Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Visitors Edge Closer to Win

Commentary (Australia innings)

7.2 T Islam to Smith, FOUR. 38/1

7.1 Islam to Smith, FOUR! Take that for a shot! Flighted full ball on off, Smith runs down to the pitch of the delivery, doesn't allow it to spin and spanks it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 34/1

Taijul Islam to have a go. 56 more needed for a win.

6.6 M Rahman to Renshaw, Spears a full ball on off, Renshaw digs it out back to the bowler. 30/1

6.5 M Rahman to Renshaw, Renshaw picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 30/1

6.4 M Rahman to Renshaw, Good length ball on off, Matt defends it off his back foot. 30/1

6.3 M Rahman to Renshaw, Fuller and off, Renshaw pushes it with gentle hands to mid on. 30/1

6.2 M Rahman to Renshaw, Short delivery around off, Renshaw drops his wrists and sways away from the line of delivery. 30/1

6.1 M Rahman to Smith, Fullish and on middle, Smith gets across the stumps and flicks it in front of square leg. They cross for a run as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. 30/1

5.6 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Flatter through the air, short and outside off, Renshaw goes back to work it through the line but it takes the outside edge and runs down to third man for a couple of runs. 29/1

5.5 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Plays with the spin from the crease but finds the backward square leg fielder. 27/1

Mid on drops back.

5.4 Al Hasan to Renshaw, SIX! Out he comes, away she goes! What a cracking shot. Swift footwork by Renshaw again. He reaches the pitch of the ball in a flash and launches it over long on for a maximum. He is looking to finish it quickly. 27/1

5.3 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Further slows it up in the air, lands it full around off, Renshaw opts for the front foot defense but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls to square leg. 21/1

5.2 Al Hasan to Renshaw, FOUR! Flighted full ball on off, turning back in at 77.9 kph, Renshaw jumps out of the crease and powers it over mid on for a boundary. 21/1

5.1 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Renshaw goes back to punch it towards mid on. 17/1

4.6 M Rahman to Smith, FOUR! Off the mark first ball! Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Smith reaches out for it and runs it down to third man for a boundary. 17/1

Steven Smith walks in next.

4.5 M Rahman to Warner, OUT! Warner holes out! Mustafizur once again gets better of his Hyderabad skipper in the Indian T20 League. Once again it's the short ball which does the trick, just like it did in the first innings. It's around off, rising onto the batsman, Warner jumps to pull but fails to keep it down. It goes aerial to Soumya Sarkar in deep who pouches it safely in front of square on the leg side. 73 more needed by Australia for a win! 13/1

4.4 M Rahman to Renshaw, Goes for the yorker around off, Renshaw digs it out to mid-wicket and rotates the strike. 13/0

4.3 M Rahman to Renshaw, Fullish and on off, Renshaw gets forward with a little front foot movement and blocks it with a straight bat. 12/0

4.2 M Rahman to Warner, Great shot! Warner fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it in front of square leg for a single. 12/0

4.1 M Rahman to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner keeps himself on the back foot and punches it towards covers. 11/0

3.6 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Good bowling! Landing outside off, Matt plays for the inward spin and gets beaten. 11/0

3.5 Al Hasan to M Renshaw, Fuller and outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 11/0

3.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Shakib pulls his length back and bowls it on off, Warner goes back and uses the spin to work it through mid-wicket for a run. 11/0

3.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Attempts another aggressive shot but misses. This time it spins back into him with extra bounce, Warner tries slogging but it takes his gloves and hits him on the thigh pad. 10/0

3.2 Al Hasan to Warner, A shade short and around off, Warner gets forward and plays it with the spin to mid-wicket. Looks for a run but then turns it down. 10/0

3.1 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Swings and swings hard! Flighted full ball landing around off, turning back in, Warner kneels and nails his slog over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good extension of arms there by Davey. 10/0

2.6 M Rahman to Renshaw, Wayward delivery, short and angling down the leg side, Renshaw tries playing at it but fails to make any connection. Rahim dives to his right to make the stop. However, it's not cleanly done. 6/0

2.5 M Rahman to Renshaw, Goes full and puts it on off, angling in, Renshaw defends it solidly from the back foot. 6/0

2.4 M Rahman to Renshaw, Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping back in a bit, Renshaw goes on his toes and then makes a leave. 6/0

2.3 M Rahman to Renshaw, On a length around off, blocked from the back foot again. 6/0

2.2 M Rahman to Renshaw, FOUR! Very risky though. A full ball is speared into the batsman, landing around middle, Renshaw shuffles across a bit and tickles it off the inner half of the bat to fine leg. A boundary. Believe me, had he missed that, he would have been a plumb lbw candidate. 6/0

2.1 M Rahman to Renshaw, Good length ball around off, Renshaw defends it from the back foot. 2/0

Leg gully moves out. Deep backward square leg and fine leg in place.

1.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Loopy and around off, Warner lunges to defend it with his bat and pad together. A stifled appeal for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. 2/0

1.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner stays back and with the spin works it towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Shortish and on off, Warner gets back to hit it across the line. Connects well but it hits the shin pad of the short leg fielder. 2/0

1.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Flighted full again, around off, Warner defends it off his front foot. 2/0

1.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Australia are away! Not in a convincing manner though. Flighted and full around off, David walks down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head. Doesn't middle it but it falls safely in the deep. The ball stops before the rope and they take a couple of runs. 2/0

1.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Full and around off, turning back in, Warner plays it with the spin to short leg. 0/0

Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end. A slip, leg gully and short leg in place.

0.6 M Rahman to Renshaw, Short ball on off, Renshaw stays on the back foot and presents a straight bat in defense. A maiden to begin the chase! 0/0

0.5 M Rahman to Renshaw, Back of a length ball on off, Matt pushes his weight on the back leg and defends it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.4 M Rahman to Renshaw, Good length ball just around off, going straight on after landing, Renshaw covers the line and shoulders arms. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Renshaw, Angles in a full ball on off, Renshaw prefers staying back as he defends it back to the bowler. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Renshaw, This time Rahman is too full in length and around off, Matt pushes it through the line but finds the short cover fielder. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Renshaw, Beaten first up! Rahman runs in and serves a length ball outside off, staying low after landing, Renshaw pushes at it from the back foot and misses. 0/0

First Published: September 7, 2017, 9:32 AM IST