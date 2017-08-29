Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 5 at Leeds

Getty Images

Commentary (West Indies innings)

West Indies are fighting hard! They lost a couple of wickets but added 81 runs at the same time. Kraigg Brathwaite is going strong and should be thanking his luck that he was dropped twice in the session. Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers but his other bowling partners are yet to hit their straps. They will be hopeful of running through the Windies' middle order after the break. Let's see how much resistance the visitors can provide. Getting 236 runs in two sessions is not impossible but it's looking unlikely. Do join us in a short while for more action.

28.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Bowls it on off, Brathwaite prods forward and blocks it. LUNCH ON DAY 5! 86/2

28.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker on off, KB lunges forward in defense. 86/2

28.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Floats it in the air and lands it full on off, Brathwaite drives it to short mid on. 86/2

28.3 M Ali to Hope, Plays it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 86/2

28.2 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, turning back in. Hope camps back and defends it. 85/2

28.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 85/2

27.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, shapes away after pitching. Brathwaite first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 85/2

27.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bowls it full on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket. 85/2

27.4 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Brathwaite ducks under it. 85/2

27.3 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 85/2

27.2 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Angles it on the stumps from wide of the crease. Brathwaite flicks it to mid on. 85/2

27.1 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Woakes lands it on a length on off, KB defends it off the back foot. 85/2

26.6 M Ali to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 85/2

26.5 M Ali to Hope, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn. 85/2

26.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it against the spin towards covers for a run. 85/2

26.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Darts it down the leg side. Brathwaite misses the flick. 84/2

26.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, NOT OUT! Fires it on leg stump, turning even further. Brathwaite misses the flick and Bairstow is quick to whip the bails off and appeal. The square leg umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays show Kraigg did lose his balance as he tried to flick but his foot was grounded inside the crease. Not out flashes on the big screen but it was a good glovework from Bairstow. 84/2

They have gone upstairs for a stumping appeal. The batsman looks to be fine but the umpire is not taking any chance.

26.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flights it up on off, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. 84/2

25.6 C Woakes to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 84/2

25.5 C Woakes to Hope, FOUR! Shorter in length around off, Hope punches it through the covers for a boundary. 84/2

25.4 C Woakes to Hope, Drifts it down the leg side. Hope misses the flick and the ball goes through to the keeper. 80/2

25.3 C Woakes to Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot. 80/2

25.2 C Woakes to S Hope, Angles it on the pads, Hope plays it towards mid on. 80/2

25.1 C Woakes to Hope, HUGE APPEAL! Woakes bowls a very full ball on leg stump, Hope misses the flick to get rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg. 80/2

24.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, turning back into the batsman. Brathwaite prods forward in defense but misses and the ball strikes him high on the pads. 80/2

24.5 M Ali to Hope, The batsman gets up on his toes to play that one with the spin to square leg. One run added to the total. 80/2

24.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Fires it on off, goes on with the arm. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards point for a run. 79/2

24.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/2

24.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, FOUR! Tosses it up on off, Brathwaite plays it with the spin through mid-wicket for a boundary. He is playing Moeen really well here. Just working him around with the turn and taking no unnecessary risks. 78/2

24.1 M Ali to Hope, Driven with the spin towards mid on for a run. 74/2

23.6 C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/2

23.5 C Woakes to Brathwaite, Fails to work it across the line and it goes off his pads to the leg side. A couple of leg byes taken. 73/2

23.4 C Woakes to Hope, Angles it into the pads, Hope tucks it through the leg side for a run. 71/2

23.3 C Woakes to Hope, Back of a length around off, Hope guides it to point. 70/2

23.2 C Woakes to Hope, Sprays it down the leg side, Hope misses the flick. 70/2

23.1 C Woakes to Hope, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 70/2

Chris Woakes is now into the attack.

