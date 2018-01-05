Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Bhuvneshwar Picks Three, De Villiers on Counter Attack

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 2:43 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 1st Test, Newlands, Cape Town 05 January, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

14:46(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: This is the quality that AB de Villiers brings in, he is attacking India's main strike bowler and trying unsettle Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Talk about fighting fire with fire on a cricket field and you will not get many doing that better than the former South African captain. This is as much about breaking the bondages as it is about forcing the bowler to bowl a defensive line. This counter-attacking batting at its best from de Villiers.

14:46(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from Cape Town: This really has been a dream start for India. Shades of the Wanderers in 2006, where Mickey Arthur, then Proteas coach, had asked for 'pace and bounce', and found his team 5 for 3, 21 for 4 and then 84 all out in reply to India's 249.  

14:44(IST)

Bowling Change: Jasprit Bumrah is being introduced into the attack as he replaces Mohammed Shami. Bumrah was handed his Test cap today before the toss, and he became the 290th player to represent India in the longest format of the game.

14:42(IST)

Four and Four: AB De Villiers seems to be following the mantra - attack is the best form of defence as he hits two more boundaries in this Bhuvi over to makes it four from five deliveries. The third boundary was a bit uppish outside the off stump but the fourth four was just clash as he smashed the ball through the covers for a boundary. 

14:40(IST)

Four and Four: Two bad deliveries from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and that has resulted in two boundaries from AB De Villiers. The two deliveries were outside the offstump and both times ABD hit the ball on the off-side for two boundaries to break the shackles.

14:37(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dismissal of Dean Elgar on the first ball of the match, is the first instance that an Indian bowler has picked up a wicket in the first over of a Test match since 2011.

14:34(IST)

Bhuvneshwar is breathing fire at the moment as he is making the ball move both ways. In his latest over, he moves the ball inside to De Villiers which hit his bat and then pad. And then on the last ball of the over, the ball moved away and took a took a thick edge of ABD's bat but landed safely.

14:30(IST)

The onus is now on this pair - Du Plessis and De Villiers - to bat the hosts out of trouble. So far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruling the roost with his three wickets, while Shami is also keeping it tight on the other end. With three wickets down so early, the hosts are already on the back foot.

14:26(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: This exactly what I was just saying, Amla was caught in two minds while playing that shot and this is only because he was guessing till the last minute about which way the ball is going to swing. This is not what Du Plessis would have hoped for. The South African captain is out in the middle and it is now up to two childhood friends to rescue their team from this deep hole they have dug for themselves.

14:25(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Make that 3 for Bhuvneshwar. This one moved away slightly and takes the edge of Hashim Amla's bat. This is a big wicket as Saha picks the catch and Amla goes for 3. South Africa in trouble here as Faf du Plessis walks in to join AB de Villiers. The score reads 12/3.

14:24(IST)

OUT: This is simply stunning bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he picks his third wicket of the day and Hashim Amla heads back into the hut. Amla tried to hit a wide delivery on the off stump but ended up edging him. Saha takes another simple catch as Amal is dismissed for 3. SA are now reeling at 12/3.

14:22(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: AB de Villiers is out in the middle and he needs to bat well here to vindicate his captain's decision to bat first on this pitch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting the ball to move both ways and that is a huge bonus on a pitch like this, it will keep the South African batsmen guessing.

14:22(IST)

So far, the decision of South African skipper Faf Du Plessis to bat first seems to be looking bad as India have dismissed both the openers are they are in complete command of the innings. Kohli will be smiling inside looking the performance of his bowlers.

14:18(IST)

Four: Great way to open his account as AB De Villiers hits a boundary on the first ball that he faces. Shami bowls onto the pads of ABD and the right hander flicks the ball on the onside for a boundary. Second boundary of the innings for the hosts.

14:16(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Bhuvneshwar has done it again. This time it is Markram. The ball comes in sharply after pitching and he cannot get his bat down in time and goes for 5. Virat Kohli is dancing here next to the pitch even as the umpire raises his finger. The score reads 7/2 after 3 overs with the South African crowd going silent.

14:15(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling really well, keeping it in that channel outside the off-stump. Javagal Srinath before the start of the match had asked the Indian team management to make Bhuvneshwar the leader of this attack and Bhuvi is delivering.

14:15(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Bhuvneshwar Kumar traps Aiden Markran right in front of the wickets and he has been given LBW by the umpire. Bhuvi takes his revenge as on the last ball, Markram has slammed a four. SA are now 7/2.

14:13(IST)

Bhuneshwar is once again bowling a great line and length, outside the off stump of Markram. However, his wicket of Elgar has really set the tone for the visitors. This was Dean Elgar’s 2nd duck in South Africa in 32 innings. The last time he was dismissed on naught was against Australia in 2014, which was also at the same venue.

14:12(IST)

First runs on the board for South Africa as Mohammed Shami gives away three runs from his first over. Both Markram and Amla have opened their accounts now that must have settled some nerves as far as the hosts are concerned. 

14:07(IST)

This was the start that Team India would not even have dreamt in their wildest team that after the first over of the match, they would have taken one wicket without giving away a single run. Elgar was one of the stand-out performers for SA last term and Bhuvi got him in the first over itself. Hashim Amla has taken charge now.

14:04(IST)

Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose From Cape Town: Brilliant ball here from Bhuvneshwar just leaving Dean Elgar slightly and that takes the edge and lands safely into the hands of Saha behind the wicket. Great start for India as the score reads 0/1 after 3 balls in the first over

14:04(IST)

OUT: Sensational start for India as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets rid of Dean Elgar on just the third ball of the day. A good swinging delivery outside the off stump to the southpaw and Elgar edges the ball straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Saha. 

14:01(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be bowling the first over of the tour and he starts off with a delivery outside the leg stump to Dean Elgar. Aiden Markram is the other South Africa opener at the non striker's end. 

13:57(IST)

Both sets of players are now out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. India have made some bold decisions in for this clash and only time will tell if they prove to be the right one. The biggest news is that Bumrah becomes the 290th players to represent Indian in Tests. Great atmosphere at the venue and the Indian players are now standing in a huddle and skipper Kohli is issuing a rallying cry.

13:55(IST)

Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose and Dileep Premachandran bring to you the live updates from the Newlands stadium. Here they are discussing the toss and whether it was good decision for SA to bat first, Bumrah's debut and Rahane not being there in the line-up. Head to the Cricketnext page on Facebook for the video of the same.

 

13:46(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: Both captains taking bold decisions in this match. South Africa have decided to go in with a four-man pace attack, hence they will be one batsman short. Faf Du Plaessis is showing confidence in his top five, which includes him as well. Virat Kohli making the big call of dropping Ajinkya Rahane and including the in-form Rohit Sharma in the team. Also the decision to hand Jasprit Bumrah his maiden Test cap is another huge punt. We are in for a dramatic opener folks!

13:44(IST)

South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quniton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel. The fearsome foursome of Philander Rabada Steyn and Morkel plays.

13:43(IST)

Here is some of the interesting stat that we are getting here - Out of the 14 matches that have taken place in Cape Town, since 2001, only three matches have been won by the team after winning the toss and batting first. It was an interesting choice by Faf after winning the toss. Kohli said that he wanted to bowl first anyway on this track.

 

Matches

won

lost

draw

Win %

14

3

9

2

21.43%
13:37(IST)

This is the playing XI of the Indian team : Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

​This means that there is no KL Rahul at the top and no Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order as Rohit Sharma gets a not for his great run of form in India. Meanwhile Bumrah makes his debut that means that Umesh is not there.

13:33(IST)

TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and they surprisingly have opted to bat first. Faf Du Plessis revealed that they are playing four pacers. India skipper Virat Kohli says that he anyway wanted to bowl first. Bumrah makes his debut. Ashwin the lone spinner. 

13:30(IST) Virat Kohli is making Faf Du Plessis wait for the toss as it can be seen in this image sent by Baidurjo Bhose.

India Preview:

While the South Africans trained in the morning session on Thursday, Virat Kohli and his boys were expected to hit the nets in the afternoon session at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to give finishing touches to their preparations going into the first Test of the three-match series starting on Friday. But surprisingly, the boys decided to give the training a miss with only the team management dropping by to take a look at the wicket. Speaking to CricketNext, bowling coach Bharat Arun sounded pretty confident and said the team was in a good zone and had the chance of writing history."The boys are in a good space and the wicket looks good. We have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets in a Test match and that makes me excited. The boys have a chance to create history here as no Indian team has managed to win a series in South Africa," he said after taking a close look at the wicket being prepared for the opening game. Surprisingly the captain's conference was attended by India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and that led to much disappointment in the South African media as they expected Virat Kohli to address the press conference on the eve of the game. The Indians have generally taken it easy on the eve of a game, having optional training, but to see the skipper also avoid the conference was something that the Indian media is not unaware of. Former skipper MS Dhoni had once sent Ishant Sharma to attend the pre-match presser at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But on foreign soil the Indians are generally more disciplined in their approach. It is either a case of being audacious or disrespectful. Speaking at the pre-match conference, batting coach Bangar said the team wasn't too bothered about talks surrounding the wicket and the boys wore a confident look. "We are very very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here but out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. And all the boys are in a positive state of mind," he said. Asked if India would play five bowlers, Bangar said: "Well, more or less that has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so wherein the team management has made the choices about the team composition, and whenever the wicket suits, if it’s a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if the conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers. So that’s been case right through the last 24 months and I don’t think it will be anything different here." Talking about the idea of playing a third seamer, Bangar sounded optimistic. "Yeah, definitely. All of them have got enough experience under their belt. We have got Ishant Sharma who probably is having his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here. So, if you see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil. They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen," he said. Batting long hours as top quality South Africa bowlers keep at it will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen and Bangar sounded excited at the prospect. "It is a Teat match and it is no different from any other match that we play wherein the opposition skill set are taken into account. What we really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is, how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand. So the opposition doesn’t really matter nor do the conditions matter. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to," he explained. Asked how he assessed the conditions, Bangar said: "As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there." Asked Who assesses the pitch best, Bangar said: "You cannot pinpoint a particular individual but Ravi has been there for such a long period of time. He has a wealth of experience, not only in playing 80 Tests but also as a broadcaster for 25-30 years. So he has seen a lot of cricket and his experience is really vital in making decisions." Both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were seen having a long knock on Wednesday along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Asked about the playing XI, Bangar refused to divulge much. "Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit on the back of his performances across formats, so all of them are in with a chance of playing. It boils down to the team balance and composition and we will take a call on the morning of the match who will get a nod," he signed off.

South Africa Preview:

Having trained in the afternoon on the last two days, Faf du Plessis and his boys trained in the morning on Thursday as they geared up for the opening Test between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After long sessions on the centre wicket on Tuesday and Wednesday, the boys took to the practice wickets adjacent to the ground on Thursday. It was more about keeping it light for the South African boys as they started with a football session to warm-up and having had a good game, they took to fielding drills, even as du Plessis worked with the physio, doing a bit of stretching and checking how his back is holding up, having missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. After the fielding drills, the boys took to the nets and the bowlers were given some rest as they have a job at hand starting Friday. The net session saw the batsmen use the net bowlers and the bowling machine as the likes of Dean Elgar also took some throw-downs along with Hashim Amla. Interestingly, all-rounder Chris Morris was seen having a long session with bat in hand. If that is any indication to go by, the all-rounder could well be a part of the playing XI, providing back-up to the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Dale Steyn is no longer the first-choice pacer that he used to be and it could well be a case of him having to make way for the younger brigade. Even though the rest of the bowlers had an off-day of sorts, Keshav Maharaj had a long session next to the match-wicket as Rabada later joined him, bowling off a shortened run-up. Speaking to the media on the eve of the game, du Plessis said he didn't look at Virat Kohli as an individual and it was about playing against India. "I see South Africa against India, I don’t see a rivalry between us. We don’t look at Virat. He doesn’t get more time than any of the other batters. He is a very good player. His stats don’t lie. I am not going to tell you what the plans are. We are hoping we can put some pressure on him. If we can keep him quiet, we have a much better chance," he said. While captains get irritated talking about the wicket, du Plessis said he is enjoying it. "I enjoy talking about the pitch. I like the fact that there is some sort of preference that we can try to get an advantage (from). I think the groundsman has done a fantastic job with the heat. The wicket looks good, like it’s going to be a good cricket wicket. Nothing extreme. It looks like it’s going to be exactly what we wanted. "You rock up and have to make decisions on the day. Some guys don’t even look at the pitch because there’s so much information that can go on in your head which is unnecessary. Obviously for a captain it’s important that you have all that information ready because you want to make the right decisions," he said. Sides have not travelled well in recent times and the skipper said: "I think India was extreme conditions. We found that very challenging. England was challenging as well but I think that came down to personnel - we lost two very important members of our bowling attack. If you lose one or two of Rabada, Steyn, Morkel or Philander it’s a very difficult to replace those because with Test cricket you need consistent skill. But in general there is a trend where teams are struggling away from home and we are very proud of our record away from home."

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa will be played on January 5.It will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 2 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Watch the Live Streaming of the Test here.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo.
