Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 at Melbourne: England in Strong Position

The fact that Pat Cummins struggled due to an upset stomach made life difficult for the hosts as he has been their key bowler so far. Right then, the away side are placed nicely at the moment and can't afford the match to slip away. We know that if the Australians get an inch, they grab it by a yard.

The visitors responded well with the bat as well. Though Stoneman departed early and Vince failed to capitalize on a start (strangely not taking a review), Cook and Root kept the scoreboard taking and took the initiative. The Australian bowlers were a bit off the radar apart from Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. The quickie got good reverse swing while the spinner extracted good purchase on some occasions.

Earlier, England bowled brilliantly and triggered a collapse after dismissing Smith, thereby picking up 7 wickets for only 67 runs. They were high on intensity today which was largely missing on this tour. The results are there to see.

Alastair Cook and Joe Root head back to the dressing room with big smiles on their faces. England have completely controlled the proceedings on Day 2 and only trail by 135 runs now with eight wickets in hands. After facing a lot of criticism for failing with the bat, he has answered his critics with a majestic knock. He was positive from the word go, played some eye-catching strokes and has scored a much-needed ton. He was given a life when he was dropped on 66 by Smith and has made the most of it.

56.6 S Smith to A Cook, Short ball on leg stump, pulled to fine leg for a single. 11 from the over, not what Australia would have hoped for. That shall be STUMPS on day 2, England trail by 135 runs! 192/2

56.5 S Smith to Cook, Full ball outside off, played with an open bat face to point. 191/2

56.4 S Smith to Cook, FOUR! Take a bow, Alastair Cook! A great display of temperament and composure. Reaches his 32nd Test hundred in deserving style and is absolutely elated! He needed this, England needed this and finally it has come. He last scored an Ashes ton way back in 2011. That's 35 innings ago, woah! Coming back to the ball, it is a half-tracker on leg stump. Cook rocks back and pulls it through backward square leg to reach to the milestone in style. Lifts his bat towards the dressing room and gets a huge round of applause from the MCG crowd as well. Well played, Cooky. 191/2

56.3 S Smith to Cook, Cook moves to 99, look at the urgency in his running. Plays this one with soft hands through square leg. By the time the fielder reaches the ball and throws it back, Cook hares back for the second. 187/2

56.2 S Smith to Cook, Tossed up on middle, clipped with the spin to mid-wicket. 185/2

56.1 S Smith to Cook, FOUR! Freebie for Cook and he relishes on it! He won't mind Smith bowling this over. Gets easy for him to milk runs and gets a shot at a ton today. Juicy full toss on middle and leg, Cook clips it through wide mid on to pick up a boundary. 185/2

Steven Smith brings himself into the attack. 2 overs to go in the day and hence the move. But will he be able to get one more in?

55.6 N Lyon to Root, Drifting across Root who remains composed in his defense. 181/2

55.5 N Lyon to Root, On middle and leg, patted back to bowler. 181/2

55.4 N Lyon to Cook, Fullish ball on middle, Cook leans ahead and taps it to mid on for a single. 181/2

55.3 N Lyon to Cook, Tossed up wider outside off, eased off the front foot to the same region. 180/2

55.2 N Lyon to Cook, Quick and flat on off, punched to covers. 180/2

55.1 N Lyon to Cook, A bit risky! Cook once again exposes his stumps to an incoming delivery and chops it from the off stump towards backward point. 180/2

54.6 Pat Cummins to Root, On a length, angling in sharply. Tucked off the back foot to mid-wicket. 180/2

54.5 Pat Cummins to Root, Overpitched outside off, driven sweetly but finds the man at mid off. 180/2

54.4 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 180/2

54.3 Pat Cummins to Joe Root, Textbook stuff from Root! Similar length ball, Root leans ahead and with a high elbow eases it to mid off. 180/2

54.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Fullish delivery around off, Root accounts for the swing and defends it solidly. 180/2

54.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook taps it through covers for an easy single. That brings the 100-run stand up between the duo. These two have been solid as a rock. The point is can they continue to dominate? 180/2

53.6 N Lyon to Root, Tossed up ball, clipped to mid on. 179/2

53.5 N Lyon to Root, Quicker through the air and skids on, Root tries to punch it but gets a bottom edge towards slip. 179/2

53.4 N Lyon to Root, Slow through the air on middle, answered with a straight bat. 179/2

53.3 N Lyon to Root, Floated outside off, played with soft hands to point. They search for a single but it is not there on offer. 179/2

53.2 N Lyon to Root, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Half-tracker on leg stump, Root rocks back and half pulls it behind square on the leg side to pick up another boundary. Moves to 49 with that. 179/2

53.1 N Lyon to Root, Floated on middle, defended solidly off the front foot. 175/2

52.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length ball around off, turned to square leg. 175/2

52.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Full toss on middle, clipped to mid-wicket. Cook will be disappointed with that. 175/2

Cook is looking really settled today. He is getting into good positions today and that has helped his cause. Shows how important head position and footwork is in Test cricket.

52.4 Pat Cummins to A Cook, FOUR! Cook continues to play freely. Moves into the nineties. Fullish delivery around off, Cook just pushes it past the bowler and through mid on. Warner from mid off hares after it, puts in a desperate dive near the ropes but fails to keep the ball in play. 175/2

52.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 171/2

52.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins shortens the length and bowls it around off. Cook remains composed in his defense. 171/2

52.1 Cummins to Cook, Beautifully bowled! Yorker around off, Cook does well to jam it out. 171/2

51.6 N Lyon to Root, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 171/2

51.5 N Lyon to Root, Well played! Hangs deep in the crease and tucks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder. Lot of open spaces and the batsmen return for a brace. 171/2

51.4 N Lyon to Cook, Edged but short! On yet another occasion, a ball falls short of the slip fielder. Tossed up on off, turning away sharply. Cook fishes at it tentatively and gets an outside edge. Smith is alert to it, dives to his left but the ball lands in front and goes past him. A run taken. 169/2

51.3 N Lyon to Cook, Fullish delivery on off, driven to deepish mid off. 168/2

51.2 N Lyon to Cook, Nicely bowled! Coming in with the arm and skids off the pitch. Cook is cramped for room as he keeps it out to the off side. 168/2

51.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floated delivery around off, blocked watchfully. 168/2

50.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Length ball, jagging in sharply. Root gets low and tucks it to mid-wicket. 168/2

50.5 Pat Cummins to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 168/2

50.4 Pat Cummins to Root, FOUR! Root takes full toll off the loose delivery. Short delivery, the intention is correct but the execution isn't. The line is on leg stump. Root swivels across and pulls it down through the vacant fine leg region to find the fence. Cummins has been struggling and here is another example of that. 168/2

50.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Very full delivery outside off, carved away with an open bat face to the same region. 164/2

50.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Similar length ball outside off, forced off the back foot to the point region. 164/2

50.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Good length ball around off, angling in. Root gets on top of the bounce and defends it nicely. 164/2

49.6 N Lyon to Root, Shuffles a bit and turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 164/2

49.5 N Lyon to Root, FOUR! Lucky Root! That could have easily gone back to disturb the stumps. Slow through the air and on a fullish length on off, Root kneels and goes for a full-fledged sweep but seems to have got a bottom edge. The ball beats the keeper and the leg slip and rolls to the fence behind. The replays show that the bottom edge led the ball between Root's legs and just missed the stumps. How fortunate! 163/2

49.4 N Lyon to Root, Slower through the air on middle, Root waits for it and dead-bats it. 159/2

49.3 N Lyon to Root, Flatter ball, going away with the arm. Punched off the back foot to mid off. 159/2

49.2 N Lyon to Cook, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 159/2

49.1 N Lyon to A Cook, Another good piece of fielding from Australia. Short ball, Cook cuts it with the spin towards backward point where Warner is quick to react and stops it well. 158/2

A bit of halt. The physio comes running in and attends to Joe Root. The skipper seems to have an issue with his right shoulder but is fine to continue. Final thirty minutes of the day coming up.

48.6 Pat Cummins to Root, On a length outside off, Root drives it nicely to covers but Shaun Marsh dives to make a good stop. 158/2

48.5 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman has played it to the point region. 158/2

48.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Full length ball outside off, Cook leans into it and strokes it through covers. Won't get a boundary but gets three to his name. This is also Cook's best score at the MCG. 158/2

48.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Easy pickings. Too straight from Cummins and it's on a length. Cook helps it through mid-wicket. It is going downhill and another couple results. 155/2

48.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length well outside off, Alastair chops it to the fielder at point. 153/2

48.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Good length ball on off, stays a bit low. Cook does well to adjust in his crease and tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 153/2

Pat Cummins returns for a bowl. He has been bogged down with an upset stomach. Can he find his rhythm and provide the much-needed breakthrough?

47.6 N Lyon to Root, Shouts of catch it but safe in the end. Hangs back and clips it uppishly past short leg for a brace. 150 up for England. 151/2

47.5 N Lyon to Root, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 149/2

47.4 N Lyon to Joe Root, Nice loop and drift on that one, around off, patted to covers. 149/2

47.3 N Lyon to Root, Tossed up outside off, Root eases it to covers. 149/2

A very attacking field is being employed. A slip, short leg, gully, short cover and short mid-wicket in place. A real test of the temperament of the batsmen.

47.2 N Lyon to Root, Spinning down the leg side, Root misses his flick. Paine collects it really well. He has been pretty sharp. 149/2

47.1 N Lyon to Root, Quick on leg stump, worked off the back foot to mid-wicket. 149/2

46.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, On a length around off, Cook hangs back and blocks it stoutly. 149/2

46.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and a lot of room on offer, Cook pounces on it and slaps it behind point for a rocketing boundary. 149/2

46.4 J Hazlewood to Root, Root drives the fullish delivery towards short extra cover where the fielder dives to his right but fails to stop it. Warner from mid off attacks the ball, scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Cook is easily in. 145/2

46.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Hazlewood goes full again and hurls it outside off. Root leans ahead and pats it to covers. 144/2

46.2 J Hazlewood to Root, On a back of a length outside off, Joe sits deep in the crease and steers it to point. 144/2

46.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Hazlewood steams in and angles in a full length ball. Root shows good footwork and keeps it out to mid on. 144/2

45.6 N Lyon to Root, Makes good use of the depth of the crease and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 144/2

45.5 N Lyon to Cook, Full ball on middle, Alastair clips it to deepish mid on for a quick single. 143/2

45.4 N Lyon to Cook, Loopy ball well outside off, Cook lunges forward in defense. 142/2

45.3 N Lyon to Cook, Sliding in with the arm, played defensively to short leg. 142/2

45.2 N Lyon to Cook, Floated outside off, a confident forward push to mid off. 142/2

45.1 N Lyon to Cook, Short delivery, Cook punches it straight to the fielder at point. He missed out there, a boundary was there for the taking. 142/2

44.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Fullish delivery, driven sweetly to mid off. 142/2

44.5 J Hazlewood to Root, A chirpy appeal from Hazlewood has been turned down! Short delivery, swinging down the leg side. Root attempts a pull but misses it as the ball flies towards Paine. The keeper dives to his left to take it nicely. Josh goes up in an appeal but the keeper stays put. The Snicko shows that there was clear daylight between bat and ball. 142/2

44.4 J Hazlewood to Joe Root, Once again prodigious reverse swing on offer. Joe does well to keep it out to wide mid on. If he misses one, he will be a sitting duck to that. 142/2

44.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller in length, jammed out to covers. 142/2

44.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Ooh... the ball reversing for Hazlewood! A tricky period for the Englishmen. Coming in substantially on a fuller length, Root brings his bat down in time and manages to tuck it through square leg for a couple. 142/2

44.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller in length outside off, Root comes ahead and plays it with soft hands to point. 140/2

43.6 N Lyon to Cook, Sharp reflexes! Tucks this one towards short leg where Bancroft makes a good stop. 140/2

43.5 N Lyon to Root, Nicely done. Opens the bat face to the fullish delivery and taps it to cover-point for an easy run. 140/2

43.4 N Lyon to Root, Well bowled! On a flatter trajectory, Root reads it late but does well to block it. 139/2

43.3 N Lyon to Root, Floated in line of the stumps, clipped to mid on. 139/2

43.2 N Lyon to Root, Flat and quick on off, patted back to the bowler. 139/2

43.1 N Lyon to Root, Tosses this one nicely around off, Root leans forward and defends it confidently. 139/2

A leg slip, slip and short leg in place...

42.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Full length ball on off, Alastair lunges forward in defense. 139/2

42.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, Ooh.. Almost took the edge! Lovely bowling from Hazlewood. He hurls it in the channel outside off on a length and gets it to seam away ever so slightly. Cook fishes at it with minimal footwork and is foxed completely. The ex-skipper has had his issues outside the off stump. Hazlewood needs to keep targeting those areas. 139/2

42.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, Hazlewood comes from round the wicket to Cook and bowls a back of a length ball, defended solidly from within the crease. 139/2

42.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Poor delivery. Short and down the leg side, pulled to fine leg for a run. 139/2

42.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Very full well outside off, left alone. 138/2

42.1 J Hazlewood to Root, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length ball outside off, stays a bit low. Root goes for a punch but gets an outside edge. The ball lands well short of the diving Smith at first slip and beats him to race to the fence. No matter where you are standing, the edges don't seem to carry at the MCG. 138/2

41.6 N Lyon to Root, Good game awareness from Root! Drives it to mid on and calls for the run straightaway. Takes on Hazlewood and reaches the danger end safely. 134/2

41.5 N Lyon to Cook, Straying on the pads, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 133/2

41.4 N Lyon to Cook, Quicker delivery around off, kept out watchfully. 132/2

41.3 N Lyon to Cook, Slow through the air, Cook eases it to mid on. 132/2

41.2 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 132/2

41.1 N Lyon to Cook, Nervy moment! Sliding in with the arm, Cook closes the face of his bat early and hence, gets a leading edge to covers. If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. 132/2

There is a bit of wear and tear on the ball. Umpire Dharmasena trims the leather off which was coming out. We are good to go again.

40.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Good fielding! Short and room on offer, stays a bit low. Root goes for a cut but gets a bottom edge. Smith at first slip dives to his left to stop it on the bounce. Saves a certain boundary. Hazlewood gives the English skipper a stare. 132/2

40.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Outside off, pushed off the front foot to cover. 132/2

40.4 J Hazlewood to Root, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 132/2

40.3 J Hazlewood to Joe Root, Overpitched outside off, Root drives it crisply to mid off with a high elbow. That was good to watch. 132/2

40.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Similar length ball, Joe shuffles and dead bats it. 132/2

40.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Fullish delivery on off, Root defends it stoutly. 132/2

Another double change. Josh Hazlewood returns for a bowl.

39.6 N Lyon to A Cook, A bit risky! Sliding in with the arm, Cook goes for the cut, almost takes it from the off stump and chops it to point. 132/2

39.5 N Lyon to Cook, Going down the leg side, Cook misses his flick. Good take by Paine as he whips the bails off but Alastair is in the crease. 132/2

39.4 N Lyon to Cook, Short delivery, punched hard but fails to pierce the gap at point. 132/2

39.3 N Lyon to Cook, Sharp work from Mitchell Marsh! Full delivery, Cook drives it towards short cover where Marsh dives and throws it in one motion back to the keeper. Cook does well to get back in. 132/2

39.2 N Lyon to Cook, FOUR! Shot! Short and spinning away, Cook rocks back and slaps it through covers to find the fence. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. Sensible cricket from them. 132/2

39.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floated outside off, Cook lunges forward in defense. 128/2

Nathan Lyon is back on. Can he get a breakthrough?

38.6 J Bird to Cook, Full length ball on middle, driven past the diving short mid-wicket fielder towards mid on. A brisk run taken. 128/2

Ian Chappell analyzes the dropped chance of Alastair Cook. He reckons that the keeper standing up to the stumps made it difficult for Smith to spot the ball and hence, he was late to react. If the keeper was standing in his usual position, it would have an easier opportunity.

38.5 J Bird to Cook, Back of a length ball, shaping in. Cook plays it with an open bat face to point. 127/2

38.4 J Bird to Cook, Full ball outside off, driven off the front foot towards covers. 127/2

38.3 J Bird to Cook, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 127/2

38.2 J Bird to Cook, Back of a length delivery, Cook hangs back and defends it solidly. 127/2

38.1 J Bird to Cook, Angling in on a length from around off, tucked off the hips to square leg. 127/2

Drinks are on the field.

37.6 M Marsh to Root, Four Byes! Tough for Paine as he was up to the stumps! Marsh sprays it down the leg side, Root tries to help it on its way but fails to do so. The keeper behind the stumps could do nothing about it as the ball races down the fine leg fence for a boundary. The stand moves to 47 with that. 127/2

37.5 M Marsh to Cook, Shortish in length and outside off, punched past cover for a single. 123/2

Shane Warne tells us his way of watching cricket. He starts by saying that, he just loved the way the English pacers attacked the stumps, rather than playing the waiting game of bowling it outside off and sit back for a wicket to fall. Anderson and Broad bowled as much as they could on the stumps and reaped the dividends for the same. Wants to see more of the same from the Aussie quicks...

37.4 M Marsh to A Cook, Almost a wicket for Marsh! He gets one to nip back in, Cook is a tad late to bring his bat down but manages to get an inside edge on the pads. 122/2

37.3 M Marsh to Cook, Good length on middle and off, worked with soft hands towards the on side. 122/2

37.2 M Marsh to Root, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked with the angle towards mid-wicket for a single. 122/2

37.1 M Marsh to Root, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 121/2

36.6 J Bird to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 121/2

Pat Cummins is once again off the field. He is seen sitting near the boundary line under an umbrella...

36.5 J Bird to Root, Drops it on a length outside off, patted towards point. 120/2

36.4 J Bird to Root, Good length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot as the ball rolls towards mid on. 120/2

36.3 J Bird to Root, Pitches it up on off, Root drives it towards the cover region. 120/2

36.2 J Bird to Root, Gets behind the line and offers a full face of the bat. 120/2

36.1 J Bird to Root, On a length and outside off, Joe Root, with a straight bat hits it towards mid off. 120/2

35.6 M Marsh to Cook, Ample of width outside off, Alastair looks to cut, he does but finds the man at backward point. 120/2

35.5 M Marsh to Cook, Good length delivery on middle, wristed towards short mid-wicket. 120/2

35.4 M Marsh to Root, Marsh is spraying a bit too much on the pads in search of an LBW! Joe glances it down towards deep backward square. Cameron Bancroft in the deep puts in a good dive to keep them down to one. 120/2

35.3 M Marsh to Root, Again it's sprayed on the pads, this time Root flicks it behind square on the leg side for a couple. 119/2

35.2 M Marsh to Root, Sprays it on the pads, Root knows that he has missed out on that one. Clips it only to find the man at square leg. 117/2

35.1 M Marsh to Root, Good length delivery on middle and leg, tucked off the hips towards mid-wicket. 117/2

34.6 J Bird to Cook, Another huge cry for an LBW! Maybe, slipping down leg! Fuller and tailing back in, Cook falls over on his attempted flick shot and misses to get rapped on the pads. They appeal but the umpire turns it down. Yes, it's going down leg! 117/2

34.5 J Bird to Cook, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 117/2

34.4 J Bird to Cook, Comes forward and drives it towards mid off. 117/2

34.3 J Bird to Root, Fuller and tailing back in from around off, Joe Root gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket. Won't get a boundary but will get three. 117/2

34.2 J Bird to Root, FOUR! Deft! Short and outside off, Root once again sits back, uses the pace of the bowler and delicately gets it between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. 114/2

34.1 J Bird to Root, Fuller ball and angling in, driven back towards Bird. 110/2

33.6 M Marsh to Cook, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 110/2

33.5 M Marsh to Cook, Edged and dropped!!! Steven Smith is the man who has dropped Cook! Wasn't an easy take by any means but with the standards that he has set for himself, I reckon that should have been taken. Now, before this delivery, Tim Paine came up to the stumps and I am not sure if that thing has created the opportunity. Fuller length delivery outside off, Cook goes hard at it. Gets a thick edge which flies towards Smith at first slip who is standing very fine. The Aussie skipper is quick to react but the ball comes really low, almost near his right ankle. He gets his hands to it, then again tries to take it on the second attempt but eventually fails to cling onto it. Tough luck for the hosts! Alastair gets a life. 110/2

The keeper is up to the stumps... Interesting ploy!

33.4 M Marsh to Cook, Fuller on off, driven towards cover for a couple of runs. 110/2

33.3 M Marsh to Cook, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 108/2

33.2 M Marsh to Cook, FOUR! Slashed! Short and wide outside off, Alastair Cook stays back and flays it powerfully to beat the man at gully. A boundary results. 108/2

33.1 M Marsh to Cook, A huge shout for an LBW! Marsh drops it on a length around off and gets it to curl back in appreciably and that too with extra bounce. Cook misses his tuck and wears it on the pads. Mitchell turns back and starts to appeal but umpire S Ravi stays put. Steven Smith from slip suggests height could be an issue. Bang on, skip! Hawk Eye shows it to be missing the stumps. 104/2

32.6 J Bird to Cook, Angling in on middle and leg, worked wide of mid on for a single. 104/2

32.5 J Bird to Root, A brisk single! Fractionally short and served outside off, Root taps it in front of point and calls for a quick single. Cook is a bit late to respond but eventually makes it at the danger end. 103/2

32.4 J Bird to Root, Pitches it up again outside off, Root drives it back down the ground and again Bird tries to stop it with his leg. Deflects it towards mid off. 102/2

32.3 J Bird to Joe Root, On middle and leg, worked towards mid on. 102/2

32.2 J Bird to Root, Fuller again on off, Joe drives it sweetly but finds mid off. 102/2

32.1 J Bird to Root, Crashes the stumps but at the other end! Bird begins this spell with a slightly fuller delivery, Root leans across and drives it back down the ground. Bird in his followthrough tries to stop it with his right leg but fails to do so. The ball disturbs the stumps at his end. Jackson is lucky to get away with that one. 102/2

Double change being made as Jackson Bird comes on to bowl now.

31.6 M Marsh to Cook, On a length and just around the off stump channel, Cook presses forward and defends it towards the cover fielder. 102/2

31.5 M Marsh to Cook, Good length ball on off, patted towards cover. 102/2

31.4 M Marsh to Cook, Back of a length outside off, defended towards cover. 102/2

31.3 M Marsh to Cook, FOUR! Beautiful! Looks so beautiful when the ball hits the sweet spot! Marsh overcooks this one but Cook doesn't miss out. Takes a stride forward and bunts it back down the track past mid off for a rocketing boundary. He held the pose as well. 102/2

31.2 M Marsh to Cook, Too straight from Marsh. Around middle and leg, clipped behind square on the leg side for a brace. 98/2

31.1 M Marsh to Cook, Marsh begins his spell with a fuller ball, angling in from around the wicket, Cook walks across and drives it towards mid on. 96/2

Okay then, some respite for Cummins. Mitchell Marsh is brought into the attack now.

30.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller and nipping back in a shade, defended down safely. 96/2

30.5 J Hazlewood to Joe Root, Fullish on off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 96/2

30.4 J Hazlewood to Root, FOUR! Using the pace of the bowler! Root is just good at doing it. Hazlewood bowls this a bit short at 139.7 clicks, Root stays back and opens the face of the bat at the very last moment. Seemed like it went off the edge but he intended to play there. Goes right between the slip cordon and the man at gully for a boundary. 96/2

30.3 J Hazlewood to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 92/2

30.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller outside off, Root drives it neatly but couldn't get it past the man at point. 92/2

30.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Angling in from around middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 92/2

29.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Pushes it off the front foot towards cover. 92/2

29.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, FOUR! There it is! 56th Test fifty for the English ex-skipper! How badly he needed this? A fifty after 11 innings, this will calm him down. Well played, Cooky! Now convert this into a big one. Cummins after keeping it outside off, cleverly attacks the stumps. Fires it full on middle and leg but Cook is up for it. He leans across and whips it through mid-wicket. No one in the deep and he picks up a boundary. The Barmy Army loves it as well. 92/2

29.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Another solid defense! Fuller in length on off, Alastair once again comes forward and defends. 88/2

29.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller in length and angling in from around off, Cook blocks it out towards cover. 88/2

29.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins hurls it on a length outside off, AC defends it down gently. 88/2

Catching mid-wicket in place...

29.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cook leans forward and is compact in defense. Rock solid is what you call it. 88/2

28.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Was he expecting this? Josh drops it short but without much venom behind it. Root is onto it in a flash as he swivels inside the crease and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. Calls for two and gets it easily. 88/2

28.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Good bowling from Hazlewood! Perfect line. He keeps it fuller, tries to angle it in. Root crouches to keep it at bay. 86/2

28.4 J Hazlewood to Root, Length delivery outside off, JR goes back and defends. 86/2

28.3 J Hazlewood to Root, This one nips back in from a fuller length outside off, Root hangs back and keeps it out. 86/2

28.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Pitches it up, right up there does Hazlewood. Joe plants his front foot across and keeps the bat face open to hit it straight towards Lyon at point. 86/2

28.1 J Hazlewood to Root, That crowd goes Rooooooot! Any guesses why? Because the English skipper gets off the mark with a front foot drive through covers. A couple taken. 86/2

27.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Stays back to a harmless ball outside off and stabs it towards cover. 84/2

27.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Was he early into the on drive? Seemed like! Fuller ball, angling in, Cook looks to clip it away but it seems like he was early into the shot. The ball goes uppishly towards mid on. 84/2

27.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Finds the gap this time does Cook! Cummins brings one back from around off, clipped past mid-wicket to collect a brace. Moves to 49 with that! 84/2

27.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Can't get it past him again! Stays back and works it towards Marsh at mid-wicket for nothing. This is good from Australia. After Vince's wicket, they have dried up the runs. 82/2

27.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Ahead of a length, angling in, AC hops back and tucks it towards mid-wicket where Shaun Marsh dives to his right to collect it on the bounce. 82/2

27.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, driven back down the ground towards mid on. 82/2

26.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Josh is persisting with the line outside the off stump, Root is in no hurry to go after it. He calmly defends it down. 82/2

26.5 J Hazlewood to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 82/2

26.4 J Hazlewood to Root, On a length and outside off, testing line from Hazlewood. Joe doesn't play at it. 82/2

26.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Keeps it in the channel on off, nipping back in a touch, Root is behind the line to keep it out. 82/2

26.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Slightly short and outside off, not much room on offer. Alastair still goes after it but ends up chopping it towards Lyon at point for a single. 82/2

26.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Back of a length delivery, angling across Cook who punches it off the back foot towards cover. 81/2

25.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Good length on off, now this one didn't rise much. Kept out comfortably towards mid off. 81/2

25.5 Pat Cummins to Root, Leading edgeeee! Cummins keeps it full on middle and leg, it moves away a bit. Root looks to clip it away on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge as the ball rolls towards mid off. 81/2

25.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Root prods forward and drives it back to Cummins who sticks his left hand out in his followthrough to parry it towards mid off. 81/2

25.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller in length and angling in from over the wicket, Joe Root is rock solid in defense. 81/2

25.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Good length delivery on off, worked wide of mid on for an easy single. 81/2

25.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish in length and angling in from around off, Cook looks to come forward and push it away but the bat turns in his hands as the ball rolls towards mid on off the inner half. 80/2

24.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Goes full outside off this time, Root makes an assured leave. A productive over for Hazlewood. 80/2

24.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Short of a length outside off, patted to covers. 80/2

24.4 J Hazlewood to Root, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 80/2

24.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 80/2

24.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Fullish delivery, kept out watchfully. 80/2

Joe Root is in next.

24.1 Hazlewood to Vince, OUT! Got him! Hazlewood is absolutely pumped up. Just the start the hosts wanted after the break. He steams in and bowls a fullish ball around off, reversing in appreciably. Vince is caught in a tangle as he tries to drive it down the ground but seems to have missed it to get pinged on the pads. The Aussies appeal in unison and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. James walks across to his partner, has a chat with him but doesn't challenge the decision. There were two noises on that says Michael Clarke on air. The replays roll in. Yes, the two sounds were of the ball hitting the front pad and then deflecting to the back pad. Oh ho! Hang on. The Hot Spot shows a slight mark. Well, the Snicko confirms that there was certainly a thin edge. Not sure why the right-hander did not pick it up. Australia have the last laugh. Will this wicket make a big difference in the game? 80/2

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Some movement behind the bowler's arm and hence, Vince backs off.

23.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, FOUR! All about timing and grace! Back of a length outside off, Cook hangs back and punches it through covers to find the fence. 80/1

23.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Short of a length ball outside off, punched off the back foot to point. 76/1

Pat Cummins is struggling. He is taking a lot of time to go back to his mark.

23.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, In the zone of apprehension, Cook doesn't fiddle with it. 76/1

23.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fullish delivery, blocked to covers. 76/1

23.2 Pat Cummins to A Cook, FOUR! Hit with authority! Cook is flowing at the moment. Short ball on off, the southpaw stands tall and pulls it with aplomb over mid-wicket for a boundary. This is now the highest score for Cook in the series. 76/1

23.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Good length ball on off, Cook hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 72/1

We are back for the evening session. 35 overs are still left in the day. Alastair Cook and James Vince to continue their innings. Good news for Australia. Pat Cummins has returned for a bowl. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

Stoneman was the only wicket to fall but since his departure, Vince has chipped in and has looked solid too. Australia, on the other hand, have their task cut out. Their prime bowler, Pat Cummins seems to be struggling with an upset stomach and Jackson Bird towards the end looked in some discomfort too. Nathan Lyon has been superb. He is getting the extra bounce and has also got a wicket to his name. The hosts would want their pacers to get back into their rhythm quickly or else they might find themselves in trouble. Will England dominate another session or will it be the other way round? Join us shortly for the final session of the day.

Another session pocketed by England! This is good cricket from them, probably their best in the series. Firstly, they wasted no time in cleaning up the tail after lunch which saw them bowling the Aussies out for 327. All eyes were on their batsmen who have been out of shape so far but this time they came out with intent. Alastair Cook is the one leading the way and his side will be happy that he has got a good start. Can he make it count? Remains to be seen.

22.6 J Bird to Vince, Back of a length, in the channel again, James Vince hangs back and looks to dab it away. Once again gets it off the edge past Shaun Marsh at backward point who gives it a chase and does well to save a couple for his side. TEA ON DAY 2! 72/1

22.5 J Bird to Vince, Bird keeps it in the same channel, wanting Vince to go again but this time Vince resists. Leaves it alone. 70/1

22.4 J Bird to Vince, Stands tall and punches it towards mid off. 70/1

22.3 J Bird to Vince, FOUR! In the air... safe again! It's on a length and once again in the corridor outside off, Vince needs to just keep it out as this is the last over before tea. But for some reason he thinks this as an opportunity to score. Goes fishing after it with a drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies past the man at backward point for a boundary. Cook immediately comes up to him to have a word. 70/1

22.2 J Bird to Vince, On a length and served on off, a solid defense again on offer by James. 66/1

22.1 J Bird to Vince, Good length delivery, just outside off, Vince stays back and defends it down. 66/1

Last over before tea...

21.6 N Lyon to Cook, Short delivery, cut away with the spin to point. 66/1

21.5 N Lyon to Cook, Clipped with the angle to short leg. 66/1

21.4 N Lyon to Cook, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 66/1

21.3 N Lyon to Cook, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 66/1

21.2 N Lyon to Cook, Fraction short this time, pushed off the back foot to the leg side. 66/1

21.1 N Lyon to Cook, Coming in with the arm, Cook goes for a firm drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat down the track. 66/1

20.6 J Bird to Vince, On a length outside off, left alone. 66/1

20.5 J Bird to Cook, A bit of width on offer, steered past point for a run. 66/1

20.4 J Bird to Cook, Another terrific piece of fielding! Back of a length outside off, Cook steers it towards gully where Khawaja dives to his right to stop a certain boundary. 65/1

20.3 J Bird to Vince, Back of a length ball on leg stump, tucked around the corner for a single. 65/1

20.2 J Bird to Vince, Nicely bowled! On a length around off, swinging in. Vince covers the line and does well to block it. 64/1

20.1 J Bird to Vince, Good length delivery, pushed off the outer half of the bat to the gully region. 64/1

19.6 N Lyon to Cook, Get the fielders close-in, Smith! Lyon is getting the extra bounce. Twice in the over this has happened. Cook lunges to defend but due to the extra bounce, the ball hits the splice of the bat and lobs but dies down again. 64/1

19.5 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery around off, Cook dead bats it. 64/1

19.4 N Lyon to Cook, Drops it short outside off, Cook punches it towards cover where Shaun Marsh makes a good stop. 64/1

19.3 N Lyon to Cook, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 64/1

19.2 N Lyon to Cook, Quicker one around middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a couple. 64/1

19.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floats it up around middle and off, Cook comes forward to defend but is surprised with the extra bounce. The ball hits the splice of the bat and dies down almost instantly. 62/1

18.6 Bird to Vince, A huge, huge appeal for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Steven Smith looks interested and walks down to his bowler. Confers with his teammates and then decides not to challenge it. Bird sprays it around leg, Vince moves inside the line to clip it away as the ball goes off something towards Paine who dives full length to his left to take it. The Aussies appeal but the umpire stays put. Replays show it came off the hips. Good call from S Ravi. 62/1

18.5 J Bird to Vince, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 62/1

18.4 J Bird to Vince, Fuller in length, gets it to curl back in from around off. James comes forward to defend but gets a thick inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls back to the bowler. 62/1

18.4 J Bird to Vince, And again he oversteps! He has a look near the landing area before walking back. On a back of a length on middle, punched off the back foot towards the leg side by Vince. 62/1

18.4 J Bird to Vince, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. The umpire stretches his right hand to call it a no ball as Jackson oversteps. 61/1

18.3 J Bird to Vince, An appeal for an LBW! Angles it in from around middle, Vince shuffles across to flick but misses to get pinged on the pads. A stifled appeal by Bird but nothing from the umpire. Going down leg! 60/1

18.2 J Bird to Cook, Excellent work in the deep by Lyon! Back of a length delivery, angling away outside off. Cook rocks back and with amazing timing he punches it past cover. It seemed like it would run away but Lyon from deep point covers good ground to save a run for his side. The fielding from the hosts has been spot on till now. 60/1

18.1 J Bird to Cook, Outside off, Cook doesn't go after it. 57/1

17.6 N Lyon to Vince, Loops it up outside off, a front foot push back to Lyon. 57/1

17.5 N Lyon to Vince, This one turns back in sharply, Vince sits back to cut and nearly chops it on besides the pitch. 57/1

17.4 N Lyon to Vince, Tad shorter and turning back in from the rough, James tucks it towards short leg. 57/1

17.3 N Lyon to J Vince, FOUR! Vince and his drives! Have mentioned it before as well. Simply textbook stuff! Lyon tosses it up outside off, asking Vince to go after it. He obliges and times his drive elegantly through extra cover. The man there did dive but the ball beats him to reach the fence. 57/1

17.2 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 53/1

17.1 N Lyon to Vince, Drops it short outside off, turning in a bit, clipped with the turn towards square leg. 53/1

Good signs for Australia as Pat Cummins is back on the field. However, he is walking across gingerly. We have been informed that he has an upset stomach. Cummins has been terrific in the series so far and the hosts need his services.

16.6 J Bird to Cook, Fuller again on off, Alastair drives it nicely back to the bowler who gets a hand to it. 53/1

16.5 J Bird to Cook, Shorter in length and outside off, punched straight to cover. 53/1

16.4 J Bird to Cook, FOUR! Cracks it away! Short and outside off, a bit of width on offer. Enough for Cook to make the most of it as he rocks back and slaps it wide of the man at gully to pick up a boundary towards third man. He has got off to a good start. Needs to make a big one. 53/1

16.3 J Bird to Cook, Fuller and angling in on the stumps, AC crouches a bit and strokes it down the ground only for the man from mid on to cut it off. 49/1

16.2 J Bird to Cook, Drops it on a back of a length on middle and off, Cook hangs back in defense. 49/1

16.1 J Bird to Cook, Fuller and around off, Cook leans and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 49/1

15.6 N Lyon to Vince, Loopy delivery outside off, blocked into the ground. 49/1

15.5 N Lyon to J Vince, On middle and off, bunted towards mid on. 49/1

15.4 N Lyon to Vince, In the air... safe! Lyon sees Vince dancing down the track so he drags his length back and slows it through the air. Vince who is already down the track goes with the turn but mistimes it high in the air. Luckily for him, it clears the man at mid on. For a couple. 49/1

Smith pushes the man now at the boundary. Warne on air is excited for this battle. Will Lyon continue to toss the ball outside off? Will Vince continue to take him on? Let's wait and watch...

