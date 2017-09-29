Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 5th ODI at Rose Bowl: Hosts Need 289 to Win

File image of England cricket team. (Getty Images)

The way Chris Gayle started, it looked like another Gaylestorm is coming. Credit to Curran who held his nerves to deceive the Big Man when he was going bonkers. There were two consecutive 50-run stands in the middle order with Shai Hope being the chief architect. The young man was dropped twice and managed to play a fighting knock.

A flourish from the debutant, Ambris and Nurse at the fag end of the innings allows the Windies to finish with a healthy total on the board. The latter, especially, picked his spots to perfection. However, England have done well to restrict the visitors under 300. It mainly happened due to the collective effort of the spinners, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid in the middle overs. They only conceded at an economy of 3.9 in their 20 overs to dry up the runs.

49.6 J Ball to A Nurse, On a fuller length outside off, Nurse gets across, kneels down to slog sweep. But, gets it off the inner half onto the body. The ball rolls beside the track and the batsmen scamper through for a single. WEST INDIES FINISH ON 288/6! 288/6

49.5 J Ball to A Nurse, Wide outside off, sliced over point for a brace. This is proving to be another great over for the Windies. 287/6

49.4 J Ball to A Nurse, FOUR! Innovative! Nurse walks across, crouches and paddle scoops over Ali at short fine leg. The ball lands and trickles away to the fence. Valuable runs these! 285/6

49.3 J Ball to A Nurse, FOUR! Top shot! Full outside off, Nurse makes room and lofts it cleanly over extra cover. The ball goes on a couple of bounces across the fence. 281/6

49.2 J Ball to S Ambris, Ambris walks a long way across. Looks to heave it on the leg side, gets an inside edge and the ball runs towards backward square leg. A single is taken. 277/6

49.1 J Ball to A Nurse, Full outside off, driven to long off for a single. 276/6

Jake Ball to bowl the final over of the innings.

48.6 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Full and angling in, flicked over wide mid on. Moeen Ali has a lot of ground to cover and a brace is taken. 16 runs off the over! A great one for the Men from the Caribbean! 275/6

48.5 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Eased down to long on for a single. 273/6

48.4 Tom Curran to A Nurse, DROPPED AND A SIX! Full outside off, Nurse tonks it straight down the ground. Doesn't time it well and the ball flies high in the air. Plunkett at long off gets underneath the ball but is slightly concerned about the fence behind it. In the end, he drops the catch and the ball falls over the fence. Nurse picks his second maximum of the innings. 272/6

48.3 Tom Curran to A Nurse, SIX! Boom! Another slower one outside off, Nurse picks it up this time. Positions himself well and clobbers it over long on for a maximum. Ashley picked the bones out of it. 266/6

48.2 Tom Curran to A Nurse, Back of a hand slower ball, Nurse fails to pick it up and ends up swinging at the air. 260/6

48.1 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Eased down to long on for a single. 260/6

47.6 L Plunkett to A Nurse, FOUR! Short and angling in, pulled away through backward square leg for a boundary. 13 runs and a wicket off the over! 259/6

47.5 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Full outside off, pushed to mid off. 255/6

47.4 L Plunkett to A Nurse, Back of a length outside off, punched on the off side for a brace. Nurse is off the mark straightaway. 255/6

Ashley Nurse strides out to bat.

47.3 L Plunkett to R Powell, OUT! Timber! Plunkett has the last laugh! Powell this time makes room to go big over the off side. Liam cleverly bowls a pacey full toss. Rovman misses and sees the woodwork disturbed. Plunkett with this wicket becomes the joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2017. He has 36 wickets to his name. 253/6

47.2 L Plunkett to R Powell, SIX! Bang! Powell was trying this in the last couple of overs and finally he connects one. Short around middle, Rovman hangs back and pulls it with authority over mid-wicket for half a dozen. 253/5

47.1 L Plunkett to S Ambris, Back of a length delivery outside off, pulled in front of square on the leg side for a single. 247/5

Liam Plunkett to bowl his last over.

46.6 Tom Curran to R Powell, Clever bowling from Curran! He bowls a slower one on a back of a length around middle, Powell stands tall to pull but is beaten by the lack of pace. Gets hit on the ribs. 246/5

46.5 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 246/5

46.5 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Wide! Slower one, fuller and way outside off. Ambris goes across to slog but misses. The umpire spreads his arms to signal a wide. 245/5

46.4 Tom Curran to R Powell, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on for a single. 244/5

46.3 Tom Curran to R Powell, A big swing and a miss! Slower one outside off, Powell gets into the position and swings with all his might. Unfortunately for him, he is not able to make any connection. Result - A dot ball! 243/5

46.2 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Angling into the batsman, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 243/5

46.1 Tom Curran to R Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 242/5

Tom Curran is back on!

45.6 J Ball to S Ambris, Slower one outside off, tapped past point for another couple. 16 runs off the over! 241/5

45.5 J Ball to S Ambris, Angling down leg, Ambris whips it through backward square leg. Bairstow in the deep, hares to his right and makes a good stop near the fence. A brace is taken. 239/5

45.4 J Ball to R Powell, Back of a length around middle, dabbed on the off side for a single. 237/5

45.3 J Ball to S Ambris, Stabbed to point for a single. 236/5

45.2 J Ball to S Ambris, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Ball bowls very full but on the pads. It's easy pickings for Ambris as the fine leg is up. The West Indian just flicks it past the fielder there and picks up another boundary. 235/5

45.1 J Ball to S Ambris, FOUR! Well played, Ambris! Ball bowls a wide yorker. Sunil uses the pace on offer and glides it away through backward point for a boundary. 231/5

44.6 L Plunkett to S Ambris, Ambris stays back and bunts it in the point region for a single. 227/5

44.5 L Plunkett to R Powell, Length delivery outside off, dabbed on the off side for a quick single. 226/5

44.4 L Plunkett to S Ambris, Tapped wide of mid off for a single. 225/5

44.3 L Plunkett to S Ambris, Beaten! Back of a length delivery outside off, Ambris looks to glide it away but the ball bounces a touch more than he expects. Goes past the outside edge in the gloves of keeper. 224/5

44.2 L Plunkett to R Powell, Length delivery outside off, run down to third man for a single. 224/5

44.1 L Plunkett to S Ambris, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. They pick up a single. 223/5

Liam Plunkett is back on.

43.6 J Ball to S Ambris, Slower one outside off, driven to long off for a single. 222/5

Rovman Powell comes out to bat.

43.5 J Ball to S Hope, OUT! In the air... gone! The well-set Hope departs! Ball bowls it full outside off, Hope in trying to up the run-rate, goes after the bowler. As he tries to loft it inside out, the bat turns in his hand and he ends up slicing it towards Billings at deep cover-point. Sam there, keeps his eyes on the ball and judges it to perfection to take the catch. Hope runs out of luck and has to make the long way back. 221/5

43.4 J Ball to S Ambris, Fullish outside off, driven towards mid off for a run. 221/4

43.3 J Ball to S Hope, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single. 220/4

43.2 J Ball to S Hope, SIX! That's massive! Back of a length delivery, angling in. Sits up nicely for Hope, who shapes up to pull and smashes it handsomely over mid-wicket for a biggie. The visitors need more of these to end on a high. 219/4

43.1 J Ball to S Ambris, Back of a length delivery outside off, guided to third man for a single. 213/4

Jake Ball is back for a bowl.

42.6 Tom Curran to S Hope, On a good length outside off, Hope looks to loft it on the up. Hits it off the splice and the ball lobs just over mid off and trickles away. A brace is taken. 212/4

42.5 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Flicked off the pads on the leg side for a run. 210/4

42.4 Tom Curran to S Hope, Short and angling in, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 209/4

42.3 Tom Curran to S Hope, Outside off, placed to point. 208/4

42.2 Tom Curran to S Ambris, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 208/4

42.1 Tom Curran to S Ambris, FOUR! In the gap! Banged in short, angling in. Ambris goes for the hook, gets a top edge and the ball flies over backward square leg. The ball cuts the two fielders in the deep into halves and races away to the fence. Good start to the over! 207/4

41.6 A Rashid to S Ambris, Full outside off, eased down to long off for a run. 203/4

41.5 A Rashid to S Hope, DROPPED! Tossed up outside off, Hope looks to go big over the off side but mistimes it. The ball balloons over wide mid off. Root in the deep does all the hard work, covers good ground to his left, dives ahead, gets his hands to it but the ball brushes his fingers and falls on the turf. Joe, however, is alert and quickly stands up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. That was a close shave! Hope has got another reprieve! One run taken. 202/4

41.4 A Rashid to S Ambris, Full outside off, milked down to long off for a single. 201/4

41.3 A Rashid to S Ambris, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 200/4

41.2 A Rashid to S Ambris, FOUR! Ambris is away with a boundary! Short from Rashid again. Sunil bends his front knee and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 200/4

41.2 A Rashid to S Ambris, Wide! Sliding down leg, Ambris looks to flick but misses. A wide is signalled. 196/4

41.1 A Rashid to S Ambris, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 195/4

40.6 Tom Curran to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. What a comeback from Curran! After conceding 15 runs in the previous over, the young guy comes back in style, bowling a maiden. 195/4

40.5 Tom Curran to S Hope, Pitched outside off, bunted to point. 195/4

40.4 Tom Curran to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 195/4

40.3 Tom Curran to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, placed to point. 195/4

40.2 Tom Curran to S Hope, Fullish outside off, driven off the outer half towards covers. 195/4

40.1 Tom Curran to S Hope, Dropped? No, it was a bump ball. Very full outside off, Hope looks to drive but gets it off the bottom edge. Buttler dives to his right but fails to collect it. The English players have their hands on their heads as they think Jos has dropped that. However, the replays shows that it bounced after hitting. 195/4

Powerplay 3 has been signaled by the umpire. Five fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.

39.6 A Rashid to S Ambris, The batsman works it down the leg side. 195/4

Sunil Ambris, the debutant strides out to bat.

39.5 A Rashid to J Mohammed, OUT! Mohammed holes out! Tossed up outside off, Mohammed clears his front leg and looks to loft it big over long off. Gets it off the toe end and the ball skies towards Root in the deep, who takes a good catch, running to his left. Jason in trying to up the ante has lost his wicket. End of the 52-run stand. WI need to end on a high now. But, who will deliver? 195/4

39.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 195/3

39.3 A Rashid to S Hope, FOUR! Pulled away again! Short from Rashid around leg. Hope crouches and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. Shai has hit his last four balls to the fence in the same region. He is on the charge now! 194/3

39.2 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Mohammed hangs back and guides it towards point for a run. 190/3

39.1 A Rashid to J Mohammed, Shortish outside off, cut to point. 189/3

Adil Rashid is back on!

38.6 Tom Curran to S Hope, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries! Curran is not learning at all. Once again bowls a slower one around leg, Hope has all the time in the world to hang back and place his pull in the gap through long leg for a boundary. 15 runs off the over! 189/3

38.5 Tom Curran to S Hope, FOUR! 4th ODI fifty for Shai Hope! Curran persists with a poor line once again. Bowls it on a length, angling down leg. Hope stands on one leg and drags his pull, flamingo style through long leg for a boundary. Hope raises his bat in acknowledgement. He now needs to convert this into a big one. 185/3

38.4 Tom Curran to S Hope, FOUR! Freebie! Down the leg side, Hope gets down on one knee and sweeps it fine past short fine leg for a boundary. 181/3

38.3 Tom Curran to J Mohammed, Short outside off, guided to third man for a single. 177/3

38.2 Tom Curran to S Hope, Back of a hand slower one around off, tapped in the cover region for a single. 176/3

38.1 Tom Curran to J Mohammed, Slower one on a length around middle, worked through square leg for a single. 175/3

Tom Curran is back on. He was really good in his first spell. England will want him to provide a few breakthroughs.

Drinks time.

37.6 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter delivery outside off, Hope places it to point and sets off for a run but is rightly sent back. 174/3

37.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Quicker one on the pads, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 174/3

37.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, SIX! Boom! Floated outside off, Mohammed skips down the track and lifts it over long off for a maximum. A lot of composure and confidence in the way he hit it. 173/3

37.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Flatter outside off, defended off the back foot. 167/3

37.2 M Ali to S Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 167/3

37.1 M Ali to S Hope, Floated outside off, Hope slaps it to covers where the fielder makes a good stop. 166/3

36.6 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Shortish this time, angling in. Mohammed goes for the pull but gets struck on the thigh pad. 166/3

36.5 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Fuller in length outside off, driven with an open face through cover-point for a couple. 166/3

36.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Length delivery on off, Mohammed goes for the drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 164/3

36.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single. 164/3

36.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Length delivery, angling in. Hope looks to pull it across but is hit on the thigh pad. 163/3

36.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, On a length outside off, Jason places it to point and calls for a run. The throw at the striker's end is wayward which means that Hope gets home safely. 163/3

35.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Quicker delivery, punched down the ground for a run. 162/3

35.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 161/3

There is a run out appeal at the striker's end. Seems safe though.

35.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Not Out! Outside off, Mohammed places it through covers and calls for the second. The fielder returns an accurate throw to Bairstow who takes the bails off as Jason attempts to slide his bat in. It is referred upstairs. The replays show that Jason is just in. 161/3

35.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, Stays back and punches it to covers. 159/3

35.2 M Ali to S Hope, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 159/3

35.1 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter delivery, punched to mid on. 158/3

34.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full outside off, driven through covers for a run. Bairstow collects it and the crowd behind him cheers. Jonny has a smile on his face. 158/3

34.5 L Plunkett to S Hope, Sliding down the leg side, helped to fine leg for a couple. 157/3

34.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single. 155/3

34.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, FOUR! Sloppy work from Bairstow! Fullish delivery outside off, Mohamed drives it towards sweeper cover for a run. Bairstow attacks the ball but makes a mess of it. Tries to run back and stop it with a dive but fails to stop the boundary. 154/3

34.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 150/3

34.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Length delivery outside off, seams away after pitching. Mohammed feels for it but gets beaten. 150/3

33.6 M Ali to J Mohammed, Outside off, Mohammed drives it to sweeper cover for a couple. 150/3

33.5 M Ali to S Hope, Takes a couple of steps down the track and knocks it down to long on for a run. 149/3

33.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Fullish outside off, Mohammed pushes it to sweeper cover for a single. 148/3

33.3 M Ali to J Mohammed, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 147/3

33.2 M Ali to J Mohammed, A fraction short outside off, punched to covers. 147/3

33.1 M Ali to S Hope, Outside off, eased to sweeper cover for a run. 147/3

We are set to get underway. The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. Chris Gayle and Kyle Hope to open the innings for West Indies. Jake Ball to start off with the first new ball for England. Three slips in place. Here we go...

TOSS - England win the toss and opt to field. Tom Curran gets his maiden ODI cap and he replaces Chris Woakes! A big moment for the youngster. Two changes for the Windies. Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris, the debutant replace Evin Lewis and Jason Holder.

On the other hand, the visitors have been good in patches but they need to fire as a unit. In the absence of the injured Evin Lewis, Sunil Ambris might earn his maiden ODI cap and Kyle Hope can also get a game. Jason Mohammed will captain the side as Jason Holder has flown back home to attend his uncle's funeral. Can the tourists spring in a surprise or will the hosts continue to rule the roost in home conditions? Expect a cracker!

After a bit of a delay due to the rain, we're all good and set for the fixture. Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the 5th and final ODI between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It has been a satisfying summer for the hosts till now and they will look to conclude it with another victory, thereby inflicting a 4-0 clean sweep on the Windies. Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been suspended by the ECB till further notice. Dawid Malan has been called into the squad. It will be interesting to see if the hosts rest their key players. Tom Curran is in line for a debut.

32.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Straying on the hips, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run. 146/3

32.5 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish on off, eased to covers. 145/3

32.4 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Short of a length, helped to fine leg for a single. 145/3

32.3 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, Back of a length outside off, Mohammed looks to cut it away but misses. 144/3

32.2 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 144/3

32.1 L Plunkett to J Mohammed, That was nasty! Short delivery on off, shoots through after pitching. Mohammed gets into a tangle, looks to fend it away but is hit on his gloves. 144/3

31.6 M Ali to S Hope, Straighter one outside off, Hope gets an outside edge to short third man. 144/3

31.5 M Ali to J Mohammed, Fullish on off, wristed past short mid-wicket for a single. 144/3

31.4 M Ali to J Mohammed, Floated outside off, eased to mid off. 143/3

The stand-in captain, Jason Mohammed comes out to bat.

31.3 M Ali to M Samuels, OUT! The pressure was building through some tight bowling and that brings about the downfall! The experienced campaigner fails to impress once again. Ali sees Samuels using his feet and hence, floats it wider outside off. Marlon swings at it, aiming to hit it down the ground but misses it completely. Buttler behind the stumps does the rest. A 58-run stand comes to an end. 143/3

31.2 M Ali to S Hope, Fullish on middle, milked to long on for a single. 143/2

31.1 M Ali to S Hope, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 142/2

Moeen Ali is back on.

30.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Angling in on a length to Marlon. He makes room but only manages to get an inside edge onto his pads. 142/2

30.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, FOUR! Shot! Short delivery on leg stump, Samuels pulls it with aplomb through backward square leg to find the fence. 142/2

30.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, On a length outside off, dabbed to third man for a single. 138/2

30.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Dropped! A fantastic effort though. Fuller length delivery outside off, Hope punches it on the up with a lot of power. Morgan leaps and attempts to take it one hand. However, the ball pops out. Eoin dives back but fails to grab it. It would have been a stunner had he caught it. 137/2

30.2 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Good length delivery on the hips, helped down to fine leg for a run. 137/2

30.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hope punches it nicely to deep point to rotate strike. 136/2

Liam Plunkett comes back for a burst.

29.6 J Ball to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, Shai places it to sweeper cover for a run and will retain the strike. 135/2

29.5 J Ball to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, punched off the back foot through cover-point for a run. 134/2

29.5 J Ball to M Samuels, Wide! Short delivery outside off, tennis-like bounce on that. Samuels lets it go. One bouncer for the over signaled by the umpire as well. 133/2

29.4 J Ball to S Hope, Angling into Shai. He plays it with an angled blade to point for a run. 132/2

29.3 J Ball to S Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 131/2

29.2 J Ball to S Hope, Similar length ball outside off, Hope places it through point for a couple. 131/2

29.1 J Ball to M Samuels, Short of a length on off, Samuels looks to block it but gets an outside edge to short third man for a run. 129/2

28.6 M Ali to S Hope, Quicker one on middle, punched to the bowler. 128/2

28.5 M Ali to S Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. 128/2

28.4 M Ali to S Hope, Clipped with the spin to the same region. 128/2

28.3 M Ali to M Samuels, Uses his feet and tucks it to short mid-wicket where Morgan dives to his right to stop it. 128/2

28.2 M Ali to M Samuels, Flatter on off, dabbed to short third man. 127/2

28.1 M Ali to S Hope, On leg stump, nudged to short fine leg for a single. 127/2

27.6 J Ball to M Samuels, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 126/2

27.5 J Ball to M Samuels, The batsman goes for the pull but misses it completely. 126/2

27.4 J Ball to S Hope, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 126/2

27.3 J Ball to M Samuels, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 125/2

27.2 J Ball to M Samuels, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 124/2

27.1 J Ball to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, tapped to point. 124/2

Jake Ball is back on.

