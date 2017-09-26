Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy Final, India Red vs India Blue Day 2: Washington Sundar Hits Half-century, Takes Score to 425

1 run from the Pankaj Singh over as India Red's score reads 366/6 after 100 overs. It has been a slow session so far, but the India Red lower-order is clearly intent on playing as many overs as they can and stretch their total. Washington Sundar has been specially impressive with his technique.
8 runs here from the Ishant over as Vijay hits two boundaries through the gully cordon. Sliced off the bat and gets India Red runs that they want at the back end of the innings. Ishant having trouble with the landing area here as the groundsmen try their best to work on it. Not helping matters much here. India Red's score reads 365/6 after 99 overs
Ishant Sharma bowls a maiden over here as Washington Sundar happily plays him out. Asked by the national selectors to play in the Duleep Trophy final, Ishant has failed to turn heads and is yet to pick a wicket as the India Red innings has lasted 97 overs so far. Things are getting more and more difficult for the senior India pacer as the wicket does not have much to offer.
WICKET! Pankaj Singh has dismissed Ishank Jaggi for 30. That was a good ball outside the off-stump and Jaggi flirted with danger and that was an edge straight to the wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat. India Red's score reads 354/6. The Reds would want to score as many runs as possible and make life difficult for the India Blue batsmen.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking