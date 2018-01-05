Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Hardik, Bumrah Provide Crucial Breakthroughs, Visitors on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 5:27 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 1st Test, Newlands, Cape Town 05 January, 2018

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

17:28(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Ratul South Africa: Lucky escape for Faf here as the ball is hitting the top of the wicket and so the call stays with the on-field umpire. Faf survives on 62 as Hardik is not too pleased. The score reads 142/4. Hardik gets his revenge. Make that 142/5 as Faf edges one behind the wicket and Saha picks a good low catch. 

17:27(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya has provided the breakthrough that India craved for so much as Du Plessis went for an outrageous shot outside the off stump but ended up giving an easy catch to wicket-keeper Saha. Skipper Kohli jumps in joy and also gives a sending off to Faf as to saying that he was also LBW. The hosts now lose half their side for 142.

17:23(IST)

Four: Pandya bowls onto the pads of Du Plessis twice and both time the right hander flicked the ball on the on-side for a boundary towards mid-wicket, Eight runs of the first two deliveries and the South African skipper is now getting bogged down by wickets falling on the other end.

17:20(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: 16th Test fifty for the South Africa skipper and Faf gets there in style as he waits on the backfoot and punches that away through the vacant point area. This has been a true captain's knock after having missed the last game against Zimbabwe due to injury. Coming in with the score on 12/3, Faf has shown what it takes to bat out of the skin on a wicket not that flat.

17:19(IST)

Four and 50: Short and wide from Bumrah and Du Plessis makes full use of it as he cuts the ball towards past point to bring up his 16th Test fifty. A captain's knock so far this from Du Plessis who is holding his own out there in the middle.

17:18(IST)

Stat Attack: AB de Villiers has failed to score a century in his last 16 innings. He has managed five 50 plus scores in this span. Mental block of some sort for ABD in the longest format of the game.

17:16(IST)

Following that wicket-taking over from Bumrah, Hardik Pandya now bowls an excellent maiden over to continue to build the pressure. The hosts will have to start the rebuilding job again as they have a new batsman at the crease in Quinton de Kock.

17:14(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: Jasprit Bumrah has been rewarded for changing his line after lunch, he has bowled on and outside the off stump and then when he brought one back in to AB de Villiers, the South African batsman was foxed. That is a huge wicket and Bumrah will remember this for a long time as this is also his maiden Test wicket. India are right back in it now.

17:12(IST)

Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose from South Africa:
The 114-run partnership finally ends as Bumrah picks his first Test wicket and that of AB de Villiers. The former SA skipper plays on as the ball comes in with the arm. AB goes for 65 as the score reads 126/4 and the Indians are delighted. They have been waiting a while to see the back of this partnership
 

17:10(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah strikes, the ball comes in a bit. De Villiers departs, he played away from the body and got an inside edge, it goes through the bat and pad before clattering onto the stumps. De Villiers departs for 65. What a debut wicket for Bumrah, SA 126/4

17:06(IST)

Pandya continues to bowl from the other end and its a pretty safe maiden. Will be interesting to see when Ashwin comes into the picture, South Africa 193/2 after 32 overs

17:03(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: And again we have Bumrah over-stepping even as India go for a review against Faf. The ball seemed to have clipped the bat as it went down the leg side, but the review is nipped in the bud as it is a no-ball. The youngster needs to get a hang of this over-stepping syndrome.

17:03(IST)

Review: Virat Kohli opts for a DRS after Bumrah bowls onto the pads of De Villiers and Saha takes the catch behind the stumps. Umpire gave it not out but Kohli's voice was caught in the stump mic which said - I have heard two noises. When Saha didn't confirm that he didn't hear the bat, Kohli went ahead with the DRS. However, replays showed that it was no-ball and India have wasted their review. Moreover, replays also showed that there was no edge so either way, India would have wasted their review.

16:56(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Hardik Pandya and Bumrah trying their best to break this partnership, but that is just not happening here as both Faf and ABD looks like they are keen to strike it big here. Both batsmen looking really confident and seem to have got a track of the wicket and how the Indians are looking to bowl. The score reads 120/3.

16:55(IST)

Stat Attack: This is the 3rd 100 plus partnership between AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis and the 2nd highest partnership between them, The highest is also against India - 205.

16:53(IST)

Bumrah bowls an excellent over as he gives away just two runs from it. However, the right arm pacer needs to improve his line a bit a as he is currently bowling a bit wide outside the off stump and both the batsmen are content with leaving it. Bumrah is not making them play the ball to create the pressure.

16:49(IST)

Four: Over-pitched from Hardik Pandya and Faf Du Plessis makes full use of it as he comes onto the front foot and converts the ball into a full toss and hits it straight down the ground for the second boundary of the over. The partnership keeps on growing for SA.

16:45(IST)

Four and 100: Pandya bowls an excellent out swinger and the ball takes a thick edge but goes in between slip and gully. And to add insult to injury, the ball goes for a boundary as well. With that, the 100-run partnership is also up between these two. Great delivery from Pandya but he wasn't rewarded for it.

16:42(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: The boys are back after the lunch break and Bumrah starts proceedings for India with the visitors keen to get a wicket to break this partnership here as both Faf and ABD have looked really solid in the middle after the initial jitters.

16:41(IST)

The players are now out on the pitch and Ab De Villiers will face the first ball of the second session. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first ball and AB flicks the ball on the onside for a single. This session holds the key to which side the match will head.

16:39(IST)

India will have to break this partnership soon as Faf Du Plessis and AB De Villiers are a history of putting on a huge stand against India. The duo's best partnership is 205 in the longest format of the game and that happened against India also. So this second session will be crucial for both the teams.

16:29(IST)

Second session approaching soon, India will be looking to break the partnership as soon as possible or it could well be a long day in the field for the Indians..South Africa meanwhile will be looking at a score of above 300-350

16:12(IST)

Great session for South Africa you have to say, though it didn't start to well but De Villiers and Faf Du Plessis have shown why they are considered such top class players. Not only did they get South Africa back in the game, but have given them the slight edge after the 1st session with some counter-attacking cricket. They will be looking to continue in the same vein in the 2nd session

16:04(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: It is lunch here and the first session was definitely taken by the Indians as they picked the top three wickets of the South African batting. But a 95-run partnership between Faf and ABD sees South Africa claw right back into the game. The score reads 107/3 after 26 overs. Kohli and boys will look at a way to break this partnership.

16:03(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Beautiful surroundings here as the first session comes to an end. Bright sunshine for the fans to enjoy and a good partnership between skipper Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. The two have held fort after Bhuvneshwar picked three wickets inside the first hour. At lunch, South Africa: 107/3 in 26 overs. AB De Villiers: 59, Faf Du Plessis: 37*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/39 

16:00(IST)

Four and 100: Bhuvi bowls a bit short and Ab De Villiers plays the pull shot by coming onto the front foot for a boundary towards mid-wicket. With that, the Proteas cross the 100-run mark with comfortable ease. 

15:57(IST)

Excellent first over from Pandya as he gives away just one run from it. In the last 10 overs, South Africa have score 43 runs and are scoring at an healthy rate of above four. India need to stop the flow of runs here a bit.

15:54(IST)

Hardik Pandya is now introduced into the attack for the first time today and straight away he hits the ball into the right areas to trouble AB De Villiers. A wicket here for India before the break will firmly put them into the driver's seat.

15:52(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was re-introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in place of Jasprit Bumrah who was leaking runs a bit. The pressure is back on the visitors to break this partnership as De Villiers and Du Plessis are starting to build a solid partnership. Bhuvi gives away just one run from his comeback over.

15:48(IST)

Stat Attack: AB de Villiers has scored 50 plus runs in consecutive innings since 12th Feb 2014. He scored consecutive 50 plus {74 vs India in Durban (26th Dec 2013) followed by 91 vs Australia at centurion (12th Feb 2014) before today}

Catch all the action of the day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town through our live blog.

India Preview:

While the South Africans trained in the morning session on Thursday, Virat Kohli and his boys were expected to hit the nets in the afternoon session at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to give finishing touches to their preparations going into the first Test of the three-match series starting on Friday. But surprisingly, the boys decided to give the training a miss with only the team management dropping by to take a look at the wicket. Speaking to CricketNext, bowling coach Bharat Arun sounded pretty confident and said the team was in a good zone and had the chance of writing history."The boys are in a good space and the wicket looks good. We have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets in a Test match and that makes me excited. The boys have a chance to create history here as no Indian team has managed to win a series in South Africa," he said after taking a close look at the wicket being prepared for the opening game. Surprisingly the captain's conference was attended by India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and that led to much disappointment in the South African media as they expected Virat Kohli to address the press conference on the eve of the game. The Indians have generally taken it easy on the eve of a game, having optional training, but to see the skipper also avoid the conference was something that the Indian media is not unaware of. Former skipper MS Dhoni had once sent Ishant Sharma to attend the pre-match presser at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But on foreign soil the Indians are generally more disciplined in their approach. It is either a case of being audacious or disrespectful. Speaking at the pre-match conference, batting coach Bangar said the team wasn't too bothered about talks surrounding the wicket and the boys wore a confident look. "We are very very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here but out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. And all the boys are in a positive state of mind," he said. Asked if India would play five bowlers, Bangar said: "Well, more or less that has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so wherein the team management has made the choices about the team composition, and whenever the wicket suits, if it’s a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if the conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers. So that’s been case right through the last 24 months and I don’t think it will be anything different here." Talking about the idea of playing a third seamer, Bangar sounded optimistic. "Yeah, definitely. All of them have got enough experience under their belt. We have got Ishant Sharma who probably is having his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here. So, if you see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil. They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen," he said. Batting long hours as top quality South Africa bowlers keep at it will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen and Bangar sounded excited at the prospect. "It is a Teat match and it is no different from any other match that we play wherein the opposition skill set are taken into account. What we really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is, how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand. So the opposition doesn’t really matter nor do the conditions matter. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to," he explained. Asked how he assessed the conditions, Bangar said: "As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there." Asked Who assesses the pitch best, Bangar said: "You cannot pinpoint a particular individual but Ravi has been there for such a long period of time. He has a wealth of experience, not only in playing 80 Tests but also as a broadcaster for 25-30 years. So he has seen a lot of cricket and his experience is really vital in making decisions." Both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were seen having a long knock on Wednesday along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Asked about the playing XI, Bangar refused to divulge much. "Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit on the back of his performances across formats, so all of them are in with a chance of playing. It boils down to the team balance and composition and we will take a call on the morning of the match who will get a nod," he signed off.

South Africa Preview:

Having trained in the afternoon on the last two days, Faf du Plessis and his boys trained in the morning on Thursday as they geared up for the opening Test between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After long sessions on the centre wicket on Tuesday and Wednesday, the boys took to the practice wickets adjacent to the ground on Thursday. It was more about keeping it light for the South African boys as they started with a football session to warm-up and having had a good game, they took to fielding drills, even as du Plessis worked with the physio, doing a bit of stretching and checking how his back is holding up, having missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. After the fielding drills, the boys took to the nets and the bowlers were given some rest as they have a job at hand starting Friday. The net session saw the batsmen use the net bowlers and the bowling machine as the likes of Dean Elgar also took some throw-downs along with Hashim Amla. Interestingly, all-rounder Chris Morris was seen having a long session with bat in hand. If that is any indication to go by, the all-rounder could well be a part of the playing XI, providing back-up to the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Dale Steyn is no longer the first-choice pacer that he used to be and it could well be a case of him having to make way for the younger brigade. Even though the rest of the bowlers had an off-day of sorts, Keshav Maharaj had a long session next to the match-wicket as Rabada later joined him, bowling off a shortened run-up. Speaking to the media on the eve of the game, du Plessis said he didn't look at Virat Kohli as an individual and it was about playing against India. "I see South Africa against India, I don’t see a rivalry between us. We don’t look at Virat. He doesn’t get more time than any of the other batters. He is a very good player. His stats don’t lie. I am not going to tell you what the plans are. We are hoping we can put some pressure on him. If we can keep him quiet, we have a much better chance," he said. While captains get irritated talking about the wicket, du Plessis said he is enjoying it. "I enjoy talking about the pitch. I like the fact that there is some sort of preference that we can try to get an advantage (from). I think the groundsman has done a fantastic job with the heat. The wicket looks good, like it’s going to be a good cricket wicket. Nothing extreme. It looks like it’s going to be exactly what we wanted. "You rock up and have to make decisions on the day. Some guys don’t even look at the pitch because there’s so much information that can go on in your head which is unnecessary. Obviously for a captain it’s important that you have all that information ready because you want to make the right decisions," he said. Sides have not travelled well in recent times and the skipper said: "I think India was extreme conditions. We found that very challenging. England was challenging as well but I think that came down to personnel - we lost two very important members of our bowling attack. If you lose one or two of Rabada, Steyn, Morkel or Philander it’s a very difficult to replace those because with Test cricket you need consistent skill. But in general there is a trend where teams are struggling away from home and we are very proud of our record away from home."

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa will be played on January 5.It will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 2 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo.
