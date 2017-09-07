Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1: Anderson Dismisses Kyle Hope

England players celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, left, on the first day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's . (AP Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

16.1 J Anderson to Hope, No run. 34/2

15.6 S Broad to K Powell, No run. 34/2

15.5 S Broad to K Powell, No run. 34/2

15.4 S Broad to Powell, No run. 34/2

15.3 S Broad to Powell, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 34/2

15.2 S Broad to Powell, Fuller and outside off, nicely left alone. 34/2

15.1 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Fuller and swinging back in on the pads, Powell uses the pace of the ball and clips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 34/2

14.6 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Easily done! Slants it away on a length outside off, Hope stands tall, opens the face of the bat and dabs it past fourth slip to find the fence again. Good positive start from Shai! 30/2

14.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, once again defended nicely off the back foot. 26/2

14.4 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! Shot, that! Continuing from where he left off? Anderson actually shouldn't be worried with that. He sticks to a fuller ball outside off, Hope lunges ahead and drives it on the up through covers. Pierces the gap and finds the fence. That's some way to get off the mark. 26/2

SHAI HOPE walks in next, replacing his brother. He was the star of the previous game and with his side in early trouble, can he replicate it?

14.3 J Anderson to Hope, OUT! Anderson is up and running! Wicket number 499 for the veteran! He keeps it fuller around off, Kyle Hope leans ahead to play at that but then at the last moment decides not to do so. His bat is hanging out and the ball takes the outside edge and flies towards first slip. However, Jonny Bairstow dives full length to his right and takes it near the face of Alastair Cook. A typical Anderson celebration follows - right arm up with a finger pointing skywards. Oh wait, they are checking for the no ball. But much to the bowler's delight, the front foot is fine. Another failure for Kyle Hope as he walks back dejected. 22/2

14.2 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it in from around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 22/1

14.1 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller and a bit wide outside off, Hope has got nothing to do with that one. 22/1

13.6 S Broad to Powell, Fires in a fuller ball on the pads, Powell misses his attempted flick shot and wears it on the pads. No real appeal as it was going down leg. 22/1

13.5 S Broad to Powell, Pitches it on a length outside off and straightens off the deck to beat Powell. 22/1

13.4 S Broad to Powell, This is much better from Broad. He persists to bowl it outside the off stump. Kieran Powell shows patience and leaves it alone. 22/1

13.3 S Broad to Powell, Gets his front foot across and stabs it straight towards the point fielder. 22/1

13.2 S Broad to Powell, Hits the deck hard and hurls it around the off stump channel, Kieran lifts his bat to let it be. 22/1

13.1 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Broad begins the spell from around the wicket and straightaway offers a gift. Strays on the pads and it's easily flicked away through mid-wicket for a boundary by Powell. 22/1

Stuart Broad to have a go from the other end...

12.6 J Anderson to Hope, In the channel outside off, Hope lets it be. 18/1

12.5 J Anderson to Hope, Arrows in a good length delivery on middle and off, defended gently off the front foot. 18/1

12.4 J Anderson to Hope, Similar delivery! Serves it on a length and then gets it to move away beating the outside edge of Kyle Hope's bat. 18/1

12.3 J Anderson to Hope, On a length and angling in from around off, Hope has a push at it but the ball nips away to nearly take the outside edge. 18/1

12.2 J Anderson to Hope, Pitches it up again, Hope lunges forward and blocks it off the front foot. 18/1

12.1 J Anderson to Hope, Starts off with a fuller ball, moving away nicely. Kyle Hope watches it till the last moment before making a leave. 18/1

The players are back. The weather is still gloomy but let's hope it clears out soon. KYLE HOPE and KIERAN POWELL to continue their innings. JAMES ANDERSON to continue with the ball. Here we go...

UPDATE 1210 local time - Good news! The rain has stopped and the umpires are out having a check. The covers are also being removed. Play should resume in about 20 minutes.

This was more or less coming. Mike Atherton on air is hopeful that this is just a passing shower and adds that the forecast is not that bad. It is not raining heavily but they are not continuing for now. Stay tuned for updates...

There is a lot of delay to bowl this over. Gaffaney is not particularly keen to continue because it has gone really dark and the drizzle is getting heavier. Anderson is smiling but no one is getting a move on. Okay the decision is taken. THE PLAYERS ARE WALKING OFF.

11.6 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 18/1

11.5 S Broad to Powell, Landed on a good length outside off, not played at again. Broad needs to be closer. 18/1

11.4 S Broad to Powell, One more leave outside off. 18/1

Rain drops on the camera lens... the umbrellas are opening up in the stands...

11.3 S Broad to Powell, On a good length around off, watchfully defended. 18/1

11.2 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/1

Umpire Marais Erasmus has a chat with Chris Gaffaney about the lights. Should the stadium lights be switched on? It is looking really gloomy out there. But nothing from the umpires as of now.

11.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 18/1

10.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 18/1

10.5 J Anderson to Hope, Outside off, left alone. 18/1

KYLE HOPE walks in at number 3, replacing Brathwaite.

10.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, OUT! Caught behind! Wicket number 498 for Jimmy in Tests! He is pumped up. His perseverance has paid dividends. He has been toiling, toiling, toiling for the last 45 minutes and eventually gets the edge. He has been bowling mainly inswingers but this one goes away from the batsman. Brathwaite has a tentative poke, perhaps expecting the inswinger. But instead he gets a thick nick behind to Jonny Bairstow who collects and jumps in jubilation. West Indies have lost their first quickly after surviving some really torrid 45 minutes. 18/1

10.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fishing... Brathwaite pokes at that one slightly outside off and is beaten. 18/0

10.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, One more leave outside off. 18/0

10.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

9.6 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

9.5 S Broad to Powell, Another indipper, but down the leg side, Kieran misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 18/0

9.4 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

Nasser Hussain on air remarks on the lengths to be bowled on this pitch. Not necessarily here but mostly in England. Surprisingly, amongst the English bowlers, it has been Toby Roland-Jones who has been the fullest with 28 percent of his deliveries being on the fuller side. Anderson, on the other side, has been only bowling 13 percent of his deliveries this summer on that length. It has reflected as well with TRJ getting plenty of wickets this summer. Even today, the batsmen have been comfortable whenever the length has been short. But the moment the ball is pitched up, the batsmen are getting squared up.

