Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: Anderson Picks His Fourth, Gets Blackwood

England's James Anderson, centre, is congratulated after taking his 500th test wicket on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground. (AP Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

39.5 J Anderson to Dowrich, No run. 100/5

39.4 J Anderson to Dowrich, No run. 100/5

39.3 J Anderson to Dowrich, No run. 100/5

SHANE DOWRICH walks in to bat with his team in a precarious position. Five slips in place. Root is on the attack.

39.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, OUT c Jonny Bairstow b James Anderson. West Indies have lost their fifth wicket. 100/5

39.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 100/4

38.6 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 100/4

38.5 S Broad to J Blackwood, Risky shot! Full on off, Blackwood looks to loft it over mid off. Gets an inside edge which goes towards fine leg. Single taken. 100/4

38.4 S Broad to Blackwood, Outside off, shaping away. Blackwood goes to push at it but misses. 99/4

38.3 S Broad to Blackwood, NOT OUT! The review saves him on this occasion! There is a slight inside edge which is spotted by the Ultra Edge. The umpire would not have knows as he thought the two noises could have been bat on pad. It was on middle, shaping slightly in. Blackwood looks to push it off his front foot but misses as the ball goes through the gap between bat and pad to strike him on his back pad. Broad appeals straightaway and the umpire thinks, has a look towards square leg and raises his finger. Blackwood immediately opts for the review. Replays show that it took a very thin edge before hitting his pad. Good review by the Windies batsman! 99/4

Blackwood has been adjudged LBW but he reviews it immediately. Big moment in the game. Umpire Erasmus for some reason looked at his partner Chris Gaffaney and decided to rule it out. Stokes feels there is an inside edge. Only that can save Jermaine.

38.2 S Broad to Blackwood, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot by Blackwood. 99/4

38.1 S Broad to Hope, Angles this onto the pads, Hope plays it towards square leg for a single. 99/4

37.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Length ball around off. Pushed off the back foot towards the off side. 98/4

37.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, Another length ball on off. Defended from within the crease. 98/4

37.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood blocks it off his back foot. 98/4

37.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, Shows the full face of the bat and defends this off the back foot. 98/4

37.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Ooh just misses the top of off stump there! This one is also on a good length, shaping away a touch. Blackwood tries to defend it off his back foot but misses. 98/4

37.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, Good length ball on middle, Blackwood defends it solidly. 98/4

36.6 S Broad to Hope, This one swings in substantially from a fuller length around off, Hope keeps it out watchfully. 98/4

36.5 S Broad to Hope, Broad is probing in around the zone of apprehension. Hope is cool as a cucumber. He covers his off pole, strides ahead and keeps his bat inside the line to make a good leave. 98/4

36.4 S Broad to Hope, On a good length around off, Hope hangs back and blocks it to covers. 98/4

36.3 S Broad to Hope, Length delivery on off, Hope covers the line and eases it to mid off. 98/4

36.2 S Broad to Hope, This is good bowling from Broad! He steams in and pitches it on a length outside off in the corridor of uncertainty. Gets some good inward movement as well. Hope plays inside the line and lets it go. 98/4

36.1 S Broad to Hope, Full length delivery around off, driven crisply to mid off. 98/4

35.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Angles this one down the leg side. Blackwood looks to flick but misses. 98/4

There is an issue with the ball. The umpires are again passing it through the 8-shaped gauge. However, they feel that it is alright.

35.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, Good length on off Blackwood hops towards it and blocks it off his back foot. 98/4

35.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, Good length ball on middle, defended off the back foot towards mid on. 98/4

35.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, Defends this one from within the crease. 98/4

35.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Dropped! Broad is not happy with himself as he hits the turf in anger. This is on a length on off and Blackwood looks to go hard at it. He gets it off the toe end of the bat and it flies towards Broad at mid off. He gets his hands behind the ball but fluffs as it bursts through. Quite an easy chance there, Blackwood gets a life! Another catch dropped in this series. Couple taken in the end as well. 98/4

35.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, Length ball around off. Blackwood goes hard it and gets a leading edge which flies through covers. Couple taken. 96/4

34.6 S Broad to Hope, Wide outside off, Hope leaves it alone again. 94/4

34.5 S Broad to Hope, Moves this away from Hope this time. Left alone by him. 94/4

34.4 Broad to Hope, Struck on the pads! Loud shout by Broad but the umpire is not interested at all. This is a back of a length delivery angling into the batsman. Hope looks to defend but misses and the ball strikes him high on the pads. Sadly for England, they've lost both their reviews and can't take it upstairs. It wouldn't have mattered anyways as that was high and easily missing the stumps. 94/4

34.3 S Broad to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope plays inside the line of this delivery. 94/4

Umpire Erasmus passes the ball through the 8-shaped gauge. It is fine enough to continue.

34.2 S Broad to S Hope, Another one that is full on middle. Hope drives it straight to mid on. 94/4

34.1 S Broad to Hope, Fuller on middle, driven straight to mid on. 94/4

33.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 94/4

33.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 94/4

33.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, Back of a length delivery this time. Blackwood blocks it off his back foot towards mid on. 94/4

33.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, Outside off, Blackwood swings at it and misses. 94/4

33.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Fuller on middle, played straight to mid-wicket. 94/4

33.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, In the air! Safe! Starts the over with a full length ball on middle and off. Blackwood looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes in the air, there are shouts of catch it. However it goes wide of the man at extra cover and falls safely. Broad makes a good stop there though. 94/4

32.6 S Broad to Hope, Another one outside off, left alone. 94/4

32.5 S Broad to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 94/4

32.4 S Broad to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 94/4

32.3 S Broad to Hope, Bowls this outside off, Hope goes for it but misses. 94/4

32.2 S Broad to S Hope, Fuller again outside off, Hope looks to defend. Gets an outside edge but it does not carry to the slips. 94/4

32.1 S Broad to Hope, Fullish on middle and off, defended solidly off the front foot. 94/4

STUART BROAD to bowl from the other end. Meanwhile, in the last delivery of the previous over, Anderson was again close to landing on the danger area but umpire Chris Gaffaney didn't notice it. The veteran needs to be careful.

31.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Back of a length around middle, played off the back foot and into the ground. Great start from Anderson and he provides the breakthrough in the first over of the day. 94/4

31.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, Going down the leg side, Blackwood looks to swing at it but misses. There is an appeal for caught behind as the keeper takes it but the umpire shows no interest. It might have come off the thigh pad there. 94/4

JERMAINE BLACKWOOD strides out to bat. The Windies are in a spot of bother and England will be aiming to capitalize on that.

31.4 J Anderson to Chase, OUT! Anderson gets another! After going past 500 wickets, there's just no stopping him! Chase has been dismissed on just the fourth delivery of the day. Anderson bowls this on a length around off. The ball shapes away as well. Chase goes chasing after it and gets a thick edge which goes behind to the keeper. Bairstow makes no mistake as he dives to his right and completes the catch. West Indies are in big trouble now! 94/4

31.3 J Anderson to R Chase, Another full length ball on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 94/3

31.2 J Anderson to Hope, First run of the day! Fuller one on the pads, flicked towards deep square leg for a single. 94/3

31.1 J Anderson to Hope, Starts off with a length ball shaping away from around off. Hope looks to poke at it but misses. 93/3

We are ready to get underway. It is a bright and sunny morning at the home of cricket. 98 overs are scheduled for today. SHAI HOPE and ROSTON CHASE to continue their innings. JAMES ANDERSON to start off with the ball. He is bowling from the end where Chris Gaffaney is the umpire. Wise call by Root. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

On the other hand, the hosts know that if they get an early wicket or two, they will hold the upper hand in the contest. With the ball moving around substantially, the lower order of the tourists will definitely be vulnerable. Anderson who has gone past 500 Test wickets is in terrific rhythm but the worry for the home side is that he has already stepped on the danger zone twice. One more time and he will be done for the innings. The forecast is much brighter today and let's hope the weather holds up.

Hello and a warm welcome for Day 3 of the final Test between England and West Indies at Lord's. The visitors are effectively 22/3 and they still have a lot of work to do. A lot will depend on Shai Hope who scored a match-winning century in the previous game and he needs to do his best to replicate such a performance. With an opportunity to win a Test series in England after 1988, expect the Windies to come hard.

... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...

Right then! The make or break day is what we have got tomorrow. The match is poised nicely at the moment but the only worry is weather. Let's hope that the rain gods don't interrupt and we get to witness a full day's play. Join us tomorrow at 1100 local (1000 GMT) to see who gains the upper hand. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

England will be pretty pleased with their efforts too. Ben Stokes bailed them out of trouble, courtesy a breezy fifty and then the pace duo of Anderson and Broad had fun with the bat to gain a 71-run lead. When they came out to bowl, they took full advantage of the overhead conditions but just towards the end were kept at bay. You got to give it to the Windies' batsmen for seeing off the tricky period as it was really gloomy and batting by no means was an easy task.

A long but an eventful day of Test cricket comes to an end! West Indies have fought back well to wipe off the trail and are effectively 22/3! After bowling out England for 194 earlier in the day, they were jolted and thereby Anderson reached the milestone of scalping 500 Test wickets. However, the pair of Kieran Powell and Shai Hope did the rebuilding work and just when they were looking set, Anderson bowled a peach of a delivery to break the stubborn partnership. Roston Chase then walked in and saw off the remainder of the day along with Hope.

30.6 S Broad to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase lets it through to the keeper. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 2! 93/3

30.5 S Broad to Chase, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards the fielder at covers. 93/3

30.4 S Broad to Chase, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 93/3

30.3 S Broad to Chase, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, driven down the ground towards the fielder at mid on. 93/3

30.2 S Broad to Chase, Good length delivery around off, Chase stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 93/3

30.1 S Broad to Chase, Fuller delivery outside off, defended towards gully by the batsman. 93/3

29.6 J Anderson to Hope, Sprayed into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 93/3

29.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 93/3

29.4 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, driven towards the fielder at mid on. 93/3

29.3 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope stays in his crease and defends it towards point. 93/3

29.2 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, Hope prods forward and defends it. 93/3

29.1 J Anderson to S Hope, Short delivery outside off, Hope tries to defend it. Gets it off the splice towards the gully region. 93/3

Change of ends for James Anderson. Running down the slope might help him to stay away from the danger zone.

28.6 S Broad to Hope, Inswinger from Broad! The ball is pitched outside off, Hope stays in his crease and defends it towards square leg for a single. 93/3

28.5 S Broad to Hope, Slower delivery outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 92/3

28.4 S Broad to Hope, Angling into the batsman, Hope fails to clip it through. 92/3

28.3 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 92/3

28.2 S Broad to Hope, Short delivery sprayed down the leg side, Hope ducks under it. 92/3

28.1 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller delivery outside off, Hope cherishes the length and drills it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 92/3

Anderson has a talk with Umpire Marais Erasmus. Seems to be still arguing as Stuart Broad has been handed the ball to bowl the next over.

27.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Short delivery down the leg side, Hope ducks underneath it 88/3

27.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Hope stays in his crease and defends it neatly. 88/3

27.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Another good length delivery around off, Hope stays in his crease and defends it towards point. 87/3

27.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope stays in his crease and guides it past the gully region for a couple. 87/3

27.2 Ben Stokes to S Hope, FOUR! Good shot! Presents a half-volley outside off, Hope leans forward and drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary. 85/3

27.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller delivery around off, driven straight towards mid off. 81/3

Marais Erasmus takes James Anderson aside from the stump mic and has a serious conversation with him. He is not at all pleased as the quickie is time and again landing in the danger zone. Marais also has a chat with Root regarding the issue. It will be wise if the skipper takes the veteran out of the attack.

26.6 J Anderson to Chase, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/3

26.5 J Anderson to Chase, Chase goes for a drive but gets beaten. 81/3

26.4 J Anderson to Chase, NOT OUT! The on-field call stays! Hurls it on a length around off, Chase stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Fails to get his bat on it and is hit flush on his pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Anderson is quick to ask his captain to review it. It doesn't seem that close but might be out of frustration, he decides to challenge the decision of umpire Erasmus. Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it was going down the leg side. England exhaust both their reviews. 81/3

England once again take a review against an LBW decision. Anderson is very confident and he convinces his skipper to go for the review. However, it seems to be missing leg again.

Anderson has been given SECOND OFFICIAL WARNING for landing in the danger zone. One more time and he will be off.

26.3 J Anderson to Chase, Again a fuller delivery around off, Chase gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 81/3

26.2 J Anderson to Chase, A bit short outside off, Chase stays in his crease and guides it past the gully region for a couple. Beats Ben Stokes who dives at gully and seems to have hurt his shoulder in the process. 81/3

26.1 J Anderson to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 79/3

25.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, Hope goes for a drive. Gets it off the inner half towards the fielder at mid on. 79/3

25.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope fancies a drive but he fails to make contact. 79/3

Beautiful view at Lord's. The rainbow is out in all its glory. It has gone pretty dark as well. Meanwhile, umpire Marais Erasmus is passing the ball through the 8-shaped gauge. Feels it is good enough to continue.

25.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Too wide outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 79/3

25.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Hope leans forward and drives it through the mid off region for a couple. 79/3

25.2 Stokes to Hope, NOT OUT! Missing! Swinging in from a length around off, Hope shuffles across and fails to clip it through. In the process, ends up falling a bit too much and gets hit on his pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Stokes has a chat with Bairstow and Root regarding the review. The all-rounder convinces his skipper to go for it. Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it was pitched in line, impact was in line but it wasn't hitting the stumps. The umpire gets it right and England waste a review. 77/3

A loud shout for an LBW has not been given. Root after having a conversation with Bairstow and Stokes decides to take the review. Seems to be missing leg to the naked eye.

25.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller around off, Hope prods forward and defends it. 77/3

24.6 J Anderson to Chase, Again on a fuller length outside off, driven towards the fielder at mid off. Anderson has a talk with umpire Marais Erasmus and he is not happy with the way the bowler talked to him maybe. 77/3

24.5 J Anderson to R Chase, Fires it fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 77/3

James Anderson has got the first official warning for stepping on the danger area. He is seen having an argument with umpire Erasmus who has a smile on his face.

24.4 J Anderson to S Hope, Angling into the batsman, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single. 77/3

24.3 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Streaky! Fuller delivery outside off, Hope goes for a drive way away from his body. Gets an inside edge which rolls past the stumps, through the fine leg region for a boundary. 76/3

24.2 J Anderson to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 72/3

24.1 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length delivery into the batsman, Hope stays tall in his crease and defends it. 72/3

23.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angling into the pads from a length, nudged towards fine leg for a single. 72/3

23.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Another short delivery angling into the batsman, Hope stays tall in his crease to defend it. 71/3

23.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Short delivery into the batsman, Chase stands behind the line of the ball to defend it. 71/3

23.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length delivery around off, defended towards covers by the batsman. 71/3

23.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Low full toss outside off, Chase drives it through the cover-point region for a single to get off the mark. SCORES ARE LEVEL! 71/3

23.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller delivery into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 70/3

22.6 J Anderson to Chase, Fuller delivery around middle and off, Roston stays behind the line of the ball to defend it. 69/3

22.5 J Anderson to Chase, That was close! Sprayed down the leg side, Chase fails to clip it through. Gets something on its way to the keeper. The players start appealing but the umpire is not interested. Replays show that it was off the thigh guard. 69/3

Roston Chase is the next man in. Great time for Anderson to bowl. Dark clouds are looming overhead and James is in great rhythm at the moment.

22.4 J Anderson to K Powell, OUT! Anderson makes a comeback in some style! After getting hit for a boundary, he just bowls a jaffa! Good length delivery angling into the batsman initially, shapes away a touch after hitting the deck. Powell tries to defend it but has no idea where the ball is heading. Misses it completely and finds the top of off stump being shattered. Anderson is making the most of the helpful conditions on offer. A crucial 48-run stand comes to an end. Kieran started well once again but failed to convert it into a big one. England are on the front foot now. West Indies still trail by 2 runs! 69/3

22.3 J Anderson to Powell, FOUR! Powell has looked sublime throughout! Fuller delivery outside off, Powell leans forward and drives it crisply straight down the ground for a boundary. 69/2

22.2 J Anderson to Powell, Powell gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 65/2

22.1 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller delivery, angling into the pads. Powell fails to clip it through. 65/2

James Anderson is back into the attack.

21.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, FOUR! Streaky runs! Length delivery outside off, Hope prods forward. Gets an outside edge past the slip region for a boundary. Not really risky as it went past the fielder on a bounce. 65/2

21.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Hope stays deep in his crease and defends it neatly. 61/2

21.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Another short delivery into the batsman, Hope sways away from the line of the ball. 61/2

21.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Dug in short by Stokes, Hope ducks underneath it. 61/2

21.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/2

21.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, FOUR! Great shot! Fuller delivery outside off, driven through the cover region for a boundary. 61/2

Nasser Hussain on air makes a good point. While driving, Kieran Powell doesn't move his front foot much and is pretty stiff. That is why false strokes are induced when he attempts it. However, he is good defensively. He commits himself completely while blocking the deliveries.

20.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Hurls this fuller into the pads, Hope swings the bat with all his might. Fails to make contact as the ball hits his pads and ricochets towards square leg. A leg bye is taken. 57/2

20.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Fuller delivery outside off, Powell swings his bat. Gets an inside edge on it which rolls towards fine leg for a single. 56/2

20.4 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards covers off the back foot. 55/2

20.3 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Back of a length delivery outside off, KP shoulders his arms to it. 55/2

20.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, drilled towards mid on by Powell. 55/2

20.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover-point. 55/2

19.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Around off on a good length, the ball stays low. Hope still manages to defend it off the back foot. 55/2

19.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length delivery, angling into the batsman. Shai gets behind the line of the ball to defend it perfectly. 55/2

19.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angling into Shai Hope, he stays in his crease and defends it towards mid-wicket. 55/2

19.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Four leg byes! Sprayed into the pads, Hope fails to clip it through. Brushes his pads and the ball races away to the fine leg fence for byes. 55/2

19.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 51/2

19.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 51/2

18.6 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, pushed off the back foot towards the fielder at mid on. 51/2

18.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, FOUR! No need to run for those! Good length delivery outside off, Powell camps back and punches it through the cover region for a boundary. Top shot, this! 51/2

18.4 T Roland-Jones to Powell, On a length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 47/2

18.3 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Good length delivery around middle and leg, Powell stays in his crease and defends it back to the bowler. 47/2

18.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Angling across from a length outside off, Powell chooses to let it through this time. 47/2

18.1 T Roland-Jones to K Powell, FOUR! Crunched! Fuller delivery outside off, Powell leans forward and smokes it through the cover region for a boundary. There is no looking back there. 47/2

17.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Short delivery into the batsman, Hope tries to fend it on the leg side. Hits something and the ball lobs in the air. Stokes comes running forward but only manages to catch it on a bounce. 43/2

17.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fires this fuller around off, dug out towards the fielder at covers. 43/2

17.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 43/2

17.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angling into the batsman, Hope stays in his crease and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 43/2

17.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fuller into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 43/2

17.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, FOUR! Deft! Length delivery outside off, Powell just opens the face of his bat and guides it past the gully fielder for a boundary. 42/2

16.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angling into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 38/2

16.5 T Roland-Jones to S Hope, FOUR! Good shot! Fuller outside off, Hope gets forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 38/2

16.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Hope camps back and defends it towards covers. 34/2

16.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller delivery around off, Hope shuffles across a touch and goes for the drive. Gets an inside edge onto his back pad. The English players still appeal but the umpire is not interested in it. 34/2

16.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angling into the hips, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 34/2

16.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, driven back to the bowler. Toby Roland-Jones gets a hand to it and deflects it towards mid off. 34/2

15.6 Ben Stokes to K Powell, Another back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards point. 34/2

15.5 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fires a fuller delivery into the pads, Powell fails to clip it through. 34/2

15.4 Ben Stokes to Powell, Short delivery outside off, punched towards the fielder at point. 34/2

15.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, Back of a length delivery around off, Powell gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 34/2

15.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards the fielder at mid off. 34/2

15.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, Powell stays in his crease and defends it. 34/2

Drinks has been taken. The highlight till now has been James Anderson bagging his 500th Test wicket and that too at the home of cricket. A moment he will surely cherish for a lifetime! The English bowlers have been right on the money and the opposition is finding it difficult to apply themselves. The visitors still trail by 37 with eight wickets in hand. Can the star of the previous game, Shai Hope show his side the way once again or will the Englishmen push the tourists further on the back foot? An exciting passage of play awaits!

14.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angling into the batsman from a shortish length, Hope shuffles across a touch and defends it on the leg side. 34/2

14.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Another shorter delivery outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 34/2

14.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Hope stays in his crease and defends it. 34/2

14.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery around off, Hope gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 34/2

14.2 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shai Hope shoulders his arms to it. 34/2

14.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery around off, defended towards gully off the outer half. 34/2

13.6 Ben Stokes to Powell, FOUR! Delightful! Fuller delivery outside off, Powell punches it straight down the ground. Beats the diving Ben Stokes and races away to the long off fence. 34/2

13.5 Ben Stokes to Powell, Length delivery in line of the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 30/2

13.4 Ben Stokes to Powell, Powell stays in his crease and goes for a push but fails to make contact. 30/2

13.3 Ben Stokes to Powell, Fuller delivery outside off, driven towards wide mid off. The fielder there makes a good stop. 30/2

13.2 Ben Stokes to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, left alone by the batsman. 30/2

13.1 Ben Stokes to Powell, Nah, nah, not even close! Starts with a good length delivery outside off, punched towards covers by the batsman. 30/2

BEN STOKES has been introduced into the attack. He is on a hat-trick. Can he take it? Four slips and a short mid on in place. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is walking off the field to take a breather.

12.6 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Shai shoulders his arms to it. 30/2

12.5 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Angling into the hips, nudged towards mid-wicket by the batsman. 30/2

12.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope stays tall in his crease and defends it neatly. 30/2

12.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, swinging in. Hope covers the stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 30/2

12.2 T Roland-Jones to S Hope, Seaming in from around off on a fuller length, Hope tries to defend it. Gets it towards second slip on a bounce off the outside edge. 30/2

Ben Stokes is warming up.

12.1 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, pushed towards mid off. 30/2

11.6 S Broad to Powell, Shortish around off, Powell gets on top of it and stabs it towards gully. 30/2

11.5 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length delivery around middle, blocked into the deck. 30/2

11.4 S Broad to Powell, Wide outside off, left alone. 30/2

11.3 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Pulled away! Short and angling into the batsman. Sits up nicely for the batsman, who rides the bounce and plays a controlled pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. 30/2

11.2 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 26/2

11.1 S Broad to Hope, Hope gets forward and defends it with soft hands in the cover region for a single. 26/2

10.6 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 25/2

10.5 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Pitched around leg, seams away sharply. Powell feels for it and gets beaten. 25/2

10.4 T Roland-Jones to Hope, Full on middle, clipped though mid-wicket for a single. 25/2

10.3 T Roland-Jones to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/2

10.2 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Powell stays back and taps it in front of covers for a single. 24/2

10.1 T Roland-Jones to Powell, Shortish and angling across the batsman, Powell looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge. It runs in the slip cordon between second and third slip. One of the two fielders get his hands to it and the ball slows down. A brace is taken. 23/2

Toby Roland-Jones is brought into the attack.

9.6 S Broad to Hope, Good length delivery, Hope hops and defends it solidly. 21/2

Shai Hope to bat at number 4! West Indies are in a spot of bother. Can he repeat his heroics from the last game and bail his side out of trouble?

9.5 S Broad to Hope, OUT! The decision stands! Terrific bowling from Broad and surely he deserves this wicket. Fuller in length outside off, swinging in sharply. Hope tries to drive it down the ground but misses to get pinged low on the back pad. The hosts appeal confidently in unison and up goes the umpire's finger. Kyle Hope ambles across to Powell and ponders about the review. After a conversation, Kyle finally takes it. The replays roll in. The Hawk Eye shows that the impact is in line and it is crashing into the off stump. This is a waste of a review. The youngster's misery continues. 21/2

Kyle Hope has been adjudged LBW! He has opted for the review after speaking to his partner. Seems plumb to the naked eye.

9.4 S Broad to Powell, On the boots, clipped around the corner for a single. 21/1

9.3 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, Powell lets it go. 20/1

9.2 S Broad to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 20/1

9.1 S Broad to Powell, Fullish delivery outside off, driven with an open bat face to backward point. 20/1

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, Full length delivery around off, tapped to covers for a brisk single. 20/1

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Peach! Good length delivery around off, coming in with the angle initially. Powell has no choice but to play at it but the ball nips away after landing to beat him black and blue. 19/1

8.4 J Anderson to Powell, In the corridor of apprehension, shaping away after landing. Powell doesn't flirt with it. 19/1

8.3 J Anderson to Powell, Straying on the pads, Kieran flicks it through backward square leg for a brace. 19/1

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Length delivery outside off, angling in. Powell knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 17/1

8.1 J Anderson to Powell, Length delivery on off, Powell eases it to mid on. 17/1

7.6 S Broad to Hope, Similar length delivery on off, tapped back to Broad. 17/1

7.5 S Broad to Hope, Fuller in length outside off, played with soft hands to covers. 17/1

7.4 S Broad to K Hope, Hope shuffles across to counter the inward movement. He does well to work it to mid on. 17/1

7.3 S Broad to Powell, Straying on the hips, helped around the corner for a single. 17/1

Bairstow the real team-man! After the ball pegged the middle stump and raced away, Jonny sprinted after it to retrieve the ball. So that Anderson can hold the ball up to take the applause of the Lord's crowd!

7.2 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! He is very strong around his pads. Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Powell clips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. The timing was spot on and he got the desired result. 16/1

7.1 S Broad to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 12/1

6.6 J Anderson to Hope, Full length delivery outside off, Hope pushes at it with a stiff front foot and again gets beaten. 12/1

6.5 J Anderson to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, Powell plays at it but gets it off the outer half to backward point. A run taken. 12/1

6.4 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 11/1

6.3 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson comes from around the wicket and bowls it well outside off. Kieran plants his front foot across and sees it through safely. 11/1

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 11/1

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Another nervy moment! On a fuller length outside off, swinging in sharply. Powell shuffles a bit and points his bat skywards to let it go. The ball was very close and missed the off pole by a whisker. 11/1

5.6 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

5.5 S Broad to Hope, That's a jaffa! On a drivable length outside off, shaping in with the angle initially. Kyle pushes at it with minimal foot movement but it nips away after pitching to leave him clueless. 11/1

5.4 S Broad to Hope, This is testing stuff and the West Indies batsmen have been caught completely off guard. Fullish delivery outside off, swinging away substantially. Hope feels for it but gets foxed completely. 11/1

5.3 S Broad to Hope, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Hope hangs back to defend but the ball passes under his bat. 11/1

5.2 S Broad to Hope, Beautiful bowling! Fuller in length and coming in with the angle. Hope shuffles and pushes it tentatively to mid on. 11/1

5.1 S Broad to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/1

4.6 J Anderson to Powell, Short of a length outside off, holding its line. Kieran doesn't flirt with it. Ends another testing over from Anderson. 11/1

4.5 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson is absolutely enjoying himself! Fuller in length this time, swinging away. Powell strides forward to counter it but misses again. 11/1

4.4 J Anderson to Powell, Close shave! This one nips away after pitching. Powell pushes at it lazily and is beaten on the outside edge. 11/1

4.3 J Anderson to Powell, This one swings the other way. Powell looks to keep it out but is beaten by the sharp inward movement. The ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pads and whizzes through to the keeper. 11/1

4.2 J Anderson to Hope, Hope taps this to covers and takes off. Broad hurls in a wayward throw at the striker's end but the back up fielder stops it. A run taken. 11/1

4.1 J Anderson to Hope, There is a spring in the stride of Anderson. He steams in and bowls a pacy good length delivery outside off. Hope pokes at it but is beaten all ends up. Just before the ball, England seemed to have a problem with the ball. The umpires had a look at it and they decided to change it. 10/1

3.6 S Broad to Powell, In the corridor of uncertainty, Powell feels for it but gets beaten. 10/1

3.5 S Broad to K Powell, FOUR! Powell is living dangerously! Length delivery outside off, Kyle throws his bat at it but gets it off the outer half of the bat. The ball flies over the leaping third slip fielder and races to the fence. 10/1

3.4 S Broad to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/1

3.3 S Broad to Powell, DROPPED! Good length delivery around off, coming in with the angle and gets big on Powell. He looks to fend it off but gets a thick outside edge towards fourth slip. Ben Stokes stationed there gets low to his right, attempts to catch it but fails to do so. The ball hits his chest, dribbles on his knee and falls down. The all-rounder is usually very good in that region. He seems to be a little hurt as well. Nevertheless, Kieran survives a scare! 6/1

3.2 S Broad to Powell, In the zone outside off, a bit wider this time. Powell adopts a circumspect approach allowing it to go through. 6/1

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Length delivery outside off, shaping away. Powell doesn't fiddle with it. 6/1

Kyle Hope is the new man in.

2.6 Anderson to K Brathwaite, OUT! 500th Test wicket for James Anderson! Take a bow, Jimmy! What an achievement, amazing! It's full and swinging in sharply into the batsman. Brathwaite looks to defend it off the front foot but gets undone by the inswing. The ball goes through his defence and pegs the middle stump. Anderson is delighted and why won't he be! His teammates surround him to congratulate. James shows the cherry towards the dressing room. First Englishman to get to this landmark, sixth overall and third pacer. To pick a wicket at Lord's is something special but to scalp his 500th is unforgettable. This guy is still going strong. West Indies trail by 65 runs! 6/1

2.5 J Anderson to Powell, Shortish around off, dabbed in the cover-point region for a single 6/0

2.4 J Anderson to Powell, Brave leave! Length delivery around middle and off, angling away. Powell is very watchful. He moves across again and leaves it. 5/0

2.3 J Anderson to Powell, Straying on the pads, Powell moves across again and taps it off his hips on the leg side. 5/0

2.2 J Anderson to Powell, Back of a length delivery, slanting across, Powell covers the stumps and drops it on the off side. 5/0

2.1 J Anderson to Powell, Away swinger from Anderson, Powell leaves it carefully. 5/0

Stuart Broad is not happy with the landing area. The groundsmen are called in. They are sweeping it to ensure that there is no concern.

1.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Appeal for a caught behind! Length delivery around off, nips back in sharply. Brathwaite looks to defend but the ball goes through his defence. The ball deflects off the thigh pad and goes in Bairstow's gloves. The players appeal mutedly but the umpire stays put. 5/0

1.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Full outside off, Kraigg prods ahead and pushes it straight back. Broad fumbles but doesn't concede a run. 5/0

1.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Smoothly done! Full and tailing into the pads, Brathwaite leans across and flicks it crisply. The timing is spot on and the ball races away to the square leg fence. 5/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, On a good length outside off, nips away a touch, Brathwaite gets across and blocks it on the leg side. 1/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length delivery outside off, Powell gets on the top of the bounce and taps it on the off side for a single. 1/0

1.1 S Broad to Powell, Length delivery wide outside off, Powell covers the stumps and leaves it alone. 0/0

STUART BROAD to share the new cherry from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length delivery around off, a bit of away nibble again. Brathwaite hangs back and defends it stoutly. Anderson begins with a maiden! 0/0

0.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish on off this time, attacking the base of off stump. Kraigg puts his head down and defends it calmly. 0/0

0.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, swinging away a touch. Braithwaite gets behind it and pats it towards mid off. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery outside off, still not close enough to make the right-hander play. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish outside off again, shaping away. Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller length delivery outside off, swinging away. Brathwaite points his bat skywards to let it go. The crowd is right behind him as Jimmy is just one shy of 500 Test wickets. What a moment it will be when he gets there! 0/0

First Published: September 9, 2017, 3:20 PM IST