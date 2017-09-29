Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 5th ODI at Rose Bowl: Samuels, Hope Steady Ship

Marlon Samuels. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Moeen Ali is called on for a bowl.

Time for Drinks. After a breezy start from Chris Gayle, England have managed to pull things back a bit. They need to continue picking up wickets while the Windies need to stitch a solid partnership.

17.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Lands it around off, Samuels looks to defend that one but is beaten all ends up. 94/2

17.5 A Rashid to S Hope, Flatter outside off, Shai camps back to cut but it is too close for the shot. Ends up chopping it towards short third man for a single. 94/2

17.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Quicker one on middle, turned towards mid-wicket by the batsman. 93/2

17.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Loops it outside off, pushed through wide mid off for a single. 93/2

17.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fuller on middle, driven towards covers. 92/2

17.1 A Rashid to M Samuels, Lands it outside off, guided towards the point fielder. 92/2

16.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Angles it around off, comes in, nudged towards square leg for a single. 92/2

16.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Samuels shapes to clip with a shuffle but fails to connect. 91/2

16.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, No harm done! Full and outside off, Samuels taps it towards covers and takes off for a single. Shai sends him back in time and Samuels is safely back. 90/2

16.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, Guides it towards point for a single. 90/2

16.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fuller on middle, turned towards mid on by the batsman. 89/2

16.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full outside off, driven towards extra cover where Morgan dives and stops the ball going to his left. 89/2

16.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Angles it around off, Hope defends it towards point from his crease. 89/2

15.6 A Rashid to M Samuels, Full again, Marlon drives it back to the bowler from his crease. 89/2

15.5 A Rashid to M Samuels, Fuller around off, blocked by Samuels. 89/2

15.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Floats it outside off, square driven towards short third man for a single. 89/2

15.3 A Rashid to M Samuels, Takes a single with a drive to mid off. 88/2

15.2 A Rashid to M Samuels, Drives it through covers for a single. 88/2

15.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Floats it around off, pushed towards point for a single by Shai Hope. 87/2

14.6 L Plunkett to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 86/2

14.5 L Plunkett to M Samuels, Back of a length on middle, worked to square leg. 86/2

Marlon Samuels is the new man in.

14.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, OUT! A terrific catch from Plunkett once again! He is turning it around for England. Fuller in length around off, Kyle Hope looks to push it down the ground but the bat turns in his hand. He ends up mistiming it uppishly towards Plunkett. Liam maintains his balance in his followthrough, bends and takes a brilliant catch with his left hand. His teammates are elated! 86/2

14.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Similar delivery outside off, eased to the same region for another run. 86/2

STAT ALERT - A record for Shai Hope! He has the most number of double digit scores since his debut in international cricket, going past the record held by the Australian great, Michael Bevan.

14.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish delivery outside off, Shai knocks it to mid off. 86/1

14.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Back of a length outside off, tapped to backward point. 85/1

13.6 A Rashid to K Hope, Googly outside off, Kyle reads it and cuts it through point for a brace. Sensible batting from the duo. 85/1

13.5 A Rashid to K Hope, Loopy delivery, Hope puts his head down and defends it calmly. 83/1

13.4 A Rashid to S Hope, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 83/1

13.3 A Rashid to K Hope, Outside off, Kyle guides it past short third man who chases it down and saves a run for his side. 82/1

13.2 A Rashid to K Hope, Slips in the googly around off, Kyle looks to drive it down the ground but gets it off the inner half down the track. 79/1

13.1 A Rashid to K Hope, Floated on off, Kyle lunges forward in defense. 79/1

12.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Hope hammers it to sweeper cover for a couple. 79/1

12.5 L Plunkett to K Hope, Angling into Kyle. Helped through square leg to rotate strike. 77/1

12.4 L Plunkett to S Hope, Short of a length on middle and leg, Shai hops and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. 76/1

12.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full length ball outside off, tapped to backward point. 75/1

