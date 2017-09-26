Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy Final, India Red vs India Blue Day 2: Gohil Gets Breakthrough

WICKET! Washington Sundar has got the big breakthrough of Suresh Raina, Raina trying to give the youngster the charge but completely misses the ball. Karthik completes the stumping.
20:07(IST)
WICKET! Manoj Tiwari departs, sharp turn from Gohil and it takes the edge. Karthik takes a great catch behind the stumps!
19:50(IST)
Good over for India Blue, they get 6 runs from the over with Easwaran also closing in to what would be a well made half-century. He is batting on 47, India Blue 91-1.
19:42(IST)
A couple of quiet overs here from India Red, as Tiwari also looks to reign in his shots. India Red still looking to attack with spin nowling, with three fielders around the bat. India Blue 78/1.
19:31(IST)
Manoj Tiwari certainly not holding back here, continuously going after the spinners, getting two back-to-back boundaries off Gohil. He rushes to 13 off just 12 balls.
19:16(IST)
We seem to be having a bit of an insect problem, as the authorities go around with an insect spray.
19:08(IST)
WICKET! Gohil gets the breakthrough, K Bharat dismissed for 8, Gohil getting one to go with the arm, and Bharat completely misreads it. The ball goes onto clatter the middle stumps. Umpires check for a no-ball and Gohil's foot was clearly behind the crease. FIrst wicket for India Red!
19:05(IST)
A couple of quiet overs after the tea, as Washington Sundar and Gohlil start the proceedings in the final session. the ball is turning a bit, offering something for the spinners. India Blue will be hoping to keep the wickets intact here.
18:28(IST)
THAT"S DINNER! India Blue score 40 runs in the 12 overs in the second session. Bharat was found struggling against spin, while Easwaran fared slightly better. Spin will be a dominant force in the last session too.
18:23(IST)
Another good over by Sundar. Hits Easwaran's pads twice. 35/0.
18:18(IST)
So spinners will dictate terms in this match. Time for another offie Akhil Herwadkar. No great bowling credentials, but could be handy on this deteriorating pitch. Gives away 10 runs. Its' 34/0.
18:11(IST)
Sundar gets a bowl. Pitches in the right areas to trouble the batsmen. Just two runs from the over. 21/0
18:07(IST)
Gohil giving nothing away. Just four runs from as many overs. 19/0 after seven overs.
18:05(IST)
Easwaran pulls one through the midwicket boundary off Kaul. Just rocks back into the crease and makes room to swing his arms. Kaul gives away five runs. It's 18/0.
17:58(IST)
Gohil keeping it tight in the following over. Bharat and Easwaran have not been able to pick up the off-spinner. Looks like a wicket is round the corner.
17:56(IST)
Kaul bowling tight lines at the moment. Gives away just a couple of runs in his over. 11/0.
17:53(IST)
An excellent maiden by Gohil. Gets the ball to dip into the right-handers causing all sorts of trouble. Scores static at 9/0.
17:48(IST)
Siddharth Kaul starts the proceedings from the other end. Swings the ball away from the batsmen. No real worry for the openers though. 9/0 after two.
17:44(IST)
Vijay Gohil takes the new ball for India Red. Starts getting purchase from the wicket in the first over itself. It's 8/0.
17:43(IST)
India Red have put a decent total on the board on the pitch that has already started aiding the spinners. It's going to be a tough task for India Blue openers K Bharat and A Easwaran.
17:29(IST)
WICKET! Unfortunate end of a brilliant innings from Washington Sundar. Falls for 88 after he mishits a ball to deep-cover. Bhargav Bhatt pockets the catch with ease. India Red finish their innings at 483.
17:26(IST)
Basil survives Unadkat over. In fact, gets a lucky boundary as he edges one through the gully region. 479/9.
17:15(IST)
this time Basil Thampi freezes his arms. Hits Wakhare right over his head for a boundary. He plays rest of the over safely. It's 474/9.
17:10(IST)
It's a similar story in Unadkat over. He dispatches one in the stands straight over the bowlers head. Slowly he is progtressing to a well deserved hundred. On 82 right now. It's 469/9.
17:08(IST)
With the last man at the crease, Sundar has just one way to go—to hit. He takes charge to Bhatt and scores 10 runs off his over. India Red reach 462/9.
16:51(IST)
WICKET! Another one bites the dust here. This time Bhatt gets into the act. Pitches the ball up, Dinda tries to sweep. The ball clearly misses the bat, but all players appeal. The umpire raises his finger in a split second. Bhatt gets his fourth. India Red 444-9.
16:47(IST)
WICKET!: Unadkat keeps bowling in that corridor of uncertainty to Kaul. The tail-ender finally edges one to the keeper after resisting the pressure for 36 deliveries. It's 439/8. Kaul departs for 6 runs.
16:41(IST)
Sundar greets Hooda with a towering six. Tonks the ball over midwicket. Take the score to 435 in the over.
16:38(IST)
Left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat returns to bowl his 7th over only. This just shows the ineffectiveness of pacers with the pink ball in India. But just one run from the over. 427/7.
16:31(IST)
Offie Deepak Hooda comes into the attack. Not really an eventful over. Produces only one run. 426/7
16:27(IST)
FIFTY! And suddenly Sundar decides to change gears. Smashes Bhatt for a four and a six on consecutive, over-pitch deliveries. That takes him to a half-century. His first in first-class cricket. 425/7.
PREVIEW Day 2: There is something about Mumbai that keeps churning out young and uber talented batsmen. The world remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli, and it's time to brace up for another talented youngster. The 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw has taken domestic cricket by a storm as he became the youngest player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. The record was previously held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw scored 154 runs for India Red during their Duleep Trophy final against India Blue. His ton helped the team reach 317/5 on the opening day of the match. The boy came into the limelight after he scored an astonishing 546 off 330 balls at a school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket. At Stumps on Day 1: India Red were 317/5 with Ishank Jaggi at the crease.