Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 4th ODI at Oval

File image of England cricket team. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

17.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, No run. 86/3

17.4 M Ali to E Lewis, 1 run. 86/3

17.3 M Ali to E Lewis, Serves it full around middle, driven back to the bowler. 85/3

17.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Floated around middle, pushed back towards the bowler. 85/3

17.1 M Ali to E Lewis, Tosses it up around off, driven towards covers. 85/3

MOEEN ALI gets a change of ends.

16.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Tossed up ball around middle, is swept away through square leg for a single. 85/3

16.5 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Floats it around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 84/3

16.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Mohammed defends this delivery in line of the stumps, off the back foot. 83/3

16.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Another loopy ball around middle is defended off the front foot. 83/3

16.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, This floated ball around off is blocked off the front foot. 83/3

16.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tossed up ball around off, driven back towards the bowler. 83/3

16.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, WIDE! Starts with a straighter delivery down the leg side. Mohammed strides forward and looks to flick but misses. Wide given. 50-run partnership between these two now. They have really done well to wrest back the advantage after conceding it early. 83/3

ADIL RASHID is brought into the attack now. England would desperately want the leading wicket-taker in the series to break this flourishing stand.

Drinks have been called on the field. The first hour has seen runs as well as wickets. This has been a good stand for the visitors as 49 have been added till now. Although the hosts rocked Windies back with three quick wickets, Lewis has turned the tide in his side's favor towards the end of the hour.

15.6 Joe Root to E Lewis, FOUR! The second in the over! Root serves an overpitched delivery outside off, Lewis nails the cover-drive to perfection. The ball beats the cover fielder and races away to the fence. Not an ideal start for Root with the ball as 10 runs came off that! 82/3

15.5 Joe Root to E Lewis, Lands it outside off, driven to covers. 78/3

15.4 Joe Root to J Mohammed, Fires it flatter around middle and leg, knocked towards mid-wicket for a single. 78/3

15.3 Joe Root to J Mohammed, FOUR! Crunched! This is flighted around off, Mohammed gets to the pitch and drives it through covers for a boundary. Nobody moved there! 77/3

15.2 Joe Root to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, pushed towards covers. 73/3

15.1 Joe Root to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and lands it around off, Evin drives it to the long off fielder for a single. 73/3

Spin from both ends now. JOE ROOT to have a bowl now. How effective will he be?

14.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Serves it around off, Jason picks out the cover fielder with the drive. 72/3

14.5 M Ali to E Lewis, This is bowled with a round arm and landed around off. Lewis knocks it to long off for a run. 72/3

14.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, driven to long off for a run. 71/3

14.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it gently just around off, Jason watches it and pushes it towards backward point. 70/3

14.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Tosses it around middle, Lewis drives it down to long on for one run. 70/3

14.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Lands it shorter around off, Mohammed punches it to long on for a single. 69/3

13.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, FOUR! Nailed with disdain! Plunkett runs in and bowls it short around off, Lewis swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. No half measures there! 68/3

13.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and hurls a length delivery around off, Evin stays tall and punches it towards mid off. 64/3

13.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, On a length around off, slaps it through covers for a run. 64/3

13.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is on a length around off, Mohammed punches it back towards the bowler. Plunkett parries it towards mid on in a bid to stop that. 63/3

13.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery around off, pushed towards the point fielder. 63/3

13.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Length delivery around off, Lewis stays back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a run. 63/3

12.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, Jason goes back and punches it towards the bowler. 62/3

12.5 M Ali to E Lewis, Gives some more air around middle and leg, punched down the ground to long on for one run. 62/3

12.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Very full ball around leg, squirted through backward square leg for a brace. Good running there. 61/3

12.3 M Ali to E Lewis, Serves it full around middle and leg, pushed back towards the bowler. 59/3

12.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Another delivery around off, pushed towards covers. 59/3

12.1 M Ali to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and floats it around off, Lewis plays it to the cover fielder. 59/3

11.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery is blocked from the crease. 59/3

11.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Jason looks to flick but misses. Wide given. 59/3

11.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, This is on a length around off, Lewis guides it to third man for a single. 58/3

11.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery in line of the stumps, pulled away through square leg for a run. 57/3

11.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Length delivery around off, defended off the back foot. 56/3

11.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is bowled in line of the stumps, Mohammed stands tall and blocks it. 56/3

11.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Lands it around middle and leg, Lewis knocks it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. 56/3

10.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Dropped! A hard chance though! Ali tosses it up around off, Mohammed looks to go over covers, but Morgan there leaps and almost pulls off a stunner. He gets a hand on it and parries it in the air, turns and gets a hand yet again but is unable to hold onto that. Tough chance but well tried. Jason gets a life! 55/3

10.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Bowls it a tad short around off, Mohammed goes back to pull, but gets an inside edge that falls in front of the stumps. 55/3

10.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 55/3

10.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Lands it around off, played towards point. 55/3

10.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, he drives it towards covers, where Morgan makes a diving stop. 55/3

10.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Starts off with a loopy ball around middle, Mohammed pushes it towards mid on. 55/3

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Now a maximum of four players can be outside the inner circle. Spin time immediately, as MOEEN ALI is asked to roll his arm over.

9.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, On a length around off, Lewis punches it of the back foot towards mid off. 55/3

9.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, This is bowled in line of the stumps, defended off the back foot. 55/3

9.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Serves it on a length around middle and leg, Jason plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a single. 55/3

9.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery around middle is pushed towards mid on. 54/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Lands it around middle and leg, Mohammed clips it in front of square on the leg side for a couple. 54/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Another one down the leg side by Plunkett. This time the batter lets that go. The umpire has to stretch his arms yet again. 52/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Liam sprays this down the leg side, Jason looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled. 51/3

9.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, FOUR! Welcome to The Oval, says Mohammed, with a boundary! Plunkett begins with a delivery outside off, Jason gets his stride out and drives it through covers. The ball races away to the fence in no time. 50/3

Change in bowling here as LIAM PLUNKETT comes on to bowl. He had a terrific time in Bristol. Can he repeat the same?

8.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! A bit of Jayasuriya in that! Woakes bowls it on a length on the pads, Lewis lifts his front foot and pulls it through backward square leg. The ball races away to the fence, beating the dive from the deep square leg fielder, who ran to his left in a bid to stop that. 46/3

8.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Length ball around off, punched towards covers. 42/3

8.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, This one stayed a tad low as Evin blocked it off the back foot. 42/3

8.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This is full around off, Lewis drives it down the ground, only to be intercepted by a diving Willey from mid off. 42/3

8.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, Stifled appeal, turned down! Woakes bowls a cross-seam delivery around off, Lewis goes back to defend but wears it on the pads. England appeal to no avail. They think of a review but Woakes signals a possibility of an inside edge there. They don't review and the replay confirms the presence of an inside edge. 42/3

8.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Hurls it on a length around off, Lewis punches it off the back foot to mid off. 42/3

Liam Plunkett has gone off the field. David Willey has come in as a substitute for him.

7.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Another delivery around off, Evin knocks it towards covers and takes a run. 42/3

7.5 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! A hint of width and that's enough for Evin! Ball bowls it on a length around off, Lewis stays back and slaps it in front of point for a boundary. There was an air of nonchalance in that shot! 41/3

7.4 J Ball to J Mohammed, This is pushed towards covers for a single. 37/3

7.3 J Ball to J Mohammed, Beaten! On a length around off, Mohammed looks to cut but misses. The ball came in after pitching and hence it was too close to play that shot. 36/3

7.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Quick run! Length delivery around middle and leg, Lewis taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Plunkett gets there and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batsman had made it in though. 36/3

7.1 J Ball to E Lewis, On a fuller length around off, Lewis drives it towards mid off. 35/3

6.6 C Woakes to J Mohammed, This is bowled around off, Mohammed pushes it towards covers. 35/3

Another catcher added. Five slips in place now!

6.5 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Full ball outside off, Jason lunges forward and lets it go. 35/3

6.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, On a length on the pads, Lewis works it off his pads and collects a run towards fine leg. 35/3

6.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This is speared in line of the stumps, Lewis blocks. 34/3

6.2 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Chris bowls it around off, Mohammed taps it towards covers and sets off for a run to get going immediately. 34/3

JASON MOHAMMED finds himself in next. He needs to take some responsibility to bail his side out of trouble here. There are 4 slips for him...

6.1 C Woakes to M Samuels, OUT! Samuels' horror run of form continues! Woakes lands it on a length around off, Marlon shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the knee-roll and seems adjacent to the stumps. England appeal and the umpire obliges. Samuels doesn't really seem happy with the decision and has a brief chat with Lewis. But absence of reviews means he can do nothing but walk back. West Indies in a spot of bother here. Woakes on a roll! 33/3

5.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Jake lands it in line of the stumps, Evin defends showing the full face of the bat. 33/2

5.5 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! Wow, Lewis doesn't seems to be just about power-hitting! Ball serves it full around off, Evin drives it on the up straight down the ground past mid off for a boundary. 33/2

5.4 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery around middle and leg, Lewis flicks it through backward square leg for a brace. 29/2

5.3 J Ball to E Lewis, On a length outside off, Evin shoulders arms and leaves it alone. 27/2

5.2 J Ball to M Samuels, This is bowled around off, Samuels dabs it towards point for a quick run. 27/2

5.1 J Ball to M Samuels, Howzzat! Length delivery around off, Samuels gets beaten for pace and gets struck high on the pads. Ball and others appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. Height could be a factor there. 26/2