12.2 L Plunkett to K Hope, Shortish delivery on off, pulled through square leg for a run. 75/1

12.1 L Plunkett to S Hope, Full length delivery outside off, eased to sweeper cover for a single. 74/1

11.6 A Rashid to K Hope, Fullish outside off, Hope drives it through wide mid off. Two runs taken. 73/1

11.5 A Rashid to K Hope, Slow through the air, tapped to the bowler. 71/1

11.4 A Rashid to S Hope, Floated on off, Shai knocks it to mid on for a brisk single. 71/1

11.3 A Rashid to K Hope, Fullish outside off, stroked to short cover. 70/1

11.2 A Rashid to S Hope, Landed on off, spinning away. Shai plays inside the line and leaves it alone. 70/1

11.1 A Rashid to S Hope, Starts off with a tossed up delivery outside off, Shai lets it go. 70/1

Spin for the first time in the game. Adil Rashid to roll his arm over now. A slip in place.

10.6 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish delivery on the pads, Shai Hope clips it uppishly through short fine leg for a single. 70/1

10.5 L Plunkett to S Hope, Short of a length delivery, kept out off the back foot. 69/1

10.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, Full length delivery on off, Kyle Hope pushes it uppishly towards Ball at mid on. He dives to his left to make a good stop. A single taken. 69/1

10.4 L Plunkett to K Hope, Wide! Down the leg side, Kyle goes for the flick but misses. 68/1

10.3 L Plunkett to S Hope, Fullish outside off, Shai knocks it to mid off for a run. 67/1

10.2 L Plunkett to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 66/1

10.1 L Plunkett to K Hope, Half-volley outside off, Kyle drives it to mid off to rotate strike. 66/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Four fielders will be allowed the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Change in bowling as well. Liam Plunkett comes into the attack.

9.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Another change of delivery perhaps, Kyle eases it to mid off for a quick single. 65/1

9.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Back of the hand slower delivery outside off, Hope picks it up and strokes it to Billings at cover-point. 64/1

9.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 64/1

9.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fullish outside off, Kyle Hope drives it crisply to wide mid off. Malan(sub) dives to his left to save a certain boundary. Saves a couple for his side. 64/1

9.2 Tom Curran to S Hope, Fractionally overpitched on off, Shai knocks it to wide mid off for a brisk single. 62/1

9.1 Tom Curran to S Hope, Fullish delivery on off, Shai Hope eases it back to the bowler. 61/1

8.6 J Ball to K Hope, FOUR! Hit with authority! Short delivery on middle and leg, Kyle pulls it hard through backward square leg. Beats the man in the deep to find the fence. 61/1

8.5 J Ball to K Hope, Straying on the pads, clipped to short fine leg. 57/1

8.4 J Ball to K Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Kyle pushes at it but gets it off the outer half to backward point. 57/1

8.3 J Ball to S Hope, Short of a length on off, Shai Hope shuffles and tucks it to mid on for a run. 57/1

8.2 J Ball to S Hope, In the zone outside off, Shai doesn't fiddle with it. 56/1

8.1 J Ball to S Hope, Back of a length delivery around off, played with an angled bat to point. 56/1

7.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Beaten! Length ball outside off, moves away a touch, Kyle looks to defend but is beaten all ends up. 56/1

7.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Kyle gets across and taps it towards the leg side. 56/1

7.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, FOUR! Top shot! Fullish from Curran, Kyle gets in line of the ball and just presents the full face of the bat. The timing is good and he gets a boundary through mid on. 56/1

7.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller outside off, pushed towards mid off from the crease. 52/1

Time for the Hope brothers. Shai joins Kyle at the crease.

7.2 Tom Curran to C Gayle, OUT! What a great catch, Liam Plunkett! Maiden ODI wicket for Tom Curran and what a wicket to take. Tom watches Gayle move around and bowls a slower ball around middle. Chris is dancing around and hence cannot get the timing on his lofted shot right. The ball skies straight down the ground. Plunkett runs back from mid off, keeps his eyes on the ball, dives full stretch forward to take it. Superb catch but a moment Curran will never forget in his life. Gayle departs after a cameo. 52/1

7.1 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Good length around middle and off, Gayle opens the face of the bat and angles it towards point from his crease. 52/0

6.6 J Ball to K Hope, BEATEN! Length ball just outside off, Kyle is no Gayle and he hangs his bat out for it. The ball moves away a shade and beats him all ends up. 52/0

6.5 J Ball to K Hope, Angles a length ball around off, Kyle turns it through square leg for a couple of runs. He has been happy to play second fiddle. 52/0

6.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Ball tucks Gayle with a length ball around middle and leg, Chris manages to nudge it through square leg for a single. 50 up for the Windies in just the 7th over. 50/0

6.3 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! He wanted to go over mid off on the previous ball, he goes this time. Full from Ball, Gayle gets under it and just lifts it over mid off for a biggie. He is hitting them cleanly at the moment. 49/0

6.2 J Ball to C Gayle, FOUR! Streaky runs! Good length around off, Gayle aims to hit it over mid off but gets a top edge over short fine leg to find the fence. 43/0

6.1 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! 4 maximums in a row for Gayle! He is on carnage at the moment. It was not a bad delivery by any means. On a length on off, Gayle backs away, lines it up and smashes it with a horizontal bat over covers. Clears the fence with ease. 39/0

Conference time! Jake Ball, Eoin Morgan have a chat about the field. Square leg goes back and there is a long on in place.

5.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Similar delivery outside off, driven to mid off. 33/0

5.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Half-volley outside off, Kyle pushes it to wide mid off. 33/0

5.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, FOUR! Well played! Fullish delivery on off, Hope strides forward and strokes it past Curran. He has struck that sweetly and the ball whistles away to the fence. 33/0

5.3 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller in length, angling in from outside off. Kyle drives it off the inner half back to the bowler. 29/0

5.2 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Hope eases it to mid off. 29/0

5.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fuller in length, Kyle drives it back to Curran who makes a good stop in his followthrough. 29/0

We are set to get underway. The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. Chris Gayle and Kyle Hope to open the innings for West Indies. Jake Ball to start off with the first new ball for England. Three slips in place. Here we go...

TOSS - England win the toss and opt to field. Tom Curran gets his maiden ODI cap and he replaces Chris Woakes! A big moment for the youngster. Two changes for the Windies. Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris, the debutant replace Evin Lewis and Jason Holder.

On the other hand, the visitors have been good in patches but they need to fire as a unit. In the absence of the injured Evin Lewis, Sunil Ambris might earn his maiden ODI cap and Kyle Hope can also get a game. Jason Mohammed will captain the side as Jason Holder has flown back home to attend his uncle's funeral. Can the tourists spring in a surprise or will the hosts continue to rule the roost in home conditions? Expect a cracker!

After a bit of a delay due to the rain, we're all good and set for the fixture. Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the 5th and final ODI between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It has been a satisfying summer for the hosts till now and they will look to conclude it with another victory, thereby inflicting a 4-0 clean sweep on the Windies. Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been suspended by the ECB till further notice. Dawid Malan has been called into the squad. It will be interesting to see if the hosts rest their key players. Tom Curran is in line for a debut.

STAT ALERT - 250 sixes for Chris Gayle, third player after Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya to do so.

