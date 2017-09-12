Live Cricket Score, Board President's XI vs Australia: Richardson Strikes Early in Chase

09:37(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the warm-up game between Board President's XI and Australia with our LIVE blog. Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and the visitors will have a bat first. Played in Chennai, it is an unofficial game and both teams can play more than 11 players. It will be a crucial game for both Maxwell and Wade after a poor outing in Bangladesh. Both would look to get the confidence back ahead of the 5-match ODI series which gets underway on Sunday.