Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Lyon Picks 5, Mominul Gone

60.3 Pat Cummins to Islam, Bowls it on a length and outside off, holding its line, Taijul shoulders arms. 150/8

60.2 Pat Cummins to Islam, Runs in from around the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Taijul defends it off his back foot. A short leg and leg gully are waiting for a false shot. 150/8

60.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Short in length and outside off, Mehedi stands tall inside the crease and slams it over cover-point. There is a protection in the deep and hence only a run. 150/8

59.6 N Lyon to Islam, Flighted and full on off, Taijul presses forward in defense. End of a successful over, a wicket maiden! 149/8

59.5 N Lyon to Islam, A round-arm action delivery, full and drifting on off, Taijul defends it back from the front foot. 149/8

59.4 N Lyon to Islam, Goes even quicker, 94.4 kph, around middle, Islam blocks it from the crease. 149/8

59.3 N Lyon to Islam, Fires it full and on off, 87.5 kph, Islam defends it back off his front foot. 149/8

59.2 N Lyon to Islam, Slower through the air, full and outside off, Taijul draws forward to defend but is beaten by the little away spin. 149/8

Taijul Islam is in next.

59.1 N Lyon to Haque, OUT! Superb catch in the deep by Pat Cummins! Third consecutive fifer for Nathan Lyon, he is on fire! Lets out a loopy full ball around leg, Haque sits down on one knee for the sweep shot but it takes the top edge and balloons in the air. Pat Cummins in the deep backward square leg region rushes across to his right and completes a superb catch with a tumble. Bangladesh lead by 77 runs. 149/8

58.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Digs in a short ball around middle and leg, Mominul gets on top of the bounce and eases his pull shot to fine leg for a run. Well controlled shot by him. 149/7

58.5 Pat Cummins to Haque, Pitches it full and lands it outside off, Mominul strides forward and drives it to mid off. Looks for a run but then stops mid-way. 148/7

Point drops back.

58.4 Pat Cummins to Haque, Steams in from over the wicket and angles across a good length ball on off, Mominul stays back and hits it towards backward point. 148/7

58.3 Pat Cummins to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 148/7

58.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Back of a length ball on middle and off, angling away, Hasan taps it down from the crease. It rolls towards cover-point where the fielder is caught napping. They steal a quick single. Should have stopped that run as Pat is working on a plan against Mehedi by bowling from around the wicket with a gully in place. 148/7

58.1 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Cummins darts in a short ball around leg, Hasan ducks. The bowler fires in some verbal volleys and Mehedi just smiles. 147/7

57.6 N Lyon to Haque, Switches to over the wicket and dishes out an off spinner around middle. It spins away with some extra life, Mominul stands back and defends it down to point. 147/7

57.5 N Lyon to M Haque, Lyon pulls his length back and bowls it around off, Haque goes deep inside the crease, controls the bounce well and pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace. 147/7

57.4 N Lyon to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, another forward defense offered by Haque. 145/7

57.3 N Lyon to Haque, Floated one on off, watchfully defended off the front foot by Mominul. 145/7

57.2 N Lyon to Haque, A shade short in length around off, Haque moves back inside the crease and punches it to covers. 145/7

57.1 N Lyon to Haque, Flighted off spinner outside off, Haque gets forward to cover the spin and allows it through. 145/7

While crossing over at the end of over, Steven Smith has some words of advice for Mehedi Hasan. After playing the last ball, Hasan mimed playing a pull and we could see Maxwell also saying something from behind the stumps after that.

56.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Cummins steams in from around the wicket and serves a short ball around off, Mehedi shows good technique as he blocks it out safely. 145/7

56.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 145/7

56.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, FOUR! Precious runs for Bangladesh! The follow-up delivery by Cummins is very full and around middle and leg, Mehedi unfurls a beautiful on drive for a boundary. 145/7

56.3 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Much better this time! Short in length around off, angling in, Hasan does well to drop his wrists and allows it through to the keeper. 141/7

56.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Bouncer around leg, well over the head of the batsman. Hasan ducks. Waste of energy. 141/7

56.1 Pat Cummins to Haque, Nicely played! A short delivery served from around the wicket and Mominul eased himself into the pull shot. Didn't try to hit it hard and controlled it well. The fielder in the deep made the stop and they crossed for a single. 141/7

55.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it with soft hands. 140/7

55.5 N Lyon to Hasan, A touch flatter and around off, Mehedi is on the back foot in defense. 140/7

55.4 N Lyon to Haque, A miscued sweep shot this time by Mominul. It gathers the top edge but falls in no man's land behind square leg. Another run taken. 140/7

55.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Mehedi stays back and turns it through mid-wicket for a run. 139/7

55.2 N Lyon to Haque, Turns it off his pads to the leg side, finds the gap behind square leg and crosses. 138/7

55.1 N Lyon to Hasan, A flighted off spinner around off, Hasan sweeps it across the line but fails to keep it down. Catch it is the shout but it goes wide of the backward square leg fielder. A single has been taken. 137/7

54.6 Pat Cummins to Haque, Back of a length delivery in the zone outside off, Mominul plays it from the back foot and taps it down towards backward point. 136/7

54.5 Pat Cummins to Haque, Switches to around the wicket for Mominul and bangs in a short ball. A little too high to bother the batsman of short stature. He ducks and Wade leaps to collect the ball. 136/7

54.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Similar to the last delivery, not quite short but it's worked nicely behind square leg for a single. Gutsy batting from the young man. 136/7

Physio rushes out. Mehedi Hasan has hurt his right thumb and is bleeding. He is receiving some treatment. Magic spray doing its magic. It's his bowling finger and hopefully no damage is done.

54.3 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Boom! Right on the grille of the helmet! A well-cooked bouncer by Cummins, sharp pace, Mehedi gets back to defend but misses. He takes a blow on his helmet and the protector comes off. It seems it took some part of the glove as well. He is in some pain. 135/7

54.2 Pat Cummins to Hasan, A back of a length delivery on off, Hasan goes deep inside the crease, jumps and punches it through covers for a couple of runs. 135/7

54.1 Pat Cummins to Haque, Sliding down the leg side, Haque nudges it to fine leg for one. 133/7

53.6 N Lyon to M Haque, Dropped by Maxwell! The edge was always coming given the way Haque was playing Lyon. Another tame push by him inside the line and the away spin plus bounce grabs the outside edge. It goes quickly to Maxwell at gully who reacts but it's too high. Brushes his shoulders and runs behind. Smith retrieves it from first slip. They take a single. 132/7

53.5 N Lyon to Haque, Played to the point region by the batsman. 131/7

53.4 N Lyon to Haque, Lyon serves it short and outside off, Mominul slaps it through point and collects a couple of runs. 131/7

53.3 N Lyon to Haque, Make it three in a row. Mominul is not reading it well. Tries defending from the crease but misses as it curves away. 129/7

53.2 N Lyon to Haque, Once again it turns a shade from around off, Haque attempts to defend from the crease but is beaten. 129/7

53.1 N Lyon to Haque, Tossed up ball around off, slight away spin there, Mominul pushes at it and misses. 129/7

Nathan Lyon to bowl...

52.6 Pat Cummins to Hasan, More of the short stuff from Cummins. This time he angles it into the batsman. Hasan is taken by surprise and the pace is too quick for him and he sways away at the last moment. 129/7

52.5 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Short and angling into the body. Hasan stands tall and drops it on the leg side. 129/7

52.4 Pat Cummins to Hasan, Pitched outside off, Hasan gets behind the line and blocks it. 129/7

Mehedi Hasan strides out to bat.

52.3 Pat Cummins to Rahim, OUT! Pat Cummins has struck! Good captaincy from Steven Smith. The change has provided the breakthrough for him and it's of the opposition skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length delivery around off, holds its line after pitching. Rahim pokes at it and that proves to be his undoing. The ball catches the outside edge and goes straight in the gloves of Matthew Wade. This is a big, big wicket for Australia. It seems the break in play disturbed Mushfiqur's concentration. THE LEAD IS NOW 57! 129/7

52.2 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Angling into the batsman, defended well on the leg side. 129/6

52.1 Pat Cummins to Rahim, Back of a length delivery around off, gets big onto Rahim, who fends it off the splice. Extra bounce on offer straightaway for Cummins. 129/6

Pat Cummins is inserted back into the attack.

Time for a drinks break! The pitch is showing uneven bounce and it got the better of Sabbir Rahman. However, a partnership has started to build between skipper Rahim and Mominul Haque. Australia will look to break this stand and wrap things as quickly as possible. They will know that chasing a target in excess of 100 will be tricky on this surface.

51.6 A Agar to Haque, Four Byes! Mominul is making the same mistake that Sabbir Rahman was doing. He too shapes up for the reverse sweep but the length is not right to play it. The ball spins down the leg side and Haque fails to connect it. Even Wade behind the stumps can't stop it and the ball runs away to the fence. Monimul has to be careful as they don't have many wickets left in hand and the lead is only 57 currently. 129/6

51.5 A Agar to Haque, Spinning into the southpaw, Mominul gets across a touch and works it with the spin on the leg side. 125/6

51.4 A Agar to Haque, Quicker through the air on middle and off, Haque covers the stumps and blocks it comfortably. 125/6

51.3 A Agar to Rahim, Full on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single. 125/6

51.2 A Agar to Rahim, Served outside off, spins away a touch, dabbed towards point. 124/6

51.1 A Agar to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 124/6

50.6 N Lyon to Haque, Shout for lbw! But, it seemed a lot high. Sliding into the southpaw, Mominul goes back to pull but misses and gets rapped on the thigh pad. The players appeal but it's turned down. Height is the question. The Hawk Eye shows that it would have been umpire's call, had Australia opted for the review. 124/6

50.5 N Lyon to Rahim, A touch short this time, spins in. Rahim hangs back and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Doesn't connect it off the meat and hence only a single results. 124/6

50.4 N Lyon to M Rahim, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 123/6

50.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Quicker through the air, around off. Mushfiqur presents a solid front foot defence. 123/6

50.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Full around off, spinning in, Rahim prods forward and turns it on the leg side. The man at mid-wicket, goes to his left to pick up the ball. 123/6

50.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, Rahim gets behind the line of the ball and defends it neatly. 123/6

49.6 A Agar to Haque, Sliding into the pads, Haque covers the stumps and works it behind square on the leg side. 123/6

49.5 A Agar to Haque, EXTRA BOUNCE AGAIN! Served short and wide outside off. Spins in a touch, Mominul goes back to cut but the extra bounce beats him. Wade does well to collect it. The batsmen need to be wary of the bounce, as we saw it in the last couple of overs that the ball is kicking off the surface. 123/6

49.4 A Agar to Rahim, Rahim gets down the track and milks down to long off for a single. 123/6

49.3 A Agar to Rahim, Fullish outside off, pushed with ease to covers. 122/6

49.2 A Agar to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 122/6

49.1 A Agar to Haque, Short outside off, spinning in, Haque goes back and cuts it through point for a single. Lead is 50 now. 122/6

48.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Served fuller around off, spinning in, Rahim shuffles across a touch and turns it on the leg side. 121/6

48.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Full on middle and off, Rahim prods ahead and blocks it. 121/6

48.4 N Lyon to Haque, Arm ball outside off, bowled quicker. It bounces a touch extra as well. Haque punches it off the splice square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 121/6

48.3 N Lyon to M Haque, Once again Mominul goes back to punch but gets it off the outer half towards gully. 120/6

48.2 N Lyon to M Haque, Quicker through the air outside off, it skids on. Mominul looks to punch it away but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 120/6

48.1 N Lyon to M Rahim, Lyon drops a touch short, it spins in sharply with extra bounce. It gets big on Rahim, who mistimes his pull over mid-wicket for a single. 120/6

47.6 A Agar to Rahim, Slightly shorter around off, chopped towards backward point for a single. 119/6

47.5 A Agar to Rahim, Bowled quicker through the air. Lands it full on middle, dug out well. 118/6

47.4 A Agar to Rahim, Served outside off, spins away a shade, keeps low again. Rahim does well to adjust and taps it in the cover region. 118/6

47.3 A Agar to Haque, Another arm ball, this time sliding into the batsman. Keeps a touch low as well. Haque gets across and works it behind square on the leg side for a single. 118/6

47.2 A Agar to Haque, Flatter and a touch shorter outside off, Mominul gets across and punches it on the leg side. 117/6

47.1 A Agar to M Rahim, Full and sliding into the batsman, clipped wide of mid on for a single. 117/6

Ashton Agar is back for a bowl.

46.6 N Lyon to Haque, Floated outside off, Haque lunges forward and lets the ball through to the keeper. 116/6

46.5 N Lyon to Haque, Flatter around off, Mominul shuffles across and defends it neatly. 116/6

46.4 N Lyon to Haque, Fuller around off, driven on the off side. 116/6

46.3 N Lyon to Haque, Again a short one from Lyon, Mominul camps back and defends it neatly. 116/6

46.2 N Lyon to Haque, Fuller in line of the stumps, the batsman lunges forward in defence. 116/6

46.1 N Lyon to Haque, Shorter around off, Haque stays in his crease and defends it. 116/6

Nathan Lyon is back from the other end.

45.6 S O'Keefe to Haque, Fuller outside off, driven towards long on for a single. 116/6

45.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Spilled into the pads, swept towards deep square leg for a single. 115/6

45.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Quicker around off, Rahim camps back and defends it solidly. 114/6

45.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Sprayed down the leg side, helped towards fine leg for a single. 114/6

45.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Shorter around middle and off, Haque gets behind it to defend. 113/6

45.1 S O'Keefe to Haque, FOUR! Floats this fuller outside off, Mominul waits for it and smashes it through the point region for a boundary. 113/6

Change of ends for Steve O'Keefe!

44.6 A Agar to Rahim, Floats it around middle and leg, Rahim tries to clip it on the leg side. Gets it towards covers off the leading edge. 109/6

44.5 A Agar to Rahim, Rahim prods forward and blocks it away. 109/6

44.4 A Agar to M Rahim, Rahim manages to defend it towards point off the outer half. 109/6

44.3 A Agar to Rahim, Rahim stays in his crease to block it away. 109/6

44.2 A Agar to Rahim, Rahim stays in his crease and clips it on the leg side. 109/6

44.1 A Agar to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 109/6

Ashton Agar is called back for a bowl.

43.6 N Lyon to Haque, FOUR! Shorter outside off, Haque guides it really late past the short third man region. The fielder gives it a chase but fails to stop the ball from going into the fence. 109/6

43.5 N Lyon to Haque, Mominul camps back and defends it. 105/6

43.4 N Lyon to Haque, Haque gets forward and presents the ball with the full face of his bat. 105/6

43.3 N Lyon to Haque, Mominul is done waiting as he plays the sweep through the square leg region for a couple. 105/6

43.2 N Lyon to Haque, Haque gets to the pitch of the ball and drives this towards covers. 103/6

43.1 N Lyon to M Haque, Technically a dropped catch! Shorter around off, Mominul goes back and tries to cut. Gets an inside edge onto it and the ball hurries towards the keeper. Wade fails to react quickly and it goes behind off his pads. Too tough. 103/6

42.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller around middle and off, driven towards covers. 103/6

42.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim lunges forward and defends it. 103/6

42.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim gets behind the line of the delivery to defend it. 103/6

42.3 S O'Keefe to Haque, Sprayed down the leg side, Haque goes for the sweep. He gets it away from the inner half of the bat past the keeper. A single taken as the ball rolls towards short fine leg. 103/6

42.2 S O'Keefe to Haque, Fuller into the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket. 102/6

42.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 102/6

41.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Eased towards long on for a single. 101/6

41.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Floated outside off, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 100/6

41.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim stays deep in his crease and defends it neatly. 100/6

41.3 N Lyon to Haque, Shorter around off, punched towards wide of covers for a single. 100/6

41.2 N Lyon to Haque, Sprayed into the pads, Mominul clips it fine down the leg side for a couple to get off the mark. 99/6

41.1 N Lyon to Haque, Shorter around off, Haque camps back and defends it watchfully. 97/6

40.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 97/6

40.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim prods forward and defends it solidly. 97/6

40.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, A bit quicker outside off, Rahim camps back and defends it neatly. 97/6

40.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Mushfiqur lunges forward and defends it neatly. 97/6

40.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim prods forward and defends it. 97/6

40.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Short and spinning into the batsman, Rahim stays tall and defends it. 97/6

39.6 N Lyon to Haque, Mominul stays deep and blocks it neatly. 97/6

39.5 N Lyon to Haque, Haque lunges forward and blocks it away. 97/6

39.4 N Lyon to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 97/6

39.3 N Lyon to M Haque, The batsman tries to defend as he gets it towards gully off the edge. 97/6

39.2 N Lyon to Haque, Mominul gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 97/6

Mominul Haque finally walks out to bat. He usually plays at no. 3 or no. 4 but this is the first time he has come lower down the order.

39.1 N Lyon to Rahman, OUT! Sabbir Rahman runs out of luck! Floated outside off, the ball stays low. Rahman dances down the track and tries to defend it. Is undone by the turn and the lack of bounce. The ball sneaks through to the keeper who picks it up and dislodges the bails in no time. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to check it. Rahman is not waiting and is already walking. The replays confirm he was way outside the crease. The hosts have lost another vital wicket and this is Nathan Lyon's 20th wicket of the series. Bangladesh lead by 25 runs! 97/6

The umpire has refereed the stumping appeal upstairs. Sabbir Rahman knows he is short of his ground and has started to walk off.

38.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller in line of the stumps, defended neatly by the batsman. 97/5

38.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Flatter around off, Rahim prods forward an defends it. 97/5

38.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Eased towards long off for a single. 97/5

38.3 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim runs it down towards third man for a single. 96/5

38.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Quicker around off, Rahim prods forward and defends it. 95/5

38.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Tossed up outside off, Mushfiqur shoulders his arms to it. 95/5

37.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman stays in his crease and defends it on the leg side. 95/5

37.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 95/5

37.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 94/5

37.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Stifled appeal turned down! Shorter delivery and spinning into the batsman, Rahim stays tall to defend as the ball kicks off the deck. Goes off something as Warner at leg slip dives forward to catch. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Replays show it was off the thigh pad. 94/5

37.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Flatter outside off, Mushfiqur guides it towards the fielder at short third man. 94/5

37.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Rahim stays deep in his crease and defends it. 94/5

36.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker around off, Sabbir defends it neatly. 94/5

36.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 94/5

36.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sabbir lunges forward and defends it neatly. 94/5

36.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman camps back and defends it. 94/5

36.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Sprayed into the pads, clipped on the leg side for a single. 94/5

36.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Outside off, Rahim shoulders his arms to it. 93/5

35.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 93/5

50-run stand is up between Rahman and Rahim! The duo added 105 runs in the first innings and now once again they are stitching an useful partnership.

35.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Four byes! Again tossed up around middle and off, spinning in. The ball stays low as Rahman again goes for the reverse sweep. Fails to make contact again and the ball goes through the keeper's legs for a boundary. 93/5

35.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats this one around middle and off, spinning into the batsman. Rahman shuffles across and goes for the reverse sweep. Misses it completely as it goes through to the keeper. Wade collects the ball and waits for Sabbir to fall over but the batsman manages to keep his balance and stay in. The bails are whipped but to no avail. 89/5

35.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Rahim clips it on the leg side for a single. 89/5

35.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Floated outside off, Rahman prods forward and pushes it towards covers for a quick single. 88/5

35.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller around middle and leg, nudged towards backward square leg for a single. 87/5

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end.

34.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Sabbir shoulders his arms to it. 86/5

34.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Spinning into the batsman, Rahman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 86/5

34.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Gives it a bit of air and bowls this around leg, Sabbir Rahman dances down the track and goes for the heave. Gets an inside edge on it and the ball rolls past the keeper towards fine leg for a couple. 86/5

34.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker around off, Sabbir prods forward and defends it. 84/5

34.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up wide outside off, Rahman shoulders his arms to it. 84/5

34.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter into the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single. 84/5

The players are making their way out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman to continue with the bat while Steve O'Keefe will begin proceedings with the ball for Australia. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

After losing 5 quick wickets, the Bangladeshi side would have needed someone to step up and Rahim responded really well there. He has managed to stitch in a partnership with Sabbir Rahman which is worth 40 runs at the moment. They will be hoping that these two continue and build on the lead. The Aussies will have only one intention, pick quick wickets after Lunch to put the game in bed. The next session could decide the contest. Join us in a while.

What a session of Test cricket! Bangladesh started off well by finishing off the Australian innings quickly. They then stepped out to bat but soon found themselves in trouble. The hosts kept on losing wickets as Nathan Lyon once again was in his elements. None of the top five batsmen could withstand the trickery of the pitch as it kept deteriorating every passing ball.

33.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats the last ball before lunch in line of the stumps, Rahman clips it uppishly but the ball falls just short of the fielder at short mid-wicket. That could have really changed the course of the game altogether. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 4! 83/5

33.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman stays in his crease and defends it. 83/5

33.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Outside off, spinning sharply. Rahman shoulders his arms to it. After the ball, Rahim has some discussion with umpire Gould. Not sure about what but things seem to have got tensed here. 83/5

33.3 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 83/5

33.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Another tossed up outside off, Rahman again fails to make contact with the reverse sweep as he gets hit on his pads. The ball goes past the keeper as the players appeal. Replays show that it was off the gloves. 83/5

33.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats this one outside off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep but fails to make contact. 83/5

32.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Bowled into the pads, nudged towards backward square leg for a single. 83/5

32.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Fires this outside off, Sabbir shoulders his arms to it. 82/5

32.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Shorter around off, Rahman gets forward and blocks it away. 82/5

32.3 O'Keefe to M Rahim, Drifting into the pads, Rahim shuffles across and clips it towards fine leg for a single. The players appeal but replays show that there was a pretty evident inside edge. 82/5

32.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim camps back and defends it. 81/5

32.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller around off, Rahim lunges forward and defends it. 81/5

Sabbir Rahman changes his gloves. Also, makes use of this break to fill his thirst.

31.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/5

31.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Just short! Floated around off, Sabbir Rahman lunges forward in defence. Gets an inside edge on it and the ball falls just short of Handscomb at short leg. 81/5

31.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Fuller around off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep. Gets a bottom edge on it and the ball bounces over the slip fielder. The batsmen run a couple. 81/5

31.3 N Lyon to M Rahim, Eased towards long on for a single. 79/5

31.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Mushfiqur camps back and defends it off the back foot. 78/5

31.1 N Lyon to M Rahim, Spinning in from outside off, Rahim shuffles across and tries to defend it off the front foot. Gets an inside edge, it deflects off the pads and falls short of Handscomb at short leg. 78/5

30.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Full outside off, Sabbir lunges forward to defend. 78/5

30.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, A bit shorter around off, Rahman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 78/5

30.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 78/5

30.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman lunges forward and defends it. 78/5

30.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Short and into the pads, clipped through square leg for a single. 78/5

30.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim stays deep in his crease and defends it. 77/5

29.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, kicks off the deck. Rahman stays deep in his crease and tries to defend it. But the cherry hits the splice and lobs towards the vacant silly point region. 77/5

29.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Spinning in from around off, Sabbir this time goes for the sweep. Gets it off the gloves and the ball goes over the leg slip fielder for a couple. 77/5

29.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman again goes for the reverse sweep. Mistimes it this time as the ball goes on a bounce towards the fielder at backward point. 75/5

29.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Clipped through backward square leg for a single. 75/5

29.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning into the batsman, Rahim defends it on the leg side. 74/5

29.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim camps back and defends it towards point. 74/5

28.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman lets it through to the keeper. 74/5

28.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 74/5

28.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker outside off, Rahman shoulders his arms to it. 74/5

28.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sabbir gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 74/5

28.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, FOUR! Good shot! Bangladesh have taken a 2-run lead now! Bowls this around middle and leg, Rahman goes for the sweep again. Makes good contact as the ball races away to the fence at deep square leg. 74/5

28.1 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Floated around off, Rahman dances down the track looks to play it across the line but gets a leading edge towards mid off. 70/5

27.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim clips it on the leg side, finds leg gully. 70/5

27.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning down the leg side, Rahim tries to defend it. Gets surprised by the extra bounce but still manages to drop it short of the fielder at leg slip. 70/5

27.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim shuffles across and defends it neatly. 70/5

27.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim lunges forward and defends it neatly. 70/5

27.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it towards wide mid off for a single. 70/5

27.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Shout for lbw! Turned down again. Quicker outside off, Rahman goes for the sweep but fails to make contact this time. The players start appealing as the ball hits the pads but the umpire stays put as Sabbir was hit outside the line. 69/5

26.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, FOUR! Attacking shot! Tosses this one fuller outside off, Rahim goes for the sweep this time. Gets it over the square leg region and in the gap for a boundary. 69/5

26.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim uses his crease well to defend it. 65/5

26.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it neatly. 65/5

26.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman stays in his crease and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single. 65/5

26.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up around off, Sabbir prods forward and defends it. 64/5

26.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around middle and off, clipped towards wide mid on for a single. 64/5

25.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Short outside off, punched towards cover-point for a single. 63/5

25.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim gets forward and blocks it away. 62/5

25.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Floated outside off, Rahman dances down the track and lofts it over mid on for a single. 62/5

25.3 N Lyon to M Rahim, Shorter around off, cut towards point for a single. 61/5

25.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Sabbir prods forward and tries to defend it on the leg side. Finds the gap and picks up a single. 60/5

25.1 N Lyon to Rahman, FOUR! Floated outside off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep this time. Plays it through the gully region for a boundary. Good shot, this. 59/5

24.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Just away! Slower through the air outside off, straightens a touch. Rahim prods ahead to defend, gets an outside edge and the ball flies on the off side. Handscomb at silly point reacts quickly but the ball falls away from him. 55/5

24.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim leans ahead and presents a solid front foot defence. 55/5

24.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 55/5

24.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sliding down leg, tickled towards fine leg for a single. 55/5

24.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, NOT OUT! The impact was the issue! Slower through the air outside off, Rahman comes forward and then takes a stride ahead to defend. The ball again raps him on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Even after the bowler withdraws from the appeal, Wade and Smith from behind the stumps keep appealing, almost begging it to be given out. But, the umpire stays with his decision. Australia opt for the review. The replays confirm that the ball hit the front pad first and that Rahman was playing a shot. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact was well outside off. This time, umpire Llong gets it right. DECISION STAYS! 54/5

Shout for an lbw. Nothing from the umpire. A delayed call by Steven Smith to take the DRS. Impact although seems to be outside off. Let's see...

24.1 O'Keefe to Rahman, NOT OUT! Big inside edge! Arm ball by O'Keefe, sliding into the batsman. Rahman looks to defend but seems to have missed as the ball hits his pads. The players appeal their hearts out and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Sabbir opts for the review straightaway. The replays shows that there was an inside edge, confirmed by the Ultra Edge. The decision has to be OVERTURNED! 54/5

Sabbir Rahman has been adjudged lbw. He has taken the review though. Looks close...

Steve O'Keefe has a change of ends too.

23.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Arm ball around off, skids in with the angle, Rahim hangs back and defends with a straight bat. 54/5

23.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Quicker one outside off, defended with soft hands on the off side. 54/5

23.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Extra bounce on offer! Served wide outside off, rises onto the batsman, Rahim adjusts well and guides it square of the wicket on the off side. 54/5

23.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Loopy delivery outside off, spinning in, Rahim takes a good stride forward and blocks with bat and pad close. 54/5

23.2 N Lyon to Rahim, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 54/5

23.1 Lyon to Rahim, Muted appeal for lbw! Tossed up outside off, spinning in, Rahim goes for the reverse sweep. Misses again and the ball hits him on the pads. The players appeal but it's turned down. The impact was well outside off. 54/5

Change of ends for Nathan Lyon!

22.6 A Agar to Rahman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/5

22.5 A Agar to Rahim, Drifting into the pads, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 54/5

22.4 A Agar to Rahman, Shortish around off, punched on the off side for a single. 53/5

22.3 A Agar to Rahman, FOUR BYES! Wade had no chance there. Full down the leg side, Rahman looks to tickle it but misses. The ball doesn't bounce at all. It goes through Wade's legs and to the fence behind. Bangladesh won't mind how the runs come now! 52/5

22.2 A Agar to Rahim, Sliding into the pads, Rahim goes back and punches it through mid-wicket for a single. 48/5

22.1 A Agar to Rahim, Full around off, pushed to covers off the front foot. 47/5

Ashton Agar is finally introduced into the attack.

Mushfiqur Rahim is getting some attention on his right index finger. Doesn't seem anything serious as he gets it taped.

21.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Rahman looks to play at it but then aborts. 47/5

21.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Full around off, Rahim swivels and sweeps it through square leg for a single. 47/5

21.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Slanting into the batsman, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 46/5

21.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 45/5

21.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Arm ball, sliding in, Rahim gets across and turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 45/5

21.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 44/5

20.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Tucked with the spin behind square on the leg side for a single. 44/5

20.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Dabbed to point from within the crease. 43/5

20.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Served outside off, spinning in, Rahim leans ahead to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and rolls on the leg side. 43/5

20.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Tossed up around off, spinning in with extra bounce. Rahim shapes up to reverse sweep. Misses and the ball brushes his body before going to leg slip. 43/5

20.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim dances down to defend but gets it off the toe end of the bat, into the deck and towards the keeper. 43/5

20.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Tossed up around off, spinning in, flicked with the turn on the leg side. 43/5

19.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman stays back and defends it neatly off the back foot. 43/5

19.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 43/5

Sabbir Rahman walks out next.

19.4 S O'Keefe to N Hossain, OUT! This time Hossain is not so lucky! Tossed up around off, spins away a touch. Nasir leans ahead and pushes at the ball. Gets an outside edge off the higher part of the bat. It flies past Wade's gloves and Smith at first slip doesn't take his eyes off the ball. He keeps his concentration on and then pouches it with ease. Half the Bangladeshi side is back in the hut. First wicket of the match for Steve O'Keefe and the Aussies are well on top. The hosts still trail by 29 runs. 43/5

19.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Almost chopped on! Quicker delivery, sliding in. Hossain goes back to guide but gets a bottom edge. The ball bounces in front of the stumps and goes over it. He is a lucky man. 43/4

19.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 43/4

19.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, FOUR! Poor delivery, punished! Short and sliding into the batsman, Hossain camps back and hammers his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. 43/4

18.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Shout for lbw! Quicker through the air outside off, spins in sharply. Rahim dances down the track and looks to hoick it with the turn. Misses and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 39/4

18.5 N Lyon to Rahim, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 39/4

18.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning into the batsman, flicked with the spin towards mid-wicket. 39/4

Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in. The skipper has to play out of his skin to pull his team out of troubled waters.

18.3 N Lyon to Al Hasan, OUT! 10-fer for Nathan Lyon! This has been a superb performance from the offie. He becomes the highest wicket-taker for Australia in a single series of two matches. Served quicker through the air around middle and off, spins away a shade. Shakib looks to play with the spin but the ball goes off the outer half to Warner at gully. The opener is alert and takes a sharp reflex catch. The No. 1 all-rounder has to depart and the hosts are in a crisis now. 39/4

18.2 N Lyon to Al Hasan, EDGED BUT AWAY! Darted in at 93 kph. Shakib leans ahead to defend with a straight bat. Gets an outside edge and it runs past Warner at gully. A brace is taken. 39/3

18.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Slants it into the batsman, straightens a touch. Hasan has his eyes on the ball and defends it carefully. 37/3

17.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Full on middle and leg, driven to mid on. 37/3

17.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Straighter one around off, Hossain leans forward and blocks it solidly. 37/3

17.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, That spun a long way! Tossed up outside off, inviting Hossain into a drive. Nasir obliges but gets beaten by the sharp away turn. 37/3

17.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/3

17.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Hossain covers the line of the ball and then defends. 37/3

17.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 37/3

16.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Slower through the air around off, Shakib prods ahead to defend but the ball spins away. Keeps low this time as Wade crouches to pouch it. 37/3

16.5 N Lyon to Hasan, This time Shakib manages to defend it off the middle off the back foot. 37/3

16.4 N Lyon to Hasan, GRIP AND TURN! Lyon drags his length a touch back, landing it around off. Shakib goes back to defend but the ball spins away sharply with extra bounce. Al Hasan is surprised and gets beaten. 37/3

16.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Driven neatly to mid off by leaning ahead. 37/3

16.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Full around off, pushed off the front foot on the off side. 37/3

Shakib Al Hasan makes his way out to the middle.

Time for Drinks! Bangladesh have lost their top-order in the first hour of play and they still trail by 35 runs. It seems to be a really tough job for them to bat on this track which seems to be spitting venoms. Australia will be really happy with their bowlers are going about.

16.1 N Lyon to Kayes, OUT! Another one goes down! Shorter delivery outside off, the ball stops onto the batsman a bit, Kayes stays in his crease and checks his shot at the last moment. Ends up pushing it uppishly. The ball goes straight to the fielder at covers. Maxwell holds onto it and Lyon gets his second. Imrul's struggle to adapt to the number 3 spot continues. 37/3

15.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/2

15.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, A bit fuller around off, driven towards gully off the outer half. 37/2

15.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Again sharp spin there! Floated outside off, Hossain gets forward to defend but fails to get his bat on it. 37/2

15.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Outside off, spinning away. Hossain defends it well there. 37/2

15.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, That spun a mile! Wide outside off, spinning away. Moves away a lot as Wade still manages to catch it. 37/2

15.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Shorter around off, punched back to the bowler. 37/2

14.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Kayes goes for the drive but gets beaten completely by the away spin. 37/2

14.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes lunges forward and blocks it away. 37/2

14.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Floated outside off, defended neatly by the batsman. 37/2

14.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, pushed towards covers. 37/2

14.2 N Lyon to Hossain, Nasir camps back and pushes it towards short third man for a single to get off the mark. 37/2

14.1 N Lyon to N Hossain, Floated around middle and leg, Hossain prods forward in defence. Gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball wobbles just wide of the fielder at short leg. 36/2

13.6 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 36/2

13.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, FOUR! Short delivery around middle and off, Kayes camps back and pulls it powerfully through the square leg region for a boundary. 36/2

13.4 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Shorter around off, Imrul stays deep in his crease and defends it. 32/2

13.3 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and defends it. 32/2

13.2 S O'Keefe to Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 32/2

13.1 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets forward and defends it. 32/2

Nasir Hossain is the next man in. He has a promotion in the batting order, mainly to provide the right-left combination in the middle. Bangladesh have plenty of left-handers in their batting rank and at times it becomes too predictable.

12.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Lyon sways his wand of magic! Floats this one around off, Tamim dances down the track and tries to block it away. But gets beaten by the extra spin and bounce. Iqbal is way down the track as Wade collects the ball near his chest before dislodging the bails. Excellent glovework. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays show that Tamim was well outside the crease and was no way close to coming back. A big, big wicket for the visitors as Iqbal can be really dangerous. Bangladesh trail by 40 runs. 32/2

Tamim has been outfoxed here! The umpire has gone upstairs to check for it it.

12.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, Tamim reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 32/1

12.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/1

12.3 N Lyon to I Kayes, Short delivery around middle and leg, spins away a touch. Kayes stands tall and tries to defend it. Gets surprised by the extra bounce but he still manages to push it past the slip region for a single. 32/1

12.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller into the stumps, driven towards covers. 31/1

12.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 31/1

11.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Iqbal stays deep in his crease and defends it on the off side. 31/1

11.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards long on for a single. 31/1

11.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and tries to clip it through. Gets an inside edge through the leg gully region for a single. 30/1

11.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short and drifting into the pads, Tamim just blocks it with his pads. 29/1

11.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Fuller around leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 29/1

11.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, FOUR! Freebies! Short and wide outside off, Tamim Iqbal enjoys the length and cashes in on it by punching it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 29/1

10.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 25/1

10.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Again short outside off, pushed towards point. 25/1

10.4 N Lyon to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/1

10.3 N Lyon to Kayes, A bit shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 25/1

10.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly towards point. 25/1

10.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Kayes lunges forward to defend. 25/1

Nathan Lyon to have a change of ends.

9.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Tamim shuffles across and pads it away. A stifled appeal is denied by the umpire. 25/1

9.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 25/1

9.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Again around the same area, Iqbal adjusts well and punches it towards long on for a single. 24/1

9.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Shorter around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 23/1

9.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Spinning in from outside off, Iqbal defends it neatly. 23/1

9.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short delivery outside off, Tamim stays deep and defends it. 23/1

Steve O'Keefe has been handed the ball. Can he land the Australians a quick wicket?

8.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Short delivery around off, Imrul sways away from the line of the ball. 23/1

8.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 23/1

8.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Why isn't a short leg in place? Cummins can bowl that length day in and day out and trouble any batsman in the world with his pace but Smith seems to have different plans. Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stands tall and somehow fends it away. Had there been a short leg, he would have pouched it. 23/1

8.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/1

8.2 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Sprayed down the leg side, Kayes lets it through to the keeper. 23/1

8.1 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky! Good length delivery outside off, Kayes tries to defend it. Gets it off the outside edge, past the slip cordon for a boundary. 23/1

7.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, Around middle and leg, Iqbal clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 19/1

7.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and blocks it away. 19/1

7.4 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Fuller around off, Tamim gets forward and drives it towards covers. 19/1

7.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

7.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, FOUR! Terrific Tamim! Floated around middle and leg, Iqbal dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and lofts that over the cover region for a boundary. 19/1

7.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/1

6.6 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge on it and the ball flies through the gap between the keeper and the first slip fielder for a boundary. Wade didn't even react, probably got wrong footed there. 15/1

6.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. 11/1

6.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Another full delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/1

6.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller delivery around middle and leg, driven towards the fielder at mid on. 11/1

6.2 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. Gets it off the outer half towards the slip cordon. 11/1

6.1 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Bangs this short around off, Kayes tries to fend it away. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes through to the keeper. 11/1

5.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, A bit quicker around middle and off, Tamim gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 11/1

5.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and defends it. 11/1

5.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, TI shoulders his arms to it. 11/1

5.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Fuller in line of the stumps, Tamim blocks it away. 11/1

5.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it towards the fielder at point. 11/1

5.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floats this one around off, Tamim Iqbal prods forward and defends it. 11/1

4.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Good length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 11/1

Imrul Kayes walks out to the middle.

4.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, OUT! Cummins strikes! Continues from around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off. It heads towards the batsman with the angle and Sarkar gets squared up in his attempt to defend from the back foot. It takes the outside edge and flies towards Matt Renshaw at first slip who catches it with safe hands. Australia have drawn first blood and Sarkar's misery with the bat continues. Bangladesh trail by 61 runs! 11/1

4.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Good length delivery angling into the batsman, the ball stays low. SS still manages to defend it somehow. Variable bounce could trouble the batsman. 11/0

4.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. 11/0

4.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Again angling into the batsman, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/0

4.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angling into the batsman from a length outside off, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 11/0

3.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sprayed into the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 11/0

3.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Outside off, Sarkar lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

3.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated outside off, Sarkar lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

3.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Sprayed down the leg side, clipped through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 9/0

3.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Drifting into the batsman, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it. 9/0

Meanwhile, we have the slightest of drizzles. Hope that it goes away soon.

2.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Another short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. Cummins gives Soumya some words of advice. 9/0

2.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery outside off, Sarkar slaps it through the gap between point and backward point for a boundary. 9/0

2.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, pushed towards covers for a single. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with that one. 5/0

2.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Another short delivery outside off, this time Tamim fancies the cut but fails to make contact. Just goes past the bat towards the keeper. 4/0

2.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, That's dug in really short! Iqbal ducks underneath it and Wade stretches to catch that ball. 4/0

2.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery around off, Tamim gets behind it and blocks it away. 4/0

1.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Turn and bounce this time! Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Sarkar lets it through this time. 4/0

1.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 4/0

1.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fuller around off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 4/0

1.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, A bit shorter this time, Sarkar camps back and punches it on the off side. 4/0

1.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Tossed up outside off, Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

1.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Floats this one outside off, Soumya Sarkar goes after it as he sees width on offer. Gets it off the outer half through the backward point region for a boundary. First runs for Bangladesh. 4/0

Nathan Lyon will start with the new ball from the other end for Australia.

0.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Iqbal gets beaten by the away swing as he tries to defend it. 0/0

0.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, moves away off the deck. Tamim gets forward to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, TI stands tall and defends it. 0/0

0.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Tamim gets forward and defends it on the off side. 0/0

0.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, nipping away. Iqbal tries to push it on the off side but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a fuller delivery around middle and off, Iqbal lunges forward and clips it straight towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 0/0

