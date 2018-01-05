Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Maharaj, Rabada Take Hosts Past 250

19:18(IST)



Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town

Keshav and Rabada are doing it smartly here. They are looking to rotate the strike as much as they can and keep the scoreboard moving. Every run could come back to haunt india here. They need to be on the top of their game when they come out to bat after this. The score reads 240/7 as Bumrah has the ball in his hand. The debutant has looked good in patches