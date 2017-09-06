Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Mustafizur Dismisses Warner

AP Image

Commentary (Australia innings)

Mehedi Hasan is lying flat on the field. The replays show that the ball went through his hands to hit him on the ribs. Physio comes out. Hopefully, no damage done. Glenn Maxwell quickly goes off the field, maybe to take a comfort break. Meanwhile, Hasan is back on his feet, looking a lot better now. The delay, however, is annoying.

90.5 Hasan to Cartwright, Mehedi Hasan drops a return catch! Flighted full ball on off, Hilton shimmies down the rack and hammers it straight back. It goes in and out of the bowler's hand in no time. Hasan seems to have hurt himself. 305/4

90.4 M Hasan to H Cartwright, Strides forward to defend but it takes the outside edge and rolls to point. 305/4

90.3 M Hasan to Cartwright, Beaten! This one skids through after landing around off, Cartright plays for the spin and is beaten. 305/4

90.2 M Hasan to Cartwright, Loopy full ball on off, Hilton lunges and defends it back. 305/4

90.1 M Hasan to Cartwright, A gentle loosener, short and turning down the leg side, Cartright helps it past the backward square leg fielder for a couple of runs. Scores are leveled! 305/4

Mehedi Hasan is brought back into the attack.

89.6 M Rahman to Maxwell, Returns to over the wicket and bowls it on the off stump line, Maxwell is content in blocking it out from the crease. 303/4

89.5 M Rahman to Maxwell, On a length and around off, straightening a bit, Maxwell covers the line and defends it to the off side. 303/4

89.4 M Rahman to Maxwell, Rahman switches to around the wicket and serves a short ball on off, Maxwell ducks. 303/4

89.3 M Rahman to Maxwell, Shortish and around off, angling away from the batsman, Maxwell initially shapes up for the pull shot but then bails out. 303/4

89.2 M Rahman to Maxwell, A touch short and around off, Glenn once again blocks it safely. 303/4

89.1 M Rahman to Maxwell, Good length ball on middle and off, Maxwell defends it back from the crease. 303/4

88.6 T Islam to Cartwright, The batsman works it down the leg side. No run. 303/4

88.5 T Islam to Cartwright, FOUR! Fine shot! Too full in length this time, around middle and leg, Hilton drives it straight down the ground and finds the fence. He is off the mark with a confident shot! 303/4

88.4 T Islam to Cartwright, Peach of a delivery. It's flat and angled in on middle and off, Cartright went back to defend but it spun away to beat the outside edge. 299/4

88.3 T Islam to Cartwright, Flatter and shorter outside off, punched away from the body to covers. 299/4

88.2 T Islam to H Cartwright, Floated and on off, driven from the toe end of the bat to mid off. 299/4

88.1 T Islam to Maxwell, Floated full ball on off, Maxwell eases it through mid off for a single. 299/4

87.6 M Rahman to Cartwright, Another back foot defense by Hilton to end the over. 298/4

87.5 M Rahman to Cartwright, Cartwright shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 298/4

Hilton Cartright walks in next.

87.4 M Rahman to Warner, OUT! The birthday boy bags a wicket! And it's a big one too. David Warner is walking back to the pavilion. A short in length delivery on middle, Warner tries getting on top of the bounce and help it around. But he fails to keep his shot down and hits it straight into the hands of Imrul Kayes at leg gully. He juggles before catching the ball on the third attempt. End of an enterprising knock by Warner. A knock he will remember, had to work hard for it and he was ready for the challenge. Australia trail by 7 runs! 298/4

87.3 M Rahman to Maxwell, Good length delivery in the line of the stumps, staying a touch low, Maxwell camps back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 298/3

87.2 M Rahman to Maxwell, Bowls it just around off, Maxwell defends it compactly to the off side. 297/3

87.1 M Rahman to Maxwell, Digs in a bouncer around middle, Maxwell ducks. 297/3

86.6 T Islam to Warner, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 297/3

86.5 T Islam to Warner, EDGY FOUR! A shortish ball outside off, Warner goes back to cut it through point but it takes a thick outside edge and flies past first slip before the fielder reacts there. A boundary down to third man. 297/3

86.4 T Islam to Maxwell, A little short and on off, Maxwell goes back and punches it to sweeper cover for one. 293/3

86.3 T Islam to Maxwell, Loopy and full on off, 80.8 kph, Maxwell pushes it with an angled bat to covers. 292/3

86.2 T Islam to Maxwell, Quicker ball, full and around leg, Glenn pushes it right back towards the bowler. 292/3

86.1 T Islam to Warner, Flighted and fuller on off, Warner flicks it in front of square leg for a single. 292/3

85.6 M Rahman to Maxwell, A low full toss outside off, Maxwell pushes it to covers. 291/3

One slip comes out and two gullies in place.

85.5 M Rahman to Maxwell, On a length and outside off, Maxwell forces his drive on the up. Finds the gap at covers and takes a brace. 291/3

85.4 M Rahman to Maxwell, FOUR! Not in control though! Angling away from the batsman, width on offer outside off and Maxwell goes after it with an angled bat. The ball catches the outside edge and speeds through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. Too flashy, Glenn! 289/3

Two orthodox slips and a gully for Glenn Maxwell.

85.3 M Rahman to Warner, Mustafizur goes full this time but the line is not good. It's drifting down the leg side and Warner nudges it to fine leg for one. 285/3

85.2 M Rahman to Warner, Good length ball angling into the batsman from around off, Warner quietly plays it through backward point. The sweeper cover fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and they take a couple of runs. 284/3

85.1 M Rahman to Warner, Four byes! Rahman bangs in a short ball and gets some tennis-ball bounce. It's way over the head of the batsman who still tries to pull. Rahim is unsuccessful as he jumps to collect the ball. Bonus runs for Australia! 282/3

84.6 T Islam to Maxwell, Some loop on the delivery this time, full and drifting in around off, Maxwell defends it watchfully. 278/3

84.5 T Islam to Maxwell, A touch flat and around off, straightening a bit, Maxwell gets forward in defense. 278/3

84.4 T Islam to D Warner, Full and around leg, Warner knocks it down to long on for one. 278/3

84.3 T Islam to Warner, Spinning back into the batsman from a shortish length outside off, David defends it from the back foot. 277/3

84.2 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Well adjusted! Loopy but too full around off, Warner jumps out of the crease and drills it over the mid off fielder for a boundary. 277/3

84.1 T Islam to Warner, Flighted full ball on off, Warner gets on the front foot in defense. 273/3

Taijul Islam has been introduced for the first time in the day.

Drinks break has been taken! Bangladesh bowlers have been very ordinary today. They were fortunate to break the partnership between Warner and Handscomb courtesy a brilliant work in the field by Shakib. And then could have struck again had Mehedi Hasan not dropped Maxwell. Amidst all this, Warner has looked solid and notched up back-to-back tons. The body language of the home side is also not looking good. The visitors are on the top at the moment. But, a wicket here can trigger a collapse.

83.6 M Rahman to G Maxwell, On a length around leg, Maxwell tucks it on the leg side. 273/3

83.5 M Rahman to Maxwell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 273/3

83.4 M Rahman to G Maxwell, Short and angling away, Maxwell mistimes his pull through mid-wicket. A brace is taken. 273/3

83.3 M Rahman to G Maxwell, DROPPED! Mehedi Hasan has dropped a straightforward chance! Good length delivery, angling away, Maxwell plays at it with an angled bat. The ball goes straight off the face of the bat towards Mehedi at gully. As he tries to grab it close to his body, the ball pops out. Mustafizur isn't happy seeing this nor are the Bangladeshi supporters in the stadium. This might prove costly for the hosts. Maxwell also has to be wise. He has left just two balls in his stint so far. This could very well work against him. 271/3

83.2 M Rahman to Maxwell, Banged in short, takes Maxwell by surprise and he ducks under it. While ducking, he keeps his bat up. He is really lucky that the ball doesn't take the bat on its way. 271/3

83.1 M Rahman to G Maxwell, Full outside off, Maxwell gets across and drives it nicely. The fielder at short cover fumbles but the ball gets parried to mid off. The misfield doesn't cost a run. 271/3

82.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Slightly quicker through the air around off, Warner prods forward and blocks it neatly. 271/3

82.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Served full outside off, driven off the front foot through covers for a single. 271/3

82.4 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Sliding into the batsman, punched off the back foot to short mid-wicket. 270/3

82.3 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Fuller on middle and leg, Maxwell takes a big stride forward and blocks it towards short leg. 270/3

82.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Flatter around off, Maxwell gets forward and then goes back to defend it on the off side. 270/3

82.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Spinning into the pads, worked off the back foot through backward square leg for a single. 270/3

81.6 M Rahman to Warner, Fullish on the pads, flicked in front of square on the leg side for a single. 269/3

81.5 M Rahman to Warner, David Warner covers his stumps and defends the length ball on the off side. 268/3

81.4 M Rahman to Warner, Length delivery outside off, Warner looks to punch it away but mistimes it to mid off. 268/3

81.3 M Rahman to Warner, Angling into the batsman, played with the angle towards mid on. 268/3

81.2 M Rahman to Warner, Good length delivery around off, Warner stays tall and blocks it into the deck. 268/3

81.1 M Rahman to Warner, Full and angling down leg, Warner is a touch late in bringing his bat down. But still manages to tickle it towards fine leg for a brace. 268/3

Mustafizur Rahman to share the brand new cherry. The hosts will hope that he delivers today on his birthday.

80.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Slanting away from the batsman, punched through covers for a single. 266/3

80.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 265/3

80.4 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Served outside off, dabbed to point. 264/3

80.3 Al Hasan to G Maxwell, Maxwell defends it back to the bowler with a straight bat. 264/3

The man now moves to deep cover. Reactive captaincy from Rahim!

80.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Wide outside off, spinning away. Sits nicely for Maxwell, who goes back and cracks it powerfully towards covers. Tamim there, makes an awkward stop. Shakib gets away with this one. 264/3

80.1 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Fired around off, Maxwell blocks it neatly. 264/3

Second new ball is taken straightaway! Shakib Al Hasan will continue with it.

79.6 N Hossain to Warner, Pitched outside off, Warner covers his stumps and blocks it on the off side. 264/3

79.5 N Hossain to Warner, Fuller on the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 264/3

79.4 N Hossain to Maxwell, Spinning into the batsman, Maxwell prods forward and nudges it off the inner half behind square on the leg side. A single is taken. 264/3

79.3 N Hossain to Maxwell, Quicker through the air outside off, spinning in, Maxwell leans ahead and defends it down the track. 263/3

79.2 N Hossain to Maxwell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 263/3

79.1 N Hossain to Maxwell, Full around off, spinning in, pushed back to the bowler. 263/3

78.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Full outside off, eased through mid off for a single. 263/3

78.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Glenn Maxwell once again gets on the top of the ball and blocks it. 262/3

78.4 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Sliding into the batsman, Maxwell presents another solid front foot defence. 262/3

78.3 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Maxwell plants his front foot to the pitch of the ball and blocks it on the up. 262/3

78.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 262/3

78.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Full outside off, driven through covers for a single. 262/3

77.6 N Hossain to Warner, A touch shorter, punched through cover-point for a single. 261/3

77.5 N Hossain to Warner, Warner hangs back and defends. 260/3

77.4 N Hossain to D Warner, FOUR! There it is! The moment Warner was waiting for! 20th Test ton for him, his third one in Asia. Hossain slants it across but ends up bowling a low full toss. Warner caresses it superbly through covers and the ball races away to the fence. He celebrates in his typical manner, kissing the badge on his cap and then jumping and pumping his arms in the air. What a knock it has been! Absolutely superb! Centuries in consecutive innings for him. Although, this is his slowest ton, it will be the most satisfying one. 260/3

77.3 N Hossain to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 256/3

Change of gloves for David Warner!

77.2 N Hossain to Warner, Quicker through the air around leg, Warner pushes it down the track on the leg side and takes off for a single. But immediately turns back, seeing Hossain get to the ball. Nasir moves to his left, picks up the ball and fires a throw at the other end but misses. However, Warner had made it in with a full-stretched dive. He needs to be patient, the run will eventually come. 256/3

77.1 N Hossain to D Warner, Fuller around off, Warner presses forward and pushes it to covers. 256/3

76.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Floated outside off, Maxwell goes for a big shot again. Mistimes it and is lucky that the ball falls wide of the fielder at mid off. Two runs taken in the process. 256/3

76.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Quicker outside off, Maxwell fails to cut it through. 254/3

76.4 Al Hasan to G Maxwell, Outside off, played towards short third man off the outside edge. 254/3

76.3 Al Hasan to Maxwell, FOUR! Floats this one around off, Maxwell gets under the ball and manages to hit it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Not a clean hit but still manages to get the runs which matter. 254/3

76.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Shorter around middle and leg, Maxwell stays in his crease and punches it back to the bowler. 250/3

76.1 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Sprayed down the leg side, Maxwell goes back and pushes it towards mid on. 250/3

75.6 N Hossain to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. Three consecutive maidens! 250/3

75.5 N Hossain to Warner, Slants it across the southpaw, Warner shuffles across and lets it pass to the keeper. 250/3

75.4 N Hossain to Warner, Fuller on middle and leg, Warner turns it to mid on. 250/3

75.3 N Hossain to Warner, Blocked towards mid off, off the front foot. 250/3

75.2 N Hossain to Warner, Warner strides ahead and pushes it towards mid off. 250/3

75.1 N Hossain to Warner, Quicker one on the pads, turned to backward square leg. 250/3

74.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Fuller outside off, driven towards covers. 250/3

74.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Maxwell camps back and blocks it away. 250/3

74.4 Al Hasan to G Maxwell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 250/3

74.3 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Maxwell tries to defend it, gets an inside edge onto his pads. 250/3

74.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Floated around off, Maxwell gets forward and defends it. 250/3

74.1 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Maxwell camps back and defends it. 250/3

73.6 N Hossain to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 250/3

73.5 N Hossain to Warner, Warner clips it on the leg side. 250/3

73.4 N Hossain to Warner, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 250/3

73.3 N Hossain to Handscomb, OUT! What a way to get a breakthrough! Just when Australia looked to be cruising, a stunning throw from Shakib has halted their journey! Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Warner camps back and clips it towards mid-wicket. Handscomb calls for the single and goes rushing for it. Warner sends him back immediately but Handscomb is a bit late in turning back. Shakib rushes towards the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The umpire goes upstairs and Bangladesh are confident. Replays show that even the dive from Peter Handscomb couldn't save him. A brilliant knock comes to a tragic end. Glenn Maxwell strides in with Australia trailing by 55 runs. 250/3

Wait, this is the last thing Australia wanted! The umpire has gone upstairs to check for a run out appeal against Handscomb! Bangladesh seem pretty confident!

73.2 N Hossain to Warner, Warner stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 250/2

73.1 N Hossain to Warner, Gives it air this time and pitches this one around leg, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 250/2

Nasir Hossain is brought in for a bowl.

72.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Fuller outside off, Handscomb leans forward and blocks it away. 250/2

72.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Floated around off, PH gets behind the line of the delivery to defend it. 250/2

72.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, Peter flicks it but fails to beat the diving fielder at mid-wicket. 250/2

72.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Shorter and angling into the pads, Handscomb comes forward and nudges it towards mid-wicket. 250/2

72.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Driven through covers for a single. 250/2

72.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Flatter outside off, the ball stays low. Actually very, very low. Warner was totally beaten as he tried to push it on the off side. 249/2

71.6 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner pushes it towards covers for a quick single. Just two runs short of another hundred! 249/2

71.5 M Hasan to Warner, Warner stays in his crease and clips it on the leg side. 248/2

71.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, Handscomb drives it towards wide mid off and rushes for a single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. Also brings up the 150-run stand between the two. 248/2

71.3 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner leans forward and drives. The extra cover fielder dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. A run is taken. 247/2

71.2 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward only to make a block. 246/2

71.1 M Hasan to Warner, Around off, Warner stays deep in his crease and defends it towards point. 246/2

70.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, nudged towards the fielder at short mid-wicket. 246/2

70.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Floated outside off, PH gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 246/2

70.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Handscomb gets forward to block it away. 246/2

70.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Peter stays in his crease and punches it towards mid on. 246/2

70.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Floated around off, Handscomb lunges forward and defends it. 246/2

70.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Drifting into the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 246/2

69.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Fuller into the pads, clipped straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. An inch here and there and the ball would have raced away to the fence. 245/2

69.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Fuller into the stumps, Handscomb leans forward and defends it. 245/2

69.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and off, Handscomb clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 245/2

69.3 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker outside off, Warner gets his bat down to push it through the off side for a single. 245/2

69.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Shorter around off, Handscomb hangs back a touch and punches it elegantly through the cover-point region for a triple. 244/2

69.1 M Hasan to Warner, Sprayed a bit short around off, Warner works it towards deep mid-wicket for an easy single. 241/2

68.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Shorter outside off, Handscomb goes for the punch. Mistimes it back down the wicket. 240/2

68.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Handscomb gets on his front foot to defend the fuller delivery outside off. 240/2

68.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Tossed up around middle and off, Peter gets behind the ball to defend it. 240/2

68.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Handscomb lunges forward and defends it. 240/2

68.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Floats this one around off, Handscomb reaches the pitch of the ball and blocks it away. 240/2

68.1 Al Hasan to D Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, pulled through the backward square leg region for a single. 240/2

67.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Handscomb stays deep in his crease and defends it. 239/2

67.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Handscomb gets behind the line of the delivery to defend it. 239/2

67.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, FOUR! Freebies! Sprayed down the leg side, Handscomb has all the time in the world to adjust and pull it through the backward square leg region for a boundary. 239/2

67.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Played towards mid-wicket. 235/2

67.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter outside off, Handscomb stays deep in his crease and defends it. 235/2

67.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Spinning in from around off, Handscomb gets forward to defend. Ends up hitting it towards square leg off the inner half. 235/2

66.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner reaches to the pitch of the ball and clips it towards mid on. 235/2

66.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 235/2

66.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Again a delivery on a shorter length, Warner camps back and punches it through the cover-point region for a couple. 235/2

66.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, David gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 233/2

66.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Around off, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 233/2

66.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner stays deep in his crease and guides it towards short third man. 233/2

65.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Quicker around middle and leg, Peter gets his bat down in time to defend it neatly. 233/2

65.5 M Hasan to Warner, Spinning away from around off, Warner stays deep in his crease and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 233/2

65.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Mehedi bowls this really short this time, Handscomb charges a touch, adjusts himself and just clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 232/2

65.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, Peter leans forward and pushes it through the backward point region for a couple. This also helps him bring his highest Test score away from home. 231/2

65.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, Handscomb also gets his first runs of the day as he clips it through the mid-wicket region for a couple. 229/2

65.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Floats this one around off, Handscomb prods forward and defends it. 227/2

Mehedi Hasan to start from the other end.

64.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Leg bye! Sprayed down the leg side, Handscomb fails to clip it through. Goes off his pads, past the keeper for a leg bye. 227/2

64.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Floats it around middle and leg, Warner dances down the track and clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 226/2

64.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Short outside off, spinning in. Warner stays in his crease and defends it on the off side. 225/2

64.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Again angling into the pads, Warner gets a bit forward and pushes it towards mid on. 225/2

64.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Fuller into the pads, driven towards mid on. 225/2

64.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Shorter outside off, the ball stays low. Warner tries to cut but gets beaten by the lack of bounce. Bangladesh will like that. 225/2

The players are out in the middle. Shakib Al Hasan to start the proceedings with the ball for Bangladesh. David Warner to face him first up. A slip and a short leg in place. Here we go...

Right, then! Our long wait has finally come to an end. Play will begin at 1315 local time. A minimum of 67 overs to be bowled today.

Update 1252 local time - Steve O'Keefe and Brendon Julian are in conversation near the pitch. They are pointing towards a particular area, mainly the zone outside off for the left-handers. The Australian coach, Darren Lehmann was also out there inspecting the surface a little while back. Meanwhile, the groundsmen are at work. If no more rain, we will be getting underway soon. Stay with us...

Update 1230 local time - We've some good news for you! The rain has stopped and the covers are slowly coming off. Good part is that the sun has come out as well which will help the groundsmen. The match officials are also on the ground inspecting the conditions. Let's hope for a prompt start after the lunch break.

Update 1200 local time - The rain is still pouring down. The covers remain in place. Meanwhile, lunch has been taken. Let's hope for some good news after the break. Do join us in a short while.

Update 1045 local time - The conditions have not improved much and the covers are still on. The rain continues to come down and it seems unlikely that we will have any play in the first session. Let's be positive. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted...

Update 0945 local time - Unfortunately, the last thing we least wanted has arrived. Yes, it's raining and is quite heavy at the moment. Hope it eases off and we get some play soon.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to keep their heads high and they would back themselves to run through the Australian side as quickly as possible. Shakib Al Hasan will look to recreate his magic and try to push the Kangaroos on the back foot. The first session of the day will be vital as it could very well push the game in one team's favour. An exciting day of cricket awaits. Stay tuned.

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Australia in Chittagong. The visitors are in a respectable position thanks to an unbeaten 127-run stand between Handscomb and Warner. Their presence in the middle could well prove to be the difference between the sides. The tourists would hope they keep on piling up runs and gain a big lead.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

The hosts on the other hand were wayward with their bowling. They looked clueless and lacked ideas. Also, some missed opportunities and poor tactics from their skipper have put them on the back foot. A good night's rest is what they need and they would want to come fresh tomorrow in the hope of inflicting a collapse. There is turn and uneven bounce on offer but it is not that threatening. We are in for an eventful day of cricket. Do join us for all the action from day 3 at 1000 local (0400 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

A wicketless session for Bangladesh has turned the match in Australia's favour. An unbeaten 126-run stand between Handscomb and Warner has seen the visitors cut the deficit down to 80. The former fought his way through and is unbeaten on 69 whereas the latter had his share of luck and is 12 runs short of what would be a brilliant hundred. The away side have momentum on their side and they will now try and bat the home side out of the game.

63.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Arm ball wide outside off, Handscomb plants his front foot across and shoulders his arms. He survives the over and the day. He will now resume with Warner tomorrow as IT'S STUMPS ON DAY 2! 225/2

63.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Full outside off, Peter takes a big stride forward and blocks it neatly. 225/2

63.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, spinning away, Handscomb dances down the track. Doesn't get to the ball but still manages to defend it down the track. 225/2

63.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Landed full outside off, tapped past silly point towards extra cover. 225/2

63.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Full around off, Handscomb leans ahead and blocks it towards silly point. 225/2

63.1 T Islam to Warner, Tossed up outside off, spinning in, Warner dances down and drives it through wide mid on for a single. 225/2

62.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Floats it on middle, Handscomb defends it towards mid-wicket. 224/2

62.5 M Hasan to Warner, Darts it on off, David punches it through covers for a run. 224/2

62.4 M Hasan to Warner, Shorter in length on off, Warner pushes it to covers. 223/2

62.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Fires it on the pads, Peter flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 223/2

62.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter on off, Peter defends it watchfully. 222/2

62.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tosses it up on off, Handscomb defends it off the front foot. 222/2

61.6 T Islam to Warner,The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 222/2

61.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Sees the flighted delivery and advances down the track to flick it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 222/2

61.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Uses his feet, gets down to the pitch of the ball and eases it towards wide mid off. 221/2

61.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Slower through the air on off, PH defends it solidly. 221/2

61.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Tosses it up on off, Peter defends it off the front foot. 221/2

61.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Quicker on off, Handscomb drives it back to the bowler. 221/2

60.6 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner drives it back to the bowler. 221/2

60.5 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 221/2

60.4 M Hasan to Warner, Tosses it up on off, Warner defends it off the front foot. 221/2

60.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Full toss on off, Peter flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 221/2

60.2 M Hasan to Warner, Fires it full on the pads, Warner flicks it with the angle through wide mid on for a run. 220/2

60.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter ball on off, Handscomb comes down the track, drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A run added to the total. 219/2

59.6 T Islam to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 218/2

59.5 T Islam to Warner, Quicker on off, David cuts it to covers. 218/2

59.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Comes down the track and drives it through covers for a run. 218/2

59.3 T Islam to Warner, This time to Nasir's right! Drags his length back outside off, Warner cuts it towards deep point for a run. 217/2

59.2 T Islam to Warner, Floats it on off, Warner defends it off the front foot. 216/2

59.1 T Islam to Warner, A poor ball to start off. Short and wide outside off. Warner camps back and cuts it through cover-point. Nasir Hossain in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to two. 216/2

Taijul Islam is back into the attack.

58.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tosses it up on off, Handscomb does well to defend it. 214/2

58.5 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on middle, Warner tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 214/2

Peter Handscomb might be feeling the heat here. He is struggling at the moment. The physio is out and Handscomb has an ice pack on his head and is being wiped by the wet towel. He is also having a energy drink so that he does not get dehydrated.

58.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Slower through the air on middle, turning into the batsman. Handscomb tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 213/2

58.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Plays the paddle sweep to the ball on leg stump fine down the leg side for a couple. 212/2

58.2 M Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter on off, no turn in offer. Peter defends it watchfully. 210/2

58.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Tosses it up on middle. Handscomb defends it off the front foot. 210/2

57.6 S Rahman to Warner, This is getting too easy for the Australians. Rahman bowls it short and outside off. Warner cuts it through point for two. 210/2

57.5 S Rahman to Warner, Very short on middle, Warner pulls it to mid-wicket. 208/2

57.4 S Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! Serves a full toss on off, Warner drives it through covers for a boundary. 208/2

57.3 S Rahman to D Warner, Shorter in length outside off, Warner cuts it through point for a couple. 204/2

57.2 S Rahman to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 202/2

57.1 S Rahman to Handscomb, Short ball on the pads, Handscomb mistimes his pull towards short fine leg for a run. It was a poor delivery, deserved to be hit for a boundary. 202/2

Sabbir Rahman is into the attack now.

56.6 M Hasan to Warner, Drags his length back outside off. Warner plays it to point. 201/2

56.5 M Hasan to Warner, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 201/2

56.4 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on off, Warner defends it off the front foot. 201/2

56.3 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 201/2

56.2 M Hasan to Warner, BEATEN! Ahhh! This wicket is starting to talk now. Hasan bowls it slower through the air on off, turning away. Warner tries to defend it but gets beaten. 201/2

56.1 M Hasan to Warner, Another reprieve for Warner! Mushfiqur Rahim misses a stumping. Mehedi bowls it slower through the air outside off. Warner comes down the track and goes for a heave but is beaten by the lack of bounce which also foxes the keeper. The ball hits Rahim low on the pads and rolls past the stumps. A big, big miss there. The dropped chance earlier and now Bangladesh have given him another chance. How costly will this prove? Warner also needs to be more wise and not get carried away like he did here, stepping out straightaway against Mehedi in his new spell. 201/2

Mehedi Hasan is back into the attack.

55.6 M Rahman to Handscomb, Off pace delivery on leg stump. Handscomb with a lot of ease plays it towards mid-wicket. 201/2

55.5 M Rahman to Handscomb, Fuller on the pads, Handscomb flicks it towards mid-wicket. 201/2

55.4 M Rahman to Handscomb, Very full delivery outside off. Peter jams it out to mid off. 201/2

55.3 M Rahman to Handscomb, Very full and wide outside off. The batsman lets it be. 201/2

55.2 M Rahman to Handscomb, Slower ball on middle, Handscomb defends it with ease. 201/2

55.1 M Rahman to Warner, Shorter in length outside off, Warner cuts it through point for a run. 201/2

54.6 M Haque to Handscomb, Fuller on middle. Peter flicks it on the leg side. 200/2

54.5 M Haque to Warner, Floats it on off, turning back in. Warner works it towards square leg for a run. 200/2

54.4 M Haque to Warner, Tosses it up on off, Warner defends it watchfully. 199/2

54.3 M Haque to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 199/2

54.2 M Haque to P Handscomb, Drags his length back on off, Handscomb punches it down to long off for a run. 199/2

100-run stand between Peter Handscomb and David Warner.

54.1 M Haque to Warner, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 198/2

53.6 M Rahman to P Handscomb, Too easy for the Australian batsmen. Fuller outside off, Peter drives it through covers, does not quite time it. The batsmen take two. 197/2

53.5 M Rahman to Handscomb, Good length on middle. Peter shuffles across and defends it. 195/2

53.4 M Rahman to Handscomb, FOUR! A gift but it still has to be put away! A full toss outside off. Handscomb just guides it through backward point for a boundary. 195/2

53.3 M Rahman to Handscomb, Very full on off, trying to get him LBW. Handscomb is up for the challenge and keeps it out easily. 191/2

53.2 M Rahman to Handscomb, Back of a length on leg stump. Peter tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 191/2

53.1 M Rahman to Handscomb, Lands it on a length around off, angling across the batsman. Handscomb stays inside the crease and defends it. 191/2

52.6 M Haque to Warner, Fires it on the pads, Warner fails to flick it and the ball brushes the pads and goes to short fine leg. 191/2

52.5 M Haque to Warner, Tosses it up on off, David defends it off the front foot. 191/2

52.4 M Haque to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 191/2

52.3 M Haque to Handscomb, Shorter in length on off, turning away. Peter punches it through the off side for a run. 191/2

52.2 M Haque to Warner, Drags his length back outside off, turns back in. Warner pushes it down to long off for a run. 190/2

52.1 M Haque to Handscomb, Flatter on the stumps, angling into the batsman. Peter flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 189/2

Mominul Haque comes into the attack.

51.6 M Rahman to Warner, Fuller on middle, Warner shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket. 188/2

51.5 M Rahman to Warner, Lands it on a length on middle, Warner works it towards mid-wicket. 188/2

51.4 M Rahman to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 188/2

51.3 M Rahman to Handscomb, Fuller on the pads. Peter works it around the corner for a run. 188/2

51.2 M Rahman to Warner, Angles it into the batsman. Warner flicks it through square leg for a run. 187/2

4th Test fifty for Peter Handscomb.

51.1 M Rahman to Handscomb, Fifty for Handscomb! He will look to covert this into a big one and not throw it away. Rahman lands it on a length around off, Handscomb guides it towards the slip cordon. The fielder at second slip dives to his right and makes a half stop. The batsmen run through for a single. 186/2

50.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Shorter in length outside off, Peter punches it through covers for a run. 185/2

50.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Handscomb runs down the track. Islam drags his length back. Peter adjusts and defends it. 184/2

50.4 T Islam to Handscomb, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 184/2

50.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Advances down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 184/2

50.2 T Islam to Handscomb, FOUR! JUST OVER! Brilliant anticipation by Sarkar but to no avail! Islam fires it on the stumps. Handscomb goes for the sweep but gets a top edge. Sarkar at first slip sees him going down for the shot and runs towards his left but the ball goes just over him and races to the fence. 182/2

50.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Tosses it up on off, Handscomb defends it off the front foot. 178/2

49.6 M Rahman to Warner, A cutter on middle, Warner defends it towards square leg. 178/2

49.5 M Rahman to Handscomb, Full and on the pads, Peter flicks it through square leg for a run. 178/2

49.4 M Rahman to Handscomb, FOUR! SLAPPED! Poor ball. Even with six fielders on the off side Handscomb hits it for a boundary. Rahman bowls it short and outside off, sits up to be hit. Peter slashes it over cover and into the fence. 177/2

49.3 M Rahman to Handscomb, Back of a length on off, Handscomb rocks back and defends it. 173/2

49.2 M Rahman to Handscomb, Angles it into the pads of the batsman. He flicks it to mid-wicket. 173/2

49.1 M Rahman to Handscomb, Full and wide outside off, a loosener you can say. Peter lets it be. 173/2

Time for pace! Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack.

Drinks. Australia are cruising at the moment. These two have continued to pile on the runs and they only trail by another 132. The hosts on the other hand, will need someone to put their hand up and produce some magic.

48.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Bowls it in the flatter trajectory, on middle and on the shorter side, Peter moves back and punches it through covers for a single. 173/2

48.5 T Islam to Warner, Flatter and shorter on off, hit across the line in front of square leg for a run. 172/2

48.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Drifts into the batsman and lands around off, spinning away, Handscomb gets back inside the crease and plays it with the spin towards point. A single taken. 171/2

48.3 T Islam to Warner, Too full in length, around middle, Warner skips down and punches it past the short mid on fielder for a single. 170/2

48.2 T Islam to Warner, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Warner leans forward and defends it from the inside half of the bat. 169/2

48.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Full and around off, Handscomb drives it after coming down the track towards long off for one. 169/2

Nasir Hossain has been seen warming up. He might come into bowl. We shall wait and see.

47.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, Loopy and on middle, Handscomb skips down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single. The throw comes to the bowler's end and Mehedi deflects it onto the stumps. He appeals repeatedly but the umpire fails to entertain him. At last, the bowler smiles and takes his cap. 168/2

47.5 M Hasan to D Warner, Fuller and on off, driven past the diving short cover fielder for a single. 167/2

47.4 M Hasan to Warner, A miscued shot! Lovely delivery, an off spinner landing on off, Warner tries flicking but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge and rolls safely towards backward point. 166/2

47.3 M Hasan to Handscomb, Quicker one, a shade on the shorter side outside off, Peter adjusts well and taps it down wide of backward point for a run. 166/2

47.2 M Hasan to D Warner, Extra flight this time, full and on off, Warner advances down the track and hits it firmly through widish mid on for a single. 165/2

47.1 M Hasan to Handscomb, Starts this new spell from around the wicket for the right-hander. Serves a flighted ball on middle and it's worked through mid-wicket for a single. 164/2

Mehedi Hasan is back on.

46.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Use of the feet by Peter as he caresses his drive through mid off for a single. 163/2

46.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Flatter and around middle, Handscomb is stuck inside the crease and defends it at the last moment off his back leg. Dead plumb had he missed. 162/2

46.4 T Islam to Warner, Fuller and on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 162/2

46.3 T Islam to Warner, Very full and on off, Warner nearly falls across as he pushes it back to the bowler. 161/2

46.2 T Islam to Warner, Slower this time, full and outside off, turning back in, Warner gets forward and defends it back. 161/2

46.1 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. Short and wide outside off, Warner camps back and smacks it through covers for a boundary. Hit ferociously. 161/2

45.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, FOUR! That's put away exceedingly well. Shakib bowls it slower through the air and gives it extra flight. Handscomb uses his feet to run down to the pitch of the ball and flicks it aerially over mid-wicket for a boundary. He has been very swift with his footwork. 157/2

45.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Full and around leg, Warner eases it down through mid on for a single. 153/2

45.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Quicker this time, full and on the pads, Warner keeps it out to backward square leg. 152/2

45.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Slower through the air, full and around leg, Warner flicks it from his pads to backward square leg. 152/2

45.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Bunts a full ball down to mid off for a quick single. 152/2

45.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Flights it up in the air and Handscomb's initial movement was to get down the track. But he then picks the length which is on the shorter side and hence cuts it from the back foot through backward point. A couple taken. 151/2

44.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Walks down the track and pushes it down to long off for one. 149/2

44.5 Islam to Handscomb, Not out! The third umpire spots an inside edge. Taijul serves an arm ball around off, skidding back in as Handscomb skips down the track and tries to defend with his bat and pad together. He misses and they appeal vociferously. Nothing from the umpire and Rahim opts for the DRS. The Hawk Eye shows that it's pretty adjacent to the wickets but the Ultra Edge reflects that there is a little bit of inside edge. Handscomb survives! 148/2

Huge shout for an lbw! Not given. Mushfiqur Rahim takes the referral.

44.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Slower and fuller around off, Handscomb rather than getting forward decides to defend it from the back foot. Risky! 148/2

44.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Once again uses his feet but this time drives a full ball straight back to the bowler. 148/2

44.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Tosses it up in the air and lands it full around leg, Handscomb gets forward and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 148/2

44.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Jumps down the track and flicks a full ball to short mid-wicket. A diving stop by the fielder. 148/2

43.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Slower and fuller around leg, Warner fails to work it off his pads. 148/2

50-run stand between Peter Handscomb and David Warner.

43.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Not out! Well and truly in. A tossed up ball on off, Handscomb hurries down the track and drives it to mid off. It's going straight towards the fielder and he takes the challenge of stealing a single. A direct throw at the non-striker's end but Handscomb is found safe in the replays. 148/2

Appeal for a run out is referred upstairs.

43.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Goes slower through the air and bowls it with a round-arm action. It drops on a fuller length around off and Handscomb prods forward in defense. 147/2

43.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Full and on middle, worked in front of square leg for a single. 147/2

43.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Arm ball around off, skidding through the surface, Warner pushes inside the line and misses. 146/2

43.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Quicker ball on off, Warner defends it off his back foot. 146/2

42.6 T Islam to Warner, Taijul gives it extra air and lands it full on off, Warner advances down the track and forces it to long on for one. 146/2

42.5 T Islam to Warner, Sharp spin back into the batsman from a shorter length outside off, Warner defends it from the crease with an angled bat. 145/2

42.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Uses his feet and works it towards wide mid on for one. 145/2

42.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Almost hits the yorker length this time, on middle, Peter digs it out at the last moment. 144/2

42.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Slower through the air, drifting in around off, Handscomb presses forward in defense. 144/2

42.1 T Islam to Warner, Floated delivery, too full outside off, Warner drives it in front of square on the off side for a single. 144/2

41.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Bowls it quicker through the air and lands it full on off, Handscomb drives it off his front foot to short cover. 143/2

41.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Shakib hurls across an arm ball on middle, Peter goes deep inside the crease and keeps it out from the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket. 143/2

41.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Gives this one some extra loop and lands it very full on off, Warner walks forward and pushes it back to Shakib. 143/2

41.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Full flighted around leg, Warner nudges it off his pads to backward square leg. 142/2

41.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Flatter delivery, a touch short and around off, David packs a punch from the crease but finds the extra cover fielder. 142/2

41.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Spinning down the leg side, it's worked off the pads to backward square leg. 142/2

40.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Arm ball on off, skidding back in, Handscomb punches it from the crease but finds the cover fielder. 142/2

40.5 T Islam to Warner, Short in length outside off, Warner pulls it from the crease to deep mid-wicket for a run. 142/2

40.4 T Islam to Warner, Walks down to the pitch of the ball and pushes it back to the bowler. 141/2

40.3 T Islam to Warner, Four byes! That has gone through. Slower delivery, full and outside off, visible slow spin there as well, Warner pushes at it tamely and misses. Rahim is also foxed there and fails to collect the ball. It races behind for a boundary. 141/2

40.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Tossed up ball on off, Handscomb comes down the track and hits it wide of mid on for a single. 137/2

40.1 T Islam to Warner, Loopy full ball on off, Warner jumps out of the crease and drives it back. The bowler fails to stop it with a dive to his left and they cross for a single. 136/2

39.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Fires one in on middle, it's defended towards mid-wicket. 135/2

39.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Full and around off, defended solidly. 135/2

39.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, A risky shot! Skidding back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Handscomb advances down the track and drags it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs. As a bowler, you will be happy seeing such shots being played. 135/2

39.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 133/2

39.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it with the spin to covers. 133/2

39.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Flatter and on off, stroked from the back foot to sweeper cover for a brace. 133/2

38.6 T Islam to Warner, Mominul Haque drops David Warner! A costly miss. Tossed up ball on middle, spinning back in and stopping a touch on the batsman, Warner tries to flick but fails to keep it down. Mominul at short leg reacts but fails to holds onto the catch. 131/2

38.5 T Islam to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 131/2

38.4 T Islam to Handscomb, A good looking off drive by Handscomb after coming down the track, with the spin he plays but finds the mid off fielder. He makes a tumbling stop but cannot prevent the single. 131/2

38.3 T Islam to Handscomb, FOUR! Good shot by Handscomb! Gets a full delivery in the middle and leg line, he gets down on one knee and sweetly times his sweep shot for a boundary at fine leg. 130/2

38.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Slower through the air, around off and straightening a touch, Peter prods forward and defends it near his front pad. 126/2

38.1 T Islam to Warner, Flatter and shorter on off, Warner taps it down in the gap at cover-point for a single. 126/2

37.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated ball on middle, Warner clips it in front of square leg for a single. 125/2

37.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/2

37.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Fires one in, around middle and leg, Peter paddles it fine down the leg side. The ball slows down before the fence and Sarkar retrieves it. They take three runs. 124/2

37.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Full and on off, Handscomb has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 121/2

25th Test fifty for David Warner.

37.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Sprays it down the leg side, Warner nudges it behind square leg for a single. Brings up his fifty. A really hard-fought one by his standards. An absolutely vital knock for his side. 121/2

37.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Flighted and fuller on off, Warner defends it by covering the line and spin. 120/2

36.6 T Islam to Warner, Uses his feet and forces it with the turn to long on for a single. Testing over! 120/2

36.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Skidding back into the batsman, a touch on the shorter side which allows the batsman time to work it around. Handscomb helps it to square leg for one. 119/2

36.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Straightaway Peter jumps out of the crease to smother the spin and takes it on the full. Drives it towards mid off. 118/2

36.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Beauty of a delivery! Drifting into the batsman and landing around off, Handscomb plays for the angle but is beaten by the away spin. 118/2

36.2 T Islam to Warner, Gets back and punches it down to long on for one. 118/2

36.1 T Islam to Warner, Oohh...goodness me, that turned back in sharply and stayed low as well. Taijul lands it outside off, Warner decides to hang back inside the crease and eventually does well to keep it out safely. Always kept his eyes on the ball. 117/2

35.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Presses forward and defends it watchfully to the off side. End of the over. 117/2

35.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, An arm ball around off, Handscomb draws forward to defend and gets it away from the inner half of the bat. Didn't read the variation, it seems. 117/2

35.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Fails to land this time, a full toss on off, Handscomb hits through the line but finds mid off. 117/2

35.3 Al Hasan to D Warner, The length is too full on this occasion, not giving any chance to the ball to spin and Warner comfortably eases it down to long on for one. 117/2

35.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Once again Warner is on the front foot to a full ball on off and blocks it with a straight bat. 116/2

35.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Slower full ball on off, Warner leans forward and defends it back. 116/2

Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end.

34.6 T Islam to Warner, Uses his feet again and knocks a full ball down to long on for another run in the over. 116/2

34.5 T Islam to Warner, Dances down the track to a flighted ball outside off and hits it through extra cover for a couple. Played against the spin and did well to middle it. 115/2

34.4 T Islam to Warner, Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 113/2

34.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Flighted and outside off, Handscomb hurries down the track and drives it straight to mid off. A single taken, good active running. 113/2

34.2 T Islam to Warner, Flatter and outside off, skidding away probably, Warner pushes it from the outer half of the bat to backward point for a single. 112/2

34.1 T Islam to Warner, Starts with around the wicket angle to Warner, bowls it a touch short and on off, it's punched from the crease to mid off. 111/2

The players are out in the middle. Warner to take the strike with Handscomb at the other end. It shall be Taijul Islam to continue his spell. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

The pitch isn't turning square and it is looking good to bat on. However, it's getting more and more difficult out there as the sun is beaming down in Chittagong. The task for both the teams is simple. For the hosts - they need wickets and for the visitors - they need a big partnership. Australia still trail by 194 runs with 8 wickets in hand. Join us soon for the last session of the day.

A session which belongs to Australia. The pair of Smith and Warner carried on from where they left off in the last match. They stitched back-to-back fifty stands, 93 to be precise with the skipper registering yet another half century. Both were looking at ease and the bowling wasn't threatening as well. However the introduction of Taijul Islam spiced things up as he struck with his first ball to get rid of Steven Smith.

33.6 N Hossain to Warner, Again bowls a short ball on the stumps, Warner punches it through covers for a run. TEA ON DAY 2! 111/2

33.5 N Hossain to Warner, Slower through the air, on the shorter side on middle. Bounces a touch more than Warner expected. He tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 110/2

33.4 N Hossain to Warner, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 110/2

33.3 N Hossain to Warner, He has not got it right! Shortish ball on off, Warner camps back and pushes it through the covers for two. 110/2

33.2 N Hossain to Handscomb, Short again on middle, Handscomb pulls it through mid-wicket for a run. 108/2

33.1 N Hossain to Handscomb, Drags his length back outside off, Peter punches it towards point. The fielder there fumbles but no run taken by the batsmen. 107/2

Change in bowling as Nasir Hossain comes on to bowl. Probably the last over before tea.

32.6 T Islam to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 107/2

32.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Drags his length back outside off, Handscomb rocks on the back foot and pushes it through covers. Nasir from mid off gives chase and saves a run for his team. 107/2

32.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Very well bowled! Almost did Peter in length there. Tosses it up on off, turning away. Handscomb first takes a step ahead and then defends it off the back foot. 104/2

32.3 T Islam to Warner, Flatter on off, Warner waits for it to turn and then flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 104/2

32.2 T Islam to Warner, Floats it outside off, turning back in. Warner defends it. 103/2

32.1 T Islam to Warner, Slower through the air outside off, Warner pushes it to the man at covers. 103/2

31.6 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker on off, Warner taps it in front of covers for a run. 103/2

31.5 M Hasan to P Handscomb, Loopy ball on off, Handscomb dances down and drives it towards mid off for a run. 102/2

31.4 M Hasan to Handscomb, Quicker on the stumps. Handscomb defends it solidly. 101/2

31.3 M Hasan to Warner, Flighted ball on off, Warner comes down the track and drives it to long off for a run. 101/2

31.2 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/2

31.1 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on middle, Warner defends it off the front foot. 100/2

30.6 T Islam to P Handscomb, Angles it on middle and leg, turning away. Handscomb opens the face of the bat at the last moment and guides it towards point. 100/2

30.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Shorter in length on the stumps, Handscomb defends it off the back foot. 100/2

30.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Comes down the track but not quite to the pitch of the ball. Adjusts well and defends it. 100/2

30.3 T Islam to P Handscomb, Flighted ball on off, Peter drives it down to mid off. 100/2

30.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Floats it up on middle, Handscomb defends it off the front foot. 100/2

30.1 T Islam to D Warner, Drags his length back on middle, Warner pulls it through square leg for a run. 100/2

29.6 M Hasan to Handscomb, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 99/2

29.5 M Hasan to Handscomb, Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. Peter flicks it to mid-wicket. 99/2

29.4 M Hasan to Warner, Loopy ball outside off, Warner pushes it through the off side for a run. 99/2

29.3 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on the stumps, David defends it off the back foot. 98/2

29.2 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on leg stump, Mehedi drives it to the fielder at mid on. 98/2

29.1 M Hasan to Warner, Tosses it up on off, Warner defends it solidly. 98/2

28.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Flatter on off, Peter defends it. 98/2

28.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/2

28.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Full and around off, Peter defends it back with a forward lunge. 98/2

28.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Very full on leg stump, turns away. Handscomb tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards silly point. He lost his balance after playing it and the fielder at silly point misses his shy at the striker's end. No harm done. Replays show had he hit the stumps, even then Handscomb would have been safe. 98/2

28.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Slower through the air on off, Peter lunges forward in defense. 98/2

Peter Handscomb comes into bat.

28.1 Islam to S Smith, OUT! WOW! He does provide the breakthrough! A brilliant bowling change by the Bangladeshi skipper. Taijul bowls an arm ball on middle and off, Steven Smith plays for the turn but there isn't any. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad and hits the stumps. A huge wicket for Bangladesh. Islam gets the big fish off his first ball. Can Bangladesh build on this now? 98/2

Taijul Islam is now into the attack. A different bowler to Shakib, bowls it a little quicker. Can he provide the breakthrough?

27.6 M Hasan to Smith, Darts it on off, Steven Smith guides it towards point for a run. 98/1

27.5 M Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, Smith drives it down to wide mid off. 97/1

27.4 M Hasan to Smith, Fires it on off, Smith lets it turn and then works it to mid-wicket. 97/1

27.3 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker on middle, Warner plays it towards backward point for a run. 97/1

27.2 M Hasan to Warner, Shorter in length on middle, Warner pushes it off the back foot to covers. 96/1

27.1 M Hasan to Smith, Flatter on off, Smith goes back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. Too easy here for Australia. The hosts will have to try something different. 96/1

26.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 95/1

26.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball outside off, Smith drives it to covers. 94/1

26.4 Al Hasan to S Smith, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 94/1

26.3 Al Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Easy-peasy! Very slow down the leg side, very unlike Shakib. Smith shovels it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 94/1

26.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Better line and length! Tosses it up on middle, turning away. Smith defends it with authority. 90/1

26.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Comes around the wicket now. Angles it into the pads. Smith fails to flick it and the ball hits his pads. 90/1

25.6 M Hasan to Smith, Flatter on off, turning in. Smith works it through mid-wicket for a run. 90/1

25.5 M Hasan to Smith, Floats it on off, Smith drives it to mid off. 89/1

25.4 M Hasan to Warner, Driven through the mid off region. They pick up a single. 89/1

21st Test fifty for Steven Smith.

25.3 M Hasan to Smith, Fifty for Smith! Captain leading from the front. A run machine. He keeps notching up these scores. He acknowledges the applause from his dressing room but he knows he still has a long way to go. Coming back to the ball, Smith flicks it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 88/1

25.2 M Hasan to Warner, Shorter in length down the leg side. Warner pulls it through short fine leg for a run. 87/1

25.1 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 86/1

24.6 Al Hasan to Smith, FOUR! SHOVELED! Slower through the air outside leg stump. Smith shovels it past the diving backward square leg fielder for a boundary. 86/1

24.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball outside leg stump, Smith pads it away. 82/1

24.4 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 82/1

24.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Floats it on middle, turning away. Smith defends it towards point. 82/1

24.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Slower through the air on leg stump, Smith defends it solidly. 82/1

24.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Flighted ball outside off, Warner waits for it and guides it down to third man for a run. 82/1

23.6 M Hasan to Smith, Tosses it up on off, Smith prods forward and blocks it. 81/1

23.5 M Hasan to Smith, Defended by getting on the front foot. All too easy at the moment for the Aussies. 81/1

23.4 M Hasan to Smith, Flighted ball on off, Smith defends it watchfully. 81/1

23.3 M Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/1

23.2 M Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length, turning back in. Smith tucks it to mid-wicket. 81/1

23.1 M Hasan to Warner, He is bowling it a touch short here. Drags his length back on the stumps. Warner works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 81/1

22.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Gets the bottom hand in play! Flighted, full ball on the stumps. Smith drives it with the spin through covers for a couple. 80/1

22.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on middle, turning away. Smith blocks it. 78/1

22.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 78/1

22.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller on leg stump, Smith leans into it and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 77/1

22.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Slower through the air outside leg, Smith pads it away. 76/1

22.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Flatter outside off, no turn this time. Warner guides it towards covers for a run. 76/1

21.6 M Hasan to Smith, Tosses it up on off, Smith drives it back to the bowler. 75/1

21.5 M Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 75/1

21.4 M Hasan to Smith, Turns it to mid-wicket with the spin. 75/1

21.3 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 75/1

21.2 M Hasan to Warner, Works it towards mid-wicket with the angle for a run. 75/1

21.1 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on off, stays a touch low. Warner does well to get his bat down in time to block it. 74/1

20.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Flatter on leg, turning away. Smith defends it off the back foot. 74/1

20.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner nails the sweep shot through square leg for a run. 74/1

20.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Advances down the track and tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 73/1

20.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Similar length outside off, but does not get turn. Warner manages to punch it through cover-point for a couple. 73/1

20.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Almost chops it on! Big turn for Shakib! Bowls it slower through the air outside off, turns back in sharply. Warner first thinks about cutting it but is surprised by the turn and ends up chopping it besides short leg. 71/1

20.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Floats it outside off, turning back in. Warner defends it off the front foot. 71/1

19.6 M Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, Smith drives it back to the bowler. 71/1

19.5 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it on off, Warner eases it down to long off for a run. 71/1

19.4 M Hasan to Warner, Gives it air on off, David drives it to the man at covers. 70/1

19.3 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker on off, Warner defends it off the back foot. 70/1

19.2 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter on off, turning away. Warner defends it towards point. 70/1

19.1 M Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a run. 70/1

18.6 Al Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Warner sees flight and he uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball. He drives it through covers for a boundary. 69/1

18.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 65/1

18.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Slower through the air on off, Warner goes for the reverse sweep but misses. It takes his gloves and goes on the bounce to the man at slip. 65/1

18.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Floats it on leg stump. Smith drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. Tamim there is slow towards the ball but manages to score a direct hit. Anyway, the batsman has made his crease. A run added. 65/1

18.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Bowls it outside leg. Smith pads it away. 64/1

18.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Tosses it on leg stump, Smith works it to square leg. 64/1

Time for drinks! The heat is scorching out there. The batsmen are sitting on a chair and also have an umbrella for some shade as they are drinking water. The pair of Smith and Warner is really going along well and has also managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Bangladesh are in need of a wicket here and will hope that one of their spinners can provide it.

17.6 M Hasan to Warner, Warner takes a good stride ahead and blocks it near the surface. 64/1

17.5 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 64/1

17.4 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker through the air, around off, driven back to the bowler. 64/1

17.3 M Hasan to Warner, Full around off, Warner presents a solid front foot defence. 64/1

17.2 M Hasan to Smith, Flatter and sliding into the batsman, Smith hangs back and turns it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 64/1

17.1 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/1

16.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Full outside off, Warner covers the line of the stumps and dabs it to point. 63/1

16.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Eased through mid off for a single. 63/1

16.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Straying on the pads, worked to backward square leg off the back foot. 62/1

16.3 Al Hasan to Smith, That almost sneaked through! Smith is a lucky man! Shakib bowls it quicker through the air, lands it full outside leg and the ball spins away. Smith again looks to pad it away but this time gets hit on the back pad. Luckily for him, it doesn't brush the pad and hit the woodwork behind. Shakib has his hands on his head as he knows that it was a close call. Steven needs to be more careful. Remember, he had got out in a similar fashion to Jadeja in the Ranchi Test. 62/1

16.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Pitched outside leg, spinning towards the stumps, Smith goes back and offers no shot. 62/1

16.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Served on the leg stump channel, Smith gets his front leg out of the way and defends it on the off side. 62/1

15.6 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up outside off, David prods forward and makes a careful block. 62/1

15.5 M Hasan to Smith, Slides it full around off, Smith leans into the shot and eases it down to long on for a single. 62/1

15.4 M Hasan to Smith, Smith this time hangs back and works it in front of square on the leg side. Again finds the fielder there. 61/1

15.3 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the pads, flicked to mid-wicket. 61/1

15.2 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker through the air, full outside off. Warner comes forward and drives it firmly. The man at extra cover half stops it and the ball rolls towards long off. A single is taken. 61/1

15.1 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 60/1

14.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Full around middle, driven back to the bowler. 60/1

14.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner moves across, opens the face of his bat and guides the turning in delivery square of the wicket on the off side. A single is taken. 60/1

14.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Straighter and quicker one from Shakib. Warner kneels down to sweep but misses it completely. 59/1

14.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Served fuller this time outside leg, Smith leans ahead and flicks it in the square leg region for a single. 59/1

14.2 Al Hasan to Smith, A touch shorter around leg, Smith goes back and tucks it towards backward square leg. 58/1

14.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/1

Cover-point goes in the deep.

13.6 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker through the air, pitched full around off, Warner prods ahead and blocks it. 58/1

13.5 M Hasan to S Smith, Served around off, Smith leans ahead to defend. He plays for the turn but it isn't there. The ball then takes the outside edge and rolls in the backward point region for a single. 58/1

13.4 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 57/1

13.3 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the pads, nudged behind square on the leg side for a brace. 57/1

13.2 M Hasan to Smith, Served around middle and off, spinning in, tapped back to the bowler. 55/1

50-run stand is up between Warner and Smith!

13.1 M Hasan to Warner, Sliding into the pads, Warner goes back and works it through wide mid on. They pick up a single and bring up their consecutive 50-run stand as well. 55/1

Mehedi Hasan is back into the attack!

12.6 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 54/1

12.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 54/1

12.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Flatter delivery, sliding into the pads, worked off the back foot in front of square on the leg side for a single. 54/1

12.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Wide outside off, spinning in, Warner shuffles across, then backs away and cuts it in the point region for a single. 52/1

12.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Once again Shakib tosses it up nicely, lands it outside off and gets it to turn a long way in. Warner once again gets a good stride forward to defend but misses and the ball lobs off the pads on the leg side. 51/1

12.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Shout for a catch! Beautifully bowled by Shakib. He tosses it up nicely outside off, Warner prods a long way forward to defend but the ball sneaks through and the ball lobs off something to Sarkar at first slip. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 51/1

11.6 M Rahman to Smith, Fullish outside off, Smith prods forward and blocks it on the off side. 51/1

11.5 M Rahman to Smith, Angling into the batsman, defended down the track. 51/1

11.4 M Rahman to Smith, Pitched fuller outside off, Smith leans ahead and defends. 51/1

11.3 M Rahman to Smith, FOUR! Delightful! A boundary to bring up 50 for Australia! Full and wide outside off, Smith frees his arms and drives it with perfect timing. Gets it through point and away to the fence. The Aussie skipper has punished almost every delivery landed in that area. 51/1

11.2 M Rahman to Smith, Full and angling into the batsman, pushed to mid on with a straight bat. 47/1

11.1 M Rahman to Smith, Full on middle, Smith covers the stumps and flicks it straight to the man at mid-wicket. 47/1

10.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner lets it spin into him and works it to mid-wicket. 47/1

10.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Very, very slow through the air on off, turning away but slow turn. Smith has all the time in the world. He rocks onto the back foot and cuts it towards point. The fielder misfields and concedes a single. 47/1

10.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Flatter outside off, Warner guides it through point for a run. 46/1

10.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Comes down the track. Shakib sees him and drags his length back. Warner adjusts and defends it. 45/1

10.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 45/1

10.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Works it with the turn towards wide mid on. 45/1

Shakib Al Hasan is introduced into the attack.

9.6 M Rahman to Smith, Just ahead of a length on off, Smith defends it solidly. 45/1

9.5 M Rahman to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 45/1

9.4 M Rahman to Smith, Overcompensating here, Rahman. Bowls it on the pads this time. Smith flicks it through backward square leg for a brace. 45/1

9.3 M Rahman to S Smith, FOUR! STREAKY! Rahman bowls it full and wide outside off. Smith goes for a very lazy drive and gets an edge through the vacant second slip region for a boundary. 43/1

9.2 M Rahman to Smith, Comes around the wicket and angles it on the pads. Smith flicks it to mid-wicket. 39/1

9.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fuller in length on the stumps. Trying to get Smith LBW. Steven does well to keep it out. 39/1

8.6 M Hasan to Warner, Low full toss on leg stump, Warner drives it back past the diving bowler but straight to mid on. Warner wanted a run and he takes a few steps ahead but is sent back by Smith. The fielder there fumbles and there is no harm done. Had he collected it cleanly it would have been interesting. 39/1

8.5 M Hasan to Smith, Drags his length back on middle, Smith punches it to long on for a run. 39/1

8.4 M Hasan to Smith, A similar delivery and a similar shot to the way he got out in the first Test. Fuller in length on middle, Smith plants his front foot forward and flicks it to mid-wicket. 38/1

8.3 M Hasan to S Smith, Serves a gift, a full toss on the stumps. Smith drives it straight to mid off. He should have put that away. 38/1

8.2 M Hasan to Smith, Fires it on the pads, Smith works it to short mid-wicket. 38/1

8.1 M Hasan to Smith, Works it past the diving short fine leg fielder for a couple. 38/1

7.6 M Rahman to Warner, Angles it into the pads, Warner flicks it through square leg for a brace. 36/1

7.5 M Rahman to Warner, Good length on middle, Warner defends it off the front foot. 34/1

7.4 M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! This time Rahman gets the edge but it flies through the slip cordon for a boundary. Shorter in length outside off, Warner tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge to the third man fence. 34/1

7.3 M Rahman to Warner, Almost an edge! A little short outside off. Warner seeing the width on offer tries to cut but gets beaten. 30/1

7.2 M Rahman to Warner, Lands it on a length on middle, David defends it off the back foot. 30/1

7.1 M Rahman to Warner, Rahman comes steaming in and bowls a full delivery on middle, Warner pushes it back to him. 30/1

6.6 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 30/1

6.5 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! EASY! Fuller this time outside off, Smith drives it through cover-point for a boundary. 30/1

6.4 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Poor line and length! Shorter and down the leg side. Smith flicks it through short fine leg for a boundary. 26/1

6.3 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on leg stump, Warner flicks it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder there picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A run added. These two are lightning quick between the wickets. 22/1

6.2 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

6.1 M Hasan to Warner, Slower through the air on leg stump, straightens a touch. Warner tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards mid off. 21/1

5.6 M Rahman to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it through point for a run. 21/1

5.5 M Rahman to Warner, Flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 20/1

5.4 M Rahman to Smith, Sprays it on the pads, Smith misses the flick as the ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg. The batsmen take a leg bye. 20/1

5.3 M Rahman to D Warner, That was just a punch and it almost went to the fence. A touch fuller in length around off, Warner punches it through covers. The fielder, Shakib from mid off gives it a chase and does well to pull the ball back in. Taijul does the mopping up job. The batsmen run three. 19/1

5.2 M Rahman to Smith, Bowls it on the pads, Steven flicks it through square leg for a run. 16/1

5.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fuller in length on middle, Smith eases it to mid on. 15/1

Mustafizur will bowl from the other end. He already has a wicket to his name. Bangladesh would want him to get one of these two out.

4.6 M Hasan to Warner, Flights it on a length on off, turns a touch away from the batsman. Warner adjusts well and guides it towards point. 15/1

4.5 M Hasan to Warner, Angles it into the pads, Warner flicks it to short fine leg. 15/1

4.4 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker on middle, Warner defends it solidly. 15/1

4.3 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it on off, Warner pushes it past the diving cover fielder and towards deep mid off. He wanted a run but then opts against it. 15/1

4.2 M Hasan to Warner, Shorter in length outside off, David cuts it to point. 15/1

4.1 M Hasan to Warner, Starts off with a flatter delivery on middle, does not spin, goes on with the arm. Warner lunges forward and keeps it out. 15/1

We're ready to get underway. The men concerned are out in the middle. David Warner (wearing a cap) and Steven Smith will resume their innings. Mehedi Hasan will continue his spell. He has a slip and a short leg in place. Here we go....

...Day 2, Session 2...

A little passage before lunch and Bangladesh will be buoyed after picking the wicket of Matt Renshaw. Australia will be feeling the early heat but they have two of their most senior batsmen in the middle and all their hopes will be pinned on these two. Expect a lot of spin test for them post lunch. Do join us in a short while.

3.6 M Rahman to Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith stays back and keeps it out. LUNCH ON DAY 2! 15/1

3.5 M Rahman to Smith, Fullish in length on off, Smith drives it to mid off. 15/1

3.4 M Rahman to Smith, FOUR! He is so good through the off side! Fuller and width on offer outside off, Smith's eyes lit up there. He leans into it and drives it through point for a boundary. 15/1

3.3 M Rahman to Smith, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Smith defends it towards point. 11/1

3.2 M Rahman to Smith, Lands it on a length around off, Smith defends it off the back foot. 11/1

3.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fuller in length around off, Smith eases it to mid off. 11/1

2.6 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 11/1

2.5 Hasan to Smith, Fires it on the pads, Smith tries to flick and misses. The ball brushes the pads as it goes towards fine leg. The players appeal but the umpire remains put. The batsmen take a leg bye. 11/1

2.4 M Hasan to Smith, Plays it with the turn on the leg side. 10/1

2.3 M Hasan to Warner, Works it around the corner with the angle for a run. That went really close to the short leg fielder. There were shouts of 'CATCH IT' but he just could not react that fast. 10/1

2.2 M Hasan to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 9/1

2.1 M Hasan to Warner, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 9/1

1.6 M Rahman to Smith, Fires it down the leg side, Smith goes for the flick but misses. 9/1

1.5 M Rahman to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9/1

1.4 M Rahman to S Smith, FOUR! What a shot to get off the mark! Rahman serves a half volley outside off. Smith leans into it and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 9/1

Steven Smith is the next man in.

1.3 Rahman to Renshaw, OUT! Captain fantastic. Mushfiqur Rahim takes an absolute blinder! Rahman draws first blood but a lot of credit has to be given to the keeper. Mustafizur bowls it down the leg side, Renshaw goes for the flick but gets a thick inside edge to the right of the keeper. Rahim dives full stretch and takes it with one hand. An early wicket for Bangladesh and they are ecstatic. The crowd erupts as well. This is also the first time a Bangladeshi pacer has taken a wicket in this series. 5/1

1.2 M Rahman to Warner, Lands it on a length on middle, Warner tries to defend but gets an inside edge through square leg for a run. 5/0

1.1 M Rahman to Warner, Fuller in length on middle, Warner drives it to mid on. 4/0

Spin from one end and seam from the other. Mustafizur Rahman will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Hasan to Renshaw, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 4/0

0.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Quicker on off, comes in with the angle. The batsman defends it solidly. 4/0

0.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

0.3 M Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Mehedi tosses it up on middle, Renshaw leans into it and drives it through mid on for a boundary. Australia are underway. 4/0

0.2 M Hasan to Renshaw, Bowls it on the stumps, Renshaw defends it watchfully. 0/0

0.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Starts off with a flatter ball outside off, turning away from the batsman. Renshaw leaves it but then raises his hands up in anger. He might have some issue with the sightscreen. There might be somebody passing from there as the ball was being bowled. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened had the ball been on the stumps. 0/0

