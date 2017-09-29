Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 5th ODI at Rose Bowl

Jonny Bairstow (AP Image)

Commentary (England innings)

22.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, 1 run. 168/1

22.3 A Nurse to Joe Root, 1 run. 167/1

22.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, 1 run. 166/1

22.1 A Nurse to Joe Root, 3 runs. 165/1

21.6 M Cummins to Joe Root, 1 run. 162/1

21.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Short delivery outside off, cut through point to rotate strike. 161/1

21.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Wide! Down the leg side, Jonny misses out on his tuck. 160/1

21.4 M Cummins to Joe Root, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 159/1

21.3 M Cummins to Joe Root, Short delivery, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. 158/1

Joe Root strides out to bat.

21.2 M Cummins to J Roy, OUT! Roy departs after playing a swashbuckling knock! A really sad way to get dismissed, he only missed out on a century by 4 runs. Fuller length delivery on off, angling in. Roy aims to knock it through mid on to rotate strike but plays down the leg side to get rapped on the pads. It looks dead. As soon as the appeals go up, the umpire raises his finger. Bairstow asks Jason whether he got an inside edge on that but the elegant opener says that he didn't and keeps walking back to the pavilion. The Ageas Bowl crowd rises up on its feel to acknowledge his knock. The 156-run opening stand comes to an end. Can the visitors trigger a collapse? 156/1

21.1 M Cummins to J Roy, Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it towards deep backward square leg. Powell in the deep runs to his right and slips a bit but manages to cut it off. Two runs taken. 156/0

Miguel Cummins comes back for a burst. Time is running out for the visitors. They need wickets desperately.

20.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Outside off, dabbed to third man. 154/0

20.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Spinning in from a shorter length outside off, Bairstow mistimes his cut to covers. Failed to capitalize on that. 154/0

20.4 A Nurse to J Roy, Tossed up delivery, eased with the spin to mid on for a run. 154/0

20.3 A Nurse to J Roy, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 153/0

20.2 A Nurse to J Roy, FOUR! Hit hard and he moves into the 90s with that! Shortish on middle, Roy flat-bats it past the bowler for a rocketing boundary. The Windies do not have any clue at the moment. Perhaps, time to go back to the quick bowlers. 151/0

20.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flatter one, punched to long on for a run. 147/0

19.6 M Samuels to J Roy, SIX! Clean as a whistle! Floated outside off, Roy skips down the track and whacks it over cow corner for a maximum. 15 from the over. 146/0

19.5 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Dabbed to short third man for a run this time. 140/0

19.4 M Samuels to J Bairstow, FOUR! Shot! Fullish delivery, Bairstow sweeps it hard through backward square leg. The fielder near the ropes dives but fails to stop it. 139/0

19.3 M Samuels to J Roy, Outside off, Roy guides it past the keeper. Taylor sprints after it from short third man and saves a run for his side. 135/0

19.2 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Driven towards the mid on region. One run added to the total. 132/0

19.1 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Tossed up outside off, Jonny eases it to mid off. 131/0

18.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, On the boots, flicked through square leg for a run. Five singles from that over. 131/0

18.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Floated delivery, defended off the front foot. 130/0

18.4 A Nurse to J Roy, Roy uses his feet again. He is not quite to the pitch of it but manages to drive it to mid on for a run. 130/0

18.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/0

18.2 A Nurse to J Roy, Fullish delivery, eased to long on to rotate strike. 128/0

18.1 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Flatter on off, Bairstow punches it down to long on for a run. That brings up Bairstow's 6th ODI fifty. He has made his opportunity count at the top of the order. Well played! 127/0

17.6 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Fullish delivery, flicked past mid-wicket for a run. 126/0

17.5 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Drifting into Jonny. He knows where the gaps are. Places it through in front of square leg for a couple. 125/0

17.4 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Shortish around off, hit to mid off. 123/0

17.3 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Floated around off, Jonny clips it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a couple. 123/0

17.2 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Flighted delivery, Bairstow lunges forward in defense. 121/0

17.1 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Tossed up delivery, Bairstow uses his feet and chips it uppishly over wide mid on. Two runs taken. 121/0

16.6 A Nurse to J Roy, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 119/0

16.5 A Nurse to J Roy, FOUR! Streaky runs! Short delivery outside off, Roy looks to force it through covers but gets it off the outer half past short third man. Cummins from the same region hares after it, puts in a slide to keep the ball in play. The umpires check upstairs for it. The replays show that the ball was in his hands while his leg touched the ropes. 119/0

16.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Quicker one on off, milked to long on for a single. 115/0

16.3 A Nurse to J Roy, Floated around off, Roy drives it with the spin down to long on for a run. 114/0

16.2 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Spinning into Jonny. He works it through square leg to rotate strike. 113/0

16.1 A Nurse to J Roy, Flat delivery on off, milked down to long on for a run. 112/0

Time for Drinks. England are cruising along at the moment. Roy and Bairstow have kept the scoreboard ticking, punishing the loose deliveries as well. England need 178 more to win from 204 balls. The Windies need regular wickets to transfer the pressure on the hosts. Meanwhile, Bairstow has a change of bat.

15.6 M Samuels to J Roy, Camps back to the shortish delivery and punches it to long off for a run. 111/0

15.5 M Samuels to J Roy, Fullish on middle and leg, Roy clips it through backward square leg for a couple. These two have run really well between the wickets. 110/0

15.4 M Samuels to J Roy, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 108/0

15.3 M Samuels to J Roy, Flatter one, Roy flat-bats it and it goes on to hit the stumps at the bowler's end. 108/0

Taylor is at deep point now.

15.2 M Samuels to J Roy, Continues to be short. Punched off the back to sweeper cover for a brace. 108/0

15.1 M Samuels to J Bairstow, Shortish delivery outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a run. 106/0

Marlon Samuels to roll his arm over. He will be bowling after a long time.

14.6 A Nurse to J Roy, Fraction short this time, Roy punches it to long on. The fielder is a bit lazy and the batsmen cash in on the opportunity. Couple taken. Good judgement from these two. 105/0

14.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Short delivery on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 103/0

14.4 A Nurse to J Roy, Shortish outside off, spinning in. Roy goes for the cut is but cramped for room. Ends up getting it to covers for a run. 102/0

14.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 101/0

14.2 A Nurse to J Roy, Floated delivery, knocked down to long on for a run. 100 up for England and it is met with a huge cheer from the crowd. 100/0

14.1 A Nurse to J Roy, Roy uses his feet to the tossed up delivery and plays it to mid-wicket. 99/0

13.6 A Joseph to J Roy, Length delivery on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a run. 99/0

Taylor goes to Joseph and has a chat with him. Perhaps, words of encouragement for the talented young bowler.

13.5 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! The shoulders are drooping for the Windies. These two are motoring along well. Short ball in line of the stumps, Roy swivels across and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 98/0

13.4 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Fractionally overpitched on off, Bairstow checks his drive to mid on for a brisk single. 94/0

13.3 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Similar delivery outside off, cut to backward point. 93/0

13.2 A Joseph to J Roy, Back of a length well outside off, Jason cuts it to deep point for a single. 93/0

13.1 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! The margin for error is less for this flamboyant batsman. Short delivery on middle, sits up nicely for Roy. He pulls it with aplomb past the short mid-wicket fielder and the ball races to the fence. 92/0

The sun is shining in all its glory in Southampton now.

12.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Places this with the spin to short mid-wicket. 88/0

12.5 A Nurse to J Roy, Shortish delivery, skidding through. Roy punches it to long on to rotate strike. 88/0

12.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Jonny skips down the track and milks this one to long on for a run. 87/0

12.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Turn on that occasion! Outside off, spinning in sharply. Bairstow shapes for the cut but ends up chopping it towards the keeper. 86/0

12.2 A Nurse to J Roy, Fullish delivery, knocked to long on for a run. That brings up Roy's 11th ODI fifty. Back-to-back half centuries for him. He lost his place in the side but has made the opportunities count. The crowd loves it. 86/0

12.1 A Nurse to J Roy, Fraction short outside off, skids through and also stays a bit low. Roy still goes for the cut but gets beaten. 85/0

11.6 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Short delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow pulls it uppishly over backward square leg. Powell sprints to his right and keeps it down to a couple. 85/0

11.5 A Joseph to J Roy, Full length delivery just outside off, Roy works it to wide mid on for a run. 83/0

11.4 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Angling into Jonny. Nudged to deep square leg to rotate strike. 82/0

11.3 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Short of a length delivery, kept out off the back foot. 81/0

11.2 A Joseph to J Bairstow, FOUR! Well played! Short and width on offer, Bairstow rises up on his toes and cuts it over the point region to pick up a boundary. Didn't try to overhit it, knew where the gap was and placed it deliberately. 81/0

11.1 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Length delivery on leg stump, tucked straight to the man at mid-wicket. 77/0

Alzarri Joseph comes back for his second spell.

10.6 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Fullish on middle, Jonny milks it down to long on for a run and he will retain strike. 77/0

10.5 A Nurse to J Bairstow, FOUR! Elegant! Floated outside off, Bairstow leans into it and strokes it through extra cover for a majestic boundary. 76/0

10.4 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Spinning into Jonny. He clips it to mid-wicket. 72/0

10.3 A Nurse to J Bairstow, Shortish on off, Bairstow goes for the punch but mistimes it to Nurse. 72/0

10.2 A Nurse to J Roy, Fullish delivery on off, knocked to long on for a single. 72/0

10.1 A Nurse to J Roy, Floated outside off, eased to covers. 71/0

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Four fielders will be allowed outside the circle till the 40th over. Meanwhile, spin is introduced. Ashley Nurse to bowl now. There is a halt in play. The substitute brings in the helmet for Shai Hope.

9.6 M Cummins to J Bairstow, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Straying on the hips, Bairstow tucks it past short fine leg. Powell at long leg hares to his right but has no chance to stop it. 71/0

9.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Shaping in on a fuller length to Jonny. He tucks it to mid-wicket and calls straightaway no for the run. 67/0

9.4 M Cummins to J Roy, Short of a length on middle, tucked to deep square leg for a run. 67/0

9.3 M Cummins to J Roy, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 66/0

9.2 M Cummins to J Roy, Fullish delivery on middle, Roy drives it through wide mid on. Joseph hares after it to cut it off. Two runs taken. 66/0

9.1 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Back of a length around off, Jonny places it to mid off for a quick single. 64/0

8.6 J Taylor to J Roy, Short delivery on off, Roy pulls it uppishly and it falls just short of Gayle at mid-wicket. 63/0

8.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Slower delivery on a back of a length outside off, Roy punches it to extra cover where the fielder makes a mess of it. Concedes a couple. 63/0

8.4 J Taylor to J Roy, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/0

8.3 J Taylor to J Roy, FOUR! Close but he gets the desired result! Short delivery well outside off, Roy throws his bat at it. Gets it uppishly off the outer half towards Kyle Hope at gully. He leaps to his right but it goes over him and races to the fence. 61/0

8.2 J Taylor to J Roy, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Roy punches it to long off. It is racing towards the fence. Wide long off in is in place. Powell from that region hares to his right, slides and makes a good stop. Saves a couple for his side. 57/0

8.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fullish delivery on the boots, clipped to long leg for a run. 55/0

7.6 M Cummins to J Bairstow, Length delivery, angling in. Bairstow works it to wide mid on for a brisk single. 54/0

7.5 M Cummins to J Bairstow, FOUR! Timing at its best! Fullish delivery outside off, Bairstow drives it on the up past mid off for another boundary. He is flowing at the moment. 53/0

7.4 M Cummins to J Roy, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on for a run. 49/0

7.3 M Cummins to J Roy, Back of a length delivery, defended off the back foot. 48/0

7.3 M Cummins to J Roy, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide. 48/0

7.2 M Cummins to J Roy, Not Out! However, the Windies do not lose a review as it was umpire's call. On a length and angling in sharply from off. Roy looks to play it across but misses to be pinged on the pads. Cummins appeals confidently but it is turned down. Mohammed opts to take a review after having a look at his bowler. Time for the replays. It is going to clip the leg stump so the decision can't be overturned. Not a bad review! 47/0

West Indies opt to take a review against Roy. Looks close to the naked eye.

7.1 M Cummins to J Roy, FOUR! Short and room on offer, Roy cuts it past the diving Mohammed at backward point. Once it went past him, there was no stopping that. 47/0

6.6 J Taylor to J Roy, Fuller in length outside off, Roy times his stroke sweetly to extra cover. 43/0

6.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Back of a length outside off, Jason cuts it hard towards Mohammed at point. He dives to his right to make a good stop. 42/0

6.4 J Taylor to J Roy, Change of pace on off. Roy eases it to mid on. 42/0

6.3 J Taylor to J Roy, Length delivery well outside off, Roy again goes at it with hard hands with a horizontal bat. Gets it through covers for a brace. 42/0

6.2 J Taylor to J Roy, Fullish in length outside off, Roy goes for an expansive drive with a hard bottom hand but gets an inside edge towards mid on. His bat turned in his hands. 40/0

6.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fuller delivery on off, pushed to wide mid on for a run. 40/0

5.6 M Cummins to J Roy, Straying on the pads, nudged through square leg for a couple. 39/0

5.5 M Cummins to J Roy, On a length outside off, Roy hits it hard but finds Gayle who dives to his right to make a great stop. He had just came in that position. 37/0

Gayle comes in the short extra cover position.

5.4 M Cummins to J Roy, FOUR! Well played! Short of a length outside off and width on offer. Roy has the opportunity to free his arms. Slaps it past the fielder at covers to find the fence again. 37/0

5.3 M Cummins to J Roy, Good length outside off, pushed to covers. 33/0

5.2 M Cummins to J Roy, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Roy continues to pick up boundaries. Back of a length delivery outside off, Roy punches it off the back foot through covers. The timing is good and the ball whistles away to the fence. 33/0

5.1 M Cummins to J Roy, Length delivery on middle, driven on the up to mid on. 29/0

Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

4.6 J Taylor to J Roy, On a length outside off, Roy pushes at it with minimal foot movement and gets a thick inside edge besides the pitch on the leg side. The batsmen sneak in a run. 29/0

4.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Back of a length around off, Bairstow plays it with soft hands to covers and takes off. Powell attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The back up fielder dives but fails to stop it. Perhaps, Bairstow had run a long way and hence, the batsmen couldn't go for an overthrow. 28/0

4.4 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fullish on off, Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler. 27/0

4.3 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fraction short around off, stops a bit on the pitch. Bairstow pushes it to mid off from the back foot. 27/0

4.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fuller in length, angling in from outside off. Jonny eases it to mid off. 27/0

4.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Back of a length outside off, punched sweetly to mid off. 27/0

3.6 A Joseph to J Bairstow, On a length outside off, glided deftly to third man for a run and Bairstow will rotate strike. 27/0

3.5 A Joseph to J Roy, Short of a length outside off, dabbed to backward point to rotate strike. 26/0

3.4 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Roy is continuing his form from the last game. Short delivery on middle and leg, Roy swivels across and pulls it with authority through backward square leg to find the fence. 25/0

3.3 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! Not off the meat of the bat but good enough! Fuller in length around off, Roy goes hard at it but gets it off the toe-end of the bat. Still, it beats mid on and runs away to the boundary. 21/0

3.2 A Joseph to J Roy, Shorter in length on the hips, Roy pulls it through backward square leg for a brace. His bottom hand came off while playing that shot. 17/0

3.1 A Joseph to J Roy, Back of a length outside off, Roy mistimes his punch off the back foot to Samuels at covers. There is a bit of misfield but no harm done. 15/0

2.6 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Angling into Jonny. He tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. 15/0

2.5 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Back of a length delivery on off, Bairstow stands tall and knocks it to mid off. 13/0

2.4 J Taylor to J Roy, On a length outside off, Roy goes for a drive but gets it off the outer half to third man. A run taken. 13/0

2.3 J Taylor to J Roy, Good length ball outside off, a bit of extra bounce on that. Roy places it to cover-point. 12/0

2.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Similar length delivery on off, Bairstow punches it on the up to mid off for a brisk single. 12/0

2.1 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Fuller in length on off, Jonny puts his head down and defends it calmly. 11/0

1.6 A Joseph to J Roy, FOUR! Shot! Short delivery on leg stump, sits up nicely for Roy. He gets into position and pulls it with aplomb through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 9 from the over. 11/0

1.5 A Joseph to J Roy, Overpitched on middle, driven sweetly to mid on. 7/0

1.4 A Joseph to J Bairstow, On the hips, tucked to deep backward square leg for a run. 7/0

1.3 A Joseph to J Bairstow, FOUR! Easy pickings! Too full and straight, Bairstow times his clip to perfection and gets it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. The first of the innings. 6/0

1.2 A Joseph to J Bairstow, Good length ball on off, pushed off the back foot down the track towards mid on. 2/0

1.1 A Joseph to J Bairstow, That's nasty! Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow goes for the pull but gets hit on the arm. The ball deflects onto the grill of his helmet. That must have shaken him up. 2/0

Alzarri Joseph to bowl with the second new ball from the other end. He took a fifer in the last game. The Windies will hope that he replicates his form.

0.6 J Taylor to J Roy, Length delivery on off, driven on the up to backward point. Good start from Taylor, only two from the first over. 2/0

0.5 J Taylor to J Roy, Back of a length delivery, punched off the back foot to cover-point. 2/0

0.4 J Taylor to J Roy, On a length on off, swinging away a touch. Jason plays it with soft hands to covers. 2/0

0.3 J Taylor to J Roy, In the channel outside off, a hint of away shape on that. Roy points his bat skywards to allow it through. 2/0

0.2 J Taylor to J Bairstow, Bairstow is off the mark as well! Good length delivery on off, Bairstow taps it to covers and takes off. Good running between the wickets. 2/0

0.1 J Taylor to J Roy, England are away! Starts off with a shortish delivery outside off, width on off. Roy slashes hard at it but gets it off the outer half to third man. A run taken. 1/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 4:54 PM IST