Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy Final, India Red vs India Blue Day 2: Washington Sundar Hits Half-century, Takes Score to 425

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2017, 4:29 PM IST

16:38(IST)

Left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat returns to bowl his 7th over only. This just shows the ineffectiveness of pacers with the pink ball in India. But just one run from the over. 427/7.

16:31(IST)

Offie Deepak Hooda comes into the attack. Not really an eventful over. Produces only one run. 426/7

 

16:27(IST)

FIFTY! And suddenly Sundar decides to change gears. Smashes Bhatt for a four and a six on consecutive, over-pitch deliveries. That takes him to a half-century. His first in first-class cricket. 425/7. 

16:24(IST)

Looks like India Red are in no mood of declaring anytime soon. Seven wickets down and batsmen are showing no urgency to score runs quickly. One run from Wakhare over. 414/7.

16:20(IST)

Siddharth Kaul happy playing second fiddle to Sundar. Plays out a maiden to Bhatt. Score static at 413/7.

16:17(IST)

Noo signs of discomfort by the batsmen. Stealing singles whenever available. Two runs come from another Wakhare over. It's 413/7.

16:15(IST)

Washington Sundar freezes his arms on first ball of the new over from Bhargav. The ball goes past midwicket for a huge six. This might give some opening to the spinners. 7 runs from the over. 411/7

16:12(IST)

Not much from this over too. Wakhare continues to bowl in the right areas. Concedes just one run. India Red 404/7.

16:10(IST)

Just one run from Bhatt over. It takes the score to 403/7.

 

16:06(IST)

WICKET! Wakhare gets Gohil in the first over after tea. Pitches the ball up on middle stump. Ball turns sharply, takes the edge, straight into the hands of short leg fielder Ishan Kishan. 402/7

15:34(IST)

It's tea time now. India Red have just lost one wicket in the entire session, that of Jaggi. Karthik will be happy with the sessions proceedings. A lot of grind for the Blues awaits in the next session. 

15:32(IST)

Skipper Suresh Raina into the attack now. These two men at the crease , don't have great credentials as batsmen, but are looking comfortable here. Raina tosses one up to Gohil and he smashes it to the boundary. 401/6.

15:27(IST)

The ball is doing the tricks. It's going to be tough for any new batsman on this pitch. Just three runs from Wakhare over. Score crawls to 396/6.

15:23(IST)

Though India Red are not facing much problems here, what is notewrothy is the performance of Bhargav Bhatt. The offie has picked up three wickets with this pink ball, and is turning the ball a mile. But still Gohil and Sundar are hangining in there. After 107 overs it's 393/6.

15:20(IST)

8 runs from Bhatt over. Gohil is turning on the heat here. He races to 24. It's 391/6

15:11(IST)

5 runs from the Bhargav over here as the India Red batsmen are slowly looking more and more confident in the middle. India Red's score reads 378/6 with Washington batting on 20 and Vijay on 15

15:04(IST)

4 runs from the Pankaj Singh over as Washington Sundar ends with a perfect straight drive that goes between the wicket and the non-striker. No stopping that one as India Red's score reads 373/6 after 102 overs. Quality batting from the lower-order batsman.

15:01(IST)

Bhargav Bhatt is back into the attack and he gives away 3 runs from the over as Washington picks up a double. The batsmen have looked really comfortable here and does not look like there is any demon on the pitch. India Red's score reads 369/6 after 101 overs

15:00(IST)

1 run from the Pankaj Singh over as India Red's score reads 366/6 after 100 overs. It has been a slow session so far, but the India Red lower-order is clearly intent on playing as many overs as they can and stretch their total. Washington Sundar has been specially impressive with his technique.

14:52(IST)

8 runs here from the Ishant over as Vijay hits two boundaries through the gully cordon. Sliced off the bat and gets India Red runs that they want at the back end of the innings. Ishant having trouble with the landing area here as the groundsmen try their best to work on it. Not helping matters much here. India Red's score reads 365/6 after 99 overs

14:36(IST)

3 runs from the Pankaj Singh over here as Vijay Gohil picks up a double off a thick edge through the gully region. Pankaj has bowled a probing line and the mix of full and short balls has kept the batsmen on the toes. India Red's score reads 357/6.

14:32(IST)

Ishant Sharma bowls a maiden over here as Washington Sundar happily plays him out. Asked by the national selectors to play in the Duleep Trophy final, Ishant has failed to turn heads and is yet to pick a wicket as the India Red innings has lasted 97 overs so far. Things are getting more and more difficult for the senior India pacer as the wicket does not have much to offer.

14:26(IST)

WICKET! Pankaj Singh has dismissed Ishank Jaggi for 30. That was a good ball outside the off-stump and Jaggi flirted with danger and that was an edge straight to the wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat. India Red's score reads 354/6. The Reds would want to score as many runs as possible and make life difficult for the India Blue batsmen.

14:11(IST)

India Red are 351/5 after 94 overs with Ishank Jaggi and Washington Sundar at the crease. 

14:09(IST)

Bhatt has a huge appeal against Jaggi turned down before, he sends takes two consecutive boundaries off him. The initial pressure created has now gone off. 

14:06(IST)

Good first over from the Delhi Ranji captain Ishant Sharma. He is creating a lot of rough for the spinners on his follow through, which with a prominent seam and can be of great advantage to the spinners later on as the game progresses.

14:00(IST)

India Blue captain Suresh Raina has made the first bowling change of the day. He throws it back to his strike bowler and India team colleague Ishant Sharma in a bid to break the partnership. 

13:59(IST)

Some easy singles on offer here for both Sundar and Jaggi who are biding their time at the crease one ball at a time. Score: 337/5 after 92 overs.

13:56(IST)

Now Washington Sundar follows his partner's footsteps with a crisp cover drive off Wakhare to get his first boundary. 

13:53(IST)

First boundary of the day coming of the bat of Ishank Jaggi off the bowling of Bhatt. Cleanly swept away towards square leg where the fielder should have done a lot better. Bhatt would not have been pleased.

13:50(IST)

Big appeal from Wakhare against Sundar with the ball spinning into the right hander. Sundar was well forward thus negating possibilities of getting out LBW.

Pankaj Singh. (Getty Images)

PREVIEW Day 2: There is something about Mumbai that keeps churning out young and uber talented batsmen. The world remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli, and it's time to brace up for another talented youngster. The 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw has taken domestic cricket by a storm as he became the youngest player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. The record was previously held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw scored 154 runs for India Red during their Duleep Trophy final against India Blue. His ton helped the team reach 317/5 on the opening day of the match. The boy came into the limelight after he scored an astonishing 546 off 330 balls at a school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket. At Stumps on Day 1: India Red were 317/5 with Ishank Jaggi at the crease.
duleep trophy finalInd Red vs Ind Blueprithvi shaw