4.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, Another ball in line of the stumps is blocked from the crease. 26/2

4.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, This ball is defended from within the crease. 26/2

4.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, On a length around leg, Lewis looks to flick but gets a thin inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls towards backward square leg. The English players appeal but it is turned down. A couple of runs taken. 26/2

4.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This delivery in line of the stumps is blocked off the back foot. 24/2

4.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! Wonderfully played. Woakes hurls it on a length around off, Lewis stays back and slaps it through cover-point. The fielder at point dives, but the ball beats him and races away to the fence. 24/2

4.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Lands it around middle and leg, Lewis shows the full face of the bat to defend. 20/2

3.6 J Ball to M Samuels, Another delivery outside off is shouldered arms to. 20/2

3.5 J Ball to M Samuels, On a length outside off, Samuels covers the stumps and lets it go to the keeper. 20/2

3.4 J Ball to M Samuels, Hurls it around off, Marlon defends it from the crease. 20/2

3.3 J Ball to E Lewis, This is around middle, Lewis flicks it away towards fine leg for a run. 20/2

3.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery around off, defended off the back foot. 19/2

3.1 J Ball to E Lewis, Ball comes round the wicket and spears it on a length outside off. Lewis looks to push at that but gets beaten. 19/2

2.6 C Woakes to M Samuels, Full ball around off, Samuels pushes it towards point. 19/2

MARLON SAMUELS walks in to bat. He is not going through the best of forms and this is a good time to show that he still is valuable to the side with a knock of some substance.

2.5 C Woakes to S Hope, OUT! Hope departs and takes with him the only review his side had! Woakes bowls it on a length around off, Hope hangs his bat out at that. There seems to be some sound as the ball passes the bat before going through to the keeper. The umpire agree to England's appeal, but Hope reviews straightaway. Snicko shows a thin spike, implying that there indeed was a very thin edge. Excellent decision by the umpire. Shai walks, giving a catch to his opposite number. Also, this is the 150th international wicket for Chris Woakes. 19/2

Hope has been adjudged caught behind. He decides to review straightaway.

2.4 C Woakes to S Hope, Length delivery just around off, Hope covers the stumps and lets that go. 19/1

2.3 C Woakes to S Hope, Serves it around off, Hope drives that to mid off. 19/1

2.2 C Woakes to S Hope, This is bowled around off, he plays it off the back foot towards backward point. 19/1

2.1 C Woakes to S Hope, FOUR! Glorious shot that! Woakes hurls it full around middle, Hope drives it straight down the ground. The ball races away to the fence. 19/1

1.6 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! Easy pickings! Ball strays on the pads and gets punished. It's a full ball around leg, flicked away through mid-wicket for a boundary. 15/1

1.5 J Ball to S Hope, Length delivery around off, patted towards point for a quick run. 11/1

1.4 J Ball to S Hope, Very close! Lands it on a length around off, Hope looks to defend but the ball passes close to the edge of the bat, through to the keeper. England appeal but to no avail. England think of taking the review but decide against it. Snicko didn't spot an edge. 10/1

1.3 J Ball to S Hope, Bowls it very full around middle, Hope pushes it, well, almost digs it out, towards mid-wicket. 10/1

1.2 J Ball to S Hope, Full ball on the pads, Hope flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a brace. 10/1

1.1 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery outside off, Lewis gets it off the outer edge past backward point, towards third man for a run. He gets going now. 8/1

1.1 J Ball to E Lewis, WIDE! Runs in from round the wicket and spears it down the leg side. Lewis misses the flick. Wide signaled. 7/1

JAKE BALL to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to S Hope, Beaten! Wonderfully bowled. Full ball outside off, Hope looks to drive but finds the ball fly past the edge of his bat. Good over, just the start that England would have liked here. 6/1

0.5 C Woakes to S Hope, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Woakes bowls it full around middle and leg, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence, not before teasing the chasing fielder, Moeen Ali, through. 6/1

SHAI HOPE walks in sooner than he would have liked.

0.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, OUT! Gayle gone early! Woakes strikes! Throughout the last match, Gayle was troubled mostly by Woakes and here, the bowler strikes immediately. He lands it on a good length around off, the opener feels for it off the front foot. Gets a thick outside edge that flies to Root at first slip, who makes no mistake. The tentativeness against the new ball has gone against the batsman who fails to provide a quick start this time around. 2/1

0.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Close leave! Length delivery just around off, the ball moves in a tad and passes close to the off stump. 2/0

0.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Spears it full around middle and off, Gayle gets it off the toe-end through mid-wicket. Collects a brace to get off the mark. 2/0

0.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Woakes runs in from over the wicket and bowls it full around middle. Gayle covers the stumps and lets it go. A hint of movement there. 0/0

First Published: September 27, 2017, 4:59 PM IST