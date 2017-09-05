Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 at Chittagong: Renshaw Gone

AP Image

Commentary (Australia innings)

7.4 M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR. 34/1

7.3 M Rahman to Warner, Almost an edge! A little short outside off. Warner seeing the width on offer tries to cut but gets beaten. 30/1

7.2 M Rahman to Warner, Lands it on a length on middle, David defends it off the back foot. 30/1

7.1 M Rahman to Warner, Rahman comes steaming in and bowls a full delivery on middle, Warner pushes it back to him. 30/1

6.6 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 30/1

6.5 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! EASY! Fuller this time outside off, Smith drives it through cover-point for a boundary. 30/1

6.4 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Poor line and length! Shorter and down the leg side. Smith flicks it through short fine leg for a boundary. 26/1

6.3 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on leg stump, Warner flicks it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder there picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A run added. These two are lightning quick between the wicket. 22/1

6.2 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

6.1 M Hasan to Warner, Slower through the air on leg stump, straightens a touch. Warner ttries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards mid off. 21/1

5.6 M Rahman to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it through point for a run. 21/1

5.5 M Rahman to Warner, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 20/1

5.4 M Rahman to Smith, Sprays it on the pads, Smith misses the flick as the ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg. The batsmen take a leg bye. 20/1

5.3 M Rahman to D Warner, That was just a punch and it almost went to the fence. A touch fuller in length around off, Warner punches it through covers. The fielder Shakib from mid off gives it a chase and does well to pull the ball back in. Taijul does the mopping up job. The batsmen run three. 19/1

5.2 M Rahman to Smith, Bowls it on the pads, Steven flicks it through square leg for a run. 16/1

5.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fuller in length on middle, Smith eases it to mid on. 15/1

Mustafizur will bowl from the other end. He already has a wicket to his name. Bangladesh would want him to get one of these two out.

4.6 M Hasan to Warner, Flights it on a length on off, turns a touch away from the batsman. Warner adjusts well and guides it towards point. 15/1

4.5 M Hasan to Warner, Angles it into the pads, Warner flicks it to short fine leg. 15/1

4.4 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker on middle, Warner defends it solidly. 15/1

4.3 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it on off, Warner pushes it past the diving cover fielder and towards deep mid off. He wanted a run but then opts against it. 15/1

4.2 M Hasan to Warner, Shorter in length outside off, David cuts it to point. 15/1

4.1 M Hasan to Warner, Starts off with a flatter delivery on middle, does not spin, goes on with the arm. Warner lunges forward and keeps it out. 15/1

We're ready to get underway. The men concerned are out in the middle. David Warner (wearing a cap) and Steven Smith will resume their innings. Mehedi Hasan will continue his spell. He has a slip and a short leg in place. Here we go....

...Day 2, Session 2...

A little passage before lunch and Bangladesh will be buoyed after picking the wicket of Matt Renshaw. Australia will be feeling the early heat but they have two of their most senior batsmen in the middle and all their hopes will be pinned on these two. Expect a lot of spin test for them post lunch. Do join us in a short while.

3.6 M Rahman to Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith stays back and keeps it out. LUNCH ON DAY 2! 15/1

3.5 M Rahman to Smith, Fullish in length on off, Smith drives it to mid off. 15/1

3.4 M Rahman to Smith, FOUR! He is so good through the off side! Fuller and width on offer outside off, Smith's eyes lit up there. He leans into it and drives it through point for a boundary. 15/1

3.3 M Rahman to Smith, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Smith defends it towards point. 11/1

3.2 M Rahman to Smith, Lands it on a length around off, Smith defends it off the back foot. 11/1

3.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fuller in length around off, Smith eases it to mid off. 11/1

2.6 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 11/1

2.5 Hasan to Smith, Fires it on the pads, Smith tries to flick and misses. The ball brushes the pads as it goes towards fine leg. The players appeal but the umpire remains put. The batsmen take a leg bye. 11/1

2.4 M Hasan to Smith, Plays it with the turn on the leg side. 10/1

2.3 M Hasan to Warner, Works it around the corner with the angle for a run. That went really close to the short leg fielder. There were shouts of 'CATCH IT' but he just could not react that fast. 10/1

2.2 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 9/1

2.1 M Hasan to Warner, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 9/1

1.6 M Rahman to Smith, Fires it down the leg side, Smith goes for the flick but misses. 9/1

1.5 M Rahman to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9/1

1.4 M Rahman to S Smith, FOUR! What a shot to get off the mark! Rahman serves a half volley outside off. Smith leans into it and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 9/1

Steven Smith is the next man in.

1.3 Rahman to Renshaw, OUT! Captain fantastic. Mushfiqur Rahim takes an absolute blinder! Rahman draws first blood but a lot of credit has to be given to the keeper. Mustafizur bowls it down the leg side, Renshaw goes for the flick but gets a thick inside edge to the right of the keeper. Rahim dives full stretch and takes it with one hand. An early wicket for Bangladesh and they are ecstatic. The crowd erupts as well. This is also the first time a Bangladeshi pacer has taken a wicket in this series. 5/1

1.2 M Rahman to Warner, Lands it on a length on middle, Warner tries to defend but gets an inside edge through square leg for a run. 5/0

1.1 M Rahman to Warner, Fuller in length on middle, Warner drives it to mid on. 4/0

Spin from one end and seam from the other. Mustafizur Rahman will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 4/0

0.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Quicker on off, comes in with the angle. The batsman defends it solidly. 4/0

0.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

0.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Mehedi tosses it up on middle, Renshaw leans into it and drives it through mid on for a boundary. Australia are underway. 4/0

0.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Bowls it on the stumps, Renshaw defends it watchfully. 0/0

0.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Starts off with a flatter ball outside off, turning away from the batsman. Renshaw leaves it but then raises his hands up in anger. He might have some issue with the sightscreen. There might be somebody passing from there as the ball was being bowled. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened had the ball been on the stumps. 0/0

First Published: September 5, 2017, 9:36 AM IST