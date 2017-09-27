Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 4th ODI at Oval: Ton-up Lewis Goes Berserk

File image of Evin Lewis. (AP Image)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

England did have a good start with the ball, but the middle overs, probably, spelt their doom. During that phase, though they leaked runs at a premium, they weren't able to pick up wickets and hence, the danger of the final flourish always loomed. All these sixes - 13 - came off the last 11 overs. Although Woakes picked up three wickets, he too traveled the distance as far his bowling is concerned.

131/1 off the last 10 overs - it explains all that's panned out in the first half of this game. It was carnage all around after Lewis showed them the way. He made a magnificent mammoth century and is just plain unlucky to miss out on finishing his innings completely. Holder also played a wonderful knock after promoting himself up the order.

49.6 L Plunkett to J Holder, OUT! So the final delivery results in Holder's wicket! Plunkett again bowls a full toss around off, Holder looks to hit it out of the ground. The ball travels as far as deep mid-wicket, where Billings makes no mistake in taking that. Liam got a five-fer in the previous match, and just one wicket to show in this game. Such is life! WEST INDIES END ON 356/5! 356/5

49.5 L Plunkett to R Powell, Full ball around middle, pushed away towards mid-wicket for a run. 356/4

49.4 L Plunkett to R Powell, SIX! Clobbered! Powerfully done! Plunkett bowls another short ball around off and middle, Powell stays deep in his crease and pulls it with disdain over square leg for a maximum. 355/4

49.3 L Plunkett to R Powell, This is bowled outside off, Rovman looks to smash it but only makes contact with thin air. 349/4

49.2 L Plunkett to R Powell, FOUR! Streaky but West Indies won't mind it! Plunkett bangs a short one around middle, Powell looks to pull it away. Gets a top edge that flies over the keeper for a boundary. 349/4

49.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, Very full delivery around middle and leg, flicked to long on for a run. 345/4

LIAM PLUNKETT to bowl the last over of the innings.

48.6 C Woakes to J Holder, Low full toss wide outside off, Holder was standing away from the stumps to the off side. He just manages to play it towards covers for a single. 344/4

48.5 C Woakes to R Powell, This delivery is played to long off for a run. 343/4

48.4 C Woakes to R Powell, SIX! Just a flick of a wrist and that's maximum! It is bowled very full around middle and leg, Powell shuffles a tad and lifts it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The power in his arms just showed. 342/4

48.3 C Woakes to J Holder, This is outside off, cut towards third man for a run. 336/4

48.2 C Woakes to J Holder, FOUR! Clever and classy! Woakes bowls a very full delivery outside off. Holder slices it towards third man for a boundary. How well he played that! 335/4

48.1 C Woakes to R Powell, In a bid to bowl a yorker, Chris serves a low full toss wide of off. Powell barely reaches out and gets some bat. The ball goes towards covers for a run. 331/4

CHRIS WOAKES back on for his last over. He's taken 57-3 off his 9 overs.

47.6 M Ali to J Holder, Fires it around middle and leg, Holder clips it towards deep mid-wicket for another couple. 330/4

47.5 M Ali to R Powell, Lands it outside off, played through covers for a single. 328/4

47.4 M Ali to R Powell, Ali fires it full on the pads, Powell flicks it off his pads in front of square on the leg side for a brace. The throw came to the keeper's end, but Rovman was safe. Could have been interesting had he thrown it to the bowler's end. 327/4

47.3 M Ali to J Holder, Loopy delivery around leg, Holder comes down the track and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 325/4

47.2 M Ali to R Powell, Tossed up outside off, driven nicely through covers for a single. 324/4

47.1 M Ali to R Powell, Comes round the wicket and floats it around middle, Powell pushes it back to the bowler. 323/4

MOEEN ALI to have another spell. 8-0-63-0 reads his figures currently.

46.6 J Ball to R Powell, Full ball driven back towards the bowler, Ball gets a hand onto it. But he is unable to prevent a run as the batsmen run quickly. 323/4

46.5 J Ball to R Powell, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Ball spears it very full but drifts on to the pads. Powell clips it off his pads and the ball races away to the square leg fence. The deep mid-wicket fielder ran to his right but couldn't prevent the boundary. 322/4

46.4 J Ball to R Powell, Ball serves it full around off, Powell bunts it off the front foot. 318/4

46.3 J Ball to R Powell, Hurls another full delivery around off and middle, hit back straight to the bowler. 318/4

ROVMAN POWELL comes out to bat. He replaces Lewis at the crease.

Evin Lewis is down on the ground. The physio is out to tend to him. His job would be to get the dangerman back on his feet for the Windies to have a good finish to the innings. Lewis is really not looking good. The stretcher is being brought on the field. Seems that it's something to do with his right calf. It's a shame that the player, who was looking so good, has to be stretchered out in this way.

46.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Ouch! That'll hurt! It'll really hurt. Ball runs in from round the wicket and bowls it very full around leg. Lewis looks to dig it out but instead gets it off the inside half of the bat onto his foot. He loses balance and falls on the ground. He's seen writhing in pain as he coped a powerful blow on the ankle. For England, importantly, it's a dot ball. 318/4

46.1 J Ball to J Holder, Full delivery outside off, Holder opens the face of his bat and guides it to third man for a run. 318/4

45.6 L Plunkett to J Holder, This back of a length ball in line of the stumps is pulled away towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 317/4

45.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Brilliant bowling, giving the batsmen no chance to get under it. Spears it very full around middle and leg, Lewis can only dig it out towards long on for a run. 316/4

45.4 L Plunkett to J Holder, Very full delivery around middle and leg, driven towards wide long off for a single. 315/4

45.3 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Full on off, drilled to long off for a run. 314/4

45.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Well bowled! The yorker is still the best option, proved! Plunkett spears it wide of off, Lewis fails to dig it out. 313/4

45.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, Begins with a short delivery around off, Holder drags his pull towards deep square leg. The batsmen take a run. 313/4

LIAM PLUNKETT back on. He's had an off day today, but would look to end well.

44.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Lands it on a length on leg stump. Tucks Lewis up for room. He still manages to flick it through mid-wicket and collects a brace. 312/4

44.5 J Ball to J Holder, Fullish length outside off, Holder goes for the drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run. 310/4

44.4 J Ball to E Lewis, The batsman has driven it through mid-on. The batsmen have run through for a single. 309/4

44.3 J Ball to E Lewis, SIX! Lewis clears the fence with ease. Ball bowls it shorter in length on leg stump. Lewis pulls it over the square leg fence for another biggie. It is raining boundaries here. This is also the highest fifth wicket partnership for the Windies against any team. 308/4

44.2 J Ball to J Holder, Fuller in length outside off, Holder drives it through covers for a run. 302/4

44.1 J Ball to J Holder, SIX! Hugeee! He is doing it so easily. Ball comes steaming in and bowls it full on middle. Holder moves his front leg out of the way and tonks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 301/4

JAKE BALL is brought back into the attack. England desperately need a wicket here.

43.6 M Ali to J Holder, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 295/4

43.6 M Ali to E Lewis, WIDE! Fires it down the leg side, Lewis fails to sweep it. Buttler also fails to collect it and they collect a bye. The umpire also signals a wide. 294/4

43.5 M Ali to E Lewis, FOUR! A brilliant over here for the Windies. Ali drags his length back outside off, Lewis cuts it through point and the ball races to the fence. 292/4

43.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Flatter outside off, Lewis drives it through covers for a couple. 288/4

43.3 M Ali to E Lewis, SIX! Another one but this one just clears the man at long off. Ali darts it full outside off, Lewis lofts it towards him. He just has enough to the clear the man there who jumps and stretches his hand out but could not reach to it. 286/4

43.2 M Ali to E Lewis, SIX! BOOM! Over mid-wicket this time! Ali fires it on middle, Lewis shuffles in and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Some hitting from this lad. 280/4

43.1 M Ali to E Lewis, FOUR! Ideal start to the over! Ali bowls it fuller and quicker outside off. Lewis hits it powerfully through covers for a boundary. That dropped catch is really costing England here. 274/4

42.6 C Woakes to J Holder, SIX! Second of the over and this is the best of the lot. Woakes bowls a slower ball fuller in length on middle, Holder lofts it over the long on fence for a maximum. He is on a roll here. 270/4

42.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Shorter in length outside off, Lewis pulls it through square leg for a run. 264/4

42.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, NOT OUT! Fuller in length on middle, Lewis drives it towards mid off. Holder wants a run but is sent back by Lewis, who sees that the fielder is quick to the ball. He collects it and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The umpire goes upstairs to check and the replays show that Holder has just made his ground. 263/4

The umpires go upstairs to check for a run out at the non-striker's end. It is a direct hit and direct hits are always close.

42.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, SIX! Fantastic shot! Wow, that was hit hard. Woakes bowls it short which sits up to be hit. Lewis camps back and pulls it flat over the square leg fence for a maximum. Lovely from Lewis. 263/4

42.2 C Woakes to J Holder, Angles it into the batsman. Holder flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 257/4

42.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Slower short ball on middle, Lewis pulls it through mid-wicket for a run. 256/4

CHRIS WOAKES is back into the attack.

41.6 M Ali to J Holder, Nails the reverse sweep but straight to the backward point fielder. 255/4

41.5 M Ali to J Holder, SIX! This is hit even better! Again Holder is nimble on his feet and hits it towards cow corner for a maximum. 255/4

41.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Flatter outside off, Lewis punches it through covers for a run. 249/4

41.4 M Ali to E Lewis, WIDE! Bowls it way outside off. Lewis lets it be and the umpire calls it a wide. 248/4

41.3 M Ali to J Holder, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 247/4

41.2 M Ali to J Holder, SIX! Holder on the charge here! Moeen tosses it up on middle. Holder's eyes lit up as soon as he saw the flight. He comes down the track and lofts it over the long off fence. 246/4

41.1 M Ali to J Holder, Quicker delivery on leg stump, Holder fails to flick it and the ball hits him on the pads. 240/4

MOEEN ALI is back on.

40.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, STREAKY FOUR! Rashid bowls it quicker outside off, Lewis gets a bottom edge which hits the thigh of Buttler and races down to the third man fence. 240/4

40.5 A Rashid to E Lewis, SIX! He connected well this time. Lewis comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball, hits it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. They go upstairs to check whether it is a maximum or a boundary and replays confirm it's a biggie. 236/4

40.4 A Rashid to E Lewis, In the air... dropped! Oh Jason Roy, Lewis is not the man you want to drop at the moment. Rashid tosses it up on middle, a googly maybe. Lewis comes down the track and miscues his shot. The ball goes towards cover where Roy pedals back, gets two hands to it but could not hold on. The batsmen take two in the process. 230/4

40.3 A Rashid to J Holder, Fires it full on middle, Holder goes for the reverse sweep but mistimes it towards short third man for a run. 228/4

40.2 A Rashid to E Lewis, Flatter in length outside off, Lewis punches it through covers for a run. 227/4

40.1 A Rashid to J Holder, Starts off with a flighted ball outside off. Holder crisply drives it through covers for a run. 226/4

Powerplay 3 has been signaled now. A maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the circle. ADIL RASHID is also brought back into the attack.

39.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis defends it towards mid off. 225/4

39.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 225/4

39.4 L Plunkett to E Lewis, SIX! SHOT! He picked the bones out of this one! Plunkett bowls it fuller in length on middle. Lewis lofts it powerfully over the sight screen for a maximum. 225/4

39.3 L Plunkett to E Lewis, SIX! Almost a catch. England persisting with the shorter stuff to Lewis almost paid off. Plunkett bangs it in outside off. Lewis tries to drag the pull through mid-wicket but gets a top edge which goes over the fine leg fence. For a second Rashid stationed there thought he had a chance but it just cleared him. 219/4

39.2 L Plunkett to J Holder, Lands it on a length on off, Holder guides it down to third man for a run. 213/4

39.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, Slower full ball on off, Holder drives it to mid off. 212/4

LIAM PLUNKETT is back into the attack.

38.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, Shorter in length outside off, Lewis cuts it on the bounce towards point. The fielder fumbles there but no run conceded. 212/4

38.5 C Woakes to J Holder, A similar length ball on off, Holder drives it towards Root at mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batsman has made it. A single added. 212/4

38.4 C Woakes to J Holder, Fuller in length on off, Holder drives it to mid off. 211/4

38.3 C Woakes to J Holder, Shorter in length outside off, Holder plays it towards point. 211/4

38.2 C Woakes to J Holder, FOUR! BANG! He picks his spot perfectly! He anticipates it to be a length ball and Woakes bowls it there on middle. Holder moves his front leg out of the way and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 211/4

38.1 C Woakes to J Holder, Woakes is making good use of the crease here. He goes wide and angles it into the batsman. Holder flicks it towards mid-wicket. 207/4

37.6 J Ball to J Holder, Plays it with the angle towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 207/4

37.5 J Ball to E Lewis, They are continuing with the short stuff to Lewis. Ball bangs it in on leg stump. Lewis pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 206/4

37.4 J Ball to J Holder, Fuller in length on off, Holder drives it through covers for a run. 205/4

37.3 J Ball to E Lewis, Slower short ball on middle. Lewis waits for it and pulls it powerfully towards the man at deep mid-wicket. He does well to stop it and the batsman take one. 204/4

37.2 J Ball to J Holder, Almost a drag on! Ball bangs it in outside off. Holder moves his front foot out of the way and tries to drag it through the leg side. He gets an inside edge which goes agonizingly close to the leg stump and down towards short fine leg for a run. 203/4

37.1 J Ball to E Lewis, Angles it into the pads, Lewis flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 202/4

36.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, Shorter in length again on leg stump. Lewis mistimes his pull towards the leg side for a run. 201/4

36.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 200/4

36.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, SNORTER! Lovely stuff from Woakes to tuck up the batsman. He comes running in and with a lot of effort bowls a well-directed bouncer. Lewis first thinks of pulling it but then the ball gets big on him. He awkwardly ducks under it. It was well played in the end. 200/4

36.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, Just short of a length on off, Lewis punches it towards covers. 200/4

36.2 C Woakes to J Holder, Drifts it on the pads, Holder flicks it through square leg for a run. This also brings up the 50-partnership between the two and also the 200 is up for West Indies. 200/4

36.1 C Woakes to J Holder, Fuller in length on middle. Holder drives it off the middle towards mid on. Lewis wanted a run but is sent back by Jason. He hit it too firmly towards the fielder. 199/4

35.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis off the back foot pushes it to mid off. 199/4

35.5 J Ball to J Holder, Flicks it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. The partnership is now 49 between the two. 199/4

35.4 J Ball to E Lewis, Comes around the wicket to the left-hander and lands it on a length outside off. Lewis pushes it through covers for a run. 198/4

35.3 J Ball to J Holder, Bowls an off pace delivery outside off, Holder waits for it and eases it through covers for a run. 197/4

35.2 J Ball to J Holder, Jake comes steaming in and lands it on a length on middle, Holder defends it towards mid on. 196/4

35.1 J Ball to J Holder, Ball goes wide of the crease and angles it on off stump. Holder goes on the back foot and tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 196/4

Time for Drinks. Evin Lewis has really put all the talks of his lack of form to trash with this wonderful knock. Jason Mohammed played a good supporting role before getting dismissed. England are left searching for ways to get him out, in a bid to run through the West Indies batting line-up.

34.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! Woakes is not learning here! He errs in line again. He bowls it short on leg stump. Lewis again pulls it but this time finer on the leg side and the ball races to the fence. 196/4

34.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! Hundred for Lewis. His second in this format. A brilliant, brilliant innings. He is also the first one to score a ODI hundred in England after Chanderpaul after 10 years. Woakes bowls it shorter in length on the hips of the batsman. It sits up to be hit. Lewis swivels inside the crease and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 192/4

34.4 C Woakes to J Holder, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Holder flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 188/4

34.3 C Woakes to J Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder guides it to point. 187/4

34.2 C Woakes to J Holder, FOUR! Exquisite! That was lovely by Holder. Woakes bowls it a tad full on off, Holder leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and puts in a dive but is unable to stop the ball as the ball rolls over the fence. 187/4

34.1 C Woakes to J Holder, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 183/4

CHRIS WOAKES is brought back into the attack.

