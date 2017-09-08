Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 2: Rain Stops Play After Hosts Lose Five

Jason Holder reacts after getting a wicket in the second Test against England (Getty Images)

1355 LOCAL - Finally some good news! The rain has gone away and if there is no more rain, play will restart at 1415 local.

1335 LOCAL - Alas! As the umpires came out for inspection, it started raining again. The covers are being brought back and another delay awaits.

1310 LOCAL - Some positive news from Lord's at the moment. The rain has lightened up but the forecast for the afternoon isn't great. Mopping up has started. We will let you know as soon as there is news of resumption.

1230 LOCAL - As scheduled, EARLY LUNCH has been taken. Let's hope the weather clears out seen. We will keep you posted as and when we get some news.

1210 LOCAL - It is raining heavily at Lord's now. Probably we won't see any more cricketing action before lunch. We are getting news that lunch will be taken 30 minutes early at 1230 local. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

The umpires look at each other and decide that the weather isn't perfect for cricket so they ask the players to make way for the covers.

23.2 S Gabriel to Bairstow, Length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Bairstow initially looks to play at it but points his bat skywards at the last moment. 64/5

23.1 S Gabriel to Stokes, Full length delivery around off, swinging in. Stokes pushes at it with hard hands and gets it off the inner half through square leg. A run taken. 64/5

Rain has picked up some pace now. There were thunderstorms predicted at 1145 local time and seems that the weather reports have got it exactly right.

22.6 K Roach to Bairstow, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 63/5

22.5 K Roach to Bairstow, Roach changes angle to over the wicket and bangs it in outside off. Bairstow arches back and makes a good leave. 63/5

Jonny Bairstow strides out to the middle.

22.4 K Roach to Malan, OUT! A promising start from Malan has been cut short! It is that man again, Kemar Roach who provides the breakthrough. He steams in from around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Malan hangs back to block it but the ball seams away slightly after hitting the deck. That is enough to catch the outside edge of Dawid's bat. Shane Dowrich behind the stumps gets low to his left and takes it inches above the ground. West Indies continue to chip away at the wickets. England still trail by 60 runs with half their side back in the hut. 63/5

22.3 K Roach to Malan, Wide outside off this time, Malan lets it go. 63/4

22.2 K Roach to Malan, Full length on off this time. Dawid eases it towards mid off who is standing a little ahead. 63/4

22.1 K Roach to Malan, Length delivery outside off, moving away after pitching. Malan doesn't have anything to do with it. 63/4

A little drizzle is in the air.

21.6 S Gabriel to Stokes, FOUR! Elegant! Fullish delivery outside off, the all-rounder lunges forward confidently and drives it past mid off. The timing is spot on and he picks up another boundary to his name. 63/4

21.5 S Gabriel to Malan, Straying on the pads, nudged to fine leg for an easy single. 59/4

21.4 S Gabriel to Malan, A loud shout for an LBW denied! Similar length delivery around leg stump, seaming in after pitching. Malan looks to tuck it away but is struck on the thigh pad. Gabriel appeals confidently but umpire Chris Gaffaney is unmoved. The Hawk Eye shows that it pitched outside leg. 58/4

21.3 S Gabriel to Stokes, On a length on the hips, Stokes pushes at it tentatively to square leg. A run taken. 58/4

21.2 S Gabriel to Stokes, Good length delivery on middle, seaming away prodigiously after landing. Stokes adopts a circumspect approach and lets it go. 57/4

Deep square leg in place now.

21.1 S Gabriel to Stokes, Fuller length delivery and straight on this ocassion. Stokes hangs back and defends it stoutly down the track. 57/4

20.6 K Roach to Stokes, Sloppy! Full length delivery outside off, Stokes times his drive crisply to extra cover where Holder fumbles to concede a run. 57/4

20.5 K Roach to Stokes, Shaping into Ben. He tucks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 56/4

20.4 K Roach to Stokes, FOUR! Stokes won't miss out on those. Shortish in length and width on offer, Ben stands tall and cuts it through the gap between third slip and gully. He has struck that well and the ball races to the fence. That stroke will give him confidence. 56/4

It's very chilly out there. The players are rubbing their hands to get some warmth.

20.3 K Roach to Stokes, Good length delivery angling in sharply. Stokes hops back and tucks it to wide mid on. 52/4

20.2 K Roach to Stokes, This time it is on a similar length but well outside off. Ben doesn't fiddle with it. 52/4

20.1 K Roach to Stokes, Roach begins from around the wicket and angles in a good length delivery from outside off. It hits the deck hard and seams away. Stokes makes a watchful leave. 52/4

KEMAR ROACH to bowl from the other end. Three slips and a gully in place for him as well.

19.6 S Gabriel to D Malan, FOUR! Cracking shot! Half-volley outside off, Malan leans into it and strokes it crisply past the diving extra cover fielder. Once it went past him, the result was destined. 52/4

19.5 S Gabriel to Malan, Gabriel drags his length back a touch. Lands it on off and gets it to seam away substantially. Dawid points his bat skywards and lets it go. 48/4

19.4 S Gabriel to Malan, Fractionally overpitched on middle and leg, Malan clips it to the left of Holder who is quick to attack the ball and throws it back to the keeper. 48/4

19.3 S Gabriel to Malan, Good length delivery on leg stump, Dawid tries to help it away but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pad and rolls to backward square leg. 48/4

19.2 S Gabriel to Malan, First runs of the day! Fullish delivery on off, Malan goes for the drive but the bat turns in his hand a bit. The ball goes through cover-point. The point fielder rushes after it and keeps it down to a couple. 48/4

19.1 S Gabriel to Malan, Full length delivery outside off, some good swing on offer again as we saw yesterday. Malan plants his front foot across to allow it through. 46/4

We are set to get underway. BEN STOKES and DAWID MALAN to continue their innings. SHANNON GABRIEL to start off with the ball today. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

1050 LOCAL - We have some good news! The drizzle has gone away. The game is set to begin at 1115 local provided the rain doesn't return.

We have an update for you all. Some time back the rain had stopped and the covers had been peeled off. Unfortunately, it has started drizzling and the hover cover is back. An on and off day seems likely. We can expect a delayed start. Stay tuned for more updates.

As many as 14 wickets fell yesterday and we can witness something similar today as the conditions are conducive for swing bowling. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder hold the key for the visitors. The forecast isn't that good for today with thundershowers expected to interrupt. Let's hope the weather holds up and we get to witness some scintillating cricket.

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the final Test between England and West Indies at the Lord's. The game is nicely poised at the moment with the hosts holding a bit of upper hand due to their deep batting line-up. A lot will be expected from Stokes who scored a century in the previous match when his side was in some trouble. On the other hand, the Windies have fought back hard after their dismal show with the bat.

... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...

The forecast for tomorrow is not looking that great at the moment with thundershowers on the radar. That means more stern test for the batsmen. We lost around 11 overs today due to rain and hopefully, we will be able to make those up in the remaining days. Can the Windies continue their fightback? Or will England bounce back on a new day? Join us at 1100 local tomorrow to catch all the action from Day 2. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

West Indies will be brimming with confidence right now but do not forget that this English line-up bats very deep. They still have Bairstow and Moeen Ali to come and will back themselves to get to 200 from here. Having said that, kudos to the fighting spirit of the Windies. They attacked from the word go and have brought their side back into the contest.

England were in control for most part of the day but faltered towards the fag end. Bowling out the opposition for 123 is a commendable feat. Agreed that the conditions were favourable for the seam bowlers but still the efforts had to be put in. Stokes was sensational as he picked up a 6-fer and he got good support from Anderson who is on 499 Test wickets at the moment. However, as has been throughout the summer, their top order failed yet again and to make matters worse, even skipper Root has gone.

An absorbing day of Test cricket! 14 wickets fell and it is really heartening to see the bowlers coming out on top on what is supposed to be a batsman's game in modern day. The visitors made the final session count by picking up four wickets. Roach and Holder were consistently bowling probing lines and lengths and got the rewards as well.

The inevitable has happened! It has got really dark and the umpires have made a wise decision of CALLING IT A DAY.

1833 local - The umpires speak with the two batsmen in the middle asking them if they would like to continue as it has become really dark. After discussing with them and also Jason Holder, they come to the decision of walking off. Holder is not too keen on this as he tries convincing the umpire that the conditions are playable. However, it also starts drizzling as the players make their way out of the field. The pitch is being covered at the moment with 11 overs still remaining in the day. Does not look like play will resume though as we are almost upto close of play. But fingers crossed...

18.6 J Holder to Stokes, Length delivery well outside off, Stokes points his bat skywards to allow it through. 46/4

18.5 J Holder to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/4

18.4 J Holder to Stokes, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fullish and on leg stump, Stokes clips it through mid-wicket. The timing is spot on and he picks up a boundary to his name. 46/4

18.3 J Holder to Stokes, Well outside off, Stokes doesn't fiddle with it. 42/4

18.2 J Holder to Stokes, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 42/4

18.1 J Holder to Stokes, Length delivery outside off, Stokes leaves it. 42/4

17.6 K Roach to Malan, Good length delivery outside off, Malan plays it with an angled bat to third slip. 42/4

17.5 K Roach to Malan, Malan would have had his heart in his mouth! Good length delivery around off, Dawid looks to keep it out but gets it off the bottom part of the bat. The ball rolls towards the off stump but the batsman is aware of it. He pushes the ball away with his bat. He was in danger of getting hit wicket but luckily, he survived. 42/4

17.4 K Roach to Malan, Straying on the pads, clipped behind square leg for a couple. 42/4

17.3 K Roach to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 40/4

17.2 K Roach to Malan, Length delivery around off, shaping away. Malan keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 40/4

17.1 K Roach to Malan, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 40/4

16.6 J Holder to Stokes, Good length delivery slanting across Stokes. He shuffles across to keep it out but fails to do so. 40/4

16.5 J Holder to Malan, Sloppy work! Back of a length delivery outside off, Dawid pushes it through cover-point. The fielder from point chases it and slides to stop it. However, he fails to stop it and he has to get up and chase it again. The batsmen take three. 40/4

16.4 J Holder to Malan, On a length outside off, left alone. 37/4

16.3 J Holder to Malan, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Malan looks to play at it with a horizontal bat but the ball goes past under his bat. 37/4

16.2 J Holder to Malan, FOUR! Well controlled! Back of a length outside off, Malan taps it with an open bat face past gully and the ball races to the fence. 37/4

16.1 J Holder to Malan, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 33/4

15.6 K Roach to Stokes, Nervy moment! Length delivery on off, straightens after pitching. Stokes plays at it but is beaten black and blue. The Windies are making merry in helpful conditions. 33/4

15.5 K Roach to Ben Stokes, Driven to mid off by the batsman. 33/4

15.4 K Roach to Stokes, FOUR! Half-volley outside off, Stokes leans into it and caresses it through covers for a delightful boundary. 33/4

15.3 K Roach to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Streaky runs! On a length on off, straightens after pitching. Stokes pokes at it and gets a thick outside edge past gully to find the fence. 29/4

15.2 K Roach to Stokes, Fullish in length outside off, shaping away. Stokes looks to leave it at the last moment but gets it off the bottom part of the bat towards the keeper. 25/4

15.1 K Roach to Stokes, Full and wide outside off, Stokes doesn't fiddle with it. 25/4

14.6 J Holder to Malan, Wide outside off, left alone. 25/4

14.5 J Holder to Malan, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it. 25/4

14.4 J Holder to Malan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 25/4

14.3 J Holder to Stokes, Around the pads, clipped around the corner for a run and Stokes is off the mark. 25/4

14.2 J Holder to Stokes, The all-rounder survives the hat-trick delivery. Fullish delivery, Stokes keeps it out. 24/4

BEN STOKES comes out to bat. He was terrific with the ball, now can he do it with the bat and bail his side out of trouble? Meanwhile, Holder is on a hat-trick!

14.1 J Holder to Joe Root, OUT! The run machine departs! No fifty for the English skipper this time which is a rarity. What a brilliant passage of play for the tourists. Back of a length delivery outside off, seams in substantially after hitting the deck. Root hops back, looks to force it through the off side but is not in a good position to do so. He ends up getting a thick outside edge. Dowrich doesn't go for the catch and Powell at first slip is a bit late to react. However, he does well to stick out his left hand and grab a very good catch. England are falling like a pack of cards. This is already the 14th wicket that has gone down in the day. 24/4

13.6 K Roach to Malan, Another one on a good length around off, seams away sharply after landing. Malan is outfoxed completely. 24/3

13.5 K Roach to Malan, Back of a length around off, seams away after pitching. Malan is squared up and ends up getting beaten. 24/3

13.4 K Roach to Malan, In the channel outside off, left alone. 24/3

13.3 K Roach to Malan, FOUR! Shot! Fractionally overpitched, Malan leans into it and drives it through wide mid off to get off the mark. 24/3

13.2 K Roach to Malan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 20/3

13.1 K Roach to Root, Back of a length on off, Root taps it to covers and sets off for a run. Good judgement. 20/3

DAWID MALAN walks in at number five.

