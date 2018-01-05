Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Hardik, Bumrah Provide Crucial Breakthroughs, Visitors on Top

17:03(IST)

Review: Virat Kohli opts for a DRS after Bumrah bowls onto the pads of De Villiers and Saha takes the catch behind the stumps. Umpire gave it not out but Kohli's voice was caught in the stump mic which said - I have heard two noises. When Saha didn't confirm that he didn't hear the bat, Kohli went ahead with the DRS. However, replays showed that it was no-ball and India have wasted their review. Moreover, replays also showed that there was no edge so either way, India would have wasted their review.