33.6 J Ball to J Holder, In the air... but safe! Ball bangs it short on middle, gets big on Holder. He tries to pull but is beaten by pace and gets a top edge which falls safe towards square leg. The fielder from mid-wicket hares after it but cannot get there. A run added to the total. 183/4

33.5 J Ball to E Lewis, Fuller in length on off, Lewis drives it towards mid on for a run. 182/4

33.4 J Ball to J Holder, Lands it on a length outside off, Holder plays it down to third man with an angled bat for a run. 181/4

33.3 J Ball to E Lewis, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 180/4

33.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Top running! Good length ball outside off, Lewis, off the back foot, pushes it through covers to the longer side and collects a brace. 179/4

33.1 J Ball to J Holder, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more than expected. Holder plays it towards point where the fielder misfields and concedes a run. 177/4

32.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Quicker on middle, Lewis hits it back to the bowler. 176/4

32.5 A Rashid to E Lewis, FOUR! Lewis is into the 90s now. Rashid bowls a poor length. He drags it short outside off. Lewis rocks back and hits it through the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary. 176/4

32.4 A Rashid to J Holder, Shorter in length back on middle, turns away from the batsman. Holder flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 172/4

32.3 A Rashid to J Holder, Floats it up on off, turning away. Holder drives it straight to the man at covers. 171/4

32.2 A Rashid to E Lewis, Sweeps it nicely with the spin down towards deep backward square leg for a run. 171/4

32.1 A Rashid to J Holder, Rashid tosses it up on off, Holder eases it down to long on for a run. 170/4

31.6 J Ball to E Lewis, This is bowled in line of the stumps, blocked from the crease. 169/4

31.5 J Ball to J Holder, Hurled on a length around off, Holder ends up chopping it past the stumps for a run. 169/4

31.4 J Ball to E Lewis, Speared full around off, Lewis flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 168/4

31.3 J Ball to E Lewis, On a length around off, Evin gets it off the inside half towards mid-wicket. 167/4

31.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and serves it on a length around off, Lewis pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a brace. 167/4

31.1 J Ball to J Holder, Bowls it on a length around off, glided towards third man for a run. 165/4

JAKE BALL brought back into the attack. Can he make some impact here?

30.6 A Rashid to J Holder, Takes it on the full and eases it down to long on for a single. 164/4

30.5 A Rashid to J Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 163/4

30.4 A Rashid to J Holder, Gets on the front foot and blocks it out. 163/4

30.3 A Rashid to J Holder, FOUR! Beautiful from Holder! Rashid gives it a nice loop and lands it full outside off. The West Indian skipper takes a stride forward and caresses it with pure timing through extra cover. The fielder from long off comes sprinting to his left, puts in a dive but the ball still wins the race. 163/4

30.2 A Rashid to E Lewis, A bit flatter through the air around off, Evin stands tall and punches it straight to mid off. 159/4

30.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Tossed up on the stumps, hit back to the bowler. 158/4

30.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Wide! Leg spinner spinning down leg, Lewis moves inside the line to let Buttler do some more work. 158/4

29.6 L Plunkett to J Holder, Length ball in line of the stumps, blocked off the back foot. 157/4

29.5 L Plunkett to J Holder, Dropped! Would have been a sensational catch had he taken that! Plunkett bowls it full outside off, Holder looks to drive it away from his body through covers. Morgan stationed there, dives full length to his left and takes it, but as he lands, the ball pops out of his hand, thereby granting a life to Holder. The English skipper is disappointed, as he knows he should have taken that. Is it the life that Jason needs? 157/4

29.4 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Hurled on a length on the pads, he's flicked it towards fine leg for a single. 157/4

29.3 L Plunkett to J Holder, This is on the pads, flicked away through square leg for a run. 156/4

29.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Short ball, pulled away through square leg for a single. 155/4

29.1 L Plunkett to J Holder, On a length around middle and leg, Holder misses the flick and gets rapped on the pads. England appeal to no avail. The batsmen steal a leg bye as the ball rolls towards square leg. This might be going down leg. 154/4

28.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Landed in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 153/4

28.5 A Rashid to J Holder, This is driven through mid off for a single. 153/4

28.4 A Rashid to E Lewis, Floated around middle and leg, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 152/4

28.3 A Rashid to J Holder, Off the mark, straightaway! Bowls it around off, driven to long off for a run. 151/4

Now that's a tad surprising! The skipper, JASON HOLDER, walks in next. In search of quick runs, ehh?

28.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, OUT! Rashid is the man who breaks the promising 117-run stand! As they say, leg spinners may go for runs but they can get you wickets, and that's precisely what has happened here. Rashid bowls a leg break around off, it spins away a tad. Mohammed stays back and looks to cut but ends up getting a nick that's pouched safely by Buttler. Jason played a good knock, often a second fiddle to Lewis in their partnership. Deserved a fifty, but doesn't get one! Is this the opening that England wanted? 150/4

28.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, This is floated around middle, Lewis charges down and drives it to long on for a run. 150/3

28.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, WIDE! Tossed up down the leg side, Lewis looks to sweep but misses. Wide signaled. 149/3

England really need to change their tactics and look for wickets. In the current scenario, even through they aren't leaking runs, they even aren't picking up wickets, which could cost them later in the game.

27.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, A tad fuller around off, Mohammed pushes it towards covers from the crease. 148/3

27.5 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is bowled in line of the stumps, Jason punches it to mid on off the back foot. 148/3

27.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Another delivery around off that is blocked off the front foot. 148/3

27.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, On a length around off, punched towards mid off. 148/3

27.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Runs in and bangs it on a length around off, Lewis looks to punch but ends up chopping it next to the pitch. The batsmen are alert and pick up a quick run. 148/3

27.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery outside off, slapped through covers for a single. 147/3

26.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Serves it outside off, Evin punches it off the back foot towards covers. 146/3

26.5 A Rashid to E Lewis, Flatter delivery in line of the stumps, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 146/3

26.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, chopped through covers for one run. 144/3

26.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Similar delivery with same sequence of actions. A dot ball. 143/3

26.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tossed up ball around off is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 143/3

26.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Flatter around off, punched through covers for a run. 143/3

26.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, WIDE! Loops it up around leg, Lewis gets down to sweep but misses. The ball goes down the leg side and hence a wide signaled. 142/3

25.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery is played from within the crease off the back foot. 141/3

25.5 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, FOUR! Helped away! Back of a length delivery down the leg side, Mohammed swivels and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary. Plunkett has really looked off-color today and is giving easy runs like these. 141/3

25.4 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Full ball around middle, driven to mid on. The fielder makes a half-stop but is unable to prevent the run. 137/3

25.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, On a length outside off, punched through covers for a run. 136/3

25.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Sprays this one down the leg side, Jason looks to flick but misses. Wide given. 135/3

25.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Length ball around leg, Lewis looks to pull but misses. The ball takes his pads and rolls towards short fine leg. They steal a leg bye even as there's a direct hit at the bowler's end but the batsman is safe. 134/3

25.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, 100-run stand between Lewis and Mohammed! Back of a length delivery around off, chopped towards third man for a run. These two have really done well to consolidate the innings after the initial fall of wickets. What's more, they haven't consumed much deliveries in a bid to do so! Augurs well to their brittle batting line-up. 133/3

24.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Floated around leg, Evin sweeps it to short fine leg. 132/3

24.5 A Rashid to E Lewis, This is landed around leg, swept away to the short fine leg fielder. 132/3

24.4 A Rashid to E Lewis, FOUR! Flatter quicker delivery outside off, Lewis is well set to miss out on opportunities like that. Cuts it through cover-point and the ball races away past the diving fielder for a boundary. 132/3

24.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, This tossed up delivery is driven through covers for a single. 128/3

24.2 A Rashid to E Lewis, Tosses it around off, Lewis collects a single after knocking this to long off. 127/3

24.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Flatter delivery in line of the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 126/3

23.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Serves it on a length around off, pushed towards mid off. 126/3

23.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Plunkett spears this on the pads, the opener tucks it to fine leg for a run. 126/3

23.4 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Liam lands it on a length around off, Evin punches it towards mid off. 125/3

23.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length ball in line of the stumps, pulled away through square leg for a run. 125/3

23.2 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Length ball around off, Lewis punches it towards cover-point for one run. 124/3

23.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Short delivery around off, cut away through point for a brace. 123/3

LIAM PLUNKETT is back on for another spell.

22.6 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Ends the over with another tossed up delivery around off, Mohammed drives it towards wide long off for a brace. 121/3

22.5 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Bowled around off, pushed towards covers. 119/3

22.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Good fielding! This loopy ball outside off is driven to the right of the cover fielder, who stops it with a dive to prevent a run. 119/3

22.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Floats it outside off, driven to covers. 119/3

22.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Another loopy ball outside off, Mohammed plays it through mid off. Before the fielder at long off gets there, the batsmen run two. 119/3

22.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tosses it outside off, Mohammed drives it inside out through covers for a brace. 117/3

21.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Another delivery on the pads, worked round the corner for a run. 115/3

21.5 M Ali to E Lewis, Serves it around off, pushed to point for a quick run. 114/3

21.4 M Ali to E Lewis, This is driven to the cover fielder. 113/3

21.3 M Ali to E Lewis, FOUR! Clever! Ali fires it outside off, Lewis uses the pace on the ball and helps it through third man for a boundary. It's not all about power with the young man. 113/3

21.2 M Ali to E Lewis, This is bowled outside off, left alone by Evin. 109/3

21.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Lands it around middle and leg, tucked away towards fine leg for a run. 109/3

20.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, FOUR! This is dismissed from his presence! Rashid fires it flat around off, Lewis stays back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. This is great batting from the opener. 12 runs came off this over! 108/3

20.5 A Rashid to E Lewis, FOUR! Swept and swept hard! Rashid floats it around leg, Lewis gets down and plays the shot past short fine leg for a boundary. 104/3

20.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Flatter ball around middle and leg, Mohammed fails to clip it away. The batsmen steal a leg bye as the ball rolls to the leg side. 100/3

20.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Bowls it a tad short outside off, Mohammed cuts it through point. The fielder in the deep did well there to keep them down to two. 99/3

20.2 A Rashid to E Lewis, Floats it around off, driven through mid off for a run. 97/3

20.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Tosses it around off, defended showing the full face of the bat. 96/3

19.6 M Ali to E Lewis, Another run collected after playing it to long on. 96/3

19.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Fires it a tad short in line of the stumps, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run. 95/3

19.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Gets to his maiden fifty in style! Ali bowls a loopy ball around off, Lewis drives it through covers for a run. he gets to the mark off just 52 balls. Talk of all the early pressure that he would have had owing to his lean form and some quick fall of wickets at the other end, he has come out with flying colours in this phase at least. Well played, lad! 94/3

19.3 M Ali to E Lewis, Floats it around off, Lewis drives it towards mid off, where the fielder puts in a dive to prevent a run. 93/3

19.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, This floated delivery around off is driven through mid on for a run. 93/3

19.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, FOUR! The release shot comes off well! Ali tosses it up outside off, Mohammed just smashes it over covers for a boundary. That would feel good for the batsman after a series of non-scoring deliveries. 92/3

18.6 A Rashid to J Mohammed, A tad shorter outside off, cut through cover-point for a run. 88/3

18.5 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Another tossed up leg-break is pushed back towards the bowler. 87/3

18.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Loopy ball around off, driven back towards the bowler. 87/3

18.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, This delivery is flicked towards square leg. 87/3

18.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Flatter delivery around leg, Mohammed looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The players put in a stifled appeal only to be turned down. Seems to be going down leg. 87/3

18.1 A Rashid to E Lewis, Bowls a loopy ball around off, Evin drives it down to long off for a single. 87/3

17.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, This is landed around off and middle, flicked by Mohammed towards mid-wicket. 86/3

17.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Loops it outside off, pushed towards covers. 86/3

17.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Manages a single this time round! Ali flights it full around middle, Lewis drives it to long on. 86/3

17.3 M Ali to E Lewis, Serves it full around middle, driven back to the bowler. 85/3

17.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Floated around middle, pushed back towards the bowler. 85/3

17.1 M Ali to E Lewis, Tosses it up around off, driven towards covers. 85/3

MOEEN ALI gets a change of ends.

16.6 A Rashid to E Lewis, Tossed up ball around middle, is swept away through square leg for a single. 85/3

16.5 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Floats it around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 84/3

16.4 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Mohammed defends this delivery in line of the stumps, off the back foot. 83/3

16.3 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Another loopy ball around middle is defended off the front foot. 83/3

16.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, This floated ball around off is blocked off the front foot. 83/3

16.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Tossed up ball around off, driven back towards the bowler. 83/3

16.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, WIDE! Starts with a straighter delivery down the leg side. Mohammed strides forward and looks to flick but misses. Wide given. 50-run partnership between these two now. They have really done well to wrest back the advantage after conceding it early. 83/3

ADIL RASHID is brought into the attack now. England would desperately want the leading wicket-taker in the series to break this flourishing stand.

Drinks have been called on the field. The first hour has seen runs as well as wickets. This has been a good stand for the visitors as 49 have been added till now. Although the hosts rocked Windies back with three quick wickets, Lewis has turned the tide in his side's favor towards the end of the hour.

15.6 Joe Root to E Lewis, FOUR! The second in the over! Root serves an overpitched delivery outside off, Lewis nails the cover-drive to perfection. The ball beats the cover fielder and races away to the fence. Not an ideal start for Root with the ball as 10 runs came off that! 82/3

15.5 Joe Root to E Lewis, Lands it outside off, driven to covers. 78/3

15.4 Joe Root to J Mohammed, Fires it flatter around middle and leg, knocked towards mid-wicket for a single. 78/3

15.3 Joe Root to J Mohammed, FOUR! Crunched! This is flighted around off, Mohammed gets to the pitch and drives it through covers for a boundary. Nobody moved there! 77/3

15.2 Joe Root to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, pushed towards covers. 73/3

15.1 Joe Root to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and lands it around off, Evin drives it to the long off fielder for a single. 73/3

Spin from both ends now. JOE ROOT to have a bowl now. How effective will he be?

14.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Serves it around off, Jason picks out the cover fielder with the drive. 72/3

14.5 M Ali to E Lewis, This is bowled with a round arm and landed around off. Lewis knocks it to long off for a run. 72/3

14.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, driven to long off for a run. 71/3

14.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it gently just around off, Jason watches it and pushes it towards backward point. 70/3

14.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Tosses it around middle, Lewis drives it down to long on for one run. 70/3

14.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Lands it shorter around off, Mohammed punches it to long on for a single. 69/3

13.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, FOUR! Nailed with disdain! Plunkett runs in and bowls it short around off, Lewis swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. No half measures there! 68/3

13.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and hurls a length delivery around off, Evin stays tall and punches it towards mid off. 64/3

13.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, On a length around off, slaps it through covers for a run. 64/3

13.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is on a length around off, Mohammed punches it back towards the bowler. Plunkett parries it towards mid on in a bid to stop that. 63/3

13.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery around off, pushed towards the point fielder. 63/3

13.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Length delivery around off, Lewis stays back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a run. 63/3

12.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, Jason goes back and punches it towards the bowler. 62/3

12.5 M Ali to E Lewis, Gives some more air around middle and leg, punched down the ground to long on for one run. 62/3

12.4 M Ali to E Lewis, Very full ball around leg, squirted through backward square leg for a brace. Good running there. 61/3

12.3 M Ali to E Lewis, Serves it full around middle and leg, pushed back towards the bowler. 59/3

12.2 M Ali to E Lewis, Another delivery around off, pushed towards covers. 59/3

12.1 M Ali to E Lewis, Comes round the wicket and floats it around off, Lewis plays it to the cover fielder. 59/3

11.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery is blocked from the crease. 59/3

11.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Jason looks to flick but misses. Wide given. 59/3

11.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, This is on a length around off, Lewis guides it to third man for a single. 58/3

