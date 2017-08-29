Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia: 1st Test, Day 3 at Mirpur

Tamim Iqbal (Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

30.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Length delivery on middle and leg, Tamim stands back and defends it towards the short leg fielder. 63/2

30.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller and on the leg stump, Tamim shuffles across to defend it back to the bowler. 63/2

30.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Cummins bends his back to hit the deck hard. Gets a good amount of bounce as Tamim ducks under it. 63/2

29.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Beautiful delivery! Lands it around off, Kayes is interested in playing but the ball kicks sharply off the deck to beat him. 63/2

29.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Lyon keeps it full, gets it to turn away a touch. Kept out watchfully. Needs to be patient here, Lyon. 63/2

29.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Floats it up around off, pushed towards cover. 63/2

29.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Very full on middle, blocked back to the bowler. 63/2

29.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Pitches it on middle, skids off the deck with some bounce. Kayes goes deep in the crease to defend it down. 63/2

29.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Tossed up delivery outside off, Imrul takes a stride forward and keeps it out. 63/2

28.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Leans forward and drives it straight towards the mid on fielder. 63/2

28.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A bit short and angling in on middle, tucked towards the leg side. 63/2

28.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Kayes avoids the pair! Length delivery outside off, tapped in front of cover-point for a quick single. 63/2

28.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller ball on middle and off, driven past the non-striker for a single as the man from mid on was quick enough to get to the ball. 62/2

28.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, NOT OUT! The decision stands! Aleem Dar will be the most relieved man considering the way how he's got it wrong on a number of times in this Test. Anyway, Australia waste a review here. Cummins angles in a full length delivery on middle, Tamim looks to flick but seems to have missed it. The ball lobs off something towards gully. They all appeal but the umpire turns it down. Steven Smith opts for the review and Ultra Edge shows there's no bat involved and Ball Tracker shows it to be going over the stumps. Tamim survives a scare. 61/2

Australia have referred an LBW decision against Tamim Iqbal. Is it going down leg? Let's wait and find out...

28.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards the short cover fielder. 61/2

27.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Nathan goes flat this time, it's punched off the back foot towards cover. 61/2

27.5 N Lyon to I Kayes, Once again comes forward but the ball drifts away to take the outside edge but falls short of Handscomb at silly point. 61/2

27.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Grips from a length and takes the outside edge which rolls safely towards second slip. 61/2

27.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Gives it a decent air and lands it full around off, Imrul Kayes defends it off the outer part of the bat towards silly point. 61/2

27.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Floats it up outside off, Kayes presses forward and defends it down. 61/2

Imrul Kayes strides out to the middle. Can he avoid a pair?

27.1 N Lyon to Islam, OUT! Nathan Lyon strikes! He tosses it up around middle, Taijul Islam plays for the turn but the ball skids off the deck and pings him on the pads right in front of the stumps. The Aussies appeal and the finger goes up instantly. It was plumb and like my colleague usually describes it - Islam was a dead duck! He walks back but he has done the job he was sent for. Bangladesh lead by 104 runs. 61/2

26.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, It's a maiden for Cummins! Fuller ball, a pacy delivery that. Defended back to the bowler solidly. 61/1

26.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling in on middle and leg, the opener shuffles a touch and works it away towards mid-wicket. 61/1

26.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Bangs in a short ball but angles this one down the leg side. Iqbal quickly takes the evasive action to let that one sail over him to the keeper. 61/1

26.3 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Goes fuller this time and serves it outside off, Tamim drives it on the up but finds Maxi at cover-point. 61/1

26.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A bit shorter, in the off stump line. Tamim stands tall and then pushes it away towards point. 61/1

26.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Tamim keeps his bat inside the line and lets the ball go past him to Wade. 61/1

25.6 N Lyon to Islam, A bit flatter and outside off, defended towards the second slip fielder. 61/1

25.5 N Lyon to Islam, Tosses it up wider outside off, pushed towards the backward point fielder. 61/1

25.4 N Lyon to Islam, Covers the line and buries it into the ground. 61/1

25.3 N Lyon to Islam, Lunges forward to this tossed up ball and keeps it out. 61/1

25.2 N Lyon to Islam, Beaten! The previous shot gives him confidence and hence he tries to slog against the spin. Gets beaten but luckily for him he didn't drag his back leg out of the crease. 61/1

25.1 N Lyon to Islam, FOUR! Cracked it away! Lyon drops it short and serves ample of width to the nightwatchman who camps back and cuts it through point. The fielder gives it a chase but no stopping that one. 61/1

24.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery again on middle, worked towards mid on. 57/1

24.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, FOUR! Bangladesh now lead by 100! It goes off the inner half but Tamim intended to hit it in that zone. Fuller ball, veering on the pads, he gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket. Pierces the gap and picks up his third boundary of the day already. 57/1

24.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Pitches it up outside off, Tamim Iqbal once again takes the defensive approach. Gets an inside edge as the ball rolls back on the wicket. 53/1

24.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery, angling in again, Tamim lunges a touch and offers a straight bat defense. 53/1

24.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, Iqbal presses across to flick it away. 53/1

24.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller on off, Tamim looks to drive it off the front foot but gets it off the inner half back to the bowler. 53/1

23.6 N Lyon to Islam, Fires it full on middle and off, blocked solidly into the ground. 53/1

23.5 N Lyon to Islam, Stays back and glides it towards the fielder at gully. 53/1

23.4 N Lyon to Islam, Gets it to skid off the deck as the batsman defends it towards silly point. 53/1

23.3 N Lyon to Islam, Floated delivery outside off, Taijul presses forward in defense. 53/1

23.2 N Lyon to Islam, Good ball! Pitches it around off, draws Islam forward who obliges. The ball then straightens to beat the outside edge. 53/1

23.1 N Lyon to T Islam, Floats it up around off, Taijul makes room and drives it towards short extra cover. 53/1

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end. A slip, gully and a silly point in place for the nightwatchman.

22.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Marginally ahead of a length and just outside off, the southpaw lunges forward to defend it towards Maxwell at cover-point. A good positive start from the hosts. 53/1

22.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a back of a length on middle and off, defended solidly off the back foot. 53/1

22.4 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, FOUR! Deft from Tamim! A bit short and outside off, Iqbal sensibly waits for it and then at the last moment opens the face of the bat to guide it down towards the third man fence to bring up 50 for his side. Used the pace of the bowler there. 53/1

22.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Once again it's on a similar length, outside off, Iqbal keeps his bat inside the line and makes another leave. 49/1

22.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angles it in on a back of a length, Tamim looks to poke at it but then keeps his bat inside the line and lets it be. 49/1

22.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, FOUR! Bangladesh are off and running! Cummins from around the wicket, pitches it up outside off. Iqbal takes the bait as he leans forward and drives it behind point for a boundary to start the day. 49/1

It's time to get going. Out walk the players and the umpires. The overnight Bangladesh batsmen - Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam are set to resume. Australia to begin with pace. Here comes Pat Cummins steaming in. Two slips for him. Here we go...

The visitors on the other hand will be really thankful to Cummins and Agar who helped them survive ultimate bruises as they were struggling at 144-8. The Aussies need to rattle the Bangladesh batsmen to stay in the contest as the deck is deteriorating every passing minute. A good first session could change the course of the game. Stay tuned!

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the 3rd day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia. The hosts have been the dominating lot till now and are on top in this game. A good batting performance today will set the perfect platform for them to script their first ever Test win against Australia.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

The wicket is expected to break down even more tomorrow and Australia will be the last one to bat on. Anything in excess of 200 or 250 could decide the fate of the match. Let's hope for an exciting battle and more than that the weather to stay the way it has been till now. So don't forget to join us tomorrow morning at 1000 local (0400 GMT) to see what's going to happen next. Until then, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

When the hosts came out to bat, they had 22 overs to play with and their openers did exceedingly well and could have gone into day 3 unscathed but a brain-fade from Soumya Sarkar gave the much-needed breakthrough to the Aussies. Tamim Iqbal is out there and is looking really comfortable. His side would be hoping that he converts this into a big one. Steven Smith, on the other side, will need to share some inspiring words so that his bowlers come out firing tomorrow morning and give their batters some chance.

End of an intriguing day of Test cricket! A day filled with too much of action, too much drama and too much appeals. In the end it's Bangladesh who are right on top and are effectively 88/1. They did a fabulous job to wrap the Aussie innings and gain a handy 43-run lead, all thanks to their spinners - Shakib and Mehedi. The former in particular was the destroyer-in-chief as he bagged yet another Test five-fer.

21.6 N Lyon to Islam, Taijul Islam has done his job of surviving the second day as he defends it on the leg side. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 2! 45/1

21.5 N Lyon to Islam, Tossed up around off, Taijul defends it on the deck off the splice. 45/1

21.4 N Lyon to Islam, Islam gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 45/1

21.3 N Lyon to Islam, Sharp turn! Floats this one outside off, Taijul gets forward to defend but only gets beaten by the away turn. 45/1

21.2 N Lyon to Islam, Floated around leg, Taijul defends it just wide of the fielder at forward short leg. 45/1

21.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Fires this on the pads, Iqbal nudges it on the leg side for a single. 45/1

20.6 A Agar to Islam, Fuller on the stumps, Tamim presses forward and blocks it into the ground. 44/1

20.5 A Agar to Islam, Pushes it quicker through the air around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 44/1

20.4 A Agar to Islam, Turning in from around off, Islam takes his front foot across and then makes an easy leave. 44/1

20.3 A Agar to Islam, Iqbal defends it from within the crease. 44/1

Usman Khawaja calls for the essentials as he is fielding at silly point.

20.2 A Agar to Iqbal, Tamim drives it towards sweeper cover and picks up a single. 44/1

Taijul Islam walks out to fulfill the role of the nightwatchman.

20.1 A Agar to Sarkar, OUT! In the air... gone! Why on earth would you play a shot like that when the day is about to end? Absolutely needless! But what happened to Khawaja there? He's managed to hold onto that one. Coming to the ball, tossed up delivery outside off, Soumya Sarkar jumps out of the crease to go big down the ground but mistimes it high in the air towards long on. Khawaja there, backpedals a touch, keeps his eyes on the ball and tries to take a reverse cup catch. The ball pops out of his hands, he then sticks his left hand out but once again the ball doesn't stick. It then rolls onto his body as he crouches low to take it inches above the ground. Good awareness, he made a simple catch look stunning. Anyway, Sarkar departs. Agar draws first blood. 43/1

19.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, Drops it short outside off, tapped towards the cover fielder. 43/0

19.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Flatter one on middle and off, Iqbal defends it by covering the line. 43/0

19.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, On middle and off, Tamim presses forward to keep it out. 43/0

19.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman has played it to the point region. 43/0

19.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fuller on the stumps, worked wide of mid on for a single. 43/0

19.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Gives it a nice loop outside off, Sarkar is solid in defense. 42/0

18.6 A Agar to Iqbal, Takes a stride forward and defends it down watchfully. 42/0

18.5 A Agar to Iqbal, On middle and off, Iqbal defends it into the ground. 42/0

18.4 A Agar to Iqbal, This one bites off the deck as Tamim quickly camps back to defend. The ball goes off the gloves but falls in between forward short leg and leg gully. 42/0

18.3 A Agar to Iqbal, Flighted delivery outside off, driven past covers for a couple. 42/0

18.2 A Agar to Iqbal, Flattish around middle, defended off the back foot. 40/0

18.1 A Agar to Iqbal, Stands back and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 40/0

17.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Tossed up ball around middle and off, kept out off the front foot. 40/0

17.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Lucky Soumya! How did the bails not get disturbed? A bit short and around middle, Sarkar hangs back to defend but misses as the ball hits his pads and rolls through his legs towards the stumps. It kisses the base of the woodwork but no damage done. The Aussies can't believe their luck. Soumya survives and he will look to make the most of it. 40/0

17.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Drops it a bit short on middle and off, Soumya goes back and defends. 40/0

17.3 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Floats it up on off, eased through mid off for a single. 40/0

17.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Takes a stride forward and defends it into the ground. 39/0

17.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Loopy delivery around middle, straightening a bit, Tamim comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 39/0

16.6 A Agar to Sarkar, Darts it around middle and off, Sarkar prods ahead to defend but the ball catches an inside edge on the pads. 39/0

16.5 A Agar to Iqbal, Quicker through the air, around leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single. 39/0

16.4 A Agar to Iqbal, Fires it outside off, Tamim goes back and dabs it on the bounce to Steven Smith who collects it on the bounce. Frustration is quite evident on Aussie skipper's face. He wants wickets. 38/0

16.3 A Agar to Iqbal, Flighted outside off, Iqbal drives it off the inner half towards mid on. 38/0

16.2 A Agar to Iqbal, Loopy outside off, it's bunted back to the bowler. 38/0

16.1 A Agar to Iqbal, Full and around off, Tamim takes a stride forward and blocks it out. 38/0

15.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated around middle and off, Soumya lunges forward and blocks it away. 38/0

15.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, A bit short around off, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend. 38/0

15.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fuller around middle and leg, Soumya prods forward and defends it. 38/0

15.3 N Lyon to S Sarkar, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 38/0

15.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Tossed up around off, the ball kicks a long way up off the deck. Sarkar is unable to defend it this time. 38/0

15.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Short outside off, Sarkar camps back and punches it towards the fielder at point. 38/0

14.6 A Agar to Iqbal, Spinning in from outside off, Iqbal gets back and punches it on the leg side. 38/0

14.5 A Agar to Sarkar, Bowls this too short and Sarkar camps back and pulls it towards deep square leg along the ground for a single. 38/0

14.4 A Agar to Sarkar, Darts this one just outside off, Sarkar defends it neatly. 37/0

14.3 A Agar to Sarkar, Floats it outside off, Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 37/0

14.2 A Agar to Iqbal, Wide outside off, chops it through the backward point region for a single. 37/0

14.1 A Agar to Iqbal, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Iqbal camps back and punches it towards the fielder at mid on. 36/0

13.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, A bit short and spinning away, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 36/0

13.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Angling into the pads, Iqbal clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 36/0

13.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Gives it a bit of air and pitches it around middle and leg, TI defends it neatly. 35/0

13.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Sprays it into the pads, Iqbal defends it on the leg side. 35/0

13.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Bowls this around off, Tamim reaches out to the pitch of the ball to defend it. 35/0

13.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Iqbal prods forward and defends it. 35/0

12.6 A Agar to Sarkar, Sprays this way outside off, Sarkar covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 35/0

12.5 A Agar to Sarkar, Bowls this on the rough outside off, Soumya mistimes his drive towards wide mid off. 35/0

12.4 A Agar to Sarkar, Bowls this fuller outside off, Sarkar reaches out to it and drives it towards the fielder at covers. 35/0

12.3 A Agar to Iqbal, Floated in line of the stumps, swept towards deep square leg for a single. 35/0

12.2 A Agar to Iqbal, Fuller around off, reverse swept through backward point for a couple. 34/0

12.1 A Agar to Iqbal, Floated outside off, spins in sharply. Iqbal shuffles across and gets his body in between to defend it. 32/0

Ashton Agar is introduced into the attack. At the same time, floodlights have been turned on as well.

11.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker around middle, Sarkar nudges it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 32/0

11.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fires this into the batsman, Sarkar fails to clip it through as he gets rapped on the pads. 32/0

11.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated outside off, the ball stays low. Sarkar fails to get his bat on it. 32/0

11.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Brave leave! Floated just outside off, the ball spins just a bit but Sarkar still chooses to let it through. 32/0

11.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated around off, spinning away. Sarkar covers his stumps and lets it through. 32/0

11.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated around off, driven towards mid off. 32/0

10.6 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/0

10.5 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Quicker around off, Iqbal pushes it back to the bowler. 32/0

10.4 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Floated full around off, Iqbal leans forward and drives it back towards the bowler. 32/0

10.3 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Short outside off, punched off the back foot towards the fielder at point. 32/0

10.2 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Again short into the batsman, Tamim camps back and punches it towards mid on. 32/0

10.1 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Short and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 32/0

9.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Good shot! Floats this one in line of the stumps, Sarkar is bored waiting as he just launches his flick over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 30/0

9.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shorter in line of the stumps, Sarkar camps back and defends it. 26/0

9.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar reaches out to the pitch of the ball to defend. 26/0

9.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floats this one around off, Sarkar gets to the pitch of the ball to defend. 26/0

9.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, driven towards mid off for a single. 26/0

9.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sliding down the leg side, Sarkar clips it towards fine leg for a single. 25/0

8.6 G Maxwell to Iqbal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 24/0

8.5 G Maxwell to T Iqbal, Driven towards mid off by the batsman. 24/0

8.4 G Maxwell to Iqbal, FOUR! Moral victory for Australia! Quicker around middle and off, Tamim goes for the push, gets an inside edge on it and the ball rolls away towards fine leg for a boundary. 24/0

8.3 G Maxwell to T Iqbal, Tossed up in line of the stumps, Iqbal lunges forward in defence. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 20/0

8.2 G Maxwell to Iqbal, In line of the stumps, Tamim drills it back to the bowler. 20/0

8.1 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven towards covers. 20/0

7.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shorter around off, spinning away. Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 20/0

7.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal stays deep in his crease and clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 20/0

7.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floated fuller around off, TI drives it back to the bowler. 19/0

7.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, A bit shorter around off, Tamim stays in his crease and pushes it towards point. 19/0

7.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 19/0

7.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Shout for caught behind! Floated around off, Iqbal lunges forward and tries to defend it. Gets beaten as the ball goes through to the keeper who is quick to dislodge the bails. The bowler and the fielders appeal but the umpire is undisturbed. They think of taking the review but decide not to at the last moment. Replays show that the sound was of the bat hitting the ground. 19/0

6.6 G Maxwell to S Sarkar, FOUR! Punished! Short and wide outside off, Sarkar cashes on the width and smashes it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 19/0

6.5 G Maxwell to Sarkar, Soumya gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 15/0

6.4 G Maxwell to Sarkar, Quicker around off, Sarkar flicks it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 15/0

6.3 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Shorter down the leg side, Iqbal camps back and clips it past the FSL fielder for a single. 15/0

6.2 G Maxwell to Iqbal, Fuller into the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 14/0

6.1 G Maxwell to Iqbal, FOUR! Free runs! Sprayed full down the leg side, Tamim Iqbal gets the slightest of willow on it to clip it past the keeper for a boundary. 12/0

Spin from both ends now as Glenn Maxwell is introduced into the attack.

5.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated outside off, Soumya stands tall and defends it towards the fielder at gully. 8/0

5.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 8/0

5.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated around off, Soumya gets forward and defends it. 8/0

5.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it neatly. 8/0

5.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar lunges forward to defend. The ball whizzes past the off pole. 8/0

5.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Spinning away from outside leg, Sarkar fails to defend it as he gets hit on his body. 8/0

First look of spin then, Nathan Lyon is given the ball.

4.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery in line of the stumps, Iqbal gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 8/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Iqbal gets forward and defends it. 8/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Short delivery into the batsman, Iqbal ducks underneath it. 8/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery outside off, pushed towards mid off. 8/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Angling into the hips, Tamim fends it towards square leg. 8/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards covers. 8/0

3.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Length delivery outside off, pushed towards the fielder at mid off. 8/0

3.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angling into the batsman, Sarkar clips it on the leg side. 8/0

3.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Comes around the wicket this time, bowls this on a fuller length outside off. Sarkar tries to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 8/0

3.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Short delivery into the batsman, tucked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 8/0

3.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Tamim gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 7/0

3.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angles it outside off, Iqbal shoulders his arms to it. 7/0

2.6 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Bangs this really short, Sarkar ducks underneath it. The keeper stretches full stretch to get his hand to it. 7/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Length delivery outside off, Sarkar gets forward to defend. Ends up hitting it back to his boot. 7/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Sarkar, Length delivery outside off, Sarkar thinks of pushing at it but gets beaten by the away movement. 7/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Short delivery into the batsman, Iqbal shuffles and hops a bit to clip it towards fine leg for a single. 7/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Length delivery outside off, Tamim goes across and shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery outside off, Iqbal stays tall in his crease and defends it. 6/0

1.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Good length delivery around off, Sarkar stays in his crease and defends it. 6/0

Just when Cummins was about to deliver the ball, Soumya Sarkar for some reason pulls out at the last moment. The bowler is not happy and he lets the batsman know about it. Poor Pat has to go back to his run-up area...

1.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Fuller delivery outside off, it's in the zone of the batsman. Sarkar leans a touch and drives it over the cover region for a boundary. 6/0

1.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Length delivery around off, Soumya presses forward and punches it towards the fielder at covers. 2/0

1.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Spills this way outside off, Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

1.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Fuller length delivery outside off, Soumya stays in his crease and throws his bat to it but fails to make contact. 2/0

1.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Fuller delivery outside off, Sarkar goes for a drive. Gets it towards square leg off the inner half. 2/0

Pat Cummins to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Angles it on a length around middle and off, Iqbal lunges forward and punches it back to the bowler. Hazlewood catches it and mimes a throw at the batsman. 2/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Hurls this way outside off, Tamim lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Another good length delivery outside off, Iqbal shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Stifled appeal for caught behind! Good length delivery outside off, kicks off the deck. Iqbal prods forward in defence and gets completely beaten by the away movement. Wade collects the ball and starts appealing loud and hard. The umpire is not interested in it. Replays show that the bat was no where close to the ball. 2/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Tamim stays in his crease and defends it. 2/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Iqbal, Angles it down the leg side, Iqbal is happy with the line as he clips it through the backward square leg region. Runs the first one hard so that he can complete the second with ease. Tamim is off the mark. 2/0

