Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Lyon Picks Three, Hosts Five Down

Nathan Lyon. (AP Photo)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

35.3 N Lyon to Rahim, 1 run. 89/5

35.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Floated outside off, Rahman prods forward and pushes it towards covers for a quick single. 88/5

35.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Fuller around middle and leg, nudged towards backward square leg for a single. 87/5

Nathan Lyon to bowl from the other end.

34.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Sabbir shoulders his arms to it. 86/5

34.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Spinning into the batsman, Rahman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 86/5

34.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Gives it a bit of air and bowls this around leg, Sabbir Rahman dances down the track and goes for the heave. Gets an inside edge on it and the ball rolls past the keeper towards fine leg for a couple. 86/5

34.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker around off, Sabbir prods forward and defends it. 84/5

34.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up wide outside off, Rahman shoulders his arms to it. 84/5

34.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter into the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single. 84/5

The players are making their way out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman to continue with the bat while Steve O'Keefe will begin proceedings with the ball for Australia. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

After losing 5 quick wickets, the Bangladeshi side would have needed someone to step up and Rahim responded really well there. He has managed to stitch in a partnership with Sabbir Rahman which is worth 40 runs at the moment. They will be hoping that these two continue and build on the lead. The Aussies will have only one intention, pick quick wickets after Lunch to put the game in bed. The next session could decide the contest. Join us in a while.

What a session of Test cricket! Bangladesh started off well by finishing off the Australian innings quickly. They then stepped out to bat but soon found themselves in trouble. The hosts kept on losing wickets as Nathan Lyon once again was in his elements. None of the top five batsmen could withstand the trickery of the pitch as it kept deteriorating every passing ball.

33.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats the last ball before lunch in line of the stumps, Rahman clips it uppishly but the ball falls just short of the fielder at short mid-wicket. That could have really changed the course of the game altogether. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 4! 83/5

33.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman stays in his crease and defends it. 83/5

33.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Outside off, spinning sharply. Rahman shoulders his arms to it. After the ball, Rahim has some discussion with umpire Gould. Not sure about what but things seem to have got tensed here. 83/5

33.3 N Lyon to Rahman, Rahman reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 83/5

33.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Another tossed up outside off, Rahman again fails to make contact with the reverse sweep as he gets hit on his pads. The ball goes past the keeper as the players appeal. Replays show that it was off the gloves. 83/5

33.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Floats this one outside off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep but fails to make contact. 83/5

32.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Bowled into the pads, nudged towards backward square leg for a single. 83/5

32.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Fires this outside off, Sabbir shoulders his arms to it. 82/5

32.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Shorter around off, Rahman gets forward and blocks it away. 82/5

32.3 O'Keefe to M Rahim, Drifting into the pads, Rahim shuffles across and clips it towards fine leg for a single. The players appeal but replays show that there was a pretty evident inside edge. 82/5

32.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim camps back and defends it. 81/5

32.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Fuller around off, Rahim lunges forward and defends it. 81/5

Sabbir Rahman changes his gloves. Also, makes use of this break to fill his thirst.

31.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/5

31.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Just short! Floated around off, Sabbir Rahman lunges forward in defence. Gets an inside edge on it and the ball falls just short of Handscomb at short leg. 81/5

31.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Fuller around off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep. Gets a bottom edge on it and the ball bounces over the slip fielder. The batsmen run a couple. 81/5

31.3 N Lyon to M Rahim, Eased towards long on for a single. 79/5

31.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Mushfiqur camps back and defends it off the back foot. 78/5

31.1 N Lyon to M Rahim, Spinning in from outside off, Rahim shuffles across and tries to defend it off the front foot. Gets an inside edge, it deflects off the pads and falls short of Handscomb at short leg. 78/5

30.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Full outside off, Sabbir lunges forward to defend. 78/5

30.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, A bit shorter around off, Rahman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 78/5

30.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 78/5

30.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman lunges forward and defends it. 78/5

30.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Short and into the pads, clipped through square leg for a single. 78/5

30.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim stays deep in his crease and defends it. 77/5

29.6 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, kicks off the deck. Rahman stays deep in his crease and tries to defend it. But the cherry hits the splice and lobs towards the vacant silly point region. 77/5

29.5 N Lyon to Rahman, Spinning in from around off, Sabbir this time goes for the sweep. Gets it off the gloves and the ball goes over the leg slip fielder for a couple. 77/5

29.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman again goes for the reverse sweep. Mistimes it this time as the ball goes on a bounce towards the fielder at backward point. 75/5

29.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Clipped through backward square leg for a single. 75/5

29.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning into the batsman, Rahim defends it on the leg side. 74/5

