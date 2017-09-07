Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1: Windies Win Toss, To Bat

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite shared a 246-run stand in the first inning and a 144-run partnership in the second to help West Indies win a Test on English soil after 17 years (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

The players are out in the middle as KRAIGG BRATHWAITE and KIERAN POWELL take their guard. JAMES ANDERSON to open the bowling for the hosts. He is on 497 wickets! Conditions are a little overcast but hopefully there will be no rain. Three slips and a gully in place, here we go!

WEST INDIES WIN THE TOSS AND WILL BAT FIRST. Team changes - As announced last evening, the hosts bring in Toby Roland-Jones in place of Chris Woakes. West Indies remain unchanged.

Hello and welcome to the third and final Test match between England and West Indies. The hosts were given a wake-up call after Windies shocked everyone with a win at Headingley. It was the brilliance of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope (with the bat) that handed the visitors their first victory in 17 years on English soil. They will hope to win their second consecutive Test away from home after a very long time. So it all sets up for a thrilling decider at the Mecca of cricket - Lord's. Stay tuned for the toss.

2.1 J Anderson to Powell, No run. 3/0

1.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Better than the previous one, closer to the stumps, let through. 3/0

1.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Anti-climax. This is prayed wide outside off, Brathwaite lets it go. 3/0

1.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Much, much fuller, around off, that is the length to bowl, KB comes forward and blocks it out. 3/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Stays back in his crease this time and blocks. 3/0

1.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, This is much fuller around off, Brathwaite comes forward and defends. 3/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length ball on middle, defended from within the crease. 3/0

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite taps it towards covers for a single. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Another one outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards point watchfully. 2/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls this slightly wide outside off. Brathwaite does not go for it. 2/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Forces the batsman to play this one. On a good length around off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 2/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone. 2/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off with a good length ball around off. Punched through the covers off the back foot for a brace. 2/0

First Published: September 7, 2017, 3:21 PM IST