9.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, This is down the leg side, flicked away for a single. 18/0

9.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, This one swings in, Kraigg looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 17/0

9.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, A rare full ball from Broad, puts it just around off, then gets it to move away. Brathwaite pushes but misses. 17/0

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 17/0

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Landed outside off, shaping away, Kieran pokes at it with soft hands and dabs it to gully. 17/0

8.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Another quick single. This is good running from West Indies and nice thinking too. Runs are hard to come by and rotation of strike will frustrate the bowler. This time he just pushes one to cover and takes one more. 17/0

8.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/0

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers. The fielders come charging in but Powell still goes for the single. Chancy run but he makes it. 16/0

8.1 J Anderson to K Powell, Beautiful bowling. Broad needs to take a lesson or two from Jimmy. He bowls this really full, lands it around middle and then gets it to swing in. Powell looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 15/0

7.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, a play and a miss to end a very ordinary over. Broad has not made the batsmen play much at all. His lines have predominantly been wide. 15/0

7.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 15/0

7.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, On a length but wide outside off, gets it to move away but Brathwaite never looked to play at that. Kept his bat well inside the line. 15/0

7.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 15/0

7.2 S Broad to Powell, Goes back and tucks it to the covers for a single. 13/0

Whoa... one look at the dark grey clouds from the end where James Anderson is bowling and it gives us the creeps. Seems like the heavens may open anytime soon.

7.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, left alone. 12/0

6.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Landed around off, watchfully blocked. 12/0

6.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes back and tucks it through the leg side for a couple. 12/0

6.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, This time he stays deep in his crease and blocks. 10/0

6.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Around off, watchfully defended. 10/0

6.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/0

6.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, driven straight back. 10/0

5.6 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

5.5 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Nicely done. Welcome runs for the Windies. A length ball outside off, Powell waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it to the third man fence. 10/0

5.4 S Broad to Powell, HOW DID THAT MISS? Tremendous, tremendous bowling. Broad bowls this on a length and the line is well outside off. Powell, assuming that it is going to be a successor of the ones before, lets it go. However, to his dismay, the ball comes in a long way. Luckily for him, it goes over the stumps. 6/0

5.3 S Broad to Powell, Fuller and miles outside off, left alone. 6/0

5.2 S Broad to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

5.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, but pretty wide, left alone. 6/0

4.6 J Anderson to Powell, Gets his radar slightly wrong this time, Powell flicks this through mid-wicket for a single. 6/0

4.5 J Anderson to Powell, Wider outside off, easier leave. 5/0

4.4 J Anderson to Powell, Another lovely delivery, almost similar to the one bowled previously. Only this time the line is outside off and is comfortably left alone. 5/0

4.3 J Anderson to Powell, That is a peach. Anderson keeps this really full and invites Powell to drive. The batsman obliges but does not move his feet at all. Prodigious movement away from him takes the ball past the outside edge. Brilliant bowling. 5/0

4.2 J Anderson to Powell, On a length this time, outside off, angling away, left alone. 5/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 5/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Finally makes the batsman play, by bowling it on a length from around the wicket, then getting it to come back in. Powell looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A mild LBW shout ensues but that seemed to be going down leg. 4/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Keep counting. Five dots on the trot, all made contact directly by the keeper. The batsman has had nothing to do with any of those. 4/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Make that four leaves in a row now. 4/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Fuller in length, outside off again, left alone once more. 4/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, On a good length outside off, left alone again. 4/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, angling away, let through. 4/0

2.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. Eventful over. Could have had a wicket on more than one occasion. 4/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length this time, KB thinks there are some freebies on offer, slashes hard but misses. 4/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, ANOTHER EDGE! This one does not go to hand. This is on a length again, outside off, Kraigg pushes at it tentatively once more and gets another outside edge. However, luckily for him, it does not carry to the diving Ben Stokes at gully. 4/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, EDGED, DROPPED! It is Cook. One of the safest fielders in the slip cordon. But he has shelled one. And this is not new. He put down two in the previous Test too. Anderson bowls a beautiful delivery, landing it on a length outside off and gets it to curve away. Brathwaite is forced to defend coming forward but then gets squared up as the ball moves away. It takes the outside edge and goes straight to Alastair Cook at first slip who gets down to catch but then puts it down. Shai Hope and Brathwaite were the beneficiaries in the previous game. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller outside off, Powell looks to flick it away but gets a leading edge through the covers. A single taken. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Powell, Landed on a good length around off, defended from the crease. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Better than the previous one, closer to the stumps, let through. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Anti-climax. This is sprayed wide outside off, Brathwaite lets it go. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Much, much fuller, around off, that is the length to bowl, KB comes forward and blocks it out. 3/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Stays back in his crease this time and blocks. 3/0

1.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, This is much fuller around off, Brathwaite comes forward and defends. 3/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length ball on middle, defended from within the crease. 3/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite taps it towards covers for a single. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Another one outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards point watchfully. 2/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls this slightly wide outside off. Brathwaite does not go for it. 2/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Forces the batsman to play this one. On a good length around off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 2/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone. 2/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off with a good length ball around off. Punched through the covers off the back foot for a brace. 2/0

