Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1: Stokes Takes Six as WI All-out for 123

Commentary (England innings)

7.5 S Gabriel to Westley, No run. 10/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom points his bat skywards to allow it through. 10/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Play and a miss! These are testing conditions to bat in and the Englishmen are not finding it easy. On a length outside off, Westley lunges forward to counter it but gets foxed. 10/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom hangs back and plays it with an open face towards point. He took his bottom hand off after playing it. 10/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Westley, Short of a length delivery shaping in substantially. Westley shuffles a touch, hops and tucks it through backward square leg. Two runs taken. 10/1

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Roach opts to go full outside off this time. Cook leans into it and strokes it to extra cover. 8/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Alastair keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 8/1

6.4 K Roach to Cook, Roach is hitting consistent lines and lengths! Comes around the wicket and angles it on a length on off. Cook has no choice but to play at it. The ball seams away to beat him comprehensively. 8/1

6.3 K Roach to Westley, Westley is off the mark! Fullish this time and tailing into Tom. He clips it off the inner half towards wide mid on. The fielder does well to dive to his right to stop it. A run taken. 8/1

6.2 K Roach to Westley, Beautifully bowled! Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. Westley has a tame push at it but the ball straightens a bit to go past the outside edge of his bat. 7/1

6.1 K Roach to Westley, Roach goes wider of the crease and bowls a back of a length ball on off. Westley has a lot of time to get behind it and defends it stoutly. 7/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg by Cook. Good maiden over by Gabriel. 7/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Another full length ball on middle, defended off the back foot towards covers. 7/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Full on middle and leg this, played towards mid on off the back foot. 7/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller and on middle this time. Cook stays in his crease and pushes it towards covers. 7/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another good length ball angling away. Cook once again leaves it alone. 7/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length angling away from the batsman. Left alone by Cook. 7/1

4.6 K Roach to Cook, Full on off once again. Cook taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. 7/1

4.5 K Roach to Cook, Full on off, Cook gets onto his front foot to defend the ball solidly into the ground. 6/1

4.4 K Roach to Cook, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 6/1

4.3 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! First boundary for Cook. This is bowled outside off and slightly full. Cook waits and opens the face of the bat to guide it through third man for a boundary. 6/1

4.2 K Roach to Cook, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 2/1

4.1 K Roach to Cook, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 2/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Outside off, Westley looks to play but misses it. 2/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Defends this one off the back foot. 2/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Is that bat or pad that made the sound? Shannon bowls this back of a length delivery outside off. Westley looks to push at it but misses the ball as it goes past his outside edge. There is a faint sound which excites the bowler but the umpire shows no interest. Replays show that there was surely no edge there. 2/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Cook, On the pads, Cook works it fine down the leg side for a single. 2/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another one outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, Gets right behind the line of the delivery to defend this. 1/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Swings this sharply in from outside off. Westley offers no stroke and is struck high on pads. 1/1

TOM WESTLEY walks in at number three.

2.4 K Roach to Stoneman, OUT! West Indies strike early! Stoneman has been dismissed! This is on a good length just a touch outside off. Mark feels for it off the back foot but the ball seams slightly away and takes a thick outside edge which flies behind to the keeper. Shane Dowrich makes no mistake and takes the catch comfortably. Roach is elated and his side will hope that he takes some more wickets. 1/1

2.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman once again shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

2.2 K Roach to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

2.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Bowls from the around the wicket and on a good length outside off. Stoneman leaves it alone. 1/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Oohh! That was too close for comfort. Bowls this on a good length just outside off. Cook looks to defend it off the back foot but plays inside the line of the delivery. The ball goes just past the outside edge of the bat there. 1/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the left-hander. It has been left alone by Cook. 1/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Length ball on off this time, Cook defends from within his crease off his back foot. 1/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this on middle and back of a length. Cook defends it towards the leg side. 1/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, Stoneman tucks it towards square leg for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

SHANNON GABRIEL to share the new ball.

0.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and on off, Cook leans forward to defend. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to Cook, Outside off this time, Cook wants to do nothing with it. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Cook, Fuller on middle and off, Cook defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Cook, Another one on a good length and outside off. Left alone by Cook. The umpire is having a look at Roach's landing area, he needs to be careful and not get too close to the danger zone. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a full length ball angling into the batsman. Cook looks to flick it but misses and gets struck on the pads. Nothing but a stifled appeal as that was missing leg. 0/0

