Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 1st Test in Newlands, Cape Town: Maharaj, Rabada Take Hosts Past 250

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 7:26 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 1st Test, Newlands, Cape Town 05 January, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:35(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: Keshav Maharaj could just prove the old adage right again - 'Catches win Matches' - he has been peerless since being dropped by Shikhar Dhawan. I have maintained since the first session that 250 to 300 is a par first innings score, given the nature of the pitch and the hosts have done enough I think.

19:34(IST)

Mohammed Shami bowls a maiden over to Kagiso Rabada. Its is not like the Indian pacers are not bowling well to the tail. The problem is that they aren't targeting the wickets as much. The chances are of getting a tail ender out outside the off stump is lesser than getting him out on the wicket. 

19:29(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: And the tail continues to wag as the duo of Keshav and Rabada have now put on 36 crucial runs. This is where the best teams in the world do not let the game drift like this. Having sealed the deal at the top, the Indians should not have let the lower order score so many runs. The score reads 257/7.

19:26(IST)

The South African tail is adding precious runs down the order for the home side. The likes of Philander, Maharaj and Rabada have all added runs in the excess of 10 and considering the kind of wicket this is, 250+ is a decent enough score. India skipper Virat Kohli will be frustrated with the SA tail wagging so well. 

19:22(IST)

SIX: A stunning hit from Rabada as he hits the second six of the innings for South Africa. A length ball from Bhuvneshwar and Rabada simply slogs it on the onside for a huge six. With that, the 250 is also up for the Proteas. Their tail is wagging brilliantly at the moment.

19:21(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: A brilliant bouncer from Bumrah to Keshav. The batsman is on the floor as he tries to evade that. But this barrage of bouncers needs to be followed up with the perfect yorker to catch the tail end batsman off guard. But that Yorker just doesn't seem to come here as the score moves closer to the 250-run mark. 243/7 for South Africa with Keshav on 30 and Rabada on 7.

19:20(IST)

Bumrah charging in with a couple of bouncers here, Maharaj does really well to leave one. A perfect leave really, watching till the last moment. South Africa 243/7 at the moment.

Cricketnext's Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town
Keshav and Rabada are doing it smartly here. They are looking to rotate the strike as much as they can and keep the scoreboard moving. Every run could come back to haunt india here. They need to be on the top of their game when they come out to bat after this. The score reads 240/7 as Bumrah has the ball in his hand. The debutant has looked good in patches

19:17(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a maiden, there havent been many maidens throughout the day. India can do with some dot balls as they look to build pressure here. South Africa 241/7

19:13(IST)

Bumrah going around the wicket to Rabada, and also agonisingly close to the danger zone. He concedes 3 runs in that over. South Africa's run rate has been certainly healthy throughout the day. South Africa 241/7 at the moment

19:09(IST)

Bhuvneshwar still getting the ball to talk, still a lot of seam movement on the offer here. Three runs coming off that one, South Africa move to 238/7

19:05(IST)

Bumrah starts with the first over after Tea. concedes six runs as Maharaj hits one through the covers and they run 3. South Africa 235/7 after 54 overs

18:46(IST)

Stat Attack: This is only the second instance in the past 10 years when four Indian pacers have picked up at least one wicket each. 

2011/12: WACA (Zaheer, Vinay, Umesh, Ishant)

Today: Cape Town (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shami, Bumrah, Pandya)

18:43(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: It is Tea here on the opening day and that is not a good sign for the indians as the score reads 230/7 after 53 overs with Keshav batting on 23 and Rabada on 1. Bhuvi has been the pick of the bowlers for the Indians as he has now picked 4 wickets with Pandya, Bumrah and Shami picking one each.

18:43(IST)

Tea: That's it folks, South Africa finish at 230/7 at the end of second session on the first day of the first Test. India managed to pick four wickets in this session while South Africa scored 123 runs. Maharaj: 23*, Rabada: 1*. Bhuvneshwar: 4/68. 

18:39(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: A look at the South Africa scorecard will show you that all the lower order batsmen have managed to score at least 20, starting from Quinton de Kock. Quinton scored a crucial 43 followed by 23 from Philander and now Keshav batting unbeaten on 22. This needs to be stopped at the earliest as the Indians should have been batting by now after putting the hosts on the mat at 12/3.

18:38(IST)

Four: Keshav Maharaj continues to deal in boundaries as he slams another four to increase his tally to three in this innings. This time, the ball takes an edge of his bat and goes for a boundary past the gully fielder. More frustration for skipper Kohli.

18:31(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Shami gets his man here. Philander is gone for 23 and that is another good one from the pace spearhead. The Indians need to seal the deal here and kill it off as the score already reads 221/7. Anything over 250 will be a good total for the South Africans considering the kind of wicket on offer. There is movement of the seam and things will be difficult.

18:31(IST)

OUT: Vernon Philander's good innings of 23 finally comes to an end as he is bowled by an unplayable Shami delivery. The ball landed on off and went onto to hit the top of leg. South Africa lose their seventh wicket now as Shami picks his first.

18:27(IST)

SIX: Keshav Maharaj slams the first maximum of the innings as he hits R Ashwin for a six straight down the ground. Virat Kohli must be fuming inside as this could have been avoided had Dhawan took an easy catch in the slip when Maharaj was batting at 1.

18:23(IST)

Four and Four: Keshav Maharaj now has two back to back boundaries to his name. First, a Shami delivery takes an outside edge and goes in between second slip and gully. And then, on the next delivery, Murali Vijay with a sloppy effort in the covers and the ball goes for a boundary. 

18:21(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Dhawan is off the field after dropping the catch and Ajinkya Rahane walks in. This would be a tough moment for the Test team vice-captain as he has been made to sit out. Takes his place in gully as Rohit Sharma takes his position in third slip. The ODI team vice-captain replacing the Test team deputy in the playing XI.

18:19(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: I think by now the Indian team management should have known that Shikhar Dhawan is not a natural slip fielder and this is one position where no amount of training can help. He is stiff, has very hard hands and doesn't bend his knees while in the slips. All these traits are the reason behind the big number of spills in the slip cordon. Dhawan doesn't belong there, he shouldn't be there, period.

18:17(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: This could have been the fifth one for Bhuvi, but Dhawan drops a sitter at third slip. Bhuvi cannot believe his luck as Pujara goes to pick the ball. That one was headed straight to Kohli, but Dhawan put his hands in front and grasses that. Maharaj survives.

18:16(IST)

Dropped: The ball comes towards Shikhar Dhawan for once but he somehow manages to drop the easiest of catches. Bhuvneshwar produces an edge of the bat of Maharaj and Dhawan drops the catch at second slip. Had Dhawan let it go, Kohli would have caught it as it was going straight at him. 

18:09(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Bhuvi has done it again. Gets dangerous Quinton as the ball moves away enough after pitching to take the edge of Quinton's bat. Saha does the needful behind the wicket as the partnership is finally broken. The score reads 202/6 as a disappointed Quinton walks back to the dressing room. Skipper Kohli is very happy.

18:08(IST)

OUT: That was the wicket that India was hoping for as De Kock falls for 43 and with that, the hosts' tail is exposed now as they are six down. Bhuvi picks his fourth as De Kock tries to poke at a delivery outside the off-stump but ends up giving an edge to Saha who takes the easiest of catches.

Keshav Maharaj (Getty Images)

Latest Update: Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada have hung on and taken South Africa past the 250-run mark

Catch all the action of the day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town through our live blog.

India Preview:

