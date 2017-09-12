Live Cricket Score, Board President's XI vs Australia: Richardson Strikes Early in Chase

Opener Aaron Finch will sit out the match as he is nursing a calf injury. Finch is expected to be fit for the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, but the Australian think-tank doesn’t wish to take any chance and wants to rest him for the match at Chepauk Stadium, their only warm-up game of the tour. Finch injured his calf while playing for Surrey in the English county and has been working closely with physiotherapist Alex Kountouris.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the warm-up game between Board President's XI and Australia with our LIVE blog. Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and the visitors will have a bat first. Played in Chennai, it is an unofficial game and both teams can play more than 11 players. It will be a crucial game for both Maxwell and Wade after a poor outing in Bangladesh. Both would look to get the confidence back ahead of the 5-match ODI series which gets underway on Sunday.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking