Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1: English Bowlers on Top

Commentary (West Indies innings)

51.6 Ben Stokes to Holder, No run. 115/7

51.5 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, 1 run. 115/7

51.4 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, No run. 114/7

Apparently Stuart Broad has gone off the field with a sore heel. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has come back onto the field and stationed at leg slip.

51.3 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, No run. 114/7

51.2 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, How did that miss the stumps? That was mighty close! He's getting some real swing here. Keeps it full but it turns out to be a yorker which nips back in. Bishoo is late to bring his bat down as the ball nearly takes the off pole apart. 114/7

51.1 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, From around the wicket, fires it full and outside off, Bishoo shoulders his arms to that one. 114/7

50.6 J Anderson to Holder, Anderson sticks to his length, keeps it around off and induces an edge as well. However, the ball doesn't carry to stokes stationed at fourth slip. Hands on head! A maiden for Jimmy! 114/7

50.5 J Anderson to Holder, Shortish and angling in, tucked towards the leg side. 114/7

What scenes. Every bowler would love this. As soon as Anderson comes steaming in the Lord's crowd is right behind him....

50.4 J Anderson to Holder, Fuller in length and swinging away sharply, Holder is tempted to go after it. Once again is beaten. 114/7

50.3 J Anderson to Holder, On a length around off, Holder once again strides forward but the ball straightens a touch to nearly take the outside edge. 114/7

50.2 J Anderson to Holder, Bowls it outside off, it curves away, Jason lunges forward to poke at it but is beaten all ends up. Oohhhs and Aaahsss follows! 114/7

50.1 J Anderson to Holder, On a length and served in the channel outside off, left alone by the Windies skipper. 114/7

He's back! A loud cheer from the crowd as JAMES ANDERSON is back into the attack. Can he reach the milestone we are all waiting for?

49.6 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, The leggie is happy to leave it alone this time. 114/7

49.5 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Stokes goes over the wicket and angles it in from outside off. Bishoo plays inside the line of this. 114/7

49.4 Stokes to Bishoo, Good length delivery, nipping back in from around off and hits DB on the thigh pad. 114/7

49.3 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, FOUR! Inside edge and through! Stokes is getting heavy swing but isn't able to control it. Fuller and angling in from around off, Bishoo brings his bat down to drive it away from the body but the ball takes the inside edge and dribbles down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 114/7

49.3 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Stokes oversteps! Very full and attacking the stumps. Bishoo stays leg side and jams it out. Umpire Erasmus signals it as a no ball as Stokes oversteps. He'll have to deliver it again. 110/7

49.2 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Fuller again but this time the line is down the leg side. Devendra looks to flick but is undone by the pace on the ball. Bairstow behind the stumps does well to stop that one. 109/7

49.1 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Stokes from around the wicket sprays it fuller and wide outside off. Bishoo has got nothing to offer to that one. 109/7

Moeen Ali is going off the field. This could also signal Jimmy Anderson to come on from his end.

48.6 M Ali to Holder, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 109/7

48.5 M Ali to Holder, Another one outside off and Holder once again looks to go hard at it. He is not able to connect with the ball at all right now. 109/7

48.4 M Ali to Holder, Flighted around off, Holder looks to play it through covers but misses. 109/7

48.3 M Ali to Holder, Outside off, Holder opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man for a couple. 109/7

48.2 M Ali to Holder, Loopy ball around off, played straight back to the bowler. 107/7

48.1 M Ali to Holder, Floated around middle and off, Holder plays it straight to mid-wicket. 107/7

47.6 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Very full and swinging into the batsman. Bishoo does well to keep it out. 107/7

47.5 Ben Stokes to Holder, Full outside off, Holder pushes it towards covers and sets off. That's a poor run by the skipper as a direct hit from Roland-Jones at the striker's end could have dismissed Bishoo. 107/7

47.4 Ben Stokes to Holder, Back of a length ball wide outside off. Easy leave for Holder. 106/7

47.3 Ben Stokes to Holder, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 106/7

47.2 Ben Stokes to Holder, Close! A good length ball around off, seams slightly away and goes just past the outside edge of Holder. He was looking to defend it off the back foot but could not get behind the line of the delivery. 106/7

47.1 Ben Stokes to Holder, Fuller outside off, Holder chooses to leave it alone. 106/7

46.6 M Ali to Bishoo, Ends the over by defending this one off the back foot. It was tossed up around middle and off and Bishoo does well to keep it out. 106/7

46.5 M Ali to Bishoo, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 106/7

Jimmy Anderson is loosening up, as he should be. He will be sensing to clean up the tail now.

