Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Lyon Picks Two, Hosts on Backfoot

Nathan Lyon. (AP Photo)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

17.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, No run. 37/3

17.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, No run. 37/3

17.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, No run. 37/3

17.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/3

17.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Hossain covers the line of the ball and then defends. 37/3

17.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 37/3

16.6 N Lyon to Hasan, Slower through the air around off, Shakib prods ahead to defend but the ball spins away. Keeps low this time as Wade crouches to pouch it. 37/3

16.5 N Lyon to Hasan, This time Shakib manages to defend it off the middle off the back foot. 37/3

16.4 N Lyon to Hasan, GRIP AND TURN! Lyon drags his length a touch back, landing it around off. Shakib goes back to defend but the ball spins away sharply with extra bounce. Al Hasan is surprised and gets beaten. 37/3

16.3 N Lyon to Hasan, Driven neatly to mid off by leaning ahead. 37/3

16.2 N Lyon to Hasan, Full around off, pushed off the front foot on the off side. 37/3

Shakib Al Hasan makes his way out to the middle.

Time for Drinks! Bangladesh have lost their top-order in the first hour of play and they still trail by 35 runs. It seems to be a really tough job for them to bat on this track which seems to be spitting venoms. Australia will be really happy with their bowlers are going about.

16.1 N Lyon to Kayes, OUT! Another one goes down! Shorter delivery outside off, the ball stops on the batsman before coming onto the bat. Kayes stays in his crease and pushes at it uppishly. The ball goes straight to the fielder at covers. Maxwell holds onto it and Lyon gets his second. Imrul's struggle with the bat continues. 37/3

15.6 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37/2

15.5 S O'Keefe to Hossain, A bit fuller around off, driven towards gully off the outer half. 37/2

15.4 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Again sharp spin there! Floated outside off, Hossain gets forward to defend but failed to get his bat on it. 37/2

15.3 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Outside off , spinning away. Hossain defends it well there. 37/2

15.2 S O'Keefe to Hossain, That spinned a mile! Wide outside off, spinning away. Moves away a lot as Wade still manages to catch it. 37/2

15.1 S O'Keefe to Hossain, Shorter around off, punched back to the bowler. 37/2

14.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Kayes goes for the drive but gets beaten completely by the away spin. 37/2

14.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes lunges forward and blocks it away. 37/2

14.4 N Lyon to Kayes, Floated outside off, defended neatly by the batsman. 37/2

14.3 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, pushed towards covers. 37/2

14.2 N Lyon to Hossain, Nasir camps back and pushes it towards short third man for a single to get off the mark. 37/2

14.1 N Lyon to N Hossain, Floated around middle and leg, Hossain prods forward in defence. Gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball wobbles just wide of the fielder at short leg. 36/2

13.6 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 36/2

13.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, FOUR! Short delivery around middle and off, Kayes camps back and pulls it powerfully through the square leg region for a boundary. 36/2

13.4 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Shorter around off, Imrul stays deep in his crease and defends it. 32/2

13.3 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Imrul lunges forward and defends it. 32/2

13.2 S O'Keefe to Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 32/2

13.1 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets forward and defends it. 32/2

Nasir Hossain is the next man in. He has a promotion in the batting order, mainly to provide the right-left combination in the middle. Bangladesh have plenty of left-handers in their batting rank and at times it becomes too predictable.

12.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Lyon sways his wand of magic! Floats this one around off, Tamim dances down the track and tries to block it away. But gets beaten by the extra spin and bounce. Iqbal is way down the track as Wade collects the ball near his chest before dislodging the bails. Excellent glovework. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays show that Tamim was well outside the crease and was no way close to coming back. A big, big wicket for the visitors as Iqbal can be really dangerous. Bangladesh trail by 40 runs. 32/2

Tamim has been outfoxed here! The umpire has gone upstairs to check for it it.

12.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, Tamim reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 32/1

12.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/1

12.3 N Lyon to I Kayes, Short delivery around middle and leg, spins away a touch. Kayes stands tall and tries to defend it. Gets surprised by the extra bounce but he still manages to push it past the slip region for a single. 32/1

12.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller into the stumps, driven towards covers. 31/1

12.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 31/1

11.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Iqbal stays deep in his crease and defends it on the off side. 31/1

11.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards long on for a single. 31/1

11.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and tries to clip it through. Gets an inside edge through the leg gully region for a single. 30/1

11.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short and drifting into the pads, Tamim just blocks it with his pads. 29/1

11.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Fuller around leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 29/1

11.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, FOUR! Freebies! Short and wide outside off, Tamim Iqbal enjoys the length and cashes in on it by punching it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 29/1

10.6 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Imrul lunges forward and blocks it away. 25/1

10.5 N Lyon to Kayes, Again short outside off, pushed towards point. 25/1

10.4 N Lyon to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/1

10.3 N Lyon to Kayes, A bit shorter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 25/1

10.2 N Lyon to Kayes, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly towards point. 25/1

10.1 N Lyon to Kayes, Fuller around off, Kayes lunges forward to defend. 25/1

Nathan Lyon to have a change of ends.

9.6 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Floated outside off, Tamim shuffles across and pads it away. A stifled appeal is denied by the umpire. 25/1

9.5 S O'Keefe to Kayes, Kayes clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 25/1

9.4 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Again around the same area, Iqbal adjusts well and punches it towards long on for a single. 24/1

9.3 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Shorter around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 23/1

9.2 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Spinning in from outside off, Iqbal defends it neatly. 23/1

9.1 S O'Keefe to Iqbal, Short delivery outside off, Tamim stays deep and defends it. 23/1

Steve O'Keefe has been handed the ball. Can he land the Australians a quick wicket?

8.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Short delivery around off, Imrul sways away from the line of the ball. 23/1

8.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 23/1

8.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Why isn't a short leg in place? Cummins can bowl that length day in and day out and trouble any batsman in the world with his pace but Smith seems to have different plans. Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stands tall and somehow fends it away. Had there been a short leg, he would have pouched it. 23/1

8.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/1

8.2 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Sprayed down the leg side, Kayes lets it through to the keeper. 23/1

8.1 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky! Good length delivery outside off, Kayes tries to defend it. Gets it off the outside edge, past the slip cordon for a boundary. 23/1

7.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, Around middle and leg, Iqbal clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 19/1

7.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and blocks it away. 19/1

7.4 N Lyon to T Iqbal, Fuller around off, Tamim gets forward and drives it towards covers. 19/1

7.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Iqbal stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

7.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, FOUR! Terrific Tamim! Floated around middle and leg, Iqbal dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and lofts that over the cover region for a boundary. 19/1

7.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/1

6.6 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge on it and the ball flies through the gap between the keeper and the first slip fielder for a boundary. Wade didn't even react, probably got wrong footed there. 15/1

6.5 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. 11/1

6.4 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Another full delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/1

6.3 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Fuller delivery around middle and leg, driven towards the fielder at mid on. 11/1

6.2 Pat Cummins to I Kayes, Short delivery into the batsman, Kayes stays tall in his crease and defends it. Gets it off the outer half towards the slip cordon. 11/1

6.1 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Bangs this short around off, Kayes tries to fend it away. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes through to the keeper. 11/1

5.6 N Lyon to Iqbal, A bit quicker around middle and off, Tamim gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 11/1

5.5 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tamim lunges forward and defends it. 11/1

5.4 N Lyon to Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, TI shoulders his arms to it. 11/1

5.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Fuller in line of the stumps, Tamim blocks it away. 11/1

5.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, Outside off, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it towards the fielder at point. 11/1

5.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Floats this one around off, Tamim Iqbal prods forward and defends it. 11/1

4.6 Pat Cummins to Kayes, Good length delivery outside off, Kayes stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 11/1

Imrul Kayes walks out to the middle.

4.5 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, OUT! Cummins strikes! Continues from around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off. It heads towards the batsman with the angle and Sarkar gets squared up in his attempt to defend from the back foot. It takes the outside edge and flies towards Matt Renshaw at first slip who catches it with safe hands. Australia have drawn first blood and Sarkar's misery with the bat continues. Bangladesh trail by 61 runs! 11/1

4.4 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Good length delivery angling into the batsman, the ball stays low. SS still manages to defend it somehow. Variable bounce could trouble the batsman. 11/0

4.3 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. 11/0

4.2 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Again angling into the batsman, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 11/0

4.1 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Angling into the batsman from a length outside off, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 11/0

3.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sprayed into the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 11/0

3.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Outside off, Sarkar lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

3.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated outside off, Sarkar lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

3.3 N Lyon to Iqbal, Sprayed down the leg side, clipped through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.2 N Lyon to Iqbal, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 9/0

3.1 N Lyon to Iqbal, Drifting into the batsman, Iqbal lunges forward and defends it. 9/0

Meanwhile, we have the slightest of drizzles. Hope that it goes away soon.

2.6 Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Another short delivery into the batsman, Sarkar sways away from the line of the ball. Cummins gives Soumya some words of advice. 9/0

2.5 Pat Cummins to S Sarkar, FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery outside off, Sarkar slaps it through the gap between point and backward point for a boundary. 9/0

2.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Length delivery around off, pushed towards covers for a single. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with that one. 5/0

2.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Another short delivery outside off, this time Tamim fancies the cut but fails to make contact. Just goes past the bat towards the keeper. 4/0

2.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, That's dug in really short! Iqbal ducks underneath it and Wade stretches to catch that ball. 4/0

2.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery around off, Tamim gets behind it and blocks it away. 4/0

1.6 N Lyon to Sarkar, Turn and bounce this time! Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Sarkar lets it through this time. 4/0

1.5 N Lyon to Sarkar, Sarkar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 4/0

1.4 N Lyon to Sarkar, Fuller around off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 4/0

1.3 N Lyon to Sarkar, A bit shorter this time, Sarkar camps back and punches it on the off side. 4/0

1.2 N Lyon to Sarkar, Tossed up outside off, Sarkar shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

1.1 N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Floats this one outside off, Soumya Sarkar goes after it as he sees width on offer. Gets it off the outer half through the backward point region for a boundary. First runs for Bangladesh. 4/0

Nathan Lyon will start with the new ball from the other end for Australia.

0.6 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, Iqbal gets beaten by the away swing as he tries to defend it. 0/0

0.5 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery outside off, moves away off the deck. Tamim gets forward to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.4 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, TI stands tall and defends it. 0/0

0.3 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Fuller delivery outside off, Tamim gets forward and defends it on the off side. 0/0

0.2 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, nipping away. Iqbal tries to push it on the off side but gets beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.1 Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a fuller delivery around middle and off, Iqbal lunges forward and clips it straight towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: September 7, 2017, 9:32 AM IST