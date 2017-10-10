Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Behrendorff Sends Back Rohit & Kohli

Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
STAT ATTACK
Virat Kohli and his boys are the on the cusp of another series win and victory in the match will relegate the troubled Aussies to another crushing defeat away from home.
The visitors, who have already lst the ODI series 1-4 and went down in Test series, played earlier this year, are without their captain Steven Smith, who went back home due to a shoulder injury. The Kangaroos are being led by David Warner in Smith's absence.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking