Live Cricket Score, Duleep Trophy Final, India Red vs India Blue Day 3: Sundar and Gohil Spin Web Around Blues

Tea Break here in Lucknow. India Red are 15/0 and have a lead of 199 so far.
15:28(IST)
Neither Shaw and Herwadkar are taking any chances here in the early overs.
15:27(IST)
Shaw though has pierced the field with a cut through point to pick his first boundary of the innings.
15:26(IST)
Three men around the bat for Shaw who is facing Bhargav Bhatt. India Blue desperately need quick wickets.
15:25(IST)
Leading edge for Herwadkar goes down to third man for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. India Red's lead by 190 runs.
15:23(IST)
Suresh Raina taking the second over for India Blue. India Red lead stands at 186
15:21(IST)
Prithvi Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar have come out to open the innings for India Red in the second innings.
15:12(IST)
India Blue have conceded a 184 run lead in the first innings to India Red in the Duleep Trophy final at Lucknow.
15:11(IST)
Both Washington Sundar and Vijay Gohil have taken 5 wickets each.
15:11(IST)
Pankaj Singh the last man tried to smah it out of the park but a top edge means he is caught at mid wicket. India Blue all out for 299.
15:07(IST)
OUT! Another wicket to a spinner. Wakhare tries cut loose but Gohil has him caught at backward point. India Blue 299/9.
15:03(IST)
India Blue are 298/8 after 66 overs. Trail the Reds by 185 runs.
15:03(IST)
Wakhare sweeps it fine off Sundar for a boundary.
15:01(IST)
Maiden over for Gohil. India Blue trail by 190 runs at this point with two wickets in hand.
14:58(IST)
Ishant Sharma has joined Akshay Wakhare at the crease. Both just about manage to see of Sundar's over.
14:55(IST)
OUT! Sundar gets his a five for as he has Bhargav Bhatt caught behind off an outside edge. India Blue 291/8 after 63.3 overs
14:52(IST)
OUT! End of the road for Unadkat as he is caught in the deep for 83. Washington Sundar gets his fourth in the innings.
14:49(IST)
Bhatt steps out to Gohil and clobbers it over deep midwicket for his second six. India Blue are 290/6 after 63 overs
14:48(IST)
Unadkat tries to smash it over deep midwicket for a six, falls short, he collects 1 run. Moves on to 82
14:46(IST)
He's tried it again, this time on the leg side and the result is the same for Unadkat.
14:46(IST)
Fancy scoop shot over the wicketkeeper and slip by Unadkat. Gets two runs off the first ball of Gohil's over.
14:45(IST)
End of the over from Sundar. Bhatt survives. India Blue 277/6 (62 overs)
14:44(IST)
Sundar who has accounted for three of the wickets in the innings so far, beats Bhatt outside the off stump as he tries to slog it out of the ground.
14:43(IST)
Top edge on the shot from Unadkat, lands safely as he takes a single and hands strike back to Bhatt. Sundar setting up his field for the new man. Three close in for the catch.
14:41(IST)
Bhargav Bhatt has also decided to join the party. Smashes the first ball faced for a six.
14:39(IST)
But there has been no change in approach from Unadkat, as he smashes Gohil over his head for another six.
14:38(IST)
Unadkat has been joined by Bhargav Bhatt at the crease.
14:34(IST)
OUT! Washington Sundar finally gets his man. Abhimanyu Easwaran is caught at leg slip by the diving Ishank Jaggi for 127 off 171 balls. India Blue 263/6 after 60 overs.
14:30(IST)
The first session of Day 3 is definitely going the way of the India Blue team. Easwaran and Unadkat have seen out the early overs and upped the ante. After 59 overs they are 261/5.
14:25(IST)
India Blue have been scoring at well over five runs an over this morning.
14:25(IST)
Dinesh Karthik misses a golden stumping chance. Easwaran had given up on returning to the crease. Sundar could have had a third and the momentum of the game might have changed too.
Preview, Day 3 Washington Sundar smashed a fifty and scalped two key batsmen to put India Red in the driver's seat against India Blue on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final here. The 17-year-old Sundar blasted six fours and five sixes in his 88-run knock after India Red resumed their innings at an overnight score of 317 for five. Catch all the live action from the Duleep Trophy final between India Red vs India Blue in Lucknow. At Stumps on Day 2: India Red - 483 all out, India Blue - 181/5 (A Easwaran 87*, J Unadkat 27*)