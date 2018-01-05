Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Kohli & Co Set for Stern Test

11:24(IST)

South African captain Faf du Plessis thinks that for the first Test, a quick wicket would be best for the hosts as that would then eliminate the problems against spin. Ahead of the match he said, "In a perfect world it will be a quick wicket that nips around a bit. We also want to try and eliminate spin as much as possible. When we played Sri Lanka here last time it was a really good wicket. You don’t want excessive seam movement because that brings both bowling attacks into the game. We feel with our seam resources, on a wicket that has some pace and bounce, we can exploit some of those areas in their batting line."