12.6 J Holder to Westley, OUT! The Windies are making really good use of the overcast conditions. Westley's lean patch continues, his fifth consecutive single digit score in Tests. Holder steams in and bowls it on a length on off. Tom hangs back and looks to block it but misses it completely to get rapped on the back pad. The tourists appeal confidently in unison and the umpire has no hesitation in ruling it out. The youngster walks across to his skipper and thinks about the review but Root tells him not to take it. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact was umpire's call and it was clipping the top of off. England are in some trouble now. 19/3

12.5 J Holder to Westley, Aggression from the skipper! Fullish around off, pushed back to Holder. He picks it up and throws it back at the stumps. 19/2

12.4 J Holder to Westley, Fullish delivery outside off, shaping away. Westley initially looks to drive it but then bails out. 19/2

12.3 J Holder to Westley, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Full delivery on the pads, Westley clips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. 19/2

12.2 J Holder to Westley, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/2

12.1 J Holder to Westley, Full outside off, left alone. 15/2

JOE ROOT comes out to bat. He has an opportunity to set a new record. He has 50+ consecutive Test fifties in the last 12 matches and is equal with AB de Villiers at the moment.

11.6 K Roach to Cook, OUT! The bowling change does the trick! He has a habit of bowling snorters out of nowhere and he produces another. Good bowling from Roach and he reaps the reward. Bowls this one on a length on middle and off and gets some away movement after pitching. Cook pokes at it gingerly and ends up getting an outside edge. Shane Dowrich moves to his left and takes a regulation catch. This is a big breakthrough for the visitors. 15/2

11.5 K Roach to Cook, A bit straighter this time, on a length on off. Cook camps back and defends it stoutly. 15/1

11.4 K Roach to Cook, Roach needs to make the batsman play. Serves this one wide outside off, Alastair has nothing to do with it. 15/1

11.3 K Roach to Cook, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 15/1

11.2 K Roach to Cook, Similar length delivery outside off, holding its line this time. Alastair doesn't flirt with it. 15/1

11.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off from around the wicket and bowls it on a good length delivery around off. Cook looks to clip it across but is hit on the thigh pad. No real appeal for an LBW as it was very high. 15/1

KEMAR ROACH is back on.

10.6 J Holder to Westley, In the channel outside off, Tom makes a watchful leave. 15/1

10.5 J Holder to Westley, Fractionally overpitched around off, eased to short extra cover. 15/1

10.4 J Holder to Westley, Well bowled! In the corridor of uncertainty, swinging away. Tom plants his front foot across to allow it through. 15/1

10.3 J Holder to Westley, Fullish delivery around off, Westley puts his head down and defends it calmly. 15/1

10.2 J Holder to Westley, On a length down the leg side, Tom comes inside the line and looks to tuck it away but fails to do so. 15/1

10.1 J Holder to Tom Westley, Fullish in length outside off, shaping away a touch. Westley strides forward confidently and drives it crisply to short extra cover. This stroke will give him some confidence. 15/1

9.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Cook leans ahead and times his drive nicely through covers. Gets a couple to his name. 15/1

9.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Similar length delivery outside off, played with an angled bat to backward point. 13/1

9.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Fullish delivery outside off, Westley taps it towards extra cover and takes off. Cook responds. Bishoo picks it up and hits the bull's eye at the striker's end but the southpaw seems to be comfortably in. However, the square leg umpire decides not to take any risk and refers it upstairs. The replays confirm that Cook is comfortably home. 13/1

9.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery on off, Westley hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 12/1

9.2 S Gabriel to Westley, Fullish in length outside off, Westley drives it with an open bat face to point. 12/1

9.1 S Gabriel to Westley, Roach again makes good use of the crease. Goes wide but the line is not that testing. It is on a good length well outside off. Tom leaves it alone. 12/1

8.6 J Holder to Cook, Fuller in length this time, Alastair leans forward and pats it past the bowler. 12/1

8.5 J Holder to Cook, Plays this good length delivery with an open bat face to gully. 12/1

8.4 J Holder to Cook, Holder loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side. Cook misses his tuck. 12/1

8.3 J Holder to Cook, Holder comes around the wicket and bowls it in the zone outside off. The ex-English skipper doesn't fiddle with it. 12/1

8.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length delivery well outside off, a gentle loosener. Cook mistimes his cut through cover-point. The fielder from point rushes after it and keeps it down to a couple. 12/1

8.1 J Holder to A Cook, Shortish delivery slanting across Alastair. He stays back and half pulls it to mid-wicket. 10/1

The skipper, JASON HOLDER introduces himself into the attack. Three slips and a gully in place.

7.6 S Gabriel to Westley, That's a peach! That was probably bowled with a scrambled seam. Angling in from a good length outside off, Westley comes forward looking to block it but misses it completely. End of a testing over from Gabriel. 10/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Substantial movement once again from outside off. Westley plants his front foot across, covers his off pole and sees it through safely. 10/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom points his bat skywards to allow it through. 10/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Play and a miss! These are testing conditions to bat in and the Englishmen are not finding it easy. On a length outside off and after pitching, the ball straightens a bit. Westley lunges forward to counter it but gets foxed. He is looking uncomfortable at the moment and needs to be careful. 10/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Westley, Good length delivery outside off, Tom hangs back and plays it with an open face towards point. He took his bottom hand off after playing it. 10/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Westley, Short of a length delivery shaping in substantially. Westley shuffles a touch, hops and tucks it through backward square leg. Two runs taken. 10/1

6.6 K Roach to Cook, Roach opts to go full outside off this time. Cook leans into it and strokes it to extra cover. 8/1

6.5 K Roach to Cook, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Alastair keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 8/1

6.4 K Roach to Cook, Roach is hitting consistent lines and lengths! Comes around the wicket and angles it on a length on off. Cook has no choice but to play at it. The ball seams away to beat him comprehensively. 8/1

6.3 K Roach to Westley, Westley is off the mark! Fullish this time and tailing into Tom. He clips it off the inner half towards wide mid on. The fielder does well to dive to his right to stop it. A run taken. 8/1

6.2 K Roach to Westley, Beautifully bowled! Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. Westley has a tame push at it but the ball straightens a bit to go past the outside edge of his bat. 7/1

6.1 K Roach to Westley, Roach goes wider of the crease and bowls a back of a length ball on off. Westley has a lot of time to get behind it and defends it stoutly. 7/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg by Cook. Good maiden over by Gabriel. 7/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Another full length ball on middle, defended off the back foot towards covers. 7/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Full on middle and leg this, played towards mid on off the back foot. 7/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller and on middle this time. Cook stays in his crease and pushes it towards covers. 7/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another good length ball angling away. Cook once again leaves it alone. 7/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length angling away from the batsman. Left alone by Cook. 7/1

4.6 K Roach to Cook, Full on off once again. Cook taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. 7/1

4.5 K Roach to Cook, Full on off, Cook gets onto his front foot to defend the ball solidly into the ground. 6/1

4.4 K Roach to Cook, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 6/1

4.3 K Roach to Cook, FOUR! First boundary for Cook. This is bowled outside off and slightly full. Cook waits and opens the face of the bat to guide it through third man for a boundary. 6/1

4.2 K Roach to Cook, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 2/1

4.1 K Roach to Cook, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 2/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Outside off, Westley looks to play but misses it. 2/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Defends this one off the back foot. 2/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Westley, Shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Is that bat or pad that made the sound? Shannon bowls this back of a length delivery outside off. Westley looks to push at it but misses the ball as it goes past his outside edge. There is a faint sound which excites the bowler but the umpire shows no interest. Replays show that there was surely no edge there. 2/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Cook, On the pads, Cook works it fine down the leg side for a single. 2/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Another one outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/1

2.6 K Roach to Westley, Gets right behind the line of the delivery to defend this. 1/1

2.5 K Roach to Westley, Swings this sharply in from outside off. Westley offers no stroke and is struck high on pads. 1/1

TOM WESTLEY walks in at number three.

2.4 K Roach to Stoneman, OUT! West Indies strike early! Stoneman has been dismissed! This is on a good length just a touch outside off. Mark feels for it off the back foot but the ball seams slightly away and takes a thick outside edge which flies behind to the keeper. Shane Dowrich makes no mistake and takes the catch comfortably. Roach is elated and his side will hope that he takes some more wickets. 1/1

2.3 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off, Stoneman once again shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

2.2 K Roach to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

2.1 K Roach to Stoneman, Bowls from the around the wicket and on a good length outside off. Stoneman leaves it alone. 1/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Oohh! That was too close for comfort. Bowls this on a good length just outside off. Cook looks to defend it off the back foot but plays inside the line of the delivery. The ball goes just past the outside edge of the bat there. 1/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Good length ball angling away from the left-hander. It has been left alone by Cook. 1/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Cook, Length ball on off this time, Cook defends from within his crease off his back foot. 1/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this on middle and back of a length. Cook defends it towards the leg side. 1/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 1/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, Stoneman tucks it towards square leg for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

SHANNON GABRIEL to share the new ball.

0.6 K Roach to Cook, Full and on off, Cook leans forward to defend. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to Cook, Outside off this time, Cook wants to do nothing with it. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Cook, Fuller on middle and off, Cook defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Cook, Another one on a good length and outside off. Left alone by Cook. The umpire is having a look at Roach's landing area, he needs to be careful and not get too close to the danger zone. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to Cook, Bowls this wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Cook, Starts off with a full length ball angling into the batsman. Cook looks to flick it but misses and gets struck on the pads. Nothing but a stifled appeal as that was missing leg. 0/0

