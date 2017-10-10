Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Behrendorff Sends Back Rohit & Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 10, 2017, 7:06 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:03(IST)

BOUNDARY AGAIN: The young Behrendorff bgets the treatment from Rohit again, drives that straight down the ground for a boundary

19:01(IST)

FOUR! Behrendorff starts with a loosener and Rohit Sharma wastes no time in putting that away, full toss outside the off stump and Rohit just times it past the point fielder for the first boundary of the day! India 4/0 after the first ball.

18:48(IST)

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

18:39(IST)

India are playing the same XI for the 2nd T20I. Virat Kohli at the toss mentioned that he too would have chosen to field first had he won the toss. It is always a bit dicey to bat first on a new pitch

18:31(IST)

TOSS: 

Australia win toss, elect to bowl first.

Stoinis to play in place of Dan Christian.

 

 

 

18:25(IST)

PITCH REPORT:

Sunil Gavaskar says the wicket is wet and that the ball will hold up for the spinners. He predicts spinners and pacers will get help from the pitch and says 150 runs will be a par score while batting first 

18:15(IST)

There were some thunderstorms at Guwahati some time back but things have improved and the players can be seen on the ground practicing.

Australia have never managed to do well in cricket's shortest format and have in fact not won the World T20 title even once

18:00(IST)

STAT ATTACK

  • 1: This will be the first international cricket match held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
  • 49: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati will be the 49th venue to host an international cricket match in India.
  • 2012: The last time Australia beat India in a T20I: This was during the World T20 held in Sri Lanka.
  • 7: India have won each of their last 7 T20Is against Australia, on the trot.
  • 45: This will be Australia’s 45th T20I loss if they lose: They will join PAK & England (45 apiece) in losing the most T20I matches.
  • 54.47: Virat Kohli’s T20I batting average, the best by any player to have scored 500+ T20I runs.
  • 17: Fifty-plus scores by Virat Kohli in T20Is, the most by any player.
  • 165.48: Glenn Maxwell’s T20I batting strike rate, the highest by any player to have scored a minimum 500 T20I runs.
  • 1: Fifty for Aaron Finch & Rohit Sharma to register their 50th T20 fifty-plus score.
  • 15: Runs Virat Kohli needs to overtake Joe Root as being the top international run scorer across formats.
  • 36: Runs Virat Kohli needs to score 7,000 T20 runs: He will be the first Indian to reach this landmark and the 8th person overall.
  • 38: Runs Virat Kohli needs to overtake Tillakaratne Dilshan into second-spot in the list of most T20I run getters.
  • 46: Runs Shikhar Dhawan needs to be the 7th Indian to register 500 T20I runs.
  • 65: Runs David Warner needs to be the 8th Australian to score 2,000 international runs against India.
  • 73: Runs Virat Kohli needs to be the 4th Indian to score 3,000 international runs against Australia.
17:57(IST)

The Barsapara stadium will be the 49th international venue in India when the match begins. India have beaten Australia in seven straight T20 internationals so far

17:43(IST)

Virat Kohli and his boys are the on the cusp of another series win and victory in the match will relegate the troubled Aussies to another crushing defeat away from home. 

The visitors, who have already lst the ODI series 1-4 and went down in Test series, played earlier this year, are without their captain Steven Smith, who went back home due to a shoulder injury. The Kangaroos are being led by David Warner in Smith's absence.

17:41(IST)

Hello and welcome to Cricketnext's live blog of the 2nd T20 international between India and Australia, a landmark match for the Assam Cricket Association's stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, which will host its first ever international match

Rohit Sharma (AP Image)

The live score for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I can be followed at Cricketnext's full scorecard page. For live updates follow our ball-by-ball commentary of the match that will be played at Guwahati. For in-depth coverage follow the News18 commentary which is an editorial take on the action of the match.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Live at Guwahati will be broadcast on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM.

PREVIEW: The newly-constructed Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara looked like a batting belter, Australia's stand-in captain David Warner said ahead of the second T20 International and Virat Kohli and his boys will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series when the two teams clash on Tuesday.

"The wicket looks fantastic. The first game being played here it's going to be a special one for both teams. Hopefully, we can get across the line and get that first victory here," Warner said.

Local curator Mukut Kalita too said it would be a typical T20 wicket, full of runs. "Our best effort is to make the match memorable by making a wicket full of runs. We have seen this wicket favour spinners in the domestic cricket but for tomorrow, I hope it would produce a lot of runs."

Himachal Pradesh were all out in a Ranji game for only 36 last year but Kalita blamed it on the lack of application by the Himachal batsmen. "There was some rain and the wicket was under cover so it became damp. But the batsmen showed complete lack of application," Kalita said.

He has been associated with the stadium since inception and it has hosted domestic cricket for past three seasons now. The wait for its maiden international game will finally be over. "We should not worry about that now. It's a sporting wicket and we hope it will be a memorable one."

He further said there's forecast of rain but they are well-equipped and a high sand content in soil would mean that it will help in drainage system. "We just cover the wicket in case it rains, that's enough as the high sand content facilitates drainage in no time."

It rained in the afternoon on Monday forcing India to call off their practice session on the eve of their second T20I against Australia. Only a few players with the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav had turned up for the optional session.

But before they could hit the nets, a spell of showers forced them to cancel their practice. After rain stopped few of the players including Dhoni and Kohli were seen engaged in their favourite pastime — playing football.

Even in Ranchi, their practice was hit by rains for two days as it also interrupted the match with India winning by nine wickets by D-L method on October 7. The stadium is hosting its first match but for Guwahati an International cricket match is coming after a long gap of about seven years when India beat New Zealand in an ODI at the Nehru Stadium on November 28, 2010.


Teams:

Australia (From): David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashish Nehra, Lokesh Rahul