29.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim camps back and defends it towards point. 74/5

28.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman lets it through to the keeper. 74/5

28.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 74/5

28.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Quicker outside off, Rahman shoulders his arms to it. 74/5

28.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sabbir gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 74/5

28.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, FOUR! Good shot! Bangladesh have taken a 2-run lead now! Bowls this around middle and leg, Rahman goes for the sweep again. Makes good contact as the ball races away to the fence at deep square leg. 74/5

28.1 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Floated around off, Rahman dances down the track looks to play it across the line but gets a leading edge towards mid off. 70/5

27.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim clips it on the leg side, finds leg gully. 70/5

27.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning down the leg side, Rahim tries to defend it. Gets surprised by the extra bounce but still manages to drop it short of the fielder at leg slip. 70/5

27.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim shuffles across and defends it neatly. 70/5

27.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim lunges forward and defends it neatly. 70/5

27.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Rahman dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it towards wide mid off for a single. 70/5

27.1 N Lyon to Rahman, Shout for lbw! Turned down again. Quicker outside off, Rahman goes for the sweep but fails to make contact this time. The players start appealing as the ball hits the pads but the umpire stays put as Sabbir was hit outside the line. 69/5

26.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, FOUR! Attacking shot! Tosses this one fuller outside off, Rahim goes for the sweep this time. Gets it over the square leg region and in the gap for a boundary. 69/5

26.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around off, Rahim uses his crease well to defend it. 65/5

26.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it neatly. 65/5

26.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman stays in his crease and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single. 65/5

26.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Tossed up around off, Sabbir prods forward and defends it. 64/5

26.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Shorter around middle and off, clipped towards wide mid on for a single. 64/5

25.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Short outside off, punched towards cover-point for a single. 63/5

25.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim gets forward and blocks it away. 62/5

25.4 N Lyon to Rahman, Floated outside off, Rahman dances down the track and lofts it over mid on for a single. 62/5

25.3 N Lyon to M Rahim, Shorter around off, cut towards point for a single. 61/5

25.2 N Lyon to Rahman, Tossed up outside off, Sabbir prods forward and tries to defend it on the leg side. Finds the gap and picks up a single. 60/5

25.1 N Lyon to Rahman, FOUR! Floated outside off, Rahman goes for the reverse sweep this time. Plays it through the gully region for a boundary. Good shot, this. 59/5

24.6 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Just away! Slower through the air outside off, straightens a touch. Rahim prods ahead to defend, gets an outside edge and the ball flies on the off side. Handscomb at silly point reacts quickly but the ball falls away from him. 55/5

24.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Rahim leans ahead and presents a solid front foot defence. 55/5

24.4 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 55/5

24.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Sliding down leg, tickled towards fine leg for a single. 55/5

24.2 S O'Keefe to Rahman, NOT OUT! The impact was the issue! Slower through the air outside off, Rahman comes forward and then takes a stride ahead to defend. The ball again raps him on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Even after the bowler withdraws from the appeal, Wade and Smith from behind the stumps keep appealing, almost begging it to be given out. But, the umpire stays with his decision. Australia opt for the review. The replays confirm that the ball hit the front pad first and that Rahman was playing a shot. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact was well outside off. This time, umpire Llong gets it right. DECISION STAYS! 54/5

Shout for an lbw. Nothing from the umpire. A delayed call by Steven Smith to take the DRS. Impact although seems to be outside off. Let's see...

24.1 O'Keefe to Rahman, NOT OUT! Big inside edge! Arm ball by O'Keefe, sliding into the batsman. Rahman looks to defend but seems to have missed as the ball hits his pads. The players appeal their hearts out and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Sabbir opts for the review straightaway. The replays shows that there was an inside edge, confirmed by the Ultra Edge. The decision has to be OVERTURNED! 54/5

Sabbir Rahman has been adjudged lbw. He has taken the review though. Looks close...

Steve O'Keefe has a change of ends too.

23.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Arm ball around off, skids in with the angle, Rahim hangs back and defends with a straight bat. 54/5

23.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Quicker one outside off, defended with soft hands on the off side. 54/5

23.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Extra bounce on offer! Served wide outside off, rises onto the batsman, Rahim adjusts well and guides it square of the wicket on the off side. 54/5

23.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Loopy delivery outside off, spinning in, Rahim takes a good stride forward and blocks with bat and pad close. 54/5

23.2 N Lyon to Rahim, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 54/5

23.1 Lyon to Rahim, Muted appeal for lbw! Tossed up outside off, spinning in, Rahim goes for the reverse sweep. Misses again and the ball hits him on the pads. The players appeal but it's turned down. The impact was well outside off. 54/5

Change of ends for Nathan Lyon!

22.6 A Agar to Rahman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/5

22.5 A Agar to Rahim, Drifting into the pads, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 54/5

22.4 A Agar to Rahman, Shortish around off, punched on the off side for a single. 53/5

22.3 A Agar to Rahman, FOUR BYES! Wade had no chance there. Full down the leg side, Rahman looks to tickle it but misses. The ball doesn't bounce at all. It goes through Wade's legs and to the fence behind. Bangladesh won't mind how the runs come now! 52/5

22.2 A Agar to Rahim, Sliding into the pads, Rahim goes back and punches it through mid-wicket for a single. 48/5

22.1 A Agar to Rahim, Full around off, pushed to covers off the front foot. 47/5

Ashton Agar is finally introduced into the attack.

Mushfiqur Rahim is getting some attention on his right index finger. Doesn't seem anything serious as he gets it taped.

21.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Lands it outside off, Rahman looks to play at it but then aborts. 47/5

21.5 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Full around off, Rahim swivels and sweeps it through square leg for a single. 47/5

21.4 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Slanting into the batsman, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 46/5

21.3 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 45/5

21.2 S O'Keefe to Rahim, Arm ball, sliding in, Rahim gets across and turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 45/5

21.1 S O'Keefe to Rahim, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 44/5

20.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Tucked with the spin behind square on the leg side for a single. 44/5

20.5 N Lyon to Rahim, Dabbed to point from within the crease. 43/5

20.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Served outside off, spinning in, Rahim leans ahead to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and rolls on the leg side. 43/5

20.3 N Lyon to Rahim, Tossed up around off, spinning in with extra bounce. Rahim shapes up to reverse sweep. Misses and the ball brushes his body before going to leg slip. 43/5

20.2 N Lyon to Rahim, Rahim dances down to defend but gets it off the toe end of the bat, into the deck and towards the keeper. 43/5

20.1 N Lyon to Rahim, Tossed up around off, spinning in, flicked with the turn on the leg side. 43/5

19.6 S O'Keefe to Rahman, Rahman stays back and defends it neatly off the back foot. 43/5

19.5 S O'Keefe to Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 43/5

Sabbir Rahman walks out next.

19.4 S O'Keefe to N Hossain, OUT! This time Hossain is not so lucky! Tossed up around off, spins away a touch. Nasir leans ahead and pushes at the ball. Gets an outside edge off the higher part of the bat. It flies past Wade's gloves and Smith at first slip doesn't take his eyes off the ball. He keeps his concentration on and then pouches it with ease. Half the Bangladeshi side is back in the hut. First wicket of the match for Steve O'Keefe and the Aussies are well on top. The hosts still trail by 29 runs. 43/5

19.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Almost chopped on! Quicker delivery, sliding in. Hossain goes back to guide but gets a bottom edge. The ball bounces in front of the stumps and goes over it. He is a lucky man. 43/4

19.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 43/4

19.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, FOUR! Poor delivery, punished! Short and sliding into the batsman, Hossain camps back and hammers his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. 43/4

18.6 N Lyon to Rahim, Shout for lbw! Quicker through the air outside off, spins in sharply. Rahim dances down the track and looks to hoick it with the turn. Misses and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 39/4

18.5 N Lyon to Rahim, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 39/4

18.4 N Lyon to Rahim, Spinning into the batsman, flicked with the spin towards mid-wicket. 39/4

Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in. The skipper has to play out of his skin to pull his team out of troubled waters.

18.3 N Lyon to Al Hasan, OUT! 10-fer for Nathan Lyon! This has been a superb performance from the offie. He becomes the highest wicket-taker for Australia in a single series of two matches. Served quicker through the air around middle and off, spins away a shade. Shakib looks to play with the spin but the ball goes off the outer half to Warner at gully. The opener is alert and takes a sharp reflex catch. The No. 1 all-rounder has to depart and the hosts are in a crisis now. 39/4

18.2 N Lyon to Al Hasan, EDGED BUT AWAY! Darted in at 93 kph. Shakib leans ahead to defend with a straight bat. Gets an outside edge and it runs past Warner at gully. A brace is taken. 39/3

18.1 N Lyon to Hasan, Slants it into the batsman, straightens a touch. Hasan has his eyes on the ball and defends it carefully. 37/3

17.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Full on middle and leg, driven to mid on. 37/3

17.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Straighter one around off, Hossain leans forward and blocks it solidly. 37/3

17.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, That spun a long way! Tossed up outside off, inviting Hossain into a drive. Nasir obliges but gets beaten by the sharp away turn. 37/3

17.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/3

17.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Hossain covers the line of the ball and then defends. 37/3

17.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 37/3

16.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Slower through the air around off, Shakib prods ahead to defend but the ball spins away. Keeps low this time as Wade crouches to pouch it. 37/3

16.5 N Lyon to Hasan, This time Shakib manages to defend it off the middle off the back foot. 37/3

16.4 N Lyon to Hasan, GRIP AND TURN! Lyon drags his length a touch back, landing it around off. Shakib goes back to defend but the ball spins away sharply with extra bounce. Al Hasan is surprised and gets beaten. 37/3

16.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Driven neatly to mid off by leaning ahead. 37/3

16.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Full around off, pushed off the front foot on the off side. 37/3

Shakib Al Hasan makes his way out to the middle.

Time for Drinks! Bangladesh have lost their top-order in the first hour of play and they still trail by 35 runs. It seems to be a really tough job for them to bat on this track which seems to be spitting venoms. Australia will be really happy with their bowlers are going about.

16.1 N Lyon to Kayes, OUT! Another one goes down! Shorter delivery outside off, the ball stops onto the batsman a bit, Kayes stays in his crease and checks his shot at the last moment. Ends up pushing it uppishly. The ball goes straight to the fielder at covers. Maxwell holds onto it and Lyon gets his second. Imrul's struggle to adapt to the number 3 spot continues. 37/3

15.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/2

15.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, A bit fuller around off, driven towards gully off the outer half. 37/2

15.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Again sharp spin there! Floated outside off, Hossain gets forward to defend but fails to get his bat on it. 37/2

15.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Outside off, spinning away. Hossain defends it well there. 37/2

15.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, That spun a mile! Wide outside off, spinning away. Moves away a lot as Wade still manages to catch it. 37/2

15.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Shorter around off, punched back to the bowler. 37/2

14.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Kayes goes for the drive but gets beaten completely by the away spin. 37/2

14.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes lunges forward and blocks it away. 37/2

14.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Floated outside off, defended neatly by the batsman. 37/2

14.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, pushed towards covers. 37/2

14.2 N Lyon to Hossain, Nasir camps back and pushes it towards short third man for a single to get off the mark. 37/2

14.1 N Lyon to N Hossain, Floated around middle and leg, Hossain prods forward in defence. Gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball wobbles just wide of the fielder at short leg. 36/2

13.6 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 36/2

13.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, FOUR! Short delivery around middle and off, Kayes camps back and pulls it powerfully through the square leg region for a boundary. 36/2

13.4 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Shorter around off, Imrul stays deep in his crease and defends it. 32/2

13.3 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and defends it. 32/2

13.2 S O'Keefe to Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 32/2

13.1 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets forward and defends it. 32/2

Nasir Hossain is the next man in. He has a promotion in the batting order, mainly to provide the right-left combination in the middle. Bangladesh have plenty of left-handers in their batting rank and at times it becomes too predictable.

12.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Lyon sways his wand of magic! Floats this one around off, Tamim dances down the track and tries to block it away. But gets beaten by the extra spin and bounce. Iqbal is way down the track as Wade collects the ball near his chest before dislodging the bails. Excellent glovework. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays show that Tamim was well outside the crease and was no way close to coming back. A big, big wicket for the visitors as Iqbal can be really dangerous. Bangladesh trail by 40 runs. 32/2

Tamim has been outfoxed here! The umpire has gone upstairs to check for it it.

12.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, Tamim reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 32/1

12.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/1

12.3 N Lyon to I Kayes, Short delivery around middle and leg, spins away a touch. Kayes stands tall and tries to defend it. Gets surprised by the extra bounce but he still manages to push it past the slip region for a single. 32/1

12.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller into the stumps, driven towards covers. 31/1

12.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 31/1

11.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Iqbal stays deep in his crease and defends it on the off side. 31/1

11.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards long on for a single. 31/1

11.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and tries to clip it through. Gets an inside edge through the leg gully region for a single. 30/1

11.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short and drifting into the pads, Tamim just blocks it with his pads. 29/1

11.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Fuller around leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 29/1

11.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, FOUR! Freebies! Short and wide outside off, Tamim Iqbal enjoys the length and cashes in on it by punching it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 29/1

10.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 25/1

10.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Again short outside off, pushed towards point. 25/1

10.4 N Lyon to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/1

10.3 N Lyon to Kayes, A bit shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 25/1

10.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly towards point. 25/1

10.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Kayes lunges forward to defend. 25/1

Nathan Lyon to have a change of ends.