26.6 M Ali to M Samuels, Full delivery outside off, Marlon drives it to sweeper cover for a run and will retain strike. 123/2

26.5 M Ali to M Samuels, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a couple. 123/2

26.4 M Ali to M Samuels, On the pads, flicked to fine leg for a couple. 121/2

26.3 M Ali to M Samuels, Flatter delivery, eased to covers. 119/2

26.2 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter on middle, tucked through wide mid on for a single. 119/2

26.1 M Ali to M Samuels, Tossed up around off, milked to mid off for a single. 118/2

25.6 A Rashid to S Hope, Looks to work it to mid-wicket but gets a soft leading edge down the track. 117/2

25.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fullish outside off, Marlon knocks it through covers for a run. 117/2

25.4 A Rashid to M Samuels, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 116/2

25.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Sliding down the leg side, Samuels clips it past short fine leg for a couple. 116/2

25.2 A Rashid to S Hope, Wrong one on middle and leg, tucked past mid-wicket for a run. 114/2

25.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Fullish outside off, pushed off the front foot to short cover. 113/2

24.6 M Ali to M Samuels, Again comes down the track and decides to defend it. 2 runs from the over, good bowling from the spinners. 113/2

24.5 M Ali to M Samuels, Slower through the air on off, Samuels uses his feet to work it to short mid-wicket. 113/2

24.4 M Ali to M Samuels, Stays back to the flatter delivery to keep it out. 113/2

24.3 M Ali to M Samuels, Floated outside off, defended off the front foot. 113/2

24.2 M Ali to S Hope, On middle and leg, helped to square leg for a single. 113/2

24.1 M Ali to M Samuels, Short delivery outside off, Marlon pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket for a run. 112/2

23.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Slow through the air on off, played with soft hands to point for a run. 111/2

23.5 A Rashid to S Hope, Short delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover to rotate strike. 110/2

23.4 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fullish on middle, driven through mid on for a run. 109/2

23.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Outside off, cut away with the spin through point for a brace. 108/2

23.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Stifled appeal for an LBW denied! Wrong one from Rashid. Samuels plants his front foot across, plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads. The English side are interested but the umpire says not out. It was sliding down leg. 106/2

23.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fullish delivery on off, Samuels lunges forward in defense. 106/2

22.6 M Ali to S Hope, Loopy ball on off, eased back to Ali. 106/2

22.5 M Ali to M Samuels, Landed outside off, driven through wide mid off for a run. 106/2

22.4 M Ali to M Samuels, Tossed up on off, Samuels uses his feet and knocks it to mid off. Seems like a big hit is around the corner. 105/2

22.3 M Ali to M Samuels, Flighted outside off, pushed off the front foot to short cover. 105/2

22.2 M Ali to S Hope, Outside off, tapped to point for a run. 105/2

22.1 M Ali to S Hope, Flatter delivery on off, punched to mid on. 104/2

21.6 A Rashid to S Hope, Tossed up outside off, Shai drives it through covers for a run. 104/2

21.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, Full delivery on middle, Marlon makes room and eases it to mid on for a run. 103/2

21.4 A Rashid to M Samuels, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 102/2

21.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 102/2

21.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Similar delivery, hit with a lot of power to sweeper cover. Roy in the deep runs to his right, slides and makes a brilliant stop. Saves a couple for his side. Fielding from England has been really good. 102/2

21.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Full outside off, Hope slaps it to sweeper cover to rotate strike. 100/2

20.6 M Ali to M Samuels, Spinning into Samuels. Clipped to square leg. Only one from the over. 99/2

20.5 M Ali to S Hope, Shortish outside off, cut through point for a run. 99/2

20.4 M Ali to S Hope, Flat ball outside off, Hope camps back and blocks it. 98/2

20.3 M Ali to S Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 98/2

20.2 M Ali to S Hope, Outside off, Shai taps it to point. 8 consecutive dot balls. Pressure building up. 98/2

20.1 M Ali to S Hope, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 98/2

19.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Flatter delivery on off, pushed off the back foot to mid off. A maiden for Rashid, really tight bowling! 98/2

19.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, Tossed up outside off, Samuels prods forward to block it. 98/2

19.4 A Rashid to M Samuels, Outside off, left alone. 98/2

19.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Slider on middle and leg, Marlon takes a couple of steps down the track and somehow manages to keep it out. 98/2

19.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Slow through the air outside off, played with soft hands back to the bowler. 98/2

19.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, Tossed up outside off, eased to cover-point. 98/2

18.6 M Ali to S Hope, Stays back to the length delivery and blocks it. 98/2

18.5 M Ali to M Samuels, Fullish outside off, Samuels drives it crisply to wide mid off for a brisk single. 98/2

18.4 M Ali to M Samuels, Quicker delivery on off, tapped to point. 97/2

18.3 M Ali to S Hope, Fullish delivery, Shai eases it through mid on to rotate strike. 97/2

18.2 M Ali to M Samuels, Tossed up outside off, played to point with an angled blade. 96/2

18.1 M Ali to S Hope, Low full toss on off, Hope knocks it to long on for a run. 95/2

Moeen Ali is called on for a bowl.

Time for Drinks. After a breezy start from Chris Gayle, England have managed to pull things back a bit. They need to continue picking up wickets while the Windies need to stitch a solid partnership.

17.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Lands it around off, Samuels looks to defend that one but is beaten all ends up. 94/2

17.5 A Rashid to S Hope, Flatter outside off, Shai camps back to cut but it is too close for the shot. Ends up chopping it towards short third man for a single. 94/2

17.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Quicker one on middle, turned towards mid-wicket by the batsman. 93/2

17.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Loops it outside off, pushed through wide mid off for a single. 93/2

17.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fuller on middle, driven towards covers. 92/2

17.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, Lands it outside off, guided towards the point fielder. 92/2

16.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Angles it around off, comes in, nudged towards square leg for a single. 92/2

16.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Samuels shapes to clip with a shuffle but fails to connect. 91/2

16.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, No harm done! Full and outside off, Samuels taps it towards covers and takes off for a single. Shai sends him back in time and Samuels is safely back. 90/2

16.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, Guides it towards point for a single. 90/2

16.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fuller on middle, turned towards mid on by the batsman. 89/2

16.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full outside off, driven towards extra cover where Morgan dives and stops the ball going to his left. 89/2

16.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Angles it around off, Hope defends it towards point from his crease. 89/2

15.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Full again, Marlon drives it back to the bowler from his crease. 89/2

15.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fuller around off, blocked by Samuels. 89/2

15.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Floats it outside off, square driven towards short third man for a single. 89/2

15.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Takes a single with a drive to mid off. 88/2

15.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Drives it through covers for a single. 88/2

15.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Floats it around off, pushed towards point for a single by Shai Hope. 87/2

14.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 86/2

14.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Back of a length on middle, worked to square leg. 86/2

Marlon Samuels is the new man in.

14.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, OUT! A terrific catch from Plunkett once again! He is turning it around for England. Fuller in length around off, Kyle Hope looks to push it down the ground but the bat turns in his hand. He ends up mistiming it uppishly towards Plunkett. Liam maintains his balance in his followthrough, bends and takes a brilliant catch with his left hand. His teammates are elated! 86/2

14.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Similar delivery outside off, eased to the same region for another run. 86/2

STAT ALERT - A record for Shai Hope! He has the most number of double digit scores since his debut in international cricket, going past the record held by the Australian great, Michael Bevan.

14.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish delivery outside off, Shai knocks it to mid off. 86/1

14.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Back of a length outside off, tapped to backward point. 85/1

13.6 A Rashid to K Hope, Googly outside off, Kyle reads it and cuts it through point for a brace. Sensible batting from the duo. 85/1

13.5 A Rashid to K Hope, Loopy delivery, Hope puts his head down and defends it calmly. 83/1

13.4 A Rashid to S Hope, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 83/1

13.3 A Rashid to K Hope, Outside off, Kyle guides it past short third man who chases it down and saves a run for his side. 82/1

13.2 A Rashid to K Hope, Slips in the googly around off, Kyle looks to drive it down the ground but gets it off the inner half down the track. 79/1

13.1 A Rashid to K Hope, Floated on off, Kyle lunges forward in defense. 79/1

12.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Hope hammers it to sweeper cover for a couple. 79/1

12.5 L Plunkett to K Hope, Angling into Kyle. Helped through square leg to rotate strike. 77/1

12.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, Short of a length on middle and leg, Shai hops and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. 76/1

12.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full length ball outside off, tapped to backward point. 75/1

12.2 L Plunkett to K Hope, Shortish delivery on off, pulled through square leg for a run. 75/1

12.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full length delivery outside off, eased to sweeper cover for a single. 74/1

11.6 A Rashid to K Hope, Fullish outside off, Hope drives it through wide mid off. Two runs taken. 73/1

11.5 A Rashid to K Hope, Slow through the air, tapped to the bowler. 71/1

11.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Floated on off, Shai knocks it to mid on for a brisk single. 71/1

11.3 A Rashid to S Hope, Fullish outside off, stroked to short cover. 70/1

11.2 A Rashid to S Hope, Landed on off, spinning away. Shai plays inside the line and leaves it alone. 70/1

11.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Starts off with a tossed up delivery outside off, Shai lets it go. 70/1

Spin for the first time in the game. Adil Rashid to roll his arm over now. A slip in place.