11.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery in line of the stumps, pulled away through square leg for a run. 57/3

11.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Length delivery around off, defended off the back foot. 56/3

11.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This is bowled in line of the stumps, Mohammed stands tall and blocks it. 56/3

11.1 L Plunkett to E Lewis, Lands it around middle and leg, Lewis knocks it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. 56/3

10.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Dropped! A hard chance though! Ali tosses it up around off, Mohammed looks to go over covers, but Morgan there leaps and almost pulls off a stunner. He gets a hand on it and parries it in the air, turns and gets a hand yet again but is unable to hold onto that. Tough chance but well tried. Jason gets a life! 55/3

10.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Bowls it a tad short around off, Mohammed goes back to pull, but gets an inside edge that falls in front of the stumps. 55/3

10.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Tosses it around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 55/3

10.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Lands it around off, played towards point. 55/3

10.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floats it around off, he drives it towards covers, where Morgan makes a diving stop. 55/3

10.1 M Ali to J Mohammed, Starts off with a loopy ball around middle, Mohammed pushes it towards mid on. 55/3

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Now a maximum of four players can be outside the inner circle. Spin time immediately, as MOEEN ALI is asked to roll his arm over.

9.6 L Plunkett to E Lewis, On a length around off, Lewis punches it of the back foot towards mid off. 55/3

9.5 L Plunkett to E Lewis, This is bowled in line of the stumps, defended off the back foot. 55/3

9.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Serves it on a length around middle and leg, Jason plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a single. 55/3

9.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, This delivery around middle is pushed towards mid on. 54/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Lands it around middle and leg, Mohammed clips it in front of square on the leg side for a couple. 54/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Another one down the leg side by Plunkett. This time the batter lets that go. The umpire has to stretch his arms yet again. 52/3

9.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, WIDE! Liam sprays this down the leg side, Jason looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled. 51/3

9.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, FOUR! Welcome to The Oval, says Mohammed, with a boundary! Plunkett begins with a delivery outside off, Jason gets his stride out and drives it through covers. The ball races away to the fence in no time. 50/3

Change in bowling here as LIAM PLUNKETT comes on to bowl. He had a terrific time in Bristol. Can he repeat the same?

8.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! A bit of Jayasuriya in that! Woakes bowls it on a length on the pads, Lewis lifts his front foot and pulls it through backward square leg. The ball races away to the fence, beating the dive from the deep square leg fielder, who ran to his left in a bid to stop that. 46/3

8.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, Length ball around off, punched towards covers. 42/3

8.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, This one stayed a tad low as Evin blocked it off the back foot. 42/3

8.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This is full around off, Lewis drives it down the ground, only to be intercepted by a diving Willey from mid off. 42/3

8.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, Stifled appeal, turned down! Woakes bowls a cross-seam delivery around off, Lewis goes back to defend but wears it on the pads. England appeal to no avail. They think of a review but Woakes signals a possibility of an inside edge there. They don't review and the replay confirms the presence of an inside edge. 42/3

8.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Hurls it on a length around off, Lewis punches it off the back foot to mid off. 42/3

Liam Plunkett has gone off the field. David Willey has come in as a substitute for him.

7.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Another delivery around off, Evin knocks it towards covers and takes a run. 42/3

7.5 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! A hint of width and that's enough for Evin! Ball bowls it on a length around off, Lewis stays back and slaps it in front of point for a boundary. There was an air of nonchalance in that shot! 41/3

7.4 J Ball to J Mohammed, This is pushed towards covers for a single. 37/3

7.3 J Ball to J Mohammed, Beaten! On a length around off, Mohammed looks to cut but misses. The ball came in after pitching and hence it was too close to play that shot. 36/3

7.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Quick run! Length delivery around middle and leg, Lewis taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Plunkett gets there and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batsman had made it in though. 36/3

7.1 J Ball to E Lewis, On a fuller length around off, Lewis drives it towards mid off. 35/3

6.6 C Woakes to J Mohammed, This is bowled around off, Mohammed pushes it towards covers. 35/3

Another catcher added. Five slips in place now!

6.5 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Full ball outside off, Jason lunges forward and lets it go. 35/3

6.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, On a length on the pads, Lewis works it off his pads and collects a run towards fine leg. 35/3

6.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This is speared in line of the stumps, Lewis blocks. 34/3

6.2 C Woakes to J Mohammed, Chris bowls it around off, Mohammed taps it towards covers and sets off for a run to get going immediately. 34/3

JASON MOHAMMED finds himself in next. He needs to take some responsibility to bail his side out of trouble here. There are 4 slips for him...

6.1 C Woakes to M Samuels, OUT! Samuels' horror run of form continues! Woakes lands it on a length around off, Marlon shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the knee-roll and seems adjacent to the stumps. England appeal and the umpire obliges. Samuels doesn't really seem happy with the decision and has a brief chat with Lewis. But absence of reviews means he can do nothing but walk back. West Indies in a spot of bother here. Woakes on a roll! 33/3

5.6 J Ball to E Lewis, Jake lands it in line of the stumps, Evin defends showing the full face of the bat. 33/2

5.5 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! Wow, Lewis doesn't seems to be just about power-hitting! Ball serves it full around off, Evin drives it on the up straight down the ground past mid off for a boundary. 33/2

5.4 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery around middle and leg, Lewis flicks it through backward square leg for a brace. 29/2