15.3 N Lyon to Vince, James has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 47/1

15.2 N Lyon to Cook, Nudges it past mid-wicket to get to the other end. 47/1

15.1 N Lyon to Cook, Loopy ball outside off, Cook strides forward and pushes it towards cover. 46/1

14.6 J Bird to Vince, Back of a length outside off, defended off the back foot comfortably. 46/1

14.5 J Bird to Vince, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 46/1

14.4 J Bird to Cook, Back of length outside off, placed behind point for a single. 46/1

14.3 J Bird to Cook, FOUR! Ahhhh, gets one now! This is even better! The previous one was off the pads but this is a classical punch down the ground! It's a length delivery on middle and off, Alastair stays back and unfurls a lovely punch past the bowler. Warner at mid off had no chance to cut that off. Another milestone for Cook - He becomes the first Englishman to score 15K international runs, veteran for a reason! 45/1

14.2 J Bird to Cook, Bancroft, you have saved a certain boundary! Amazing fielding from the Aussie opener! Fuller ball on the pads, Cook leans forward and times his flick shot. It was destined to go for a boundary but Cameron at mid-wicket puts in a dive to his left to stop it. 41/1

14.1 J Bird to A Cook, Fuller and angling in from around the wicket, Cook gets forward and across to clip it towards mid on. 41/1

As Cummins is not on the field, Jackson Bird is called back into the attack.

13.6 N Lyon to Vince, Flighted delivery outside off, Vince reaches out to that one and pushes it towards point. 41/1

13.5 N Lyon to Vince, Flatter on leg, tapped off the back foot towards the leg side. 41/1

13.4 N Lyon to Vince, FOUR! Glorious from Vince! He is off the mark as well! He is a good driver of the ball and it's a treat to watch him play. Lyon tosses it up wider outside off, Vince leans into it and laces it through extra cover for a boundary. No need to run for those! 41/1

13.3 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter and skidding off the deck, Cook waits back and cuts it really late towards point for a single. 37/1

13.2 N Lyon to Cook, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 36/1

Pat Cummins has gone off the field. He was seen limping and Australia would hope that it is nothing serious.

13.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floated delivery around middle and off, stays back in defense does Cook. 36/1

12.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, Bowls it on a back of a length on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. 36/1

12.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Good length delivery, angling in from around off, Vince opens the face of the bat and dabs it towards point. 36/1

12.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Slower ball from Cummins, at 118.8 kph. Cook checks his drive as he gets it wide of the man at cover. A single taken. 36/1

12.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Stays back to this back of a length delivery and pushes it towards mid off. 35/1

12.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller ball, angling in, Cook defends it off the front foot towards cover. 35/1

12.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish in length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 35/1

11.6 N Lyon to Vince, Darts it on the stumps, James Vince meets it with a straight bat. Excellent over from Nathan Lyon. 35/1

11.5 N Lyon to Vince, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 35/1

11.4 N Lyon to Vince, Tossed up on off, bunted back to Lyon. 35/1

James Vince is the next man in.

11.3 Lyon to Stoneman, OUT! What-a-catch! Nathan Lyon, you beauty! This is a stunning return catch and Shane Warne on air goes - NICE GARRY! He draws first blood and has the crowd right behind him. Nicely floats it up around off, gives it a lot of revs. Stoneman advances down the track to go after it but ends up getting a leading edge to the right of Lyon. Seemed like the ball would go past him, but... No. Lyon shows outstanding reflexes as he leaps just a bit and stretches out his right hand to take a one-handed stunner. Made it look so easy I tell you but it wasn't by any means. I remember, he took a superman-like catch earlier in the series to dismiss Moeen Ali. Is he making it a habit or what? Anyway, England lose their first. 35/1

11.2 N Lyon to Stoneman, Flatter on the stumps, Stoneman blocks it out. 35/0

11.1 N Lyon to Stoneman, Floated delivery outside off, Stoneman leans forward and dabs it towards point. 35/0

10.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Angling in from outside off, blocked off the front foot by Cook. 35/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Stands tall to this back of a length delivery and answers it with a straight bat. 35/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 35/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, FOUR! Superb from Cook! Splits the gap to perfection! Cummins overpitches it again, Cook leans forward and smashes it off the meat. Brilliant timing as the ball pierces the gap through cover to the fence. 35/0

Pat Cummins is not looking hundred percent. He bowls a lot quicker, at around 140-plus clicks but today he is bowling in the mid 130s and that is something which is going against him...

10.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Tossed up outside off, defended into the ground. 31/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Good shot! A nice stride forward from Cook, something he has been lacking in this series. He is moving around in the crease quite well. But what an effort from Warner too to chase this down. Cummins pitches it up very full, Alastair leans forward and drives it straight down the ground. Seemed like a boundary but Warner from mid off gives a long chase and does well to keep the ball in play to save a couple. 31/0

9.6 N Lyon to M Stoneman, Flatter and shorter outside off, Stoneman goes back and cuts it hard but couldn't get it past backward point. 29/0

9.5 N Lyon to Cook, Floats it up on the stumps, Cook wrists it towards mid on for a single. 29/0

9.4 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 28/0

9.3 N Lyon to Cook, Drifting in from around middle, worked with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 28/0

9.2 N Lyon to Cook, Loopy delivery around middle and leg, the batsman presses forward in defense. 28/0

9.1 N Lyon to Stoneman, Slower through the air and dropped short outside off, punched off the back foot through cover for a single. 28/0

8.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Angles it in from around off, Alastair blocks it back down on the pitch. 27/0

8.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 27/0

8.4 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Hits the length and it's served around off, Stoneman squirts it off the outer half behind point for a single. Squared up Stoneman a touch there. 27/0

8.3 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Slightly wider outside off, Mark leans forward and pushes it towards cover. 26/0

8.2 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Attacks the stumps does Cummins, pushed back to the bowler. 26/0

8.1 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Stoneman stays back and defends it down safely. 26/0

Pat Cummins to bowl now.