22.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/2

22.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Quicker outside off, turning back in. KB tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. Just a little high I guess. 70/2

22.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, Works it with the spin to short leg. 70/2

22.3 M Ali to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, turning back in. Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 70/2

22.2 M Ali to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/2

22.1 M Ali to Hope, Tosses it up outside off, Hope gets his front foot to the pitch of the ball and drives it through extra cover. Root at mid off gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. 70/2

21.6 S Broad to K Brathwaite, Lands it on a length, jagging into the batsman. Brathwaite gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend. 67/2

21.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite goes back and across and pushes it through extra cover and takes a brace. 67/2

21.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Kraigg shoulders arms to it. 65/2

21.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fuller in length on middle, Brathwaite times this on drive to perfection through mid on for a boundary. 65/2

21.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, An absolute peach! Length ball around off, outward movement for the bowler. Brathwaite is squared up in defense and gets beaten. That did just enough to miss the outside edge. 61/2

21.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, Brathwaite drives it to Woakes at mid off. 61/2

20.6 M Ali to Hope, Floats it outside off, Shai defends it off the front foot. 61/2

20.5 M Ali to S Hope, Was there an edge? Moeen bowls a slider outside off, Hope plays for the turn but the ball goes off something to Bairstow who fails to collect it. Replays show that was very close to the edge of the bat and had hit the back pad of Hope. 61/2

20.4 M Ali to Hope, Driven towards the mid-on region. 61/2

20.3 M Ali to Hope, Flatter outside off, turning back in. Hope shuffles across and misses the flick as he gets hit on the thigh pad. He does well to get outside the line of off stump. 61/2

20.2 M Ali to Hope, Quicker on the stumps, Hope defends it off the back foot. 61/2

20.1 M Ali to Hope, Full toss on off, Hope drives it straight to mid off. 61/2

19.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

19.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg guides it to gully. 61/2

19.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/2

19.3 S Broad to K Brathwaite, FOUR! And again! Good length outside off, Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge to the third man fence. 61/2

19.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 57/2

Shai Hope strides out to the middle.

19.1 Broad to K Hope, OUT! DROPPED BUT A RUN OUT! A very, very unfortunate way to get out. Broad bowls a fuller ball on the stumps, Brathwaite drives it uppishly back to the bowler who spills the catch but to England's good luck it gets deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Hope was slow to get back into his crease and is adjudged run out. This is not what the Windies wanted. You should be feeling a little sorry for Hope, he was struggling for runs and now he is run out in a very unfortunate manner. Although one can say that he has only himself to blame. There was no need to back up so much. West Indies are two down now and in trouble. 53/2

18.6 M Ali to Hope, Fires it on the stumps. Hope keeps it out. 53/1

18.5 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/1

18.4 M Ali to Hope, Flatter on off, stays a touch low. Hope does well to get his bat down and defend it. 53/1

18.3 M Ali to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/1

18.2 M Ali to Hope, BEATEN! Gives it air outside off, goes on with the arm. Hope plays for the spin but gets beaten. 53/1

18.1 M Ali to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, turning back into the batsman. Brathwaite tucks it down to fine leg for a run. 53/1

Moeen Ali is into the attack now. He bowled a testing last over yesterday. Interesting to see if he gets some purchase out of the wicket.

17.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Kraigg pats it down to extra cover and steals a single. 52/1

17.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Another back foot defense offered by Brathwaite. 51/1

17.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/1

17.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/1

17.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angling into the batsman around off, it's defended back to the bowler. 51/1

17.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Straighter delivery, knocked through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 51/1

Time for Drinks.

16.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite camps back and punches it through covers. Stoneman the fielder gives it a chase and does well to slide and push it back in play. He saves a run for his team. 49/1

16.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, KB shoulders his arms to it. 46/1

16.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 46/1

16.3 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, NOT OUT! Lands it on a length around off, shapes away after pitching. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge towards Westley at third slip who takes it and appeals. The umpires go upstairs and the soft signal is not out. Replays show that the ball bounced just short of the fielder. Kraigg survives a scare. 46/1

Tom Westley is claiming a catch here and the umpires have gone upstairs to check. The English players don't seem to be that confident. The soft signal is not out.