5.3 J Ball to E Lewis, On a length outside off, Evin shoulders arms and leaves it alone. 27/2

5.2 J Ball to M Samuels, This is bowled around off, Samuels dabs it towards point for a quick run. 27/2

5.1 J Ball to M Samuels, Howzzat! Length delivery around off, Samuels gets beaten for pace and gets struck high on the pads. Ball and others appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. Height could be a factor there. 26/2

4.6 C Woakes to E Lewis, Another ball in line of the stumps is blocked from the crease. 26/2

4.5 C Woakes to E Lewis, This ball is defended from within the crease. 26/2

4.4 C Woakes to E Lewis, On a length around leg, Lewis looks to flick but gets a thin inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls towards backward square leg. The English players appeal but it is turned down. A couple of runs taken. 26/2

4.3 C Woakes to E Lewis, This delivery in line of the stumps is blocked off the back foot. 24/2

4.2 C Woakes to E Lewis, FOUR! Wonderfully played. Woakes hurls it on a length around off, Lewis stays back and slaps it through cover-point. The fielder at point dives, but the ball beats him and races away to the fence. 24/2

4.1 C Woakes to E Lewis, Lands it around middle and leg, Lewis shows the full face of the bat to defend. 20/2

3.6 J Ball to M Samuels, Another delivery outside off is shouldered arms to. 20/2

3.5 J Ball to M Samuels, On a length outside off, Samuels covers the stumps and lets it go to the keeper. 20/2

3.4 J Ball to M Samuels, Hurls it around off, Marlon defends it from the crease. 20/2

3.3 J Ball to E Lewis, This is around middle, Lewis flicks it away towards fine leg for a run. 20/2

3.2 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery around off, defended off the back foot. 19/2

3.1 J Ball to E Lewis, Ball comes round the wicket and spears it on a length outside off. Lewis looks to push at that but gets beaten. 19/2

2.6 C Woakes to M Samuels, Full ball around off, Samuels pushes it towards point. 19/2

MARLON SAMUELS walks in to bat. He is not going through the best of forms and this is a good time to show that he still is valuable to the side with a knock of some substance.

2.5 C Woakes to S Hope, OUT! Hope departs and takes with him the only review his side had! Woakes bowls it on a length around off, Hope hangs his bat out at that. There seems to be some sound as the ball passes the bat before going through to the keeper. The umpire agree to England's appeal, but Hope reviews straightaway. Snicko shows a thin spike, implying that there indeed was a very thin edge. Excellent decision by the umpire. Shai walks, giving a catch to his opposite number. Also, this is the 150th international wicket for Chris Woakes. 19/2

Hope has been adjudged caught behind. He decides to review straightaway.

2.4 C Woakes to S Hope, Length delivery just around off, Hope covers the stumps and lets that go. 19/1

2.3 C Woakes to S Hope, Serves it around off, Hope drives that to mid off. 19/1

2.2 C Woakes to S Hope, This is bowled around off, he plays it off the back foot towards backward point. 19/1

2.1 C Woakes to S Hope, FOUR! Glorious shot that! Woakes hurls it full around middle, Hope drives it straight down the ground. The ball races away to the fence. 19/1

1.6 J Ball to E Lewis, FOUR! Easy pickings! Ball strays on the pads and gets punished. It's a full ball around leg, flicked away through mid-wicket for a boundary. 15/1

1.5 J Ball to S Hope, Length delivery around off, patted towards point for a quick run. 11/1

1.4 J Ball to S Hope, Very close! Lands it on a length around off, Hope looks to defend but the ball passes close to the edge of the bat, through to the keeper. England appeal but to no avail. England think of taking the review but decide against it. Snicko didn't spot an edge. 10/1

1.3 J Ball to S Hope, Bowls it very full around middle, Hope pushes it, well, almost digs it out, towards mid-wicket. 10/1

1.2 J Ball to S Hope, Full ball on the pads, Hope flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a brace. 10/1

1.1 J Ball to E Lewis, Length delivery outside off, Lewis gets it off the outer edge past backward point, towards third man for a run. He gets going now. 8/1

1.1 J Ball to E Lewis, WIDE! Runs in from round the wicket and spears it down the leg side. Lewis misses the flick. Wide signaled. 7/1

JAKE BALL to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Woakes to S Hope, Beaten! Wonderfully bowled. Full ball outside off, Hope looks to drive but finds the ball fly past the edge of his bat. Good over, just the start that England would have liked here. 6/1

0.5 C Woakes to S Hope, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Woakes bowls it full around middle and leg, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence, not before teasing the chasing fielder, Moeen Ali, through. 6/1

SHAI HOPE walks in sooner than he would have liked.

0.4 C Woakes to C Gayle, OUT! Gayle gone early! Woakes strikes! Throughout the last match, Gayle was troubled mostly by Woakes and here, the bowler strikes immediately. He lands it on a good length around off, the opener feels for it off the front foot. Gets a thick outside edge that flies to Root at first slip, who makes no mistake. The tentativeness against the new ball has gone against the batsman who fails to provide a quick start this time around. 2/1

0.3 C Woakes to C Gayle, Close leave! Length delivery just around off, the ball moves in a tad and passes close to the off stump. 2/0

0.2 C Woakes to C Gayle, Spears it full around middle and off, Gayle gets it off the toe-end through mid-wicket. Collects a brace to get off the mark. 2/0

0.1 C Woakes to C Gayle, Woakes runs in from over the wicket and bowls it full around middle. Gayle covers the stumps and lets it go. A hint of movement there. 0/0

First Published: September 27, 2017, 4:59 PM IST