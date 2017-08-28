Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Mirpur

Steve Smith in action against Bangladesh. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

19.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tossed up delivery on middle, gripping in, Handscomb inside edges this towards short leg. Luckily for him, it bounced before going into the fielder's hands. 57/4

19.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Goes back and flicks it towards the leg side once again. 57/4

19.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tossed up on off, spinning back in, worked with the angle towards mid-wicket. 57/4

19.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Stays rooted inside the crease to jam this one out. 57/4

19.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter through the air, around off, defended from within the crease. 57/4

19.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Bowls a slider around middle, Handscomb goes leg side to flick it away but misses and is struck on the pads. Bangladesh appeal but nothing from the umpire. 57/4

18.6 Al Hasan to M Renshaw, Turning away from a length outside off, Matt looks to defend but gets it off the outer half towards the left of the slip fielder. 57/4

18.5 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Makes some room and eases it towards cover. Still can't find the gap. 57/4

18.4 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Loopy outside off, nicely pushes away towards the cover region. 57/4

18.3 Al Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! Edged but falls short! A bit flatter and served outside off, Renshaw has a poke at it. It's enough to induce an outside edge but falls short of Sarkar at first slip and rolls further away for a streaky boundary. 57/4

18.2 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up around off, Matt presses forward to keep it out. 53/4

18.1 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Gets right behind the line and blocks it out. 53/4

17.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/4

17.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Another good stop from Taijul! Handscomb flicks it away towards backward square leg and it's another brilliant diving stop from the fielder to stop some runs. 53/4

17.4 M Hasan to P Handscomb, Excellent stop, Taijul Islam! Hasan drops it short on leg, Peter goes back to pull but Islam stationed at backward square leg dives to his left to stop a certain boundary. 53/4

17.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, FOUR! Hasan looks to toss it up around off, but it's a bit too full. Handscomb leans forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary. Good shot! 50 comes up for Australia. 53/4

17.2 M Hasan to P Handscomb, Makes a bit of room to cut it away but ends up getting an inside edge on the pads. 49/4

17.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle, turning in, clipped off the back foot towards short fine leg. 49/4

16.6 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Crouches low and blocks this quick delivery in front of silly point. 49/4

16.5 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Spinning down the leg side, Renshaw tries clipping it away bit fails to do so. The umpire thinks Renshaw didn't attempt any shot and hence signals it as a dead ball. 49/4

16.4 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Beaten! Floats it up outside off, Matt Renshaw comes forward to defend but the ball skids off the deck and nearly takes the outside edge. 49/4

16.3 Al Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! Nicely dabbed! Shakib bowls a tossed up delivery but drops it a bit short, Renshaw stays back and opens the face of the bat at the last moment to steer it past first slip for a boundary. 49/4

16.2 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up outside off, Renshaw buries it into the ground. 45/4

16.1 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Lunges forward and blocks it into the ground. 45/4

15.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, A bit flat and outside off, defended off the back foot. 45/4

15.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Loopy delivery around middle and off, Peter camps back and tucks it towards square leg. 45/4

15.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flicked with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 45/4

15.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flatter and served outside off, Matt tries to cut but then pulls out of the shot. Nicely collected by Rahim. 44/4

15.2 Hasan to Renshaw, NOT OUT! A successful review from Australia! Matt Renshaw looks a relieved man. Mehedi Hasan tosses it up around middle and off, Renshaw takes a big stride forward to defend but misses as the ball goes off the pads towards silly point. They appeal but not that convincingly. But umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger. Renshaw isn't happy with the decision and hence challenges it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved and Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitched in line but would have gone on to miss the stumps. So much bounce? Still can't believe it. Nonetheless, a good use of the review from the visitors. 44/4

Umpire Aleem Dar raises the finger after a stifled appeal. Matt Renshaw is not happy and takes the review.

15.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Mehedi gives it a nice loop and lands it around off, Renshaw takes a stride forward to keep it out. 44/4

14.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Loopy full ball outside off, another solid front foot defense from Peter. 44/4

14.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter around middle and off, Peter goes back in the crease and defends. 44/4

14.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Leans forward and blocks it down gently. 44/4

14.3 Hasan to Handscomb, NOT OUT! Bangladesh waste a review! It's missing the stumps. Spot on from umpire Nigel Llong says the commentator on air. Shakib serves a slider around middle, it skids off the deck and hits Handscomb low on the pads who misses his attempted flick shot. A loud shout for an LBW has been turned down. Shakib is so confident that he convinces his skipper to take the DRS. Replays show it's in line but would have gone on to miss the stumps. Handscomb survives a scare here. 44/4

Shakib is very confident there and he convinces his skipper to go for a LBW review against Peter Handscomb!

