Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 2: Brathwaite Is Anderson's 500th Test Scalp

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

13.5 Ben Stokes to Powell, No run. 30/2

13.4 Ben Stokes to Powell, Powell stays in his crease and goes for a push but fails to make contact. 30/2

13.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards wide mid off. The fielder there makes a good stop. 30/2

13.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, left alone by the batsman. 30/2

13.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, Nah, nah, not even close! Starts with a good length delivery outside off, punched towards covers by the batsman. 30/2

BEN STOKES has been introduced into the attack. He is on a hat-trick. Can he take it? Four slips and a short mid on in place. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is walking off the field to take a breather.

12.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Shai shoulders his arms to it. 30/2

12.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angling into the hips, nudged towards mid-wicket by the batsman. 30/2

12.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope stays tall in his crease and defends it neatly. 30/2

12.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, swinging in. Hope covers the stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 30/2

12.2 T Roland-Jones to S Hope, Seaming in from around off on a fuller length, Hope tries to defend it. Gets it towards second slip on a bounce off the outside edge. 30/2

Ben Stokes is warming up.

12.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, pushed towards mid off. 30/2

11.6 S Broad to Powell, Shortish around off, Powell gets on top of it and stabs it towards gully. 30/2

11.5 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length delivery around middle, blocked into the deck. 30/2

11.4 S Broad to Powell, Wide outside off, left alone. 30/2

11.3 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Pulled away! Short and angling into the batsman. Sits up nicely for the batsman, who rides the bounce and plays a controlled pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. 30/2

11.2 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 26/2

11.1 S Broad to Hope, Hope gets forward and defends it with soft hands in the cover region for a single. 26/2

10.6 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 25/2

10.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Pitched around leg, seams away sharply. Powell feels for it and gets beaten. 25/2

10.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Full on middle, clipped though mid-wicket for a single. 25/2

10.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/2

10.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Powell stays back and taps it in front of covers for a single. 24/2

10.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Shortish and angling across the batsman, Powell looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge. It runs in the slip cordon between second and third slip. One of the two fielders get his hands to it and the ball slows down. A brace is taken. 23/2

Toby Roland-Jones is brought into the attack.

9.6 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery, Hope hops and defends it solidly. 21/2

Shai Hope to bat at number 4!

9.5 S Broad to Hope, OUT! The decision stands! Terrific bowling from Broad and surely he deserves this wicket. Fuller in length outside off, swinging in sharply. Hope tries to drive it down the ground but misses to get pinged low on the back pad. The hosts appeal confidently in unison and up goes the umpire's finger. Kyle Hope ambles across to Powell and ponders about the review. After a conversation, Kyle finally takes it. The replays roll in. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact is in line and it is crashing into the off stump. This is a waste of a review. The youngster's misery continues. 21/2

Kyle Hope has been adjudged LBW! He has opted for the review after speaking to his partner. Seems plumb to the naked eye.

9.4 S Broad to Powell, On the boots, clipped around the corner for a single. 21/1

9.3 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, Powell lets it go. 20/1

9.2 S Broad to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 20/1

9.1 S Broad to Powell, Fullish delivery outside off, driven with an open bat face to backward point. 20/1

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, Full length delivery around off, tapped to covers for a brisk single. 20/1

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Peach! Good length delivery around off, coming in with the angle initially. Powell has no choice but to play at it but the ball nips away after landing to beat him black and blue. 19/1

8.4 J Anderson to Powell, In the corridor of apprehension, shaping away after landing. Powell doesn't flirt with it. 19/1

8.3 J Anderson to Powell, Straying on the pads, Kieran flicks it through backward square leg for a brace. 19/1

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Length delivery outside off, angling in. Powell knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 17/1

8.1 J Anderson to Powell, Length delivery on off, Powell eases it to mid on. 17/1

7.6 S Broad to Hope, Similar length delivery on off, tapped back to Broad. 17/1

7.5 S Broad to Hope, Fuller in length outside off, played with soft hands to covers. 17/1

7.4 S Broad to K Hope, Hope shuffles across to counter the inward movement. He does well to work it to mid on. 17/1

7.3 S Broad to Powell, Straying on the hips, helped around the corner for a single. 17/1

Bairstow the real team-man! After the ball pegged the middle stump and raced away, Jonny sprinted after it to retrieve the ball. So that Anderson can hold the ball up to take the applause of the Lord's crowd!

7.2 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! He is very strong around his pads. Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Powell clips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. The timing was spot on and he got the desired result. 16/1

7.1 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 12/1

6.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full length delivery outside off, Hope pushes at it with a stiff front foot and again gets beaten. 12/1

6.5 J Anderson to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, Powell plays at it but gets it off the outer half to backward point. A run taken. 12/1

6.4 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 11/1

6.3 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson comes from around the wicket and bowls it well outside off. Kieran plants his front foot across and sees it through safely. 11/1

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 11/1

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Another nervy moment! On a fuller length outside off, swinging in sharply. Powell shuffles a bit and points his bat skywards to let it go. The ball was very close and missed the off pole by a whisker. 11/1

5.6 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

5.5 S Broad to Hope, That's a jaffa! On a drivable length outside off, shaping in with the angle initially. Kyle pushes at it with minimal foot movement but it nips away after pitching to leave him clueless. 11/1

5.4 S Broad to Hope, This is testing stuff and the West Indies batsmen have been caught completely off guard. Fullish delivery outside off, swinging away substantially. Hope feels for it but gets foxed completely. 11/1

5.3 S Broad to Hope, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Hope hangs back to defend but the ball passes under his bat. 11/1

5.2 S Broad to Hope, Beautiful bowling! Fuller in length and coming in with the angle. Hope shuffles and pushes it tentatively to mid on. 11/1

5.1 S Broad to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/1

4.6 J Anderson to Powell, Short of a length outside off, holding its line. Kieran doesn't flirt with it. Ends another testing over from Anderson. 11/1

4.5 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson is absolutely enjoying himself! Fuller in length this time, swinging away. Powell strides forward to counter it but misses again. 11/1

4.4 J Anderson to Powell, Close shave! This one nips away after pitching. Powell pushes at it lazily and is beaten on the outside edge. 11/1

4.3 J Anderson to Powell, This one swings the other way. Powell looks to keep it out but is beaten by the sharp inward movement. The ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pads and whizzes through to the keeper. 11/1

4.2 J Anderson to Hope, Hope taps this to covers and takes off. Broad hurls in a wayward throw at the striker's end but the back up fielder stops it. A run taken. 11/1

4.1 J Anderson to Hope, There is a spring in the stride of Anderson. He steams in and bowls a pacy good length delivery outside off. Hope pokes at it but is beaten all ends up. Just before the ball, England seemed to have a problem with the ball. The umpires had a look at it and they decided to change it. 10/1

3.6 S Broad to Powell, In the corridor of uncertainty, Powell feels for it but gets beaten. 10/1

3.5 S Broad to K Powell, FOUR! Powell is living dangerously! Length delivery outside off, Kyle throws his bat at it but gets it off the outer half of the bat. The ball flies over the leaping third slip fielder and races to the fence. 10/1

3.4 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/1

3.3 S Broad to Powell, DROPPED! Good length delivery around off, coming in with the angle and gets big on Powell. He looks to fend it off but gets a thick outside edge towards fourth slip. Ben Stokes stationed there gets low to his right, attempts to catch it but fails to do so. The ball hits his chest, dribbles on his knee and falls down. The all-rounder is usually very good in that region. He seems to be a little hurt as well. Nevertheless, Kieran survives a scare! 6/1

3.2 S Broad to Powell, In the zone outside off, a bit wider this time. Powell adopts a circumspect approach allowing it to go through. 6/1

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Length delivery outside off, shaping away. Powell doesn't fiddle with it. 6/1

Kyle Hope is the new man in.

2.6 Anderson to K Brathwaite, OUT! 500th Test wicket for James Anderson! Take a bow, Jimmy! What an achievement, amazing! It's full and swinging in sharply into the batsman. Brathwaite looks to defend it off the front foot but gets undone by the inswing. The ball goes through his defence and pegs the middle stump. Anderson is delighted and why won't he be! His teammates surround him to congratulate. James shows the cherry towards the dressing room. First Englishman to get to this landmark, sixth overall and third pacer. To pick a wicket at Lord's is something special but to scalp his 500th is unforgettable. This guy is still going strong. West Indies trail by 65 runs! 6/1

2.5 J Anderson to Powell, Shortish around off, dabbed in the cover-point region for a single 6/0

2.4 J Anderson to Powell, Brave leave! Length delivery around middle and off, angling away. Powell is very watchful. He moves across again and leaves it. 5/0

2.3 J Anderson to Powell, Straying on the pads, Powell moves across again and taps it off his hips on the leg side. 5/0

2.2 J Anderson to Powell, Back of a length delivery, slanting across, Powell covers the stumps and drops it on the off side. 5/0

2.1 J Anderson to Powell, Away swinger from Anderson, Powell leaves it carefully. 5/0

Stuart Broad is not happy with the landing area. The groundsmen are called in. They are sweeping it to ensure that there is no concern.

1.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Appeal for a caught behind! Length delivery around off, nips back in sharply. Brathwaite looks to defend but the ball goes through his defence. The ball deflects off the thigh pad and goes in Bairstow's gloves. The players appeal mutedly but the umpire stays put. 5/0

1.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Full outside off, Kraigg prods ahead and pushes it straight back. Broad fumbles but doesn't concede a run. 5/0

1.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Smoothly done! Full and tailing into the pads, Brathwaite leans across and flicks it crisply. The timing is spot on and the ball races away to the square leg fence. 5/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, On a good length outside off, nips away a touch, Brathwaite gets across and blocks it on the leg side. 1/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length delivery outside off, Powell gets on the top of the bounce and taps it on the off side for a single. 1/0

1.1 S Broad to Powell, Length delivery wide outside off, Powell covers the stumps and leaves it alone. 0/0

STUART BROAD to share the new cherry from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length delivery around off, a bit of away nibble again. Brathwaite hangs back and defends it stoutly. Anderson begins with a maiden! 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish on off this time, attacking the base of off stump. Kraigg puts his head down and defends it calmly. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, swinging away a touch. Braithwaite gets behind it and pats it towards mid off. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery outside off, still not close enough to make the right-hander play. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish outside off again, shaping away. Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller length delivery outside off, swinging away. Brathwaite points his bat skywards to let it go. The crowd is right behind him as Jimmy is just one shy of 500 Test wickets. What a moment it will be when he gets there! 0/0

First Published: September 8, 2017, 3:31 PM IST