mid off had hit the bull's eye to catch Bancroft short then. Need to be careful. 26/0

7.5 S Broad to Warner, Fuller in length, David leans ahead and pushes it to straightish mid off. 26/0

7.4 S Broad to Warner, Length delivery outside off, left alone. 26/0

7.3 S Broad to Warner, Full delivery wide outside off, Warner remains circumspect in approach and lets it go. 26/0

7.2 S Broad to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/0

7.1 S Broad to Warner, On a length in line of the stumps, defended solidly off the back foot. 26/0

6.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, In the channel outside off, Bancroft doesn't fiddle with it. Consecutive maidens for England. 26/0

6.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Well-directed bouncer, Cameron shows good technique and ducks under it. 26/0

6.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fullish around off, Bancroft shuffles a bit and defends it confidently. 26/0

6.3 J Anderson to C Bancroft, Once again jittery! On a length on middle and leg, Cameron pushes at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 26/0

6.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/0

6.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, That must shake Bancroft up. Great bowling from Anderson. You need to keep the batsman on his toes. Shortish delivery on off, seaming in. Bancroft is caught in a tangle. He takes his eyes off the ball as he attempts to fend it off. The ball hits his gloves and lobs besides the pitch on the off side. The batsman doesn't know where the ball is. Needs to be alert or he can be found wanting. 26/0

The Australian players are wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect for Tim Paine's father-in-law, Thomas Maggs, who passed away on Christmas Eve. May his soul rest in peace!

5.6 S Broad to Warner, Back of a length ball on off, David hops and stonewalls it. First maiden of the day, a much better over from Broad. 26/0

5.5 S Broad to Warner, Targets the stumps with another full length ball, Warner covers the line and taps it to mid on. 26/0

5.4 S Broad to Warner, Similar length ball, played with soft hands to mid-wicket. 26/0

5.3 S Broad to Warner, Aggression from Broad! Fullish delivery, swinging in appreciably. Warner tries to drive it down the ground but gets no timing on it. Off the inner half of the bat to Broad who mimes a throw back. 26/0

5.2 S Broad to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 26/0

5.1 S Broad to Warner, Good bowling from Broad. Good length ball outside off, angling in. Warner tries to defend it but the ball goes past the outside edge of his bat and over the off stump. 26/0

4.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Short delivery wide outside off, left alone. 26/0

4.5 J Anderson to Warner, Good game awareness! On a length around off, David taps it to covers and scurries across to the other end. 26/0

4.4 J Anderson to Warner, FOUR! This is one of the best shots that you will ever see. Timing and grace written all over that. Genuine half-volley on off, Warner strides forward confidently and shows the full face of the bat. Strokes it and the ball whistles away through mid off and goes to the fence. The moment it left the bat, it raced off. Textbook stuff. 25/0

4.3 J Anderson to Warner, Anything on the pads and Warner will pick you off. Clips this nicely through mid-wicket as the man in the deep does the mopping up job. Two runs taken. 21/0

What a brilliant atmosphere to play cricket in. As a youngster, you always dream of playing at such venues. Certainly one of the best grounds in world cricket.

4.2 J Anderson to Warner, Short of a length ball, played with an angled bat to gully. 19/0

4.1 J Anderson to Warner, On a length on off, Warner covers the line and blocks it stoutly. 19/0

3.6 S Broad to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner eases it to wide deepish mid off for an easy single. 19/0

3.5 S Broad to Warner, Warner has played it through mid-wicket. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 18/0

3.4 S Broad to Warner, FOUR! Sublime! This shot shows that how true the MCG pitch is, says Mark Nicholas on air. Overpitched on off, Warner drives it elegantly past the bowler and through mid off for a majestic boundary. The first one of the day. 16/0

3.3 S Broad to Warner, Nicely done. Fractionally overpitched on middle and leg, David flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for a couple. 12/0

3.2 S Broad to Warner, Ooh... once again nervy from Warner! Good length ball on off, Warner is early into his clip and hence, gets a soft leading edge towards mid off. 10/0

3.1 S Broad to Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner hangs back and dabs it to cover-point. 10/0

2.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, In the zone outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson is probing in that channel outside off. Bancroft knows where his off stumps is and makes a good leave. 10/0

2.4 J Anderson to C Bancroft, Nervy! Anderson is a brilliant bowler. If you give him an inch, he will make a yard out of it. Bowls a fuller length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, Bancroft pushes at it tentatively and gets an outside edge towards gully. He played that with soft hands, so it didn't carry to the fielder. 10/0

2.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Some swing on offer but Bancroft is equal to the task. Fullish on middle and leg, the right-hander flicks it in front of square leg for a brace. 10/0

2.2 J Anderson to Warner, Warner has been very alert! Taps the back of a length ball to covers and calls his partner through for a swift run. 8/0

2.1 J Anderson to Warner, In search of some seam movement, Anderson doesn't get his mark right. Bowls it down the leg side, around the rib-cage area. Warner hops and tries to tuck it away but fails to make contact. 7/0

1.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Broad loses his radar and sprays it down the leg side. Cameron tries to clip it away but misses. 7/0

1.5 S Broad to Bancroft, In the channel outside off, Cameron plants his front foot across to let it go. 7/0

1.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Fractionally overpitched on off, driven crisply to Broad who makes a half stop to parry it towards mid off. 7/0

Three slips for Bancroft. The fielders are quite deep in their positions.

1.3 S Broad to Warner, Good running! Fullish ball outside off, Warner leans into it and eases it to extra cover. Nice early call and he gets the desired single. 7/0

1.2 S Broad to Warner, This one is better. On a length outside off, Warner points his bat skywards to allow it through. 6/0

A man at deep point in place. Defensive mindset from Joe Root first up. Rather have the man at point with the ball new.

1.1 S Broad to Warner, Starts off with a wide delivery, Warner is not bothered to fiddle with it. 6/0

Stuart Broad to share the new ball from the other end. 95,000 people expected today at the MCG, says an excited Bill Lawry on air. Two slips and a gully in place.

0.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in length, Bancroft puts his head down and defends it calmly. A good beginning for Australia, 6 from the over. 6/0

0.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Slips this one down the leg side, Cameron tries to flick it but misses. 6/0

0.4 J Anderson to Warner, Tentative from Warner! On a length on off, seaming away after pitching. David goes at it with hard hands. Ends up getting it from the outer half of his bat towards point. The fielder dives to his left but the ball goes past him. Another three taken. The southpaw is away. 6/0

0.3 J Anderson to Warner, On a length on off, Warner is circumspect and defends it towards mid on. 3/0

0.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, First runs of the day and the crowd erupts! Back of a length ball outside off, Bancroft has enough room to play with. He rocks back and just pushes it through covers. A chase for the fielder from covers. He does well to save a run for his side. 3/0

0.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson is right on the money! Begins with a good length delivery in the zone of apprehension and gets it to swing away. Bancroft shuffles across and makes an assured leave. 0/0