16.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot. 46/1

16.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Played to the point region by the batsman. 46/1

Kyle Hope is the next man in.

15.6 S Broad to Powell, OUT! Broad draws first blood! Powell is the man who has to depart. A very good delivery to get. Broad goes wide of the crease and bowls a fuller length ball on middle from around the wicket. He gets it to nip away off the deck a shade. Powell tries to drive but gets an outside edge to Stokes at fourth slip who pouches it safely. West Indies have lost their first one and they require another 276 runs. 46/1

15.5 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 46/0

15.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length outside off, KB taps it in front of covers for a run. 46/0

15.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 45/0

15.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/0

15.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Nicely timed! Broad bowls it a touch fuller outside off, Brathwaite pushes it through mid off. Woakes stationed there gives it chase and keeps it down to two. 45/0

14.6 J Anderson to Powell, A touch fuller in length swinging away outside off, Powell points his bat skyward. 43/0

14.5 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 43/0

14.4 J Anderson to Powell, FOUR! Streaky but Powell won't mind. Anderson comes around the wicket and bowls it on a length on off, gets it to straighten a touch. Powell tries to defend but it takes the outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 43/0

14.3 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson is struggling a bit here bowling to the left-hander! Again bowls it on the pads, Powell flicks it straight to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.2 J Anderson to Powell, Short of a length on middle, Powell defends it towards mid-wicket. 39/0

14.1 J Anderson to Powell, Shorter in length aimed at the ribs of the batsman who tucks it towards mid-wicket. 39/0

13.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, Comes over the wicket to the right-hander and angles it into the pads. Brathwaite flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. 39/0

13.5 S Broad to Powell, Just ahead of a length on off, Powell pushes it towards covers for a run. 37/0

13.4 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, KP leaves it. 36/0

13.3 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! That was nicely played! Fullish ball outside off, Powell drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. He is growing in confidence here. 36/0

13.2 S Broad to Powell, BEATEN AGAIN! Fuller in length around off, shaping away. Powell hangs his bat out and gets beaten. 32/0

13.1 S Broad to Powell, Full ball outside off, inviting the batsman to drive at it but Powell lets it be. 32/0

12.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg defends it solidly. 32/0

12.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 32/0

12.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on off, Kraigg drives it to mid on. 32/0

12.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Fuller in length around off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend it but misses and the ball hits the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire stays put. The impact might be outside off. 32/0

12.2 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 32/0

12.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, FOUR! Just wide of Stokes at fifth slip! Brathwaite is riding his luck here. Back of a length on off, Brathwaite tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge. The ball flies past Stokes who dives full length to his right but fails to reach it. The ball goes down to third man for a boundary. 32/0

11.6 S Broad to Powell, On a length outside off, Powell pushes inside the line and misses. 28/0

11.5 S Broad to Powell, FOUR! Lovely shot from Powell. Broad comes around the wicket and fires in a full delivery on middle. KP drives it through mid on and the ball races to the boundary. 28/0

11.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Just ahead of a length on off, Brathwaite pushes it towards mid off for a run. 24/0

11.3 S Broad to K Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, KB eases it to covers. 23/0

11.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite continues from where he left off in the first innings. Fuller on off, Kraigg plants his front foot forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 23/0

11.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 19/0

10.6 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell is in no mood to play at it. 19/0

10.5 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 19/0

10.4 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller in length outside off, the batsman does not fiddle with it. 19/0

10.3 J Anderson to Powell, Similar length outside off, Powell opts not to play at it. 19/0

10.2 J Anderson to Powell, Good length outside off, KP lets it be. 19/0

10.1 J Anderson to Powell, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it on the pads. Powell flicks it down to the fine leg fence. 19/0

9.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, DROPPED! Cook drops an easy one. You don't see that often, he is as safe as houses. Broad comes steaming in and bowls it on a length around off. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets an outside edge to Cook at first slip who spills it. To add salt to the wound, the ball races down to the fine leg fence. Broad is not happy. Brathwaite gets a reprieve. 15/0

9.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, BEAUTY! Broad fires it on a length on off, straightens a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten. 11/0

9.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Angles it into the batsman from wide of the crease. Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket. 11/0

9.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Kraigg drives it straight to the man at covers. 11/0

It has turned quite gloomy. The floodlights have been turned on.