46.4 M Ali to Bishoo, Floats this one around off, Bishoo defends it towards the off side. 106/7

46.3 M Ali to Bishoo, Loopy ball on middle, played straight back to the bowler. 106/7

46.2 M Ali to Bishoo, Plays this one off the front foot and into the ground. 106/7

46.1 M Ali to Bishoo, FOUR! Floated on off, Bishoo slashes hard at it and good thing that he does. The ball shoots off his outside edge past first slip towards the ropes. Lucky runs for Windies but they'll take them. 106/7

45.6 Ben Stokes to Holder, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The Umpire decides the batsman is not out. 102/7

45.5 Ben Stokes to Holder, The batsman goes after this one but misses the line completely. 102/7

45.4 Ben Stokes to Holder, Outside off, left alone. 102/7

45.3 Ben Stokes to Holder, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 102/7

45.2 Ben Stokes to Holder, Fuller around middle and off, Holder defends it off the front foot. 102/7

45.1 Ben Stokes to Holder, Going down the leg side, Holder goes for it but misses. 102/7

44.6 M Ali to Bishoo, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh-pad. The fielding side are asking the question. 102/7

44.5 M Ali to Bishoo, Floated on middle, Bishoo defends it off the back foot solidly. 102/7

44.4 M Ali to Bishoo, Gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it. 102/7

44.3 M Ali to Bishoo, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 102/7

44.2 M Ali to Bishoo, Flighted on off, Bishoo plays it straight towards point. 102/7

44.1 M Ali to Holder, Floated on off, played off the front foot and into the ground towards covers for a single. 102/7

43.6 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Ends the over by leaving the ball outside his off stump. 101/7

43.5 Ben Stokes to Bishoo, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 101/7

DEVENDRA BISHOO is the new man in.

43.4 Ben Stokes to S Dowrich, OUT! The catch is legal and Dowrich has to depart! Another one bites the dust. Like the previous dismissal, this one too seams slightly away from the batsman. Dowrich pushes inside the line and the ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes low towards Cook at first slip. The former English skipper makes no mistake. The umpires want to check whether everything is fine and so refer it upstairs. The landing of the foot is fine according to the replays and it takes just one view for the third umpire S.Ravi to decide that the catch is perfectly legal. The decision stays as it is and the 7th wicket is down. So after dropping three catches in a row, Cook has bounced back with two catches and this one was a beauty. West Indies in danger of getting bowled out in this session itself. 101/7

That is a brilliant catch! Or is it? England are celebrating and so is Stokes. However, the umpires want to check the legality of the catch. Referred upstairs...

43.3 Ben Stokes to Holder, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot towards covers for a single. 101/6

JASON HOLDER walks in to bat next. Can the skipper bail his side out of trouble?

43.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, OUT! That's a jaffa from Ben Stokes! He bowls a full length ball around off and it shapes slightly away. Chase looks to defend but this is just unplayable as the ball goes past his outside edge and strikes the off stump. Stokes is elated with this and he's really enjoying the movement he's getting off the pitch. The first ball was an inswinger and this time the away swinger does the trick for him and his side. 100/6

43.1 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Full outside off, Dowrich pushes it through the covers for a single. 100 up for the visitors. 100/5

42.6 M Ali to Chase, Pushes this one off the back foot to end the over. 99/5

42.5 M Ali to Chase, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 99/5

42.4 M Ali to Chase, Floats this on middle, Chase defends it off the back foot. 99/5

42.3 M Ali to R Chase, Loopy ball on off, driven through the covers for a couple. 99/5

42.2 M Ali to Chase, Floated on middle and off, Chase defends it off the back foot. 97/5

42.1 M Ali to R Chase, FOUR! Outside off, Chase goes for it but the ball takes an outside edge and goes through the slip region for a boundary. Almost a wicket in the first ball itself. 97/5

MOEEN ALI is introduced into the attack. Pretty interesting tactics. Ben Stokes is bowling from the end of Toby Roland-Jones, so either it is a change of end for him and Stokes or something else.

41.6 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman. 93/5

41.6 Ben Stokes to S Dowrich, No ball. On a good length outside off, Dowrich looks to defend it but gets an outside edge which falls short of the slip fielder. 93/5

41.5 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Wide down the leg side this time. Dowrich does not go for it. 92/5

41.4 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Good length but this time nipping into the batsman. Dowrich is caught off guard as he looks to flick it away. The ball takes an inside edge and thuds onto this pads. That could easily have been an LBW there! 92/5

41.3 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 92/5

41.2 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Fuller just outside off, the ball seams away after pitching as well. Dowrich looks to drive but misses as the ball goes just past his outside edge. 92/5

41.1 Ben Stokes to Dowrich, Another one outside off, Dowrich shoulders his arms and lets it through. 92/5

40.6 T Roland-Jones to Chase, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 92/5

40.5 T Roland-Jones to Chase, FOUR! Short ball and it has been put away. Chase rocks onto his back foot and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary. The fielder in the deep is way too wide and could not get there to make a stop. 92/5

40.4 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Another full length ball just outside off. Chase pushes it down the ground but TRJ does really well to get down and make the stop to his leg. 88/5

40.3 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Full around off and middle, played straight back to the bowler off the front foot. 88/5

40.2 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Another fuller length ball outside off. Chase leaves it alone. 88/5

40.1 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Fuller on off, Chase plays it straight to point. 88/5

39.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Leg bye. This one is also going down the leg side. It brushes off his pads and goes towards fine leg. Single sneaked through and the umpire signals Leg Bye. 88/5

39.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, Another one going down leg, Chase leaves it alone. 87/5

39.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman. 87/5

39.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, On the pads this time, Chase flicks it and the ball ball falls just short of the fielder at short leg. 87/5

39.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Good length ball on middle and off, Chase defends it. 87/5

39.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Bowls this on middle, Chase plays it straight to mid-wicket. 87/5

38.6 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Good length ball around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 87/5

38.5 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it solidly. 87/5

38.4 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 87/5

38.3 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Very full from TRJ, Dowrich gets his bat down in time to block it out. 87/5

38.2 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Fuller on off, Dowrich plays it straight to point. 87/5

38.1 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Bowls this outside off, Dowrich leaves it alone. 87/5

37.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 87/5

37.5 Stokes to Chase, Another one that takes an inside edge. This is on middle and leg and Chase looks to defend it. The ball takes the inside edge and thuds onto his pads. The fielders ask the question but the umpire shows no interest. 87/5

37.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length outside off. Chase looks to leave it late but the ball takes an edge and falls short of the fielder at third slip. 87/5

37.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, This one is fuller but outside off, Chase leaves it alone. 87/5

37.2 Stokes to Chase, Back of a length ball angling down leg. Chase looks to clip it down the leg side but but misses. The ball clips his thigh pad and the keeper takes the catch. The fielders go up to appeal but the umpire shows no interest as that went off the pad. 87/5

37.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Length ball outside off, left alone. 87/5

36.6 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Fuller on middle, Dowrich looks to drive it but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. 87/5

36.5 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Gets to his back foot and shows the full face of the bat and defends it solidly. 87/5

36.4 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Full and wide outside off, Dowrich leaves it alone. 87/5

36.3 T Roland-Jones to Dowrich, Good length ball on middle, played off the back foot towards mid-wicket. 87/5

Drinks are on the field. Meanwhile, SHANE DOWRICH has walked in to replace Blackwood.

36.2 T Roland-Jones to Blackwood, OUT! Bowled 'em! Blackwood plays all round this full length delivery shaping in from off. He was looking to slog it across the line but misses the ball completely. The ball goes through his bat and pad and castles onto his middle stump. The Windies are in trouble now with half their side back in the hut! 87/5

36.1 T Roland-Jones to J Blackwood, Length ball around off, tapped off the back foot towards point. 87/4

35.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Bowls this around middle, defended solidly by Chase off the back foot. 87/4

35.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, Once again leaves the ball outside off. 87/4

35.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Another one bowled outside off. Chase wants nothing to do with it. 87/4

35.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Wide outside off, easy leave for Chase. 87/4

35.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Good length outside off, Chase looks to prod at it but misses. 87/4

Short leg comes in.

35.1 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Full on middle, Blackwood pushes it through the covers for a single to get off the mark. 87/4

34.6 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Another one outside off, Chase leaves it alone. 86/4

34.5 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Full on middle, Chase drives it straight back. 86/4

34.4 T Roland-Jones to Chase, Length ball, Chase gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it off the back foot. 86/4

34.3 T Roland-Jones to Chase, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 86/4

34.2 T Roland-Jones to Chase, FOUR! Good length ball on middle and this time Chase flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 86/4

34.1 T Roland-Jones to Chase, FOUR! Angles this one from over the wicket on middle and leg. Chase looks to clip it fine but end up edging it onto his pads off the inside half of the bat. The ball brushes off the pads and races away to the fine leg fence. 82/4

33.6 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, This one swings the other way. Jermaine keeps his calm and leaves it alone. A testing and a successful over from Stokes comes to an end. 78/4

33.5 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Swinging in sharply from outside off, Blackwood covers his off pole and allows it through safely. 78/4

JERMAINE BLACKWOOD walks in to bat next.

33.4 Stokes to Powell, OUT! England are on top once again! This time it is Stokes who provides another breakthrough in quick succession. Keeps this one full and straight in line of the stumps. Powell goes for a drive down the ground but doesn't bother keeping it down. Ben in his followthrough bends, maintains his balance and grabs a very good catch. A resolute knock from the southpaw comes to an end. He pays the price for driving with minimal foot movement. He is absolutely gutted with himself. Can the home side trigger a collapse now? 78/4

33.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, Another one outside off and the southpaw doesn't show any interest to play again. 78/3

33.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, In the zone outside off, Kieran doesn't fiddle with it. 78/3

33.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fuller length delivery around off, swinging away. Powell lets it go. 78/3

ROSTON CHASE is the new man in.

32.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, OUT! The hero of the last match has been dismissed! England will be delighted with this, both the dangermen have been removed. First it was Brathwaite and now it's Shai Hope. This is bowled on a good length outside off and Hope looks to defend it tentatively off the back foot. The ball seams slightly away after pitching, bounces a tad extra and takes the outside edge of Hope's bat. Cook at first slip takes the catch and is proud of himself. He has been dropping catches on a consistent basis since the last match and will be relieved not to make a mistake this time. 78/3

32.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Going down the leg side, Hope looks to clip it away but misses. 78/2

32.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, FOUR! Delightful shot from Hope. This is served full outside off and Hope gets on his front foot to drive it through the covers. 78/2

32.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends this off the back foot. 74/2

The wind has picked up at Lord's at the moment. Hopefully, it will blow away the dark clouds as well.

32.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Another one that has been defended off the back foot by Hope. This is bowled on a length on off as well. 74/2

32.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/2

31.6 Ben Stokes to Powell, Short ball from stokes this time. Powell looks to hook it behind but the ball goes over his head. 74/2

31.5 Ben Stokes to Powell, Full and outside off, Powell leaves it alone. 74/2

31.4 Ben Stokes to Powell, Another one outside off, Powell leaves it alone. 74/2

31.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 74/2

31.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Full on off, Powell drives it straight down the ground. Stokes does really well to dive to his left and stop the ball. 74/2

31.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, Looks to drive this one from outside off. The ball swings swings away and beats the outside edge of the bat. 74/2

30.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 74/2

30.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, This time Hope leaves the ball outside off alone. 74/2

30.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Hope looks to go for the one outside off. He was looking to guide it towards third man but failed to meet the ball. 74/2

50-run partnership comes up between Powell and Hope. These two have played sensible cricket and are providing a good foundation for the middle order to capitalize on.

30.3 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Fuller on middle and leg. Powell flicks it through mid-wicket and takes three runs. Good chase by the fielder who prevents a boundary. Superb batting by these two as they get their first 50-run stand. 74/2

30.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Another one outside off that has been left alone by Powell. 71/2

30.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Outside off, Powell leaves it alone. 71/2

29.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 71/2

29.5 Ben Stokes to Powell, Full on middle, played through mid wicket for a single. 71/2

29.4 Ben Stokes to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 70/2

29.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, Back of a length this time, Powell defends it off the back foot. 70/2

29.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Another one swung into the pads, played through mid wicket for a couple. 70/2

29.1 Ben Stokes to K Powell, FOUR! Edgy from Powell! Bowls a fullish length ball on middle and the ball swings away as well. Powell looks to defend it but gets an outside edge which flies past backward point and races away to the fence. Lucky for Powell, Stokes will not mind that. 68/2

Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack.

28.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Once again the ball outside off has been left alone by Hope. 64/2

28.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 64/2

28.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, FOUR! Good length around leg. Hope flicks it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. The slope certainly helps Hope as the ball makes it way to the ropes. 64/2

28.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope goes for it but misses. 60/2

28.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/2

28.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Very, very full from Roland-Jones. Powell gets to his front foot and drives it magnificently through mid off. Good chase by the fielder at wide mid off to save a run for his team. Three runs taken. 60/2

Nasser Hussain on air makes another good analysis. He says that Powell's front foot is pretty stiff while he is driving. He doesn't show much decisive footwork and that is the reason he has been beaten on several occasions. In contrast, Ben Stokes is much more confident and he commits himself completely while driving. He gets the desired results as well.

27.6 S Broad to Hope, Good length this time, Hope gets behind the line and defends it from within the crease. 57/2

27.5 S Broad to Hope, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 57/2

27.4 S Broad to Hope, Fuller from Broad, Hope defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 57/2

27.3 S Broad to Hope, Shout for LBW! Not given by the umpire. This is a good length ball on middle and leg, nips in sharply. Hope looks to defend it off the back foot. He misses and the ball strikes him on the thigh pad. Perhaps the height factor saved him there. Good shout nevertheless. Broad was interested in a review but Root knew that it was probably a touch too high. 57/2

27.2 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! Angles this one down the leg side. Hope flicks it superbly fine down the leg side. The ball races away to the fine leg fence. 57/2

27.1 S Broad to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 53/2

26.6 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Outside off from TRJ, Powell plays it straight to point. 53/2

26.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Full and on the leg side. Powell tries tucking it behind but misses and the ball strikes him on the thigh pad. 53/2

26.4 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Full on middle, Powell drives it straight to mid on. 53/2

26.3 T Roland-Jones to Powell, This is on middle and off, Powell defends it solidly off the back foot. 53/2

26.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Another one that beats the outside edge of the bat. Powell has not looked comfortable at all with the balls outside off. This was also full outside off and Powell could not connect with his attempt to play at it. 53/2