While the South Africans trained in the morning session on Thursday, Virat Kohli and his boys were expected to hit the nets in the afternoon session at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to give finishing touches to their preparations going into the first Test of the three-match series starting on Friday. But surprisingly, the boys decided to give the training a miss with only the team management dropping by to take a look at the wicket. Speaking to CricketNext, bowling coach Bharat Arun sounded pretty confident and said the team was in a good zone and had the chance of writing history."The boys are in a good space and the wicket looks good. We have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets in a Test match and that makes me excited. The boys have a chance to create history here as no Indian team has managed to win a series in South Africa," he said after taking a close look at the wicket being prepared for the opening game. Surprisingly the captain's conference was attended by India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and that led to much disappointment in the South African media as they expected Virat Kohli to address the press conference on the eve of the game. The Indians have generally taken it easy on the eve of a game, having optional training, but to see the skipper also avoid the conference was something that the Indian media is not unaware of. Former skipper MS Dhoni had once sent Ishant Sharma to attend the pre-match presser at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But on foreign soil the Indians are generally more disciplined in their approach. It is either a case of being audacious or disrespectful. Speaking at the pre-match conference, batting coach Bangar said the team wasn't too bothered about talks surrounding the wicket and the boys wore a confident look. "We are very very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here but out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. And all the boys are in a positive state of mind," he said. Asked if India would play five bowlers, Bangar said: "Well, more or less that has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so wherein the team management has made the choices about the team composition, and whenever the wicket suits, if it’s a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if the conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers. So that’s been case right through the last 24 months and I don’t think it will be anything different here." Talking about the idea of playing a third seamer, Bangar sounded optimistic. "Yeah, definitely. All of them have got enough experience under their belt. We have got Ishant Sharma who probably is having his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here. So, if you see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil. They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen," he said. Batting long hours as top quality South Africa bowlers keep at it will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen and Bangar sounded excited at the prospect. "It is a Teat match and it is no different from any other match that we play wherein the opposition skill set are taken into account. What we really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is, how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand. So the opposition doesn’t really matter nor do the conditions matter. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to," he explained. Asked how he assessed the conditions, Bangar said: "As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there." Asked Who assesses the pitch best, Bangar said: "You cannot pinpoint a particular individual but Ravi has been there for such a long period of time. He has a wealth of experience, not only in playing 80 Tests but also as a broadcaster for 25-30 years. So he has seen a lot of cricket and his experience is really vital in making decisions." Both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were seen having a long knock on Wednesday along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Asked about the playing XI, Bangar refused to divulge much. "Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit on the back of his performances across formats, so all of them are in with a chance of playing. It boils down to the team balance and composition and we will take a call on the morning of the match who will get a nod," he signed off.

South Africa Preview:

Having trained in the afternoon on the last two days, Faf du Plessis and his boys trained in the morning on Thursday as they geared up for the opening Test between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After long sessions on the centre wicket on Tuesday and Wednesday, the boys took to the practice wickets adjacent to the ground on Thursday. It was more about keeping it light for the South African boys as they started with a football session to warm-up and having had a good game, they took to fielding drills, even as du Plessis worked with the physio, doing a bit of stretching and checking how his back is holding up, having missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. After the fielding drills, the boys took to the nets and the bowlers were given some rest as they have a job at hand starting Friday. The net session saw the batsmen use the net bowlers and the bowling machine as the likes of Dean Elgar also took some throw-downs along with Hashim Amla. Interestingly, all-rounder Chris Morris was seen having a long session with bat in hand. If that is any indication to go by, the all-rounder could well be a part of the playing XI, providing back-up to the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Dale Steyn is no longer the first-choice pacer that he used to be and it could well be a case of him having to make way for the younger brigade. Even though the rest of the bowlers had an off-day of sorts, Keshav Maharaj had a long session next to the match-wicket as Rabada later joined him, bowling off a shortened run-up. Speaking to the media on the eve of the game, du Plessis said he didn't look at Virat Kohli as an individual and it was about playing against India. "I see South Africa against India, I don’t see a rivalry between us. We don’t look at Virat. He doesn’t get more time than any of the other batters. He is a very good player. His stats don’t lie. I am not going to tell you what the plans are. We are hoping we can put some pressure on him. If we can keep him quiet, we have a much better chance," he said. While captains get irritated talking about the wicket, du Plessis said he is enjoying it. "I enjoy talking about the pitch. I like the fact that there is some sort of preference that we can try to get an advantage (from). I think the groundsman has done a fantastic job with the heat. The wicket looks good, like it’s going to be a good cricket wicket. Nothing extreme. It looks like it’s going to be exactly what we wanted. "You rock up and have to make decisions on the day. Some guys don’t even look at the pitch because there’s so much information that can go on in your head which is unnecessary. Obviously for a captain it’s important that you have all that information ready because you want to make the right decisions," he said. Sides have not travelled well in recent times and the skipper said: "I think India was extreme conditions. We found that very challenging. England was challenging as well but I think that came down to personnel - we lost two very important members of our bowling attack. If you lose one or two of Rabada, Steyn, Morkel or Philander it’s a very difficult to replace those because with Test cricket you need consistent skill. But in general there is a trend where teams are struggling away from home and we are very proud of our record away from home."

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa will be played on January 5.It will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 2 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Watch the Live Streaming of the Test here.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking