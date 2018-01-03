Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 at Sydney: England Look for 1st Win

Trailing 3-0 and the Ashes lost, England are considering a possible team change for the fifth Sydney Test with Moeen Ali's place under threat and Crane pushing for his first cap.
Moeen has played 48 Tests and came to Australia as an accomplished all-rounder but he has under-performed, taking only three wickets and averaging 19 with the bat.
The Sydney Cricket Ground has a reputation as a turning wicket, enhancing Crane's chances of playing.
The 20-year-old Hampshire leggie also boasts a five-wicket haul playing at the famous ground for New South Wales last year.
Crane, who was impressing in Sydney club cricket, was called up by NSW and took five wickets in the Sheffield Shield victory against South Australia.
"With the series lost it gives us the opportunity to look at some different people," England's Australian coach Trevor Bayliss said this week.
Asked if Crane was ready for Test cricket, Bayliss added: "There's maybe no time like the present to find out.
"We think he's a guy that has got the goods and the more he plays at this level the better he will get. You have got to start somewhere."
England outplayed Australia for large tracts of last week's fourth Test in Melbourne only for Steve Smith to bat out the entire last day with an unbeaten century for a draw.
First Published: January 3, 2018, 11:16 PM IST