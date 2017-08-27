Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 3 at Leeds

Hope remains unbeaten on 147. (Getty Images)

105.2 S Broad to Blackwood, 1 run. 340/7

105.1 S Broad to Blackwood, No run. 339/7

104.6 J Anderson to Holder, No run. 339/7

104.5 J Anderson to Holder, No run. 339/7

104.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, Good length on middle, Blackwood plays it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but no hard done. 339/7

104.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, CUT INTO HALF! Angles it from wider of the crease on off, nips into the batsman. Blackwood is beaten on the inside and the ball goes through to the keeper. 338/7

104.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Length outside off, Blackwood opts not to play at it. 338/7

104.1 J Anderson to J Blackwood, FOUR! Almost an other one for Anderson! Shorter outside off, which gets big on Blackwood who slashes at it. He gets an edge over Stokes at gully for a boundary. 338/7

103.6 S Broad to Holder, BEATEN! Lands it on a length around off, Holder pokes at it and gets beaten. 334/7

103.5 S Broad to Blackwood, Bangs in a well-directed short ball. Blackwood tucks it away on the leg side awkwardly for a run. 334/7

103.4 S Broad to Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot. 333/7

103.3 S Broad to J Blackwood, Short and outside off, Blackwood goes for the cut but gets an outside edge on the bounce to first slip. The fielder half stops it with his hands and then the ball hits his knee. That must have hurt. 333/7

103.2 S Broad to Blackwood, DROPPED! England could have had another one there! Moeen Ali drops an absolute sitter. Fuller on off, Blackwood tries to play it through mid-wicket but hits it uppishly towards mid on who drops it. What a start to the day! 333/7

103.1 S Broad to Blackwood, Lands it on a length outside off, Blackwood lets it through to the keeper. 333/7

Stuart Broad to operate from the other end. Attacking field for him as well.

102.6 J Anderson to Holder, Fuller in length around off, Holder drives it to mid off. An action-packed over. Runs, wickets we had everything in the first over today. What a start! 333/7

102.5 J Anderson to Holder, Length outside off, Holder shoulders his arms to it. 333/7

102.4 J Anderson to Holder, FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Holder times it push with an angled bat through backward point for a boundary. 333/7

102.3 J Anderson to Holder, Well played, Holder! The hat-trick delivery was bowled a tad fuller on off, Jason lunges forward and defends. 329/7

Jason Holder strides out to the middle. Five slips and a gully in place for him.

102.2 J Anderson to Dowrich, OUT! Jimmy on fire! Two-in-two for him. Where was this England yesterday? An ideal start for them. Anderson bowls it just short of a length outside off, Dowrich pokes at it and gets an outside edge to Joe Root at second slip, who takes it. A golden duck for Dowrich. A collapse here? Anderson gets his 23rd Test fifer and is now on a hat-trick. 329/7

Shane Dowrich is the next man in. An extra slip in place for him.

102.1 J Anderson to Hope, OUT! What a start! A wicket off the first ball, exactly what England needed. The centurion has to depart early today. Anderson like always is right on the money. He pitches it on off and gets it to straighten just a touch. Hope tries to defend it but gets an outside edge to Jonny Bairstow who takes it easily. Hope after a brilliant innings walks back to a standing ovation. Anderson gets his fourth! 329/6

The players and the umpires are out in the middle. Blackwood and Hope will continue their innings. James Anderson will bowl the first over of the day. He has two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Hello and welcome to the 3rd day of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies at Headingley. The Windies have done the unthinkable and have shown great heart so far. The third day is often considered as the moving day of the Test match and they head into it in the driver's seat. They still have five wickets in hand and would try and extend their lead to something close to 200. England on the other hand, would want to replicate their bowling from the first Test and bundle out the away side as quickly as possible, to keep them in check. We are all set for an intriguing day of cricket. Stay tuned for all the action.

...Day 3, Session 1...

The hosts, on the other hand, tried everything possible before the second new ball but nothing worked. The second cherry did provide a little respite for them as they managed to take 2 wickets. They will come out fresh tomorrow and hope to trigger a collapse and fight their way back into the game. An exciting day of cricket awaits us tomorrow. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT) for all the action. Till then, take care and cheers!

Shai Hope walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd and his dressing room. He along with Kraigg Brathwaite has turned the tide in favour of the visitors. The former is unbeaten on 147 while the latter got out after a brilliant 134. After stuttering at 35 for 3, ending the day with a lead of 71 is not something any of us would have expected from the Windies. They are in a commanding position at the moment and would look to bat England out of the game tomorrow.

101.6 M Ali to Blackwood, FOUR! An extremely poor last ball by Moeen. Short and down the leg side. Blackwood camps back and pulls it through short fine leg for a boundary. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 329/5

101.5 M Ali to Blackwood, Floats it outside off, Blackwood leans into it and drives it through the vacant cover area for a couple. 325/5

The man from cover comes into silly point. Root wants to attack a little more here.

101.4 M Ali to Blackwood, Flatter on off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot. 323/5

101.3 M Ali to Blackwood, Played to the point region by the batsman. 323/5

101.2 M Ali to Blackwood, FOUR! Last over, this man does not care. Fuller outside off, Blackwood slashes at it and it goes through cover-point and races to the fence. 323/5

101.1 M Ali to Blackwood, Tosses it on off, Blackwood drives it back to the bowler. 319/5

100.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 319/5

100.5 Ben Stokes to S Hope, FOUR! How many times today have we seen the ball go through to the third man fence? Stokes bowls a full ball swinging into the batsman. Hope somehow manages to get his bat down but it takes the outside edge. The ball runs through the slip cordon for a boundary. 319/5

100.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 315/5

100.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope mistimes his drives through covers and the batsmen run two. 315/5

100.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length outside off, from wide of the crease. Hope shoulders his arms to it. 313/5

100.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 313/5

99.6 M Ali to Hope, Works it with the spin around the corner for a run. 313/5

99.5 M Ali to Hope, Bowls it down the leg side, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 312/5

99.4 M Ali to J Blackwood, Fuller outside off, Blackwood drives it towards mid off and takes a run. 312/5

99.3 M Ali to Blackwood, Quicker outside off, Blackwood mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 311/5

99.2 M Ali to Blackwood, Flatter on off, JB defends it off the back foot. 311/5

99.1 M Ali to Blackwood, Tosses it up outside off, Blackwood drives it to covers. 311/5

Moeen Ali is brought back into the attack.

98.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Another bouncer outside off, Shai ducks under it. 311/5

98.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length, Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket. 311/5

98.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 311/5

98.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Full and wide outside off, inviting Hope to drive. Hope obliges and tries to drive but misses. 311/5

98.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bouncer on middle, Hope ducks under it. 311/5

98.1 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Bangs it short on leg stump, does not bounce a lot. Blackwood tries to pull it but misses. The ball clips the pads and goes to fine leg for a leg bye. 311/5

97.6 J Anderson to Blackwood, Fires one down the leg side, fuller in length, Jermaine tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to square leg and they take a leg bye. 310/5

97.5 J Anderson to Blackwood, FOUR! Shot! Anderson pitches it up outside off, a little bit of width on offer, Blackwood latches onto it and rockets it over covers for a boundary. 309/5

Moeen Ali is loosening up...

97.4 J Anderson to Blackwood, Blackwood covers the line of the delivery and offers a straight bat in defense. Solid. 305/5

97.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, On a length and outside off, shaping away, Blackwood shoulders arms. 305/5

97.2 J Anderson to Blackwood, Almost a yorker there, Jermaine does well to dig it out towards the leg side. 305/5

97.1 J Anderson to Blackwood, Angling into the batsman around off, Blackwood presses forward and defends it back. 305/5

96.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length on leg, Hope jumps and blocks it. 305/5

96.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 305/5

96.4 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, An inswinger from outside off onto middle, Blackwood somehow flicks it to fine leg for a run. That was a funny looking shot. 305/5

96.3 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Fuller on off, Blackwood drives it back to the bowler. 304/5

96.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Drifts it on the pads, Blackwood works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 304/5

96.1 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Angles it into the pads, Blackwood tries to clip it but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for a run. 303/5

95.6 J Anderson to Hope, Good length around off, Hope covers the line and blocks it. 302/5

95.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length around off, Hope does well to evade it. 302/5

95.4 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 302/5

95.3 J Anderson to Blackwood, Bowls it on the pads, Blackwood misses the flick and the ball hits the pads as it rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye. 302/5

95.2 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length on middle, Hope tucks it on the leg side for a run. 301/5

95.1 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 300/5

94.6 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, FOUR! WOW! Short outside off, Blackwood slaps it through covers for a boundary. That is how he plays, he will play his shots. 300/5

94.5 Ben Stokes to Blackwood, Bouncer on middle, Blackwood ducks under it. 296/5

Jermaine Blackwood strides out to the middle.

94.4 Ben Stokes to R Chase, OUT! There goes another! Just what England needed to boost their confidence, back-to-back wickets. Stokes gets his first and Chase who is having a torrid time in England is walking back. Bangs it short on off, gets big on Chase who fends at it awkwardly and gets an outside edge to Cook at first slip. He makes no mistake and takes a good reverse cup catch in front of his face. England crawling their way back into the game. West Indies lead by 38 runs. 296/5

94.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length on off, Roston defends it off the back foot. 296/4

94.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Sprays it down the leg side, Chase lets it through to the keeper. 296/4

94.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter on middle, Shai works it to square leg for a run. 296/4

93.6 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller on off, Hope drives it through extra cover. Moeen Ali from covers gives it a chase and does well to keep it in play. He saves a run for his team. 295/4

93.5 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! He almost dragged it on but instead gets a boundary. Good length around off, keeps a touch low. Hope tries to defend but gets an inside edge past the stumps and it races down to the fine leg fence. 292/4

93.4 J Anderson to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 288/4

93.3 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller on middle, Hope tries to flick it but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a good stop. 288/4

93.2 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 288/4

93.1 J Anderson to Hope, Length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 288/4

James Anderson comes into the attack.

92.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, A tad fuller in length on off, Roston defends it solidly. 288/4

92.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, A quick bouncer on middle, Chase first thought of pulling it but then pulled out of the shot. 288/4

92.4 Ben Stokes to R Chase, Fuller in length outside off, Chase eases it to mid off. 288/4

92.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it to square leg for a run. 288/4

92.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on leg stump, Hope tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge to mid off. 287/4

92.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, A full toss outside off, Hope is in no mood to put that away. 287/4

91.6 S Broad to Chase, Close to the off stump! Length ball outside off, comes in a little. Chase makes a brave leave as it was close to the off stump. 287/4

91.5 S Broad to Chase, Back of a length outside off, Chase lets it through watchfully. 287/4

91.4 S Broad to Chase, FOUR! A cracking cover drive. Fuller outside off, Chase leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 287/4

91.3 S Broad to Chase, Good delivery! Length around off, straightens a touch. Chase tries to defend but gets beaten. 283/4

91.2 S Broad to Chase, Back of a length on off, Chase defends it towards mid on. 283/4

91.1 S Broad to Hope, Bangs in a short one, a well-directed delivery. Hope plays it awkwardly towards square leg for a run. 283/4

90.6 Ben Stokes to Chase, Good length on middle, Chase defends it solidly. 282/4

90.5 Ben Stokes to Chase, It's been driven superbly through the covers, but not in the gap. 282/4

90.4 Ben Stokes to Chase, Full toss outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 282/4

90.3 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length on off, Chase guides it to point. 282/4

90.2 Ben Stokes to Chase, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 282/4

90.1 Ben Stokes to Chase, Back of a length on middle, Chase defends it. 282/4

Short leg comes in for Roston Chase. Some chin music for him?

89.6 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope defends it into the ground. 282/4

89.5 S Broad to Chase, Shorter in length, Chase pulls it through square leg for a run. 282/4

89.4 S Broad to Chase, Lands it on a length on middle, Chase defends it towards mid on. 281/4

89.3 S Broad to Chase, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 281/4

Roston Chase comes out to bat.

89.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, OUT! TIMBER! Broad finally gets the breakthrough that England desperately needed! Kraigg Brathwaite is the man who has to walk back and he is walking back to a standing ovation from the crowd. It has been a superb knock by him and he deserves all the appreciation he is getting. Stuart bowls it form wide of the crease and angles it on a length around off, getting it to jag in sharply. Brathwaite tries defending from the crease but it stays low as well and goes through to hit the middle stump. Top delivery by Broad. The 246-run partnership has been broken, West Indies lead by 23 runs. Is this the opening England needed? 281/4

89.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 281/3

88.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, In the air... but safe! Fuller in length around off, Hope tries to drive but ends up slicing it off the outer half. Although it falls just short of the fielder at point who was a little too deep. Had he been perfectly placed it would have been a simple catch. Stokes looks a frustrated figure. 281/3

88.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 281/3

88.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Full and wide outside off, Hope mistimes his drive towards mid off who makes a good diving stop to his left. 281/3

88.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 281/3

88.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Just ahead of a length on off, Hope with that high back lift defends it off the front foot. 281/3

88.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Starts off with a back of a length delivery on off, Hope punches it to mid off. 281/3

Ben Stokes is into the attack now.

87.6 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 281/3

87.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the batsman who flicks it to mid-wicket. 281/3

87.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, wanting Brathwaite to go after it in the hope that he edges it. Kraigg slashes but gets beaten. 281/3

87.3 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length around middle, Hope tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 281/3

87.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 280/3

87.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Full on leg stump, going for the yorker. Brathwaite flicks it to mid on. 279/3

Time for Drinks.

86.6 C Woakes to Hope, A touch fuller on leg stump, Hope plays it with a straight bat to mid on. 279/3

86.5 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! This is even better! One of the hardest shots to play in the game and he does it brilliantly. Fuller in length on middle, Hope on drives it down the ground for yet another boundary. 279/3

86.4 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Poor line! Drifts it on the pads, Hope shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 275/3

86.3 C Woakes to Hope, Good length on middle, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 271/3

86.2 C Woakes to Hope, The batsman has driven it straight back towards the bowler. 271/3

86.1 C Woakes to Hope, NOT OUT! England continue to waste their reviews. This time on Hope though. Fuller on the pads, sliding down the leg side, Hope goes for the flick but misses and the ball goes off something to Bairstow. He collects the ball by diving to his left and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Jonny insisted for the review and Joe Root takes it. Replays show there was day-light between bat and ball and the deflection was there as it brushed the pads. The on-field call remains. 271/3

A review for caught behind against Shai Hope has been taken by England. Woakes does not look sure here. Root has a chat with his keeper and then goes for the DRS.

85.6 S Broad to Hope, Bowled on the pads, Hope works it down to fine leg for a run. 271/3

85.5 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite taps it in front of mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder comes running in, picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done a single added. 270/3

85.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 269/3

85.3 S Broad to S Hope, A tad fuller on off, moves away off the deck. Takes the outside edge as Hope tries to defend and goes towards third man. The fielder from point runs after the ball and keeps it down to a single. 269/3

85.2 S Broad to Hope, Good length outside off, swings away late. Hope watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 268/3

85.1 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope is not in the mood to play at it. 268/3

84.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 268/3

84.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, FOUR! Similar line, similar length and similar shot. Short outside off, Brathwaite who has played the cut shot so well does it again. The ball goes past the diving point fielder and races to the fence. 268/3

84.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, FOUR! A hit me ball there by Woakes. Short and wide outside off, sits up to be hit. Brathwaite cuts it through point for a boundary. 264/3

84.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, A little shorter in length around off, Kraigg pushes it to mid off. 260/3

84.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Angles it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a couple. Easy two there for the batsman. The Windies have taken the lead now. 260/3

84.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Starts off with a fuller length on off, Brathwaite drives it back to where it came from. 258/3

Chris Woakes is back into the attack. England would hope he provides them the breakthrough they need dearly. He has three slips and a gully.

83.6 S Broad to Hope, A touch fuller in length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 258/3

83.5 S Broad to Hope, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on a length into the batsman, the ball also stays a touch low. Hope does well to adjust and keep it out. 258/3

83.4 S Broad to S Hope, Fuller in length, Hope eases it to mid off. That made a cracking sound of the bat. 258/3

83.3 S Broad to Hope, On a length on off, Hope defends it by covering the line fo the ball. 258/3

83.2 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 258/3

83.1 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Fuller on off, Brathwaite times it through mid off. Moeen Ali stationed there hares after it and pulls it back before the rope. Three taken by the batsmen. Scores are level now. 258/3

82.6 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Waits for the bad delivery and puts it away! Fuller on off, Hope drives it through mid off and the ball goes to the boundary. They trail by just three now. 255/3

82.5 J Anderson to Hope, Just ahead of a length outside off, hoping for an edge but Hope is not interested in playing at it. 251/3

82.4 J Anderson to Hope, Brave leave! Good length around off, Hope does not play at it. That was close to his pads. A good leave by him. 251/3

82.3 J Anderson to Hope, Length outside off, Hope points his bat skywards and lets it through. 251/3

82.2 J Anderson to S Hope, They are playing with really soft hands! Length around off, Hope tries to defend but gets an edge which falls way short of Stokes at gully. 251/3

82.1 J Anderson to Hope, An away swinger outside off, Hope opts not to play at it. 251/3

81.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, Kraigg tucks it to mid-wicket. 251/3

81.5 S Broad to Hope, Fuller on the stumps, Hope tries to drive but the ball goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for a run. 251/3

81.4 S Broad to Hope, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 250/3

81.3 S Broad to Hope, BEATEN! On a length around off, straightens a touch. Hope is beaten as he tries to defend it. 250/3

81.2 S Broad to Hope, Lands it on a length around off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 250/3

81.1 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! A lovely shot, that! A loosener, full and on middle, Hope drives it back past the bowler with a very straight bat. The fielder from mid on gives it a chase and also dives in an attempt to stop the ball but all in vain as the ball crosses the fence. The Windies trail by only 8 runs. 250/3

Stuart Broad is into the attack now.

80.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Just short of a length, Brathwaite goes on the back foot and pushes it towards mid off. This is bread and butter for him. He loves playing on the back foot. 246/3

80.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it with authority. 246/3

80.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, great seam positioning. Brathwaite lets it through to the keeper. 246/3

80.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, Brathwaite defends it solidly. 246/3

80.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on middle, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 246/3

80.1 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, KB tries to defend but gets an outside edge on the bounce to gully. 246/3

The new ball is now available and they have taken it immediately. James Anderson is brought back into the attack.

79.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite plays it towards point for a run. 246/3

79.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, A crowd catch there! Fuller outside off, Brathwaite hits it into the ground and on the bounce to covers. 245/3

79.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Clips it with the turn to short fine leg. 245/3

79.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 245/3

79.2 M Ali to Hope, That was very nicley played! Slower through the air on middle, Hope eases it down to long on for a run. 245/3

79.1 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on the stumps, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 244/3

78.6 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Plays with the spin and helps it to backward square leg. 244/3

78.5 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Leans forward to a full ball and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 244/3

78.4 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Floated full ball on off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 244/3

78.3 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, There is the arm ball by Westley, the variation, Kraigg keeps it out safely to covers. 244/3

78.2 Tom Westley to Hope, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 244/3

78.1 Tom Westley to Hope, Edged, didn't carry! Flatter and outside off, staying a touch low, the batsman gets across to defend but it takes the outside edge. Falls short of Stokes at first slip. 243/3

77.6 M Ali to Hope, Flighted ball around off, turning back in. Hope tries to drive it towards mid off but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a run. 243/3

77.5 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up on off, Hope prods forward in defense. 242/3

77.4 M Ali to Hope, Bowls it on the pads, Hope tucks it on the leg side for no runs. 242/3

77.3 M Ali to Hope, Quicker on middle, turning into the batsman. Hope tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. 242/3

77.2 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on leg stump, Hope pads it away. 242/3

77.1 M Ali to Hope, Plays it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 242/3

76.6 Tom Westley to Hope, Shorter in length outside off, Hope plays it towards point for a run. 242/3

76.5 Tom Westley to Hope, Darts it down the leg side, Hope misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 241/3

76.4 Tom Westley to Hope, Quicker on the stumps, Hope camps back and defends it. 241/3

76.3 Tom Westley to Hope, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 241/3

76.2 Tom Westley to Hope, Bowls a flatter ball outside off, it goes on with the arm. Hope tries to defend it but gets beaten. Bairstow makes a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. 241/3

76.1 Tom Westley to Hope, Quicker on off, Hope defends it solidly. 241/3

75.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 241/3

75.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. KB defends it off the front foot. 241/3

75.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, Kraigg defends it off the front foot. 241/3

75.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floated it on middle, Brathwaite sweeps it fine down the leg side. Malan from short fine leg gives it a chase and slides and pushes the ball back in play. The umpire goes upstairs to check whether he touched the rope while pulling the ball back. Replays show that he has done well. He saves two for his team. 241/3

75.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Darts it on the pads, Brathwaite tucks it to short leg. 239/3

75.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Works it to mid-wicket with the spin. 239/3

74.6 Tom Westley to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 239/3

74.5 Tom Westley to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Shai defends it off the back foot. 239/3

74.4 Tom Westley to Hope, Quicker on off, Hope lunges forward and blocks it. 239/3

74.3 Tom Westley to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope camps back and defends it. 239/3

74.2 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Brathwaite uses his feet and drives it down to deep mid on for a run. 239/3

74.1 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Shorter on off, Brathwaite pushes it on the off side. 238/3

Tom Westley to have another go. Seems, England quickly want to bowl out the remaining six overs in order to get the second new ball.

73.6 M Ali to Hope, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 238/3

73.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it with the spin towards the leg side for a run. 238/3

73.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker on the pads, Kraigg flicks it towards short fine leg. The fielder at short fine leg does well to dive to his right and stop the ball. 237/3

73.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, NOT OUT! Another review wasted by the home side and both of them were against Brathwaite. Moeen bowls it flatter outside off, turning into the batsman. Brathwaite shuffles across and tries to work it on the leg side but misses and the ball hits the pads. The English players go up in an appeal but the umpire gives it not out. Root after consulting his teammates decides to review. Replays show that there was no bat involved but the impact was outside off. The on-field call stays. The home side have lost both their review. 237/3

England have taken a review for lbw against Kraigg Brathwaite. Looks like the impact is outside the line.

73.2 M Ali to Hope, Drags his length back on middle, Hope clips it with the spin through the leg side for a run. 237/3

73.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up on off, Hope plants his front foot ahead and blocks it. 236/3

72.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 236/3

72.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 236/3

200-run stand up between Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite.

72.4 Ben Stokes to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Fuller outside off this time, Brathwaite lunges forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. This also brings up the 200-run partnership between the two. They continue to make England sweat in the field. 236/3

72.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope punches it through the covers. The point fielder gives it a chase and pulls it back just inside the rope. The batsmen run three. 232/3

72.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length around off, comes in with the angle and also bounces a touch more. Hope does well to block it. 229/3

72.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, A very full ball outside off, trying to suck Hope into the drive. Shai resists and opts not to play at it. 229/3

71.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it down the leg side, Brathwaite pads it away. 229/3

71.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 229/3

71.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up on off, Kraigg defends it watchfully. 229/3

71.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air on off, KG defends it by covering the line of the ball. 229/3

71.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter down the leg side, Brathwaite flicks it on the leg side. 229/3

71.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 229/3

70.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Driven towards the mid on region. 229/3

70.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite taps it on the off side for a run. 229/3

70.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, KB cuts it through point for a couple. 228/3

70.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, Brathwaite drives it to cover. 226/3

Maiden Test century for Shai Hope.

70.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Hundred for Shai Hope! What a time to bring up his first ton, when his team needed it the most. Not quite in the style his partner did, but he won't mind. Back of a length on leg stump, Hope flicks it down to fine leg for a run. Big cheer from the crowd, this knock and his partnership surely would have stunned a few. 226/3

70.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, FOUR! He moves onto 99! Shorter on leg stump, Hope rocks back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. He almost took out the umpire with that shot. 225/3

69.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! The leg slip fielder had a chance there. Moeen fires it on the pads, Brathwaite tickles it uppishly past the diving leg slip fielder and down to the fine leg boundary. 221/3

69.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, KB prods forward and blocks it. 217/3

69.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up on off, Kraigg defends by lunging forward. 217/3

69.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Moeen bowls it on the leg stump, Brathwaite pads it away. 217/3

69.2 M Ali to Hope, Drags his length back on leg stump, Hope flicks it fine down the leg side for a run. 217/3

69.1 M Ali to S Hope, FOUR! That was caressed through the off side. Full outside off, Hope gets right to the pitch of the ball and drives it through covers for a boundary. He moves onto 94. 216/3

68.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length outside off, Hope plays it towards point for a run. 212/3

68.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 211/3

68.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it from wide of the crease on a length around off, nips away off the deck. Hope pokes at it and gets beaten. 211/3

68.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, FOUR! STREAKY! Good length on off, straightens a touch. Hope tries to defend it but gets an outside edge through the vacant third slip region for a boundary. 211/3

68.2 Ben Stokes to S Hope, Length on off, Hope tries to defend it but it takes the outside edge to gully. 207/3

68.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Angles it on the pads, Brathwaite tucks it to fine leg for a run. 207/3

Ben Stokes will bowl from the other end. He has two slips and a gully in place.

67.6 M Ali to Hope, Shorter in length on off, Hope punches it towards mid on. 206/3

67.5 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, turning back in, Hope works it to mid-wicket. 206/3

67.4 M Ali to Hope, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 206/3

67.3 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up on off, Hope covers the line and blocks it. 206/3

67.2 M Ali to Hope, Quicker on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 206/3

67.1 M Ali to Hope, Starts off with a flatter one on off, which stays very, very low. Hope does extremely well to get his bat down in time and it hits the bottom. 206/3

The men in concern are out in the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will want to continue from where they left before the break. Moeen Ali will bowl the first over after the break. He has a slip and a leg slip in place for him.

...Day 2, Session 3...

England bowlers tried their heart out in the afternoon session. But once the ball stopped doing something, their bowlers started looking clueless. 13 overs more and they will have a brand new cherry to operate with. That will be a big moment in this game, if the current partnership lasts till then. Anyway, it's the Windies on top currently. Do join us in a short while for some more action.

Cricket is a game of great uncertainties. When we were talking - how long will West Indies last on this tasty pitch for the bowlers - they respond with a wicketless session. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope have shown tremendous potential in this partnership and they are not done yet. The deficit is down to only 52 now and by stumps today, they could very well be in the lead. Now, who would have thought that? Certainly, not me.

66.6 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. TEA ON DAY 2! 206/3

6th Test hundred for Kraigg Brathwaite.

66.5 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, SIX! What a shot! He reached his 50 with a maximum and he does the same to get to his hundred. A knock of great character by the Windies opener. Westley bowls a loopy ball on off, Brathwaite comes down the track and hits it over the long on fence for a biggie. We have seen him play that shot to the spinners a lot of time. The visitors now trail by another 52 runs. 206/3

66.4 Tom Westley to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 200/3

66.3 Tom Westley to Hope, Loopy ball outside off, turning back into the batsman. Hope tries to push it on the off side but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a run. 200/3

66.2 Tom Westley to Hope, Works it with the spin down to fine leg for a couple. 199/3

66.1 Tom Westley to Hope, Tosses it full on off, Hope drives it back to the bowler. 197/3

Tom Westley is now into the attack.

65.6 S Broad to Hope, Full on the pads, Hope flicks it to deep square leg for a run. 197/3

65.5 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! WOW! Straight as an arrow! Full ball on the stumps, Hope drives it past the bowler, showing the full face of the bat and it races to the fence. 196/3

65.4 S Broad to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 192/3

65.3 S Broad to S Hope, EDGY FOUR! Through the slip cordon. This will be so frustrating England. Nothing is going their way. Fuller on off, Hope tries to drive but gets an outside edge between slips and gully and the ball races to the fence. 192/3

65.2 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 188/3

65.1 S Broad to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/3

64.6 M Ali to Hope, Flighted on off, Hope drives it towards mid off for a run. 188/3

64.5 M Ali to Hope, DROPPED! Sharp chance! Not an easy one when you are standing so close and it comes out of the middle of the bat. Moeen drags his length back on off, turning in. Hope goes back and clips it uppishly straight to short leg. Stoneman there is late to react and it hits him on the body. 187/3

64.4 M Ali to Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 187/3

64.3 M Ali to Hope, FOUR! 150-run stand up between the two. This is one heck of a partnership here for the Windies. Moeen bowls it short and wide outside off, Hope camps back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 187/3

64.2 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, turning back in. Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 183/3

64.1 M Ali to Hope, Floats it on off, Hope drives it to mid off. 183/3

63.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, KB tucks it to mid-wicket. 183/3

63.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Kraigg shoulders his arms to it. 183/3

63.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Almost an edge! What a delivery to get when you are in your nervous 90s! Lands it on a length from wide of the crease on off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets beaten. 183/3

63.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite covers the line and defends. 183/3

63.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 183/3

63.1 S Broad to K Brathwaite, A tad fuller on leg stump, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge past the diving Ben Stokes at gully. The fielder from point hares after it and keeps it down to two. Not convincing but Kraigg won't mind it. He moves onto 96. 183/3

Stuart Broad is back for a spell before the tea break.

62.6 M Ali to Hope, Full outside off, Hope drives it to covers. 181/3

62.5 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Tosses it full on off, Brathwaite drives it towards long on for a run. 181/3

62.4 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope works it to mid-wicket for a run. 180/3

62.3 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Drives it with the spin towards long on for a run. 179/3

62.2 M Ali to Hope, Floats it on middle, Hope sweeps it through square leg. Cook makes good ground to his left and stops a certain boundary. The batsmen run only one. Excellent effort from the ex-England skipper. He fielding in the deep is a rarity and the crowd certainly enjoyed his throw to the keeper. A big loud cheer! 178/3

62.1 M Ali to S Hope, FOUR! Classical cover drive! Moeen tosses it up outside off, Hope plants his front foot ahead and drives it through extra cover for a boundary. Top shot, that. 177/3

61.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 173/3

61.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Comes over the wicket and bowls it outside off, Brathwaite does not bother playing at it. 173/3

61.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Fuller on leg stump, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 173/3

61.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, FOUR! Poor by Stokes. He has a leg slip in place and he is bowling from around the wicket. The plan here must be to bowl at the ribs of the batsman but he is offering a lot of width. Shorter outside off, Brathwaite punches it through covers and the ball races to the fence. He is on 92 now. 173/3

61.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, FOUR! He did well to reach that! Very wide and on the shorter side outside off. Brathwaite stretches and cuts it through point for a boundary. 169/3

61.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 165/3

60.6 M Ali to Hope, Works it to mid-wicket with the spin. 165/3

60.5 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 165/3

60.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Gives it air on off, Kraigg drives it to long on for a run. 165/3

60.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 164/3

60.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, turning into the batsman. Brathwaite flicks it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a brace. 164/3

60.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Drags his length back outside off, Brathwaite goes for the cut but it's a half-hearted attempt and as a result not much conviction or timing behind it. The first slip fielder gets to his right to pick up the ball. 162/3

59.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Short in length this time, angling away from the batsman outside off, Hope rises on his back foot and looks to play at it initially. However, he aborts the plan at the last minute. 162/3

59.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Change of plans from Stokes. He switches to round the wicket and fires in a near yorker around leg, Hope leans forward and across before keeping it out to square leg. 162/3

59.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length ball landing outside off, shaping back in, Hope watchfully blocks it back. 162/3

59.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bouncer around leg, a harmless one, Hope ducks underneath it. 162/3

59.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angles in a good length ball this time, around off, Hope covers the line and defends it watchfully. 162/3

59.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Stokes runs in and angles in a back of a length delivery outside off, Hope gets back and taps it down to point. 162/3

58.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, NOT OUT! A waste of a review by England. It was taken in desperation, you can say. Moeen tosses it outside off, spinning back into the batsman. Brathwaite lunges forward in defense but is beaten by the inward turn. The ball goes off something to Ben Stokes at first slip who catches it and appeals. The umpire remains put. Root after a chat with his teammates decides to review and they go upstairs. Replays show there was no inside edge on that one and it has clipped the front pad before going to Ben at first slip. Just because of the protocol, they check for the lbw as well but the impact was way outside off. The on-field decision stands. England lose one review. 162/3

England have taken a review against Kraigg Brathwaite for a catch at first slip.

58.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Slower through the air this time outside off, Kraigg dives it to covers. 162/3

58.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air outside off, turning back in. Brathwaite defends it watchfully. 162/3

58.3 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope leans into it and drives it through cover-point for a run. 162/3

58.2 M Ali to Hope, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 161/3

58.1 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope camps back and defends it. 161/3

57.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, KB defends it off the back foot. 161/3

57.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Aims it at the rib cage of the batsman. Kraigg tucks it to leg gully. 161/3

57.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, A good bouncer! Shorter in length on off, Brathwaite tries to defend it but the ball gets big on him and goes through to the keeper as he gets beaten. 161/3

57.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite goes for the cut but misses. Bairstow appeals after collecting the ball but nothing from the umpire. 161/3

57.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 161/3

57.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, angling into the batsman. Brathwaite tucks it to backward square leg. 161/3

56.6 M Ali to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 161/3

56.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 161/3

56.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, KB drives it to mid on. 160/3

56.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, Kraigg defends it by covering the line of the ball. 160/3

56.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it on off, Brathwaite prods forward and blocks it. 160/3

56.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 160/3

55.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 160/3

55.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bangs in a short delivery on leg stump, Hope ducks under it. With the ball not moving a lot, the England bowlers are looking clueless at the moment. 160/3

55.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length outside off, Hope pushes it towards point for no run. 160/3

55.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller in length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 160/3

55.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length outside off, Hope jumps and guides it to gully. 160/3

55.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bouncer on leg stump, Hope ducks under it. 160/3

54.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Turn and bounce! Gives it air outside off, turning back in and also bounces off the surface. Brathwaite tries to defend but misses and gets hit on the body. 160/3

54.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on middle, Kraigg defends it watchfully. 160/3

54.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 160/3

54.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball outside off, Brathwaite drives it off the inner half back to the bowler. 160/3

54.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, turning back in. Brathwaite plays it to short leg. 160/3

54.1 M Ali to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite plants his front foot ahead and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. The deficit is below 100 now. 160/3

53.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads from wide of the crease. Brathwaite tucks it to fine leg for a run. 156/3

53.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length down the leg side, Kraigg lets it through to the keeper. 155/3

53.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 155/3

53.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it on the pads, Hope tucks it around the corner for a run. 155/3

Shai Hope has been hit on the helmet and he seems in a bit of discomfort. The physio is out to check if he is okay. Also, there is a change of helmet.

53.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, BANG! That has hit Shai Hope flush on the helmet. Stokes bangs in a short ball on middle, which skids off the surface. Hope picks it late and tries to move out of the line but fails to do so. He gets hit on the helmet. Stokes immediately goes up to him and asks him whether he is fine. Good gesture there by Ben. 154/3

53.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls a bouncer on leg stump, Hope ducks under it. 154/3

Drinks time. What a session this is turning out to be for the visiting team! Both Shai and Kraigg have batted superbly and are amidst a century stand. They are slowly eating out the deficit and England will be worried now.

52.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it on off, Brathwaite camps back and defends it. 154/3

52.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 154/3

52.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, Brathwaite defends it watchfully. 154/3

52.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it on off, turning back in. KB defends it solidly. 154/3

52.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Kraigg lunges forward and blocks it. 154/3

52.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 154/3

Moeen Ali comes into the attack.

51.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Very full outside off, Hope digs it out back to the bowler. 154/3

51.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope leaves it. 154/3

51.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope eases it to covers. 154/3

51.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Wider outside off, Hope is in no mood to play at it. 154/3

51.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls a shorter one down the leg side. Shai Hope goes for the pull but misses and it goes through to the keeper. There is a stifled appeal from England but nothing from the umpire. 154/3

51.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Good length on middle, Brathwaite tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 154/3

50.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller on the pads, Kraigg flicks it to deep square leg for a run. 153/3

50.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Sprays it down the leg side, Brathwaite misses the flick and it goes to the keeper. 152/3

50.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball on middle, KB ducks under it. 152/3

50.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 152/3

50.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller on off, Kraigg defends it with minimal foot movement. 152/3

50.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Anderson comes around the wicket and angles it across the right-hander outside off, Brathwaite does not play at it. 152/3

49.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope covers the line and defends it. 152/3

49.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Sprays it down the leg side, Shai misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper who dives to his left and collects it. 152/3

49.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Good length outside off, stays low. Hope does not play at it and it reaches to the keeper on the bounce. 152/3

49.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length ball outside off, Hope is not interested in playing at it. 152/3

49.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shorter in length on off, Hope watchfully keeps it out. 152/3

49.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 152/3

48.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, FOUR LEG BYES! Tries to bowl an inswinger to get him out lbw but drifts it on the leg stump. Brathwaite goes for the flick but misses. It hits the pads and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. 152/3

48.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite cuts it straight to point. 148/3

48.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball, Anderson gets some inward movement. Kraigg tries to flick but is struck on the pads. 148/3

48.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls a bouncer on leg stump, Brathwaite ducks under it. 148/3

48.2 J Anderson to Hope, Bowls an inswinger, angling into the pads. Hope tries to flick it but gets it off the inner half down to fine leg for a run. 148/3

48.1 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 147/3

47.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shortish on off, defended back from the crease. 147/3

47.5 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 147/3

47.4 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it down safely. 147/3

47.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 147/3

47.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Wide! Stokes is struggling with his line. Bowls yet another delivery way wide outside off. An easy leave for the batter and the umpire exercises his arms. 147/3

47.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery outside off, Brathwaite shows no intention of playing it. 146/3

47.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shortish this time, outside off, Kraigg makes another leave. 146/3

47.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Wide! A loosener first up by Ben. Way wide outside off, Brathwaite allows it through and it's wided. 146/3

Moeen Ali is seen going off the field and in comes a substitute for him.

Ben Stokes comes into the attack.

46.6 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 145/3

46.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 145/3

46.4 J Anderson to Hope, A touch fuller on off, Hope plays it with soft hands through the off side for a brace. 145/3

46.3 J Anderson to Hope, A tad shorter on off, gets some inward movement. Hope tries to flick but misses and the ball hits him on the thigh as it rolls to gully. 143/3

46.2 J Anderson to Hope, Shorter outside off, Hope camps back and pushes it through covers for a couple. 143/3

46.1 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on middle, stays a touch low. Hope does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out. 141/3

45.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length on off, KB defends it off the back foot. 141/3

45.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, gets some extra bounce. Brathwaite does not play at it. 141/3

45.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 141/3

45.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Good length on off, Kraigg defends it off the front foot. 141/3

45.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, FOUR! He played that awkwardly but to great effect. Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite jumps and reaches out for it and hits it through cover-point for a boundary. The deficit is down to 117. 141/3

45.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length outside off, swinging away further. Brathwaite does not fiddle with it. 137/3

44.6 J Anderson to Hope, Just ahead of a length on off, Hope defends it solidly. 137/3

44.5 J Anderson to Hope, Length on off, Hope prods forward and blocks it. 137/3

44.4 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope guides it to point. 137/3

44.3 J Anderson to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 137/3

44.2 J Anderson to Hope, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 137/3

100-run stand between Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite.

44.1 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Easy-Peasy! Fuller on the pads, Hope shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. The English bowlers are not getting much swing after the break. 137/3

43.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bangs it short, Kraigg does well to evade it. 133/3

43.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Goes wider of the crease and bowls it very full on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket. 133/3

43.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Just ahead of a length outside off, zips through to the keeper. KB does not fiddle with it. 133/3

43.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, FOUR! Runs are coming thick and fast after the break. Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite hops and pushes it through covers and the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 133/3

43.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bowls a bouncer on middle, Brathwaite sees it early and ducks under it. 129/3

43.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to play at it. 129/3

42.6 J Anderson to Hope, Length ball on off, Hope gets a soft outside edge to gully as he pushes inside the line. 129/3

42.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good delivery! Good length on off, nips away off the deck. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets beaten by the away movement. It brushes the thigh and goes to the slip fielder. 129/3

42.4 J Anderson to S Hope, Length on off, Hope gets it off the outer half to gully. 129/3

42.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length aimed at the ribs of the batsman. Kraigg tucks it around the corner for a run. 129/3

42.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish length on middle, Brathwaite plays it towards mid on. 128/3

42.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Brathwaite plays it to mid-wicket by closing the face of the bat. 128/3

41.6 C Woakes to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 128/3

41.5 C Woakes to S Hope, Shortish length outside off, Hope goes back and across and drags his pull to square leg. 128/3

41.4 C Woakes to Hope, Shorter in length on off, Hope covers the line and defends it. 128/3

41.3 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 128/3

2nd Test fifty for Shai Hope.

41.2 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! A vital, vital knock from Shai Hope. He brings up his fifty in style. Fuller on off, Hope leans into it and drives it straight through mid off for a boundary. He knows he still has a long way to go. 128/3

41.1 C Woakes to Hope, Length ball just outside off, Hope does not bother playing at it. 124/3

40.6 J Anderson to Hope, Good length around off, Hope taps in front of covers and takes a run. 124/3

40.5 J Anderson to Hope, Fullish length on off, Hope plants his front foot ahead and drives it to mid off. 123/3

40.4 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 123/3

40.3 J Anderson to S Hope, FOUR! Off the edge again! Excellent length delivery outside off, swings a touch away from the batsman. Hope tries to drive but gets an outside edge through backward point for a boundary. There has been a lot of runs scored in the third man area. Maybe place a fielder there. 123/3

40.2 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length on the stumps, Hope prods forward and defends it. 119/3

40.1 J Anderson to Hope, FOUR! Top shot! A tad shorter in length outside off, sits up to be hit. Hope stands tall and punches it through covers for a boundary. 119/3

James Anderson will bowl from the other end. He also has four slips in place for him.

39.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Length outside off, Brathwaite shoulders his arms to it. 115/3

39.5 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length with width on offer, Hope punches it past the diving backward point fielder for three. 115/3

39.4 C Woakes to Hope, Fuller in length swinging away. Hope covers the swing by taking his front foot towards the ball and drives it through point for a couple. 112/3

39.3 C Woakes to Hope, An away swinger outside off, Hope watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 110/3

39.2 C Woakes to Hope, Lands it on a length on off, Hope lunges forward in defense. 110/3

Chris Woakes pulls out of his delivery stride.

39.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length delivery on leg stump, Kraigg Brathwaite shuffles across and flicks it through backward square leg for a run. 110/3

The players and the umpires are out and we are all set for the action to resume. Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite will continue their innings. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for the home side after the break. He has four slips in place for him.

...Day 2, Session 2...

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite to the rescue for the Windies. They will be extremely happy with how the session panned out. They started off in torrid fashion losing two early wickets, both to James Anderson but the two batsmen, with a slice of luck and good intent, have shifted the momentum towards the tourists. They now trail by another 149 runs and would hope these two will do the majority of the scoring. England, on the other hand, need quick wickets or they will soon be chasing the game. Join us for an exciting second session in a while.