10.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish delivery on the pads, Shai Hope clips it uppishly through short fine leg for a single. 70/1

10.5 L Plunkett to S Hope, Short of a length delivery, kept out off the back foot. 69/1

10.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, Full length delivery on off, Kyle Hope pushes it uppishly towards Ball at mid on. He dives to his left to make a good stop. A single taken. 69/1

10.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, Wide! Down the leg side, Kyle goes for the flick but misses. 68/1

10.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish outside off, Shai knocks it to mid off for a run. 67/1

10.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 66/1

10.1 L Plunkett to K Hope, Half-volley outside off, Kyle drives it to mid off to rotate strike. 66/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Four fielders will be allowed the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Change in bowling as well. Liam Plunkett comes into the attack.

9.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Another change of delivery perhaps, Kyle eases it to mid off for a quick single. 65/1

9.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Back of the hand slower delivery outside off, Hope picks it up and strokes it to Billings at cover-point. 64/1

9.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 64/1

9.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fullish outside off, Kyle Hope drives it crisply to wide mid off. Malan(sub) dives to his left to save a certain boundary. Saves a couple for his side. 64/1

9.2 Tom Curran to S Hope, Fractionally overpitched on off, Shai knocks it to wide mid off for a brisk single. 62/1

9.1 Tom Curran to S Hope, Fullish delivery on off, Shai Hope eases it back to the bowler. 61/1

8.6 J Ball to K Hope, FOUR! Hit with authority! Short delivery on middle and leg, Kyle pulls it hard through backward square leg. Beats the man in the deep to find the fence. 61/1

8.5 J Ball to K Hope, Straying on the pads, clipped to short fine leg. 57/1

8.4 J Ball to K Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Kyle pushes at it but gets it off the outer half to backward point. 57/1

8.3 J Ball to S Hope, Short of a length on off, Shai Hope shuffles and tucks it to mid on for a run. 57/1

8.2 J Ball to S Hope, In the zone outside off, Shai doesn't fiddle with it. 56/1

8.1 J Ball to S Hope, Back of a length delivery around off, played with an angled bat to point. 56/1

7.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Beaten! Length ball outside off, moves away a touch, Kyle looks to defend but is beaten all ends up. 56/1

7.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Kyle gets across and taps it towards the leg side. 56/1

7.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, FOUR! Top shot! Fullish from Curran, Kyle gets in line of the ball and just presents the full face of the bat. The timing is good and he gets a boundary through mid on. 56/1

7.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller outside off, pushed towards mid off from the crease. 52/1

Time for the Hope brothers. Shai joins Kyle at the crease.

7.2 Tom Curran to C Gayle, OUT! What a great catch, Liam Plunkett! Maiden ODI wicket for Tom Curran. Tom watches Gayle move around and bowls a slower ball around middle. Chris is dancing around and hence cannot get the timing on his lofted shot right. The ball skies straight down the ground. Plunkett runs back from mid off, keeps his eyes on the ball, dives full stretch forward to take it. Superb catch but a moment Curran will never forget in his life. Gayle departs after a cameo. 52/1

7.1 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Good length around middle and off, Gayle opens the face of the bat and angles it towards point from his crease. 52/0

6.6 J Ball to K Hope, BEATEN! Length ball just outside off, Kyle is no Gayle and he hangs his bat out for it. The ball moves away a shade and beats him all ends up. 52/0

6.5 J Ball to K Hope, Angles a length ball around off, Kyle turns it through square leg for a couple of runs. He has been happy to play second fiddle. 52/0

6.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Ball tucks Gayle with a length ball around middle and leg, Chris manages to nudge it through square leg for a single. 50 up for the Windies in just the 7th over. 50/0

6.3 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! He wanted to go over mid off on the previous ball, he goes this time. Full from Ball, Gayle gets under it and just lifts it over mid off for a biggie. He is hitting them cleanly at the moment. 49/0

6.2 J Ball to C Gayle, FOUR! Streaky runs! Good length around off, Gayle aims to hit it over mid off but gets a top edge over short fine leg to find the fence. 43/0

6.1 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! 4 maximums in a row for Gayle! He is on carnage at the moment. It was not a bad delivery by any means. On a length on off, Gayle backs away, lines it up and smashes it with a horizontal bat over covers. Clears the fence with ease. 39/0

Conference time! Jake Ball, Eoin Morgan have a chat about the field. Square leg goes back and there is a long on in place.

5.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Similar delivery outside off, driven to mid off. 33/0

5.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Half-volley outside off, Kyle pushes it to wide mid off. 33/0

5.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, FOUR! Well played! Fullish delivery on off, Hope strides forward and strokes it past Curran. He has struck that sweetly and the ball whistles away to the fence. 33/0

5.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller in length, angling in from outside off. Kyle drives it off the inner half back to the bowler. 29/0

5.2 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Hope eases it to mid off. 29/0

5.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller in length, Kyle drives it back to Curran who makes a good stop in his followthrough. 29/0

STAT ALERT - 250 sixes for Chris Gayle, third player after Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya to do so.

4.6 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! Make that three in a row! Length delivery in line of the stumps, Gayle makes a bit of room and tonks it over long on for a huge biggie. The Big Man is in the zone. 20 from the over. 29/0

4.5 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! This one is even better! Fuller in length outside off, Gayle leans ahead and lifts it over extra cover. The timing is spot on and when he hits them, they stay hit. Ominous signs for England. 23/0

4.4 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! Straight as an arrow! In the slot on off, Gayle clears his front leg and smokes it straight down the ground for a maximum. 17/0

4.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Shortish delivery on off, Gayle pulls it over mid-wicket. The outfield is slow and Ali rushes after it. Saves a couple for his side. 11/0

4.2 J Ball to C Gayle, First signs of aggression from Chris! Similar length ball on middle and leg, Gayle makes room and mistimes his stroke to mid on. 9/0

4.1 J Ball to C Gayle, Another play and a miss! Good length ball on middle and leg, Gayle tries to get behind the line but the away movement foxes him completely. 9/0

3.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Wider outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 9/0

3.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fullish around off, knocked to mid off. 9/0

3.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, Another LBW shout denied! Full length delivery on middle, Hope looks to play it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The appeal is turned down. The replays confirm the edge. 9/0

3.3 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Gayle is looking tentative! Length delivery on middle and leg, a hint of away swing there. Gayle pushes at it and gets an inside edge besides the pitch on the leg side. A run taken. 9/0

3.2 Tom Curran to K Hope, Straying on the hips, helped to fine leg for a run. 8/0

3.1 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Fractionally overpitched on off, Gayle strokes it to extra cover to rotate strike. 7/0

2.6 J Ball to C Gayle, Full length outside off, eased through covers for a run. Gayle is finally off the mark after 14 deliveries. 6/0

2.5 J Ball to C Gayle, Ball keeps on testing The Big Man! Hurls it on a length on off, Gayle pokes at it but is beaten by the away movement. He has got out on few occasions edging suck deliveries. 5/0

2.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Similar length delivery, punched off the back foot to covers. 5/0

2.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Length delivery on off, seaming away after pitching. Gayle feels for it but gets foxed completely. 5/0

2.2 J Ball to K Hope, Good length delivery on off, Hope closes his bat face early and hence, gets a leading edge through covers. A run taken. 5/0

2.1 J Ball to K Hope, On a length on the pads, Hope clips it through mid-wicket. Rashid in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 4/0

1.6 Tom Curran to C Gayle, A loud shout for an LBW denied! Good length delivery around off, angling in. Gayle opts to point his bat skywards and gets struck high on the pads. Curran and Buttler are confident but the umpire shakes his head. Height was the factor which saved Chris. Curran makes a tidy start to his ODI career. 2/0

1.5 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Wider outside off this time, Chris doesn't fiddle with it. Watchful way to begin his innings. 2/0

1.4 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Similar length delivery outside off, patted to short cover. 2/0

1.3 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Movement on that occasion! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging away. Gayle plays inside the line and lets it go. 2/0

1.2 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Chris looks to play it across but wears it on the thigh pad. 2/0

1.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope pushes at it tentatively but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A run taken. 2/0

1.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Wide! False start to his ODI career. Curran steams in but loses his radar. Slips it down the leg side, Hope looks to flick it away but misses. 1/0

Tom Curran, on debut, to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Ball to C Gayle, Full length ball on middle and leg, Chris plays it with soft hands to mid on. Ball starts off with a maiden, great start for England. 0/0

0.5 J Ball to C Gayle, That's a peach! Length delivery on middle and off, hits the deck and seams away. Gayle has no option to play at it and ends up getting beaten all ends up. 0/0

0.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Back of a length on leg stump, Gayle tries to tuck it away but the ball brushes his thigh pad and carries through to Buttler. A stifled appeal but there was no bat involved. 0/0

0.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Good length delivery, slanting across the southpaw. The big man plants his front foot across to allow it through. 0/0

0.2 J Ball to C Gayle, A bit straighter this time attacking the base of middle stump, Chris comes half-forward and pats it back to Ball. 0/0

0.1 J Ball to C Gayle, Starts off with a full length delivery on the pads, Gayle prods foward to block it. 0/0