7.6 N Lyon to Stoneman, Full delivery, driven crisply to mid off for a brisk single. 26/0

7.5 N Lyon to Stoneman, Well bowled! Tossed up around off, Stoneman is late to react as he prods forward to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards short leg. 25/0

7.4 N Lyon to Stoneman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 25/0

7.3 N Lyon to Cook, Full ball on middle, worked past the short leg fielder for a single. 25/0

7.2 N Lyon to Cook, Drifting in towards Cook who keeps it out towards short mid-wicket. 24/0

7.1 N Lyon to Stoneman, Turns it through mid-wicket for an easy run. 24/0

Time for spin. Nathan Lyon to roll his arm over now. A slip and a short leg in place.

6.6 J Hazlewood to A Cook, FOUR! Brilliant! Short delivery, sits up nicely for Cook. He nails the pull and dismisses the ball from its presence. The ball rockets through square leg to reach the fence. 23/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, Take a bow, Lyon! Short and room on offer, Cook cuts it towards point where Lyon dives to his right like a goalkeeper to save a certain boundary. 19/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to A Cook, Pitched right up there, eased off the front foot to mid off. 19/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 19/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, A bit of hesitancy but well run in the end. Full and outside off, Cook plays it with soft hands to covers. Is a bit nervous to whether go for the single or not. Goes for it eventually and completes it. 18/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Cook leans ahead and defends it solidly. 17/0

5.6 J Bird to Stoneman, Full length ball, eased to mid on. 17/0

5.5 J Bird to Stoneman, Length delivery on middle and leg, swinging down. Stoneman tries to play it across but misses to get hit on the pads. 17/0

Ian Healy makes a good point on air. He wants Hazlewood to bowl from over the wicket to Stoneman. In the previous Test in Perth, his feet were going nowhere and he was dismissed from the same angle A ball which slants across a left-hander is difficult to deal with. The round the wicket ploy is a bit defensive.

5.4 J Bird to Stoneman, Shortish delivery on leg stump, Stoneman goes for a pull but is hit on the thigh pad. 17/0

5.3 J Bird to Stoneman, Back of a length ball, played off the back foot to mid off. 17/0

5.2 J Bird to Stoneman, Fullish delivery, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 17/0

5.1 J Bird to Stoneman, Full length ball, swinging in. Stoneman puts his head down and pushes it nicely to mid on. 17/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to M Stoneman, Shortish ball on middle, Mark pulls it through square leg for a run. 17/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Good shot for no runs! Overpitched outside off, Stoneman leans ahead and square drives it to the fielder at point. 16/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, In the channel outside off, left alone. 16/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, In the air... but safe! Short ball on off, Cook attempts the big pull but miscues it towards square leg. The fielder backtracks but the ball falls down safely. A run taken. 16/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, On a length, angling in. Cook hangs back and blocks it solidly. 15/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Good reflexes from Hazlewood! Full ball on middle, Cook drives it hard towards the bowler who makes a fine stop in his followthrough. 15/0

3.6 J Bird to M Stoneman, Pitched up around off, Mark comes forward and strokes it to the cover region. 15/0

3.5 J Bird to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot to covers. 15/0

3.4 J Bird to Stoneman, Full length ball, pushed back to the bowler. 15/0

3.3 J Bird to Stoneman, Sharp short ball on middle and leg, Stoneman sits under it in a flash. 15/0

3.2 J Bird to Stoneman, Another one down the leg side, Stoneman is once again late and misses out. 15/0

3.2 J Bird to Stoneman, Slips this one down the leg side, Stoneman misses his glance. Well, Bird overstepped here so will have to deliver again. 15/0

3.1 J Bird to Stoneman, FOUR! A cracker of a stroke! Stoneman is looking very confident in the middle. Leans ahead to a full delivery and drives it elegantly through covers to pick up a boundary. 14/0

2.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Good length ball outside off, holding its line. Cook points his bat skywards to allow it through. 10/0

A catching short mid-wicket in place.

2.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, FOUR! Well played! Length delivery in line of the stumps, Cook shuffles a bit and clips it nicely through backward square leg to find the fence. His first of the innings. 10/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Well played! Half volley outside off, Stoneman leans into it and strokes it through covers. Gets three runs to his name. 6/0

A man has been placed at deepish square leg for a mistimed hook shot. Meanwhile, Stoneman pulls out really late on that delivery. There was a butterfly which distracted him. He apologizes to Hazlewood.

2.3 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Hazlewood is charging in. Attacks the stumps with a full delivery, Stoneman is late in bringing his bat down and somehow keeps it out. 3/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Clips the fullish ball nicely through mid-wicket to collect a brace. 3/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Beaten for pace! Good length ball on leg stump, Stoneman tries to tuck it away but is hit on the thigh pad. 1/0

1.6 J Bird to Cook, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 1/0

1.5 J Bird to Cook, Brilliant fielding! Fullish ball on middle, Cook drives it towards mid on where the fielder moves to his right and dives full length to save a boundary. 1/0

1.4 J Bird to Cook, Fullish on off, Cook comes forward and offers a compact defense. 1/0

1.3 J Bird to Cook, Almost chops it on! The uncertain bounce on the MCG track getting the better of Cook. Shortish on off, stays a bit low. Cook tries to pull but gets in an uncomfortable position. Ends up getting an inside edge that rolls besides the stumps on the leg side. 1/0

1.2 J Bird to Cook, Full ball this time, angling away. Cook makes an assured leave. 1/0

1.1 J Bird to Cook, Oohs and Aahs from the Australians. On a length on middle and leg, Cook shuffles and tries to work it across but gets hit high on the pads. No real appeal from the hosts. 1/0

Jackson Bird to bowl from the other end. He has been terrific in domestic cricket. Can he continue the good work at the highest level?

0.6 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Good length ball outside off, left alone. A testing first over from Hazlewood. 1/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, That's a brute of a delivery. On a good length on off, moving away sharply. Stoneman pokes at it and is beaten all ends up. He was dismissed to a similar ball in the second innings in Perth. Needs to be careful. 1/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Shaping away from around off, Stoneman plants his front foot across and lets it go. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, England are away! Tentative once again. On a fuller length on off, Cook shuffles a touch and tucks it to mid-wicket for a run. 1/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Whoaa.. some prodigious swing on offer. Full ball on off, moving away. Cook with zero footwork tries to flick it across but gets a safe leading edge towards covers. 0/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Starts off with a wide and full ball outside off, allows Cook a sighter and he has no trouble to leave it alone. 0/0