9.2 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 11/0

9.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length outside off, Brathwaite shoulders his arms to it. 11/0

8.6 J Anderson to Powell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

8.5 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson has not got his lines right here! Bowls a length ball, pitched on leg stump. Powell fails to tuck it around the corner and the ball hits him on the pads. 11/0

8.4 J Anderson to Powell, Fuller in length on middle. Powell drives it towards mid on where Broad makes a tumbling stop. 11/0

8.3 J Anderson to Powell, Bowls it down the leg side. Powell tries to flick but misses. 11/0

8.2 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length in line of the stumps. Powell defends it solidly. 11/0

8.1 J Anderson to Powell, Sprays it down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 11/0

7.6 S Broad to Brathwaite, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 11/0

7.5 S Broad to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length around off, straightens a touch. Kraigg pokes at it and gets beaten. 11/0

7.4 S Broad to Brathwaite, Bowls an inswinger on the stumps. Brathwaite tries to defend but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 11/0

7.3 S Broad to Brathwaite, BEATEN! Length on off, Powell tries to defend but is beaten by the away movement. 11/0

7.2 S Broad to Powell, Guides the ball outside off towards point for a run. 11/0

7.1 S Broad to K Powell, EDGY FOUR! Broad gets some away movement there. Powell tries to flick but gets a leading edge down to the third man fence for a boundary. 10/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

6.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 6/0

6.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 6/0

6.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 6/0

6.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The ball has taken the inside edge of Brathwaite's bat and onto the pads. 6/0

6.2 J Anderson to Powell, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire. 6/0

6.1 J Anderson to Powell, Anderson comes running in and starts off with a length delivery outside off. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 5/0

So, after the delay we are now ready to get underway. The players and the umpires are out in the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell will resume their innings. James Anderson will bowl the first over of the day. He has four slips in place.

The away side will have to play out of their skins and hope to replicate their batting effort of the first innings to salvage a draw or a win. England on the other hand, will be confident heading to take a 2-0 lead. We're in for an enthralling day of cricket. Stay tuned for the action.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the fifth day between England and West Indies at Headingley, Leeds. It was raining a while ago and the covers were on but no need to worry. It has cleared and we will only have a 15 minute delay. 90 overs, 317 runs more and 10 wickets. We head into today with all three results possible. Although a West Indies win looks unlikely but as we know cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties and as this match has panned out we might be in for another surprise.

...Day 5, Session 1...

West Indies survive the nervy period but there were a lot of close shaves in that. James Anderson and Stuart Broad did not start really well but bowled some excellent deliveries in between. Moeen Ali came on for the last over and got a lot of assistance from the wicket. These are not good signs for the Windies batsman. They still need another 317 runs and England have a total of 90 overs to bowl them out. We can expect a thrilling day of cricket tomorrow. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and cheers!

5.6 M Ali to Brathwaite, What drama to end the day! Quicker one on off, goes on with the arm. Brathwaite plays for the spin but there ain't any and is struck on the back pad. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The hosts have a long chat but decide not to review it. The impact was just outside off, confirms the replay. A good decision in the end. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 5/0

5.5 M Ali to Brathwaite, Plays it with the spin to short fine leg. 5/0

5.4 M Ali to Brathwaite, ALMOST! Anderson is placed there at leg slip just for this shot. Fires it on off, turns back in. Brathwaite clips it and the ball falls just short of the leg slip fielder. 5/0

5.3 M Ali to Powell, Drags his length back outside off, Powell pushes it through covers for a run. 5/0

5.2 M Ali to Powell, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 4/0

5.1 M Ali to Powell, TURN IMMEDIATELY! Flatter delivery, pitching outside leg and turning away. Powell tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn and is struck high on the pads. The English players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 4/0

Moeen Ali is into the attack to bowl the last over of the day.

4.6 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 4/0

4.5 J Anderson to K Brathwaite, Good length outside off. Brathwaite is caught in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. He tries to leave it in the end and it goes off the toe end on the bounce to third slip. 4/0

4.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Anderson is in the hope that Brathwaite will fall over as he tries the flick but he plays it safely to square leg. 4/0

4.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Bowls it on a length on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 4/0

4.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, HUGE APPEAL! A length ball pitched on off, jags back into the batsman. Brathwaite is beaten by the movement and is hit flush on the pads. The players go up but nothing from the umpire. A little too high but was very close. 4/0

4.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length around off, Brathwaite watchfully leaves it. 4/0

3.6 S Broad to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off, Powell does not play at it. 4/0

3.5 S Broad to Powell, Change of angle but no change in the direction of the ball. Fires it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 4/0

3.4 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on middle, Powell goes back and across to defend it. 4/0

3.3 S Broad to Powell, Comes from over the wicket. Angles it across the batsman. Powell does not fiddle with it. 4/0

3.2 S Broad to Powell, Bowls it down the leg side. Powell lets it through to the keeper. The umpire has a word with Broad as he is getting close to the danger area. 4/0

3.1 S Broad to Powell, Errs in line and sprays it down the leg side. Powell misses the flick. 4/0

2.6 Anderson to Brathwaite, Goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger on off. Brathwaite goes on the back foot to defend but misses and gets struck on the pads. The English players go up in an appeal but nothing from the umpire. Going over the stumps that. A great end to the over by Jimmy. 4/0

2.5 J Anderson to Brathwaite, BEAUTY! James Anderson delivers an absolute peach. Good length landing on off and straightening. Brathwaite tries to defend it but gets beaten. 4/0

2.4 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Good length on off, stays a touch low. Brathwaite does well to get his bat down and defend it. 4/0

2.3 J Anderson to Brathwaite, Better! Closer to the off stump, moving away. Kraigg keeps his eyes on the ball and leaves it. 4/0

2.2 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A little too wide outside off, Brathwaite is in no mood to go after it. 4/0

2.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, A touch fuller outside off, shaping away. Brathwaite opts not to play at it. 4/0

1.6 S Broad to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it solidly. 4/0

1.5 S Broad to Powell, Wide outside off, Powell need not play at it. Broad is bowling a touch too wide here. 4/0

1.4 S Broad to Powell, Similar length outside off, Powell leaves it. 4/0

1.3 S Broad to Powell, Length outside off, wanting Powell to edge it but he lets it be. 4/0

1.2 S Broad to Powell, Good length around off, some away movement for the bowler. Powell watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 4/0

1.1 S Broad to Brathwaite, Broad comes steaming in and angles it into the pads. The batsman flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 4/0

Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length outside off. The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 3/0

0.5 J Anderson to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell camps back and defends it. 3/0

0.4 J Anderson to Powell, The inswinger this time. Pitches on middle and comes back in. Powell misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. Doing too much for me. 3/0

0.3 J Anderson to Powell, BEATEN! This time he bowls a similar length but closer to the off stump. Powell has to play at it but is beaten by the away movement. 3/0

0.2 J Anderson to Powell, Lands it on a length, angling across the batsman. Powell plays inside the line and lets it through to the keeper. 3/0

0.1 J Anderson to Brathwaite, The Windies are underway. Shorter in length outside off, Brathwaite cuts it through the cover-point region. The fielder from point gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before it touches the rope. Three runs taken by the batsmen. Good start for them, chasing a mammoth total. 3/0

First Published: August 29, 2017, 3:35 PM IST