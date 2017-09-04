Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 at Chittagong: Lyon Picks Three

Nathan Lyon. (AP Photo)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

29.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, No run. 70/2

29.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, No run. 70/2

29.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, No run. 70/2

28.6 A Agar to Haque, No run. 70/2

28.5 A Agar to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 70/2

28.4 A Agar to M Haque, HOW CLOSE WAS THAT? Very, very close. Mominul has to thank his stars. A wicket almost at the stroke of lunch. Landed around off, Mominul went back to flick it to the leg side but the ball came on slowly, took the inside edge and went right between his legs. However, it then dropped down and rolled back perilously towards the leg stump. Mominul had no idea and looked to kick it away years later while Wade was watching the cherry, hoping that it will hit the timber. It just rolled past the leg stump. 70/2

28.3 A Agar to Haque, Around middle and leg, flicked towards backward square leg. 70/2

A chat now between Steven Smith and Ashton Agar. The former is suggesting something but the latter is shaking his head. Eventually, nothing changes. Oh wait, something does change. Warner comes in from backward point towards leg slip.

28.2 A Agar to Haque, Similar line and length, blocked solidly. 70/2

28.1 A Agar to Haque, In line of the stumps, tucked towards square leg. 70/2

27.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Landed around off, this has proper bounce, Soumya defends with authority. 70/2

27.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, That was short outside off but stayed low, Sarkar managed to punch it past a diving extra cover but Agar from cover mopped it up. 70/2

27.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Very full, around middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler. 70/2

27.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish around off, cut straight to backward point. 70/2

27.2 N Lyon to Haque, A bit of flight this time, but Haque stays back to block. 70/2

27.1 N Lyon to Haque, Full and around leg, Mominul looks to work it to the leg side but gets a leading edge to cover. 69/2

26.6 A Agar to Sarkar, Sarkar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/2

26.5 A Agar to M Haque, Very full and outside off, it's driven crisply through covers and it races through. Hilton Cartwright gives the chase and does well to stop it just before the fence. Saves one for his side. 69/2

26.4 A Agar to Haque, Bowls it with a round-arm action and serves a full ball around leg, Mominul plays a sweep shot fine down the leg side where Renshaw does well to pull it back. A couple taken. 66/2

26.3 A Agar to Haque, Once again Mominul goes on the back foot and defends it to short leg. 64/2

26.2 A Agar to Haque, Fires a flatter ball on off, Mominul goes back and taps it down to short leg. 64/2

26.1 A Agar to Haque, Slower full ball on off, Mominul defends it off the front foot. 64/2

25.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fires a full ball on off, it's defended watchfully by Sarkar to complete the over. 64/2

25.5 N Lyon to Haque, A loopy full ball on off, Mominul sweeps it across the line through square leg. The short fine leg fielder runs across to his right to stop the ball. They take a single. 64/2

25.4 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter and shorter on middle and off, Haque prefers staying back in defense. 63/2

25.3 N Lyon to Haque, Floated and on off, defended off the front foot. 63/2

25.2 N Lyon to Haque, Slower through the air, full and drifting in, Mominul gets forward in defense. 63/2

25.1 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Flighted and full around middle, it's forced down through mid off for a single. 63/2

24.6 A Agar to Haque, Extra loop this time, full and wide outside off, Haque drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a couple of runs. 62/2

24.5 A Agar to Haque, Fires a quicker one outside off, a touch short in length, Mominul defends it from the back foot. 60/2

24.4 A Agar to Sarkar, Jumps down the track to a full ball and pushes it through mid on for a single. 60/2

24.3 A Agar to Sarkar, Flatter and on middle, Sarkar tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 59/2

24.2 A Agar to Sarkar, Full flighted delivery on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 59/2

24.1 A Agar to Sarkar, Tossed up ball outside off, Sarkar cuts it from the back foot to point where Warner makes a tumbling stop. 59/2

Ashton Agar comes on for a bowl.

23.6 N Lyon to Haque, A touch short and outside off, Mominul plays it late down to third man for a couple of runs. 59/2

23.5 N Lyon to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/2

23.4 N Lyon to Haque, Lunges this time, to a full ball and defends it to the leg side. 57/2

23.3 N Lyon to Haque, Fires one into the batsman, around off, Mominul defends it from the back foot. They are so hesitant to get forward. 57/2

23.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sliding down the leg side, Sarkar works it around square leg for a single. 57/2

23.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Skidding into the batsman from around off, Sarkar stays on the back foot and brings his bat down late to keep it out. Should have been forward there. 56/2

22.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Full and wide outside off, Mominul leaves it alone. 56/2

22.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, Bangs in a short ball, this time to Sarkar, who eases his pull shot behind square leg for a single. 56/2

22.4 Pat Cummins to Haque, The follow-up delivery is full, Mominul hesitantly gets on the front foot and as a result fails to control his flick shot. It goes aerially but safely past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a single. Top bowling by Cummins. 55/2

22.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, Nervy moment for Mominul. A well-directed bouncer by Cummins, Haque gets hurried up into the pull shot and fails to connect. It hits him on the badge of the helmet and pops out. The mid on fielder runs forward to gather the ball on one bounce. The Australian fielders thought that it came off the top edge and were excited momentarily. 54/2

22.2 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, Goes full this time outside off, Sarkar drives it through covers for a single. 54/2

22.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length ball outside off, tapped down towards the point fielder. 53/2

21.6 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flicks a full ball across the line, with the spin he plays but finds mid-wicket. 53/2

21.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Leans forward to a full ball and offers a dead bat in defense. 53/2

21.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flighted and full on off, defended off the front foot. 53/2

21.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Arm ball outside off, short in length, it's cut through point for a couple of runs. 53/2

21.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Skidding away from the batsman, Haque pushes at it in defense but is beaten. Wade is quick to dislodge the bails but Mominul was safely in. 51/2

21.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Edged and just safe! O'Keefe is a bit on the shorter side outside off, skidding away from the batsman, a late thought to play at it by Mominul but it takes the outside half of the blade. It flies past the diving first slip fielder and they take a couple of runs. 50 up for Bangladesh. 51/2

20.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Pitches it full and outside off, Mominul plays a nice looking drive past the diving cover fielder. A single taken. 49/2

20.5 Pat Cummins to Haque, Fuller and on off, solidly defended back to the bowler. 48/2

20.4 Pat Cummins to Haque, Well done, Wade! Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Mominul fails to flick and it goes off his thigh pad towards the keeper. Wade flies to his right to make an excellent stop. Saves four for his side. 48/2

20.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, A shade short in length and in the channel outside off, Haque is watchful as he lets it through to the keeper. 48/2

20.2 Pat Cummins to Haque, On a length and in the line of the stumps, Mominul gets behind the line and blocks it to the off side. 48/2

20.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Lands it on a fuller length outside off, Sarkar drives it down the ground, not from the middle of the bat but it goes in the gap. The mid off fielder cuts it off and they pinch a single in the meantime. 48/2

19.6 S O'Keefe to Haque, FOUR! Again it's uppish but away from the reach of the fielder. Mominul is living dangerously. He jumps out of the crease to whip it across the line but ends up dragging it from the inside half of the bat. It goes aerially but safely over mid-wicket for a boundary. 47/2

19.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Very full and on off, driven firmly to mid off. 43/2

19.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, A little bit of inward spin there from around off, Mominul tries playing straight but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards the leg side. 43/2

19.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/2

19.2 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Full and on middle, eased down through mid on for a single. 43/2

Mid on drops back.

19.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Too full in length outside off, it's driven off the front foot by Mominul. Wide of the mid off fielder and an easy run is taken. 42/2

Change of ends for Steve O'Keefe.

18.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, from over the wicket, Sarkar punches it from the back foot to covers where the fielder dives to take some pace off the ball. A couple of runs taken. 41/2

18.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/2

18.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Fetches a short ball from outside off and swivels inside the crease with his pull shot. Middles quite well but finds the square leg fielder. 39/2

18.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angles in a length ball on off, Sarkar offers a straight bat in defense. 39/2

18.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Uppish but safe! No conviction in that shot at all. Cummins angles it into the batsman, Sarkar plays a loose flick shot in the air but it goes safely through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 39/2

18.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Starts his second spell from around the wicket and bowls a length ball outside off. Sarkar defends it watchfully from the back foot. 37/2

Pat Cummins is brought back into the attack.

17.6 N Lyon to Haque, Continues to bowl flat and quick, around off, Haque lunges and defends. 37/2

17.5 N Lyon to Haque, Quicker again, 94 kph, Mominul does well to keep it out safely. 37/2

17.4 N Lyon to Haque, Short again, on off, cut straight to point. 37/2

17.3 N Lyon to Haque, Fires a flatter and shorter ball on off, it's punched from the back foot to covers. 37/2

17.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Full and around leg, swept through backward square leg for a single. 37/2

17.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Short in length and skidding into the batsman, Sarkar fails to pull and is hit on the thigh pad. 36/2

16.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Clips a full ball fine down the leg side for a run. 36/2

16.5 S O'Keefe to Haque, Flighted and on off, Mominul plays a full-blooded sweep shot and it ricocheted off the body of the backward short leg fielder. The ball ran behind him and they took a single. 35/2

16.4 S O'Keefe to Haque, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 34/2

16.3 S O'Keefe to S Sarkar, Knocks it down in the wide mid on region for a single. 34/2

16.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Full and flat on middle, swept through backward square leg for a run. 33/2

16.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, Mominul has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 32/2

15.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, SIX! Great use of the feet by Sarkar. He immediately dances down to the pitch of the delivery and launches it over long on for a biggie. Attack is the best form of defense. 32/2

15.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sliding down the leg side, worked off the pads towards short leg. 26/2

15.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Spinning away from the batsman, Sarkar throws his bat at it and slices it towards point. 26/2

15.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot. 26/2

15.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! A flighted full ball outside off, Sarkar presses forward and creams his drive through covers for a glorious boundary. 26/2

15.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 22/2

14.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Helps it behind square leg and takes a single. 22/2

14.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Goes down with the sweep shot, makes good connection also but it finds the short leg fielder again. Hits Handscomb on the shin. 21/2

14.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/2

14.3 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Straightaway Sarkar is down the track to a full ball and hits it across the line to mid-wicket. 21/2

14.2 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shout for a catch! Great piece of wicketkeeping by Wade! Flatter ball outside off, short in length and keeping very low. Sarkar tries to cut but fails to middle it. There is some noise as it goes through to the keeper. Wade does well to snap it and appeals. Nothing from the umpire, maybe bat hitting the turf. In fact, the replays confirm the same. There was a little bit of thought given for the usage of DRS but Wade wasn't sure. Good call. 21/2

14.1 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Walks down the track and works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 21/2

13.6 N Lyon to Haque, Fires one in on off, Mominul draws forward in defense but it takes the inside edge and rolls past short leg to square leg. Another successful over for Lyon! 21/2

13.5 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter and shorter outside off, Mominul gets on the back foot and defends it from the bottom half of the bat. 21/2

Mominul Haque is the new batsman.

Drinks break. Excellent start for the visiting side. They have already picked up a couple of wickets and with the pitch assisting spin, they would like to take more wickets before lunch. Bangladesh, on the contrary, would be hoping for partnerships.

13.4 N Lyon to Kayes, OUT! A successful review by Australia. Lyon serves a full flighted ball on off, skidding into the batsman, Kayes tries to sweep across the line but misses and is rapped on the pads. They appeal vociferously but the umpire shows no interest. Nathan Lyon thought maybe there were two noises but Matthew Wade convinces Steven Smith to take the referral. The Ultra Edge detects no bat and the Hawk Eye confirms it to be hitting the stumps. Impact was never an issue. Bangladesh two down in the first hour! 21/2

Appeal for an lbw. Not given and Steven Smith opts for the review.

13.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Kayes rather than getting forward, defends it from the back foot. 21/1

13.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Quicker, flatter and shorter on middle, Kayes hits it across the line towards mid-wicket. 21/1

13.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter on the pads, Sarkar gets back and works it through backward square leg for a run. 21/1

12.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Skips down the track and tries to whip it across the line. It takes the inner half of the bat and squirts past short leg for a single. 20/1

12.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Shortish and on middle, tapped down in front of short leg. 19/1

12.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Slower through the air, full and on off, defended off the front foot. 19/1

12.3 S O'Keefe to S Sarkar, Full and flighted down the leg side, Sarkar tries to sweep but fails to middle it. Goes off his gloves behind towards first slip. 19/1

12.2 S O'Keefe to I Kayes, Skidding away from the batsman, Kayes pushes inside the line and edges it wide of point for a single. 19/1

12.1 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Flatter and around off, Kayes defends it from the back foot. 18/1

Two men close-in on the leg side. A forward short leg and a backward short leg.

11.6 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Again it's bowled quicker through the air outside off, 91.5 kph, a touch short, Sarkar chops it down to backward point. 18/1

11.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker and fuller on middle, 90.5 kph, dug out back to the bowler. 18/1

11.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/1

11.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Stays on the back foot and blocks it towards short leg. 18/1

11.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and on middle, defended from the back foot to the leg side. Once again Handscomb is swift to move across to his right from short leg to stop the ball. 18/1

11.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and on middle, Sarkar gets forward and defends it with gentle hands. It comes off the inside edge and runs wide of short leg. No run taken as Handscomb quickly gets to the ball. 18/1

10.6 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Loopy and on middle, Sarkar plays it out off the inside edge and it sneaks past the left side of the short leg fielder. They cross for a hesitant single. 18/1

10.5 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Slower this time, full and on middle, 81.5 kph, it's defended off the front foot. 17/1

10.4 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Gets on the front foot and defends it watchfully. 17/1

10.3 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Fires one on the pads, Sarkar defends it down to short leg. 17/1

10.2 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Flighted and on middle, flicked aerially but wide of short leg. Late in reacting, the close-in fielder. 17/1

10.1 S O'Keefe to Sarkar, Drifting down the leg side, turned through square leg for a single. 16/1

Steve O'Keefe time!

9.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Remains on the back foot and plays it down to covers. End of a successful over. 15/1

9.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 15/1

9.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Short delivery outside off, some extra bounce as Imrul commits himself into the pull shot. Fails to middle his shot but luckily for him it goes wide of mid-wicket. A couple of runs to get off the mark. All the batsmen have got off the mark in an unconvincing way. 15/1

9.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Turning away from the batsman, Kayes defends it down with an angled bat to point. 13/1

9.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Flighted ball around off, defended off the front foot by the new batsman. 13/1

Imrul Kayes walks in next at number 3.

9.1 Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Tamim trapped in front of the wickets! That dropped catch has not cost Australia much. Lyon dishes out a slider around off, skidding through the surface and thudding Tamim on the pads who was late in bringing his bat down. In fact, the replays show that his bat got a bit stuck behind the pads which prevented him from getting to the ball. It has hit him very adjacent to the wickets, they appeal and the finger goes up almost immediately. A very good breakthrough for the tourists. 13/1

8.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Beaten! Movement off the deck from a shortish length around off, Sarkar has to play at it but is beaten. In hindsight, he could have left it alone and trusted the bounce. Top bowling by Pat! 13/0

8.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Strays on the pads, it's eased away through backward square leg for a single. 13/0

8.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp delivery, landing outside off and zipping away, Tamim allows it through to the keeper. 12/0

8.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A wild shot attempted by Tamim! He loves playing his shots but should look to be careful early in his innings. Cummins hurls across a short and wide delivery outside off, Iqbal flashes and misses. 12/0

8.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Puts it just outside off, Iqbal is on the front foot as he blocks it to mid off. 12/0

8.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Tamim tries to tap and run but the cover fielder is quick to the ball and he has to abort the plan. 12/0

7.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and a touch shorter again, around off, Sarkar punches it from the back foot to covers. Another maiden for Nathan Lyon. 12/0

7.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Goes slower through the air but the length is on the shorter side, Sarkar immediately gets back and plays the square cut. Finds the cover-point fielder. 12/0

7.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Probably a slider, around off, blocked back from the inner half of the bat. 12/0

7.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker this time, full and on middle, defended back to the bowler. 12/0

7.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Slower through the air, full and just outside off, Sarkar draws forward and defends it towards point. 12/0

7.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted and full on off, defended to short leg. 12/0

6.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A bumper on middle, Tamim is in no mood to take the challenge of pulling it. A dropped catch in the over. Australia will be disappointed. 12/0

6.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a length around off, moving away a touch, Tamim gets on the front foot and taps it down to gully. 12/0

6.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A little short in length around middle, Tamim quietly glances it through backward square leg and takes a couple of runs. 12/0

6.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp bouncer, around middle, Tamim immediately ducks underneath it. 10/0

6.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Straighter in line, worked on the leg side, not in the gap. 10/0

6.1 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Dropped by Maxwell! That's a sitter. Back of a length delivery around middle, shaping away a touch, Tamim has a tame push inside the line and gets a fat outside edge to Maxwell at third slip. He spills a fairly straightforward catch. You don't want to drop Tamim. A costly miss. 10/0

5.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and on off, Soumya presses forward and defends it from the upper half of the bat. A maiden! 10/0

5.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Watchfully defended off the front foot by Sarkar. Not looking too bothered. 10/0

5.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Loopy and around off, Sarkar once again takes his front leg forward and defends it watchfully. 10/0

5.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

5.2 N Lyon to S Sarkar, Flatter and on off, Sarkar gets back to defend and does so from the inner half of the bat. 10/0

5.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish and on off, Sarkar shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10/0

4.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Keeps probing in the zone outside off, Tamim looks to play at it initially but then allows it through. Although it looked like a play and a miss. Probing stuff. 10/0

4.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, once again Tamim feels for it and is beaten. 10/0

4.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Play and a miss. A zippy delivery, on a shortish length in the channel around off, Tamim pokes at it and gets beaten. This is excellent bowling by Pat! 10/0

4.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length on this occasion, Tamim works it off his pads to square leg. 10/0

4.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Appeal for a catch, nothing from the umpire. Cummins surprises the batsman with a well-cooked short delivery. It's targeted at him, Tamim takes his eyes off as he tries to duck. The ball balloons in the air from his body and Maxwell runs forward from third slip to collect the catch. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. The replays show that it came off Tamim's shoulders. 10/0

4.1 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Fuller in length outside off, Tamim draws forward and drives it towards mid off. 10/0

3.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, A touch short and angling into the batsman, Iqbal goes on the back foot and hits it through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Stifled appeal for an lbw. Tamim once again dances down the track to smother the spin but fails to put bat to ball. Gets rapped on the pads, they appeal but he seems too much down the pitch. 9/0

3.4 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Tossed up ball outside off, Tamim leans forward and tries to defend it with a straight bat. But it grabs the outside edge and runs past backward point. A couple of runs taken. 9/0

3.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 7/0

3.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Walks down the track to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Lucky that he had his second line of defense in place. 7/0

3.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Flighted ball on middle, skidding in, Tamim gets forward to defend, goes with firm hands and it takes the inside edge. Hurries through the vacant leg slip region for a couple of runs. 7/0

2.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Shortish in length again, defended from the back foot towards point. 5/0

2.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping away a touch, Sarkar pokes at it away from his body and is beaten. 5/0

2.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length and around middle and off, Tamim gets forward and tries pushing it on the leg side. But it takes the leading edge and rolls in the gap at extra cover for a single. He is off the mark and like his partner in a streaky way. 5/0

2.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Slants a length ball outside off, Iqbal keeps his bat close to himself and allows it through to the keeper. 4/0

2.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a good length in the zone outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to let it through. 4/0

Some issues near the sightscreen. Tamim pulls out as Cummins was in his delivery stride. Umpire Ian Gould is getting things fixed. Taking more time than it should.

2.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Tamim pushes inside the line and misses. 4/0

1.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish, quicker and around middle and off, Sarkar gets back inside the crease and blocks. Testing over! 4/0

1.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Bangladesh are away in a streaky fashion! Spinning away from the batsman from a shortish length, Sarkar gets back to cut it through the line but it takes a thickish inside edge and runs through Wade to the fence. He was late in reacting. 4/0

1.4 Lyon to Sarkar, Appeal for an lbw, turned down. Probably an arm ball landing around middle, skidding down and beats the defensive shot offered by Sarkar. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire disagrees. 0/0

1.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, This one skids back into the batsman from around off, Sarkar lunges in defense and gets it away from the inside half of the bat. 0/0

1.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and fuller on off, Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends it. 0/0

1.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted off spinner outside off, some extra bounce but very little spin, Sarkar allows it through to the keeper. 0/0

Interestingly, Nathan Lyon to share the new cherry from the other end. First time since 1938, Australia are beginning with a spinner in the first innings of a Test match.

0.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, In the corridor of uncertainty, Tamim chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 0/0

0.5 Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Edged but safe! Cummins aims for the yorker, not in the line of the stumps, it's outside off and Tamim brings his bat down to dig it out. It takes the outside edge and runs behind. A good diving stop by Maxwell at third slip. 0/0

0.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Hurls it on a length and in the channel outside off, a comfortable leave for Iqbal. 0/0

0.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, This time the line is too straight as Cummins tries to repeat the last delivery. Not much movement and Tamim works it off his pads to square leg. 0/0

0.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Beauty of a delivery! Cummins lands it on a length just outside off and gets it to move away a little. Tamim feels for it, not much footwork, and gets beaten. Not far from edging it. 0/0

0.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a gentle loosener, full and way wide outside off, Tamim has an easy leave. 0/0

First Published: September 4, 2017, 10:13 AM IST