38.6 M Ali to Hope, Edged and short again! Quicker through the air on off, goes on with the arm. Hope plays for the turn but there isn't any. The ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Stokes at first slip. LUNCH ON DAY 2! 109/3

38.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Gives it air on off, Brathwaite reaches out for it and works it with the spin down to long on for a run. Gives the strike to Hope who will play the last ball of the session. 109/3

38.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it in on off, Brathwaite goes on the back foot and defends it. 108/3

38.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up on off, Brathwaite lunges forward in defense. 108/3

38.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, KB defends it watchfully. 108/3

38.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Works it with the spin on the leg side. 108/3

37.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Length around off, Hope gets it off the outer half towards the fourth slip fielder as he attempts to drive. No need to chase those! 108/3

37.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bangs in a short one, Hope ducks under it. 108/3

37.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Shortish length outside off, Hope plays it to the point region. Good effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. 108/3

37.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, Brathwaite hops and taps it towards point and completes a run. Stokes is frustrated as he did not want that single to be given. 108/3

37.2 Ben Stokes to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Everything here is going the visitors' way. Full and wide outside off, inviting Brathwaite to drive. He obliges and goes hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies over Root standing at second slip for a boundary. 107/3

37.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Very wide outside off, Brathwaite does not play at it. 103/3

36.6 M Ali to Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope drives it square on the off side towards the point fielder. 103/3

36.5 M Ali to Hope, Fires it in on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 103/3

36.4 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up, turning back in. Hope tucks it to mid-wicket. 103/3

36.3 M Ali to Hope, Works it with the spin to short leg. 103/3

36.2 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 103/3

36.1 M Ali to Hope, FOUR! A gift for Hope! A juicy full toss outside off, Hope leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 103/3

35.6 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on the stumps, KB defends it from within the crease. 99/3

35.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Wider of the crease and angles it into the pads, Hope shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket. The square leg fielder gives it a chase and does well to stop the ball before the boundary line. He saves a run for his team. 99/3

35.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it wide outside off, Hope is in no mood to play at it. 96/3

35.3 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite hops and taps it in front of covers for a run. 96/3

35.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, Fuller on middle, gets it to shape back in. Hope gets it off the inner half through short fine leg for a run. 95/3

35.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 94/3

34.6 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Gives it air and bowls it full outside off, Brathwaite drives it to covers. 94/3

34.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, Kraigg defends it solidly. 94/3

34.4 M Ali to K Brathwaite, Floats it on off, turning back in. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 94/3

34.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! Great use of the feet. He did it in the last over, he does it again. Comes down the track to the flighted ball on off and lofts it over mid on for a boundary. 94/3

34.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, Brathwaite plays it off the back foot. 90/3

34.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite drives it to mid off. 90/3

33.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 90/3

33.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Another appeal but nothing from the umpire. Bowls a big inswinger from outside off, Hope is late onto the shot and the ball hits him on the pads. It looked close to the naked eye but replays show that Hope had hit that. There was a chat between Root and Stokes for a review but they opt not to go for it. Good call in the end. 90/3

33.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Was there an edge? Stokes lands it on a length around off from wide of the crease. It straightens a touch. Hope is squared up in his defense and it goes to the keeper off something. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. Replays show this one had also flicked the pads like the previous one. An excellent, excellent decision from the umpire. 90/3

33.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 90/3

33.2 Ben Stokes to Hope, That stays low! Good length outside off, Hope tries to defend but is beaten by the low bounce and the ball just misses the off stump. 90/3

33.1 Ben Stokes to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 90/3

Nasser Hussain on-air mentions that Stuart Broad's wrist has not been very upright compared to Anderson and Woakes. His wrist is more towards fine leg which helps him get the inward movement but does not threaten the outside edge a lot, especially on a ground where there are more dismissals in the slip region - 5 catches per match on an average, the highest in the country, Nass provides the stats.

32.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 90/3

13th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite!

32.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, SIX! Reaches his fifty in style. Has batted exceedingly well under challenging conditions. Another off spinning delivery by Moeen, Brathwaite jumps out of the crease and sends it packing over mid-wicket for a biggie. Good connection, good intent, it has been a top knock so far from the opener. 90/3

32.4 Ali to Brathwaite, The impact indeed is outside off. Moeen gets a delivery to spin back in sharply from outside off. Brathwaite goes a bit across the stumps to work it around but misses and is rapped on the pads. They appeal and the finger goes up. Kraigg opts for the review and the Hawk Eye shows that the impact was outside off, although it was hitting the stumps. A couple of good reviews by West Indies. 84/3

Shout for an lbw! Up goes the finger and the batsman reviews it. Impact seems to be the issue. Let's see.

32.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Offers width outside off, it's eased away through backward point for a couple of runs. 84/3

32.2 M Ali to Hope, Turning back into the batsman and staying low, Hope does well to keep it out and pushes it down towards long on for one. 82/3

32.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted and full on off, Brathwaite drives it down the ground past the bowler for a single. The mid on fielder cuts it off. 81/3

Moeen Ali comes into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

31.6 Ben Stokes to Hope, Angles it onto the pads, Hope flicks it to square leg. 80/3

31.5 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls a ball wide of off this time, Hope is in no mood to play at it. 80/3

31.4 Ben Stokes to Hope, Sprays it down the leg side, Hope tries to flick but misses. 80/3

31.3 Ben Stokes to Hope, Bowls it on a length on middle, Hope clips it to mid-wicket. 80/3

31.2 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Goes wider on the crease and angles it into the pads. KB flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 80/3

31.1 Ben Stokes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite pushes it back to the bowler. 79/3

Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He was brilliant with the bat, can he repeat the same with the ball?

30.6 S Broad to Hope, A tad fuller outside off, Hope does not fiddle with it. 79/3

30.5 S Broad to Hope, Good length around off, Hope defends it watchfully. 79/3

30.4 S Broad to Hope, FOUR! Good batting from Hope! Anticipates the inswinger, he walks across to the full ball on leg and flicks it down to the fine leg boundary. These two are going along well here. 79/3

30.3 S Broad to Hope, Goes from wide of the crease, and bowls a big inswinger down the leg side. Hope misses the flick and Bairstow does well to collect the ball with a dive. 75/3

30.2 S Broad to Hope, Almost a drag on! Broad bowls it on a length, it nips back in sharply. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an inside edge which bounces above the stumps and goes to the keeper. 75/3

30.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 75/3

29.6 C Woakes to Hope, Beaten! Length ball moving away from the batsman around off, Hope tries to defend it but gets beaten. 74/3

29.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 74/3

29.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 73/3

29.3 C Woakes to Hope, Fuller in length around off, Hope plays it in front of covers and the batsmen cross. 73/3

29.2 C Woakes to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope does not bother playing at it. 72/3

29.1 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Shorter in length outside off, sits up to be hit. Hope gets into position and punches it through covers for a boundary. 72/3

28.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, KB tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 68/3

28.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Length around middle, jagging back into the batsman. Brathwaite tries to flick but misses and is struck high on the pads. 68/3

28.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR BYES! Sprays it down the leg side, Brathwaite misses the flick and the keeper is unable to collect it as the ball races to the fine leg fence. 68/3

28.3 S Broad to Hope, Drifts on the pads, Hope flicks it on the leg side for a run. 64/3

28.2 S Broad to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 63/3

28.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite nudges it down to fine leg for a run. 63/3

Nasser Hussain on-air mentions that Kraigg Brathwaite plays late and also with soft hands. Hence his edges do not carry to the slip fielders. Interestingly, he brings out the example of Ben Stokes who is completely a different player as he goes hard at the ball and plays more on the front foot. We saw him edging quite a few through the slip cordon yesterday but the Windies players were too kind to take those chances.

27.6 C Woakes to Hope, Beaten all ends up! Excellent delivery, on a length just outside off, holding its line, Hope is caught pushing and missing inside the crease. 62/3

27.5 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Controls the shot quite well in the end! A fuller length delivery outside off, shaping away a shade, Shai is on the front foot with an angled bat to defend. Plays it with soft hands and it takes the outer half before running past gully for a boundary. 62/3

27.4 C Woakes to Hope, Good length delivery around off, Hope stays back inside the crease to block it safely. 58/3

27.3 C Woakes to Hope, A watchful leave on this occasion by Shai Hope. The line is a testing one outside off and Woakes should persist with it. 58/3

27.2 C Woakes to Hope, Aahhh...tries to be greedy here. Attempts to bowl the previous delivery from the middle stump line. But as it happens many times, the ball just skids through rather than moving away. Hope plays it out from his pads to the leg side. 58/3

27.1 C Woakes to Hope, Play and a miss! Pitches it up around off, without much footwork Hope tries to play at it and gets beaten. 58/3

26.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Length around off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 58/3

26.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite covers the line and blocks it. 58/3

26.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite rocks back and cuts it through the point region for a boundary. 58/3

26.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, KB defends it off the back foot. 54/3

26.2 Broad to Brathwaite, NOT OUT! A successful review for the Windies! Brathwaite survives. Broad bowls a fuller ball angling into the batsman, Brathwaite tries to defend but misses and it hits him on the pads. The English players appeal and the umpire gives it out. It looks very plumb but Brathwaite reviews straightaway. They go upstairs and guess what, the replays show there was a faint inside edge. The decision has to be overturned. Kraigg Brathwaite lives to fight another day and the Windies will breathe a sigh of relief. 54/3

Brathwaite has been adjudged lbw and he reviews. Maybe he thinks he has hit it.

26.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 54/3

Time for drinks. A good hour for the home team where they took a couple of wickets. We have witnessed some cracking bowling from Anderson and Broad. Really testing the Windies batting. Hang on, there is a bit of rain in the air but not threatening enough as of now.

25.6 C Woakes to Hope, Length on off, Hope camps back and blocks it. 54/3

25.5 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 54/3

25.4 C Woakes to Hope, What a ball! Too good, almost a perfect delivery. Comes closer to the stumps and bowls it on a length around middle. Woakes gets some movement away from the batsman who gets squared up in defense and it goes off something to Bairstow. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. A great decision there. Replays confirm that it had gone off the pad and not the edge of the bat. Also it would have been too high to be given lbw. 54/3

25.3 C Woakes to Hope, Lands it on a length around off, Hope tries to defend but gets beaten. 54/3

25.2 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Through the slip cordon again. Another one which does not carry. This will surely be frustrating the English bowlers. Good length around off, shaping away. Hope plays at it with soft hands and gets an outside edge which falls short of second slip who cannot stop it. The ball races to the fence. 54/3

25.1 C Woakes to Hope, Good length outside off, zips through the surface. Hope tries to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten. 50/3

Michael Holding on-air makes a fair point. He is of the opinion that the West Indies players in general lack basic cricket sense. He gives the example of the previous Test match where they were allowing easy singles to the English batsmen and while batting, they were not good with their running. Agrees that the young players have not played much of international cricket but at the same time is not ready to take that as an excuse.

24.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length on off, Kraigg defends it from within the crease. 50/3

24.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Through the leg side this time. Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Broad, so far, has not settled in. 50/3

24.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite tries to cut but gets beaten. He hit a similar ball for a boundary on the first ball but missed this one. 46/3

24.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 46/3

24.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 46/3

24.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Starts off with a loosener outside off. Short and width on offer. Brathwaite gets into the position early and cuts it through point for a boundary. 46/3

Stuart Broad is back into the attack.

23.6 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Edgy again. Woakes bowls it from wide of the crease on off, gets it to move away. Hope tries to push at it but it takes an outside edge through gully and runs into the third man fence. 42/3

23.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite taps it in front of cover-point for a run. 38/3

23.4 C Woakes to Hope, Tries to bowl the magic delivery from leg to off, but it gets no swing and drifts on the pads. Hope tucks it on the leg side for a run. 37/3

23.3 C Woakes to Hope, That moved a long way. Length around off, pitches and moves away from the batsman. Hope watches it go through to the keeper. 36/3

23.2 C Woakes to Hope, Beaten again! A tad fuller on off, swinging away. Hope tries to defend but gets beaten. 36/3

23.1 C Woakes to Hope, Lovely seam movement! Length outside off, Hope pushes inside the line and gets beaten. 36/3

22.6 J Anderson to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope clips it through square leg for a run. 36/3

22.5 J Anderson to Hope, A tad fuller outside off, Hope does not fiddle with it. 35/3

22.4 J Anderson to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/3

22.3 J Anderson to Hope, Comes closer to the stumps and bowls an outswinger outside off. Hope plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 35/3

22.2 J Anderson to Hope, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 35/3

22.1 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length around off, Hope defends it solidly. 35/3

21.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bowls it from wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. It shapes away though after landing. Brathwaite lets it be. 35/3

21.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Brathwaite drives it to covers. 35/3

21.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, Kraigg prods forward and defends it. 35/3

21.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Kraigg shoulders his arms to it. 35/3

21.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, KB defends it watchfully. 35/3

21.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/3

20.6 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller and tailing back in on off. Hope does well to get his bat down in time and defend it. 35/3

Shai Hope walks out to the middle, replacing his brother.

20.5 J Anderson to K Hope, OUT! Captain fantastic! Lovely catch by Root at second slip. Anderson gets his third. Bowls an inswinger around off, Kyle with poor footwork pushes at it with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of Joe who dives and takes a brilliant catch. The Windies are in some early trouble now. 35/3

20.4 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Hope leans into it and drives it through covers. He does not time it and Broad gives it a chase from mid off. They complete a run and then go for a second. Broad picks up the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end but misses and they complete the second. Had Broad hit there, Brathwaite was a goner. He was well short of his crease. 35/2

20.3 J Anderson to Hope, Back of a length on off, KH guides it to point and refuses a run. 33/2

20.2 J Anderson to Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 33/2

20.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, KB tucks it around the corner for a run. 33/2

19.6 C Woakes to Hope, Lovely, lovely bowling. Bowls it from wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Gets some shape away from off. Hope tries to defend it but gets beaten. Beautiful over by Woakes. 32/2

19.5 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope guides it to point. 32/2

19.4 C Woakes to Hope, BEATEN! Brilliant seam positioning by Woakes. Perfect outswinger. Length around off, moving away from the batsman. Hope pokes at it and gets beaten. 32/2

19.3 C Woakes to Hope, Good length around off, Hope watchfully leaves it. 32/2

19.2 C Woakes to Hope, On a length this time, outside off. Hope lets it be. 32/2

19.1 C Woakes to Hope, He gets swing straightaway. Fuller outside off, shaping away. Hope lets it through to the keeper. 32/2

Chris Woakes is into the attack. He had a wonderful 18 months with the ball before getting injured. Four slips in place for him.

18.6 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, wanting Brathwaite to drive. He obliges and drives it to extra cover. Not in the gap though. 32/2

18.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 32/2

18.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, swinging away. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 32/2

18.3 J Anderson to Hope, Good length on off, KH taps it in front of covers and changes strike. Good running by the two batsmen. 32/2

18.2 J Anderson to Hope, Length outside off, Hope points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 31/2

18.1 J Anderson to Hope, Bowls an inswinger on middle, Hope clips it to mid-wicket. 31/2

17.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Comes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Kraigg tucks it to mid-wicket. 31/2

17.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it towards mid off. 31/2

17.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length around off, Kraigg lunges forward and keeps it out. 31/2

17.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, KB drives it off the inner half to the bowler. 31/2

17.2 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Edged but short! Good length around off, nips away off the deck. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge which falls short of Alastair Cook at first slip. 31/2

17.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/2

16.6 J Anderson to Hope, Fuller this time on off, Hope drives it to mid off. 31/2

16.5 J Anderson to Hope, Good length outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 31/2

Kyle Hope is the next man in.

16.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, OUT! Anderson strikes! Bishoo finally edges one to England's delight. It was just a matter of time. Shorter in length outside off, Bishoo's eyes lit up seeing the width, tries to cut it but gets an outside edge straight to Jonny Bairstow who makes no mistake. The nightwatchman has to walk back. An early wicket for the home team, just what they wanted. West Indies trail by 227 runs. 31/2

16.3 J Anderson to Bishoo, Fuller outside off, inviting him for the drive. Bishoo obliges but does not connect. 31/1

16.2 J Anderson to Bishoo, Ball, after ball, after ball. Fuller this time around off, Bishoo tries to defend it but is again beaten on the outside edge. 31/1

16.1 J Anderson to Bishoo, And again! Good length on middle, angled across the batsman. Bishoo pokes at it and gets beaten. 31/1

15.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length around off, searching for the edge but KB is solid in defense. 31/1

15.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Broad comes steaming in and angles it into the batsman from wide of the crease. Brathwaite plays it to mid-wicket. 31/1

15.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! STREAKY! Length ball on off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite plays it with soft hands but gets an outside edge through backward point and the ball races away. 31/1

15.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, A touch fuller this time on off, angling into the batsman. Kraigg lunges forward and blocks it. 27/1

15.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back to bowling length on off, KB defends it by covering the line of the stumps. 27/1

15.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Easy for Brathwaite. Broad sprays on the pads, from wide of the crease. Kraigg tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 27/1

14.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Played to the point region by the batsman. 23/1

14.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, Fuller in length, tailing back in. Bishoo stays a bit leg side of the ball and drives it to mid off. 23/1

14.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, Shorter in length around off, Bishoo defends it solidly. 23/1

14.3 J Anderson to Bishoo, Back of a length on middle, no swing this time. Bishoo camps back and defends it. 23/1

14.2 J Anderson to Bishoo, Lovely stuff! The away swinger this time. Good length around off, angling across. Bishoo tries to defend but gets beaten. Anderson is moving the ball both ways. 23/1

14.1 J Anderson to Bishoo, Fuller this time outside off, Bishoo does not fiddle with it. 23/1

13.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length around middle, gets some inward movement. Brathwaite is stranded in the crease as he tries to flick. He misses and the ball hits him high on the pads. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. 23/1

13.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Bangs in a bouncer on middle. Kraigg ducks under it. 23/1

13.4 S Broad to K Brathwaite, EDGY FOUR! Serves it on a length around off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge which falls short of Root at second slip. It goes through his legs and into the boundary. First runs for the day. 23/1

13.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length on middle, from wide of the crease. KB defends it solidly. 19/1

13.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, Brathwaite mistimes his cut to covers. 19/1

13.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Slightly shorter in length around middle, gets big on Kraigg. He does well to keep the ball down and tuck it towards mid-wicket. 19/1

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end. He too has four slips in place for him.

12.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Lands it on a length outside off, Bishoo does not bother playing at it. A testing over to begin proceedings... 19/1

12.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, Length outside off, Bishoo lets it be. 19/1

12.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, CLOSE SHAVE! That came back in sharply! An inswinger this time, coming in from outside off. Bishoo shoulders his arms to it and the ball goes agonizingly over the stumps. 19/1

12.3 J Anderson to Bishoo, BEATEN! Lovely start by Anderson. Short of a length, angling away. Bishoo pokes at it and gets beaten. There are four slips waiting for the edge. 19/1

12.2 J Anderson to Bishoo, Back of a length on middle, Devendra covers the line and defends it off the back foot. 19/1

12.1 J Anderson to Bishoo, Right on the money! Starts off with a length delivery around middle, angling across the batsman. Bishoo first thinks of playing at it but then takes his bat out of the way. A good start by Anderson. 19/1

The men concerned are out in the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devendra Bishoo will continue their innings. James Anderson will bowl the first over of the day for England. He has four slips in place for him. Let's play...

Surprise, surprise! We head into day two of the second Test between England and West Indies, it is the visitors and not the hosts who have the upper hand. With still a long way to go in the game, it will all rest on how the away side bats today. A lot will depend on the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood and Shai Hope if the Windies are to surpass or get close to the hosts' total. For England, with the bowling attack they posses and the pitch also providing a lot of assistance, a collapse cannot be ruled out. Let us see what happens. Welcome to the coverage.

...Day 2, Session 1...

The visitors would want to come out tomorrow and try to get close to the English total. They would hope that their batsmen show some resistance and fight it out. The hosts, on the other hand, would want to run through this fragile batting line-up and get a comfortable lead. Do join us for day 2 tomorrow at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

A near perfect day for the Windies! They battled out the tricky period really well by adding 19 runs and losing the lone wicket of Powell, who fell prey to Anderson. They still trail by another 239 runs and it won't be easy for them as the wicket is providing good assistance to the seam bowlers. Earlier in the day, England after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for 258 with Stokes scoring a ton for them and Roach and Gabriel bagging four wickets each for the Windies.

11.6 C Woakes to K Brathwaite, Sees it off safely! Lands it on a length around off, Brathwaite taps it down with soft hands towards the slip cordon. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 19/1

11.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Angles it onto the pads, Brathwaite flicks it to fine leg for a couple and he will face the last ball of the day as well. Waste of a nightwatchman? 19/1

Two close-in fielders on the leg side. A short leg and short mid-wicket in place...

11.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Gets some swing away from the batsman but bowls it too wide outside off to bother the batsman. 17/1

11.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, A tad shorter on middle, KB defends it by covering the line of the ball. 17/1

11.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Kraigg plays it towards point. 17/1

11.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Woakes starts off with a length ball around off, Brathwaite defends it watchfully. 17/1

Chris Woakes to bowl the final over of the day.

10.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Full and wide outside off, Bishoo points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. That will be it for Anderson today. 17/1

10.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, Fuller on the stumps, Bishoo with no feet movement at all defends it. 17/1

10.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, Sprays it down the leg side, Bishoo misses the flick. 17/1

10.3 J Anderson to Bishoo, Lands it on a length on off, DB defends it solidly. 17/1

10.2 J Anderson to Bishoo, Over the wicket this time. Angles it across the off stump. Bishoo does not bother playing at it. 17/1

10.1 J Anderson to Bishoo, Comes around the wicket and angles it on off, Bishoo defends it with authority. 17/1

9.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Just short of a length on off, Brathwaite blocks it off the back foot. 17/1

9.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a couple. 17/1

9.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off, Kraigg moves back and across to block it. 15/1

9.3 S Broad to Bishoo, Angles it into the batsman. DB tucks it towards mid on for a run. 15/1

9.2 S Broad to Bishoo, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a length on the stumps. Bishoo covers the line and defends it. 14/1

9.1 S Broad to Bishoo, Bangs it in on a length on middle, Bishoo defends it watchfully. 14/1

A message has been sent out by the Windies coach Stuart Law for the two batsmen in. Not sure what... Maybe, telling the nightwatchman to take maximum strike.

8.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length around off, straightens a touch. KB is beaten as he tries to defend. 14/1

8.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

8.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A tad shorter on off, Brathwaite gets it off the outer half down to third man for a couple. That was very well played by Brathwaite, he got over the bounce and did well to keep it down. 14/1

8.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, That has cut him into two! Wow! Lands it on a full length around off, nips back into the batsman sharply and goes through Brathwaite to the keeper. Lovely stuff from Anderson. 12/1

8.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, not a lot of swing there. Kraigg covers the line and defends it. 12/1

8.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite camps back and defends it. 12/1

7.6 S Broad to Bishoo, Shorter in length on middle, Bishoo defends it off the back foot. 12/1

7.5 S Broad to Bishoo, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 12/1

7.4 S Broad to Bishoo, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 12/1

7.3 S Broad to Bishoo, Lands it on a length outside off, Bishoo is not interested in playing that one. 12/1

7.2 S Broad to Bishoo, Length ball outside off, Bishoo shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

7.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite taps it in front of covers and takes a run to get the nightwatchman on strike. 12/1

6.6 J Anderson to Bishoo, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

6.5 J Anderson to Bishoo, A big away swinger outside off, Bishoo is in no mood to play at it. 11/1

6.4 J Anderson to Bishoo, Length ball on middle, Bishoo defends it off the back foot. 11/1

Devendra Bishoo, the nightwatchman comes out to bat with around 18 minutes left in the day.

6.3 J Anderson to Powell, OUT! 150th Test catch for Alastair Cook! Anderson gets his man. This was coming, wasn't it? Lands it on a length around middle, angling away from the batsman. Powell tries to defend it with a hesitant front foot movement but gets an outside edge to first slip. Cook cups it with ease. Jimmy raises his arms in celebration. 493rd Test victim for him! 11/1

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Powell does not opt to play at it. 11/0

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Good length on off, angling away. Powell lets it be. 11/0

5.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it onto the pads, Brathwaite misses the flick and is struck high on the pads. 11/0

5.5 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it on a length around off, Powell taps it in front of covers for a run. 11/0

5.4 S Broad to Powell, JAFFA! Great seam positioning, lovely length. This is very good from Broad. Fuller on off, swinging away. Powell plays a loose shot and gets beaten. That could have easily taken the outside edge. 10/0

5.3 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell lets it through to the keeper. 10/0

5.2 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 10/0

5.1 S Broad to Powell, EDGY FOUR! Even after having four slips and one gully in there it goes through. Fuller ball outside off, Powell goes for the drive away from the body but gets an outside edge through the gap for a boundary. He gets off the mark after 12 balls. 10/0

4.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to play at it. 6/0

4.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, Kraigg defends it off the front foot. 6/0

4.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

4.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes fuller this time on off, KB drives it straight back to the bowler who does well to get down and stop it. 6/0

4.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shapes it away from the batsman on a length around off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 6/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes for the inswinger from outside off, Brathwaite tucks it to mid-wicket. 6/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Just ahead of a length outside off, wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. Harmless over! 6/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Again in that fourth stump channel. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 6/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Shorter outside off, wanting Powell to poke at it but he resists and does not flirt with it. 6/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Similar length and line. Powell points his bat skywards and lets it through to the keeper. 6/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Good pace there! Good length outside off, Powell lets it be. 6/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Broad comes charging in and lands it on a length outside off, Powell opts not to play at it. 6/0

2.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 6/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on middle, Kraigg tucks it to mid-wicket. 6/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it outside off, Brathwaite lets it be. 6/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Angles it into the pads, Brathwaite flicks it past square leg for a couple. 6/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg guides it to point. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Anderson gets a little bit of movement in the air! A tad fuller outside off, swings away further. Brathwaite does not fiddle with it. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Similar length, closer to the off stump. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Good length outside off, straightens a touch. Powell first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it on a length outside off from around the wicket. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length outside off, Kraigg lets it through to the keeper. The ball seams a long way away after passing the batsman. Bairstow does well to dive to his right and collect it. 3/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it from wide of the crease onto the pads, Brathwaite flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 3/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Powell, Huge appeal! Anderson lands it on a length, the ball nips into the batsman. Powell tries to defend it but misses and it hits him on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It might be just a touch high. A good first over by Anderson. 1/0

0.5 J Anderson to Powell, Good length on off, Powell points his bat skywards and lets it through. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

0.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Sprays it on the pads, Kraigg flicks it through square leg for a run. 1/0

0.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it in the channel of uncertainty. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball outside off, swinging away from the batsman. Brathwaite plants his front foot ahead and shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