14.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 44/4

14.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Peter stonewalls it. 44/4

Spin from both ends now. Shakib Al Hasan comes on to bowl.

13.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Slider around middle and leg, flicked with the angle towards mid-wicket for a single. 44/4

13.5 M Hasan to P Handscomb, Edged and away! Tossed up wider outside off, Handscomb comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge which rolls wide of first slip. They come back for a couple. 43/4

13.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Confusion in the middle. Handscomb clips it towards mid-wicket. There is some confusion in the middle as Nasir misfields but they decide not to run. 41/4

13.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Goes back and does well to wrist it away through mid-wicket for a single. 41/4

13.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Tossed up outside off, defended by lunging forward. 40/4

13.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, worked with the spin through square leg for a single. 40/4

12.6 S Islam to Handscomb, Angling in on middle and leg, Handscomb nudges it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 39/4

12.5 S Islam to Handscomb, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/4

12.4 S Islam to Handscomb, Length delivery outside off, Peter stands back to defend it down. 38/4

12.3 S Islam to Handscomb, Fuller and on the pads, flicked towards the leg side. 38/4

After that boundary, there is a deep point for Handscomb...

12.2 S Islam to Handscomb, FOUR! Cracking shot! On a back of a length outside off, Handscomb stays back and cuts it beautifully through point to find the fence to get off the mark. 38/4

12.1 S Islam to Renshaw, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, Renshaw flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 34/4

Peter Handscomb is the next man in.

11.6 M Hasan to Smith, OUT! Bowled 'em! That's a big, big wicket for Bangladesh. Steven Smith is out of here. Mehedi Hasan sees Smith giving the charge and hence nicely loops it up around middle. The Aussie skipper tries to work it away on the leg side but instead yorks himself. The ball hits the surface, grips and turns in to beat the batsman. The ball goes on to clip the top of leg stump. That's a hammer blow for the Aussies, says Brendon Julian on air. It is indeed. Bangladesh are elated. 33/4

11.5 M Hasan to Smith, Flicked towards the man at square leg. 33/3

11.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Tries to dart but ends up bowling a full toss on the pads. Renshaw flicks it through mid-wicket. They run three this time. 33/3

11.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Goes back to this flatter ball and works it through mid-wicket for a couple. 30/3

11.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Drifting on the pads, Matt misses it completely. The ball again lobs towards Sabbir at short leg. 28/3

11.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, A shout for bat-pad! Tossed up delivery, sliding around middle and leg. Renshaw comes forward to defend but misses as the ball lobs off something towards Sabbir Rahman at short leg who fumbles but takes the catch in the second attempt. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Replays show the ball went off the pads. 28/3

10.6 S Islam to Smith, Once again pitches it a bit fuller outside off, Steven defends it towards cover. 28/3

10.5 S Islam to Smith, A bit fuller outside off, Smith presses forward in defense. 28/3

10.4 S Islam to Smith, Stays behind the line and keeps it out off the back foot. 28/3

10.3 S Islam to Smith, On a length and around off, Smith decides to defend it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge on the pads. 28/3

10.2 S Islam to Smith, On a length and outside off, Smith stays back and pushes it towards point. 28/3

10.1 S Islam to Smith, FOUR! Lovely shot! Islam starts off with a juicy half-volley, outside off. Steven Smith lunges ahead and creams the drive through covers to pick up the first boundary of the day. 28/3

Surprise, surprise! Shafiul Islam to bowl from the other end.

9.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Lands it outside off, it doesn't rise at all. Easily left alone. 24/3

9.5 M Hasan to M Renshaw, Lunges ahead and clips it towards mid on. 24/3

9.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, A loud cry for an LBW! Nicely slows it through the air around off, it straightens up a touch and pings Renshaw on the back pad. Hasan appeals but umpire Aleem Dar calms him down. The impact was outside the line. This bloke is so energetic when he appeals. 24/3

9.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR BYES! Slides it down the leg side, Matt Renshaw tries flicking it away but fails to do so. Rahim behind the stumps was blinded by the batsman and hence had no chance to stop it from running away into the fine leg fence. 24/3

9.2 M Hasan to Smith, Sees Smith dancing down the track, so fires it full down the leg side. The Aussie skipper manages to help it away through square leg for a single. 20/3

9.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Mehedi starts off with a full ball around the pads, Renshaw gets forward and clips it towards mid-wicket for a single. First run of the day for Australia. 19/3

It's time to get underway then. The overnight batsmen make their way out to the middle along with the Bangladesh players. Mehedi Hasan to bowl first up to Matt Renshaw. A slip, short leg and a silly point in place. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan doing the pitch report says the rough is opening up. Adds apart from the spinners, Mustafizur Rahman would be the key for Bangladesh. Further says if he can pitch the ball in the right areas, it will become all too difficult for the batsmen. Ends by saying, yesterday it was tough, today and for the days to come it will only get tougher.

Remember, Steven Smith scored a classic ton against India in Pune earlier this year on a similar kind of wicket and he would look to replicate something like that again. The hosts would be all charged up and raring to go in with the crowd right behind them. An important update - the weather looks awesome to kick off proceedings for the day and let's hope it remains the same throughout. Stay tuned as the action isn't far away.

Hello and a warm welcome for day 2 of this first Test between Bangladesh and Australia. The hosts have a firm grip on this match as they have scalped 3 quick wickets to dent the momentum that the Aussies had after the first innings. With the pitch expected to deteriorate further, it's safe to say that the Aussies have their task cut out. A lot of hopes shall be pinned on skipper Smith if they are to evade from this situation.

... Day 2, Session 1 ...

Renshaw and Smith are out in the middle and it will require a huge effort from these two to bail their side out of the early trouble. The hosts are sitting pretty on top and their spinners would be licking their lips to go out and deliver. The only worry is about the weather which doesn't look promising for the days to come. Let's hope it holds up and we get to witness a great encounter between these two sides. Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0400 GMT) to catch all the action, saying again, weather permitting. Until then, it's goodbye and take care. Cheers!

Phew! What a session it turned out to be. Bangladesh have come out roaring with the cherry and have posed a serious threat to the mighty Aussies. After getting bundled out for 260, courtesy a massive 155-run stand between Tamim and Shakib, they have not let the visitors settle down. Rahim didn't waste anytime in bringing his spinners on, on a wicket that is turning, bouncing, staying low and causing all sorts of trouble for the batsmen. Mehedi Hasan was the first one to take the wicket and after that it seemed like a procession. Khawaja was dismissed via an unnecessary run out while nightwatchman, Nathan Lyon couldn't do the job he was sent for.

8.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker one fired around the pads, flicked past mid-wicket for a couple to end the day. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 18/3

8.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Drops it a bit short and outside off, Smith punches it towards extra cover. 16/3

8.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Flighted full delivery on off, Steven bunts it back to the bowler. 16/3

8.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Bowls it down the leg side, Smith looks to help it away but fails to do so. 16/3

8.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, pushed back to the bowler. 16/3

8.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Lunges forward and defends it into the ground. 16/3

7.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 16/3

7.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Renshaw takes a stride forward and pads it away. He's offered no stroke but it was clearly pitching outside leg. A stifled appeal is denied. 16/3

7.4 M Hasan to Smith, Gets across and works it towards mid on for a single. 16/3

7.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Darting in from around middle, Renshaw looks to defend but the ball squirts off the inner edge past fine leg. A single is taken. 15/3

7.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flatter outside off, Renshaw defends it off the back foot. 14/3

7.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller around off, defended by coming froward. 14/3

Skipper Steven Smith walks out next.

6.6 Hasan to Lyon, OUT! The Nightwatchman departs as well. Shakib drifts it from around middle, Lyon takes a stride forward to defend but he plays that one down the wrong line. Is hit on the pads and the umpire has no harm in raising his finger to an LBW appeal. Lyon doesn't even wait, just walks off. Bangladesh are on a roll here. 14/3

6.5 Al Hasan to Lyon, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 14/2

6.4 Al Hasan to Lyon, Fires it full and outside off, it's left alone. 14/2

6.3 Hasan to Lyon, Drifting in from around middle, Lyon misses it and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal is turned down. 14/2

6.2 Al Hasan to Lyon, Gets behind the line and defends it down. 14/2

Nathan Lyon is making his way out in the middle.

6.1 Al Hasan to Khawaja, OUT! Run Out! The Bangla crowd is screaming at the top of their voices! This is a real waste of a wicket. Shakib floats it up around off, Khawaja comes forward to defend but the ball goes off the gloves through the vacant silly point region. Usman sets off for a run without even looking at his partner. Rahim charges towards the ball and now Renshaw sends him back. The former throws the ball at the stumps at his end where Soumya Sarkar collects the ball, dives and manages to dislodge the bails in the second attempt as Khawaja puts in a dive. They appeal and it's taken upstairs. Replays find Khawaja short of his ground. Australia in trouble. 14/2

There is complete drama here in the middle. The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a run out appeal against Usman Khawaja. Will his dive save him?

5.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! Easy pickings! Short and wide outside off, Renshaw goes back and slaps it through point for a boundary to end to what has been an eventful over. 14/1

5.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Another loud appeal! Slider around middle and leg, Renshaw misses his flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but this time it was going down leg. 10/1

5.4 M Hasan to Khawaja, Darts it in from around middle, clipped through mid on for a single. 10/1

Usman Khawaja will bat at number 3!

5.3 M Hasan to Warner, OUT! Gone next ball! Warner can't believe as he stands there in disappointment. He doesn't take the review this time and starts to walk back. A flatter delivery, sliding in, David Warner goes back to defend but misses and wears it on the back pad. Once again a loud appeal and once again it's ruled out by the umpire. Replays confirm there was no bat involved and the Ball Tracker shows it's in line and would have gone on to clip the leg stump. So, the umpire's call stays. Mehedi Hasan draws first blood. 9/1

5.2 M Hasan to Warner, NOT OUT! David Warner is confident as he opts for the review almost instantly. A slider around middle, Warner comes forward to defend as he was playing for the spin but the ball skids on with the arm and hits him on the pads. A loud appeal to which Umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger. Warner isn't happy and challenges the on-field call. Replays show there was a clear inside edge there. 9/0

Warner is given out LBW! But he is very quick to review it. Seems pretty confident.

5.1 M Hasan to D Warner, Gives it a nice flight outside off, David pushes it towards cover. 9/0

4.6 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Brings his bat close to the pads and defends it down watchfully. 9/0

4.5 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up outside off, Renshaw covers the line and keeps it out. 9/0

4.4 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Keeps his bat face open and dabs it towards backward point. 9/0

4.3 Al Hasan to Renshaw, A bit too full this time, it's jammed out back to Shakib. 9/0

4.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Fuller on off, patted through covers for a single. 9/0

4.1 Hasan to Warner, A loud shout for a caught behind! Shakib tosses it up outside off, Warner pays no interest as he gets down to play the reverse sweep. The ball goes off something towards the man at first slip and the Bangladesh fielders go up in unison. The umpire shakes his head. Replays show it went off the thigh pad. But Warner should be careful here as the day is about to end. 8/0

Spin from both ends now. Bangladesh are on the charge as they bring in Shakib Al Hasan into the attack.

3.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, This one didn't rise at all. Fuller outside off, it stays really, really low. Renshaw looks to defend but gets a bottom edge towards Rahim as the ball ricochets onto the stumps. 8/0

3.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Flighted delivery outside off, Renshaw gets down and buries it into the ground. 8/0

3.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it up outside off, defended into the ground. 8/0

3.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Gives it nice revs and lands it outside off, Matt Renshaw presses forward and dabs it wide of silly point. 8/0

3.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Takes a stride forward and blocks this tossed up ball towards the leg side. 8/0

3.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Drifting in from around off, Renshaw lunges forward to defend but gets it off the inner half past short leg. 8/0

2.6 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery outside off, Warner lunges forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 8/0

2.5 S Islam to Warner, Angling across from a good length outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

2.4 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery around leg, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 6/0

2.3 S Islam to Warner, Short outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

2.2 S Islam to Warner, Fuller delivery outside off, Warner drives it back towards the bowler. Shafiul Islam hurls a throw at the striker's end but David is well inside the line. 6/0

2.1 S Islam to Warner, Fuller around off, Warner defends it towards the fielder at mid on. 6/0

1.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller into the pads, Renshaw gets forward and defends it. 6/0

1.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Big turn here! Tosses it outside off, Renshaw gets forward to defend but chooses to leave it at the last moment as it is spinning sharply away. 6/0

1.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated around off, Matt gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 6/0

1.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, Quicker around off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

1.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated outside off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 6/0

1.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated outside off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

Mehedi Hasan to share the new ball with Shafiul Islam.

0.6 S Islam to D Warner, Length delivery around off, Warner pushes hard at it. Gets an outside edge towards the backward point region. 6/0

0.5 S Islam to Warner, Length delivery around leg, Warner tries to defend it. Gets beaten and is hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Replays show that there was an inside edge. 6/0

0.4 S Islam to D Warner, FOUR! Don't waste time says Warner! Short and wide outside off, David slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 6/0

0.3 S Islam to Renshaw, Fuller delivery around off, Renshaw guides it through the gully region for a single. 2/0

0.2 S Islam to Renshaw, Great line! Bowls this around off, straightens a touch. Renshaw shuffles across to defend only to get beaten. 1/0

0.1 S Islam to Warner, Hurls this one in the line of the pads, Warner is off the mark as he clips it towards fine leg for a single. 1/0

