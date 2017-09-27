Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy Final, India Red vs India Blue Day 3: Indrajith Falls After Fifty

OUT: Jaydev Unadkat has finally made something happen as he has broken this partnership by getting rid of half centurion Baba Indrajith. The right-hander is castled by the pacer for 59.
19:36(IST)
Baba Indrajith has slammed a 107-ball fifty and India Red have taken their lead past the 300-run mark. India Red are in commanding position to clinch this final.
19:33(IST)
Baba Indrajith and Washington Sundar have steadied the ship for India Red with a brilliant partnership. The duo have helped them cross the 100-run mark. Also, Indrajith is edging closer to his half century. India Red: 115/4 in 45.3 overs.
18:24(IST)
Dinner Break here in Lucknow. India Red are 99/4 in the second innings with a lead of 283 runs.
18:16(IST)
Bhatt has 4 fielders around the bat for Indrajith. India Red lead by 279 runs
18:15(IST)
Indrajith uses his feet to attack the spinner Bhatt. Smashes it straight over the bowler for 4 runs.
18:09(IST)
Indrajith and Sundar slowly trying to get some runs on the board after a period where the spinners kept them under wraps. India Red lead by 272 runs.
17:31(IST)
Both Indrajith and Sundar have been extremely watchful in their approach on a turning track.
17:31(IST)
This pair has survived longer than any this innings and have also put together the biggest partnership so far.
17:30(IST)
After having waited patently for the bad ball, Indrajith steps out promptly and smashes it back over the bowler for a boundary. India Red lead 261 runs.
17:11(IST)
Bhargav Bhatt and Akshay Wakhare are turning the ball square off the rough which is forcing Washington Sundar and B Indrajith hold back and play watchfully. Runs are not coming at ease. India Red though have a 250 run lead.
16:53(IST)
Wakhare turning the ball quite a bit here in Lucknow. Sundar getting a taste his own medicine so to say.
16:49(IST)
That has brought the spinning sensation Washington Sundar to the crease along with Indrajith.
16:47(IST)
OUT! Huge wicket for India Blue. Dinesh Karthik caught at silly point off the bowling off Wakhare for 9. India Red lead by 242 runs.
16:40(IST)
OUT: Young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw is run-out in bizarre circumstances. Ishant Sharma with brilliant piece of fielding at backward square leg and he affects a brilliant run out.
16:23(IST)
Prithvi Shaw showcases his class, hits off-spinner Wakhare for two boundaries. The ball is turning square and it will take a lot of application from the batsmen on this pitch, but so far Shaw has been resolute
16:04(IST)
OUT: India blue start the post tea session in the perfect manner as Herwadkar removes Wakhare for 8. A perfect off-spinner while bowling around the wicket to the left hander and the ball takes an outside edge and Manoj Tiwary takes an easy catch in the slip. India Red 15/1
15:32(IST)
Tea Break here in Lucknow. India Red are 15/0 and have a lead of 199 so far.
15:28(IST)
Neither Shaw and Herwadkar are taking any chances here in the early overs.
15:27(IST)
Shaw though has pierced the field with a cut through point to pick his first boundary of the innings.
15:26(IST)
Three men around the bat for Shaw who is facing Bhargav Bhatt. India Blue desperately need quick wickets.
15:25(IST)
Leading edge for Herwadkar goes down to third man for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. India Red's lead by 190 runs.
15:23(IST)
Suresh Raina taking the second over for India Blue. India Red lead stands at 186
15:21(IST)
Prithvi Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar have come out to open the innings for India Red in the second innings.
15:12(IST)
India Blue have conceded a 184 run lead in the first innings to India Red in the Duleep Trophy final at Lucknow.
15:11(IST)
Both Washington Sundar and Vijay Gohil have taken 5 wickets each.
15:11(IST)
Pankaj Singh the last man tried to smah it out of the park but a top edge means he is caught at mid wicket. India Blue all out for 299.
15:07(IST)
OUT! Another wicket to a spinner. Wakhare tries cut loose but Gohil has him caught at backward point. India Blue 299/9.
15:03(IST)
India Blue are 298/8 after 66 overs. Trail the Reds by 185 runs.
15:03(IST)
Wakhare sweeps it fine off Sundar for a boundary.
15:01(IST)
Maiden over for Gohil. India Blue trail by 190 runs at this point with two wickets in hand.
Preview, Day 3 Washington Sundar smashed a fifty and scalped two key batsmen to put India Red in the driver's seat against India Blue on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final here. The 17-year-old Sundar blasted six fours and five sixes in his 88-run knock after India Red resumed their innings at an overnight score of 317 for five. Catch all the live action from the Duleep Trophy final between India Red vs India Blue in Lucknow. At Stumps on Day 2: India Red - 483 all out, India Blue - 181/5 (A Easwaran 87*, J Unadkat 27*)