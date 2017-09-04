Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1

Nathan Lyon. (AP Photo)

81.5 N Lyon to Hossain, No run. 222/6

81.4 N Lyon to Hossain, No run. 222/6

81.3 N Lyon to Hossain, No run. 222/6

Nasir Hossain is the new man in.

11th Test fifer for Nathan Lyon!

81.2 N Lyon to Rahman, OUT! That's the verdict from upstairs! Another fifer for Nathan Lyon! Short and spinning down leg, Rahman goes for the pull but in the process loses his balance. 222/6

Sabbir Rahman has lost his balance and seems to have lost his wicket as well as the stumping appeal has been referred upstairs. Looks close though!

81.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Quicker through the air around middle, spinning in, Rahman comes forward a touch and defends it on the leg side. 222/5

Nathan Lyon to share the second new ball like the first one.

80.6 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Full on middle and off, pushed to mid off with soft hands. 222/5

80.5 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Back of a length delivery wide outside off, placed in the point region for a single. 222/5

80.4 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Four Byes! Sprayed wide down the leg side, Rahman looks to flick but misses. Wade behind the stumps, dives full stretch to his right but fails to get his gloves to it. The ball races away to the fence. 221/5

80.3 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Outside off, left alone. 217/5

80.2 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Shout for lbw! Fullish and angling in, Rahman looks to flick it away. Gets an inside edge onto the pads. The players appeal but it's turned down as there was a clear involvement with the bat. 217/5

80.1 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Angles it in on a length around off, Rahman covers the line and defends neatly. 217/5

Pat Cummins to steam in with the brand new cherry!

Second new ball is taken straightaway by Australia!

79.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, A touch shorter around off, punched to covers off the back foot. 217/5

79.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Quicker through the air aorund off, Rahim leans forward and buries it into the ground. 217/5

79.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 217/5

79.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Full outside off, Rahim prods ahead and blocks it. 217/5

79.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 217/5

100-run stand is up, 18th Test fifty for Mushfiqur Rahim!

79.1 S O'Keefe to M Rahim, Slower through the air outside off, Rahim reaches out and drives it through wide mid off. There's a big gap there and a brace is completed with ease. Rahim completes his half century with this. Also, the 100-run stand comes up between him and Rahman. This has been a fine period of play for Bangladesh! 217/5

78.6 H Cartwright to Rahman, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 215/5

78.5 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 215/5

78.4 H Cartwright to Rahman, Good length delivery around off, Rahman cams back and blocks it. 215/5

78.3 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full outside off, Rahman goes for a loose drive. Misses and Wade behind the stumps fumbles. Cartwright has his hands on his head. Was it a dropped catch? No, the replays confirm so. 215/5

78.2 H Cartwright to Rahman, On a length around off, nips in a touch, defended off the back foot. 215/5

The keeper comes up to the stumps.

78.1 H Cartwright to Rahman, Wide outside off, left alone. 215/5

77.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Served around middle and off, defends off the back foot with soft hands. The ball bumps in front of him and rolls back onto the pads. 215/5

77.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 215/5

77.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Punched off the back foot through mid off for a single. 215/5

77.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker through the air around off, kept out down the ground. 214/5

77.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, In the air... but safe again! Full around off, Rahim kneels down to sweep but gets a top edge. It skies off and lands well short of the man at fine leg. A run is taken. 214/5

77.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Slower through the air on middle, defended with the angle on the leg side. 213/5

Drinks.

76.6 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full toss outside off, pushed towards covers by Rahman off the open face of the bat. 213/5

76.5 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full in length driven back to the bowler. Cartwright gets a hand to it and parries it towards mid on. No harm done. 213/5

76.4 H Cartwright to Rahman, Bowls it outside off, left alone by Sabbir. 213/5

76.3 H Cartwright to Rahman, Good length around off, Rahman defends it watchfully. 213/5

76.2 H Cartwright to Rahman, In the air but safe! Wide outside off on a length, Rahman slices it over the point region for a couple of runs. He wanted to hit it over covers. 213/5

76.1 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full length outside off, driven to mid off by Rahman. 211/5

75.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, OUCH! That bounced! Lands it just outside off, turn and bounce, Rahim shapes to defend but gets hit on his right hand. He flinches in pain and calls for the physio. 211/5

75.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it outside off, pushed towards point by the batsman. 211/5

75.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sweeps it through the square leg region for a single. 211/5

75.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman comes forward and defends it to the off side. 210/5

75.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Arm ball around middle, Rahman comes down a touch and defends it. 210/5

75.1 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Floats it around off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 210/5

74.6 H Cartwright to Rahman, Fuller in length outside off, Sabbir plays an uppish drive. The ball evades the fielder at covers and they take a single. 210/5

74.5 H Cartwright to Rahman, Length ball outside off, pushed to covers by the batsman. 209/5

74.4 H Cartwright to Rahman, Very full outside off, Sabbir brings his bat down in time to keep it out towards the off side. 209/5

74.3 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full and outside off, another forward defense by Sabbir. 209/5

74.2 H Cartwright to Rahman, Rahman comes forward and defends this fuller one to covers. 209/5

74.1 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full and outside off, jammed to covers from the crease. 209/5

73.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Gets in line and blocks one carefully. 209/5

73.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, FOUR! Superb shot! Fuller outside off, Rahim gets his back leg away and drives it hard through the covers for a boundary. Lovely shot, that. 209/5

73.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, FOUR! In the gap! Flatter outside off, Rahim bends low and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He loves that shot, really. 205/5

73.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim comes forward and blocks it watchfully. 201/5

73.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Lands it around middle, Rahim leans ahead and defends it solidly. 201/5

73.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim drives it towards covers. 201/5

72.6 H Cartwright to S Rahman, FOUR! Brilliant, brilliant shot! Full and outside off, Rahman bends his front knee and drives it hard through the covers for a boundary. 200 up for Bangladesh! 201/5

72.5 H Cartwright to Rahman, Bowls a full toss, Rahman is in a generous mood and hence finds mid off with his drive. 197/5

72.4 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full outside off, Rahman comes forward and pushes it to covers. 197/5

72.3 H Cartwright to Rahman, Full outside off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 197/5

72.2 H Cartwright to S Rahman, Fuller outside off, Sabbir drives it hard but the ball goes on the bounce to David Warner at mid off. 197/5

72.1 H Cartwright to Rahman, Good length outside off, punched to covers by the batsman. 197/5

Time for a burst by Hilton Cartwright.

71.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it around off, Rahim defends it. 197/5

71.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Angles it on middle, turned towards mid on for a single. 197/5

71.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Floats it outside off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 196/5

71.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller on middle, driven to long off for a single. 196/5

71.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim comes forward and blocks it. 195/5

71.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller outside off, drives it to covers. 195/5

70.6 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller outside off, Rahman drives it over mid off. Cummins goes to his left and slides to stop the ball. Two runs taken. The umpire is not sure and hence refers it upstairs. Replays show that Pat was fine and hence no boundary signaled. 195/5

70.5 A Agar to Rahman, Shorter on leg, tucked towards short leg by Rahman. 193/5

70.4 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller on middle and leg, blocked by the batsman. 193/5

70.3 A Agar to Rahman, Shorter around off, punched towards the off side from his crease. 193/5

70.2 A Agar to S Rahman, Shorter around off, Rahman shapes to cut but finds the point fielder. 193/5

70.1 A Agar to Rahim, Fuller on middle, driven to long off for a single. 193/5

69.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Arm ball around middle, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 192/5

69.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim drives this fuller one to long off for a single. 192/5

69.4 S O'Keefe to S Rahman, Turns it through mid on for a single. 191/5

69.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 190/5

69.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman pushes one through covers for a single. 190/5

69.1 S O'Keefe to S Rahman, Floats it outside off, Rahman gets forward and creams it through wide mid off for a couple of runs. He took a step down the track. 190/5

Pat Cummins back on the field.

68.6 A Agar to Rahim, Arm ball on middle and leg, Rahim blocks it out. 188/5

68.5 A Agar to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim defends it watchfully. 188/5

68.4 A Agar to Rahim, Flatter around off, Rahim defends it from his crease. 188/5

68.3 A Agar to Rahim, Short and wide outside off, cut towards point by the batsman. 188/5

68.2 A Agar to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim gets across and defends it. 188/5

68.1 A Agar to Rahim, Floats it outside off, driven to short extra cover by Rahim. 188/5

67.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman gets in line and defends it from his crease. 188/5

67.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Ouch! Sabbir drives this one but finds the silly point fielder. He has his hand up to say sorry. 188/5

4th Test fifty for Sabbir Rahman!

67.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Full toss on the pads, turned through square leg for a couple of runs. Sabbir Rahman has played really well and must carry on. 188/5

67.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman turns it towards the leg side from his crease. 186/5

67.2 S O'Keefe to S Rahman, Looks to drive it through but finds short extra cover. The throw comes in at the keeper's end who cannot collect it and a couple of runs result. Maxwell was the fielder, again. 186/5

67.1 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Floats it around middle, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 184/5

Time for Steve O'Keefe!

66.6 A Agar to Rahim, Arm ball on middle, Rahim keeps it out. 184/5

66.5 A Agar to Rahim, Mushfiqur stays in line and defends it. 184/5

66.4 A Agar to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and pushes it to covers. 184/5

66.3 A Agar to Rahim, Lands it outside off, Rahim looks to sweep it. He gets a top edge. The deep backward square leg fielder goes to his left but cannot reach it. Two runs taken. Surprising shot from Rahim. 184/5

66.2 A Agar to Rahim, Rahim lunges forward and keeps this one out. 182/5

66.1 A Agar to Rahim, Fuller around off, Rahim comes forward and blocks it. 182/5

65.6 N Lyon to Rahman, FOUR! Top shot! Floats it outside off, Rahman gets down on it and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. That was superbly hit by Sabbir. 182/5

65.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats it around off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. Smith was going across expecting a paddle there. 178/5

65.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller outside off, Rahim gets outside the line and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 178/5

65.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim works it towards short leg from his crease. 177/5

65.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman gets low and paddle sweeps it through backward square leg for a single. 177/5

65.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Sabbir waits for it and dabs it down towards third man. Warner hares after it but good running fetches them a couple of runs. 176/5

64.6 A Agar to Rahman, Jams this fuller one out towards long off for a single. 174/5

64.5 A Agar to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Rahman drives it hard with his wrists towards covers. 173/5

64.4 A Agar to Rahman, Slows it up around off, Sabbir comes forward and blocks it. 173/5

64.3 A Agar to S Rahman, Drives it towards the left of the bowler who dives to his left and stops it. 173/5

64.2 A Agar to Rahman, Remains in his crease and blocks this one. 173/5

64.1 A Agar to Rahman, FOUR! Just over! Floats it outside off, Sabbir Rahman comes down and goes through with his inside out shot over covers. Manages to get it just over the fielder and collects a boundary. High risk, high rewards. Replays show the bat turned in his hands there. 173/5

63.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes down and blocks it. 169/5

63.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Similar line and length, this time Rahim works it to the right of the short leg fielder. 169/5

63.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter on middle, tucked towards short leg by Rahim. 169/5

63.3 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats it outside off, Rahman drives it towards mid off for a single. That was a bit wide for that shot. 169/5

63.2 N Lyon to Rahman, A tad short around off, punched into covers. 168/5

63.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter around off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 168/5

62.6 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller around off and middle, turned towards the leg side. 167/5

50-run stand is up between Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman! First one of the match.

62.5 A Agar to Rahim, Shorter around off, punched into covers for a single. Brings up the 50-run stand! 167/5

62.4 A Agar to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim stays back and angles it towards point from his crease. 166/5

62.3 A Agar to Rahman, Comes down and pushes it through mid off for a single. 166/5

62.2 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter on middle and leg, flicked towards fine leg for a brace. 165/5

62.1 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller around off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 163/5

61.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller on middle and leg, whipped towards mid-wicket by Rahim. 163/5

61.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter around off, Rahim decides very late that he needs to keep it out and brings his bat down in a hurry. Needed to be on the front foot there. 163/5

61.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Full and outside off, Rahim comes forward and pushes it to cover. 163/5

61.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Lands it outside off, swept towards the deep mid-wicket fence. Good fielding in the deep, two runs taken. 163/5

61.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, Rahim goes back and punches it towards covers. 161/5

61.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Floats it around middle, Rahim nudges it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 161/5

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end. Pat Cummins has not come on the field after the break.

60.6 A Agar to S Rahman, Edged! Agar fires it outside off, Rahman shapes to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball runs past first slip and Warner hares after it from backward point and keeps them down to a brace. 161/5

60.5 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter around off, Rahman punches it towards covers. 159/5

60.4 A Agar to Rahman, FOUR! Top shot! Rahman slinks down the wicket and clatters one over the head of the mid on fielder for a boundary. That was hit very cleanly. 159/5

60.3 Agar to Rahman, Is that Out? No. Floats it around middle, Rahman comes down and looks to defend it. The keeper appeals long and hard. The bowler is not sure which puts off Smith, who was eager on it. Replays show that there was an inside edge. Good call, that. 155/5

60.2 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter on middle, Rahman defends it back to the bowler. 155/5

60.1 A Agar to Rahman, Lands it around middle, Rahman looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. 155/5

Players are back out for play! Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim stride out to bat. Australia begin with Ashton Agar. Here we go...

Day 1, Session 3!

The home side will hope that Rahim bats well with the lower middle order as any total in excess of 300 should be a good one on this wicket. They though need to mind their shots since there have been quite a few soft dismissals. Let's see how they bat in the final session of play. Join us in a while for it.

A fighting session of Test cricket! Bangladesh stitched in a good stand with Shakib and Rahim before Agar struck to send back the southpaw. Australia would have hoped for a collapse but the pair of Rahim and Rahman has ensured there wasn't any and built a small little stand. The bowling has been good but there is little spin on offer. The tourists will want to take wickets at regular intervals to keep the Tigers in check.

59.6 H Cartwright to Rahim, Fuller on middle, Rahim clips it towards mid on from his crease. That's Tea, Day 1! 155/5

59.5 H Cartwright to Rahim, Angles it on middle and leg, turned towards one of the short mid-wicket fielders. The fielder returns a wild throw at the batsman. Rahim is not impressed. Maxwell was the fielder there. Might have booked his place for a meet with the ICC referee. 155/5

59.4 H Cartwright to Rahim, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a boundary. Two boundaries in the over already! 155/5

59.3 Cartwright to Rahim, Very full on middle, Rahim jams it out towards mid on from his crease. 151/5

59.2 H Cartwright to Rahman, Drifts it into the pads, turned through square leg for a single. 151/5

59.1 H Cartwright to Rahman, FOUR! Poor ball! Starts with a full toss outside off, Rahman just places it in the gap at covers and gets a boundary. Superb timing, on that occasion. 150/5

Hilton Cartwright comes on for a bowl. Two mid-wickets in place. Can he strike before Tea?

58.6 Pat Cummins to Rahim, That kept a touch low! Good length outside off, keeps a tad low, Rahim does well to counter it and keep it out. 146/5

58.5 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Good length outside off, comes in, Rahim gets in line and defends it. 146/5

Cartwright is warming up!

58.4 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Pitches it up around off, Rahim gets it towards mid off with a push. Well bowled. 146/5

58.3 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Rahim pushes this one to covers from his crease. 146/5

58.2 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Good length outside off, left alone by Rahim. 146/5

58.1 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Angling into the batsman, Rahim turns it towards the fielder at square leg. 146/5

57.6 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter around off, Sabbir punches it off his crease towards the off side. 146/5

57.5 A Agar to Rahman, Arm ball on middle and leg, Rahman defends it watchfully. 146/5

57.4 A Agar to Rahman, Sabbir comes down, Agar spots that and fires it outside off. Rahman comes forward and defends it at the last moment. 146/5

57.3 A Agar to Rahman, Arm ball around off and middle, Sabbir defends it. 146/5

57.2 A Agar to Rahman, Fires it down the leg side, Rahman fails to connect with his sweep shot. The ball dies down after hitting Wade. 146/5

57.1 A Agar to Rahman, Floats it around middle, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 146/5

56.6 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Good length around off, Rahim defends it watchfully. 146/5

56.5 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Fuller in length, Rahman looks to go big over the leg side but does not hit it well. The ball does not carry to the fielder in the deep at square leg. Agar goes to his left from backward square leg but cannot get to it. A single taken. 146/5

56.4 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Good length around off, Rahman defends it from his crease. 145/5

56.3 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Fuller around off, turned through square leg for a single. 145/5

56.2 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Almost a yorker in line of the stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim keeps it out. 144/5

56.1 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Angles it around off and middle, Rahim defends it from his crease. 144/5

55.6 A Agar to Rahim, Nudges one through the backward square leg region for a single. 144/5

55.5 A Agar to Rahim, Shorter outside off, bounces more, Rahim keeps it down towards the point region. 143/5

55.4 A Agar to Rahim, Flatter down the leg side, Rahim fails to clip it through and is hit on his pads. A loud appeal is turned down. 143/5

55.3 A Agar to Rahim, Arm ball on middle, Rahim keeps it out from his crease. 143/5

55.2 A Agar to Rahim, Fuller outside off, Rahim drives it to the left of the bowler who stops it going to his right side. 143/5

55.1 A Agar to Rahim, Turned through square leg for a couple of runs. 143/5

Ashton Agar returns for a bowl.

54.6 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Good length outside off, Rahman plays a nice punch-drive through covers for a couple of runs. 141/5

54.5 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Good length around off, turned towards mid-wicket from his crease. 139/5

54.4 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Yorker around off, Rahman digs it out from his crease. Well bowled, that. 139/5

54.3 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Full again, Sabbir plays another good looking drive towards mid off. He has been positive so far but needs to ensure there are no rash shots. 139/5

54.2 Pat Cummins to S Rahman, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off by the batsman. That was hit really well. 139/5

54.1 Pat Cummins to Rahman, Good length outside off, Rahman defends it from his crease. 139/5

Pat Cummins comes back on for a burst.

53.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, played to point by the batsman. 139/5

53.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Gets in line and blocks it from his crease. 139/5

53.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim goes back and angles it towards third man for a couple of runs. These two are going along well with Sabbir being the aggressor. 139/5

53.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter around off, kept out by Rahim. 137/5

53.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Cheeky! Floats it around off, Rahman gets across and paddles it towards fine leg for a single. 137/5

53.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats it outside off, Rahman comes foward and pushes it towards the off side. 136/5

52.6 A Agar to Rahim, Mushfiqur gets in line and blocks it. 136/5

52.5 A Agar to Rahim, Flatter around off, played back to the bowler. 136/5

52.4 A Agar to Rahim, Lands it outside off, Rahim comes forward and pushes it to covers. 136/5

52.3 A Agar to Rahim, Stays back and turns it towards the leg side. 136/5

52.2 A Agar to Rahim, Flatter around off, Rahim looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 136/5

52.1 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller outside off, Rahman comes forward and pushes it towards long off for a single. 136/5

51.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and keeps it out. 135/5

51.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim prods forward and blocks it carefully. 135/5

51.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller outside off, pushed to covers by Rahim. 135/5

51.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller around off, whipped to mid on by Rahim. 135/5

51.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats it around off, swept to deep backward square leg for a single. 135/5

51.1 N Lyon to Rahman, SIX! Just over the fence! Lyon bowls it around off and middle, Rahman comes down to have a go at it. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat. Cartwright at long on looks to take it but the ball flies over him and into the fence. Risk pays off for Sabbir. 134/5

50.6 A Agar to Rahim, Slides one down the leg side, Rahim looks to clip it through but misses. Wade fumbles too behind the wickets. 128/5

50.5 A Agar to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and pushes it into covers. 128/5

50.4 A Agar to Rahim, Arm ball again on middle, Rahim goes back and defends it at the last moment. 128/5

50.3 A Agar to Rahim, Fuller on off, Rahim comes forward and blocks it. 128/5

50.2 A Agar to Rahim, Flatter on middle, Rahim defends it from his crease. 128/5

50.1 A Agar to Rahim, Floats it outside off, driven to covers by Rahim. 128/5

49.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Looped outside off, Rahman comes forward and defends it. 128/5

49.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Gets outside the line of the stumps and blocks one carefully. 128/5

49.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Sabbir comes forward and defends it. 128/5

49.3 N Lyon to S Rahman, FOUR! Crashed! Short and outside off, Rahman cashes in and cuts it hard through the covers for a boundary. He has looked to be positive here. 128/5

49.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Nudges it through backward square leg for a single. 124/5

49.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, Rahim gets in line and defends it from his crease. 123/5

48.6 A Agar to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Rahman comes forward and blocks it. 123/5

48.5 A Agar to Rahman, Sabbir gets in line and blocks it. 123/5

48.4 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter around off, Rahman defends it watchfully. 123/5

48.3 A Agar to Rahman, Fuller outside off, driven hard to short extra cover. 123/5

48.2 A Agar to Rahman, Sabbir comes down, takes this one on the full but bunts it back to the bowler. 123/5

48.1 A Agar to Rahman, Too full on middle, Rahman digs it out watchfully. 123/5

47.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Opens the face of the bat to get it towards point from his crease. 123/5

47.5 N Lyon to Rahman, In the air..........safe! Lyon bowls it outside off, Rahman goes for the sweep. He gets a top edge on this one. Renshaw in the deep at backward square leg does not pick it well and cannot get to it. A run taken. 123/5

47.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Fuller around off, Rahman defends it watchfully. 122/5

47.3 N Lyon to Rahman, Flatter outside off, Rahman comes forward and defends it. 122/5

47.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller around off, Rahim turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 122/5

47.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim guides it down to third man for a couple of runs. 121/5

46.6 A Agar to Rahman, Shorter around off, the arm ball, Rahman is cramped for room as he aims to punch it. Gets it towards point off his crease. 119/5

46.5 A Agar to Rahman, Flatter on the pads, turned to the fine leg region for a couple of runs to get off the mark. 119/5

Sabbir Rahman comes out to bat.

46.4 Agar to Hasan, OUT! The move works! Agar bowls it a touch flat outside off, skids on, Shakib goes back to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge. Wade takes the catch and celebrates taking a good one. The stand is broken and Australia remain on top of the game. Shakib walks back to the hut livid with himself. Bangladesh in trouble. 117/5

46.3 A Agar to Al Hasan, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Shakib goes back and crunches it through point for a boundary. They have been patient to wait for the bad ball. 117/4

46.2 A Agar to Hasan, Shorter outside off, punched to point by the batsman. 113/4

46.1 A Agar to Rahim, Arm ball on middle and leg, turned through backward square leg for a single. 113/4

Ashton Agar returns for a bowl.

Drinks.

45.6 G Maxwell to Hasan, Floats it around off, Shakib lunges forward and defends it. 112/4

45.5 G Maxwell to Hasan, Blocks this one watchfully from his crease. 112/4

45.4 G Maxwell to Hasan, Fires the arm ball on middle, Shakib aims to cut but the ball gets big on him. Manages to keep it out though. 112/4

45.3 G Maxwell to Hasan, Flatter around middle, keeps a tad low, kept out by Shakib. 112/4

45.2 G Maxwell to Al Hasan, Shorter and outside off, Shakib cuts it hard behind Warner at point. Warner goes after it and keeps them down to a couple of runs. 112/4

45.1 G Maxwell to Hasan, Fuller around off, Shakib comes forward and defends it. 110/4

44.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Too full outside off, Rahim blocks it watchfully. 110/4

44.5 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Too full down leg, Shakib fails to clip it. The ball goes off Wade's pads for a bye. 110/4

44.4 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Works it towards the leg side from his crease. 109/4

44.3 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Fuller on middle, turned towards mid-wicket by Al Hasan. 109/4

44.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Arm ball on middle and leg, turned through backward square leg for a single. 109/4

44.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it around off, Rahim comes forward and defends it. 108/4

43.6 G Maxwell to Hasan, Shorter outside off, cut towards backward point by the batsman. Good stop, that. 108/4

43.5 G Maxwell to Hasan, Shorter around off, punched off the crease towards point by Shakib. 108/4

43.4 G Maxwell to Rahim, Lands it around off and middle, nudged towards fine leg for a single. 108/4

43.3 G Maxwell to Rahim, Fuller around off, turned towards the leg side. 107/4

43.2 G Maxwell to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim punches it towards covers. 107/4

43.1 G Maxwell to Hasan, Floats it outside off, Shakib pushes it through covers for a single. 107/4

42.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller outside off, driven to covers. 106/4

42.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, This time he finds the gap! Fuller outside off, Rahim drives it wide of the cover fielder and gets a couple of runs. 106/4

42.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim drives it towards covers from his crease. 104/4

42.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around middle, Rahim goes back and turns it towards square leg. 104/4

42.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Stays in his crease and blocks it towards the leg side. 104/4

42.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller outside off, Rahim comes forward and defends it. 104/4

41.6 G Maxwell to Hasan, Looped outside off, Shakib comes forward and defends it. 104/4

41.5 G Maxwell to Rahim, Full toss which is clipped towards mid on. He fumbles and allows a hesistant single. 104/4

41.4 G Maxwell to Hasan, Wider outside off, Shakib drives it through covers for a single. 103/4

41.3 G Maxwell to Hasan, Flatter on off and middle, punched back to the bowler by the batsman. 102/4

41.2 G Maxwell to Hasan, Fuller on middle and leg, turned towards mid on. 102/4

41.1 G Maxwell to Hasan, Floats it outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 102/4

Time for Glenn Maxwell! He has been decent with his off spinners.

40.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Flatter on middle and leg, Rahim goes back to work it through but finds the short leg fielder. Should have been forward there. 102/4

40.5 S O'Keefe to M Rahim, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off by Rahim coming forward. 102/4

40.4 S O'Keefe to Al Hasan, Shakib lunges forward and turns it towards the bowler. He fumbles and allows a single. 102/4

40.3 S O'Keefe to M Rahim, Edged! Turn for O'Keefe! Floats it outside off, spins away, Rahim opens the face of the bat to get it towards the third man region for a single. 101/4

40.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. 100/4

40.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it outside off, driven to covers off the front foot by Rahim. 100/4

39.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter and this time Rahim pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 100 up for Bangladesh! 100/4

39.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim punches it off his back foot. 99/4

39.4 N Lyon to Hasan, Taps it into covers for a single. 99/4

39.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Shorter outside off, Shakib hangs his bat at it and gets an inside edge past his stumps. A lot of edges coming along in the last few overs. 98/4

39.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Fuller around off, Shakib comes forward and pushes it into covers. 98/4

39.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Flatter on middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket by Shakib. 98/4

38.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, This time Rahim gets in line and keeps this one out. 98/4

38.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, A tad short around off, Rahim shapes to defend but gets an inside edge past his stumps. That was done rather too late for comfort. 98/4

38.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim goes back and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. 98/4

38.3 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Bowls it outside off, Shakib lunges forward and turns it through mid on for a single. 96/4

38.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim pulls one through backward square leg for a single. 95/4

38.1 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Bowls it outside off, Shakib unfurls a square cut behind backward point for a single. That was not quite in control. 94/4

37.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and defends it. 93/4

37.5 N Lyon to Rahim, A tad short outside off, Rahim goes back and places it towards the off side. 93/4

37.4 N Lyon to Al Hasan, Fuller outside off, driven through the diving extra cover fielder for a single. 93/4

37.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Fuller around off, Shakib comes forward and pushes it to the right of the bowler. 92/4

37.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Comes forward to defend, spots the turn and opens the face of the bat to push it into covers. 92/4

37.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Flatter a touch, around off, Shakib defends it off his back foot. 92/4

36.6 S O'Keefe to M Rahim, FOUR! Put away! Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and drives it through the covers. The mid off fielder tried to stop it but to no avail. 92/4

36.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim stays in his crease and defends it. 88/4

36.4 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Fuller outside off, pushed into covers for a quick single. Rahim has to dive into the crease to complete the single. Cartwright was quick to it, at covers. 88/4

36.3 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Shorter outside off, guided towards point off the back foot. 87/4

36.2 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Fuller around middle and off, Shakib comes forward and blocks it. 87/4

36.1 S O'Keefe to Hasan, Shorter on middle, turned towards square leg. They think of a single but do not go for it. 87/4

Steve O'Keefe comes back on for a bowl.

35.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, punched towards covers. 87/4

35.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, Rahim gets behind the line and defends it. 87/4

35.4 N Lyon to Hasan, Taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. Bangladesh need these two to stitch a stand. 87/4

35.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Floated outside off, Al Hasan comes forward and defends it. 86/4

35.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Shorter outside off, punched to covers by the batsman. 86/4

35.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Fuller on middle, pushed towards mid on by Shakib. 86/4

34.6 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Back of a length around off, Rahim defends it watchfully. 86/4

34.5 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Good length outside off, Rahim aims to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 86/4

34.4 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Rahim gets in line of this one and defends it towards covers. 86/4

34.3 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Needless! Fuller one into the batsman, Rahim plays it back to the bowler. Cummins collects it and fires the throw at the batsman for some reason. That was far from the stumps, Pat need not have done that. He says sorry to make up for it. The ball deflects towards the leg side but the batsmen do not take the run. Only Shakib wanted it, not Rahim anyway. 86/4

34.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Shakib turns it through the backward square leg for a single. 86/4

34.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Shorter in length outside off, Shakib defends it towards covers. 85/4

Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.

33.6 N Lyon to Haque, OUT! Lyon strikes again! Flatter on middle and leg, Haque goes on the back foot to clip but misses. He is hit on his front pad, the players appeal and the umpire rules it out. Mominul looks to Shakib like a kid looking to his mother for a toffee, about the review. Haque does not get the approval from the senior and he walks back dejected. A start thrown away by him, 4 to Lyon! He is now the 7th highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests. 85/4

33.5 N Lyon to Haque, Comes forward and blocks this one. 85/3

33.4 N Lyon to M Haque, FOUR! Puts the bad ball away! Shorter in length outside off, Mominul spots it and slaps it to the left of the cover fielder for a boundary. He was moving to his right at first, blinded by something there. 85/3

33.3 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter on middle, Haque defends it with his bat and pad together. 81/3

33.2 N Lyon to Haque, Goes back and nudges it wide of short leg. 81/3

33.1 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter on middle, Haque turns it towards the leg side from his crease. 81/3

32.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Shakib comes forward and pushes it into covers. Good over by Cummins. 81/3

32.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Angles it into the batsman from outside off, Shakib defends it watchfully. 81/3

32.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Shorter in length outside off, tapped towards the off side by Shakib. 81/3

32.3 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Fuller in length, Shakib pushes it towards mid on from his crease. They think of the single but it is not on. 81/3

32.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Good length outside off, Shakib opens the face of the bat and pushes it towards the off side. 81/3

32.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Bowls it outside off, Shakib angles it towards point from the crease. 81/3

Fine leg goes finer.

31.6 N Lyon to Haque, Shorter outside off, punched to point by Haque. 81/3

31.5 N Lyon to Haque, Floated outside off, Mominul comes forward and square drives it through the point region for a brace. Confident shot, that. 81/3

31.4 N Lyon to Haque, Drifts it into the pads, worked towards backward square leg off the crease by Haque. 79/3

31.3 N Lyon to Haque, Shorter around off, Mominul goes back and defends it. 79/3

31.2 N Lyon to Haque, Lands it around middle and leg, nudged towards the leg side. 79/3

31.1 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter around middle, Haque turns it towards short leg from his crease. 79/3

30.6 Pat Cummins to Al Hasan, FOUR! Go fetch that! Full and outside off, Shakib goes after the width and crashes it into the cover fence for a boundary. That was hit with a lot of disdain. Bangladesh off to a good start post the break. 79/3

30.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Good length around off, Shakib defends it watchfully. 75/3

30.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, FOUR! Beautiful! Full and outside off, Shakib just lunges forward and creams his push through mid off. The fielder cannot stop it and the ball races away. First batsman to get off the mark convincingly. 75/3

30.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, First run in 19 deliveries! Haque prods forward and pushes it into covers for a single. 71/3

30.2 Pat Cummins to Haque, A length ball around off, Haque punches it off his back foot towards mid on. 70/3

30.1 Pat Cummins to Haque, Starts off from round the wicket, begins with a yorker just outside off, Haque jams it out back to the bowler. 70/3

Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.

29.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Flatter on middle and leg, Shakib looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. A wicket maiden for Lyon. 70/3

29.5 N Lyon to Hasan, Floats it outside off, Shakib comes forward and defends it. 70/3

Welcome back, folks! The men concerned are making their way out in the centre. Shakib Al Hasan has joined Mominul Haque. Nathan Lyon to complete his over. Here we go...

Day 1, second session...

Bangladesh were in a similar situation in the first Test match as well and the experience of Tamim and Shakib bailed them out. This time they will be relying on their middle order to do the job. Can they stand up and deliver? It's not going to be easy against Lyon and Co. Promises to be an exciting afternoon session. Do join us in a short while.

Terrific session for Australia after losing the toss! All the three top order batsmen for Bangladesh were trapped in front by Nathan Lyon who bowled splendidly with the new cherry. Pat Cummins also breathed fire in his two spells but wasn't successful in picking any wicket (Tamim was dropped by Maxwell off his bowling). The other two spin bowlers, O'Keefe and Agar also supported well and were at the batsmen every ball. The pitch has not offered too much turn but the lines from the Australian spinners have been immaculate.

29.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, OUT! LBW! Lyon strikes at the stroke of lunch! He is pumped up and the Australians will be the happier of the two teams going into the break. Not exactly the slider, but it was delivered at a good pace, around 95.6 kph. It landed around middle and leg and Sarkar played forward for the turn. However, the ball went past his inside edge, clipped the front pad and then hit his back pad. The Aussies appealed and up went Nigel Llong's finger. Sarkar and Mominul contemplated a lot with but eventually decided against the review. The former wanted a second opinion but Mominul was defiant and sent him on his way. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be skidding on and clipping the leg stump. Had the review been taken by Sarkar, he would have still been out because the umpire's call would have stayed. That will be LUNCH ON DAY 1! 70/3

29.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 70/2

29.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Short and outside off, punched wide of the bowler. 70/2

29.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 70/2

28.6 A Agar to Haque, Appeal for a catch, turned down. The Aussies are confident but decide against the review. Nothing in it basically, MH looked to tuck it away but the ball went off the hips to short leg. 70/2

28.5 A Agar to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 70/2

28.4 A Agar to M Haque, HOW CLOSE WAS THAT? Very, very close. Mominul has to thank his stars. A wicket almost at the stroke of lunch. Landed around off, Mominul went back to flick it to the leg side but the ball came on slowly, took the inside edge and went right between his legs. However, it then dropped down and rolled back perilously towards the leg stump. Mominul had no idea and looked to kick it away years later while Wade was watching the cherry, hoping that it will hit the timber. It just rolled past the leg stump. 70/2

28.3 A Agar to Haque, Around middle and leg, flicked towards backward square leg. 70/2

A chat now between Steven Smith and Ashton Agar. The former is suggesting something but the latter is shaking his head. Eventually, nothing changes. Oh wait, something does change. Warner comes in from backward point towards leg slip.

28.2 A Agar to Haque, Similar line and length, blocked solidly. 70/2

28.1 A Agar to Haque, In line of the stumps, tucked towards square leg. 70/2

27.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Landed around off, this has proper bounce, Soumya defends with authority. 70/2

27.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, That was short outside off but stayed low, Sarkar managed to punch it past a diving extra cover but Agar from cover mopped it up. 70/2

27.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Very full, around middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler. 70/2

27.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish around off, cut straight to backward point. 70/2

27.2 N Lyon to Haque, A bit of flight this time, but Haque stays back to block. 70/2

27.1 N Lyon to Haque, Full and around leg, Mominul looks to work it to the leg side but gets a leading edge to cover. 69/2

26.6 A Agar to Sarkar, Sarkar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/2

26.5 A Agar to M Haque, Very full and outside off, it's driven crisply through covers and it races through. Hilton Cartwright gives the chase and does well to stop it just before the fence. Saves one for his side. 69/2

26.4 A Agar to Haque, Bowls it with a round-arm action and serves a full ball around leg, Mominul plays a sweep shot fine down the leg side where Renshaw does well to pull it back. A couple taken. 66/2

26.3 A Agar to Haque, Once again Mominul goes on the back foot and defends it to short leg. 64/2

26.2 A Agar to Haque, Fires a flatter ball on off, Mominul goes back and taps it down to short leg. 64/2

26.1 A Agar to Haque, Slower full ball on off, Mominul defends it off the front foot. 64/2

25.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fires a full ball on off, it's defended watchfully by Sarkar to complete the over. 64/2

25.5 N Lyon to Haque, A loopy full ball on off, Mominul sweeps it across the line through square leg. The short fine leg fielder runs across to his right to stop the ball. They take a single. 64/2

25.4 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter and shorter on middle and off, Haque prefers staying back in defense. 63/2

25.3 N Lyon to Haque, Floated and on off, defended off the front foot. 63/2

25.2 N Lyon to Haque, Slower through the air, full and drifting in, Mominul gets forward in defense. 63/2

25.1 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Flighted and full around middle, it's forced down through mid off for a single. 63/2

24.6 A Agar to Haque, Extra loop this time, full and wide outside off, Haque drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a couple of runs. 62/2

24.5 A Agar to Haque, Fires a quicker one outside off, a touch short in length, Mominul defends it from the back foot. 60/2

24.4 A Agar to Sarkar, Jumps down the track to a full ball and pushes it through mid on for a single. 60/2

24.3 A Agar to Sarkar, Flatter and on middle, Sarkar tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 59/2

24.2 A Agar to Sarkar, Full flighted delivery on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 59/2

24.1 A Agar to Sarkar, Tossed up ball outside off, Sarkar cuts it from the back foot to point where Warner makes a tumbling stop. 59/2

Ashton Agar comes on for a bowl.

23.6 N Lyon to Haque, A touch short and outside off, Mominul plays it late down to third man for a couple of runs. 59/2

23.5 N Lyon to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/2

23.4 N Lyon to Haque, Lunges this time, to a full ball and defends it to the leg side. 57/2

23.3 N Lyon to Haque, Fires one into the batsman, around off, Mominul defends it from the back foot. They are so hesitant to get forward. 57/2

23.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sliding down the leg side, Sarkar works it around square leg for a single. 57/2

23.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Skidding into the batsman from around off, Sarkar stays on the back foot and brings his bat down late to keep it out. Should have been forward there. 56/2

22.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Full and wide outside off, Mominul leaves it alone. 56/2

22.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, Bangs in a short ball, this time to Sarkar, who eases his pull shot behind square leg for a single. 56/2

22.4 Pat Cummins to Haque, The follow-up delivery is full, Mominul hesitantly gets on the front foot and as a result fails to control his flick shot. It goes aerially but safely past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a single. Top bowling by Cummins. 55/2

22.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, Nervy moment for Mominul. A well-directed bouncer by Cummins, Haque gets hurried up into the pull shot and fails to connect. It hits him on the badge of the helmet and pops out. The mid on fielder runs forward to gather the ball on one bounce. The Australian fielders thought that it came off the top edge and were excited momentarily. 54/2

22.2 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, Goes full this time outside off, Sarkar drives it through covers for a single. 54/2

22.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length ball outside off, tapped down towards the point fielder. 53/2

21.6 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flicks a full ball across the line, with the spin he plays but finds mid-wicket. 53/2

21.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Leans forward to a full ball and offers a dead bat in defense. 53/2

21.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flighted and full on off, defended off the front foot. 53/2

21.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Arm ball outside off, short in length, it's cut through point for a couple of runs. 53/2

21.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Skidding away from the batsman, Haque pushes at it in defense but is beaten. Wade is quick to dislodge the bails but Mominul was safely in. 51/2

21.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Edged and just safe! O'Keefe is a bit on the shorter side outside off, skidding away from the batsman, a late thought to play at it by Mominul but it takes the outside half of the blade. It flies past the diving first slip fielder and they take a couple of runs. 50 up for Bangladesh. 51/2

20.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Pitches it full and outside off, Mominul plays a nice looking drive past the diving cover fielder. A single taken. 49/2

20.5 Pat Cummins to Haque, Fuller and on off, solidly defended back to the bowler. 48/2

20.4 Pat Cummins to Haque, Well done, Wade! Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Mominul fails to flick and it goes off his thigh pad towards the keeper. Wade flies to his right to make an excellent stop. Saves four for his side. 48/2

20.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, A shade short in length and in the channel outside off, Haque is watchful as he lets it through to the keeper. 48/2

20.2 Pat Cummins to Haque, On a length and in the line of the stumps, Mominul gets behind the line and blocks it to the off side. 48/2

20.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Lands it on a fuller length outside off, Sarkar drives it down the ground, not from the middle of the bat but it goes in the gap. The mid off fielder cuts it off and they pinch a single in the meantime. 48/2

19.6 S O'Keefe to Haque, FOUR! Again it's uppish but away from the reach of the fielder. Mominul is living dangerously. He jumps out of the crease to whip it across the line but ends up dragging it from the inside half of the bat. It goes aerially but safely over mid-wicket for a boundary. 47/2

19.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Very full and on off, driven firmly to mid off. 43/2

19.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, A little bit of inward spin there from around off, Mominul tries playing straight but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards the leg side. 43/2

19.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/2

19.2 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Full and on middle, eased down through mid on for a single. 43/2

Mid on drops back.

19.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Too full in length outside off, it's driven off the front foot by Mominul. Wide of the mid off fielder and an easy run is taken. 42/2

Change of ends for Steve O'Keefe.

18.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, from over the wicket, Sarkar punches it from the back foot to covers where the fielder dives to take some pace off the ball. A couple of runs taken. 41/2

18.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/2

18.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Fetches a short ball from outside off and swivels inside the crease with his pull shot. Middles quite well but finds the square leg fielder. 39/2

18.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angles in a length ball on off, Sarkar offers a straight bat in defense. 39/2

18.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Uppish but safe! No conviction in that shot at all. Cummins angles it into the batsman, Sarkar plays a loose flick shot in the air but it goes safely through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 39/2

18.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Starts his second spell from around the wicket and bowls a length ball outside off. Sarkar defends it watchfully from the back foot. 37/2

Pat Cummins is brought back into the attack.

17.6 N Lyon to Haque, Continues to bowl flat and quick, around off, Haque lunges and defends. 37/2

17.5 N Lyon to Haque, Quicker again, 94 kph, Mominul does well to keep it out safely. 37/2

17.4 N Lyon to Haque, Short again, on off, cut straight to point. 37/2

17.3 N Lyon to Haque, Fires a flatter and shorter ball on off, it's punched from the back foot to covers. 37/2

17.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Full and around leg, swept through backward square leg for a single. 37/2

17.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Short in length and skidding into the batsman, Sarkar fails to pull and is hit on the thigh pad. 36/2

16.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Clips a full ball fine down the leg side for a run. 36/2

16.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flighted and on off, Mominul plays a full-blooded sweep shot and it ricocheted off the body of the backward short leg fielder. The ball ran behind him and they took a single. 35/2

16.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 34/2

16.3 S O'Keefe to S Sarkar, Knocks it down in the wide mid on region for a single. 34/2

16.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Full and flat on middle, swept through backward square leg for a run. 33/2

16.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Mominul has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 32/2

15.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, SIX! Great use of the feet by Sarkar. He immediately dances down to the pitch of the delivery and launches it over long on for a biggie. Attack is the best form of defense. 32/2

15.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sliding down the leg side, worked off the pads towards short leg. 26/2

15.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Spinning away from the batsman, Sarkar throws his bat at it and slices it towards point. 26/2

15.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot. 26/2

15.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! A flighted full ball outside off, Sarkar presses forward and creams his drive through covers for a glorious boundary. 26/2

15.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 22/2

14.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Helps it behind square leg and takes a single. 22/2

14.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Goes down with the sweep shot, makes good connection also but it finds the short leg fielder again. Hits Handscomb on the shin. 21/2

14.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/2

14.3 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Straightaway Sarkar is down the track to a full ball and hits it across the line to mid-wicket. 21/2

14.2 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shout for a catch! Great piece of wicketkeeping by Wade! Flatter ball outside off, short in length and keeping very low. Sarkar tries to cut but fails to middle it. There is some noise as it goes through to the keeper. Wade does well to snap it and appeals. Nothing from the umpire, maybe bat hitting the turf. In fact, the replays confirm the same. There was a little bit of thought given for the usage of DRS but Wade wasn't sure. Good call. 21/2

14.1 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Walks down the track and works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.6 N Lyon to Haque, Fires one in on off, Mominul draws forward in defense but it takes the inside edge and rolls past short leg to square leg. Another successful over for Lyon! 21/2

13.5 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter and shorter outside off, Mominul gets on the back foot and defends it from the bottom half of the bat. 21/2

Mominul Haque is the new batsman.

Drinks break. Excellent start for the visiting side. They have already picked up a couple of wickets and with the pitch assisting spin, they would like to take more wickets before lunch. Bangladesh, on the contrary, would be hoping for partnerships.

13.4 N Lyon to Kayes, OUT! A successful review by Australia. Lyon serves a full flighted ball on off, skidding into the batsman, Kayes tries to sweep across the line but misses and is rapped on the pads. They appeal vociferously but the umpire shows no interest. Nathan Lyon thought maybe there were two noises but Matthew Wade convinces Steven Smith to take the referral. The Ultra Edge detects no bat and the Hawk Eye confirms it to be hitting the stumps. Impact was never an issue. Bangladesh two down in the first hour! 21/2

Appeal for an lbw. Not given and Steven Smith opts for the review.

13.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Kayes rather than getting forward, defends it from the back foot. 21/1

13.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Quicker, flatter and shorter on middle, Kayes hits it across the line towards mid-wicket. 21/1

13.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter on the pads, Sarkar gets back and works it through backward square leg for a run. 21/1

12.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Skips down the track and tries to whip it across the line. It takes the inner half of the bat and squirts past short leg for a single. 20/1

12.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shortish and on middle, tapped down in front of short leg. 19/1

12.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Slower through the air, full and on off, defended off the front foot. 19/1

12.3 S O'Keefe to S Sarkar, Full and flighted down the leg side, Sarkar tries to sweep but fails to middle it. Goes off his gloves behind towards first slip. 19/1

12.2 S O'Keefe to I Kayes, Skidding away from the batsman, Kayes pushes inside the line and edges it wide of point for a single. 19/1

12.1 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Flatter and around off, Kayes defends it from the back foot. 18/1

Two men close-in on the leg side. A forward short leg and a backward short leg.

11.6 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Again it's bowled quicker through the air outside off, 91.5 kph, a touch short, Sarkar chops it down to backward point. 18/1

11.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker and fuller on middle, 90.5 kph, dug out back to the bowler. 18/1

11.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/1

11.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Stays on the back foot and blocks it towards short leg. 18/1

11.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and on middle, defended from the back foot to the leg side. Once again Handscomb is swift to move across to his right from short leg to stop the ball. 18/1

11.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and on middle, Sarkar gets forward and defends it with gentle hands. It comes off the inside edge and runs wide of short leg. No run taken as Handscomb quickly gets to the ball. 18/1

10.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Loopy and on middle, Sarkar plays it out off the inside edge and it sneaks past the left side of the short leg fielder. They cross for a hesitant single. 18/1

10.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Slower this time, full and on middle, 81.5 kph, it's defended off the front foot. 17/1

10.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Gets on the front foot and defends it watchfully. 17/1

10.3 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Fires one on the pads, Sarkar defends it down to short leg. 17/1

10.2 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Flighted and on middle, flicked aerially but wide of short leg. Late in reacting, the close-in fielder. 17/1

10.1 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Drifting down the leg side, turned through square leg for a single. 16/1

Steve O'Keefe time!

9.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Remains on the back foot and plays it down to covers. End of a successful over. 15/1

9.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 15/1

9.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Short delivery outside off, some extra bounce as Imrul commits himself into the pull shot. Fails to middle his shot but luckily for him it goes wide of mid-wicket. A couple of runs to get off the mark. All the batsmen have got off the mark in an unconvincing way. 15/1

9.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Turning away from the batsman, Kayes defends it down with an angled bat to point. 13/1

9.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Flighted ball around off, defended off the front foot by the new batsman. 13/1

Imrul Kayes walks in next at number 3.

9.1 Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Tamim trapped in front of the wickets! That dropped catch has not cost Australia much. Lyon dishes out a slider around off, skidding through the surface and thudding Tamim on the pads who was late in bringing his bat down. In fact, the replays show that his bat got a bit stuck behind the pads which prevented him from getting to the ball. It has hit him very adjacent to the wickets, they appeal and the finger goes up almost immediately. A very good breakthrough for the tourists. 13/1

8.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Beaten! Movement off the deck from a shortish length around off, Sarkar has to play at it but is beaten. In hindsight, he could have left it alone and trusted the bounce. Top bowling by Pat! 13/0

8.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Strays on the pads, it's eased away through backward square leg for a single. 13/0

8.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp delivery, landing outside off and zipping away, Tamim allows it through to the keeper. 12/0

8.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A wild shot attempted by Tamim! He loves playing his shots but should look to be careful early in his innings. Cummins hurls across a short and wide delivery outside off, Iqbal flashes and misses. 12/0

8.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Puts it just outside off, Iqbal is on the front foot as he blocks it to mid off. 12/0

8.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Tamim tries to tap and run but the cover fielder is quick to the ball and he has to abort the plan. 12/0

7.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and a touch shorter again, around off, Sarkar punches it from the back foot to covers. Another maiden for Nathan Lyon. 12/0

7.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Goes slower through the air but the length is on the shorter side, Sarkar immediately gets back and plays the square cut. Finds the cover-point fielder. 12/0

7.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Probably a slider, around off, blocked back from the inner half of the bat. 12/0

7.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker this time, full and on middle, defended back to the bowler. 12/0

7.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Slower through the air, full and just outside off, Sarkar draws forward and defends it towards point. 12/0

7.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted and full on off, defended to short leg. 12/0

6.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A bumper on middle, Tamim is in no mood to take the challenge of pulling it. A dropped catch in the over. Australia will be disappointed. 12/0

6.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a length around off, moving away a touch, Tamim gets on the front foot and taps it down to gully. 12/0

6.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A little short in length around middle, Tamim quietly glances it through backward square leg and takes a couple of runs. 12/0

6.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp bouncer, around middle, Tamim immediately ducks underneath it. 10/0

6.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Straighter in line, worked on the leg side, not in the gap. 10/0

6.1 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Dropped by Maxwell! That's a sitter. Back of a length delivery around middle, shaping away a touch, Tamim has a tame push inside the line and gets a fat outside edge to Maxwell at third slip. He spills a fairly straightforward catch. You don't want to drop Tamim. A costly miss. 10/0

5.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and on off, Soumya presses forward and defends it from the upper half of the bat. A maiden! 10/0

5.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Watchfully defended off the front foot by Sarkar. Not looking too bothered. 10/0

5.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Loopy and around off, Sarkar once again takes his front leg forward and defends it watchfully. 10/0

5.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

5.2 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Flatter and on off, Sarkar gets back to defend and does so from the inner half of the bat. 10/0

5.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish and on off, Sarkar shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10/0

4.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Keeps probing in the zone outside off, Tamim looks to play at it initially but then allows it through. Although it looked like a play and a miss. Probing stuff. 10/0

4.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, once again Tamim feels for it and is beaten. 10/0

4.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Play and a miss. A zippy delivery, on a shortish length in the channel around off, Tamim pokes at it and gets beaten. This is excellent bowling by Pat! 10/0

4.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length on this occasion, Tamim works it off his pads to square leg. 10/0

4.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Appeal for a catch, nothing from the umpire. Cummins surprises the batsman with a well-cooked short delivery. It's targeted at him, Tamim takes his eyes off as he tries to duck. The ball balloons in the air from his body and Maxwell runs forward from third slip to collect the catch. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. The replays show that it came off Tamim's shoulders. 10/0

4.1 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Fuller in length outside off, Tamim draws forward and drives it towards mid off. 10/0

3.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, A touch short and angling into the batsman, Iqbal goes on the back foot and hits it through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Stifled appeal for an lbw. Tamim once again dances down the track to smother the spin but fails to put bat to ball. Gets rapped on the pads, they appeal but he seems too much down the pitch. 9/0

3.4 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Tossed up ball outside off, Tamim leans forward and tries to defend it with a straight bat. But it grabs the outside edge and runs past backward point. A couple of runs taken. 9/0

3.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 7/0

3.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Walks down the track to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Lucky that he had his second line of defense in place. 7/0

3.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Flighted ball on middle, skidding in, Tamim gets forward to defend, goes with firm hands and it takes the inside edge. Hurries through the vacant leg slip region for a couple of runs. 7/0

2.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Shortish in length again, defended from the back foot towards point. 5/0

2.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping away a touch, Sarkar pokes at it away from his body and is beaten. 5/0

2.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length and around middle and off, Tamim gets forward and tries pushing it on the leg side. But it takes the leading edge and rolls in the gap at extra cover for a single. He is off the mark and like his partner in a streaky way. 5/0

2.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Slants a length ball outside off, Iqbal keeps his bat close to himself and allows it through to the keeper. 4/0

2.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a good length in the zone outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to let it through. 4/0

Some issues near the sightscreen. Tamim pulls out as Cummins was in his delivery stride. Umpire Ian Gould is getting things fixed. Taking more time than it should.

2.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Tamim pushes inside the line and misses. 4/0

1.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish, quicker and around middle and off, Sarkar gets back inside the crease and blocks. Testing over! 4/0

1.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Bangladesh are away in a streaky fashion! Spinning away from the batsman from a shortish length, Sarkar gets back to cut it through the line but it takes a thickish inside edge and runs through Wade to the fence. He was late in reacting. 4/0

1.4 Lyon to Sarkar, Appeal for an lbw, turned down. Probably an arm ball landing around middle, skidding down and beats the defensive shot offered by Sarkar. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire disagrees. 0/0

1.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, This one skids back into the batsman from around off, Sarkar lunges in defense and gets it away from the inside half of the bat. 0/0

1.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and fuller on off, Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends it. 0/0

1.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted off spinner outside off, some extra bounce but very little spin, Sarkar allows it through to the keeper. 0/0

Interestingly, Nathan Lyon to share the new cherry from the other end. First time since 1938, Australia are beginning with a spinner in the first innings of a Test match.

0.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, In the corridor of uncertainty, Tamim chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 0/0

0.5 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Edged but safe! Cummins aims for the yorker, not in the line of the stumps, it's outside off and Tamim brings his bat down to dig it out. It takes the outside edge and runs behind. A good diving stop by Maxwell at third slip. 0/0

0.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Hurls it on a length and in the channel outside off, a comfortable leave for Iqbal. 0/0

0.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, This time the line is too straight as Cummins tries to repeat the last delivery. Not much movement and Tamim works it off his pads to square leg. 0/0

0.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Beauty of a delivery! Cummins lands it on a length just outside off and gets it to move away a little. Tamim feels for it, not much footwork, and gets beaten. Not far from edging it. 0/0

0.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a gentle loosener, full and way wide outside off, Tamim has an easy leave. 0/0