26.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Flashy! TRJ bowls a full length ball just outside off. Powell looks to play a drive through the covers but misses the ball completely. 53/2

25.6 S Broad to Hope, Fuller just outside off. Hope looks to defend but is tentative and misses it in the end. He is lucky that he did not get an edge there. 53/2

25.5 S Broad to Hope, Good length ball around middle and leg. Hope gets behind the line to defend it. 53/2

25.4 S Broad to Hope, Good length ball wide outside off. Once again, Hope does not go for it. 53/2

25.3 S Broad to Hope, Another one outside off which Hope ignores. 53/2

25.2 S Broad to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 53/2

Nasser Hussain on air mentions that Kieran Powell is playing much better today. In Headingley, he was hurrying into his strokes and as a result, wasn't getting his timing right. Today, he is taking his time and allowing the ball to come which is a much better way to play.

25.1 S Broad to Hope, Good length ball on middle and off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 53/2

24.6 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Goes for the one outside off. The ball swings away from the outside edge. Another play and a miss by Powell! 53/2

24.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Fuller this time, Powell defends it off his front foot. 53/2

24.4 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Powell shoulders arms to let that one through. 53/2

24.3 T Roland-Jones to Powell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 53/2

24.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, FOUR! Easy does it for Powell! He gets a short length ball outside off and Powell cuts it off the back foot through covers for a boundary. 53/2

24.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Bowls this full on the pads, Hope clips it towards fine leg for a single. 49/2

Toby Roland-Jones replaces Anderson.

23.6 S Broad to Powell, Ends the over by leaving the ball outside off. He could do that all day. 48/2

23.5 S Broad to Powell, Fuller this time on off, Powell plays it to mid-wicket. 48/2

23.4 S Broad to Powell, Another one outside off, left alone. 48/2

23.3 S Broad to Powell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/2

23.2 S Broad to Powell, On a good length, Powell defends it off the back foot. 48/2

23.1 S Broad to Powell, Bowls this outside off and Powell does not look to play at it. 48/2

22.6 J Anderson to Hope, This time Hope offers no shot at the ball outside off. 48/2

22.5 J Anderson to Hope, Play and a miss this time! This is a superb delivery from Anderson. Bowls it around middle and gets the ball to move away from the outside edge of the bat. That was close! 48/2

22.4 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Another superb shot through the covers. Anderson once again bowls a fuller length delivery outside off. Hope is confident now and creams it through the covers for the second boundary of the over. 48/2

22.3 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length, defended off the back foot. 44/2

22.2 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Not that convincing but effective! Full length delivery outside off, swinging away. Hope leans ahead a touch and drives it with an open face past point to find the fence. 44/2

22.1 J Anderson to Hope, Outside off, left alone. 40/2

21.6 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Superb shot from the southpaw. This is full outside off and Powell simply pushes it off his front foot towards the long off fence. 40/2

21.5 S Broad to K Powell, Edged but safe! Broad bowls a good length ball just outside off and Powell tries to defend it with soft hands. Gets an outside edge but falls short of the man at fourth slip. He needs to be more careful. 36/2

21.4 S Broad to Powell, Fuller this time, Powell defends it off the front foot. 36/2

21.3 S Broad to Powell, Gets right behind the line of this delivery to defend it. 36/2

21.2 S Broad to Powell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 36/2

21.1 S Broad to Powell, Bowls this one on a good length outside off. Powell leaves it alone. 36/2

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

20.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full on off, Hope drives it straight to mid off. 36/2

20.5 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 36/2

20.4 J Anderson to Hope, Peach! Outside off on a shortish length, Hope feels for it but gets beaten all ends up. He is lucky that he didn't nick that. 36/2

20.3 J Anderson to Powell, On the pads this time, Powell flicks it away off the inner half behind square leg for a single. 36/2

20.2 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 35/2

20.1 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls an inswinging delivery on the leg stump, Powell looks to flick it but misses and is struck on the pads. No real appeal from the Englishmen as it was heading down leg. 35/2

The players are walking back out to the middle for the second session. James Anderson to continue with the ball. An important update - Tea will be taken at 1610 local time due to the rain stoppage in the first session.

... Day 1, Session 2...

The star of the previous game, Shai Hope is looking confident from the word go. Kieran Powell has been very patient and is playing a key role from the other end. The conditions are still overcast and the seam bowlers need to make it count. There was a slight rain stoppage but thankfully, it didn't last long. However, dark clouds are still looking threatening and we can only hope that they will stay away. Join us in a while for the afternoon session.

A good session for England! Their senior most pro, James Anderson has been right on the money and is just one shy of 500 Test wickets - a rare feat indeed. He has bowled testing lines and lengths and made the ball do the talking. Brathwaite was dropped on 3 but it didn't cost the home side much. He continued to be tentative and Anderson nipped him out. Kyle Hope also struggled to get going and gifted his wicket away.

19.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller and swinging away, Shai Hope lunges forward and then lifts his bat to make another leave. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 35/2

19.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller and sprayed outside off, Hope ignores. 35/2

19.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shai hangs back in defense. 35/2

19.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Tad fuller and served around the off stump line, Shai Hope lunges forward in defense. 35/2

19.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller and strayed down the leg side. The batsman tries helping it on its way but fails to do so. 35/2

19.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, On a good length and shaping away from outside off. The length is such that it allows the batsman to let it be. 35/2

Just a minute left for the break. Jonny Bairstow rushes across to the other end to ensure that there is one more over bowled in this session. The clock on the ground is showing 12.59 but Michael Holding on air says that more often than not the umpires check their wrist watches. Here comes Roland-Jones.

18.6 J Anderson to Powell, A bit fuller and served wider outside off, Kieran leaves it alone. 35/2

18.5 J Anderson to Powell, Back to out-swingers again. No harm in leaving them alone. 35/2

18.4 J Anderson to Powell, There it is! He is setting him up here. Beware Powell! Brings it back into the left-hander but KP stands behind the line and offers a straight bat defense. 35/2

18.3 J Anderson to Powell, Once again bowls it outside off and it moves further away. Easy peasy leave for the southpaw. 35/2

18.2 J Anderson to Powell, Slants it across the left-hander who has no issue in letting it be. 35/2

18.1 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it on middle and it jags away with the angle as Powell sees it go past him to the keeper. 35/2

17.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Hope shoulders arms to let that one through. 35/2

17.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Beaten! That's more like it! A fuller ball, curling away off the deck and tempts Hope to go for it. The batsman does so and gets beaten all ends up. 35/2

17.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Listens to me and pitches it right up there. Shai Hope offers no stroke. 35/2

17.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. He should be bowling much fuller. 35/2

17.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Ahead of a length and around off, all the time in the world for Hope to keep that one out. 35/2

17.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Begins his spell with a back of a length delivery outside off, punched through covers for an easy single. 35/2

TOBY ROLAND-JONES is brought into the attack now.

16.6 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller and swinging in on the pads, Hope walks across a touch and flicks it towards mid-wicket. A maiden for Jimmy! 34/2

16.5 J Anderson to Hope, Pitches it on a fuller length outside off, SH stabs it into the ground. 34/2

16.4 J Anderson to Hope, On a length and outside off, this one kicks off the deck. Hope hangs his bat out in defense but once again gets beaten. 34/2

16.3 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery on off, Shai Hope has a tentative poke inside the line. Luckily, he didn't nick that one. 34/2

Toby Roland-Jones is warming up.

16.2 J Anderson to Hope, Around off, curling away, no harm for Shai to make a leave. 34/2

16.1 J Anderson to Hope, Serves it fuller outside off, Hope takes his front foot across to block it down on the pitch. 34/2

15.6 S Broad to K Powell, Marginally overpitched around off, Powell brings his bat down at the angle but drives it straight to the fielder at short cover. 34/2

15.5 S Broad to K Powell, Fuller on middle and leg, worked towards mid on. 34/2

15.4 S Broad to Powell, Fuller and swinging further away, Powell lets it be. 34/2

15.3 S Broad to Powell, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 34/2

15.2 S Broad to Powell, Fuller and outside off, nicely left alone. 34/2

15.1 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Fuller and swinging back in on the pads, Powell uses the pace of the ball and clips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 34/2

14.6 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Easily done! Slants it away on a length outside off, Hope stands tall, opens the face of the bat and dabs it past fourth slip to find the fence again. Good positive start from Shai! 30/2

14.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, once again defended nicely off the back foot. 26/2

14.4 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! Shot, that! Continuing from where he left off? Anderson actually shouldn't be worried with that. He sticks to a fuller ball outside off, Hope lunges ahead and drives it on the up through covers. Pierces the gap and finds the fence. That's some way to get off the mark. 26/2

SHAI HOPE walks in next, replacing his brother. He was the star of the previous game and with his side in early trouble, can he replicate it?

14.3 J Anderson to Hope, OUT! Anderson is up and running! Wicket number 499 for the veteran! He keeps it fuller around off, Kyle Hope leans ahead to play at that but then at the last moment decides not to do so. His bat is hanging out and the ball takes the outside edge and flies towards first slip. However, Jonny Bairstow dives full length to his right and takes it near the face of Alastair Cook. A typical Anderson celebration follows - right arm up with a finger pointing skywards. Oh wait, they are checking for the no ball. But much to the bowler's delight, the front foot is fine. Another failure for Kyle Hope as he walks back dejected. 22/2

14.2 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it in from around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 22/1

14.1 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller and a bit wide outside off, Hope has got nothing to do with that one. 22/1

13.6 S Broad to Powell, Fires in a fuller ball on the pads, Powell misses his attempted flick shot and wears it on the pads. No real appeal as it was going down leg. 22/1

13.5 S Broad to Powell, Pitches it on a length outside off and straightens off the deck to beat Powell. 22/1

13.4 S Broad to Powell, This is much better from Broad. He persists to bowl it outside the off stump. Kieran Powell shows patience and leaves it alone. 22/1

13.3 S Broad to Powell, Gets his front foot across and stabs it straight towards the point fielder. 22/1

13.2 S Broad to Powell, Hits the deck hard and hurls it around the off stump channel, Kieran lifts his bat to let it be. 22/1

13.1 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Broad begins the spell from around the wicket and straightaway offers a gift. Strays on the pads and it's easily flicked away through mid-wicket for a boundary by Powell. 22/1

Stuart Broad to have a go from the other end...

12.6 J Anderson to Hope, In the channel outside off, Hope lets it be. 18/1

12.5 J Anderson to Hope, Arrows in a good length delivery on middle and off, defended gently off the front foot. 18/1

12.4 J Anderson to Hope, Similar delivery! Serves it on a length and then gets it to move away beating the outside edge of Kyle Hope's bat. 18/1

12.3 J Anderson to Hope, On a length and angling in from around off, Hope has a push at it but the ball nips away to nearly take the outside edge. 18/1

12.2 J Anderson to Hope, Pitches it up again, Hope lunges forward and blocks it off the front foot. 18/1

12.1 J Anderson to Hope, Starts off with a fuller ball, moving away nicely. Kyle Hope watches it till the last moment before making a leave. 18/1

The players are back. The weather is still gloomy but let's hope it clears out soon. KYLE HOPE and KIERAN POWELL to continue their innings. JAMES ANDERSON to continue with the ball. Here we go...

UPDATE 1210 local time - Good news! The rain has stopped and the umpires are out having a check. The covers are also being removed. Play should resume in about 20 minutes.

This was more or less coming. Mike Atherton on air is hopeful that this is just a passing shower and adds that the forecast is not that bad. It is not raining heavily but they are not continuing for now. Stay tuned for updates...

There is a lot of delay to bowl this over. Gaffaney is not particularly keen to continue because it has gone really dark and the drizzle is getting heavier. Anderson is smiling but no one is getting a move on. Okay the decision is taken. THE PLAYERS ARE WALKING OFF.

11.6 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 18/1

11.5 S Broad to Powell, Landed on a good length outside off, not played at again. Broad needs to be closer. 18/1

11.4 S Broad to Powell, One more leave outside off. 18/1

Rain drops on the camera lens... the umbrellas are opening up in the stands...

11.3 S Broad to Powell, On a good length around off, watchfully defended. 18/1

11.2 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/1

Umpire Marais Erasmus has a chat with Chris Gaffaney about the lights. Should the stadium lights be switched on? It is looking really gloomy out there. But nothing from the umpires as of now.

11.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 18/1

10.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 18/1

10.5 J Anderson to Hope, Outside off, left alone. 18/1

KYLE HOPE walks in at number 3, replacing Brathwaite.

10.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, OUT! Caught behind! Wicket number 498 for Jimmy in Tests! He is pumped up. His perseverance has paid dividends. He has been toiling, toiling, toiling for the last 45 minutes and eventually gets the edge. He has been bowling mainly inswingers but this one goes away from the batsman. Brathwaite has a tentative poke, perhaps expecting the inswinger. But instead he gets a thick nick behind to Jonny Bairstow who collects and jumps in jubilation. West Indies have lost their first quickly after surviving some really torrid 45 minutes. 18/1

10.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fishing... Brathwaite pokes at that one slightly outside off and is beaten. 18/0

10.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, One more leave outside off. 18/0

10.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

9.6 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

9.5 S Broad to Powell, Another indipper, but down the leg side, Kieran misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 18/0

9.4 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

Nasser Hussain on air remarks on the lengths to be bowled on this pitch. Not necessarily here but mostly in England. Surprisingly, amongst the English bowlers, it has been Toby Roland-Jones who has been the fullest with 28 percent of his deliveries being on the fuller side. Anderson, on the other side, has been only bowling 13 percent of his deliveries this summer on that length. It has reflected as well with TRJ getting plenty of wickets this summer. Even today, the batsmen have been comfortable whenever the length has been short. But the moment the ball is pitched up, the batsmen are getting squared up.

9.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, This is down the leg side, flicked away for a single. 18/0

9.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, This one swings in, Kraigg looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 17/0

9.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, A rare full ball from Broad, puts it just around off, then gets it to move away. Brathwaite pushes but misses. 17/0

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 17/0

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Landed outside off, shaping away, Kieran pokes at it with soft hands and dabs it to gully. 17/0

8.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Another quick single. This is good running from West Indies and nice thinking too. Runs are hard to come by and rotation of strike will frustrate the bowler. This time he just pushes one to cover and takes one more. 17/0

8.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/0

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers. The fielders come charging in but Powell still goes for the single. Chancy run but he makes it. 16/0

8.1 J Anderson to K Powell, Beautiful bowling. Broad needs to take a lesson or two from Jimmy. He bowls this really full, lands it around middle and then gets it to swing in. Powell looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 15/0

7.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, a play and a miss to end a very ordinary over. Broad has not made the batsmen play much at all. His lines have predominantly been wide. 15/0

7.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 15/0

7.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, On a length but wide outside off, gets it to move away but Brathwaite never looked to play at that. Kept his bat well inside the line. 15/0

7.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 15/0

7.2 S Broad to Powell, Goes back and tucks it to the covers for a single. 13/0

Whoa... one look at the dark grey clouds from the end where James Anderson is bowling and it gives us the creeps. Seems like the heavens may open anytime soon.

7.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, left alone. 12/0

6.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Landed around off, watchfully blocked. 12/0

6.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes back and tucks it through the leg side for a couple. 12/0

6.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, This time he stays deep in his crease and blocks. 10/0

6.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Around off, watchfully defended. 10/0

6.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/0

6.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, driven straight back. 10/0

5.6 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

5.5 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Nicely done. Welcome runs for the Windies. A length ball outside off, Powell waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it to the third man fence. 10/0

5.4 S Broad to Powell, HOW DID THAT MISS? Tremendous, tremendous bowling. Broad bowls this on a length and the line is well outside off. Powell, assuming that it is going to be a successor of the ones before, lets it go. However, to his dismay, the ball comes in a long way. Luckily for him, it goes over the stumps. 6/0

5.3 S Broad to Powell, Fuller and miles outside off, left alone. 6/0

5.2 S Broad to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

5.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, but pretty wide, left alone. 6/0

4.6 J Anderson to Powell, Gets his radar slightly wrong this time, Powell flicks this through mid-wicket for a single. 6/0

4.5 J Anderson to Powell, Wider outside off, easier leave. 5/0

4.4 J Anderson to Powell, Another lovely delivery, almost similar to the one bowled previously. Only this time the line is outside off and is comfortably left alone. 5/0

4.3 J Anderson to Powell, That is a peach. Anderson keeps this really full and invites Powell to drive. The batsman obliges but does not move his feet at all. Prodigious movement away from him takes the ball past the outside edge. Brilliant bowling. 5/0

4.2 J Anderson to Powell, On a length this time, outside off, angling away, left alone. 5/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 5/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Finally makes the batsman play, by bowling it on a length from around the wicket, then getting it to come back in. Powell looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A mild LBW shout ensues but that seemed to be going down leg. 4/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Keep counting. Five dots on the trot, all made contact directly by the keeper. The batsman has had nothing to do with any of those. 4/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Make that four leaves in a row now. 4/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Fuller in length, outside off again, left alone once more. 4/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, On a good length outside off, left alone again. 4/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Landed outside off, angling away, let through. 4/0

2.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. Eventful over. Could have had a wicket on more than one occasion. 4/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length this time, KB thinks there are some freebies on offer, slashes hard but misses. 4/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, ANOTHER EDGE! This one does not go to hand. This is on a length again, outside off, Kraigg pushes at it tentatively once more and gets another outside edge. However, luckily for him, it does not carry to the diving Ben Stokes at gully. 4/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, EDGED, DROPPED! It is Cook. One of the safest fielders in the slip cordon. But he has shelled one. And this is not new. He put down two in the previous Test too. Anderson bowls a beautiful delivery, landing it on a length outside off and gets it to curve away. Brathwaite is forced to defend coming forward but then gets squared up as the ball moves away. It takes the outside edge and goes straight to Alastair Cook at first slip who gets down to catch but then puts it down. Shai Hope and Brathwaite were the beneficiaries in the previous game. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller outside off, Powell looks to flick it away but gets a leading edge through the covers. A single taken. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Powell, Landed on a good length around off, defended from the crease. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Better than the previous one, closer to the stumps, let through. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Anti-climax. This is sprayed wide outside off, Brathwaite lets it go. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Much, much fuller, around off, that is the length to bowl, KB comes forward and blocks it out. 3/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Stays back in his crease this time and blocks. 3/0

1.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, This is much fuller around off, Brathwaite comes forward and defends. 3/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length ball on middle, defended from within the crease. 3/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite taps it towards covers for a single. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Another one outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards point watchfully. 2/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls this slightly wide outside off. Brathwaite does not go for it. 2/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Forces the batsman to play this one. On a good length around off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 2/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone. 2/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off with a good length ball around off. Punched through the covers off the back foot for a brace. 2/0

