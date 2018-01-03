Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 at Sydney: Australia Strike Early

(AP)

Commentary (England innings)

36.2 J Hazlewood to Root, No run. 102/3

36.1 J Hazlewood to Root, No run. 102/3

35.6 N Lyon to Malan, No run. 102/3

35.5 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 102/3

35.4 N Lyon to Malan, Quicker and flatter one outside off, Malan takes his plant foot across and makes a leave. 102/3

35.3 N Lyon to Joe Root, Comes down the track and pushes it towards deep mid on for a single. 102/3

35.2 N Lyon to Root, Turning in from a length around off, JR goes back and defends. 101/3

35.1 N Lyon to Malan, Around middle and leg, flicked towards deep square leg for a single. 101/3

34.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Joe Root rides the bounce as he pushes it with an angled bat towards backward point. Another lovely over from Joshy! 100/3

34.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Pitches it up on middle, Joe mistimes his drive towards mid off. 100/3

34.4 J Hazlewood to Root, Now brings one back into Root who hops and tucks it towards square leg. Good bowling Halzewood. He is setting up Root here. 100/3

34.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Good length delivery in the probing zone, dealt comfortably by Root. 100/3

34.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Shortish and outside off, Root stays back in defense. 100/3

34.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length, wider outside off, shouldered arms to. 100/3

33.6 N Lyon to Malan, On middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 100/3

33.5 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter and shorter outside off, cut away past Warner at backward point for a brace. 100 comes up for England! 100/3

33.4 N Lyon to Malan, Flighted ball around off, Dawid Malan comes down the track to defend it. 98/3

33.3 N Lyon to Malan, Beaten! Floats it up outside off, Malan lunges forward to defend but the ball turns away ad beats the outside edge but just a bit. 98/3

33.2 N Lyon to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/3

33.1 N Lyon to Malan, Flighted delivery outside off, Malan stands tall and cuts it square of the wicket on the off side for a comfortable couple. 98/3

32.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Good length delivery, coming back in a bit, Malan gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket and is off the mark straightaway. What an over from Halzewood! 96/3

32.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 95/3

32.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Short ball, but it's down the leg side, Malan is happy to sway away from the line. 95/3

Dawid Malan is the next to walk in. Two men out there for the hook shot and a bat pad in place for the new man...

32.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, OUT! Three Reds shows the Ball Tracker and Alastair Cook has to make a long walk back to the pavilion. Excellent use of the review from Australia and they are absolutely pumped up. Josh Hazlewood strikes immediately after he is brought into the attack. He steams in from over the wicket and keeps it nice and full on the stumps. Cook looks to work it away on the leg side but misses and nearly falls over while doing so. The ball hits him on the pads and a loud appeal follows from Josh. Umpire Joel Wilson takes his time before shaking his head. Maybe, he thinks it's pitching outside leg. Steven Smith looks to be convinced and he takes the DRS after having a word with his players. There is no inside edge and Hawk Eye shows it's jusssssst pitching in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps. Cook departs after a dodgy knock to give Australia the upper hand. 95/3

Cook misses one and is struck on the pads. The Aussies feel that they have got their man and Steven Smith after a word with his mates take the DRS. Where is it pitching is the question. If it's in line, I reckon it's curtains for Alastair. Ball Tracking coming up, wait on...

32.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Good length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 95/2

32.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Back of a length delivery to start this spell, from over the wicket. Cook hops a bit and tucks it towards square leg. 95/2

Josh Hazlewood is brought into the attack. Two slips and a gully in place.

31.6 N Lyon to Root, Goes around the wicket and darts it around middle and leg, worked towards short fine leg. 95/2

31.5 N Lyon to Root, Drags his length back, Root stays back to keep it out. 95/2

31.4 N Lyon to Cook, Floated delivery outside off, Cook makes room and drives it through extra cover for a single. 95/2

31.3 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 94/2

31.2 N Lyon to Cook, Takes a good stride forward does Cook and pushes it into the off side. 94/2

31.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery on off, pushed off the back foot towards cover. 94/2

30.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 94/2

30.5 Pat Cummins to Root, A well-directed bouncer on middle, Root is quick to take evasive action as he ducks under it. 94/2

30.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended from within the crease. 94/2

30.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Outside off, on a length, Joe is happy to should his arms. 94/2

30.2 Pat Cummins to Joe Root, FOUR! Superbly done! Something Vince should have! Cummins bowls it on a similar length which he bowled to Vince, it's a touch short this time. What does Root do? He gets on top of it and moves across to hit it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. Vince opted to stay inside the crease and that brought his downfall. 94/2

30.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller in length and angling in, Root comes forward to deal with it. 90/2

29.6 N Lyon to Root, Floated delivery outside off, Root drives it nicely but there is a half stop at cover which allows him to get off the mark. 90/2

29.5 N Lyon to Root, Turning in from a length, Root looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards short leg. 89/2

29.4 N Lyon to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/2

29.3 N Lyon to Root, Quicker and flatter through the air, Root hangs back in defense. 89/2

29.2 N Lyon to Cook, Pushes it through covers for an easy single. 89/2

29.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter one around off, Cook plants it front foot across to make a leave. 88/2

28.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended back safely by Joe. A successful over from Pat. 88/2

Joe Root walks in next. He is yet to score a big one in the series. Will we see it here?

28.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, OUT! Edged and Vince throws it away! A wicket right after the drinks break and it's that man again, Pat Cummins! It isn't a wicket-taking delivery by any means but more of the batsman being lazy. It's a length ball outside off, Vince sans any foot movement goes chasing after it but there is the extra bounce which comes into the picture. It takes a thick edge and flies into the mitts of Paine who accepts a regulation. Just like Stoneman, Vince fails to kick on. Australia are delighted! 88/2

28.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Short ball down the leg side, Cook looks to pull but is a bit late to react. Mistimes it down to fine leg for a single. 88/1

28.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Short and slanting away outside off, Cook looks to cut but there is a bit of extra bounce which gets the better of Alastair. 87/1

28.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook defends it towards the off side. 87/1

28.1 Pat Cummins to Vince, Cummins tries to angle it in but it's a tad too straight. James Vince shuffles and clips it towards deep square leg for a single. 87/1

Drinks break! England have done a good job after the wicket of Stoneman. Cook and Vince have got their eye in and have already stitched a 50-plus stand. There is nothing much on the wicket and all they have to do is play sensible cricket. It may flatten out even more as the game progresses. Australia, on the other hand, need wickets. They desperately would look to break this stand before the tea break. Who will be the one to provide it? We shall see...

27.6 N Lyon to Cook, FOUR! And again! Back-to-back boundaries and Cook is looking really solid now! Lyon once again is guilty on dropping it short, Alastair takes on the bait. He camps back deep inside the crease and slaps it through backward point for another boundary. 86/1

27.5 N Lyon to A Cook, FOUR! Cracked it! Lyon drops it short and serves it outside off, Cook is tempted to go after it. He missed out on the first ball of this over but not this one. Cuts it square of the wicket on the off side and away she whistles to the fence. 82/1

27.4 N Lyon to Cook, Cook comes down the track and nearly yorks himself, Cook jams it out towards short cover. 78/1

27.3 N Lyon to Cook, Floated ball outside off, driven straight towards mid off. 78/1

27.2 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 78/1

27.1 N Lyon to Cook, Short and outside off, Cook cuts hard but Warner at backward point does well to make a good stop. 78/1

26.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 78/1

26.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Hits the deck hard and this one kicks off the deck, James Vince is quick to sit under it. 78/1

26.4 Pat Cummins to Vince, FOUR! Nailed it! What a shot to bring up the 50-run stand! England have recovered well after that initial stutter. Cummins bangs in a short ball that lacks venom and Vince doesn't miss out on that. He rocks back in a flash and murders the pull over mid-wicket by getting on top of it to fetch himself a boundary. Superb! 78/1

26.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller and a bit too straight, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 74/1

26.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish in length and outside off, Cook is up on his toes as he pushes it towards backward point. 73/1

26.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Angling away from a length outside, Cook shoulders his arms to let that one through. 73/1

25.6 N Lyon to Vince, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 73/1

25.5 N Lyon to Vince, There you go! Exactly what Mark Taylor wants. Vince sees the flight, skips down the track and bunts it back to Lyon. Needs to do this more. 73/1

Good point mentioned by Mark Taylor. He says that the English batsmen are waiting back for the overpitched delivery from Lyon to get going. They need to come out of the crease and crash a couple through the off side to put him out of his rhythm. If they manage to do so, then Australia could be in some sort of pressure...

25.4 N Lyon to Vince, Flatter ball on middle and off, Vince camps back to punch it back to Nathan. 73/1

25.3 N Lyon to Vince, Slower through the air outside off, blocked into the ground. 73/1

25.2 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/1

25.1 N Lyon to Vince, Dipping in around off, Vince flicks it with the turn through square leg. Two runs picked up. 73/1

24.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, Fuller in length and swinging back in on middle, Vince looks to clip it away but the inward movement takes the inside edge and rolls behind square on the leg side for a single. 71/1

24.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Stands back and punches it towards the man at mid on. 70/1

24.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Pat Cummins bowls a length ball outside off, AC taps it in front of cover and scampers through for a quick single. 70/1

24.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Slants it away on a fuller length outside off, AC looks to guide it through but gets it off the outer half past Khawaja's right at gully for another brace. 69/1

24.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on off, Alastair stabs it off the back foot. 67/1

24.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins comes from over the wicket and lands it on middle and leg, Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and ambles back for a couple. 67/1

Pat Cummins is back into the attack. Two men out for the hook shot and three men in the slips...

23.6 N Lyon to Vince, Quicker one around off, defended by sitting back deep in the crease. Back-to-back maidens for Lyon. 65/1

23.5 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

23.4 N Lyon to Vince, Flatter delivery around middle and off, the batsman is quick to go back and keep it out. 65/1

23.3 N Lyon to J Vince, Gives it a bit more flight, Vince comes a touch forward to smother this away on the off side. 65/1

23.2 N Lyon to Vince, Takes a stride forward to this flighted delivery and stonewalls it. 65/1

23.1 N Lyon to Vince, Floated delivery around off, Vince comes forward a bit to defend but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards short leg. 65/1

22.6 M Starc to Cook, Shortish delivery outside off, Cook is happy to leave it alone. 65/1

22.5 M Starc to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, AC tries helping it on its way but fails to get any wood on it. 65/1

22.4 M Starc to Cook, Short of a length delivery, not troubling the batsman as Cook stays back to push it towards mid on. 65/1

22.3 M Starc to Cook, Pounds it on a back of a length outside off, Alastair lifts his bat to make an easy leave. 65/1

22.2 M Starc to Vince, Length delivery, curling in just a touch, Vince shuffles and works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket to pick up a single. He is looking really confident out there. Good signs for England! 65/1

22.1 M Starc to Vince, Starc hits the deck hard but it comes at a comfortable height for Vince to counter it. James hangs back to defend it back down the pitch. 64/1

21.6 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery outside off, Cook presses forward to block it into the ground. A maiden for Lyon! 64/1

21.5 N Lyon to Cook, Camps back to this short ball and punches it straight to short cover. 64/1

21.4 N Lyon to Cook, Lunges forward to a full ball and defends it with his bat and pad close together. 64/1

21.3 N Lyon to Cook, Alastair has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/1

21.2 N Lyon to Cook, Slows it through the air, lands it full outside off, patted towards point. 64/1

21.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flattish delivery outside off, Cook goes back to punch but mistimes it towards short cover. 64/1

20.6 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! Boom! Vince isn't afraid to go after Starc. We saw him hitting one through the off side in Starc's previous over and does once again. Starc angles it away on a fuller length outside off, Vince bends his back knee, leans forward a touch and flays it over backward point for a boundary. 64/1

20.5 M Starc to Cook, Hurls it on a back of a length on middle, worked through mid-wicket by Cook for an easy single. 60/1

20.4 M Starc to Cook, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 59/1

20.3 M Starc to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, Alastair gets behind the line to defend it down solidly. 59/1

20.2 M Starc to Cook, A shout for a caught behind! Starc serves it on the leg stump, Cook moves inside the line to clip it away but it goes off something to the keeper behind and the Aussies put in an ambitious appeal. However, umpire Wilson pays no heed to the appeal that has been raised. Replays show it went off the thigh pad. Cook wasn't even bothered looking behind to the keeper, he was seen taking the guard when the opposition was appealing. 59/1

20.1 M Starc to Cook, Fuller in length and attacking the stumps, Cook gets across and works it towards mid-wicket. 59/1

19.6 N Lyon to Cook, Loopy delivery outside off, eased towards wide of mid off for a single to keep strike. 59/1

19.5 N Lyon to Cook, Lyon drops it short and outside off, Alastair rocks back and packs a punch to beat the dive of the man at short cover to collect a couple of runs. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery outside off, driven straight to the man at short cover. 56/1

19.3 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter one outside off, Cook has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 56/1

19.2 N Lyon to Cook, A bit quicker through the air, but it's on the shorter side. Gives time for Cook to go back and dab it towards point. 56/1

19.1 N Lyon to Cook, Drifting in on middle and off, blocked into the ground. 56/1

18.6 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! Up and over! Starc once again goes short and offers width as well. James Vince is quick to rise on the toes and carve it over point for a boundary to end the over. Loved the intent from James here. 56/1

18.5 M Starc to Vince, Bangs in a short one, it's a well-directed too, Vince is quick to duck under it. 52/1

18.4 M Starc to Vince, Good length delivery on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for nothing. 52/1

18.3 M Starc to Vince, Superb stop from Mitchell Marsh! Vince anticipates Starc to bowl another short ball and gets one. He swivels and pulls it firmly but Marsh at square leg dives full length to his right to cut a certain boundary. 52/1

18.2 M Starc to Vince, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, Vince hangs back in defense. 52/1

18.1 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! That's cracked through the off side! Starc from over the wicket, slants it away on a length outside off. Vince with no foot movement goes after it and as a result he laces one through covers for a boundary. No need to run for those! 50 comes up for England. 52/1

17.6 N Lyon to A Cook, Floated ball outside off, driven towards cover. 48/1

17.5 N Lyon to Cook, Excellent delivery from Lyon, this! Loops it up around off, it turns away just a touch, Cook looks to keep it out off the front foot but the ball just about misses the outside edge to the keeper. 48/1

17.4 N Lyon to Cook, Gives it a lot of flight and lands it full outside off. Perfect length from Lyon. Cook takes a stride forward and pushes it towards cover-point. 48/1

17.3 N Lyon to Cook, Loops it up around middle and off, Cook digs it out towards mid on. 48/1

17.2 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter through the air around off, a bit of extra bounce, Cook shoulders his arms. 48/1

17.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floats it up generously around middle and off, Cook prods forward in defense. 48/1

16.6 M Starc to Vince, Shortens his length a touch and bowls it outside off. James hangs back and cuts it to the man at point. 48/1

16.5 M Starc to Vince, Starc continues from over the wicket to the right-hander and hurls this full on middle. Vince stays back and defends it with a straight bat. 48/1

16.4 M Starc to Cook, Good bowling. There is a square leg as well as a deep backward square leg in place. Accordingly, Starc bowls it short into the body of Cook. He pulls it all along the ground to the man at the latter position for a single. 48/1

16.3 M Starc to Cook, Full on middle and leg, hit straight to the man at square leg. 47/1

16.2 M Starc to Cook, This is angled on the pads on a length, Alastair clips it through backward square leg for another brace. 47/1

16.1 M Starc to Cook, This is hurled well outside off, Cook stays back and slaps it through cover-point. The outfield isn't the quickest owing to the rains earlier this morning. Only two runs result off this one. 45/1

Double change. Mitchell Starc is brought back for another spell now.

15.6 N Lyon to Vince, Served on a fuller length outside off, James gets forward and presents a straight bat face in defense. 43/1

15.5 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 43/1

15.4 N Lyon to Vince, Nicely struck. Vince goes against the turn and drives it wonderfully through covers. Gets two as a result. 43/1

15.3 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman has played the square drive. 41/1

15.2 N Lyon to Vince, Floated outside off, Vince lunges forward and defends. 41/1

15.1 N Lyon to Cook, Starts off round the wicket and bowls it flat on the pads. Cook goes back and tucks it through square leg for a single. 41/1

Spin time. The local boy Nathan Lyon comes into the attack now. He begins with a slip and a short leg in place. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is seeing walking out of the park and Peter Handscomb is the substitute on the field.

14.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Harmless delivery outside off, Vince points his bat skywards to let it pass. 40/1

14.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, On a length aiming at the off stick, JV presents a straight bat face to block that. 40/1

14.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Banged short around off, James evades that one to let the keeper do the rest. 40/1

14.3 J Hazlewood to Vince, Straight delivery outside off, left alone by Vince. 40/1

14.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Risky! Short ball on off, Cook goes for the pull this time. Isn't entirely in control as he hits this aerially towards deep backward square leg. Gets one as a result. 40/1

14.1 J Hazlewood to A Cook, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 39/1

Time for drinks! Try and try till you succeed goes the saying. It aptly fits the bill for the passage of play for Australia. They were bowling probing lines and lengths, beating the edge of the willow on numerous occasions. Not once till the 10th over did the ball bother to kiss the outer edge of the blade. Cummins made the thing happen to end Stoneman's stay, who was the more confident of the English openers. Cook is still out there but he has looked a pale shadow of his own MCG self so far. Will he march on and help England stay ahead in the game?

13.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, This ball is angled in to James, he keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 39/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Much fuller this time, Vince keeps it out off the front foot. 39/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, WIDE! Cummins bends his back and bangs this short on the stumps. Vince looks to go for the pull initially but then decides it is too high for him to make contact and just lets it go. Wide signaled by the umpire, doesn't please the Aussies at all. 39/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Vince, Length delivery on off, defended from the crease. 38/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to J Vince, Length ball around off, Vince gets this off the outer edge towards gully. 38/1

Although on many occasions James Vince has frittered away the starts, Ian Chappell opines that the England selectors need to persist with him for a long time. According to him, the current England no. 3 has looked assured with his footwork and has been a touch unlucky in his dismissals. The expert adds that Tom Westley has failed to impress him and Vince is far superior than Tom.

13.2 Pat Cummins to Vince, This ball is defended towards covers. 38/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins continues round the wicket and bowls it full around off. Cook pats it towards covers and gets to the other end. 38/1

12.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Gets behind the line and answers it with a straight bat. 37/1

12.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and angles it in on the stumps, Vince is up for the task as he keeps it out safely. 37/1

12.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Another delivery on a driveable length outside off, James is happy to let it be. 37/1

12.3 J Hazlewood to Vince, Outside off, a bit harmless from Josh. Vince initially looks to drive but then bails out of the shot. 37/1

12.2 J Hazlewood to Vince, Too straight on this occasion from Hazlewood. Vince gets across and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a brace. 37/1

12.1 J Hazlewood to Vince, Fuller ball, in the channel outside off, Vince presses forward and drives it nicely only to find Warner at mid off. 35/1

11.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

11.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Short of a length delivery, in the channel outside off. Cook looks to cut it through the line but there is a bit of extra bounce which beats Alastair. 35/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish and outside off, Alastair gets on top of the bounce to dab it towards point. 35/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, FOUR! Beautiful! Cummins overcooks this one, it's on the stumps, Cook stays inside the crease and brings his bat down at the right time to bunt it down the ground. Warner from mid off gives it a chase but the ball still wins the race. First boundary of the day for Cook. 35/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery, angling in a bit and then moving away after pitching. Cook makes an assured leave. 31/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller in length and just outside off, Cook leans across and square drives it towards backward point where Lyon dives to his right to get some hand to it. The ball rolls behind and they take a brace. 31/1

10.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Another one outside off, left alone. 29/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, Vince misses the clip and wears it high on the thigh pads. 29/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Outside off, left alone. 29/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 29/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook defends this one by getting behind the line of the ball. 28/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, Nice ball to start. Cummins spears in a yorker on the stumps, Vince digs it out nicely. 28/1

James Vince walks in at no. 3 for England. He has had a decent outing with the bat in the series so far. Yet he is century-less. Chance to make amends.

9.5 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, OUT! Cummins draws first blood! The Aussie seamers were probing their way around and now one has finally struck. Cummins had beaten the bat on the previous ball with a delivery angled in. Here, the line is the same, just outside off, but the length is a touch shorter. The ball climbs a bit more as well. Stoneman goes on the back foot and hangs his bat out at that. This time the ball doesn't miss the outside edge of the bat. It takes that part of the willow before settling into Paine's gloves. Lovely bowling. Most of the deliveries to Mark were pitched up, seeing that he is hesitant to get forward. However, here he is caught off guard against a delivery that had to have him on the back foot. Another start wasted from the young batter, England fail to get a good start yet again. 28/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Beaten! Length ball outside off, Stoneman has a feel for that but misses. Close. 28/0

9.3 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 28/0

9.2 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, FOUR! Nicely punched. Cummins bowls it on a length around the middle and off stumps. Stoneman gets behind it and pushes it down the ground. The timing is good enough to take it past the ropes. 28/0

9.1 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, On a length outside off, blocked towards point. 24/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Angled in to the batter, the opener clips it towards mid-wicket. 24/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, Played to the point region by AC. 24/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook gets forward and blocks this one. 24/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook is on 3 off 31 balls. Normally numbers don't show the mental side of a player but here they do. They show that he has failed to get going and he indeed has. Sees this delivery full outside off, he goes for the drive but misses. Where is the Alastair Cook who was on show at the MCG? 24/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Begins with a delivery just outside off, Cook feels for it but gets beaten. 24/0

Josh Hazlewood back on for another spell. He gets a change of ends here. Perhaps Smith is intent on using his pacers in short bursts here.

7.6 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/0

7.5 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, FOUR! This is much better. This is on a length outside off, width on offer as well. Stoneman has enough for him to free his arms there. Stays back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 24/0

7.4 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Length ball angling in from round the wicket, Stoneman clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 20/0

7.3 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, This delivery is defended towards point from the crease. 18/0

Nice point made by the on-air commentators. They observe that Stoneman hasn't been assured with his footwork, especially to deliveries that are pitched up to him. In the Perth Test, he was struck by a Hazlewood bouncer on the helmet before departing to the short ball after a short while. That has perhaps got him thinking only about the short balls and he is hesitant to come forward.

7.2 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 18/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, driven towards covers. 18/0

6.6 M Starc to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 18/0

6.5 M Starc to Cook, Oh Cook, no Cook! Length ball outside off, Cook could just let that go. Instead he looks to have a slash at that and misses. He needs to maintain his calm and play only those deliveries that he HAS to. 18/0

6.4 M Starc to Cook, Nervy Cook! He looked good with his drives in the previous game but not here. Sees the full ball just outside off and looks to drive it through covers. Gets it off the inside edge towards backward square leg, where the fielder does well to deny him a run. 18/0

6.3 M Starc to Cook, A hint of swing there. Starc bowls this full and angling down leg. Cook looks to work it away but there is a hint of movement away. Ends up getting it off the leading edge towards covers. 18/0

6.2 M Starc to Stoneman, This one is much better. Full outside off, Stoneman gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through cover-point. Not much timing on this one as the bowl slows down as it nears the fence. Three runs result. 18/0

6.1 M Starc to Stoneman, FOUR! Glorious stroke that. Starc spears it full on middle, Stoneman doesn't move his feet much but pushes it down the ground. The timing is so good on that, that the ball races down the fence for a boundary. Although that stroke looked good, Bill Lawry observes that the footwork isn't the best from the southpaw there. 15/0

5.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Another delivery on a length to end the over, Cook opens the bat face to defend it towards Lyon at backward point. 11/0

5.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 11/0

5.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, On a length just outside off, Cook defends it with an angled bat towards point. 11/0

5.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Length ball on off, defended from the crease towards the bowler. 11/0

5.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, This is well outside off, guided towards backward point for nothing. 11/0

5.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins begins well. Lands this on a length outside off and gets it to nip in a bit. Cook is waiting on the back foot with a straight bat face and keeps it out safely. 11/0

Early change. Pat Cummins to steam in now. Perhaps Smith doesn't expect the track to assist the seamers for a prolonged duration and hence wants his another mainstream pacer to have a go with the new ball.

4.6 M Starc to Stoneman, Banged in short, Stoneman ducks to let that go. 11/0

4.5 M Starc to Stoneman, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Starc goes too full on the pads in search of the swing. Doesn't get any desired movement and all he does is give away runs there. He spears this full on the pads, Stoneman gets some bat on this one with his flick. Well, he gets more than enough on that. The ball races away through the outfield and into the fine leg fence for a boundary. There was a man in the deep who was running to his right, but he couldn't do much. 11/0

4.4 M Starc to Stoneman, This ball is defended off the back foot with a straight bat. 7/0

4.3 M Starc to Cook, Full and angling on the pads, Cook works it away to fine leg for a single. 7/0

4.2 M Starc to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 6/0

4.1 M Starc to M Stoneman, First run off Starc's bowling. This is full outside off, Stoneman drives it through cover-point. Lyon dives, gets a hand to it but fails to not concede a run. 6/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Fuller around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. 5/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, The wobbly-seamed delivery makes Cook play there. Hazlewood lands it on a length outside off, the ball moves away a touch. Cook has a feel for that but misses. 5/0

A sprint for Josh! As he runs in to bowl, a spectator decides to have a walk in front of the sightscreen, distracting Cook in the process. Thus Hazlewood has to go back without letting the ball go off his hands.

3.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Mark has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 5/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, A touch aerial but safe. On a length angling across the batter, Stoneman plays it uppishly towards mid on. The ball goes on the bounce to the fielder there. It stopped a touch on the track there. 4/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and gets safely to the other end. 4/0

2.6 M Starc to Stoneman, This is banged in short on the stumps, MS ducks to let it go. Starc is yet to concede a run here, only a leg bye of this one. 3/0

2.5 M Starc to Stoneman, Here's the toe-crusher! Things happening already with Starc firing in. Hurls it very full, almost a yorker. Stoneman tries to flick but the ball hits him on the right toe. The Aussies appeal even as the ball goes towards short fine leg and Paine rushes after that. The opening batter wanted a run and came down in search of one but Cook is alert and sends him back. This one's going down leg, as seen from another look. 3/0

2.4 M Starc to Stoneman, On a length on off, Stoneman stays back and defends. 3/0

2.3 M Starc to Cook, Full and angling down leg, Cook looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls through backward square leg off his pads and a leg bye taken. 3/0

2.2 M Starc to Cook, Delivered in line of the off stump, Cook hangs back and presents a straight bat face in keeping it out. 2/0

2.1 M Starc to Cook, This is well outside off, Alastair just lets it be. 2/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook is up and running now. Flicks this length ball through mid-wicket to open his account. 2/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, A nervous push from Cook there. Not a shot from a man who is coming on the back of a double hundred, says Bill Lawry on air. This is pitched up to him, he just pushes it back, not confidently. 1/0

The rain effect! The landing area has been affected by it and some saw dust is sprayed in that area.

1.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 1/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, Length ball just outside off, AC covers the stumps and lets it go. 1/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Length ball on the pads, Stoneman gets it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single. England and Stoneman are off the mark. 1/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, What a delivery to begin! Hazlewood runs in from over the wicket and angles this on a length just outside off. Stoneman is rooted to the crease as he looks to offer his bat at that. The ball just flies past the outside edge, not too far from it. 0/0

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Three slips and a bat-pad in place.

0.6 M Starc to Cook, This is well outside off, left alone by Cook. A good maiden over to start from Starc. Shows that he hasn't lost his touch even after sitting out for a game. 0/0

0.5 M Starc to Cook, The king of the jungle leaps! Wonderful effort. Very full and wide outside off, Cook reaches out to that and plays it towards point. Lyon is stationed at backward point, he dives to his left and stops it cleanly. 0/0

0.4 M Starc to Cook, Full ball aiming at the off stump, Cook gets half-forward to push this one towards the covers. 0/0

0.3 M Starc to Cook, A touch closer to the stumps, Cook shoulders arms to let it go. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Cook, And how anti-climatic is this one. Starc bowls it very wide outside off, Cook doesn't even have to think about that. It moves away further and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Cook, Ripper first up, yells Bill Lawry on air! A brilliant 138.8 kph yorker right on the mark for the unbeaten double centurion from the last game. Cook does well to jam his bat down and dig it out. 0/0

