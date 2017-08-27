Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australa, 1st Test , Day 1 at Mirpur

Steve Smith and Mushfiqur Rahim with the trophy. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

13.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Iqbal shoulders his arms to it. Third maiden in a row for Australia! 43/3

13.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Comes around the wicket this time, bowls this on a length outside off. Tamim stays in his crease and pushes it towards the fielder at gully. 43/3

13.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Short delivery down the leg side, TI sits under the bouncer. 43/3

13.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery outside off, Tamim lunges forward to defend. 43/3

13.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Short of a good length outside off, Iqbal pushes it towards the fielder at gully. 43/3

13.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, Iqbal stays tall and defends it on the off side. 43/3

12.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Shakib Al Hasan fails to make contact this time. 43/3

12.5 N Lyon to Hasan, Floated around off, Shakib gets forward and defends it. 43/3

12.4 N Lyon to Hasan, Fires this around leg, Shakib clips it towards mid-wicket. 43/3

12.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Short this time, bounces like a pace bowler this time. Tamim fails to punch it on the off side. 43/3

12.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 43/3

12.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Flaoted around middle and off, Shakib gets forward and defends it. 43/3

11.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, left alone by Iqbal this time. 43/3

11.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, Iqbal gets forward and drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 43/3

11.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, Tamim lunges forward and defends it neatly. 43/3

11.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Tamim throws his bat on that one. Misses it completely and the ball goes through to the keeper. 43/3

11.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Tamim shoulders his arms to it. 43/3

11.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, Iqbal gets forward to defend it. 43/3

Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack.

10.6 N Lyon to Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/3

10.5 N Lyon to Hasan, Floated around off, spinning away. Shakib tries to defend it but gets beaten there. 43/3

10.4 N Lyon to Hasan, Shakib prods forward and defends it. 43/3

10.3 N Lyon to Al Hasan, Floated around off, Shakib gets forward to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. 43/3

10.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Driven through mid off for a single. 43/3

10.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floats this one around off, Shakib pushes it back to the bowler. 42/3

9.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, FOUR! Good shot! Good length delivery outside off, Shakib slaps it over the point region for a boundary. 42/3

9.5 Pat Cummins to Al Hasan, Falls short! Good length delivery around middle, Shakib Al Hasan gets behind it and tries to defend it. Gets hit on the handle and then the gloves. The ball, however, falls short of the fielder at first slip. 38/3

9.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery into the hips, flicked through square leg for a single. 38/3

9.3 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Hurls this fuller around leg, clipped towards mid on. The fielder misfields there and allows the batsmen a single. 37/3

9.2 Pat Cummins to Al Hasan, Fuller around off, Shakib drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 36/3

9.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Length delivery outside off, Shakib gets in line of the ball to defend it. 36/3

8.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, Pushed quicker in line of the pads, Iqbal stays in his crease and tries to defend. Gets the faintest of edge on it and the ball runs through towards fine leg for a couple. 36/3

8.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim gets forward and defends it. 34/3

8.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, That's spitting venom! Outside off, the ball spins away and kicks off voraciously this time. Tamim is able to leave it. 34/3

8.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim gets forward and blocks it neatly. 34/3

8.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Spins sharp and square! Tosses this one around middle, Iqbal tries to defend it off the front foot. Gets beaten by the away spin and the bounce. 34/3

8.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floated in line of the stumps, Iqbal dances down the track and blocks it away. 34/3

7.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Length delivery around off, defended neatly by the batsman. 34/3

7.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, FOUR! Edged! Good length delivery outside off, Shakib tries to push it on the up. Gets a thick outside edge on it and the ball goes over the slip cordon for a boundary. Lucky runs this. 34/3

7.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 30/3

7.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, angling away. Tamim shoulders his arms to it. 29/3

7.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, Iqbal stays tall in his crease to defend it. 29/3

7.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Good length delivery into the hips, clipped through square leg for a single. 29/3

6.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, SIX! Boom! That came from nowhere! Tosses this one outside off, Iqbal dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the extra cover region. No need to run for this as the ball sails over the fence for a maximum. 28/3

6.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 22/3

6.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Around leg this time, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 22/3

6.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim gets forward and defends it. 22/3

6.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Four byes! Sprayed down the leg side, does not spin at all. Iqbal fails to clip it through and the keeper misses it too. The ball races away to the fence. 22/3

6.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Starts with a fuller delivery around off, Tamim gets forward and defends it. 18/3

Spin introduced into the attack so early. Seems like Australia have a plan in mind. Nathan Lyon to bowl now.

5.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Back of a length delivery down the leg side, Shakib lets it through to the keeper. 18/3

5.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Short delivery down the leg side, Shakib ducks underneath it. 18/3

5.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Back of a length delivery around off, Shakib Al Hasan dabs it towards covers. Thinks of a single but Iqbal sends him back. 18/3

5.3 Pat Cummins to Hasan, FOUR! Shot! Good length delivery outside off, Shakib stays in his crease and punches it through the backward point region. The veteran looks in a good knick today. 18/3

5.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Length around middle and leg, clipped towards the fielder at mid on. 14/3

5.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Length delivery around off, Shakib Al Hasan gets in line of the ball to defend the hat-trick ball. 14/3

4.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 14/3

4.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Iqbal gets in line of the stumps to defend it. 14/3

4.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, FOUR! Short delivery from Hazlewood, Iqbal stands tall and goes for the pull. Gets it through the backward square leg region for a boundary. 14/3

4.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Iqbal stays in his crease and defends it. 10/3

4.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Tamim lets it through to the keeper. 10/3

4.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Dug in short, Iqbal ducks under it. 10/3

Number 1 all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan walks out to the middle.

3.6 Pat Cummins to Rahman, OUT! Golden duck for Rahman! Cummins hurls a fuller delivery around off, Sabbir Rahman tries to get his bat down in time to dig it out but gets beaten for pace. Ends up getting an outside edge to it and the ball again flies to the keeper. Wade accepts it gleefully. Sabbir is quick to opt for the review. Ultra Edge shows that there was bat involved and the batsman will have to walk back. Cummins has totally bamboozled the Bangladesh top order here. He will be on a hat-trick in the next over. 10/3

What's going on? Sabbir Rahman is given out caught behind. He takes the review as he thinks the sound is of the bat hitting the ground. Is it? Let's wait and see what Ultra Edge detects...

Sabbir Rahman walks in next, replacing Kayes.

3.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, OUT! Woah, that's a waste of a wicket! Good length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and goes for a sheepish punch. Is a bit early into the shot and ends up getting an inside edge which carries straight to the keeper. Imrul did not need to play that. Wade is not dropping those and Cummins gets his second. 10/2

3.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Short delivery from Cummins this time around leg, Kayes ducks under it and lets it through to the keeper. 10/1

3.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Length delivery around off, Kayes gets forward and defends it towards the mid off region. 10/1

3.2 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Kayes gets in line of the ball to defend it neatly. 10/1

3.1 Pat Cummins to Kayes, That might hurt! Short delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes fails to fend it away. Gets hit on the body there. 10/1

2.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery, kicks off the deck. Iqbal gets a bit forward and hangs his bat in the air to defend. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes through to the keeper. 10/1

2.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length outside off, Iqbal leans forward and gets his bat down in time to defend it. 10/1

2.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Iqbal shuffles across the line and lets it through to the keeper. 10/1

2.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Tamim prods forward and defends it. 10/1

2.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, Tamim stays in his crease and blocks it on the off side. 10/1

2.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Iqbal gets forward and defends it neatly. 10/1

1.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Back of a length delivery outside off, Kayes stays tall and defends it on the off side. That's a really good over from Cummins! 10/1

Imrul Kayes is the next man in.

1.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, OUT! Cummins strikes early! This so seemed coming! Good length delivery around off, Sarkar tries to push it on the up. Gets a thick edge on it and the ball flies straight towards the fielder at gully. Handscomb gets a tad low and takes a fine catch. Pat has drawn first blood of the encounter and Australia have got the perfect start to the day. 10/1

1.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Short and a bit wide this time, Sarkar flashes his blade at it but fails to make contact. 10/0

1.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, FOUR! Narrow escape! Short delivery around off, Soumya stays back and tries to defend it. Gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies just over the third slip fielder for a boundary. Cummins has started really well here. 10/0

1.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery, nipping away. Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

1.1 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Chance there! Short of a length delivery around off, Iqbal taps it towards covers and calls for a quick single. Lyon races to the ball and fires a throw at the non-striker's end. Had he hit, it would have been close. 6/0

Pat Cummins to share the new ball with Josh Hazlewood.

0.6 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Short and wide outside off, Sarkar stays tall to it and crashes the cut through the point region for a boundary. Soumya gets off the mark with it. 5/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Angling down the leg side this time around, Soumya fails to clip it through. 1/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Length delivery around off, Sarkar stays in his crease and defends it. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Very full this time by Hazlewood, Soumya Sarkar adjusts and blocks it neatly. 1/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Hurls a fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Iqbal clips it through the backward square leg region for a single. 1/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off to start with, nipping away. Iqbal lets it through to the keeper. 0/0

First Published: August 27, 2017, 9:27 AM IST