Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: Hosts On the Verge of Series Win

Mark Stoneman scored a feisty 52 against West Indies. (Getty Images)

Commentary (England innings)

12.3 J Holder to Stoneman, No run. 55/1

12.2 J Holder to Stoneman, No run. 55/1

12.1 J Holder to Stoneman, No run. 55/1

11.6 D Bishoo to Westley, No run. 55/1

11.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Nervy moment! 55/1

11.4 D Bishoo to M Stoneman, Once again it is shortish, placed through point for a run. 53/1

11.3 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 52/1

11.2 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Shorter in length this time, Stoneman stays back and defends it down the track. 52/1

11.1 D Bishoo to Westley, On middle and leg, Tom flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 52/1

Drinks are on the field. It's just a matter of time for the home side. They need just 56 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

10.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Another one outside off, left alone this time. 51/1

10.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Shortish outside off, pulled off the back foot and finds the man at mid on. 51/1

10.4 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/1

10.3 J Holder to Stoneman, FOUR! Width on offer and Stoneman pounces on it! He cuts it hard through the point region. That raced away and crossed the ropes within a blink of an eye! England are almost halfway there now. 51/1

10.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Wide outside off this time, left alone by the batsman. 47/1

10.1 J Holder to Stoneman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 47/1

9.6 D Bishoo to Westley, Flat-bats this one off the back foot towards mid off. 47/1

9.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated around middle and off, played off the front foot and into the ground. 47/1

9.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Plays this one off the front foot and into the ground. 47/1

9.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Outside off this time, left alone. 47/1

9.2 D Bishoo to Westley, FOUR! It's a bish from Bishoo! Bowls a half-tracker on middle and Westley pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. West Indies cannot afford to give the batsmen such dollies, they don't have that many runs to play with. 47/1

9.1 D Bishoo to Stoneman, Floated around middle and turning slightly in. It has been flicked towards fine leg. Gabriel in the deep fails to collect the ball cleanly in the first attempt and concedes an extra run. Three runs taken. 43/1

Michael Holding on air mentions that there are a lot of dark clouds on one side of the ground. However, it is still bright and sunny and the chances of rain are minimal.

8.6 S Gabriel to Westley, Full on the pads, Westley flicks it nicely through square leg for a couple. 40/1

8.5 S Gabriel to Westley, Fuller around off, played off the front foot and into the ground. 38/1

8.4 S Gabriel to Westley, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/1

8.3 S Gabriel to Westley, Outside off this time, Westley opens the face of his bat and plays it to point. 38/1

8.2 S Gabriel to Westley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/1

8.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on middle, Stoneman flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 38/1

7.6 D Bishoo to Westley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 37/1

7.5 D Bishoo to Westley, Westley is eager to come on the front foot but Bishoo smartly drags his length back. Kept out in the end. 37/1

7.4 D Bishoo to Westley, Loopy ball around, defended off the front foot. 37/1

7.3 D Bishoo to Westley, Floated around the pads, Tom lunges forward in defense. 37/1

7.2 D Bishoo to Westley, Quicker delivery on the pads, Westley whips it through mid-wicket. Gets off the mark with a couple. 37/1

TOM WESTLEY comes out to bat.

7.1 D Bishoo to Cook, OUT! Bishoo strikes on the very first delivery! Bowls this around off and gets it to turn slightly into the batsman. Cook looks to defend it off the front foot but misses. The ball hits him on the pads plumb in front of the stumps and the umpire raises his finger immediately. Cook has a chat with his partner and eventually decides against the review. Wise decision not to challenge the decision as the Hawk Eye shows three reds. An optimist would say, West Indies are just 9 wickets away from victory. 35/1

DEVENDRA BISHOO to roll his arm over now. This is his first over of the match. Can he turn things around for the visitors?

6.6 S Gabriel to Cook, Fuller on off again, Cook defends it towards covers for a quick single. 35/0

6.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Full outside off, Cook leans forward for the drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 34/0

6.4 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 34/0

6.3 S Gabriel to A Cook, Fuller on middle, Cook pushes it towards long on for a couple. 34/0

Devendra Bishoo is warming up.

6.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length and angling into Cook. He plays it straight to point. 32/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Wide outside off, Cook leaves it alone. 32/0

5.6 J Holder to Stoneman, Keeps this on a good length, it angles in as well. Stoneman blocks it off the back foot. 32/0

5.5 J Holder to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/0

5.4 J Holder to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, Stoneman plays it straight to point. 32/0

5.3 J Holder to Stoneman, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 32/0

5.2 J Holder to Stoneman, Back of a length delivery, defended from within the crease. 32/0

5.1 J Holder to A Cook, Full on middle, Cook drives it superbly through mid on. Good chase by the fielder from mid off who gets there and keeps the batsmen down to three. 32/0

4.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Length ball outside off, Stoneman looks to poke at it but misses. 29/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Cook, Chance for a run out! Fuller on off, played to backward point by Cook. He sets off for the single and his partner responds. Blackwood from the same region has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Stoneman was a goner. England don't need to take such risks as they have all the time in the world to chase this down. 29/0

4.4 S Gabriel to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/0

4.3 S Gabriel to Cook, Back of a length, defended off the back foot. 28/0

4.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Shout for LBW denied by the umpire! Gabriel bowls this on a good length and gets it to angle into the batsman. Cook looks to tuck it but gets struck high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Gabriel has a look at Holder and the skipper advances towards him. They think about the review but decide against it. The Hawk Eye shows that it was going over the stumps. 28/0

4.1 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Good length ball on off, defended off the front foot towards covers for a single. 28/0

3.6 J Holder to Cook, Full and on off, pushes towards mid on by Cook. 27/0

3.5 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple. 27/0

3.4 J Holder to Cook, Once again on a length outside off. Defended into the ground off the back foot. 25/0

3.3 J Holder to Stoneman, Another shortish ball on middle. Stoneman gently plays it towards mid-wicket for a single. 25/0

3.2 J Holder to Cook, Back of a length on off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single. 24/0

3.1 J Holder to Cook, Starts off with a length ball just outside off. Cook chops it into the ground. 23/0

JASON HOLDER introduces himself into the attack. Three slips and a gully for the Windies skipper.

2.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Back of a length around off. Defended solidly off the back foot. 23/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Another one angling into the pads. Stoneman looks to hop and flick it away but misses. The ball strikes him high on the pads. 23/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Cook, On the pads this time, it has been flicked through square leg for a single. 23/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Cook, FOUR! Superbly done by the former skipper! Driven through the covers by Cook for a boundary. This is full outside off and Cook does really to get it off the middle of the bat. 22/0

2.1 S Gabriel to A Cook, On middle and leg, Cook looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes through backward point for a couple. 18/0

1.6 K Roach to Stoneman, Back of a length outside off. Left alone by the batsman. Dowrich behind the wickets is having a tough time as he is not able to collect the ball cleanly. 16/0

1.5 K Roach to Stoneman, Angling down leg this time. Stoneman goes for the flick but misses. 16/0

1.4 Roach to Stoneman, Yorker slightly outside off. Dug out well by the batsman. 16/0

1.3 K Roach to Stoneman, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 16/0

1.2 K Roach to Stoneman, Down the leg side this time. Stoneman misses his flick. 16/0

1.1 K Roach to M Stoneman, FOUR! Nailed through the off side! This is full and just outside off. Stoneman leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. He seems to be in a hurry to get this over with! 16/0

KEMAR ROACH to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Stoneman, On the pads this time. Stoneman flicks it through square leg for three runs. 12/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Stoneman, Fuller on middle, Stoneman defends it off the front foot superbly. 9/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Stoneman, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Stoneman, FOUR! Crisply done by Stoneman! This is full on his pads and the batsman drives it superbly through mid on for a boundary. 9/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Cook, Shout for LBW! Not given by the umpire. Early scare for the home side there. Gabriel bowls this on a good length around off. Cook jumps and looks to keep it out. He misses and the ball strikes him on the thigh pad and then goes past first slip. The batsmen sneak in a leg bye. However, Ultra Edge shows that Alastair got an edge on that one. 5/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Cook, Four Byes! Full and wide down the leg side. It is far away from Cook and he can do nothing about it. Dowrich dives full length to his right but has no chance to stop it. The ball rolls to the fine leg fence. England are off the mark! 4/0

First Published: September 9, 2017, 3:20 PM IST