9.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Tamim shuffles across and pads it away. A stifled appeal is denied by the umpire. 25/1

9.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 25/1

9.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Again around the same area, Iqbal adjusts well and punches it towards long on for a single. 24/1

9.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Shorter around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 23/1

9.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Spinning in from outside off, Iqbal defends it neatly. 23/1

9.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short delivery outside off, Tamim stays deep and defends it. 23/1

Steve O'Keefe has been handed the ball. Can he land the Australians a quick wicket?

8.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Short delivery around off, Imrul sways away from the line of the ball. 23/1

8.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 23/1

8.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Why isn't a short leg in place? Cummins can bowl that length day in and day out and trouble any batsman in the world with his pace but Smith seems to have different plans. Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stands tall and somehow fends it away. Had there been a short leg, he would have pouched it. 23/1

8.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/1

8.2 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Sprayed down the leg side, Kayes lets it through to the keeper. 23/1

8.1 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky! Good length delivery outside off, Kayes tries to defend it. Gets it off the outside edge, past the slip cordon for a boundary. 23/1

7.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, Around middle and leg, Iqbal clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 19/1

7.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and blocks it away. 19/1

7.4 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Fuller around off, Tamim gets forward and drives it towards covers. 19/1

7.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

7.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, FOUR! Terrific Tamim! Floated around middle and leg, Iqbal dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and lofts that over the cover region for a boundary. 19/1

7.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/1

6.6 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge on it and the ball flies through the gap between the keeper and the first slip fielder for a boundary. Wade didn't even react, probably got wrong footed there. 15/1

6.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. 11/1

6.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Another full delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/1

6.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller delivery around middle and leg, driven towards the fielder at mid on. 11/1

6.2 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. Gets it off the outer half towards the slip cordon. 11/1

6.1 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Bangs this short around off, Kayes tries to fend it away. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes through to the keeper. 11/1

5.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, A bit quicker around middle and off, Tamim gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 11/1

5.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and defends it. 11/1

5.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, TI shoulders his arms to it. 11/1

5.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Fuller in line of the stumps, Tamim blocks it away. 11/1

5.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it towards the fielder at point. 11/1

5.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floats this one around off, Tamim Iqbal prods forward and defends it. 11/1

4.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Good length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 11/1

Imrul Kayes walks out to the middle.

4.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, OUT! Cummins strikes! Continues from around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off. It heads towards the batsman with the angle and Sarkar gets squared up in his attempt to defend from the back foot. It takes the outside edge and flies towards Matt Renshaw at first slip who catches it with safe hands. Australia have drawn first blood and Sarkar's misery with the bat continues. Bangladesh trail by 61 runs! 11/1

4.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Good length delivery angling into the batsman, the ball stays low. SS still manages to defend it somehow. Variable bounce could trouble the batsman. 11/0

4.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. 11/0

4.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Again angling into the batsman, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/0

4.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angling into the batsman from a length outside off, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 11/0

3.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sprayed into the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 11/0

3.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Outside off, Sarkar lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

3.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated outside off, Sarkar lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

3.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Sprayed down the leg side, clipped through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 9/0

3.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Drifting into the batsman, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it. 9/0

Meanwhile, we have the slightest of drizzles. Hope that it goes away soon.

2.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Another short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. Cummins gives Soumya some words of advice. 9/0

2.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery outside off, Sarkar slaps it through the gap between point and backward point for a boundary. 9/0

2.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, pushed towards covers for a single. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with that one. 5/0

2.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Another short delivery outside off, this time Tamim fancies the cut but fails to make contact. Just goes past the bat towards the keeper. 4/0

2.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, That's dug in really short! Iqbal ducks underneath it and Wade stretches to catch that ball. 4/0

2.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery around off, Tamim gets behind it and blocks it away. 4/0

1.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Turn and bounce this time! Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Sarkar lets it through this time. 4/0

1.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 4/0

1.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fuller around off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 4/0

1.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, A bit shorter this time, Sarkar camps back and punches it on the off side. 4/0

1.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Tossed up outside off, Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

1.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Floats this one outside off, Soumya Sarkar goes after it as he sees width on offer. Gets it off the outer half through the backward point region for a boundary. First runs for Bangladesh. 4/0

Nathan Lyon will start with the new ball from the other end for Australia.

0.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Iqbal gets beaten by the away swing as he tries to defend it. 0/0

0.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, moves away off the deck. Tamim gets forward to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, TI stands tall and defends it. 0/0

0.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Tamim gets forward and defends it on the off side. 0/0

0.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, nipping away. Iqbal tries to push it on the off side but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a fuller delivery around middle and off, Iqbal lunges forward and clips it straight towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 0/0