4.6 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! Make that three in a row! Length delivery in line of the stumps, Gayle makes a bit of room and tonks it over long on for a huge biggie. The Big Man is in the zone. 20 from the over. 29/0

4.5 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! This one is even better! Fuller in length outside off, Gayle leans ahead and lifts it over extra cover. The timing is spot on and when he hits them, they stay hit. Ominous signs for England. 23/0

4.4 J Ball to C Gayle, SIX! Straight as an arrow! In the slot on off, Gayle clears his front leg and smokes it straight down the ground for a maximum. 17/0

4.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Shortish delivery on off, Gayle pulls it over mid-wicket. The outfield is slow and Ali rushes after it. Saves a couple for his side. 11/0

4.2 J Ball to C Gayle, First signs of aggression from Chris! Similar length ball on middle and leg, Gayle makes room and mistimes his stroke to mid on. 9/0

4.1 J Ball to C Gayle, Another play and a miss! Good length ball on middle and leg, Gayle tries to get behind the line but the away movement foxes him completely. 9/0

3.6 Tom Curran to K Hope, Wider outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 9/0

3.5 Tom Curran to K Hope, Fullish around off, knocked to mid off. 9/0

3.4 Tom Curran to K Hope, Another LBW shout denied! Full length delivery on middle, Hope looks to play it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The appeal is turned down. The replays confirm the edge. 9/0

3.3 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Gayle is looking tentative! Length delivery on middle and leg, a hint of away swing there. Gayle pushes at it and gets an inside edge besides the pitch on the leg side. A run taken. 9/0

3.2 Tom Curran to K Hope, Straying on the hips, helped to fine leg for a run. 8/0

3.1 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Fractionally overpitched on off, Gayle strokes it to extra cover to rotate strike. 7/0

2.6 J Ball to C Gayle, Full length outside off, eased through covers for a run. Gayle is finally off the mark after 14 deliveries. 6/0

2.5 J Ball to C Gayle, Ball keeps on testing The Big Man! Hurls it on a length on off, Gayle pokes at it but is beaten by the away movement. He has got out on few occasions edging suck deliveries. 5/0

2.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Similar length delivery, punched off the back foot to covers. 5/0

2.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Length delivery on off, seaming away after pitching. Gayle feels for it but gets foxed completely. 5/0

2.2 J Ball to K Hope, Good length delivery on off, Hope closes his bat face early and hence, gets a leading edge through covers. A run taken. 5/0

2.1 J Ball to K Hope, On a length on the pads, Hope clips it through mid-wicket. Rashid in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 4/0

1.6 Tom Curran to C Gayle, A loud shout for an LBW denied! Good length delivery around off, angling in. Gayle opts to point his bat skywards and gets struck high on the pads. Curran and Buttler are confident but the umpire shakes his head. Height was the factor which saved Chris. Curran makes a tidy start to his ODI career. 2/0

1.5 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Wider outside off this time, Chris doesn't fiddle with it. Watchful way to begin his innings. 2/0

1.4 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Similar length delivery outside off, patted to short cover. 2/0

1.3 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Movement on that occasion! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging away. Gayle plays inside the line and lets it go. 2/0

1.2 Tom Curran to C Gayle, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Chris looks to play it across but wears it on the thigh pad. 2/0

1.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope pushes at it tentatively but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A run taken. 2/0

1.1 Tom Curran to K Hope, Wide! False start to his ODI career. Curran steams in but loses his radar. Slips it down the leg side, Hope looks to flick it away but misses. 1/0

Tom Curran, on debut, to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Ball to C Gayle, Full length ball on middle and leg, Chris plays it with soft hands to mid on. Ball starts off with a maiden, great start for England. 0/0

0.5 J Ball to C Gayle, That's a peach! Length delivery on middle and off, hits the deck and seams away. Gayle has no option to play at it and ends up getting beaten all ends up. 0/0

0.4 J Ball to C Gayle, Back of a length on leg stump, Gayle tries to tuck it away but the ball brushes his thigh pad and carries through to Buttler. A stifled appeal but there was no bat involved. 0/0

0.3 J Ball to C Gayle, Good length delivery, slanting across the southpaw. The big man plants his front foot across to allow it through. 0/0

0.2 J Ball to C Gayle, A bit straighter this time attacking the base of middle stump, Chris comes half-forward and pats it back to Ball. 0/0

0.1 J Ball to C Gayle, Starts off with a full length delivery on the pads, Gayle prods foward to block it. 0/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 4:54 PM IST